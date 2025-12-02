Trump Tyranny Tracker: Day 310
November 25, 2025
📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 25
Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.
🔥 In Corruption News
Senate Democrats seek Bondi legal opinion on Qatari jet
What Happened: Senate Democrats filed a records request after Trump officials refused to release Attorney General Pam Bondi’s memo approving Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million Qatari jet. The memo reportedly claims the gift is legal if transferred to Trump’s presidential library, despite Bondi’s past paid work for Qatar and her removal of the DOJ’s top ethics official.
Why It Matters: The memo is a manufactured legal cover for Trump taking a foreign government’s luxury jet—effectively a bribe—written by an AG who previously worked for Qatar. It captures the collapse of ethics norms, the normalization of foreign influence, and the regime’s open defiance of congressional oversight, even as it brushes up against constitutional emoluments violations.
Source: The Hill
🛡️ In Power Consolidation News
Trump’s Retribution Push Has Expanded Even as It Hits Legal Barriers
What Happened: The Pentagon opened an investigation that could recall Sen. Mark Kelly to active duty and court-martial him for stating troops must refuse illegal orders. The move came just after a judge dismissed Trump-driven prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James, prompting Trump allies to open new fronts against his critics.
Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the military justice system to punish political opponents after hitting limits inside the courts. By recasting dissent as sedition, he’s building a retribution machine in which every lever of federal power — including the armed forces — becomes a tool to intimidate, silence, and destroy critics.
Source: New York Times
Pentagon move against war hero Kelly shows Trump’s quest for vengeance is endless
What Happened: After two failed prosecutions, Trump escalated retaliation by ordering an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly. Hegseth has already purged senior military lawyers and installed loyalists, amplifying the threat to critics.
Why It Matters: Targeting a decorated Navy captain and a sitting senator for stating a constitutional fact crosses a line, undermining civilian control of the military and basic First Amendment rights. It makes clear that in Trump’s system, dissent equals treason, and that vengeance drives policy.
Source: CNN
$10 Billion and Counting: Trump Administration Snaps Up Stakes in Private Firms
What Happened: Trump has spent over $10 billion acquiring ownership stakes in at least nine private companies across strategic sectors, often striking opaque deals in weeks, including with firms tied to Trump allies. Several companies are financially unstable or far from profitability.
Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented expansion of presidential power into private markets, enabling favoritism, corruption, and significant taxpayer risk. It grants Trump leverage over critical industries while blurring national security objectives with personal and political enrichment.
Source: New York Times
⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News
FBI opens inquiry into 6 Democrats appearing in video that urged defying illegal orders, lawmakers say
What Happened: The FBI opened an inquiry into six Democratic lawmakers who released a video reminding troops to refuse illegal orders, following Trump’s accusations of “sedition.” The Pentagon simultaneously launched a misconduct review of Sen. Mark Kelly that could lead to a court-martial.
Why It Matters: This coordinated use of federal law enforcement and military justice against elected officials criminalizes lawful speech and constitutional guidance. Trump is normalizing the use of national security tools to intimidate and punish political opponents.
Source: CBS News
Kristi Noem made final call on deportation flights after judge ordered planes to turn back, DOJ says
What Happened: A DOJ filing revealed that Kristi Noem personally ordered deportation flights to continue even after a federal judge issued explicit oral and written orders requiring the planes to return. Despite the unequivocal directive, Noem let the flights proceed to completion, and the judge is now weighing criminal contempt against senior officials.
Why It Matters: Direct, deliberate defiance of the judiciary at the cabinet level shatters constitutional checks and serves as a dangerous trial run for ignoring future court rulings. If allowed to stand, it would render judicial limits on Trump’s agenda meaningless and send a chilling message that court orders carry no real force — which is why holding officials accountable is crucial to preserving the rule of law.
Source: NBC News
Swalwell sues Trump housing official over mortgage fraud allegations
What Happened: Rep. Eric Swalwell sued FHFA Director Bill Pulte for allegedly combing through his private mortgage records and referring him for baseless fraud charges, in retaliation for criticizing Trump. The suit says Pulte weaponized Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac databases against multiple Trump critics.
Why It Matters: Abusing federal financial databases to target political enemies is a profound civil liberties breach that turns regulatory agencies into partisan enforcement tools. This is a classic tactic used by authoritarian regimes.
Source: Politico
ICE Offers Up to $280 Million to Immigrant-Tracking ‘Bounty Hunter’ Firms
What Happened: ICE expanded contracts to as much as $280 million per vendor to build a national, outsourced immigrant-tracking force, paying firms to monitor up to 50,000 people monthly. The program guarantees millions per contractor and vastly scales a pilot program.
Why It Matters: This builds a privatized surveillance and enforcement regime, using immigrants as the test case, insulated from public accountability. Outsourcing police powers to profit-driven contractors accelerates abuses and erodes constitutional protections on a mass scale.
Source: WIRED
US Justice Department plans gun rights office within civil rights unit
What Happened: The Justice Department is creating a Second Amendment Rights Section inside the Civil Rights Division to pursue investigations of state and local gun policies, redirecting staff away from traditional civil rights enforcement.
Why It Matters: Reframing civil rights around gun rights sidelines work on discrimination and policing oversight while turning the DOJ into an ideological weapon for conservative priorities. Vulnerable communities lose protection as the division is reshaped around politics, and not civil rights.
Source: Reuters
📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News
Trump’s Immigration Forces Deploy “Less Lethal” Weapons in Dangerous Ways, Skirting Rules and Maiming Protesters
What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found that Trump’s immigration forces have been firing tear gas canisters, rubber bullets, and pepper-ball launchers at protesters, journalists, clergy, and bystanders in ways that violate federal force rules—causing crushed eyes, head wounds, concussions, and chemical injuries. Internal reviews and court filings show repeated targeting of people’s heads, faces, and throats, while DHS commanders defended the conduct and continued deployments even after multiple federal judges intervened.
Why It Matters: This is state-sanctioned brutality used to crush dissent, exposing a paramilitary culture of impunity inside DHS where violence goes unpunished. Trump’s agents are no longer just detaining immigrants — they’re assaulting the public, the press, and faith leaders, using fear and force to erase First Amendment protections.
Source: ProPublica
🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News
Thousands of immigrants could be eligible for bond hearings, striking down DHS policy
What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s July DHS policy that forced anyone who entered the U.S. without inspection into automatic, indefinite detention with no chance at bond. The ruling certifies a nationwide class and restores access to bond hearings for thousands who had been categorically barred from release while their immigration cases proceed.
Why It Matters: This decision is a major break in Trump’s escalating detention regime, reopening a legal pathway to freedom for people the regime sought to hold in permanent custody. It also shows that courts remain one of the few institutions still capable of blocking the most extreme anti-immigrant abuses before they become entrenched.
Source: ABC News
Civil rights groups sue to stop DOJ from closing office that aims to curb unrest’
What Happened: A coalition of civil rights organizations filed suit to block the Community Relations Service, a congressionally created arm of the Department of Justice tasked with mediating racial and community unrest, after the agency announced plans to shutter it as part of a department reorganization.
Why It Matters: Eliminating CRS abandons the federal government’s responsibility to prevent racial violence and dismantles one of the only neutral mechanisms for de-escalating community crises. It reflects Trump’s broader strategy to replace mediators and safeguards with partisan enforcement tools designed to suppress vulnerable communities.
Source: CBS News
By the numbers: the latest ICE and CBP data on arrests, detentions and deportations in the US
What Happened: Newly reviewed data shows ICE and CBP arrests have skyrocketed to 289,890 since Trump took office — up 61,800 in just the last two weeks — with detentions climbing to 65,140 and deportations reaching 290,600. It’s the fastest interior-enforcement escalation in U.S. history.
Why It Matters: These figures reveal the scale of Trump’s mass deportation machine becoming reality, with detentions and removals accelerating so fast they’re reshaping entire communities. Behind the statistics are families torn apart, mass civil rights violations, and a federal apparatus increasingly focused on mass sweeps with no due process.
Source: The Guardian
20 states sue the Trump administration over cuts to homeless permanent housing funding
What Happened: Twenty states, led by NY AG Letitia James, sued the Trump regime for slashing more than half of HUD’s permanent-housing funding and imposing ideological conditions barring grants to organizations that acknowledge transgender or nonbinary people. The suit says HUD illegally redirected billions into transitional housing with work requirements and violated Congress’s spending authority by capping permanent housing support at 30%.
Why It Matters: These cuts could force as many as 170,000 people back into homelessness, dismantling the nation’s largest federal housing safety net while injecting extremist culture-war rules into lifesaving aid. It’s a sweeping attack on housing programs and a stark example of Trump using federal power to punish marginalized groups and override congressional mandates.
Source: Politico
📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch
US government to shed 317,000 workers this year, Trump’s HR chief says
What Happened: Trump officials confirmed they will eliminate 317,000 federal employees in 2025, even more than earlier projections, while hiring only 68,000 replacements as OPM works with Trump’s budget office to “institutionalize” DOGE’s purge. The cuts are the steepest contraction of the civilian workforce in decades.
Why It Matters: This mass purge cripples the federal government’s capacity to deliver services, enforce laws, and protect the public, replacing career expertise with ideological loyalty and deliberate hollowing out. It accelerates Trump’s agenda to shrink, politicize, and ultimately subordinate the civil service, concentrating power in the hands of the regime while dismantling the institutional safeguards that uphold democratic governance.
Source: Reuters
New limits on school loans could narrow physician and nurse pipeline, educators warn
What Happened: A provision buried in Trump’s spending law slashes federal graduate loan limits, capping medical students at $50,000 per year and cutting advanced nursing and public health loans to just $20,500, far below the cost of most programs. New rules also restrict Public Service Loan Forgiveness for health workers tied to organizations involved in immigration work, gender-affirming care, or activities deemed by Trump officials to “influence” federal policy.
Why It Matters: These limits will sharply restrict who can afford medical and nursing education, worsening shortages, erasing diversity gains, and pushing students away from primary care in underserved communities. It structurally weakens the future health workforce at a moment when the system is already near collapse.
Source: NPR
Third unvaccinated infant dies of whooping cough in Kentucky this year
What Happened: Kentucky reported its third infant death from whooping cough this year, with health officials confirming that neither the infants nor their mothers were vaccinated. The state has logged 566 cases so far in 2025, surpassing last year’s total, making it the worst outbreak since 2012.
Why It Matters: These deaths highlight the mounting public health fallout of collapsing vaccination rates, fueled by disinformation and discouraged immunization enforcement by RFK Jr. As preventable diseases surge and infant deaths rise, the erosion of vaccine norms threatens to undo decades of public health progress and puts children and vulnerable populations at escalating risk.
Source: The Hill
‘Nobody wants to come’: What if the U.S. can no longer attract immigrant physicians?
What Happened: Foreign-born physicians — a quarter of America’s doctors and up to half in rural and high-poverty counties — are abandoning plans to come to the U.S. as Trump’s immigration policies slash research funding, raise H-1B fees to $100,000, and destabilize medical-worker visas. Hospitals and universities report a collapse in global recruitment.
Why It Matters: At a time of worsening shortages, losing immigrant physicians will devastate care in rural areas, cancer treatment, and primary care nationwide. Trump’s policies are accelerating a brain drain that undermines U.S. medical capacity, weakens scientific leadership, and will leave millions without access to vital care.
Source: NPR
EPA seeks to cut Biden soot rule
What Happened: The EPA asked a federal court to vacate the Biden-era soot limit of 9 micrograms per cubic meter and urged restoration of the looser 12-microgram standard. The Biden rule was projected to prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths annually.
Why It Matters: This rollback dismantles a major public health protection, prioritizing industry over lives and disproportionately harming low-income and minority communities already exposed to high pollution. Reversing decades of clean-air progress will worsen respiratory illness and increase early deaths.
Source: The Hill
🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch
US justice department memo about boat strikes diverges from Trump narrative
What Happened: A classified DOJ memo shows Trump’s deadly Caribbean boat strikes weren’t authorized as drug-interdiction missions but as “collective self-defense” on behalf of unnamed allies—a claim with no public evidence. The OLC opinion reclassifies the operations as an armed conflict, allowing lethal force without Congress and treating civilian deaths as collateral damage.
Why It Matters: The memo exposes a secret legal framework that contradicts Trump’s public narrative and effectively greenlights an undeclared war based on fabricated intelligence. By redefining cartel suspects as wartime enemies, Trump is bypassing Congress, expanding presidential killing authority, and laying the groundwork for broader military escalation across the region.
Source: The Guardian
🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch
Witkoff Advised Russia on How to Pitch Ukraine Plan to Trump
What Happened: Trump’s personal envoy Steve Witkoff held a secret Oct. 14 call with Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov, coaching the Kremlin on how to package a Ukraine surrender plan for Trump and advising them to cite the Gaza deal and request a pre-Zelenskyy call, which occurred the next day. The recording shows Witkoff helping shape the 28-point Russian proposal Trump later pushed on Kyiv, a plan requiring Ukraine to cede occupied regions and abandon parts of Donbas that Russia can’t take by force.
Why It Matters: The U.S. is now effectively negotiating on Russia’s behalf behind Ukraine’s back, with Trump’s envoy coordinating strategy directly with Putin’s inner circle to force a democratic ally into territorial surrender. It exposes a shadow foreign policy aligned with Kremlin war aims — bypassing Congress, sidelining the State Department, and using U.S. power to coerce Ukraine into surrender as Russia escalates its genocide.
Source: Bloomberg
X’s new feature reveals foreign origins of some popular U.S. political accounts
What Happened: A new X “About This Account” feature revealed that many large pro-Trump political accounts, including those posing as U.S.-based MAGA activists, are actually operated from South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Researchers found that these foreign-run profiles pushed disinformation and polarizing political content to hundreds of thousands of followers while presenting themselves as American grassroots voices.
Why It Matters: These foreign-run accounts are part of a decade-long effort to manipulate Americans — but for the first time, the platform’s own tools expose their true origins. Meanwhile, Trump is amplifying these networks, legitimizing them, and enabling more coordinated, foreign-backed disinformation campaigns aimed at Americans.
Source: CBS News
💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News
Consumer confidence drops sharply in new survey
What Happened: Consumer confidence plunged nearly 7 points, from 95.5 to 88.7, to its lowest level since April, with Americans increasingly pessimistic about jobs, prices, and the broader economy. The Expectations Index also fell sharply just days after the 43-day shutdown ended, signaling worsening outlooks for income, business conditions, and labor markets.
Why It Matters: The sharp drop shows Americans aren’t buying Trump’s economic spin, and feel the fallout of rising prices and a weakening job market. Collapsing confidence is a leading indicator of recession, and this downturn signals that voters see an economy drifting into crisis under Trump’s policies.
Source: The Hill
US BEA cancels advance third-quarter GDP estimate
What Happened: The BEA canceled its advance Q3 GDP estimate after Trump’s prolonged shutdown derailed data collection and processing, delaying both initial and revised reports. The advance estimate, normally a key market signal, was supposed to be released Oct. 30 but is now postponed indefinitely.
Why It Matters: With GDP reporting paralyzed, businesses, investors, and policymakers are navigating a weakening economy without the most fundamental indicators. By disabling core data functions, Trump’s shutdown is amplifying market uncertainty and eroding confidence in the government’s ability to monitor or manage an approaching recession.
Source: Reuters
👊🏼 In Resistance News
Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025
AI advocacy group launches $10M campaign pushing for federal AI framework
What Happened: An AI advocacy group backed by a major pro-AI super PAC launched a $10 million pressure campaign urging Congress to pass a national AI regulatory framework, warning that the U.S. risks “losing the arms race with China” if states continue to set their own rules. The campaign includes digital, TV, and social ads, plus mass calls to lawmakers, and aligns with Trump’s push to preempt state AI laws through the NDAA or a draft executive order that would punish states with stricter AI regulations.
Source: The Hill
📊 By the Numbers
11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action
$400 million — Value of the Qatari jet Trump accepted with Bondi’s approval memo
$10+ billion — Federal money Trump has spent buying stakes in private companies
50,000 — Immigrants a contractor can track monthly under ICE’s expanded program
$280 million — Maximum value of each ICE contract for outsourced surveillance
289,890 — Total ICE/CBP arrests since Trump took office
61,800 — Increase in arrests in just the latest two-week period
65,140 — Immigrants now in detention
290,600 — Total deportations under Trump so far
170,000 — People who could lose permanent housing due to HUD cuts
317,000 — Federal employees slated for elimination this year
$50,000 — New annual loan cap for medical students
$20,500 — Loan cap for advanced nursing and public-health programs
566 — Whooping cough cases so far this year in Kentucky
3 — Infants who have died there from the outbreak
25% — Share of U.S. doctors who are foreign-born
50% — Share of doctors in rural/high-poverty counties who are foreign-born
$100,000 — New H-1B visa fee Trump is imposing on physicians
95.5 → 88.7 — Drop in consumer confidence (nearly 7-point plunge).
28 points — Russian-written “surrender plan” Trump pushed Kyiv to accept
$10 million — Cost of the new AI advocacy campaign pushing Congress for federal regulation.
🔎 What to Watch Next
Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?
ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?
Judicial defiance becomes the norm? — After Kristi Noem ignored explicit court orders to stop deportation flights, will the judge pursue criminal contempt?
Foreign policy controlled by Moscow’s intermediaries — With Witkoff coaching Putin’s team on how to secure Trump’s support for Russian terms, how far will Trump push this shadow foreign policy against Ukraine’s sovereignty?
Collapse of U.S. medical workforce pipelines — As new loan caps and hostile visa policies take effect, how rapidly will shortages grow, and how soon will hospitals start rationing care?
Undeclared war in the Caribbean — After the DOJ memo reframed the boat strikes as “collective self-defense,” will Trump expand operations into broader regional conflict without congressional approval?
Expansion of privatized surveillance regimes — After ICE’s $280 million contracts, will other agencies adopt “contractor enforcement armies,” creating a shadow system operating outside FOIA and oversight?
Weaponization of housing policy — With 170,000 people at risk after HUD cuts, will Trump attach new ideological conditions to emergency shelters and disaster aid?
💡 Key Takeaways
Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.
Authoritarian Expansion Across Institutions — Trump is simultaneously weaponizing the military justice system, federal law enforcement, financial databases, and immigration forces to punish critics and suppress dissent, while shielding loyalists from accountability.
Human Rights Under Assault — Mass arrests, indefinite detention policies struck down by courts, surveillance outsourcing, housing cuts targeting LGBTQ+ groups, and violent crowd-control tactics all demonstrate a regime normalizing cruelty and state violence.
Government Capacity is Collapsing — The purge of 317,000 federal workers, shutdown-driven data failures, and weakened public-health systems are creating cascading crises.
🚨 Call to Action
Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.
Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.
Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.
Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.
Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.
Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.
Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.
Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.
Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.
