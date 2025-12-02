Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
5h

ARE TRUMP’S BOAT ATTACKS AND MURDERS ON THE HIGH SEAS A PRELUDE TO DARKER DAYS AHEAD?

WHERE IS ALL THIS TAKING US IF CONGRESS AND THE COURTS FAIL TO ACT?

Prior postings have included summaries [with a detailed Appendix on my Substack page] of why Trump’s unilateral missile attacks on boats on the high seas and the murders of all their occupants violate International Law, the Geneva Convention, U.S. laws and judicial decisions, the U.S. Department of Defense Rules and the U.S.Military Codes. Thus far, all 80 occupants on all of the boats he ordered destroyed have been murdered, with not a single survivor to take captive.

Between yesterday and today, the White House, the War Department and the U.S. Navy have been engaged in verbal gymnastics and double-talk to try to explain away how our government on September 2, after an initial missile attack on a boat that killed 8 and left 2 survivors clinging to the boat wreckage in the water, launched a second attack which they knew would kill the survivors. While Admiral Frank Bradley was offered up as the fall guy claiming to have issued the actual order for the second missile strike that killed these survivors, it was well understood by the Navy Seals present at the scene that the message to leave no survivors had originally come down from former Fox News celebrity and now Trump warlord, Pete Hegseth.

Today, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the strikes were conducted in “self defense” in international waters and “in accordance with the law of armed conflict.” She further declared that Admiral Bradley “directed the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and THE THREAT FROM NARCO TERRORISTS WAS ELIMINATED”.

Not only is Leavitt’s claim that all of these missile strikes on boats on the high seas were committed in “self-defence” patently ludicrous, but their second claim that they were “in accordance with the law of armed conflict” is so absurd that they must think that the American people are morons to buy it. Below is an Appendix setting forth most, if not all, of the laws, conventions, decisions, and rules defining “armed conflicts”, which, in essence, state that there must be two parties engaged in an armed conflict, rather than one party unilaterally attacking another. [That’s why they call it a “conflict”, rather than a unilateral attack like the ones Trump ordered on boats on the high seas].

While all this may appear to be flailings in the night to try to cover-up their outrageous conduct and sophomoric legal claims justifying it, I believe that there is a pattern that is starting to appear and which foretells very dark, serious threats to our democracy ahead. And I believe that all of these unilateral attacks on boats on the high seas are only the beginning of a carefully designed strategy hatched by the ultra-right wing Heritage Foundation, which drafted Project 2025 for Trump to promote once they helped him return to the WhiteHouse.

Where is this all going?

Let’s start with Trump’s Veterans Day campaign event at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023, where Trump declared:

“…[W]e pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country..... “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream... THE THREAT FROM OUTSIDE FORCES IS FAR LESS SINISTER, DANGEROUS AND GRAVE THAN THE THREAT FROM WITHIN” (emphasis added).

Trump makes no bones about who is behind the threat from within. They are our migrants. Trump is obsessed with migrants and has repeatedly said that they are “poisoning the blood of our country,” and called them “animals,” “not people,” while repeatedly dehumanizing them.

This is exactly how Hitler denounced the Jews.

So putting this all together, Trump is making it clear that he has the absolute right to decide who to murder and how to murder people attempting come to the United States to sell narcotics, whom he classifies as “narco-terrorists”.

And given his declaration that “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within”, we can expect that he intends to dispense with the same legal restrictions and safeguards domestically as he has done internationally by branding “communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country” as “terrorists”. .... “They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream....”

Perhaps he also intends to invoke what he may claim to be his inherent emergency power to suspend the Constitution and invoke marshal law to deal with these and other domestic “terrorists” and call up the National Guard and U.S. military to enforce his orders.

We are already well on the road to an authoritarian government, led by a very unstable, unpredictable but determined huckster, who, like Hitler, forged a bond with his devoted followers, who are beginning to see him for what he really is. Absent the courage of Congress and the Supreme Court to deal with him, there may still be time for the American people to resist these encroachments on our rights and liberties and to make our voices and ballots known next November.

