📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump to Attend Saudi-Backed Investment Meeting in Miami

What Happened: Trump will speak at a Saudi wealth fund–hosted business meeting in Miami, seeking U.S. investments amid tensions over his Gaza proposal. Jared Kushner, who secured billions from the fund for his firm, and other Trump family members with Saudi ties will also attend.

Why It Matters: This highlights Trump's transactional diplomacy and highlights corruption and conflict of interest as family business dealings intersect with government affairs.

Source: The Washington Post

Dr. Phil Wants to Sell You Mass Deportations

What Happened: TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw joined ICE raids in Chicago, filming detainees while asking questions like, "Where were you born?" This follows McGraw’s embrace of Trumpism, transitioning from a 2024 rally speaker to an immigration crackdown advocate. He also brokered a meeting between border czar Tom Homan and NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who softened sanctuary city policies.

Why It Matters: McGraw’s involvement blends cop propaganda with trash TV, normalizing harsh immigration policies under the guise of entertainment. This spectacle reflects how celebrity influence can be weaponized to sanitize state-sponsored cruelty, further eroding civil liberties.

Source: Mother Jones

Musk Group Pumps Millions into Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

What Happened: A Musk backed group, Building America’s Future, is spending $1.5 million to support GOP candidate Brad Schimel in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race. Musk personally endorsed Schimel, citing “election fraud” concerns. This comes as Musk expands influence beyond Washington into state-level politics.

Why It Matters: The Wisconsin Supreme Court race could reshape voting rights, abortion access, and redistricting, with national implications for the 2026 elections. Musk’s involvement highlights his deepening role in advancing conservative political power nationwide and buying elections.

Source: Politico

Trump’s FBI Pick to Profit from Fashion Giant Shein

What Happened: Kash Patel received stock compensation valued between $1 million and $5 million from Elite Depot, Shein’s parent company, during a nine-month consulting stint. Although he agreed to divest shares in companies like Meta if confirmed, he plans to retain his Elite Depot stake, highlighting a conflict of interest given the firm's Chinese ties.

Why It Matters: Holding financial interests in a foreign-linked company while leading the FBI undermines impartiality and endangers national security. Patel’s profit-driven incentives risk sensitive information being misused to sway his decisions, echoing authoritarian regimes where personal loyalty and financial gain take precedence.

Source: Wall Street Journal

What we know about the US rare earth minerals deal rejected by Ukraine, according to sources

What Happened: Trump offered Ukraine a rare earth minerals deal, demanding 50% control of Ukraine's mining and natural resource sectors as compensation for past U.S. aid. Ukrainian President Zelensky rejected the proposal, calling it against Ukraine’s interests. The document presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, specified the exact locations and types of resources sought.

Why It Matters: This extortion attempt mirrors Trump’s first-term pressure campaign against Ukraine, which led to his impeachment. It highlights how Trump continues to leverage U.S. power for personal and political gain, undermining U.S. foreign policy and allies.

Source: CNN

Trump's Agenda Calls for Adding Trillions of Dollars to U.S. Debt

What Happened: Trump’s budget plan, despite claims of “fiscal responsibility,” would add $5 to $11 trillion to the national debt over 10 years. His proposed tax cuts—benefiting the wealthy and corporations—dwarf any savings from slashing federal programs through Musk.

Why It Matters: This isn't about balancing the budget—it's about funneling money to Trump's billionaire allies while gutting social programs, education, and healthcare. The cuts target marginalized communities and government watchdogs, ensuring corruption goes unchecked while the debt skyrockets under the guise of “efficiency.”

Source: NBC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Power Grab Over Space Development Agency

What Happened: The Air Force IG launched an investigation into the Space Development Agency following the sudden removal of its director, Derek Tournear. The probe will examine the agency’s operations, contracts, and independence.

Why It Matters: Tournear's removal indicates political meddling that disrupts SDA’s rapid satellite acquisition process. This interference risks delaying crucial satellite launches and signals a broader effort to centralize space procurement under stricter Trump regime oversight.

