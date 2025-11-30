A sign on the wall of the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

$99,999 DHS Contracts Balloon Under Kristi Noem’s Directive

What Happened: After DHS Secretary Kristi Noem required her personal approval for any spending over $100,000, multiple DHS agencies began issuing contracts priced at $99,999 to $99,999.99, effectively skirting her review. Eleven such awards have been issued in just a few months—more than half of all similar DHS contracts in the past decade.

Why It Matters: The pattern shows a politicized, workaround-driven contracting system that increases the risk of hidden favoritism, corruption, and opaque spending as DHS power and funding expand under Trump. Centralized control over federal spending is a hallmark of authoritarian governance, eroding transparency and institutional safeguards.

Senators Launch Inquiry After a White House Official Intervened on Behalf of Andrew Tate During a Federal Investigation

What Happened: Sens. Blumenthal and Peters launched an inquiry after ProPublica revealed White House liaison Paul Ingrassia pushed DHS to return electronics seized from his former client, Andrew Tate, allegedly claiming the request came from the White House. Ingrassia previously withdrew from a Trump nomination over racist and antisemitic texts.

Why It Matters: Another example of the Trump White House intervening in federal investigations to aid politically useful allies—undermining law-enforcement independence and reinforcing a patronage network around an accused vile sex trafficker.

How billionaires took over American politics

What Happened: A Washington Post investigation shows billionaires now dominate U.S. politics as extreme wealth concentration collides with deregulated campaign finance. Just 100 ultra-rich donors poured over $1 billion into 2024 races—80% to Republicans—with Elon Musk alone spending hundreds of millions to boost Trump.

Why It Matters: A tiny elite is effectively privatizing American democracy, using vast wealth to choose candidates, shape policy, and entrench their own power. This creates a self-reinforcing system where inequality grows, accountability erodes, and political outcomes reflect the interests of the ultra-rich rather than the public.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

How could Trump interfere in the midterms? Here’s what voting officials are watching

What Happened: Election officials warn that Trump is exploring executive orders on mail voting, emergency powers to override state processes, and granting the DOJ/DHS sweeping access to voter rolls, voting machines, and election infrastructure. His allies are openly discussing deploying federal agents or even troops near polling sites, signaling an unprecedented federal intrusion into state-run elections.

Why It Matters: These moves are designed to centralize federal control over election systems, intimidate voters and election workers, and give Trump leverage to manipulate, delay, or contest 2026 results. Together, they are a blueprint for weakening state autonomy, undermining free elections, and laying the groundwork to challenge outcomes he dislikes.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s DoJ investigating unfounded claims Venezuela helped steal 2020 election

What Happened: DOJ is reviving a long-debunked conspiracy theory that Venezuela rigged the 2020 election, interviewing its promoters, reviewing recycled “evidence,” and assigning federal teams to chase claims long rejected by courts. Investigators have repeatedly briefed U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow and a repurposed Tampa task force, while regime-change activists supply documents and “witnesses” tying Smartmatic and Dominion to Maduro despite years of rulings disproving those allegations.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation in Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ—using federal law enforcement to revive debunked lies for political gain. Treating discredited allegations as legitimate gives Trump cover to justify purges, target perceived enemies, and build new pretexts for illegal military action against Venezuela. DOJ is being remade into a propaganda arm for rewriting 2020, expanding war-powers ambitions abroad, and deepening authoritarian conspiracies at home.

Cops Used Flock to Monitor No Kings Protests Around the Country

What Happened: New EFF data shows more than 50 federal, state, and local agencies—including police and Border Patrol—used Flock license-plate readers to track protests over the past year, running hundreds of searches tied to nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations.

Why It Matters: This mass political surveillance fuses policing with intelligence gathering, chills First Amendment activity, and normalizes monitoring of dissent as a routine Trump-era tactic. The regime is actively building a surveillance state, testing its reach across different scenarios before widening its use even further.

Supreme Court pauses lower court order that blocked Texas’ new congressional maps

What Happened: The Supreme Court temporarily paused a lower-court ruling that blocked Texas from using its new congressional maps, allowing the disputed maps to remain in play while the justices consider the case. Justice Samuel Alito issued the administrative stay shortly after Texas appealed, setting up a fast-tracked showdown with major implications for the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: If the maps stand, Republicans could lock in additional House seats and help Trump try to maintain congressional control, shielding his regime from investigations and legislative pushback. By stepping in, the Court is signaling a willingness to revisit limits on racial gerrymandering—potentially reshaping voting rights and electoral power for years to come.

Comey seeks to dismiss charges, alleging “fundamental errors” before grand jury

What Happened: Former FBI Director James Comey moved to dismiss his case after prosecutors admitted the grand jury never voted on the operative indictment—because Trump-installed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan rewrote it without presenting it to jurors. A magistrate also found a “disturbing pattern” of misstatements, improper legal instructions, and reliance on evidence outside lawful warrants, raising serious questions about the indictment’s legitimacy.

