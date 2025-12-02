Minister of Justice and Public Security Hector Villatoro, (R), accompanies Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, second from (R), during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Senate Democrats seek Bondi legal opinion on Qatari jet

What Happened: Senate Democrats filed a records request after Trump officials refused to release Attorney General Pam Bondi’s memo approving Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million Qatari jet. The memo reportedly claims the gift is legal if transferred to Trump’s presidential library, despite Bondi’s past paid work for Qatar and her removal of the DOJ’s top ethics official.

Why It Matters: The memo is a manufactured legal cover for Trump taking a foreign government’s luxury jet—effectively a bribe—written by an AG who previously worked for Qatar. It captures the collapse of ethics norms, the normalization of foreign influence, and the regime’s open defiance of congressional oversight, even as it brushes up against constitutional emoluments violations.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Retribution Push Has Expanded Even as It Hits Legal Barriers

What Happened: The Pentagon opened an investigation that could recall Sen. Mark Kelly to active duty and court-martial him for stating troops must refuse illegal orders. The move came just after a judge dismissed Trump-driven prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James, prompting Trump allies to open new fronts against his critics.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the military justice system to punish political opponents after hitting limits inside the courts. By recasting dissent as sedition, he’s building a retribution machine in which every lever of federal power — including the armed forces — becomes a tool to intimidate, silence, and destroy critics.

Pentagon move against war hero Kelly shows Trump’s quest for vengeance is endless

What Happened: After two failed prosecutions, Trump escalated retaliation by ordering an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly. Hegseth has already purged senior military lawyers and installed loyalists, amplifying the threat to critics.

Why It Matters: Targeting a decorated Navy captain and a sitting senator for stating a constitutional fact crosses a line, undermining civilian control of the military and basic First Amendment rights. It makes clear that in Trump’s system, dissent equals treason, and that vengeance drives policy.

$10 Billion and Counting: Trump Administration Snaps Up Stakes in Private Firms

What Happened: Trump has spent over $10 billion acquiring ownership stakes in at least nine private companies across strategic sectors, often striking opaque deals in weeks, including with firms tied to Trump allies. Several companies are financially unstable or far from profitability.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented expansion of presidential power into private markets, enabling favoritism, corruption, and significant taxpayer risk. It grants Trump leverage over critical industries while blurring national security objectives with personal and political enrichment.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI opens inquiry into 6 Democrats appearing in video that urged defying illegal orders, lawmakers say

What Happened: The FBI opened an inquiry into six Democratic lawmakers who released a video reminding troops to refuse illegal orders, following Trump’s accusations of “sedition.” The Pentagon simultaneously launched a misconduct review of Sen. Mark Kelly that could lead to a court-martial.

Why It Matters: This coordinated use of federal law enforcement and military justice against elected officials criminalizes lawful speech and constitutional guidance. Trump is normalizing the use of national security tools to intimidate and punish political opponents.

Kristi Noem made final call on deportation flights after judge ordered planes to turn back, DOJ says

What Happened: A DOJ filing revealed that Kristi Noem personally ordered deportation flights to continue even after a federal judge issued explicit oral and written orders requiring the planes to return. Despite the unequivocal directive, Noem let the flights proceed to completion, and the judge is now weighing criminal contempt against senior officials.

Why It Matters: Direct, deliberate defiance of the judiciary at the cabinet level shatters constitutional checks and serves as a dangerous trial run for ignoring future court rulings. If allowed to stand, it would render judicial limits on Trump’s agenda meaningless and send a chilling message that court orders carry no real force — which is why holding officials accountable is crucial to preserving the rule of law.

Swalwell sues Trump housing official over mortgage fraud allegations

What Happened: Rep. Eric Swalwell sued FHFA Director Bill Pulte for allegedly combing through his private mortgage records and referring him for baseless fraud charges, in retaliation for criticizing Trump. The suit says Pulte weaponized Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac databases against multiple Trump critics.

Why It Matters: Abusing federal financial databases to target political enemies is a profound civil liberties breach that turns regulatory agencies into partisan enforcement tools. This is a classic tactic used by authoritarian regimes.

ICE Offers Up to $280 Million to Immigrant-Tracking ‘Bounty Hunter’ Firms

What Happened: ICE expanded contracts to as much as $280 million per vendor to build a national, outsourced immigrant-tracking force, paying firms to monitor up to 50,000 people monthly. The program guarantees millions per contractor and vastly scales a pilot program.

Why It Matters: This builds a privatized surveillance and enforcement regime, using immigrants as the test case, insulated from public accountability. Outsourcing police powers to profit-driven contractors accelerates abuses and erodes constitutional protections on a mass scale.

US Justice Department plans gun rights office within civil rights unit

What Happened: The Justice Department is creating a Second Amendment Rights Section inside the Civil Rights Division to pursue investigations of state and local gun policies, redirecting staff away from traditional civil rights enforcement.

Why It Matters: Reframing civil rights around gun rights sidelines work on discrimination and policing oversight while turning the DOJ into an ideological weapon for conservative priorities. Vulnerable communities lose protection as the division is reshaped around politics, and not civil rights.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s Immigration Forces Deploy “Less Lethal” Weapons in Dangerous Ways, Skirting Rules and Maiming Protesters

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found that Trump’s immigration forces have been firing tear gas canisters, rubber bullets, and pepper-ball launchers at protesters, journalists, clergy, and bystanders in ways that violate federal force rules—causing crushed eyes, head wounds, concussions, and chemical injuries. Internal reviews and court filings show repeated targeting of people’s heads, faces, and throats, while DHS commanders defended the conduct and continued deployments even after multiple federal judges intervened.

Why It Matters: This is state-sanctioned brutality used to crush dissent, exposing a paramilitary culture of impunity inside DHS where violence goes unpunished. Trump’s agents are no longer just detaining immigrants — they’re assaulting the public, the press, and faith leaders, using fear and force to erase First Amendment protections.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Thousands of immigrants could be eligible for bond hearings, striking down DHS policy

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s July DHS policy that forced anyone who entered the U.S. without inspection into automatic, indefinite detention with no chance at bond. The ruling certifies a nationwide class and restores access to bond hearings for thousands who had been categorically barred from release while their immigration cases proceed.

Why It Matters: This decision is a major break in Trump’s escalating detention regime, reopening a legal pathway to freedom for people the regime sought to hold in permanent custody. It also shows that courts remain one of the few institutions still capable of blocking the most extreme anti-immigrant abuses before they become entrenched.

Civil rights groups sue to stop DOJ from closing office that aims to curb unrest’

What Happened: A coalition of civil rights organizations filed suit to block the Community Relations Service, a congressionally created arm of the Department of Justice tasked with mediating racial and community unrest, after the agency announced plans to shutter it as part of a department reorganization.

Why It Matters: Eliminating CRS abandons the federal government’s responsibility to prevent racial violence and dismantles one of the only neutral mechanisms for de-escalating community crises. It reflects Trump’s broader strategy to replace mediators and safeguards with partisan enforcement tools designed to suppress vulnerable communities.

By the numbers: the latest ICE and CBP data on arrests, detentions and deportations in the US

What Happened: Newly reviewed data shows ICE and CBP arrests have skyrocketed to 289,890 since Trump took office — up 61,800 in just the last two weeks — with detentions climbing to 65,140 and deportations reaching 290,600. It’s the fastest interior-enforcement escalation in U.S. history.

Why It Matters: These figures reveal the scale of Trump’s mass deportation machine becoming reality, with detentions and removals accelerating so fast they’re reshaping entire communities. Behind the statistics are families torn apart, mass civil rights violations, and a federal apparatus increasingly focused on mass sweeps with no due process.

20 states sue the Trump administration over cuts to homeless permanent housing funding

What Happened: Twenty states, led by NY AG Letitia James, sued the Trump regime for slashing more than half of HUD’s permanent-housing funding and imposing ideological conditions barring grants to organizations that acknowledge transgender or nonbinary people. The suit says HUD illegally redirected billions into transitional housing with work requirements and violated Congress’s spending authority by capping permanent housing support at 30%.

Why It Matters: These cuts could force as many as 170,000 people back into homelessness, dismantling the nation’s largest federal housing safety net while injecting extremist culture-war rules into lifesaving aid. It’s a sweeping attack on housing programs and a stark example of Trump using federal power to punish marginalized groups and override congressional mandates.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US government to shed 317,000 workers this year, Trump’s HR chief says

What Happened: Trump officials confirmed they will eliminate 317,000 federal employees in 2025, even more than earlier projections, while hiring only 68,000 replacements as OPM works with Trump’s budget office to “institutionalize” DOGE’s purge. The cuts are the steepest contraction of the civilian workforce in decades.

Why It Matters: This mass purge cripples the federal government’s capacity to deliver services, enforce laws, and protect the public, replacing career expertise with ideological loyalty and deliberate hollowing out. It accelerates Trump’s agenda to shrink, politicize, and ultimately subordinate the civil service, concentrating power in the hands of the regime while dismantling the institutional safeguards that uphold democratic governance.

New limits on school loans could narrow physician and nurse pipeline, educators warn

What Happened: A provision buried in Trump’s spending law slashes federal graduate loan limits, capping medical students at $50,000 per year and cutting advanced nursing and public health loans to just $20,500, far below the cost of most programs. New rules also restrict Public Service Loan Forgiveness for health workers tied to organizations involved in immigration work, gender-affirming care, or activities deemed by Trump officials to “influence” federal policy.

Why It Matters: These limits will sharply restrict who can afford medical and nursing education, worsening shortages, erasing diversity gains, and pushing students away from primary care in underserved communities. It structurally weakens the future health workforce at a moment when the system is already near collapse.

Third unvaccinated infant dies of whooping cough in Kentucky this year

What Happened: Kentucky reported its third infant death from whooping cough this year, with health officials confirming that neither the infants nor their mothers were vaccinated. The state has logged 566 cases so far in 2025, surpassing last year’s total, making it the worst outbreak since 2012.

Why It Matters: These deaths highlight the mounting public health fallout of collapsing vaccination rates, fueled by disinformation and discouraged immunization enforcement by RFK Jr. As preventable diseases surge and infant deaths rise, the erosion of vaccine norms threatens to undo decades of public health progress and puts children and vulnerable populations at escalating risk.

‘Nobody wants to come’: What if the U.S. can no longer attract immigrant physicians?

What Happened: Foreign-born physicians — a quarter of America’s doctors and up to half in rural and high-poverty counties — are abandoning plans to come to the U.S. as Trump’s immigration policies slash research funding, raise H-1B fees to $100,000, and destabilize medical-worker visas. Hospitals and universities report a collapse in global recruitment.

Why It Matters: At a time of worsening shortages, losing immigrant physicians will devastate care in rural areas, cancer treatment, and primary care nationwide. Trump’s policies are accelerating a brain drain that undermines U.S. medical capacity, weakens scientific leadership, and will leave millions without access to vital care.

EPA seeks to cut Biden soot rule

What Happened: The EPA asked a federal court to vacate the Biden-era soot limit of 9 micrograms per cubic meter and urged restoration of the looser 12-microgram standard. The Biden rule was projected to prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths annually.

Why It Matters: This rollback dismantles a major public health protection, prioritizing industry over lives and disproportionately harming low-income and minority communities already exposed to high pollution. Reversing decades of clean-air progress will worsen respiratory illness and increase early deaths.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US justice department memo about boat strikes diverges from Trump narrative

What Happened: A classified DOJ memo shows Trump’s deadly Caribbean boat strikes weren’t authorized as drug-interdiction missions but as “collective self-defense” on behalf of unnamed allies—a claim with no public evidence. The OLC opinion reclassifies the operations as an armed conflict, allowing lethal force without Congress and treating civilian deaths as collateral damage.

Why It Matters: The memo exposes a secret legal framework that contradicts Trump’s public narrative and effectively greenlights an undeclared war based on fabricated intelligence. By redefining cartel suspects as wartime enemies, Trump is bypassing Congress, expanding presidential killing authority, and laying the groundwork for broader military escalation across the region.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Witkoff Advised Russia on How to Pitch Ukraine Plan to Trump

What Happened: Trump’s personal envoy Steve Witkoff held a secret Oct. 14 call with Putin adviser Yuri Ushakov, coaching the Kremlin on how to package a Ukraine surrender plan for Trump and advising them to cite the Gaza deal and request a pre-Zelenskyy call, which occurred the next day. The recording shows Witkoff helping shape the 28-point Russian proposal Trump later pushed on Kyiv, a plan requiring Ukraine to cede occupied regions and abandon parts of Donbas that Russia can’t take by force.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is now effectively negotiating on Russia’s behalf behind Ukraine’s back, with Trump’s envoy coordinating strategy directly with Putin’s inner circle to force a democratic ally into territorial surrender. It exposes a shadow foreign policy aligned with Kremlin war aims — bypassing Congress, sidelining the State Department, and using U.S. power to coerce Ukraine into surrender as Russia escalates its genocide.

X’s new feature reveals foreign origins of some popular U.S. political accounts

What Happened: A new X “About This Account” feature revealed that many large pro-Trump political accounts, including those posing as U.S.-based MAGA activists, are actually operated from South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Researchers found that these foreign-run profiles pushed disinformation and polarizing political content to hundreds of thousands of followers while presenting themselves as American grassroots voices.