APPENDIX

THE LAW OF “ARMED CONFLICT”

1. Geneva Conventions (1949) – The Baseline Definition

The Geneva Conventions do not supply a single sentence definition, but Article 2 and Article 3 set the functional standard.

A. International Armed Conflict (IAC)

Common Article 2: An international armed conflict exists in any case of declared war or any other armed conflict between two or more States, even if one of them does not recognize the state of war.

Meaning:

Any use of armed force between states triggers an IAC.

No threshold of intensity, duration, or number of casualties is required.

Even a single exchange of fire between state armed forces qualifies.

B. Non-International Armed Conflict (NIAC)

Common Article 3: A NIAC exists in situations of protracted armed violence between

governmental armed forces and organized armed groups, or

such groups fighting each other.

The Geneva text uses “armed conflict not of an international character,” but modern law (ICRC, tribunals, DoD) interprets this to require:

Protracted (sustained) violence – more than sporadic riots or unrest; and

Organization of the armed group – identifiable command structure, ability to conduct military operations.

2. Additional Protocols of 1977 (reflecting customary international law)

Additional Protocol II (NIAC)

Reiterates that armed conflict requires organized armed groups operating under responsible command and exercising control over territory sufficient to carry out sustained operations.

Although the U.S. is not a party, the Department of Defense recognizes that many AP II rules reflect customary international law, especially the distinction between mere internal disturbances and NIACs.

3. U.S. Department of Defense Law of War Manual

The DoD Law of War Manual (2015, updated) gives a clear modern operational definition.

DoD Definition of Armed Conflict

“Armed conflict exists when there is a resort to armed force between States or protracted armed violence between governmental authorities and organized armed groups.” (Paraphrasing DoD Manual §§3.4–3.5)

Key DoD Elements:

IAC: any use of armed force between states. No intensity threshold.

NIAC: requires (1) intensity and (2) organization.

Internal disturbances (riots, isolated violence, criminality) do not rise to NIAC.

DoD adds:

The U.S. may be in an NIAC with non-state armed groups even if hostilities occur outside a single theater(e.g., operations against al-Qaeda or ISIS).

Recognition of “armed conflict” does not require both sides to acknowledge hostilities.

4. U.S. Military Law (UCMJ) & Federal Statutory Framework

The UCMJ does not define “armed conflict” directly, but uses the term in relation to:

war crimes jurisdiction (10 U.S.C. § 950t and following);

application of the Law of War; and

offenses “in the context of and associated with hostilities.”

U.S. federal courts (e.g., in Guantánamo cases) and military commissions rely on the international law definitionabove:

U.S. Acceptance:

An armed conflict exists when hostilities reach the threshold recognized under Common Article 2(between states) or Common Article 3 (non-international).

5. International Criminal Tribunals’ Clarifying Definitions (Customary Law)

Tribunals such as the ICTY provided influential, widely adopted definitions:

“Tadić Test” (ICTY 1995) – Widely Used by DoD and U.S. Courts

An armed conflict exists when:

Intensity of violence rises above internal disturbance; and

Organization of the parties allows sustained military operations.

This test is incorporated into U.S. practice via the DoD Manual and U.S. court opinions.

Unified, Legally Accurate Working Definition

Putting all authorities together, the accepted legal definition is:

An “armed conflict” exists when— (1) there is armed force between two or more States (IAC), OR (2) there is sustained, protracted armed violence between governmental forces and one or more organized armed groups, or between such groups (NIAC).

Riots, internal tensions, sporadic violence, or criminal acts do not constitute armed conflict.

6. Why the Definition Matters

Recognizing an armed conflict triggers:

applicability of the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol rules,

the Law of War (LOAC) obligations,

war crimes jurisdiction,

POW status determinations in IAC,

protections for civilians and detainees, and

limitations on targeting, detention, and use of force under DoD directives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Bernstein's avatar
Stephen Bernstein
5h

Puppy kkkiller on patrol!😒🙄😒🤪🤡👻💩💀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture