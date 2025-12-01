The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer Jason Dunham in the Red Sea.Credit...Theoplis Stewart Ii/United States Naval Forces Center Command, via Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 22-23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump to Hold Two Fund-Raisers for His Super PAC Next Year

What Happened: Trump is planning two high-dollar “candlelight dinner” fundraisers next year, one at Trump National Golf Club on January 31 and another at Mar-a-Lago on February 27, with each seat costing $1 million. The events will funnel money into MAGA Inc., his super PAC, which has amassed hundreds of millions.

Why It Matters: These dinners convert the presidency into a pay-to-play scheme where corporations and lobbyists buy policy influence, pardons, and favors. Trump holds these cash-for-access events constantly, normalizing government for sale, erasing ethical boundaries, and merging his political power with his personal financial machine.

The case of a felon who paid lobbyists nearly $1 million to seek a Trump pardon

What Happened: Nursing-home magnate Joseph Schwartz paid nearly $1 million to operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to secure a presidential pardon, which Trump granted just seven months into Schwartz’s sentence. The pardon ignored DOJ guidelines and internal objections as the White House denied any improper influence.

Why It Matters: The case lays bare a clemency system where wealthy felons can purchase freedom while ordinary defendants get no hearing at all. It underscores the collapse of rule of law norms and the rise of a corrupt black market for political favors where operatives profit from selling proximity to Trump.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump team aims to ease legal hurdles to closing government office

What Happened: The regime is drafting a rule allowing agencies to shut down programs and purge staff without evaluating performance or seniority. The move follows months of dismissals and closures, particularly in civil-rights divisions.

Why It Matters: Codifying unilateral authority to eliminate federal programs accelerates Trump’s purge of the civil service and concentrates power inside the executive. It dismantles accountability structures and repurposes the bureaucracy to serve ideological and political priorities, and not Americans.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal Suit Seeking Names of Some Jewish Employees at Penn Sparks Backlash

What Happened: Trump officials sued the University of Pennsylvania for refusing to hand over the names, home addresses, phone numbers, and emails of Jewish employees and students involved in Jewish programs. Penn says the demand is illegal religious profiling, sparking outrage and comparisons to historical targeting of Jews.

Why It Matters: The regime is using civil rights enforcement as a tool for surveillance and intimidation by building government lists of Jewish Americans. It weaponizes federal power against minority communities and academic institutions in a way that echoes dangerous historical precedents.

Pentagon urges inquiry of Trump foe Vindman over Ukraine work

What Happened: The Pentagon asked House Republicans to investigate Rep. Eugene Vindman for supposed foreign consulting years before his election, despite zero evidence that he received payments, as Vindman called the claim a political hit job. The referral aligns with Trump’s escalating pressure on agencies to target critics.

Why It Matters: This is another retaliatory probe designed to punish a prominent Trump adversary. By casting routine work as a potential emoluments violation, the regime is weaponizing oversight to chill dissent and intimidate political opponents.

As Trump’s Inquisitors Face Scrutiny, a Divisive Figure Could Play a New Role

What Happened: The Trump-installed U.S. attorney in Miami secured an extra grand jury seated in Fort Pierce, guaranteeing that Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously derailed Trump’s documents case, controls disputes in his investigation of officials who scrutinized Trump. The move positions Cannon to referee subpoenas, privileges, and motions tied to the regime’s “grand conspiracy” narrative about 2016.

Why It Matters: This is an explicit manipulation of the justice system to give Trump’s political purge to a loyal judge and revive debunked conspiracies. By stretching statutes of limitations and steering jurisdiction, Trump officials are using federal law enforcement as a vehicle for revenge.

Administration again denies FEMA disaster relief for Illinois, Pritzker says

What Happened: Trump officials rejected Illinois’ second request for federal disaster aid following catastrophic floods, ignoring assessments documenting damage, displacement, and contamination affecting more than 187,000 people. While FEMA says the state meets all thresholds for relief, the White House continues approving aid for Republican-led states instead.

Why It Matters: Trump continues punishing Democratic states even as vulnerable residents face mold, displacement, and financial ruin. By politicizing FEMA, they are dismantling core emergency-response norms and leaving entire communities to collapse.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The surprising issue driving a wedge between Trump and his MAGA base

What Happened: Trump is moving to preempt state regulation of artificial intelligence, even exploring an executive order to let the DOJ sue states that pass AI laws. The push has triggered a rare revolt inside MAGA, with Republican governors and lawmakers warning that the plan hands unchecked power to tech billionaires at the expense of workers, families, and children.

Why It Matters: This is classic authoritarian centralization — trying to strip states of authority to protect residents while shielding wealthy allies from oversight. The backlash from Trump’s own base exposes how his partnership with tech oligarchs exposes his populist grift and sacrifices public safety to serve industry donors.

Meet the conservative lawyer causing headaches for major news networks

What Happened: Daniel Suhr has become the legal spearpoint of the Trump FCC’s crackdown on major news networks. Working with FCC Chair Brendan Carr, Suhr’s complaints have pressured networks, forced CBS to release raw footage, imposed anti-DEI merger conditions, and invited scrutiny of programs like SNL and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s blueprint for seizing control of the information landscape—using regulators to intimidate media and elevate loyalists who will punish dissent. Suhr’s growing power shows how Trump has turned the FCC into an ideological enforcement arm that chills speech, pressures broadcasters, and brings media oversight under partisan control.

US senator slams Republicans’ silence on Trump’s violent threats to Democrats

What Happened: Sen. Mark Kelly blasted congressional Republicans for “crickets” in response to Trump’s threats to hang six Democratic lawmakers who reminded troops they are obligated to refuse illegal orders. Kelly, Klobuchar, and other Democrats warned that Trump’s rhetoric has triggered a spike in violent threats, while Republicans either stay silent or claim the lawmakers’ video is itself illegal.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing direct calls for violence against elected officials, testing how far he can turn intimidation into a governing tool. GOP silence is outright complicity, eroding democratic norms, endangering lawmakers, and pushing America further into a climate where dissent provokes targeted harassment or violence.

Trump Says TV Networks Shouldn’t Be Able to ‘Enlarge’

What Happened: Trump blasted the idea of television networks expanding their reach, declaring that ABC and NBC should be made “SMALLER” and calling them “illegal campaigns” for Democrats. His attack followed a Newsmax report about FCC Chair Brendan Carr advancing a merger that could give networks larger national footprints, even as Trump escalates threats to revoke ABC’s broadcast licenses.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly urging regulators to shrink disfavored media outlets while boosting allies — a hallmark of authoritarian media control. By tying license threats and merger approvals to political loyalty, he is reshaping federal oversight into a tool for punishing critics and trying to engineer a media ecosystem that serves his personal and political power.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Chicago Rejects DOJ Grants Tied to Trump’s Immigration Policies

What Happened: Chicago became the first U.S. city to publicly reject DOJ community-violence grants after Trump officials rewrote the program to exclude undocumented residents, defund community groups, and require cooperation with federal immigration crackdowns. The regime gutted the program’s original purpose, slashing funding and funneling resources toward law enforcement and immigration enforcement rather than community-based violence prevention.

Why It Matters: Trump is transforming federal safety programs into instruments of political coercion, using funding to strong-arm sanctuary cities into supporting his extremist agenda. By tying public-safety grants to demands, Trump officials are starving marginalized communities of resources and punishing cities that refuse to adopt his agenda.

Trump’s immigration crackdown threatens 200,000 Ukrainians in the US

What Happened: Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians admitted under Biden’s Uniting for Ukraine program have been pushed into mass legal limbo after Trump halted renewals, processed only 1,900 cases, and added a $1,000 fee on top of existing charges. As work permits lapse, Ukrainians are losing jobs and income while facing detention, arrest sweeps, and even “self-deportation” to avoid being jailed or sent to dangerous third countries.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing bureaucracy to terrorize families who fled Russian atrocities, turning a humanitarian protection into a tool of fear and control. Forcing war refugees into legal chaos and threatening their ability to work, live, or remain in the U.S. shows how immigration policy is being repurposed for punishment and political leverage.

Abortion Is Once Again Illegal in North Dakota

What Happened: The North Dakota Supreme Court reinstated the state’s near-total abortion ban, making abortion illegal except to save a woman’s life or in cases of rape or incest within the first six weeks, and threatening doctors with up to five years in prison. Medical providers say the law is so vague and punitive that it will delay emergency care, escalate fear of prosecution, and deepen the state’s already severe “abortion desert.”

Why It Matters: The ruling tightens Trump-era bans into de facto criminal zones where doctors must choose between providing emergency care and risking prosecution. It deepens a climate of fear that endangers pregnant women, chills medical judgment, and accelerates the spread of extreme anti-abortion laws nationwide.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘Horribly wrong’: US veterans condemn Trump’s politicization of military

What Happened: Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of “sedition, punishable by death” after they reminded service members to refuse illegal orders, even as he sends troops into U.S. cities and conducts dubious strikes abroad. Retired JAG officers condemned the threats as unlawful, warning they endanger lawmakers, pressure troops to obey illegal commands, and spread fear as military lawyers are purged.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning military obedience into a loyalty test, shredding the norm that the armed forces answer to the Constitution, not the president. Veterans warn that his execution threats, illegal operations, and politicized purges are eroding the rule of law inside the ranks and paving the way for a civil-military crisis.

Patel Under Scrutiny for Use of SWAT Teams to Protect His Girlfriend

What Happened: Kash Patel repeatedly deployed FBI SWAT teams and government jets for personal errands, assigning tactical agents to guard his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at political events and flying her abroad, despite no legitimate security threat. Current and former officials say his improvisational use of crisis-response teams, taxpayer-funded aircraft, and pressure on agents has triggered serious internal alarm about abuse of power and potential legal exposure.

Why It Matters: Repurposing elite federal law-enforcement assets to serve a political appointee’s personal interests is a hallmark of authoritarian governance. Patel’s conduct underscores a deep corruption of federal security institutions, diverting resources from public safety and turning the FBI into a personal security force for regime insiders.

“Quite frankly I was pissed off!” Website chronicles DOJ resignation letters

What Happened: A new website has begun publishing resignation letters from DOJ officials who quit in protest, including accounts of political interference, retaliation, and pressure to pursue baseless cases against perceived enemies. One former senior official wrote, “Quite frankly I was pissed off!” as they described a purge campaign that pushed out career staff who refused to bend the law.

Why It Matters: The letters expose the internal collapse of the Justice Department as Trump replaces rule of law professionals with loyalists willing to weaponize federal power. Documenting these resignations provides a rare, unfiltered record of how rapidly DOJ independence is being dismantled, and how many officials felt they had to resign to avoid participating in illegal or unethical orders.

CDC website changes to include false claim about autism and vaccines

What Happened: The CDC quietly altered its vaccine-safety webpage to include language suggesting that studies have not ruled out a link between vaccines and autism, echoing a long-debunked conspiracy pushed by RFK Jr. Career scientists say they were not involved in the change, which contradicts decades of global research showing no connection.

Why It Matters: Rewriting scientific guidance to echo conspiracy theories marks a dangerous breach of public-health integrity. When the government manipulates science to fit ideology, it undermines vaccine trust, fuels disinformation, and exposes millions to preventable harm.

In One Week, Trump Moves to Reshape U.S. Environmental Policy

What Happened: Trump officials unleashed a rapid deregulatory blitz — moving to strip Clean Water Act protections from 55 million acres of wetlands, weaken the Endangered Species Act by letting economic costs override science, and open 1.27 billion acres of coastal waters, including the high Arctic, to new oil and gas drilling. The rollbacks coincided with a U.S. boycott of the U.N. climate summit, as industry groups cheered and experts warned of irreversible damage to ecosystems, species, and water quality.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deregulatory surge dismantles decades of bipartisan protections, prioritizing fossil-fuel interests over public health, water quality, and climate stability. These sweeping reversals lock the U.S. into long-term environmental damage and accelerate extinction risks at the moment global action is most urgent.

DOGE ‘doesn’t exist’ with eight months left on its charter

What Happened: Trump abruptly dissolved unauthorized DOGE eight months before its mandate expired, with OPM confirming it “doesn’t exist.” Former DOGE operatives have been quietly scattered across the government as its functions are absorbed by OPM and other Trump-aligned operations.

Why It Matters: Even as the agency “disappears,” its operatives stole all the data and many are embedded across the federal government, giving the regime a dispersed network for surveillance. Shutting it down now only helps erase the evidence of its unlawful actions and not the infrastructure it planted.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US to launch new phase of Venezuela operations, sources say

What Happened: The U.S. is reportedly preparing a new phase of Venezuela operations that could begin within days, with covert CIA actions expected first while an attempted overthrow of Maduro is under review. With the Gerald R. Ford carrier group, F-35s, warships, and at least 21 lethal strikes that killed 83 people already underway, human rights groups warn the regime is conducting illegal extrajudicial killings under the pretext of “drug boat” missions.

Why It Matters: Trump is steering the U.S. toward a potentially catastrophic war in Venezuela, bypassing legal limits, escalating covert warfare, and openly floating regime change without congressional authorization. Fusing counterterrorism labels with CIA operations and military force risks triggering a region-wide crisis with enormous humanitarian and geopolitical fallout.

White House blew past legal concerns in deadly strikes on drug boats

What Happened: Trump officials repeatedly overrode national security lawyers who warned there was no legal basis for lethal strikes on the boats. After CIA lawyers rejected proposals for covert killings of civilian traffickers, the White House shifted to the military and claimed, without evidence, that the U.S. is in an armed conflict with “terrorist organizations,” even as Trump and top aides pushed for explosive, publicized strikes and weighed military action against Venezuela.

Why It Matters: Trump and co are normalizing extrajudicial killings with no legal basis, overriding national security lawyers to justify months of unlawful force.

Top U.S. Military Officer to Visit Caribbean as Trump Pressures Venezuela

What Happened: Trump’s top military officer, Gen. Dan Caine, is visiting Puerto Rico and U.S. warships as he oversees the largest Caribbean military buildup since the Cuban Missile Crisis. The trip comes as Trump has approved covert CIA operations inside Venezuela and positioned 15,000 troops, bombers, and the Gerald R. Ford carrier group for potential strikes far from major drug routes.

U.S. considers dropping leaflets in Venezuela as it ramps up pressure on Maduro

What Happened: Trump officials floated a psychological-operations plan to drop U.S. leaflets over Caracas, possibly timed to Maduro’s birthday, amid a massive military buildup. Trump has refused to rule out an invasion, acknowledged authorizing covert CIA actions inside Venezuela, and continues signaling escalatory steps even as Maduro seeks direct talks.

Airlines Cancel Venezuela Flights on US Security Warning

What Happened: Major carriers across Latin America and Europe halted flights to Venezuela after the FAA issued an urgent advisory warning of “worsening security” and heightened U.S.–Venezuelan military activity, including disrupted navigation systems and aggressive Venezuelan military exercises.

Carney Says World Can Move on Without US, Stresses New Ties

What Happened: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the world can “make progress without the United States” as G-20 leaders issued a joint declaration despite Trump’s boycott. He unveiled a record C$70 billion UAE investment and new partnerships with South Africa, India, China, and Europe that reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s isolationism is accelerating a global realignment as allies and emerging economies build blocs that no longer depend on U.S. leadership. With partners hedging against an unpredictable White House, America risks losing geopolitical influence, trade leverage, and strategic relevance.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. senators say Rubio denied that Ukraine-Russia peace plan originated from U.S.

What Happened: Senators at the Halifax Security Forum said that Marco Rubio privately admitted Trump’s Ukraine plan was essentially a Russian “wish list,” only for him to publicly reverse himself hours later and claim the U.S. wrote it with “input” from both sides. The 28-point framework demands Ukraine surrender large territories and abandon NATO—confirming it’s Moscow’s and prompting bipartisan warnings that Trump is endorsing a Kremlin-crafted surrender plan.

Why It Matters: The contradictions expose a foreign-policy apparatus shaped by Russia and sustained through deliberate U.S. deception, with Trump pressuring Kyiv to surrender and accept a plan that rewards genocide. By elevating Moscow’s terms as American policy, Trump is shredding U.S. credibility, destabilizing NATO, and signaling to autocrats that genocide, invasions, and aggression are acceptable.

Some U.S. lawmakers say Ukraine-Russia peace plan appears to favor Moscow: “That is unacceptable”

What Happened: Senators at the Halifax Security Forum said Secretary of State Marco Rubio privately admitted Trump’s Ukraine plan was essentially a Russian “wish list,” only to publicly reverse himself and claim it was U.S.-crafted with Russian and Ukrainian “input.” The 28-point plan would force Ukraine to surrender major territory and abandon NATO, prompting bipartisan alarm that Trump is advancing a Kremlin surrender plan.

Why It Matters: Rubio’s contradictions reveal deliberate misdirection and chaos inside Trump’s foreign-policy team, obscuring that the plan was written by Russia. By advancing a framework that rewards genocide and forces Ukraine to surrender on Putin’s terms, Trump continues aligning U.S. policy with Moscow.

Why Republicans Are Fighting About the Nazis

What Happened: A full-blown internal GOP conflict erupted this week after Trump defended Tucker Carlson for a friendly interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, forcing Republican lawmakers, donors, and activists into a debate over right-wing antisemitism. The backlash has exposed deep rifts over Israel, Holocaust denial, and the party’s tolerance for extremist figures elevated by Carlson and embraced by parts of the MAGA base.

Why It Matters: The clash underscores how deeply extremist ideology has been embedded in Trump’s GOP for nearly a decade, making it remarkable that the party is only now grappling with its own tolerance for antisemitism and white supremacists.

Many prominent Maga personalities on X are based outside US, new tool reveals

What Happened: A new X feature revealed that numerous high-profile MAGA influencers posing as “patriotic” Americans are actually operating from Russia, Nigeria, India, Thailand, and Eastern Europe. Accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, including major pro-Trump pages like MAGANationX, IvankaNews, and MAGA Scope, were exposed as foreign-run operations.

