Law enforcement officials during a raid at an apartment complex in Denver in February.Credit...David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Does JD Vance have a Palantir problem?

What Happened: JD Vance is facing backlash within Trump’s coalition over the increase in Palantir contracts, as MAGA figures warn that the company’s data-fusion tools could supercharge government surveillance. Despite Vance’s long ties to Peter Thiel, critics like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon accuse Palantir of trying to burrow into the regime’s power centers.

Why It Matters: The clash exposes a widening split between Trump’s populist base and the Silicon Valley elites shaping his second term. It also shows how Vance’s tech ties and Palantir’s expanding footprint are accelerating the creation of an AI-driven surveillance state.

Lawmakers Call for Probe of How Firm Tied to Kristi Noem Got Piece of $220 Million DHS Ad Contracts

What Happened: Seven members of Congress are demanding investigations into how a consulting firm tied to Kristi Noem secretly secured work on a $220 million DHS ad campaign, bypassing competitive bidding and staying off public contracting records. ProPublica found the Strategy Group—run by the spouse of Noem’s top DHS spokesperson—helped produce Noem-led propaganda ads through a shell LLC created days before the deal.

Why It Matters: This is more blatant self-dealing at DHS, where Trump’s appointees are channeling public money to allies. It’s a textbook case of regime corruption: bypassing procurement law, enriching insiders, and turning federal agencies into vehicles for propaganda and patronage.

Trump Administration Fights Bid to Get Musk to Testify on DOGE

What Happened: Trump officials are trying to block efforts to depose Elon Musk in a lawsuit accusing him of illegally directing USAID’s dismantling, warning that any testimony would intrude on presidential duties. Plaintiffs say Musk exercised unconstitutional authority reserved for Senate-confirmed officials and personally oversaw the agency’s destruction during Trump’s DOGE purge.

Why It Matters: Shielding Musk from testimony protects the chief architect of Trump’s mass purge and agency dismantling agenda from public scrutiny. It also strengthens Trump’s use of executive privilege claims to bury DOGE’s inner workings and entrench a government run by loyalists operating in the shadows.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Long a Defender of States’ Rights, Embraces Trump’s Push to Expand Presidential Power

What Happened: Gov. Greg Abbott has abandoned his states’-rights stance to back Trump’s push for sweeping federal authority, including deploying the Texas Guard into blue states, sharing voter data, and redrawing congressional maps at Trump’s request. Experts warn Abbott is helping Trump override state control of elections, policing, and the National Guard.

Why It Matters: Abbott’s reversal normalizes presidential interference in state governance and erodes the federalist guardrails that protect states from authoritarian power grabs. By enabling Trump now, he sets a precedent future presidents can use to crush dissenting states, including Texas.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pentagon says it’s investigating Sen. Mark Kelly over video urging troops to defy ‘illegal orders’

What Happened: The Pentagon opened an unprecedented investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly after he appeared in a video telling troops they can refuse illegal orders, citing a law that allows retired service members to be recalled for court-martial. The move follows Trump accusing the lawmakers of “sedition punishable by DEATH,” escalating the regime’s use of military law to intimidate political opponents.

Why It Matters: Targeting a sitting senator for potential military prosecution shatters long-standing norms separating civilian authority from partisan retaliation. It underscores Trump’s willingness to weaponize the Pentagon against elected officials who challenge unlawful orders, eroding constitutional safeguards meant to prevent exactly this kind of abuse.

Housing Chief Bill Pulte Becomes a Potential Liability for Donald Trump

What Happened: Bill Pulte, Trump’s hand-picked housing chief overseeing the $13 trillion mortgage market, is increasingly seen inside the regime as a liability due to erratic behavior, policy blunders, and clashes with senior officials. His surprise declarations, attacks on Jerome Powell, and chaotic management of Fannie and Freddie have alarmed housing leaders and forced the White House to sideline him.

Why It Matters: Pulte injects volatility into an already fragile housing market. His behavior exposes deep dysfunction inside Trump’s economic team and undermines efforts to address soaring housing costs, dragging down the regime politically.

Trump DoJ’s focus on Maga goals harms other investigations, experts warn

What Happened: Trump and Pam Bondi have gutted the Justice Department, driving out more than 5,500 lawyers and staff while redirecting resources toward MAGA retribution, mass pardons for January 6 offenders, and political prosecutions. Core divisions, including civil rights, national security, public integrity, and voting rights, have lost most of their experienced attorneys as Trump installs loyalists and pressures prosecutors to target his enemies.