Source: Defense One

Trump to Issue Public Health Order to Restrict Border Immigration

What Happened: Trump is preparing a public health order to label migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as disease risks, citing measles and tuberculosis outbreaks. This move echoes the COVID-era Title 42 policy, which allowed swift expulsions of asylum seekers under public health grounds.

Why It Matters: This order weaponizes emergency health powers to justify harsh immigration crackdowns. While framed as a health measure, it's a political tactic to block asylum seekers, setting a dangerous precedent for using emergency powers against political opposition in the future.

Source: CNN

🚨Musk Operatives Gain Access to Top U.S. Cybersecurity Agency

What Happened: Two Musk operatives—19-year-old Edward Coristine (aka “Big Balls”) and 38-year-old Kyle Schutt—have been added to the staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a key division of the Department of Homeland Security. Previously tracked across multiple federal agencies, they now serve as senior advisors at CISA.

Why It Matters: Their placement at CISA, which safeguards sensitive federal networks and election infrastructure, is a national security threat. This will compromise critical cybersecurity efforts and mirrors authoritarian tactics of placing loyalists in control of vital institutions to influence the outcome of elections.

Source: WIRED

Trump Picks Loyalists for Top Justice Department Posts

What Happened: Trump nominated his cronies John Eisenberg to lead the DOJ's national security division, Brett Shumate for the civil division, and Patrick Davis for legislative affairs. Shumate, already defending Trump's federal worker purges, previously failed to uphold Trump's unconstitutional birthright citizenship order.

Why It Matters: These appointments consolidate Trump's control over the DOJ, further politicizing the department and mirroring tactics seen in Russia. By installing loyalists, Trump ensures legal cover for controversial policies and crackdowns on opposition.

Source: Reuters

Trump Orders Pentagon to Plan Sweeping Cuts

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to plan for 8% annual budget cuts over the next five years. Exemptions include Trump’s border mission, nuclear weapons, missile defense, and attack drones. U.S. European, Central, and Africa Commands face potential reductions.

Why It Matters: These cuts will undermine military readiness and U.S. global presence, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, while prioritizing Trump’s domestic militarization agenda. Senior officials warn this could violate the law and jeopardize national security.

Source: The Washington Post

Hegseth to Fire Generals as Early as This Week

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering firing several military generals and senior officers as early as this week, targeting those linked to former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, diversity initiatives, or views deemed politically misaligned with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: This purge further politicizes the military’s leadership, undermining its independence and readiness while solidifying Trump’s control over the armed forces—an authoritarian move reminiscent of purges in autocratic regimes. Trump has repeatedly warned he will use the military against opposition and is removing anyone who might refuse illegal orders.

Source: NBC News (Live Updates)

Over 6,000 IRS Employees to Be Terminated This Week

What Happened: Trump plans to fire over 6,000 IRS workers—more than 3,500 from the Small Business/Self-Employed Division—as part of a broader purge targeting probationary employees deemed non-critical to the tax filing season.

Why It Matters: These mass layoffs will disrupt essential IRS functions during peak tax season, affecting small business compliance and service delivery, highlighting the politically driven purges across federal agencies.

Source: CBS News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Washington Prosecutor Probes Threats Against DOGE, Targets Schumer

What Happened: Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, a Trump appointee, launched "Operation Whirlwind" to investigate threats against Elon Musk's unauthorized FAKE DOGE operatives. Martin named Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a target, citing his past comments about the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: This investigation is politically motivated, as Martin, known for defending January 6 insurrectionists and election denial, prioritizes threats against Musk’s operatives while ignoring ongoing threats faced by federal prosecutors and judges. It highlights how Trump loyalists are beginning to weaponize the justice system to target political opponents.

Source: Reuters

Trump Calls for Federal Takeover of D.C.

