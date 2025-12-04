Nancy Gertner served as a federal judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts from 1994 to 2011. (Rod Lamkey/AP)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 27-28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump says he will pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez

What Happened: Trump announced that he will pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, convicted in 2024 of drug-trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced to 45 years. He claimed Hernandez was treated “harshly and unfairly,” tying the move to his endorsement of Honduran candidate Tito Asfura.

Why It Matters: Pardoning a foreign leader convicted of funneling cocaine into the U.S. underscores how Trump is overriding federal courts to reward loyalists as he carries out extrajudicial killings and war crimes in the Caribbean — replacing the rule of law with personal allegiance.

Trump’s G-20 at His Miami Golf Resort Will Be an Invite-Only Event

What Happened: Trump announced that next year’s G-20 summit—hosted at his own Miami golf resort—will be invite-only, and that he intends to bar South Africa, the current G-20 president, from attending. The move breaks decades of diplomatic protocol and has put other G-20 nations in a bind over whether to attend.

Why It Matters: Excluding South Africa breaks diplomatic norms and weaponizes U.S. influence for Trump’s personal grievances, reshaping global forums around ideological favoritism and pushing the U.S. closer to authoritarian partners.

Tech Titans Amass Multimillion-Dollar War Chests to Fight AI Regulation

What Happened: Billionaires and major tech firms—including Marc Andreessen, Greg Brockman, Meta, and Perplexity—have poured more than $100 million into super PACs fighting state-level AI regulation ahead of the 2026 midterms. A rival coalition backed by former lawmakers launched a $50 million counter-effort to support candidates pushing for stronger AI oversight.

Why It Matters: Tech billionaires are trying to shape AI policy to protect industry power and limit regulation, creating a political arms race that shifts AI governance from democratic accountability to corporate control.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump administration sending 500 more National Guard troops to D.C. after shooting, Hegseth says

What Happened: Trump is deploying an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., after two service members were shot just blocks from the White House, bringing the total force in the capital to roughly 2,700. The move expands an already controversial security mission that a federal judge has ruled likely violates federal law, though enforcement of that ruling has been delayed while Trump appeals.

Why It Matters: The surge deepens Trump’s militarization of the capital under disputed authority, entrenching a quasi-military occupation in D.C. and blurring civilian-military boundaries.

National guard shooting will likely make Trump crack down even harder

What Happened: After two National Guard troops were shot near the White House, Trump seized on the attack to push xenophobic narratives, blaming Afghan refugees and Somalis while ordering a sweeping review of all Afghan nationals admitted under Biden. He also signaled an even harsher federal occupation of Washington, D.C., expanding a militarized deployment that critics already describe as an unconstitutional power grab.

Why It Matters: The shooting is becoming a pretext for harsher domestic militarization and sweeping immigration crackdowns, accelerating Trump’s authoritarian grip and deepening division instead of providing stability. It mirrors how the Kremlin capitalizes on violent incidents to justify expanded state power and further tighten control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Demands ‘Reverse Migration’ in Push for Sweeping Crackdown

What Happened: Trump demanded “reverse migration” and outlined a sweeping anti-immigration crackdown after the D.C. shooting, pledging to halt admissions from “Third World Countries,” denaturalize some naturalized citizens, and revoke federal benefits for all non-citizens. He said he would terminate millions of visas and “remove anyone who is not a net asset,” escalating reviews of refugees and green card holders already living legally in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening mass denaturalization and nationality-based removals that break constitutional precedent and mirror historic authoritarian purges. By exploiting a tragedy to justify blanket bans and retroactive immigration reviews, he’s laying the groundwork for citizenship revocation, mass expulsions, and a federal system that treats lawful residents as expendable political targets.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Small changes to ‘for you’ feed on X can rapidly increase political polarisation

What Happened: A new Science study found that barely perceptible shifts in X’s algorithmic feed—specifically boosting posts with anti-democratic attitudes and partisan hostility—can increase political polarization in just one week at a rate that previously took three years. Researchers showed that both Democrats and Republicans grew significantly more hostile toward the opposing party after exposure to slightly more divisive posts, most without noticing their feeds had changed.

