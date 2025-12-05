Politics

X: Department of Defense

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Silicon Valley’s Man in the White House Is Benefiting Himself and His Friends

What Happened: David Sacks, Trump’s A.I. and crypto czar, is shaping federal tech policy while holding more than 700 private investments, including hundreds in A.I., and giving his partners privileged White House access that could deliver Nvidia and others massive new profits. He weakened national security controls on chip exports, brokered a UAE A.I. deal, and used his public role to boost his private business network.

Why It Matters: Policy is being rewritten by a venture capitalist who is enriching himself while steering national A.I. strategy. By stripping safeguards and shaping federal tech decisions around his own portfolio, Sacks is helping Trump merge state power with oligarchic financial interests — a hallmark of authoritarian kleptocracy.

Trump says he will pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for drug trafficking sentence

What Happened: Trump announced he will pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in a U.S. federal court of conspiring to traffic more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and sentenced to 45 years. Trump claimed Hernández was the victim of a “Biden setup,” sparking bipartisan outrage.

Why It Matters: Pardoning a foreign leader convicted of massive narco-trafficking to the U.S. guts the rule of law and makes clear the justice system runs on loyalty and backroom deals. And while Trump is murdering random people in the Caribbean, he claims are “drug traffickers,” he is also using pardons as transactional tools in a global influence network.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Fires 8 Immigration Judges in New York

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly purged eight New York immigration judges, including the assistant chief judge, amid a nationwide purge targeting judges deemed insufficiently harsh. Nearly 100 judges have been purged this year, creating an atmosphere of intimidation across the immigration court system.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling judicial independence inside immigration courts and replacing career adjudicators with loyalists who will accelerate mass deportations. The purges turn courts into enforcement arms of the executive branch, eroding due process and weaponizing the judiciary for political ends.

Most of the Air Force’s biggest programs will now be overseen by a 4-star under the deputy SecDef

What Happened: Trump officials created a new four-star command reporting directly to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, giving political appointees control over the Air Force’s largest programs, including ICBMs, the B-21 bomber, the new F-47 fighter, and Air Force One. Experts warn that this reverses years of acquisition reforms and centralizes billions in procurement under political oversight.

Why It Matters: This centralizes control of major weapons programs in a political chain of command, sidelining professional oversight and inviting unchecked corruption, spiraling costs, and partisan interference. With Trump loyalists now directing nuclear modernization and other strategic systems, the Pentagon is being reengineered into an extension of executive power rather than an independent, professionally run institution.

Indiana Republicans could win 2 more US House seats under a new proposed map

What Happened: Indiana Republicans released a map that wipes out the state’s two Democratic districts, splits Indianapolis into four GOP-leaning seats, and pulls deep-red counties into northwest Indiana. The move follows Trump’s pressure campaign against GOP legislators who resisted his demands — several of whom were later targeted with swatting and threats.

Why It Matters: Trump’s redistricting offensive is using intimidation to manufacture a House majority without winning votes. Indiana’s map shows how erasing competitive districts and diluting urban representation has become a core authoritarian tactic for locking in minority rule.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

White House says admiral ordered follow-up strike on alleged drug boat, insists attack was lawful

What Happened: After bipartisan outrage over reports that Hegseth ordered a second strike to kill Sept. 2 survivors, the White House abruptly shifted blame to Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, insisting he acted “within the law.” The reversal comes as Congress demands briefs, footage, and answers on whether the regime is concealing potential war crimes while planning a possible invasion of Venezuela.

Why It Matters: The regime is scapegoating an admiral to shield Hegseth — a hallmark authoritarian move that obscures accountability and endangers officers pressured to carry out unlawful orders. By declaring survivor targeting “legal,” the White House is attempting to normalize extrajudicial killings and erase congressional oversight of lethal operations.

Democrats begin congressional probe of Kash Patel’s use of FBI Gulfstream jet

What Happened: House Judiciary Democrats launched an inquiry into FBI Director Kash Patel’s alleged use of the bureau’s Gulfstream jet for personal trips, including flying to his girlfriend’s wrestling show and visiting a GOP donor’s hunting ranch, revealed through flight logs and social media posts.

Why It Matters: The allegations expose how Trump installed loyalists treat key national security assets as personal perks, eroding standards and normalizing corruption. The probe underscores how federal law enforcement is being reshaped into a loyalty apparatus serving Trump’s insiders, and definitely not the public.

Trump’s former lawyer Alina Habba serving unlawfully as US attorney, says appeals court

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Alina Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer, installed as acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey, has been serving unlawfully, relying on “novel” and improper personnel maneuvers. Judges warn prosecutions she oversaw may be invalid.

Why It Matters: The ruling exposes Trump’s attempt to turn U.S. attorney offices into political weapons by bypassing Senate confirmation to install loyalists empowered to target critics. It highlights a broader effort to erode lawful prosecutorial structures and replace them with political enforcement arms.

Flock Uses Overseas Gig Workers to Build Its Surveillance AI

What Happened: A leak revealed Flock, whose license-plate and AI surveillance systems feed police and ICE, has been outsourcing sensitive U.S. video and audio review to gig workers in the Philippines. Exposed dashboards showed contractors tagging footage of people, vehicles, clothing, and even “screaming.”

Why It Matters: Flock is a core node in Trump’s growing domestic surveillance regime, and these revelations show that Americans’ data is being handled by unvetted offshore labor with no oversight. The leak underscores the insanity and abuse potential of the surveillance infrastructure Trump is rapidly expanding.

Justice Department could present a new indictment against James Comey to a grand jury this week

What Happened: Days after a judge dismissed the prior indictment because interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed, DOJ officials plan to present new charges against James Comey, and possibly Letitia James, to a Virginia grand jury.

Why It Matters: The regime is pressing ahead with politically motivated prosecutions even after courts ruled its own prosecutors invalid. By trying to re-indict under dubious legal authority, Trump is testing how far he can bend procedure and weaponize grand juries to target enemies, accelerating the breakdown of lawful governance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Outlets that reach millions denied access to rare Pentagon news briefings this week

What Happened: The Pentagon blocked major outlets, AP, Reuters, CNN, and The Washington Post, from rare Hegseth-led briefings, admitting only a hand-picked slate of pro-Trump media and extremist influencers who agreed to restrictive rules. Legacy reporters were pushed out after refusing policies that would limit coverage to information approved by Hegseth.

Why It Matters: This shows the rapid construction of a state-aligned media apparatus inside the Pentagon, shutting independent journalists out of one of the government’s most powerful institutions. By replacing the press corps with loyalist propagandists, Trump is tightening control over information and dismantling decades of military transparency.

Schumer says three of his New York offices were targeted with bomb threats

What Happened: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said three of his New York offices received emailed bomb threats labeled “MAGA,” sent from an account claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Emergency sweeps were conducted across multiple cities as state and federal authorities opened an investigation.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation of political violence tied to Trump’s election lies, now targeting one of the nation’s top elected officials. The threat underscores how normalized extremism and stochastic terrorism have become under Trump, destabilizing democratic institutions and endangering public servants.

At least 11 Indiana Republicans were targeted with threats or swatting attacks amid redistricting pressure from Trump

What Happened: After Trump publicly attacked Indiana Republicans who resisted his demand for a partisan redistricting map, at least 11 GOP officials — including state senators and the governor — were hit with bomb threats, pipe-bomb threats, and swatting attacks. Police say the intimidation began immediately after Trump singled them out online.

Why It Matters: Trump is using targeted harassment as a political enforcement tool, unleashing threats to coerce his own party into rigging maps. The campaign shows how authoritarian pressure now flows downward into state politics, corroding democratic processes and endangering officials who refuse to pledge to carry out orders.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Lawyer says student who was removed despite a court order was ‘deported in shackles’

What Happened: ICE detained 19-year-old Any Lucía López Belloza at Boston Logan and deported her to Honduras within 48 hours, ignoring a federal court order blocking her removal. López, a long-term U.S. resident since age 7, was shackled, rushed through opaque processing, and expelled without signing departure paperwork.

Why It Matters: ICE continues operating outside judicial authority, accelerating deportations in open defiance of court orders. By treating due process as optional and targeting long-settled residents, Trump’s regime is normalizing lawless expulsions and spreading fear across immigrant communities.

ICE arrests at San Diego green card interviews include military spouses

What Happened: ICE has begun detaining spouses of U.S. service members during marriage-based green card interviews, a process long designed to keep military families intact. Multiple women with no criminal history were handcuffed at the final step of lawful immigration, including the wife of a retired Marine.

Why It Matters: Targeting military families turns a legal pathway into a trap and weaponizes a humanitarian exemption that once protected service members. By criminalizing military spouses, ICE is broadcasting that no one is safe from Trump’s deportation machine — not even those connected to U.S. veterans.

For the first time since 1988, the U.S. is not officially commemorating World AIDS Day

What Happened: Trump officials refused to acknowledge World AIDS Day, dismissing it as unnecessary while simultaneously slashing domestic and global HIV programs. Federal employees were instructed not to participate in commemorations, breaking with decades of bipartisan leadership.

Why It Matters: The refusal signals a deliberate retreat from the fight against HIV and revives stigmas that once cost countless lives. By erasing symbolic commitments and gutting support programs, Trump is dismantling public health infrastructure and endangering millions who rely on sustained HIV prevention and care.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Lawmakers demand audio and video of boat attack as follow-up strike raises concern on Capitol Hill

What Happened: Senior Republicans say Hegseth admitted to a second strike on a suspected drug boat and are now demanding full audio and video amid evidence that survivors may have been deliberately targeted. Lawmakers from both parties warn that if the reported “double-tap” occurred, it could constitute a war crime requiring immediate removals.

Why It Matters: The revolt now inside Trump’s national security committees shows the scandal has become a crisis of legality and unchecked power. Lawmakers say Trump bypassed Congress, hid evidence, and may have ordered unlawful killings—underscoring a lethal operation running in the shadows without oversight.

Lawmakers Suggest Follow-Up Boat Strike Could Be a War Crime

What Happened: Bipartisan lawmakers say Trump’s Caribbean strike campaign may have crossed into war crime territory after reports Hegseth ordered U.S. forces to kill survivors in the water. Republicans who once backed Trump have opened inquiries after learning the strikes proceeded without congressional authorization or legal basis.

Why It Matters: Killing survivors violates the laws of war and puts U.S. troops at criminal risk while signaling Trump’s readiness to override domestic and international law. The scandal underscores Trump’s normalization of extrajudicial killings under a fabricated “drug war,” expanding military power with no oversight.

FLASHBACK: When Pete Hegseth endorsed the military executing captured alleged combatants

What Happened: Media Matters resurfaced years of Hegseth defending the execution of detainees and dismissing war crime laws as “politically correct,” including a Fox & Friends remark that killing captives is simply “what you do in war.” The revelations land as he faces scrutiny for allegedly ordering a second strike to kill survivors of the boat attack.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s long public record makes clear that he rejects the Geneva Conventions and glorifies unlawful killing. Installing someone who openly disdains the laws of armed conflict at the helm of the Pentagon is how authoritarian regimes normalize war crimes and turn the military into a tool of the regime.

Former JAGs say Hegseth, others may have committed war crimes

What Happened: Former military lawyers issued a scathing memo arguing Hegseth’s alleged order to “kill everybody” aboard a suspected drug vessel, plus a follow-up strike on survivors, meets the definition of war crimes or murder under U.S. and international law. They say both the command and execution violated Common Article 3 and urge Congress to investigate.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented rebuke from uniformed legal experts confirming Trump’s defense secretary may have carried out war crimes. By purging JAG officers and dismantling legal safeguards, Trump has built a Pentagon culture where illegal orders flourish, and loyalty overrides law.

FBI under Kash Patel has become ‘internally paralyzed by fear’, new report reveals

What Happened: A leaked 115-page assessment says the FBI under Kash Patel is a “rudderless ship,” crippled by fear, plunging morale, and leaders unwilling to act without his personal approval. Agents describe him as inexperienced, obsessed with optics, prone to tirades, and derailing investigations over trivial demands.

Why It Matters: Patel’s leadership shows how installing loyalists turns federal law enforcement into a political instrument while hollowing out core national security operations. As competence collapses and internal fear spreads, the U.S. is left dangerously exposed to threats while Trump consolidates control.

RFK Jr. Names Controversial Vaccine Adviser to Senior HHS Role

What Happened: RFK Jr. elevated Martin Kulldorff to a senior HHS science role and installed anti-vaccine activists Robert Malone and Kirk Milhoan in the CDC’s immunization advisory committee. The moves accompany internal pushes to revisit childhood vaccine schedules and amplify debunked vaccine autism conspiracies.

Why It Matters: Vaccine policy is being handed to individuals who reject scientific consensus, eroding decades of public health progress. By embedding anti-vaccine ideologues inside federal health agencies, the regime continues dismantling disease prevention infrastructure that will endanger millions of children.

Presidential HIV council warns proposed cuts could reverse decades of progress

What Happened: Members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS warned that Trump’s proposed cuts, including eliminating major domestic and global HIV programs, will trigger a resurgence in infections. They say the cuts would gut the Ryan White Program, derail the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, and jeopardize care for tens of thousands.

Why It Matters: The dismantling of HIV programs will kill people and reverse decades of bipartisan progress against a still deadly epidemic. By sidelining experts and erasing commitments, Trump is resurrecting the lethal neglect that once defined the early HIV crisis.