What Happened: Trump declared that the federal government should “take over the governance” of Washington, D.C. Citing issues like crime, homelessness, and graffiti, he argued that D.C. needs stronger federal control to be run with “law and order.”

Why It Matters: This proposal challenges the longstanding local governance of the nation's capital and raises constitutional questions about federal overreach. It signals an authoritarian impulse to centralize power—potentially disrupting the democratic framework in D.C. and further politicizing the federal government.

Source: The Hill

These Are the SpaceX Engineers Already Working Inside the FAA

What Happened: Contrary to reports that they were merely touring the FAA, several SpaceX operatives have been formally onboarded at the agency. They were hired under Schedule A, a special authority designed to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities, bypassing the typical competitive hiring process.

Why It Matters: This move blatantly politicizes federal hiring, using disability inclusion as a cover to fast-track SpaceX operatives from Musk’s network, undermining agency integrity and bypassing proper vetting.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

🚨 Trump Signs Order to Claim Power Over Independent Agencies (From yesterday but extremely important)

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order that forces independent agencies to submit proposed regulations for White House review, grants the OMB power to block spending on projects contrary to his policies, and mandates that these agencies follow Trump’s and Justice Department’s legal interpretations. This order targets agencies such as the SEC, FTC, FCC, and NLRB, and is part of a broader effort to centralize executive control over government functions.

Why It Matters: Trump's executive order, declaring that only the president or the Attorney General can speak for “what the law is,” undermines the independence of regulatory bodies established by Congress. This move consolidates presidential power, erodes checks and balances, and allows Trump to bypass congressional intent and oversight—paving the way for the unchecked executive overreach seen in dictatorships.

Source: Politico

After Ceding Power of the Purse, GOP lawmakers Beg Trump Team for Funds

What Happened: Republican senators are lobbying Trump officials to release federal funds frozen by executive orders and Elon Musk. These freezes affect grants for farmers, infrastructure projects, Native American programs, and scientific research, prompting GOP lawmakers to beg for exceptions for their states.

Why It Matters: This highlights how Trump’s impoundment strategy has effectively stripped Congress of its constitutional “power of the purse.” Lawmakers now rely on political favor to access funds, turning Congress into a subservient arm of the Trump regime, mirroring the rubber-stamp nature of Russia's State Duma.

Source: The Washington Post

Musk Released Data About Federal Contract Savings. It Doesn't Add Up

What Happened: Elon Musk released an online tracker claiming $55 billion in federal contract savings. However, an NPR analysis revealed numerous discrepancies, including a glaring error where an ICE contract was initially listed as $8 billion, then corrected to $8 million, casting serious doubt on the overall figures.

Why It Matters: These inflated and inconsistent numbers mirror authoritarian tactics—fabricating achievements to justify drastic budget cuts and consolidate power. The manipulation undermines transparency, erodes public trust, and calls into question the legitimacy of Trump’s cost-cutting agenda.

Source: NPR

Trump Declares New York ‘Saved’ From Congestion Pricing: ‘Long Live the King!’

What Happened: Trump announced the end of New York's congestion pricing plan, which would have charged drivers $9 to enter parts of Manhattan. Trump celebrated the decision with the phrase “LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Why It Matters: This move weakens local governance and climate policies while reinforcing Trump's authoritarian style. His “king” remark and the release of an AI-generated "King Trump" photo from an official account further underscore his dictatorial instincts, echoing tactics seen in authoritarian regimes.

Source: The Hill

‘I feel like cruelty is the point’: For many newly fired federal workers, the way they were let go made things much worse

What Happened: Thousands of federal workers, primarily probationary employees, were abruptly terminated as part of the Trump’s purge led by Elon Musk. Many discovered their dismissal through impersonal emails, revoked computer access, or prepaid UPS labels for returning equipment.

Why It Matters: The chaotic, callous terminations are a textbook example of authoritarian tactics aimed at intimidating and silencing dissent. The murky details around health benefits, severance, and retirement plans only compound the cruelty of this purge.