Why It Matters: The findings confirm that Musk’s platform is an unprecedented accelerant for political radicalization, capable of reshaping public opinion at warp speed through subtle algorithmic tweaks. It underscores how X’s engagement-driven design is a powerful tool for authoritarian manipulation—able to manufacture division on demand and weaponize user emotion for political ends.

Retired judges warn that the rule of law is unraveling

What Happened: Retired federal and state judges warn that the judiciary is entering a perilous period of politicization and intimidation. They describe Trump’s second term as defined by attacks on judges, defiance of court orders, a Justice Department hostile to oversight, and a Supreme Court using the “shadow docket” to fast-track sweeping executive power.

Why It Matters: The judges say democratic guardrails are breaking in real time as Trump vilifies jurists and disregards rulings, echoing patterns of rapid democratic erosion abroad. Judicial independence is under direct assault, compliance with court orders can no longer be assumed, and the collapse of respect for the courts threatens the system meant to constrain authoritarian power.

Trump sharpens focus on legal immigration after National Guard shooting

What Happened: After an Afghan immigrant was accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House, Trump halted all Afghan immigration processing, ordered a review of asylum approvals under Biden, and signaled broader vetting under his 19-country travel ban.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a single violent incident to justify sweeping crackdowns on legal immigration, reviving first-term tactics like travel bans and mass case reopenings that experts say are unprecedented and legally dubious. Critics warn the moves unfairly target Afghan refugees who underwent intensive vetting and risk dismantling long-standing legal protections for asylum seekers, green-card holders, and naturalized citizens.

Leaked files show far-right influences among Project 2025 applicants

What Happened: Newly leaked Project 2025 files show multiple applicants citing Nazi legal theorist Carl Schmitt, white nationalist writers, and other extremist ideologues as their intellectual influences. At least seven members of the antisemitic Old Glory Club and several current Trump officials—including DHS liaison Paul Ingrassia—praised Schmitt, the “crown jurist” of the Third Reich.

Why It Matters: Project 2025 is normalizing extremist actors inside a government already dismantling democratic norms, elevating operatives who champion friend-enemy politics, racial hierarchy, and unchecked executive power. Together, they form the ideological infrastructure for a post-democratic America.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

College student deported when flying home for Thanksgiving, despite court order

What Happened: ICE detained 19-year-old Babson College student Any Lucia Lopez Belloza at Boston Logan and deported her to Honduras within 48 hours—ignoring a federal judge’s 72-hour ban on removal. ICE claimed an old 2015 deportation order, though her lawyer says the case was closed, and ICE provided no evidence.

Why It Matters: ICE’s violation of a federal court order to expel a teenager shows the lawless agency continues operating beyond judicial oversight, accelerating removals even of legally protected people. A routine holiday flight became a forced disappearance, underscoring the collapse of due process under Trump.

Judge weighs potential contempt prosecution referral for Kristi Noem in El Salvador deportations

What Happened: A federal judge demanded declarations from all officials involved after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem disappeared over 100 Venezuelan men to El Salvador—defying a judge’s directive to return the planes. DOJ filings show Noem proceeded under the Alien Enemies Act even after being told the court order applied.

Why It Matters: Noem’s defiance of a federal order to carry out mass disappearances is a direct attack on judicial authority. The potential contempt referral highlights a broader pattern of Trump officials treating legal limits as optional in pursuit of their extremist agenda.

Legal status of 350,000 Haitian migrants to expire in early February, U.S. officials announce

What Happened: Trump officials moved to end TPS for more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants, making them deportable in early February. DHS Secretary Noem called their continued presence “contrary to U.S. interests,” dismissing Haiti’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS for Haiti strips protection from one of the most vulnerable migrant groups and advances Trump’s dismantling of humanitarian safeguards. Forcing mass removals amid a national collapse will result in widespread suffering and normalize expelling long-settled residents.