Why It Matters: These foreign-run accounts are part of a decade-long effort to manipulate Americans — but for the first time, the platform’s own tools expose their true origins. Meanwhile, Trump is amplifying these networks, legitimizing them, and enabling more coordinated, foreign-backed disinformation campaigns aimed at Americans.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumer confidence drops sharply in new survey

What Happened: Consumer confidence plunged nearly 7 points, from 95.5 to 88.7, to its lowest level since April, with Americans increasingly pessimistic about jobs, prices, and the broader economy. The Expectations Index also fell sharply just days after the 43-day shutdown ended, signaling worsening outlooks for income, business conditions, and labor markets.

Why It Matters: The sharp drop shows Americans aren’t buying Trump’s economic spin, and feel the fallout of rising prices and a weakening job market. Collapsing confidence is a leading indicator of recession, and this downturn signals that voters see an economy drifting into crisis under Trump’s policies.

US BEA cancels advance third-quarter GDP estimate

What Happened: The BEA canceled its advance Q3 GDP estimate after Trump’s prolonged shutdown derailed data collection and processing, delaying both initial and revised reports. The advance estimate, normally a key market signal, was supposed to be released Oct. 30 but is now postponed indefinitely.

Why It Matters: With GDP reporting paralyzed, businesses, investors, and policymakers are navigating a weakening economy without the most fundamental indicators. By disabling core data functions, Trump’s shutdown is amplifying market uncertainty and eroding confidence in the government’s ability to monitor or manage an approaching recession.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

AI advocacy group launches $10M campaign pushing for federal AI framework

What Happened: An AI advocacy group backed by a major pro-AI super PAC launched a $10 million pressure campaign urging Congress to pass a national AI regulatory framework, warning that the U.S. risks “losing the arms race with China” if states continue to set their own rules. The campaign includes digital, TV, and social ads, plus mass calls to lawmakers, and aligns with Trump’s push to preempt state AI laws through the NDAA or a draft executive order that would punish states with stricter AI regulations.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 million — Value of the Qatari jet Trump accepted with Bondi’s approval memo

$10+ billion — Federal money Trump has spent buying stakes in private companies

50,000 — Immigrants a contractor can track monthly under ICE’s expanded program

$280 million — Maximum value of each ICE contract for outsourced surveillance

289,890 — Total ICE/CBP arrests since Trump took office

61,800 — Increase in arrests in just the latest two-week period

65,140 — Immigrants now in detention

290,600 — Total deportations under Trump so far

170,000 — People who could lose permanent housing due to HUD cuts

317,000 — Federal employees slated for elimination this year

$50,000 — New annual loan cap for medical students

$20,500 — Loan cap for advanced nursing and public-health programs

566 — Whooping cough cases so far this year in Kentucky

3 — Infants who have died there from the outbreak

25% — Share of U.S. doctors who are foreign-born

50% — Share of doctors in rural/high-poverty counties who are foreign-born

$100,000 — New H-1B visa fee Trump is imposing on physicians

95.5 → 88.7 — Drop in consumer confidence (nearly 7-point plunge).

28 points — Russian-written “surrender plan” Trump pushed Kyiv to accept

$10 million — Cost of the new AI advocacy campaign pushing Congress for federal regulation.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Judicial defiance becomes the norm? — After Kristi Noem ignored explicit court orders to stop deportation flights, will the judge pursue criminal contempt?

Foreign policy controlled by Moscow’s intermediaries — With Witkoff coaching Putin’s team on how to secure Trump’s support for Russian terms, how far will Trump push this shadow foreign policy against Ukraine’s sovereignty?

Collapse of U.S. medical workforce pipelines — As new loan caps and hostile visa policies take effect, how rapidly will shortages grow, and how soon will hospitals start rationing care?

Undeclared war in the Caribbean — After the DOJ memo reframed the boat strikes as “collective self-defense,” will Trump expand operations into broader regional conflict without congressional approval?

Expansion of privatized surveillance regimes — After ICE’s $280 million contracts, will other agencies adopt “contractor enforcement armies,” creating a shadow system operating outside FOIA and oversight?

Weaponization of housing policy — With 170,000 people at risk after HUD cuts, will Trump attach new ideological conditions to emergency shelters and disaster aid?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Expansion Across Institutions — Trump is simultaneously weaponizing the military justice system, federal law enforcement, financial databases, and immigration forces to punish critics and suppress dissent, while shielding loyalists from accountability.

Human Rights Under Assault — Mass arrests, indefinite detention policies struck down by courts, surveillance outsourcing, housing cuts targeting LGBTQ+ groups, and violent crowd-control tactics all demonstrate a regime normalizing cruelty and state violence.

Government Capacity is Collapsing — The purge of 317,000 federal workers, shutdown-driven data failures, and weakened public-health systems are creating cascading crises.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.