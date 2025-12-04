In a notice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau described its own supervision department as “the weaponized arm” of the agency under its Biden-era director.Credit...Al Drago for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Corporate Dealmaking Is Getting Bigger and Bolder Under Trump

What Happened: Corporate mergers have surged more than 40% under Trump 2.0, with twice as many $10 billion+ deals as last year. DOJ and FTC have blocked only three mergers, half the rate under Biden, and have greenlit high-risk deals like Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern and Nexstar–Tegna. Companies are increasingly using Trump-aligned operatives to pressure regulators, and settlements have largely replaced enforcement.

Why It Matters: Weak antitrust enforcement is accelerating consolidation across rail, media, tech, and healthcare—raising prices, shrinking competition, and expanding monopolistic power. Politically connected firms can now reshape entire industries with little oversight, entrenching corporate dominance at consumer expense.

Consumer Bureau’s Bank Examiners Criticize New ‘Humility Pledge’

What Happened: CFPB acting director Russell Vought ordered examiners to recite a “humility pledge” urging deference to banks and narrowing exam scope—a reversal from the bureau’s independent watchdog role. The CFPB union called it “creepy” and political. Examinations have been frozen since February, and the agency could run out of funds after Vought refused to request Fed financing.

Why It Matters: The pledge is part of a broader effort to dismantle consumer-protection oversight and shield Wall Street from scrutiny. With exams halted and staff slashed, banks face minimal enforcement risk, reversing safeguards that once uncovered abuses.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

GOP-led Indiana legislature to reconvene on redistricting, pushing for 9-0 map

What Happened: Indiana Republicans abruptly agreed to reconvene and advance a mid-cycle redistricting plan that would eliminate the state’s two Democratic seats, following Trump’s public pressure for a “9–0” GOP map. Lawmakers reported swatting attempts, bomb threats, and harassment as Trump escalated the push.

Why It Matters: Trump is using intimidation to coerce state legislatures into extreme gerrymanders that lock in minority rule. If Indiana succeeds, it joins other states in a national mid-decade redistricting blitz to predetermine the 2026 House

Judges allow North Carolina to use new House map drawn in bid to give GOP another seat

What Happened: A panel of federal judges allowed North Carolina Republicans to use a new mid-decade House map designed to flip the state’s lone swing seat—held for over 30 years by Black representatives—shifting it from 48% to 44% Democratic. The ruling greenlights Trump’s efforts to redraw congressional lines in multiple states without court mandates, part of a national push to secure GOP control ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: This decision accelerates Trump’s campaign to try and rig the electoral map through mid-cycle gerrymanders, weakening Black representation and erasing competitive districts. If replicated nationwide, these redraws could lock in minority rule and pre-determine the balance of Congress before voters even cast a ballot.

Supreme Court Defers Ruling on Trump’s Effort to Oust Copyright Official

What Happened: The Supreme Court delayed ruling on Trump’s bid to fire Shira Perlmutter, the U.S. Copyright Office chief, keeping her in place until it hears broader cases on presidential power to remove independent regulators. The move is a rare pause in a series of decisions that have allowed Trump to immediately purge agency heads across the federal government.

Why It Matters: The case will shape whether Trump can seize control of traditionally independent officials—potentially gutting congressional oversight and expanding executive power over independent regulators.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s FBI Spent Nearly $1 Million on Redacting Epstein Files

What Happened: Kash Patel put nearly 1,000 FBI agents on a “Special Redaction Project” to scrub almost 100,000 Epstein-related pages—flagging any mention of Trump and spending nearly $1 million in overtime. Materials include surveillance footage and a “document with names,” raising doubts about what will actually be released.

Why It Matters: The scale of the operation suggests the regime will use “privacy” as cover to shield Trump and his allies from political fallout. It shows federal law enforcement being deployed to protect Trump’s interests rather than provide real transparency and accountability to the survivors.

Eric Swalwell sues FHFA chief Pulte, alleging director used private information to attack Trump critics

What Happened: Rep. Eric Swalwell sued FHFA director Bill Pulte, accusing him of accessing and leaking Swalwell’s private mortgage records to retaliate for criticism of Trump. The suit says Pulte has targeted only Trump critics, including Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Lisa Cook, while endangering Swalwell’s family.

Why It Matters: It’s another example of a federal agency being repurposed to punish political enemies using confidential financial data—part of a growing pattern of transforming regulatory power into political enforcement.