ARE TRUMP’S BOAT ATTACKS AND MURDERS ON THE HIGH SEAS A PRELUDE TO DARKER DAYS AHEAD?
WHERE IS ALL THIS TAKING US IF CONGRESS AND THE COURTS FAIL TO ACT?
Prior postings have included summaries [with a detailed Appendix on my Substack page] of why Trump’s unilateral missile attacks on boats on the high seas and the murders of all their occupants violate International Law, the Geneva Convention, U.S. laws and judicial decisions, the U.S. Department of Defense Rules and the U.S.Military Codes. Thus far, all 80 occupants on all of the boats he ordered destroyed have been murdered, with not a single survivor to take captive.
Between yesterday and today, the White House, the War Department and the U.S. Navy have been engaged in verbal gymnastics and double-talk to try to explain away how our government on September 2, after an initial missile attack on a boat that killed 8 and left 2 survivors clinging to the boat wreckage in the water, launched a second attack which they knew would kill the survivors. While Admiral Frank Bradley was offered up as the fall guy claiming to have issued the actual order for the second missile strike that killed these survivors, it was well understood by the Navy Seals present at the scene that the message to leave no survivors had originally come down from former Fox News celebrity and now Trump warlord, Pete Hegseth.
Today, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the strikes were conducted in “self defense” in international waters and “in accordance with the law of armed conflict.” She further declared that Admiral Bradley “directed the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and THE THREAT FROM NARCO TERRORISTS WAS ELIMINATED”.
Not only is Leavitt’s claim that all of these missile strikes on boats on the high seas were committed in “self-defence” patently ludicrous, but their second claim that they were “in accordance with the law of armed conflict” is so absurd that they must think that the American people are morons to buy it. Below is an Appendix setting forth most, if not all, of the laws, conventions, decisions, and rules defining “armed conflicts”, which, in essence, state that there must be two parties engaged in an armed conflict, rather than one party unilaterally attacking another. [That’s why they call it a “conflict”, rather than a unilateral attack like the ones Trump ordered on boats on the high seas].
While all this may appear to be flailings in the night to try to cover-up their outrageous conduct and sophomoric legal claims justifying it, I believe that there is a pattern that is starting to appear and which foretells very dark, serious threats to our democracy ahead. And I believe that all of these unilateral attacks on boats on the high seas are only the beginning of a carefully designed strategy hatched by the ultra-right wing Heritage Foundation, which drafted Project 2025 for Trump to promote once they helped him return to the WhiteHouse.
Where is this all going?
Let’s start with Trump’s Veterans Day campaign event at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023, where Trump declared:
“…[W]e pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country..... “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream... THE THREAT FROM OUTSIDE FORCES IS FAR LESS SINISTER, DANGEROUS AND GRAVE THAN THE THREAT FROM WITHIN” (emphasis added).
Trump makes no bones about who is behind the threat from within. They are our migrants. Trump is obsessed with migrants and has repeatedly said that they are “poisoning the blood of our country,” and called them “animals,” “not people,” while repeatedly dehumanizing them.
This is exactly how Hitler denounced the Jews.
So putting this all together, Trump is making it clear that he has the absolute right to decide who to murder and how to murder people attempting come to the United States to sell narcotics, whom he classifies as “narco-terrorists”.
And given his declaration that “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within”, we can expect that he intends to dispense with the same legal restrictions and safeguards domestically as he has done internationally by branding “communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country” as “terrorists”. .... “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream....”
Perhaps he also intends to invoke what he may claim to be his inherent emergency power to suspend the Constitution and invoke marshal law to deal with these and other domestic “terrorists” and call up the National Guard and U.S. military to enforce his orders.
We are already well on the road to an authoritarian government, led by a very unstable, unpredictable but determined huckster, who, like Hitler, forged a bond with his devoted followers, who are beginning to see him for what he really is. Absent the courage of Congress and the Supreme Court to deal with him, there may still be time for the American people to resist these encroachments on our rights and liberties and to make our voices and ballots known next November.
APPENDIX
THE LAW OF “ARMED CONFLICT”
1. Geneva Conventions (1949) – The Baseline Definition
The Geneva Conventions do not supply a single sentence definition, but Article 2 and Article 3 set the functional standard.
A. International Armed Conflict (IAC)
Common Article 2: An international armed conflict exists in any case of declared war or any other armed conflict between two or more States, even if one of them does not recognize the state of war.
Meaning:
Any use of armed force between states triggers an IAC.
No threshold of intensity, duration, or number of casualties is required.
Even a single exchange of fire between state armed forces qualifies.
B. Non-International Armed Conflict (NIAC)
Common Article 3: A NIAC exists in situations of protracted armed violence between
governmental armed forces and organized armed groups, or
such groups fighting each other.
The Geneva text uses “armed conflict not of an international character,” but modern law (ICRC, tribunals, DoD) interprets this to require:
Protracted (sustained) violence – more than sporadic riots or unrest; and
Organization of the armed group – identifiable command structure, ability to conduct military operations.
2. Additional Protocols of 1977 (reflecting customary international law)
Additional Protocol II (NIAC)
Reiterates that armed conflict requires organized armed groups operating under responsible command and exercising control over territory sufficient to carry out sustained operations.
Although the U.S. is not a party, the Department of Defense recognizes that many AP II rules reflect customary international law, especially the distinction between mere internal disturbances and NIACs.
3. U.S. Department of Defense Law of War Manual
The DoD Law of War Manual (2015, updated) gives a clear modern operational definition.
DoD Definition of Armed Conflict
“Armed conflict exists when there is a resort to armed force between States or protracted armed violence between governmental authorities and organized armed groups.” (Paraphrasing DoD Manual §§3.4–3.5)
Key DoD Elements:
IAC: any use of armed force between states. No intensity threshold.
NIAC: requires (1) intensity and (2) organization.
Internal disturbances (riots, isolated violence, criminality) do not rise to NIAC.
DoD adds:
The U.S. may be in an NIAC with non-state armed groups even if hostilities occur outside a single theater(e.g., operations against al-Qaeda or ISIS).
Recognition of “armed conflict” does not require both sides to acknowledge hostilities.
4. U.S. Military Law (UCMJ) & Federal Statutory Framework
The UCMJ does not define “armed conflict” directly, but uses the term in relation to:
war crimes jurisdiction (10 U.S.C. § 950t and following);
application of the Law of War; and
offenses “in the context of and associated with hostilities.”
U.S. federal courts (e.g., in Guantánamo cases) and military commissions rely on the international law definitionabove:
U.S. Acceptance:
An armed conflict exists when hostilities reach the threshold recognized under Common Article 2(between states) or Common Article 3 (non-international).
5. International Criminal Tribunals’ Clarifying Definitions (Customary Law)
Tribunals such as the ICTY provided influential, widely adopted definitions:
“Tadić Test” (ICTY 1995) – Widely Used by DoD and U.S. Courts
An armed conflict exists when:
Intensity of violence rises above internal disturbance; and
Organization of the parties allows sustained military operations.
This test is incorporated into U.S. practice via the DoD Manual and U.S. court opinions.
Unified, Legally Accurate Working Definition
Putting all authorities together, the accepted legal definition is:
An “armed conflict” exists when— (1) there is armed force between two or more States (IAC), OR (2) there is sustained, protracted armed violence between governmental forces and one or more organized armed groups, or between such groups (NIAC).
Riots, internal tensions, sporadic violence, or criminal acts do not constitute armed conflict.
6. Why the Definition Matters
Recognizing an armed conflict triggers:
applicability of the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol rules,
the Law of War (LOAC) obligations,
war crimes jurisdiction,
POW status determinations in IAC,
protections for civilians and detainees, and
limitations on targeting, detention, and use of force under DoD directives.