The agriculture secretary says SNAP changes are coming. Here’s what we know

What Happened: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the regime will “completely deconstruct” SNAP and previewed sweeping changes, citing “massive fraud” tied to a controversial federal demand for states to surrender personal data on food assistance recipients. Experts say she is misrepresenting normal error rates as fraud, while millions will face historic cuts and new work requirements.

Why It Matters: The regime is manufacturing a narrative of criminality to justify gutting the nation’s largest anti-hunger program. By weaponizing data demands and erecting new barriers, USDA is transforming a safety net program into a tool of surveillance while leaving the vulnerable hungry.

In Congress, He Said Tariffs Were Bad for Business. As Trump’s Ambassador to Canada, He’s Reversed Course.

What Happened: ProPublica found that Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, once a fierce critic of tariffs, now defends Trump’s sweeping trade war even as it contributes to the collapse of a century-old manufacturer in his former district. He has embraced Trump’s aggressive posture toward Canada, including profanity-laced tirades and support for tariff threats that have destabilized investment.

Why It Matters: Hoekstra’s reversal reflects how Trump’s loyalty system converts long-held principles into political obedience, even when local workers pay the price. Officials like Hoekstra are amplifying policies that destroy jobs, freeze commerce, and undermine regional stability.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Canada joins EU defense fund as the country pivots away from the US

What Happened: Canada became the first non-EU country to join the bloc’s €150 billion SAFE defense fund, giving its defense firms access to cheap, EU-backed loans as Prime Minister Mark Carney accelerates a strategic pivot away from the U.S. The shift follows years of Trump’s damage to the bilateral relationship, from tariff wars to open taunts about Canada becoming America’s “51st state.”

Why It Matters: One of America’s closest allies is now realigning its defense industry toward Europe because Trump has made the U.S. an unreliable partner. Canada’s pivot marks a historic geopolitical split in North America — weakening U.S. influence while strengthening Europe’s defense ecosystem and pushing allies toward security blocs that exclude Washington.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian victory would cost Europe twice as much as supporting Ukraine, study finds

What Happened: A new analysis by Corisk and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs estimates a Russian victory would cost Europe €1.2–€1.6 trillion — double the cost of ensuring a Ukrainian win through expanded military support. A Russian victory could trigger up to 11 million refugees, force massive NATO reinforcement, and pave the way for Russian aggression against Moldova, the Baltics, and Nordic states.

Why It Matters: The findings show that supporting Ukraine against a genocidal invasion isn’t just morally necessary — it’s also far cheaper than accepting Moscow’s terms, which would unleash long-term instability and soaring defense costs. As Trump pushes a surrender that strengthens Russia, Europe must choose between backing Ukraine now or paying vastly more later should Russia attack a NATO country.

A South African radio presenter is arrested on suspicion of recruiting fighters for Russia

What Happened: South African authorities arrested state radio host Nonkululeko Mantula and four men for allegedly recruiting fighters for Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine, with three stopped at the airport en route to Moscow via the UAE. Police say at least one recruit may already be in Russia.

Why It Matters: The arrests reveal how Russia’s covert recruitment networks are operating worldwide while Ukraine fights for survival — and how Trump’s pressure on Kyiv to surrender unfolds alongside expanding Kremlin influence operations. While Russia continues using foreign fighters, Trump pushes surrender that would reward Moscow’s genocide.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Factory Activity Contracts Faster Than Expected

What Happened: Factory activity contracted for the ninth month as the ISM index fell to 48.2, with businesses reporting collapsing new orders, shrinking backlogs, and accelerated job losses tied to Trump’s tariffs. Firms cite soaring costs, trade confusion, and shutdown disruptions as reasons for shifting production plans.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is hollowing out the industrial base, pushing companies to cut jobs, offshore production, and absorb higher prices. The prolonged contraction reflects a sector buckling under policy chaos, unstable supply chains, and inflationary pressure threatening broader economic decline.

‘The New Price of Eggs.’ The Political Shocks of Data Centers and Electric Bills

What Happened: Voters in deep-red Georgia ousted Republicans on the Public Service Commission amid anger over skyrocketing electric bills, nuclear fees, and fears of Trump-fueled A.I. data-center expansion. Similar revolts are emerging nationwide as utility costs and opaque subsidies surge.

Why It Matters: Energy affordability is becoming a bipartisan flashpoint as Trump’s A.I.-driven data center boom collides with rural economic realities and overstressed grids. The backlash is flipping GOP strongholds and revealing a volatile new front where corporate subsidies meet household survival.

