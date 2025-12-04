Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat Wilson RN's avatar
Cat Wilson RN
4h

I don’t know, Olga I just get more and more infuriated by the day. Back during his first term when he was saying he was some kind of “chosen one” and people who called themselves christians but in reality didn’t know the meaning of the word, said things like “he must be chosen he never gets in trouble for anything.” What kind of hare brained idiot thinks a guy that breaks the law constantly is some kind of a god send because he doesn’t get arrested and throw in prison when any other normal person would have?

One thing for sure, it’s money, or status, or power that caused him to get away with everything and that’s a big priority that needs changed in this country. Also, we need to tell these so called christians to, at least, read the Bible. Try to understand what a good person, per Jesus words, actually is. And better education, all around. Plus maybe people should keep their incel kids off the internet. I think 12 year old boys in their parents’ basement are influencing people too much. And the 11 yr olds currently running this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Olga Lautman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture