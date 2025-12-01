Trump Tyranny Tracker

Greeley Miklashek, MD
4h

Thank you, Olga, for the info documenting the instillation of the Dictatorship of the Kleptocrats, led by Their Mad King Donald the 1st. I must be dreaming or cursed or both to be living in this Endtime moment. Your efforts at truthtelling are much appreciated. Have a blessed day.