U.S. immigration agency launches re-examination of green card holders from 19 countries ‘of concern’

What Happened: Trump ordered USCIS to conduct a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination” of every green card issued to nationals from 19 “countries of concern,” including Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, and Venezuela. The review follows the shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House, which Trump is using to justify halting all Afghan immigration requests and reopening settled cases.

Why It Matters: Re-investigating lawfully issued green cards weaponizes immigration bureaucracy to target entire nationalities, revoking stability for tens of thousands of legally settled residents. It pushes the U.S. toward a system where permanent residency is no longer permanent and where the political agenda determines who is allowed to stay.

Alabama’s Threats to Prosecute Abortion Helpers

What Happened: Alabama’s attorney general threatened to prosecute anyone who helps residents obtain legal abortions out of state, claiming that funding or assisting such travel could be “criminally actionable.” The warning sparked a major legal battle over whether the state can punish basic acts of support, from organizing travel to sharing information.

Why It Matters: Criminalizing support for out-of-state medical care attacks core rights to travel, speech, and assistance—tactics common in authoritarian regimes. Alabama’s move becomes a blueprint for broader repression as Trump-aligned states test the limits of punitive abortion laws.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all

What Happened: A Washington Post investigation found that Pete Hegseth ordered forces to “kill everybody” aboard a suspected drug-running boat during the regime’s first Caribbean strike. After the initial missile hit left two men alive, a second strike was ordered to kill the survivors, later justifying it as removing a “navigation hazard.”

Why It Matters: Executing wounded survivors violates the laws of war and may constitute war crimes under U.S. and international law. It exposes a covert campaign built on an untested legal theory, no oversight, and shifting rules—normalizing extrajudicial killings and creating major legal risks for U.S. personnel.

U.S. Nuclear Arms Chief Warns Against Leaks of Secret Information

What Happened: Brandon Williams, Trump’s inexperienced nuclear chief, issued a harsh memo ordering weapons labs and plants to crack down on leaks, warning that any breach of classified information is a “direct threat” to U.S. security. The order follows a string of security failures at Los Alamos and the Kansas City warhead plant, exposing longstanding oversight and contractor gaps.

Why It Matters: The nuclear arsenal is being overseen by a political appointee with no technical background amid rising violations and Trump’s push to revive nuclear testing. The memo highlights deep governance failures inside one of America’s most dangerous systems.

Drug Arrests and Gun Seizures Fell as Homeland Security Pursued Immigration

What Happened: Federal data shows drug arrests and gun seizures dropped sharply as Homeland Security pulled agents off narcotics and firearms cases to fuel Trump’s mass-immigration crackdown. Former officials say key investigations were stalled or abandoned as agents were reassigned to deportation operations nationwide.

Why It Matters: Shifting resources away from drug and gun trafficking leaves violent networks freer to operate while channeling federal power into Trump’s political agenda. It reveals how the regime’s fixation on immigration is hollowing out public-safety missions and weakening national security.

The EPA Is Embracing PFAS Pesticides. These Are The Health Risks

What Happened: Trump’s EPA approved two new PFAS-laced pesticides— isocycloseram and cyclobutrifluram — for nationwide use on crops and commercial landscapes. The agency is fast-tracking up to five more PFAS pesticides while redefining PFAS to remove over 10,000 chemicals from regulation.

Why It Matters: PFAS are linked to cancer, infertility, developmental harm, immune suppression, and heart risks even at tiny doses. Deregulating them locks in long-term contamination of food, soil, and water, exposing millions, especially children, to chemicals that never break down.

Beekeepers, Farmers and the Fight to Save a Century-Old Research Hub

What Happened: Trump plans to shut down the 115-year-old Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, the country’s largest USDA research hub, and scatter its programs, staff, and collections across multiple states. Scientists and farm groups warn the relocation will upend critical research on pollinators, plant diseases, food safety, and crop resilience.

Why It Matters: Closing BARC would dismantle decades of core agricultural science, driving out experts, destroying rare collections, and setting research back years. Experts say the move threatens U.S. food security and cripples the nation’s agricultural capacity.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Intelligence on U.S. Military’s Boat Strikes Is Limited

What Happened: A New York Times investigation found the U.S. has killed over 80 people in Trump’s Caribbean/Pacific boat-strike campaign despite having little idea who was being targeted. The Pentagon concedes it only has vague confidence the boats carried drugs, meaning many victims may have been fishermen, couriers, or civilians.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is carrying out lethal operations with almost no intelligence, normalizing extrajudicial killing, and risking massive blowback. Lawmakers warn the strikes mirror discredited “signature strikes,” erasing oversight and creating long-term security risks.

Trump says the U.S. will ‘very soon’ take action on land to stop alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. could “very soon” begin land strikes in Venezuela, escalating a months-long military campaign that has already killed at least 83 people in maritime operations. His comments come as he massed major naval assets in the Caribbean, designates a pro-Maduro faction as a foreign terrorist organization, and weighs a broader military intervention.

Why It Matters: Threatening ground operations pushes the U.S. to the brink of an unauthorized war driven by politicized claims about drug trafficking that experts say have little basis. Trump is using a narcotics pretext to justify regime-change and an oil grab, raising the risk of regional conflict and catastrophic miscalculation.

Hegseth reportedly plans to cut support to US scouts group for being ‘genderless’

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is considering severing all Pentagon support for Scouting America, accusing the century-old organization of being “genderless,” fostering “gender confusion,” and undermining “masculine values.” A leaked draft memo shows he aims to end military aid to the National Jamboree and ban Scout troops from meeting on U.S. bases.

Why It Matters: Turning the Scouts into a culture-war target weaponizes the Pentagon against a nonpartisan youth organization, punishing inclusivity and gutting military recruitment pipelines to enforce ideological conformity.

Rubio plans to skip NATO meeting at key moment for Ukraine, sources say

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning to skip next week’s NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels—an extremely rare absence for America’s top diplomat—sending Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau in his place. The no-show comes as Trump’s team sidelines European allies from Russia’s Ukraine surrender plan, deepening fears that Washington is drifting away from the alliance at a critical moment.

Why It Matters: Rubio skipping a critical NATO meeting signals a sharp U.S. retreat just as Trump’s Ukraine plan delivers Russian demands. With Landau, a vocal skeptic of NATO, taking his place, the move underscores that Trump is hollowing out the alliance from within to pressure Europe into accepting a Kremlin settlement.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Make Money Not War: Trump’s Real Plan for Peace in Ukraine

What Happened: Trump’s surrender plan is being shaped by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Kremlin money bag Kirill Dmitriev. Their Miami proposal would reopen Russia’s economy to U.S. investors, revive joint ventures, give early access to frozen Russian assets, and greenlight projects like Arctic mining, Nord Stream 2, and major LNG deals. Sanctioned Putin allies are already meeting with Trump-linked investors, and Exxon has signaled interest if sanctions are dropped.

Why It Matters: The plan rewards Russian genocide, sidelines Ukraine, fractures European security, and enriches Trump’s circle. It pushes Kyiv to surrender territory while offering Moscow sanctions relief and Western investment—replacing national-security strategy with private dealmaking.

Trump to hand Putin Ukraine’s occupied territories

What Happened: The U.S. is preparing to recognize Russia’s control over Crimea and other illegally occupied Ukrainian territories, effectively endorsing Moscow’s land seizures and genocide. Envoys have been sent to Moscow to negotiate terms that would lock in Russia’s war gains and force Kyiv into surrender it has repeatedly rejected.