Source: CNN

“They’re Scared Shitless”: Trump’s Rhetoric Fuels Fear of Political Violence in GOP

What Happened: Over the past few weeks, Trump’s aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric has spurred fear among some of his Republican lawmakers. Incidents such as Trump's lies against Zelenskyy and his mass pardoning of Jan. 6 insurrectionists have created an atmosphere where some GOP members are reportedly too frightened to oppose his actions. Lawmakers have shared that threats—both direct and implicit—are influencing their decision-making.

Why It Matters: This climate of fear erodes checks and balances, paving the way for authoritarian rule by silencing legislative decision-making and enabling political violence as a tool for power consolidation.

Source: Vanity Fair

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

An 11-year-old girl in Texas died by suicide after she was bullied about her family’s immigration status

What Happened: Eleven year old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza died by suicide in Gainesville, Texas, after being relentlessly bullied at school about her family’s immigration status. Her mother, Marbella Carranza, said bullies threatened to call immigration to deport her parents.

Why It Matters: This heartbreaking and infuriating tragedy highlights the real-world consequences of hateful rhetoric and is a direct result of Trump and MAGA. Trump and his MAGA movement have vilified Latinos as vermin, criminals, and rapists, creating a hostile environment that endangers vulnerable children and undermines the dignity and safety of immigrant communities.

Source: CNN

🚨Lawyers helping migrant children facing deportation ordered by Trump to "stop all work"

What Happened: Trump ordered legal service groups assisting migrant children facing deportation to “stop all work,” halting federally funded legal aid, including “know your rights” sessions and legal screenings. This affects nearly 26,000 children currently or previously in U.S. government custody.

Why It Matters: By stripping vulnerable children of legal representation, the regime is effectively denying them due process and increasing their risk of deportation, exploitation, and trafficking. This aligns with Trump’s broader effort to dismantle immigration protections under the guise of efficiency and highlights the cruelty of the regime.

Source: CBS News

Donald Trump’s Next Diversity Target: People With Disabilities

What Happened: Trump is expanding its anti-DEI executive orders to target disability protections, including special education programs, workplace accommodations, and Medicaid-funded services. This move threatens decades of progress under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Why It Matters: This will devastate millions of disabled Americans who rely on federal protections and programs for employment, education, and healthcare. Trump's rhetoric blaming disabled air traffic controllers for accidents exemplifies how authoritarian regimes scapegoat marginalized groups to push their agenda.

Source: The Nation

9/11 Health Program Cuts Threaten Life-Saving Care for First Responders

What Happened: Days after RFK Jr. pledged to support 9/11 responders, Trump and Elon Musk cut up to 20% of staff from the World Trade Center Health Program. The layoffs, affecting probationary employees and buyouts, will delay critical healthcare services for those suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.

Why It Matters: These cuts will delay critical care for first responders and survivors, betraying America’s commitment to its 9/11 heroes. This callous, politically driven agenda puts the interests of the wealthy above the well-being of those who risked everything for the country.

Source: USA TODAY

US deportees moved from Panama City to Darién jungle region, lawyer says

What Happened: Trump deported 299 non-Panamanian immigrants to Panama, 170 of whom were moved from a hotel in Panama City to the dangerous Darién jungle region. The deportees include people from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, and other countries, some of which refuse U.S. deportation flights. Panama now bears responsibility for their repatriation.

Why It Matters: This move hands off deportation to a country that can't protect vulnerable immigrants, putting lives at risk and blatantly ignoring international human rights laws and commitments.

Source: The Guardian

Kennedy Center cancels Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., performance

What Happened: The Kennedy Center canceled a May 21 performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., alongside the National Symphony Orchestra, following Trump’s purge of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees and his self-appointment as chairman. The event traditionally kicks off national Pride Month celebrations.

Why It Matters: This cancellation reflects Trump’s broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ visibility and cultural expression, as part of his regime’s push to eliminate what he calls “anti-American propaganda.” It highlights how Trump is using cultural institutions to enforce ideological conformity—a tactic seen in Russia.

Source: NBC Washington

U.S. pauses immigration applications for certain migrants welcomed under Biden

What Happened: Trump paused all immigration applications from migrants admitted under Biden-era programs, including Uniting for Ukraine and CHNV, citing “fraud and security concerns.” This indefinite freeze affects hundreds of thousands of migrants already in the U.S. who were seeking legal status.

Why It Matters: This leaves thousands of vulnerable migrants, including Ukrainians fleeing genocide, in legal limbo and at heightened risk of deportation. It is a clear effort to dismantle Biden-era immigration protections under the guise of national security, prioritizing a vengeful agenda over human rights.

Source: CBS News

New Immigration and Customs Enforcement data shows the regime isn't just arresting criminals

What Happened: ICE detention numbers rose from 39,238 to 41,169 in just two weeks, with 41% of new detainees lacking criminal convictions or charges. The regime has begun transferring detainees to Guantanamo Bay, with plans to hold up to 30,000 immigrants there.

Why It Matters: Despite claims to target criminals, the surge in non-criminal detentions and the use of Guantanamo for immigration detention reflect the Trump regime’s aggressive, indiscriminate crackdown on migrants, prioritizing mass incarceration over due process.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FAA Job Cuts Affect Air Safety, Union Warns

What Happened: Trump fired around 400 FAA employees, including aviation safety assistants, maintenance mechanics, and nautical information specialists. While the regime claims no "critical safety" positions were cut, the union argues that these staffers supported inspectors, repaired air traffic control systems, and maintained pilot navigation maps.

Why It Matters: These cuts weaken the safety net supporting air travel, increasing risks amid recent deadly accidents and an already understaffed FAA. Delays in inspections and infrastructure repairs will undermine aviation safety, reflecting the broader trend of politically motivated purges.

Source: Associated Press

Trump's Layoffs Hit Firefighter Safety Programs

What Happened: Patrick Montague, an investigator for the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer, was fired along with others from his program by the Trump regime, citing his probationary status and performance issues.

Why It Matters: Losing experienced safety investigators risks undermining efforts to protect firefighters and will delay crucial safety improvements, endangering first responders.

Source: NBC News

RFK Jr. Launches Childhood Vaccine Schedule Review, Says ‘Nothing Off Limits’

What Happened: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced a presidential commission to investigate the childhood vaccine schedule, pesticides, psychiatric drugs, and other health factors, despite prior assurances not to undermine vaccine efforts.

Why It Matters: His review will fuel more disinformation and undermine public health, especially as mass firings at HHS, CDC, and FDA weaken federal oversight.

Source: The Hill

USDS Engineering Director Resigns: ‘This Is Not the Mission I Came to Serve’

What Happened: Anne Marshall, the director of data science and engineering at the United States Digital Service, resigned after only two months. Citing the indiscriminate layoffs that slashed one-third of her team, Marshall stated that Musk’s actions had made it impossible for her to continue serving her mission.

Why It Matters: Her resignation highlights deep concerns about Musk’s disruptive management and the opaque leadership structure within unauthorized FAKE DOGE. Source: WIRED

Department of Education Contract Cuts Spur “Chaos and Confusion”

What Happened: Trump slashed over $1 billion in contracts at the Department of Education, including $600 million in teacher training grants and an additional $350 million affecting the Institute of Education Sciences and Regional Educational Laboratories. The regime justified the cuts as eliminating "woke" and wasteful spending.

Why It Matters: These cuts will disrupt essential education research and innovation, undermining efforts to improve learning outcomes and support underserved communities. The loss of critical funding will have lasting negative impacts on school performance and policy development.

Source: The Hill

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump calls Zelensky ‘a dictator’

What Happened: Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator” after the Ukrainian president said he is receiving Russian disinformation. Zelenskyy pointed out that Trump’s lies—that Ukraine started the war—echoed Kremlin propaganda.

Why It Matters: This underscores Trump’s alignment with Russia’s strategic interests, echoing his first-term rhetoric and actions. With no guardrails in place, Trump can now fully advance Moscow’s agenda, undermining Ukraine and Europe while emboldening Putin’s authoritarian bloody ambitions.

Source: CNN

ICE Prosecutor in Dallas Runs White Supremacist X Account

What Happened: Texas Observer investigations have identified ICE Assistant Chief Counsel James Rodden as the operator of the racist X account “GlomarResponder.” The account, which boasts over 17,000 followers, regularly posts xenophobic and pro-fascist content.

Why It Matters: This revelation raises serious questions about the impartiality and professionalism of ICE’s legal representation in immigration court. This exposes bias and extremist influence, skewing justice against migrants and destroying public trust—clear hate-driven policies reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.

Source: Texas Observer

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Federal Workers Protest Mass Layoffs Nationwide

What Happened: Federal workers and unions organized protests in over 30 cities across the U.S. under the "Save Our Services Day of Action" banner. They are demanding an end to mass layoffs, the funding freeze, and violations of union contracts following Trump’s workforce purge, led by Elon Musk.

Source: NPQ

Civil and human rights groups sue over Trump diversity, transgender orders

What Happened: The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Lambda Legal filed National Urban League v. Trump, challenging Trump’s executive orders dismantling DEIA programs and restricting transgender rights. The lawsuit argues these orders violate First Amendment rights and harm access to healthcare, housing, and employment.

Source: The Hill

Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

What Happened: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals declined an emergency request by the Justice Department to lift a block on Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented or temporary visa holders. The ruling, which sets the stage for further arguments in June, finds that the order likely violates constitutional protections for citizenship.

Source: CNN

📊 By the Numbers

$1–$5 million — Estimated stock compensation value from Elite Depot for FBI nominee Kash Patel .

$1.5M – Total investment by Musk’s Building America’s Future to support GOP candidate Brad Schimel for Wisconsin Supreme Court .

50% — Proposed share of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral revenue or ownership demanded in the extortian deal.

$5–$11 trillion — Projected increase in the national debt over 10 years under Trump’s agenda.

8% — Annual Pentagon budget cuts proposed over the next five years.

6,000+ — IRS employees expected to be terminated this week, including over 3,500 from the SBSE division.

170 of 299 — Deportees moved from Panama City to the Darién jungle region in Panama .

400 — Approximate number of FAA probationary employees fired in the recent purge.

41% — Proportion of new ICE detainees with no criminal convictions or pending charges.

20% – Up to one-fifth of the staff at the World Trade Center Health Program have been cut .

26,000 – Nearly 26,000 migrant children will lose federally funded legal services due to the stop work order.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will the judge block Trump’s interference in the NYC Mayor’s corruption case? The court is expected to hear the case this week—will it stand up to executive pressure or allow Trump to rewrite the legal system?

Will the courts rein in Trump's unilateral impoundment power, or will the executive branch continue to override Congress’s spending mandates, further eroding constitutional checks and balances?

Will mounting union protests and public outcry force a reversal of the mass layoffs at critical agencies federal agencies, or will these purges escalate, jeopardizing essential services and public safety?

Will courts restore legal aid for 26,000 migrant children, or will these children be left unprotected?

💡 Key Takeaways

Consolidation of Power: Trump's executive orders centralize authority, undermining regulatory and judicial independence.

Workforce Purges: Massive federal layoffs risk crippling critical public services, from healthcare to aviation safety.

Targeting the Vulnerable: Politically driven purges to legal aid and social programs endanger migrant children and 9/11 responders.

Foreign Policy Shift: Excluding Ukraine from peace talks, calling Zelenskyy a “dictator,” and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s genocidal war highlights Trump’s lobbying for Russian interests, weakening European alliances.

Corporate Cronyism: Musk-backed initiatives and conflicts of interest in key appointments mirror authoritarian tactics that favor loyalists over accountability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.