Why It Matters: The purge cripples America’s ability to fight corruption, terrorism, civil rights violations, and white-collar crime, replacing professional law enforcement with a political enforcement arm loyal only to Trump. It accelerates DOJ’s collapse into a weaponized agency for vengeance, creating systemic vulnerabilities that experts warn could take generations to rebuild.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump hints support for fringe theory that Venezuela rigged 2020 election

What Happened: Trump endorsed a debunked conspiracy theory claiming Venezuela controls global voting software and helped steal the 2020 election, reposting a far-right podcast segment built around claims already rejected by courts and central to Fox News’s massive Dominion settlement. His comments land as the DOJ interviews fringe conspiracists and as Trump deploys major military assets to the Caribbean while labeling Venezuelan entities as terrorist groups.

Why It Matters: Trump is resurrecting discredited election-fraud lies as he escalates hostility toward Venezuela. By tying foreign policy to election denialism, he is priming his base for military action abroad while deepening the lie at home.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Sent 600 Immigrant Kids to Detention in Federal Shelters This Year. It’s a New Record

What Happened: ICE funneled at least 600 immigrant children into federal shelters this year—more than the previous four years combined—pulling kids from traffic stops, court hearings, and home arrests under a new nationwide separation regime. Many had legal guardians or long-term sponsors, yet were held for nearly six months under expanded vetting rules designed to deter families from retrieving them.

Why It Matters: This is cruelty by design is pushing family separation deeper into U.S. cities and turning minor encounters into deportation pipelines for children. It’s a deliberate strategy to terrorize immigrant communities, use kids as leverage, and manufacture a new population of “unaccompanied” minors to justify even more extreme crackdowns.

One-third of those arrested by Border Patrol in Charlotte were classified as criminals, internal document says

What Happened: A DHS document shows fewer than one-third of the 270 people arrested in Trump’s “Operation Charlotte’s Web” were classified as criminals, directly contradicting claims the operation targeted dangerous offenders. Instead, Border Patrol swept up day laborers and ordinary immigrants in public spaces, triggering school absences, business closures, and accusations of racial profiling.

Why It Matters: The data exposes the crackdown as a fear campaign, revealing a dragnet designed to terrorize immigrant communities. It also shows Trump expanding Border Patrol far beyond its traditional authority to run mass-arrest operations in U.S. cities while lying to the public about their purpose.

U.S. ending deportation protections for immigrants from war-torn Myanmar

What Happened: Trump moved to end TPS for nearly 4,000 immigrants from Myanmar, claiming “improvements” despite ongoing civil war, mass displacement, and thousands of civilian deaths. Kristi Noem echoed Trump’s broader push to revoke protections for migrants from crisis zones, deeming humanitarian extensions “against U.S. interests.”

Why It Matters: Terminating TPS for Myanmar will allow this regime to arrest and deport thousands of people who fled persecution. Trump continues dismantling humanitarian protections regardless of conditions on the ground, weaponizing immigration policy to shrink lawful pathways and target vulnerable communities.

Minnesota lawmakers, advocates rally against Trump’s pledge to end deportation protections for Somalis

What Happened: Trump pledged to end deportation protections for Somali immigrants, prompting Minnesota lawmakers and community leaders to rally at the Capitol and denounce the move as a targeted purge. Legal experts note the president cannot unilaterally revoke TPS, and DHS must justify any change based on country conditions.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS would destabilize Minnesota’s largest immigrant community and weaponize isolated fraud cases to justify collective punishment. It’s part of Trump’s broader push to criminalize immigrant communities and override legal limits on executive power.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Why Mike Johnson is losing control of the House

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson is losing control of the House as bipartisan coalitions repeatedly bypass his authority through discharge petitions — five successful petitions in two years, more than in the prior three decades combined. Republicans frustrated with Johnson are joining Democrats to force votes on everything from Epstein file transparency to Russia sanctions and worker protections.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s weakening grip shows a GOP majority fracturing under Trump’s demands, empowering rank-and-file members to override leadership on major legislation. The surge in discharge petitions exposes a House where normal process has collapsed and where Trump’s influence is a direct threat to congressional governance.

Johnson told White House that Republicans aren’t interested in extending ACA subsidies, sources say

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson told the White House that Republicans have little interest in extending enhanced ACA subsidies. The subsidies expire at year’s end, threatening coverage for tens of millions and undermining Democrats’ core demand for reopening the government after the shutdown.

Why It Matters: Letting the subsidies lapse would spike premiums, push millions off coverage, and unleash a health-care shock just as families face rising costs. It also shows how Republicans are using the shutdown aftermath to force cuts to safety-net programs, turning basic health care into a partisan bargaining chip.

US Naval Academy fires commandant less than 6 months into role

What Happened: The Naval Academy abruptly purged Capt. Gilbert Clark Jr., after less than six months on the job, citing a “loss of confidence” amid a wider purge of senior military leaders under Pete Hegseth. His removal follows forced departures of top Navy officers and the sidelining of the Academy’s first woman superintendent.

Why It Matters: Trump and Hegseth continue reshaping the military by eliminating independent leaders and installing loyalists, eroding the apolitical chain of command that underpins U.S. national security. The shake-up at the Naval Academy shows how deeply the purge now reaches into core institutions that shape future officer leadership.

Kennedy sharpens vaccine attacks, without scientific backing

What Happened: RFK Jr. intensified his attacks on vaccines, falsely claiming aluminum adjuvants cause autism and autoimmune diseases despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe. Kennedy has pressured CDC officials and advisory panels to revisit settled science, fueling broader misinformation efforts.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is weaponizing public-health messaging to sow distrust in vaccines, weakening America’s capacity to respond to outbreaks and undermining the immunization system. His disinformation campaign mirrors Trump’s assault on scientific institutions and threatens to destabilize vaccine access and revive preventable diseases.

Washington State resident dies in first confirmed H5N5 bird flu case, health department says

What Happened: Washington state reported the world’s first confirmed human case of the H5N5 avian flu after an older adult with underlying conditions died following exposure to a backyard poultry flock. Officials detected the virus in the flock’s environment but emphasized that no human-to-human transmission has been found.

Why It Matters: A deadly new bird-flu strain emerging inside the U.S. heightens alarm over an already gutted public-health system, weakened CDC credibility, and politicized scientific guidance. With surveillance strained and vaccine disinformation rising, America is far less prepared to respond if H5N5 or future variants begin spreading widely.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Deadly airstrikes and a military buildup: how the US pressure campaign against Venezuela has unfolded in the Caribbean

What Happened: Trump has deployed the largest U.S. military force to the Caribbean since the 1989 Panama invasion, launching deadly airstrikes on small boats of the regime. At least 83 people have been killed across 22 strikes—with no evidence that drugs were present—prompting the UN to denounce them as extrajudicial executions as U.S. forces encircle Venezuela ahead of a “new phase” of operations.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork for regime change — and likely the seizure of Venezuela’s oil fields — all under the manufactured guise of a “war on drugs,” risking regional chaos, mass casualties, and another endless war.

Trump’s tariffs are pushing Canada closer to China and India

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs have pushed Canada into a sweeping foreign-policy realignment, prompting Prime Minister Mark Carney to pursue deals with China, India, and other non-U.S. partners while aiming to double exports outside the American market by 2035. With U.S. trade plummeting and industries shedding jobs, Ottawa is rapidly diversifying as Washington grows more hostile.

Why It Matters: America’s closest ally is being driven toward authoritarian powers as Trump weaponizes trade policy, weakening a pillar of North American stability. The shift shows how Trump’s economic nationalism is unraveling decades of Western alignment and creating space for China and India to expand influence in the U.S.’s own backyard.

Airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after FAA warning

What Happened: TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Iberia, Gol, and Caribbean Airlines suspended flights to Venezuela after the FAA warned of escalating security risks tied to Trump’s military buildup. The advisory, in place through February, cites threats to civilian aircraft at all altitudes as U.S. forces conduct dozens of lethal strikes and Trump signals he has “made up” his mind about next steps.

Why It Matters: The cancellations show how Trump’s undeclared military campaign is destabilizing regional airspace and spilling into civilian life. By escalating based on flimsy “narco-terrorist” claims, Trump is edging the U.S. toward an unauthorized war—and pulling global aviation and safety systems into the fallout.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Secret US-Russia Talks Led to Plan That Blindsided Ukraine

What Happened: A secret 28-point plan pushed by Trump’s circle was negotiated between Steve Witkoff and Kremlin operative Kirill Dmitriev, while excluding Ukraine, Europe, and key U.S. officials. The Russian-drafted plan would force Ukraine to surrender territory, shrink its military, drop war crimes investigations, and abandon NATO while restoring U.S.-Russia economic ties.

Why It Matters: Trump is acting as a direct conduit for Moscow, bypassing U.S. diplomats to pressure Ukraine into surrender on Putin’s terms. It shows how the Kremlin influences American foreign policy — and how willing Trump is to trade away Ukraine’s sovereignty for a political win and lucrative side deals.