Why It Matters: This feature reinforces what’s been clear for over a decade — foreign propaganda networks are deeply embedded in Trump’s online movement, shaping political discourse while posing as American voices. With Musk dismantling safeguards and amplifying bots, X has become a major vector for foreign influence that manufactures polarization by running accounts across the ideological spectrum while fueling disinformation.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumer Sentiment Fell in November, Michigan Survey Shows

What Happened: Consumer sentiment plunged again in November, with the Michigan index falling to 51—one of the lowest readings on record—as Americans struggled with high prices, a drawn-out government shutdown, and a weakening labor market. Job growth is slowing, unemployment is rising, and layoffs and market volatility are deepening fears that the economy is weakening.

Why It Matters: The numbers show mounting public anxiety as Trump’s economic policies fuel instability, squeeze household budgets, and erode confidence in the future. A weakening job market and persistent inflation fears risk driving the country into a recession.

Americans are feeling the pain of the affordability crisis: ‘There’s not any wiggle room’

What Happened: Families nationwide are being crushed by soaring costs for food, housing, childcare, education, and healthcare, with consumer sentiment plunging as Trump’s tariffs and the prolonged shutdown deepen the strain. While inflation rises and voters revolt, Trump dismisses the crisis as a “con job,” throws Gatsby-style parties, and reluctantly rolls back a few tariffs while floating an inflation-fueling $2,000 “dividend” check.

Why It Matters: The affordability crisis has become the political and economic breaking point of Trump’s second term because Americans feel the squeeze every day. Trump’s denial, blame-shifting, and gimmicks show a regime detached from working families and responsible for policies that are driving prices higher.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

‘This is not right’: grassroots campaign aims to repeal Missouri Republicans’ gerrymandering

What Happened: Missouri Republicans abruptly redrew the state’s congressional map in a mid-decade special session at Trump’s request, carving out Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City district to create a new GOP seat. Grassroots organizers have gathered over 200,000 signatures to trigger a statewide referendum, which would freeze the map and let voters decide in 2026.

Court rules Trump can’t expand fast-track deportation process

What Happened: A federal appeals court refused to let Trump expand fast-track deportations nationwide, leaving in place a lower-court ruling that found the policy violated immigrants’ Fifth Amendment due-process rights. The judges warned that Trump’s attempt to apply expedited removal anywhere in the U.S. carried “serious risks of erroneous summary removal,” blocking most of the expansion while the appeal proceeds.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 million — Price to attend Trump’s “candlelight dinners”

15,000 — U.S. troops positioned for Venezuela strike

21 — Number of lethal U.S. strikes in Venezuela operations

83 — People killed in those strikes

200,000 — Ukrainians thrown into legal limbo

187,000 — Illinois residents impacted by floods but denied FEMA aid

200,000 — Signatures collected in Missouri to overturn gerrymander

51 — Consumer Sentiment Index, one of the lowest on record

5 years — Prison sentence doctors face in ND under revived abortion ban

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Escalation toward war in Venezuela — How soon before Trump drags the U.S. into another forever war?

Civil service demolition by rulemaking — Which agencies will face the first wave of purges?

State retaliation through federal aid — Will more Democratic states see disaster relief blocked?

Cannon is now positioned to referee Trump’s retribution — Will she be successful in going after Trump’s perceived enemies?

Data-driven surveillance after DOGE’s “shutdown” — Will Congress ever investigate DOGE operations, data theft, and operatives?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Consolidating Autocracy — From media crackdowns to weaponized civil rights enforcement, the regime is systemically replacing neutral institutions with loyalty-based enforcement arms. Each action advances a model where federal power exists primarily to punish opponents and reward allies.

Foreign Influence Is Not a Bug But a Feature — With Russian-run MAGA accounts, Kremlin-written Ukraine surrender plan, and a decade of tolerated extremism, Trump’s movement continues to embrace foreign propaganda and authoritarian narratives as core political infrastructure.

The Economy Continues Weakening — Tariffs, shutdowns, and deregulation chaos are driving inflation, crushing household budgets, weakening the job market, and pushing consumer sentiment to historic lows. The affordability crisis is becoming the central political liability of Trump’s second term.

Human Rights In Freefall — Immigration crackdowns, abortion criminalization, targeting of Jewish employees, and extrajudicial killings abroad show how rapidly civil liberties are eroding. Bureaucratic tools and federal law enforcement are being repurposed to impose fear and compliance.

America’s Global Standing Is Collapsing — Allies are openly building new blocs that exclude the U.S., reflecting a world adapting to Trump’s unreliability. Isolationism and alignment with authoritarian powers are weakening NATO, empowering adversaries, and reshaping global order without American leadership.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.