Why It Matters: The move hands Putin some of the objectives he has sought since Russia’s 2014 invasion, legitimizes genocide, shatters European security norms, and openly aligns U.S. policy with Kremlin interests.

Putin demands Ukrainian troops withdraw before ceasefire, as Witkoff set to visit Moscow

What Happened: Putin is demanding that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory before any ceasefire. Meanwhile, Trump’s real estate fixer Steve Witkoff—already criticized for assisting Kremlin officials—is preparing a Moscow trip.

Russia has ‘no say’ over whether Ukraine can join NATO, Rutte says

What Happened: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia has “no say” over Ukraine’s NATO membership and emphasized that only unanimous agreement among allies determines accession. He noted that several NATO members — including the United States — currently oppose Ukraine joining.

Why It Matters: Rutte’s comments highlight how Trump is pushing Kremlin objectives by constraining Ukraine’s future and sidelining NATO sovereignty, even as Russia remains a long-term threat.

Europe thinks the unthinkable: Retaliating against Russia

What Happened: European governments are openly weighing offensive cyber operations, covert disruptions inside Russia, and surprise NATO military drills as Moscow escalates drone incursions, sabotage, and hybrid attacks across the continent. EU and NATO officials say the scale of recent Russian operations, over 110 sabotage attempts in seven months, has pushed Europe to consider responses once viewed as unthinkably escalatory.

Why It Matters: Europe’s move toward active countermeasures shows how Russia’s shadow war has pushed deterrence past its limits, forcing democracies to consider direct responses to secure their own infrastructure and sovereignty. It would mark a long-overdue shift from defensive caution to proactive resistance.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Top EU official accuses US of ‘blackmail’ in trade talks

What Happened: EU official Teresa Ribera accused Trump officials of “blackmail” after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested easing steel and aluminum tariffs only if Europe weakened its digital rulebook, including the Digital Markets Act.

Why It Matters: Trump is tying tariff relief to dismantling core EU digital-sovereignty rules, weaponizing economic pressure to force regulatory rollbacks and fracture European unity.

Inflation weighing on US income growth ahead of holiday season, study says

What Happened: JPMorgan Chase Institute data shows real income growth has slowed to 1.6% for workers aged 25–54, matching post–Great Recession lows. Bank balances are flat after inflation, younger workers aren’t seeing early-career gains, and nearly half of workers aged 50–54 have lost purchasing power.

Why It Matters: Families are heading into the holidays with tighter budgets and eroded earnings as consumer prices rise faster than wages, leaving millions financially strained despite stock-market gains benefiting only the wealthy.

Americans are buckling under medical bills. It could get worse.

What Happened: Health-care charities report record requests for assistance as medical costs surge—before Trump’s deep Medicaid cuts and the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies even hit. Analysts warn millions could lose coverage, premiums will jump 26% next year, and work-requirement rules will push millions off Medicaid.

Why It Matters: Trump’s health-care agenda is accelerating a collapse in access to basic medical care, pushing families into debt and turning preventable conditions into crises as the safety net

Small US retailers face holiday supply chaos due to Trump tariffs

What Happened: Small and mid-sized retailers are facing shipping delays, higher costs, and canceled orders as Trump’s tariff regime disrupts supply chains ahead of the holidays. Many stores are raising prices or changing inventory plans to cope.

Why It Matters: Tariff-driven chaos is hitting Main Street hardest—shrinking margins, jeopardizing local jobs, and deepening economic stress just as consumers are already weakened by inflation and stagnant income growth.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

For local and national events check out 50501

More than 220 judges have now rejected the Trump admin’s mass detention policy

What Happened: More than 220 federal judges — including at least 23 Trump appointees — have now ruled that Trump’s mass-detention policy for immigrants is likely illegal, ordering release or bond hearings in over 700 cases. Courts across 35 states say ICE’s attempt to classify longtime residents as “seeking admission” defies three decades of precedent and violates due process.

Judge: Immigration officers in Colorado can only arrest those likely to flee

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that ICE officers in Colorado may only make warrantless arrests if they have probable cause that someone is likely to flee, rejecting ICE’s claim that mere undocumented status justifies immediate detention. The ruling came after officers arrested longtime residents with deep community ties without warrants, prompting the judge to say no reasonable officer could have concluded they were flight risks.

Consumer boycotts planned for Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday

What Happened: A coalition of organizers behind the No Kings protests launched a five-day nationwide boycott called “We Ain’t Buying It,” urging Americans to halt shopping from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday to protest corporations seen as enabling Trump’s abuses of power. The action targets major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Amazon for capitulating to anti-DEI pressure, facilitating ICE operations, or profiting from Trump’s tax policies.

📊 By the Numbers

$100 million+ — Money tech billionaires and firms have poured into super PACs fighting AI regulation

45 years — Prison sentence for Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández, whom Trump pardoned.

2,700 — National Guard troops now deployed in Washington, D.C., after Trump sent 500 more

10,000+ — PFAS chemicals removed from regulation under Trump’s EPA redefinition

83 — People killed in Trump’s Caribbean/Pacific boat-strike campaign

1.6% — Real income growth for workers aged 25–54, matching post–Great Recession lows

26% — Expected premium spike next year as ACA subsidies expire

1 trillion — Approximate size of Trump’s Medicaid cuts projected to push millions off coverage

220+ — Federal judges who have ruled Trump’s mass-detention policy likely illegal

350,000 — Haitian TPS holders set to lose legal status in early February

110 — Confirmed Russian sabotage attempts in Europe in the last seven months

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass denaturalization push — Will Trump attempt to revoke citizenship from entire nationalities under the new “reverse migration” doctrine?

Green card reexamination dragnet — How many lawful residents will lose their status as USCIS reopens decades of settled cases?

Escalation toward war in Venezuela — How close is the regime to ordering unauthorized ground strikes?

Judicial defiance becoming the norm — What happens when Trump officials openly ignore more federal court orders?

NATO fracture point approaching — Will Europe move forward without the U.S. as Rubio skips key meetings and Trump pushes Kremlin-aligned agenda?

Surveillance state expansion — Will Trump deploy more Guard troops or expand warrantless monitoring across the U.S. after the shooting?

Corporate capture of AI policy — How far will tech-billionaire super PACs be allowed to go to rewrite state AI laws in their favor?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Grab — From mass denaturalization threats to reexamining decades-old green cards, Trump is building a bureaucracy designed to strip legal status, override courts, and convert immigration enforcement into a political purge.

Judicial Defiance as Doctrine — Trump officials are increasingly ignoring federal court orders—from deportation bans to Guard-deployment rulings—eroding the rule of law and deepening an already ongoing constitutional breakdown.

Militarization of Domestic Life — The surge of National Guard troops in D.C., paired with xenophobic narratives, normalizes domestic military deployment and paves the way for expanded surveillance and federal force.

Foreign Policy Captured by Oligarchs — Trump’s Ukraine surrender plan is being shaped by Russia, private investors, sanctioned oligarchs, and Kremlin intermediaries—subordinating U.S. strategy to business deals and delivering core Russian war aims.

Collapse of Government Safeguards — From PFAS deregulation to the shutdown of the nation’s largest agricultural research hub, critical public health and food security protections are being dismantled to serve industry and extremist agendas.

Escalation Toward Unauthorized War — Trump’s lethal boat-strike campaign and threats of ground operations in Venezuela echo discredited “signature strike” tactics, risking civilian deaths, blowback, and a slide into war without approval or oversight.

AI and Information Warfare — Tech billionaire super PACs and Musk’s algorithmic amplification are accelerating polarization and shifting AI governance from democratic accountability to corporate and authoritarian control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.