Yankee Candle maker Newell Brands to close stores and cut 900 jobs

What Happened: Newell Brands, owner of Yankee Candle, Sharpie, and Rubbermaid, will lay off 900 workers and close 20 stores as its stock plunges more than 60%. The company is turning to automation and A.I. to offset weak consumer demand and rising costs, including Trump’s tariffs.

Why It Matters: The layoffs show deepening economic strain under tariff-driven inflation and shrinking consumer spending, with major employers shedding jobs and tightening retail footprints. Companies are cutting workers and automating to survive a policy landscape built for investors.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

For local and national events check out 50501

Costco sues for Trump tariff refunds before Supreme Court rules on if they’re illegal

What Happened: Costco sued Trump officials to recover millions in tariffs the company says were illegally imposed under Trump’s unilateral IEEPA authority, warning it may permanently lose refunds even if the Supreme Court strikes the tariffs down. The retailer also asked a federal court to block Customs and Border Protection from collecting further duties as dozens of firms file similar suits to protect their rights before a looming Dec. 15 liquidation deadline.

Immigration judge fired by Trump administration files lawsuit claiming discrimination

What Happened: Former immigration judge Tania Nemer filed a federal lawsuit saying she was illegally swept up in Trump’s mass purge of immigration courts, alleging discrimination based on her gender, Lebanese dual citizenship, and Democratic political activity. Despite top performance ratings, she was abruptly escorted out mid-probation, part of more than 100 judges removed, reassigned, or forced out under DOGE’s mass purge.

📊 By the Numbers

700+ — Private tech investments David Sacks holds while shaping federal A.I. and crypto policy from inside the White House.

400 tons — Cocaine trafficked into the U.S. by former Honduran President Hernández, whom Trump will pardon.

8 — New York immigration judges abruptly purged in one sweep as part of Trump’s nationwide crackdown on “lenient” adjudicators.

100+ — Immigration judges removed, reassigned, or forced out this year under DOGE’s purge.

11 — Indiana GOP officials hit with bomb threats, pipe-bomb threats, or swatting after Trump publicly targeted them.

9 — Consecutive months U.S. manufacturing has contracted under Trump’s erratic tariffs.

900 — Workers laid off by Newell Brands as tariff pressures hammer consumer demand.

20 — Yankee Candle stores closing across the U.S. and Canada.

3 — Schumer’s New York offices targeted with bomb threats.

€1.2–1.6 trillion — Estimated cost to Europe if Russia wins in Ukraine, double the cost of supporting a Ukrainian victory.

115 pages — Length of leaked FBI assessment describing a bureau “paralyzed by fear” under Kash Patel.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Sacks’s self-dealing and A.I. policy capture — How far will one venture capitalist be allowed to rewrite national tech strategy to serve his portfolio?

Judicial purge in immigration courts — Will mass firings give Trump full control over deportation rulings nationwide?

Air Force procurement takeover — How quickly will Feinberg’s new four-star pipeline turn strategic weapons programs into political patronage?

Boat-strike war crimes fallout — Does Congress force disclosure of audio/video evidence, or does the White House deepen the cover-up?

FBI collapse under Patel — Will Congress intervene, or will operational failures and whistleblower leaks be the only window into a deepening national-security breakdown?

SNAP “deconstruction” plan — How far will USDA go in weaponizing data demands to cut off millions?

Canada’s geopolitical pivot — Does the U.S. begin losing additional defense partners to Europe?

Tariff-driven industrial decline — Which major employer is the next to announce layoffs, offshoring, or closures?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Tariffs are crushing U.S. manufacturing, raising prices, and driving companies to offshore production, accelerating a recessionary spiral while workers absorb the fallout.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — From purging immigration judges to scapegoating military officers and blocking independent media from Pentagon briefings, Trump is replacing institutional checks with loyalty tests and intimidation as the core tactics of governance.

Erosion of Civil and Human Rights — ICE is openly violating court orders, targeting military families, and accelerating removals without due process, while public-health programs, HIV initiatives, and SNAP protections are dismantled in ways that endanger millions.

Disinformation and Propaganda Capture — Anti-vaccine activists, Kremlin-aligned narratives, and state-controlled media ecosystems are being elevated inside federal agencies and the Pentagon, warping public information flows and embedding extremist ideology into official policy.

National Security Degradation — Loyalist control of the Pentagon, FBI, and procurement pipelines is hollowing out professional capacity, weakening readiness, and creating a lawless security apparatus ripe for corruption, abuse, and catastrophic decision-making.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.