Senator urges CBP to quit using tech to track and detain ‘suspicious’ drivers

What Happened: Sen. Ed Markey demanded CBP halt its nationwide use of license plate readers and predictive algorithms after an AP investigation showed the tools track Americans far from the border and trigger stops, searches, and arrests based on opaque “suspicion scores.” Drivers are being pulled over for minor infractions while having no idea that an algorithm flagged their movements in advance.

Why It Matters: This marks another step toward a domestic surveillance state where federal agents can detain Americans based on pattern analysis rather than evidence or warrants. The system threatens civil liberties, enables policing of sensitive travel, like abortion access, and raises profound Fourth Amendment concerns.

Trump administration prosecutions focus new attention on grand juries

What Happened: A Washington Post investigation found grand juries are rejecting Trump prosecutors’ indictment requests at unusually high rates, especially in political and immigration cases. Judges have flagged misconduct, from altered indictments to unlawful appointments, leading to multiple dismissals.

Why It Matters: Such rejections are extremely rare, and the surge reflects a profound collapse of trust in the DOJ. The pattern exposes overreach, politicized charging decisions, and procedural failures that are now spilling into public view and undermining the legitimacy of Trump’s most aggressive prosecutions.

US police involved in fatal incidents use victims privacy law to hide their identity

What Happened: Police departments across the U.S. are increasingly using Marsy’s Law, meant to protect crime victims’ privacy, to hide the identities of officers who kill civilians, even in cases where footage contradicts officers’ claims of being “victims.” Courts in states like Ohio and Florida have begun striking down the practice, but dozens of officers have already used it to evade accountability in fatal encounters.

Why It Matters: This transforms a victim’s rights measure into a shield for violent policing, blocking transparency and thwarting oversight. It allows officers to kill without public scrutiny, leaving families without answers and communities without justice.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Anti-fascist groups named as US terror threats ‘barely exist’, experts say

What Happened: The State Department labeled four obscure European anti-fascist collectives as foreign terrorist organizations—even though extremism experts say the groups are defunct, hyper-local, or barely organized at all. None have ever targeted Americans or posed any threat to the U.S., and analysts say the designations appear politically motivated rather than intelligence-driven.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes terrorism authorities to criminalize the left while ignoring the real, documented rise of far-right violence. It’s part of Trump’s push to redefine dissent as extremism, distort national-security priorities, and build the legal scaffolding to target political opponents under the guise of counterterrorism.

Trump once again steps up attacks on TV networks as he threatens to revoke licenses

What Happened: Trump again threatened to revoke ABC’s “license” after tough questioning, repeating at least 28 similar threats over eight years—even though the FCC doesn’t license national networks and can’t revoke their licenses. The remarks came as Trump increasingly pressures regulators and loyalists to punish outlets that challenge him.

Why It Matters: These escalating threats are authoritarian signals meant to chill coverage and coerce compliance. By repeatedly demanding state retaliation against critical media, Trump is normalizing the use of government against the press and eroding the norms that protect independent journalism in a democracy.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Young mother deported from Minnesota to Honduras without her infant

What Happened: ICE detained and deported 22-year-old Kimberlyn Menjivar Aguilar during a fingerprinting appointment for her approved work permit, sending her to Honduras while her 8-month-old baby remained in the U.S. She had deferred action, pending legal protections, and an approved special immigrant juvenile visa, yet was removed under a 2022 order she says she never knew existed.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump’s mass-deportation system is separating infants from parents who are following legal processes and have every reason to believe they are protected. It reflects an increasingly indiscriminate machine willing to tear apart families without notice, due process, or regard for child welfare.

‘Living an American nightmare’: LA hearing details lasting trauma of ICE raids

What Happened: At a congressional hearing in Los Angeles, U.S. citizens and immigrants described being swept up in Trump’s raids, detained without cause, assaulted by masked agents, and held in facilities so poor that detainees had to pay for drinking cups. Local leaders testified that Southern California is now a center of aggressive ICE operations that have emptied parks, churches, and workplaces through racial profiling and unlawful arrests.

Why It Matters: The testimony reveals a civil rights crisis in which even U.S. citizens are unlawfully detained under dragnet tactics. It underscores a federal system operating without constitutional restraint, inflicting lasting trauma while lawless DHS officials dismiss clear abuses as “lies.”

The number of non-criminal detainees arrested by ICE has surged by 2,000% under Trump.

What Happened: New ICE data shows a 2,000% surge in non-criminal immigrants detained under Trump, with 48% of all 65,135 detainees held solely for civil immigration violations. For the first time, non-criminal detainees outnumber those with criminal convictions, driven by mass raids, workplace sweeps, and “collateral” arrests of bystanders.

Why It Matters: The numbers expose a mass-deportation machine targeting longtime residents, workers, and families with no criminal history. It shows Trump’s true priorities of indiscriminate roundups, fear-based policing, and maximal disruption—definitely not public safety or targeted enforcement.

ICE detains WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew’s mother

What Happened: ICE detained Bruna Ferreira—a longtime U.S. resident and DACA recipient—while she was driving to pick up her son, despite being in the final stage of obtaining a green card. She was transferred to a Louisiana detention center and labeled a “criminal illegal alien” over a visa overstay and an undisclosed prior arrest.

Why It Matters: ICE detaining the White House press secretary’s nephew’s mother underscores how Trump’s crackdown is sweeping up parents with deep community ties — even those on the verge of lawful residency. Detention is being used indiscriminately and without due process, tearing families apart and intensifying fear among immigrants who are doing everything by the book.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s nuke chief issues ‘urgent’ warning about information leaks

What Happened: NNSA administrator Brandon Williams ordered senior nuclear personnel to stop leaking classified information, issuing an “urgent” directive amid reports that top officials planned to meet with Trump to dissuade him from restarting nuclear weapons testing. The memo comes as the regime refuses to clarify whether Trump will break a nearly 30-year halt on nuclear detonations.

Why It Matters: The leak crackdown signals rising internal fear and secrecy around a potential return to nuclear testing—one of the most destabilizing moves the U.S. could make. It suggests Trump is driving nuclear policy toward escalation while sidelining transparency and expert dissent.

Commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 fired

What Happened: The Marine Corps purged Lt. Col. Calischaran G. James, commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36 in Okinawa, citing a “loss of trust and confidence” in his ability to lead. His removal follows a string of recent purges that have reshaped senior leadership across Marine aviation units.

Why It Matters: The purge highlights mounting instability inside military ranks as senior leaders are abruptly pushed out under Trump’s defense overhaul. It raises concerns about readiness, morale, and whether these purges highlight deeper breakdowns in command culture.

Fired Employees Say Government Won’t Rehire Them After Shutdown

What Happened: Thirty-five former GSA employees say Trump officials are breaking the law by refusing to reinstate them after the shutdown, despite Congress voiding all layoffs tied to the funding lapse. While most workers returned, roughly 200 GSA staff whose notices predated Oct. 1 were excluded. They have appealed to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Why It Matters: The refusal fits Trump’s broader civil-service purge—with aims to eliminate more than 300,000 federal workers while skirting legal limits on personnel actions. It shows the regime's weaponization of RIFs and ignoring congressional mandates as mass purges and political replacements continue.

Louisiana surgeon general who stopped state’s vaccine program named CDC’s principal deputy director

What Happened: Trump’s CDC appointed Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, who previously shut down his state’s vaccine outreach, as its new principal deputy director. He halted mass-vaccination campaigns the same day RFK Jr. took over HHS, echoing his long record of undermining vaccine confidence.

Why It Matters: Installing an anti-vaccine ideologue as the CDC’s No. 2 accelerates the dismantling of public-health infrastructure and replaces scientific guidance with conspiracies and political agendas. It heightens outbreak risks, endangers Americans, and further erodes trust in CDC leadership.

Amid Confusing CDC Guidance About Vaccines, Study Highlights New Risk of COVID-19 During Pregnancy

What Happened: A Harvard study of 18,000 births found that babies exposed to COVID-19 in utero face significantly higher rates of autism and other neurodevelopmental diagnoses by age 3—16.3% versus 9.7% for unexposed children. The findings come just months after RFK Jr. and Trump’s HHS removed COVID-19 vaccines from CDC pregnancy recommendations and purged the entire immunization advisory committee, creating widespread confusion among doctors and patients.

Why It Matters: The study directly undercuts the CDC’s politically driven reversal on pregnancy vaccination and shows mothers and infants now face preventable medical harm. As anti-vaccine ideology replaces science, pregnant patients are left unprotected, the medical community can not rely on federal guidance, and the U.S. is risking a surge in avoidable illness for women and children.

Trump’s Plan for Drilling off California and Florida Coasts Faces Bipartisan Opposition

What Happened: Trump officials unveiled a plan to open up 34 offshore oil drilling leases across 1.3 billion acres off Alaska, California, and Florida—waters that in some cases have never been leased before. Governors Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis both condemned the move, calling it dangerous and vowing to block drilling off their states’ coasts.

Why It Matters: The plan reverses long-standing limits on offshore drilling and hands a major win to Trump’s Big Oil donors while risking coastal economies, ecosystems, and tourism. The rare bipartisan backlash underscores how extreme the proposal is.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Dominican Republic Allows U.S. to Use Territory to Fight International Organized Crime

What Happened: The Dominican Republic granted the U.S. military access to restricted areas of San Isidro Air Base and Las Américas International Airport for refueling and equipment transport. The agreement comes amid more than 20 U.S. boat strikes and Trump escalating tensions with Venezuela.

Why It Matters: The deal deepens Trump’s opaque Venezuela campaign by expanding operations onto Dominican territory with zero transparency or public oversight. It widens regional exposure to an operation already tied to extrajudicial killings and dubious legal justifications.

U.S. to Press Europe and Other Allies on ‘Mass Migration,’ Document Says

What Happened: A leaked diplomatic cable shows Marco Rubio ordering U.S. diplomats across Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to pressure allied governments to restrict immigration and emphasize “violent crimes associated with people of a migration background.” Embassies were told to report on governments deemed too pro-immigrant, push far-right talking points on “radical Islam” and social disorder, and bake allies’ immigration stances into U.S. human-rights reporting.

Why It Matters: The directive turns U.S. diplomacy into an export machine for Trump’s extremist MAGA agenda, pushing democratic allies toward hard-right policies disconnected from data. It aligns American foreign policy with Europe’s extremist movements, weaponizes human-rights reporting, and will further fracture alliances.

Trump-era global funding cuts devastate HIV prevention programmes, UNAIDS says

What Happened: UNAIDS reports that Trump’s rollback of U.S. global HIV funding—formerly 75% of all international HIV aid—has driven the world into “crisis mode,” cutting off PrEP and other prevention medicines for at least 2.5 million people. Clinics are shutting down, deaths are rising, and funding remains severely reduced as Trump pressures allies to divert aid budgets to defense.

Why It Matters: The cuts are dismantling a decade of progress that reduced HIV deaths, with prevention efforts collapsing and PrEP access plunging by up to 64%. The world now faces the prospect of a major HIV resurgence driven by Trump’s war on humanitarian aid, jeopardizing millions of lives and the global goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump defends Witkoff after leak appears to show envoy coaching Russia

What Happened: Trump defended special envoy Steve Witkoff after a leaked call showed him advising Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on how to flatter Trump and pitch Russia’s Ukraine surrender plan. Witkoff has repeatedly traveled to Moscow, never Kyiv, and is set to meet Putin again next week.

Why It Matters: The leak shows Trump’s real-estate fixer acting as an agent for Moscow’s agenda rather than U.S. or Ukrainian interests — letting Russia steer a surrender plan from inside Trump’s “diplomatic circles.” It raises red flags about influence, loyalty, and who is actually shaping U.S. policy, and suggests Moscow may have leaked the call to flaunt its leverage over Trump and his team.

Graham-led panel to investigate kidnappings of Ukrainian children

What Happened: A Senate subcommittee led by Lindsey Graham will hold a Dec. 3 hearing on Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children, calling witnesses including Ukraine’s ambassador and leaders of groups tracking Russia’s mass kidnappings. The hearing comes as reports show more than 19,000 children kidnapped by Russia, with Moscow incentivizing illegal adoptions through state payments.

Why It Matters: Russia’s mass kidnapping of Ukrainian children is genocide, and the hearing highlights a growing rift between Congress and Trump as his regime pressures Ukraine to surrender to a genocidal regime. As Trump’s envoys collaborate with Moscow, lawmakers are left to confront one of Russia’s darkest crimes and the fate of thousands of kidnapped children.

‘Traitor’: US representatives call for Trump envoy Witkoff to be fired after leaked Kremlin call

What Happened: Lawmakers from both parties condemned Steve Witkoff after a leaked call showed him coaching Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on securing Ukrainian surrender for Moscow and managing Trump. Republicans Don Bacon and Brian Fitzpatrick demanded his removal, while Democrat Ted Lieu called him an “actual traitor” openly aiding Russian objectives.

Lawmakers vow action to force Russian concessions in proposed Ukraine deal

What Happened: GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Don Bacon blasted Trump’s Ukraine surrender plan and unveiled a sanctions bill to undercut Moscow’s leverage. They called Russia’s 28-point proposal “ridiculous,” compared it to Munich, and vowed to force Congress to intervene.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry confronts Russian ambassador with drone that violated country’s airspace

What Happened: Moldova summoned Russia’s ambassador after a Russian-made Gerbera drone violated its airspace during Moscow’s mass strike on Ukraine, placing the intact drone outside the Foreign Ministry in a pointed rebuke. Authorities confirmed six drones crossed into Moldova, including one that crashed into a home and terrified residents.

Why It Matters: The incursion highlights how Russia’s war continues crossing into neighboring states and testing Moldova’s sovereignty, heightening regional alarm. It underscores how Moscow’s aggression risks destabilizing Eastern Europe just as Moldova pushes closer to the EU and faces rising Russian interference.

Russian nationals among 4 people arrested in France over espionage investigation

What Happened: French authorities arrested leaders of the pro-Russia group “SOS Donbass,” including founder Anna Novikova and president Vincent Perfetti, on charges of intelligence gathering for a foreign power. Two additional suspects, including a Russian national linked to Kremlin propaganda posters, were detained for attempting to extract information from French companies.

Why It Matters: The case underscores expanding Russian influence and espionage operations in France, a central pillar of Europe’s support for Ukraine. It shows how Kremlin proxies embed in civil society to manipulate opinion, gather intelligence, and subvert democracies across France, Europe, Canada, the United States, and beyond.

Russia Says US Envoy Witkoff to Visit Moscow for Talks

What Happened: The Kremlin announced that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will lead a delegation to Moscow next week and meet with Putin. The trip comes days after leaks showed Witkoff coaching a top Kremlin aide on influencing Trump and advancing Russia’s surrender plan.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US retail sales growth cools; consumer sentiment sags amid job market worries

What Happened: Retail sales rose just 0.2% in September—half of expectations—as tariffs drove prices higher and a weakening job market made consumers pull back. Confidence fell to a seven-month low, with fewer households planning major purchases.

Why It Matters: The slowdown signals consumer fatigue in a weakening economy. With unemployment rising and tariffs lifting everyday prices, economists warn household spending may be hitting its limit.

MIT study finds AI can already replace 11.7% of U.S. workforce

What Happened: A new MIT study found that current AI systems could already replace 11.7% of U.S. jobs, representing $1.2 trillion in wages, across finance, health care, logistics, HR, and office administration. Researchers say the disruption extends far beyond tech hubs, reaching every state and even rural regions.

Why It Matters: With no national workforce plan or safety net, millions of workers could face job loss or wage collapse as automation accelerates under Trump’s deregulation agenda. The findings warn of a looming employment shock that could deepen the economic downturn and widen inequality.

Rising energy costs lift US producer prices in September

What Happened: Producer prices rose 0.3% in September, reversing August’s decline, driven by a 3.5% spike in energy goods and escalating tariff pass-through. Core producer goods jumped 0.9%, the biggest increase since early 2024, as wholesalers finally began passing Trump’s import duties onto consumers after months of absorbing the hit.

Why It Matters: The surge shows how Trump’s tariff-driven policies are feeding inflation at the producer level, which will result in broader consumer price hikes. As energy costs ripple through supply chains and companies raise prices, economists warn inflation will rise in the months ahead, worsening household strain in an already weakening market.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

President of George Soros’ non-profit says it would take legal action to fight Trump’s attacks

What Happened: Trump escalated his attacks on the Open Society Foundations, signaling DOJ and IRS investigations into the Soros-founded nonprofit as OSF president Binaifer Nowrojee said the group is ready to take the regime to court. Federal officials are leaning on right-wing reports targeting OSF climate grantees while House Republicans demand documents from nonprofits accused of supporting “antifa.”

Appeals court upholds $1M penalty against Trump in lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld nearly $1 million in sanctions against Trump and attorney Alina Habba for filing a frivolous RICO lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and others of conspiring around the 2016 Russia probe. The unanimous 11th Circuit opinion, including from a Trump-appointed judge, said Trump repeatedly misused the courts and affirmed the suit’s dismissal.

Justice Dept. Whistleblower Joins Legal Group Battling the Trump Administration

What Happened: Former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, purged after refusing to sign filings he said misled courts and blowing the whistle on orders to ignore judges during mass deportations, has joined Democracy Forward, the group now suing Trump. His claims include senior officials pushing false terrorism allegations and urging lawyers to bypass judicial oversight to expedite removals.

School Groups Sue to Stop Dismantling of the Education Department

What Happened: A coalition of school districts, educators, unions, and disability-rights groups sued Trump over his plan to dismantle the Education Department by shifting more than $30 billion in K–12 and higher-ed programs to other agencies. The lawsuit argues Secretary Linda McMahon lacks the authority to offload core functions, warning that the abrupt transfers have disrupted services and scattered programs across multiple agencies.

📊 By the Numbers

40% — Surge in corporate mergers under Trump 2.0, with twice as many $10 billion+ deals as last year.

2,000% — Increase in non-criminal immigrants detained by ICE, marking the first time civil detainees outnumber those with convictions.

0.2% — Retail sales growth in September, half of expectations, as tariffs and a weakening job market drag down consumer spending.

3.5% — Spike in energy goods that helped push producer prices up, signaling inflation pressure building in the pipeline.

11.7% — Share of U.S. jobs current AI systems could replace, representing $1.2 trillion in wages.

6 — Number of Russian drones that violated Moldova’s airspace during Moscow’s latest mass terrorist strike on Ukraine.

$1 million — Sanctions upheld by a federal appeals court against Trump and Alina Habba for abusing the courts with a frivolous RICO suit.

1,000 — FBI agents Kash Patel assigned to the “Special Redaction Project” to scrub Epstein files and flag any mention of Trump.

100,000 — Epstein-related pages targeted for redaction under Patel’s operation.

$1,000,000 — Overtime spent on the FBI redaction effort shielding Trump from potential political fallout.

35 — Former GSA employees alleging Trump officials illegally refused to reinstate them after his shutdown.

34 — Offshore oil drilling leases, Trump plans to open across U.S. coastal waters.

1.3 billion — Acres of ocean Trump officials moved to open for drilling off Alaska, California, and Florida.

2.5 million — People cut off from HIV prevention medicine like PrEP after Trump gutted global HIV funding.

19,000-21,000 — Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia, according to reports heading into Senate hearings.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s Ukraine surrender plan was written in Moscow — Will Witkoff’s Moscow trip, leaked Kremlin calls, and bipartisan outrage finally sink Russia’s surrender plan?

Mid-cycle gerrymanders are becoming a national blitz — How far will GOP legislatures go in redrawing maps before 2026, and will courts stop it?

ICE’s tactics are expanding into a rights-free dragnet — How quickly will algorithmic targeting, “suspicion score” detentions, and deportations of legally protected residents spread nationwide?

Trump’s war on the press continues accelerating — Will the threats, redactions, and politicized investigations bring the U.S. closer to state-controlled media and silenced dissent?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Crisis Deepens — Trump’s erratic tariffs are pushing the U.S. toward recession and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weakening, and manufacturers warn of worsening supply-chain shocks.

Corporate Power Consolidates — Merger approvals are soaring while antitrust enforcement collapses, allowing politically connected firms to dominate entire industries. Consumers face higher prices, fewer choices, and corporations aligned with Trump gain unchecked leverage.

Civil Rights Eroding — Predictive-policing dragnets, ICE detaining legal residents, and U.S. citizens caught in raids show constitutional protections being shredded. Surveillance tools, financial records, and even grand juries are being weaponized for political enforcement.

Foreign Policy Captured — Witkoff’s Kremlin coaching, upcoming Putin meetings, and pressure campaigns on Europe reveal U.S. diplomacy carrying out Russian strategic aims. Ukraine, Congress, and key allies are being sidelined as Moscow shapes the agenda.

Institutions Hollowed Out — The CDC is run by anti-vaccine loyalists, CFPB has been forced to serve the banks it oversees, nuclear officials are being silenced, and the Education Department functions are scattered across unprepared agencies. The internal collapse is deliberate, chaotic, and accelerating.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.