Trump Is Boosting MAGA X Accounts Operating Overseas

What Happened: A new X feature revealed that several major MAGA accounts Trump regularly amplifies are operated from overseas—including India, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, and Eastern Europe—despite posing as American conservatives. Trump continues sharing their posts, including accounts linked to January 6 figures and other extremist networks.

Why It Matters: These foreign-run accounts aren’t new, and are part of a decade-long effort to manipulate Americans—but for the first time, the platform’s own transparency tools let people see it for themselves. By boosting these accounts anyway, Trump is legitimizing foreign actors shaping the MAGA narrative and enabling coordinated disinformation campaigns targeting Americans.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

More Americans are getting their power shut off, as unpaid bills pile up

What Happened: Skyrocketing electricity prices — up 11 percent since January — are triggering a nationwide surge in power shutoffs, with utilities reporting dramatic spikes as families fall behind on bills. Middle-class households are now losing service alongside low-income Americans as layoffs, rent hikes, and stalled federal aid push millions into arrears and record levels of utility debt.

Why It Matters: Energy insecurity is exploding under Trump as the regime scraps renewable investments, doubles down on fossil fuels, and waves off soaring bills as “blue-state” problems. Mass shutoffs show how economic pressure and a collapsing safety net are driving Americans into debt over a basic necessity, and fueling a wider wave of delinquency, bankruptcy, and destabilization.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Judge Dismisses Cases Against Comey and James, Finding Trump Prosecutor Was Unlawfully Appointed

What Happened: A federal judge threw out Trump’s criminal cases against James Comey and Letitia James, ruling that loyalist prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully installed after Trump bypassed Senate confirmation rules to handpick her. The judge found Halligan’s appointment invalid and said her solo grand jury indictments could not stand, delivering the biggest legal setback yet to Trump’s campaign to criminalize his political enemies.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$220 million — DHS ad-contract budget Noem’s allies tapped through a shell LLC.

$13 trillion — Mortgage-market assets overseen by Bill Pulte despite internal chaos and market turmoil.

5 — Successful discharge petitions bypassing Speaker Johnson — more than the previous three decades combined.

12 — Senior Navy leaders purged or sidelined in Hegseth’s purge of military leadership.

5,500+ — DOJ staff and attorneys pushed out under Trump and Bondi’s purge.

600 — Immigrant children funneled into federal detention this year — more than the previous four years combined.

1/3 — Portion of immigrants arrested in “Operation Charlotte’s Web” actually classified as criminals.

4,000 — Myanmar TPS holders now vulnerable to deportation under Trump’s order.

83 — People killed in Trump’s Caribbean airstrikes on small boats, with no evidence of drug trafficking.

6 — Major airlines suspending flights to Venezuela due to FAA security warnings.

22 — U.S. strikes in the Caribbean denounced as possible extrajudicial killings.

30+ — Major MAGA accounts Trump amplifies that are operated from overseas.

11% — Increase in U.S. electricity prices since January, driving record power shutoffs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Palantir’s expanding federal footprint — How much further will Vance and Thiel’s network embed itself into the surveillance architecture as new contracts centralize data in their hands?

Military escalation in Venezuela — How far will Trump push undeclared war and potential oil-field seizure under the “narco-terrorism” pretext?

Weaponization of military law — Will the Pentagon move forward with court-martial proceedings against Sen. Mark Kelly?

DOJ collapse — With thousands of career attorneys gone, which investigations will fail next as Trump’s retribution demands replace law enforcement?

TPS rollbacks — After Myanmar and Somalia, which communities will Trump target next for mass de-documentation and deportation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Consolidation — From Abbott’s surrender of states’ rights to the purge of military and DOJ leadership, Trump is replacing independent institutions with loyalist power centers.

Immigrant Persecution — Family separations, dragnet raids, TPS rollbacks, and mass detention show a deliberate strategy to criminalize and destabilize immigrant communities.

Foreign Influence — Russia’s drafted surrender plan, overseas MAGA accounts, and Trump’s echoing of Venezuela conspiracy theories reveal a foreign-policy ecosystem shaped by adversaries and opportunists.

Economic Coercion — Skyrocketing utility shutoffs, tariff-driven realignments, and housing-market turmoil show how Trump’s policies are pushing Americans toward financial instability.

Executive Overreach — Whether blocking Musk’s testimony, targeting senators, or bypassing Congress on military action, the regime is normalizing governance without oversight.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.