Why It Matters: The case shows a justice system bent to Trump’s will, with prosecutors racing to indict a political target even if it means breaking grand-jury rules and undermining basic due-process safeguards. If courts let an indictment built on unlawful shortcuts and political pressure stand, it clears the path for Trump to prosecute opponents on fabricated or tainted charges throughout a second term.

US justice department recruiting legal experts to serve as ‘deportation’ judges

What Happened: The DOJ has launched a public drive to hire new “deportation judges,” rebranding immigration judges as it accelerates mass removals. Kristi Noem urged lawyers to sign on, while DOJ ads promise recruits the power to “define America.” The push comes after purges of judges—especially in sanctuary cities—who granted asylum at higher rates, and after EOIR rules were loosened so almost any lawyer, including military attorneys, can serve as temporary judges.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning immigration courts into an ideological enforcement arm. By purging experienced judges, lowering qualifications, and refocusing the judiciary on deportation, the regime is stripping away due-process protections and building the legal scaffolding for mass removals. The shift erodes judicial independence and embeds political loyalty into asylum and immigration decisions.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘I’m not going to be intimidated’: Rep. Crow responds to Trump’s sedition threat

What Happened: Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers—all veterans or former intelligence officers—of “sedition” after they posted a video reminding U.S. troops to reject illegal orders, amplifying Truth Social posts calling for them to be hanged. Rep. Jason Crow says he’s now receiving death threats but refuses to back down.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to threaten elected officials with capital punishment for defending constitutional limits on military power—a hallmark of authoritarian rule. Targeting veterans who warn against illegal orders escalates efforts to chill dissent, normalize political violence, and intimidate opposition.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will resign from Congress in January

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—once one of Trump’s fiercest loyalists—announced she’ll resign on Jan. 5, 2026, after Trump turned on her, stripped his endorsement, and attacked her push to force the release of the Epstein files. He celebrated her resignation as “great news for the country,” signaling he intended to back a primary challenger and would not reconcile.

Why It Matters: This is classic authoritarian behavior where loyalty is transactional, and even top allies are discarded the moment they show independence. Greene’s fall reinforces Trump’s warning that dissent inside his ranks will be punished, tightening his control over the GOP and eroding internal checks as he consolidates power.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump says he is ending immigration protections for Somalis in Minnesota

What Happened: Trump said he is “immediately” ending TPS for Somali migrants in Minnesota, targeting a program meant to protect people fleeing war. Only about 705 Somalis nationwide have TPS, yet Trump announced the move with incendiary false claims about “Somali gangs” and “fraud,” declaring: “Send them back… It’s OVER!”

Why It Matters: Ending TPS for Somalis escalates Trump’s dismantling of humanitarian protections while stigmatizing an entire community through racist narratives. The move fits a broader pattern of revoking TPS for multiple nationalities and shutting down legal pathways long used to safeguard vulnerable migrants and refugees.

“We’re Broken”: As Federal Prisons Run Low on Food and Toilet Paper, Corrections Officers Are Leaving in Droves for ICE

What Happened: The Federal Bureau of Prisons is facing a staffing crisis as ICE lures away corrections officers with $50,000 bonuses and better pay, driving an exodus that has already left BOP with at least 1,400 more departures than hires this year. Shortages have become so severe that prisons are cutting food, hygiene supplies, and medical access while forcing teachers, nurses, and other staff to work as guards.

Why It Matters: The staffing collapse is hollowing out federal prisons while expanding ICE’s capacity for mass detention, shifting resources from rehabilitation to punitive enforcement. As oversight erodes, incarcerated people face worsening conditions and human rights violations while Trump strengthens the agencies central to his deportation agenda.

Coast Guard reverses course on policy to call swastikas and nooses ‘potentially divisive’

What Happened: After internal guidance describing swastikas and nooses as merely “potentially divisive” became public, the Coast Guard rushed out a late-night policy explicitly banning all hate symbols. The retreat followed national backlash and warnings that the earlier guidance had normalized extremist imagery within the ranks.

Why It Matters: The episode shows how Trump-era pressure is weakening anti-extremism guardrails inside DHS until public scrutiny forces reversals. Recasting hate symbols as benign “divisive” content mirrors broader efforts to dilute standards and create space for far-right influence within national security institutions.

North Dakota’s high court restores state abortion ban

What Happened: The state Supreme Court reinstated North Dakota’s near-total abortion ban after justices failed to reach the four-vote supermajority needed to strike it down. The ruling criminalizes abortion except in narrow cases and leaves most patients with no in-state care.

Why It Matters: The decision locks in one of the nation’s harshest bans and shows how supermajority rules and constitutional ambiguity are being used to entrench restrictions even when many justices find them unconstitutional. Patients now face dangerous delays, interstate travel, and heightened health risks under an extremist policy regime.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Robert F Kennedy Jr instructed CDC to change stance on vaccines and autism

What Happened: RFK Jr. ordered the CDC to rewrite its guidance to claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is “not evidence-based,” contradicting decades of rigorous research. Medical experts denounced the shift as scientifically false and politically motivated.

Why It Matters: The federal government continues rewriting settled science to legitimize anti-vaccine disinformation. Undermining evidence-based medicine erodes trust, fuels preventable outbreaks, and weaponizes public-health agencies for ideological ends.

Top FDA drug regulator raises alarms about expediting approvals

What Happened: Richard Pazdur, the FDA’s new drug-center chief and one of its most respected regulators, warned that Commissioner Marty Makary’s push to slash evidence requirements and fast-track politically favored drugs may violate federal law. Industry leaders say FDA decisions have become erratic and opaque.

Why It Matters: A top safety official is sounding the alarm that the FDA is sidelining experts and weakening the legal and scientific standards that protect millions of patients. Politicizing drug approvals risks dangerous medicines reaching the market and turns the FDA into a tool for expediency and influence.

Workers inside Department of Education say Trump’s latest bid to dismantle agency ‘makes no sense’

What Happened: Education Department staff report morale has collapsed as the regime begins dismantling the agency, scattering programs across unrelated departments, purging employees en masse, and locking workers out of their accounts with no explanation. Unions warn that the moves are illegal and harmful to students.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out federal education oversight by design—replacing expertise with chaos to destroy protections for 26 million children relying on Title I and other programs. It’s an authoritarian style restructuring meant to break the agency and purge career professionals.

Hospitals and clinics are shutting down due to Trump’s healthcare cuts. Here’s where

What Happened: Since Trump signed the spending and tax law, hospitals nationwide have begun closing wards, cutting primary care and obstetrics, laying off staff, and cancelling expansions. Sharp Medicaid cuts and higher ACA costs are triggering a financial crisis—especially in rural and low-income areas.

Why It Matters: These cuts are collapsing America’s healthcare safety net in real time, hitting pregnant women, chronically ill patients, and poor families the hardest. The law shrinks public insurance while raising private costs and accelerating rural healthcare deserts.

Trump energy department reorganizes around fossil, nuclear priorities

What Happened: The Department of Energy unveiled a sweeping reorganization that elevates oil, gas, and nuclear divisions while eliminating or sidelining renewable-energy programs. The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations was dissolved, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy disappeared from the new chart, and the Loan Programs Office was rebranded as the “Office of Energy Dominance Financing.”

Why It Matters: The shift dismantles core clean-energy infrastructure and steers federal policy toward fossil-fuel expansion, deepening Trump’s energy agenda for his donors. It creates long-term uncertainty for climate programs, workforce planning, and decarbonization efforts.

The Indian Health Service Is Flagging Vaccine-Related Speech. Doctors Say They’re Being Censored.

What Happened: Internal emails show the Indian Health Service now flags basic terms like “vaccines” and “immunizations” as restricted “buzzwords” requiring political approval before use in public health messaging, leading to a steep drop in vaccine clinic notices across the Navajo Nation. Clinicians say the new rules, implemented after RFK Jr. reshaped federal immunization policy, are censoring doctors and obstructing routine vaccine outreach during active measles outbreaks.

Why It Matters: Politically driven censorship of basic medical communication in highly vulnerable Native communities is an intrusion into public health. Sanitizing vaccine language weakens outbreak response and endangers lives already at elevated risk.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Hegseth Pursues Trump Persecution Claim With Nigerian Official

What Happened: Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s national security adviser to push Trump’s narrative that Christians face a targeted “persecution” campaign, echoing Trump’s threats of military action if Nigeria doesn’t act. Nigeria rejects claims of religious genocide, noting both Christians and Muslims are victims of violence, but Trump allies, including Nicki Minaj at the UN and Amb. Mike Waltz have amplified the false framing.

Why It Matters: The regime is manufacturing a distorted “Christian persecution” crisis to justify potential intervention and expand wartime powers, importing Christian-nationalist propaganda into U.S. foreign policy and risking destabilization with a key African partner, despite Muslim death rates in many affected regions being higher.

US says Venezuelan government is a terrorist network. Here’s what could happen next.

What Happened: Trump officially designated Nicolás Maduro and his government as a foreign terrorist organization, an unprecedented move that he claims gives him authority to launch military strikes inside Venezuela. Defense officials say “nothing is off the table,” even as legal experts dispute Trump’s claim of unilateral strike authority and warn the designation is typically used for sanctions—not war powers.

Why It Matters: Labeling a sovereign government a terrorist network dramatically escalates tensions and creates a pretext for military action that will trigger regional chaos, mass displacement, and drag the U.S. into another war—while expanding Trump’s claimed wartime authority at home.

Saudi Crown Prince Leaves U.S. Tour Empowered on the Global Stage

What Happened: Mohammed bin Salman’s lavish White House visit—complete with red carpet, military parade, and black-tie dinner—cemented his status as Trump’s chosen Arab power broker. Trump designated Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally and approved sales of F-35s and 300 Abrams tanks while brushing aside the CIA’s findings on MbS ordering the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and concerns over his family’s business ties.

Why It Matters: Trump granted MBS sweeping U.S. backing with virtually no conditions, empowering authoritarian rule, raising risks of advanced U.S. weapons flowing to China, and signaling a shift toward transactional alliances over long-term regional stability and U.S. national security.

Trump and Prince Had ‘Disturbing’ Call After Khashoggi’s Murder, Lawmaker Says

What Happened: Rep. Eugene Vindman urged the release of a classified transcript of a 2019 Trump–Mohammed bin Salman call, calling it “highly disturbing.” Vindman, who reviewed it while at the NSC, says Americans would be “shocked” and accuses Trump of whitewashing the Saudi crown prince’s role in Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

Why It Matters: The allegation points to abuse of presidential power to shield a foreign autocrat implicated in a brutal killing—raising renewed concerns as Trump again embraces MBS and rewrites the Khashoggi assassination.

New US rules say countries with diversity policies are infringing human rights

What Happened: The State Department ordered embassies to treat DEI policies, abortion support, gender-affirming care for minors, and migration facilitation as human-rights violations, and to classify European online-safety laws as free-speech infringements.

Why It Matters: This ideological rewrite weaponizes human-rights reporting to mirror Trump’s domestic culture-war agenda—targeting democracies, shielding autocrats, distorting global rights assessments, and punishing nations that don’t align with U.S. culture-war positions

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. pushing Ukraine to sign peace deal by Thanksgiving or lose support

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Ukraine to accept a Russian-drafted 28-point plan requiring Kyiv to cede territory, cap its military, and renounce NATO membership, among other Russian demands. Officials warned that U.S. weapons and intelligence will end if Zelenskyy refuses.

Why It Matters: This is the most coercive U.S. push yet to force Ukraine into surrender—undermining European security, shattering bipartisan policy, and underscoring Trump’s assistance to Russia to impose surrender terms on a nation under a genocidal invasion.

U.S. plays smaller role in NATO exercise designed to counter evolving Russian threats

What Happened: NATO launched a major military exercise simulating conflict with Russia, but the U.S. participated at a reduced scale. While B-52s joined the drills, the Pentagon has already begun pulling troops from Eastern Europe, even as Russia escalates airspace incursions and aggressions against the alliance.

Why It Matters: Retreating from NATO during heightened tensions weakens deterrence and signals openings for Moscow to test, and potentially fracture, collective defense. Trump delivers another gift to Putin.

A Vance ally rises at the Pentagon — with Trump’s blessing

What Happened: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll—JD Vance’s longtime friend and Trump’s favored “drone guy”—took center stage on Ukraine policy this week, delivering Russia’s plan to Zelenskyy and engaging NATO allies. His high-profile diplomatic role contrasts sharply with Pete Hegseth, who has been sidelined amid internal mistrust and personnel controversies.

Why It Matters: Driscoll’s rapid rise shows Trump reshaping Pentagon influence around loyalists linked to Vance, creating a parallel diplomacy channel driven by political loyalty.

Following Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, fault lines have emerged as right-wing media battle over the future of MAGA

What Happened: Tucker Carlson’s interview with white nationalist extremist Nick Fuentes ignited a major split inside right-wing media, with figures like Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, and others condemning Carlson and The Heritage Foundation for legitimizing extremism, while pro-Fuentes voices argued he is “mainstream now” and represents the future of MAGA. The backlash led to resignations inside Heritage and open infighting over whether the movement should embrace or reject Fuentes’ ideology.

Why It Matters: The clash reveals a widening rift between traditional conservatives and a radical, openly extremist faction seeking legitimacy in Trump’s second term—accelerating the mainstreaming of antisemitism, white nationalism, and authoritarian ideology openly welcomed by Trump and many in the GOP.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Middle Class Is Buckling Under Almost Five Years of Persistent Inflation

What Happened: Middle-class families are nearing a breaking point after nearly five years of elevated prices, with overall costs up 25% since 2020 and essentials like groceries, repairs, insurance, and housing still climbing. Households earning $66,000 to $200,000 are cutting spending, taking second jobs, skipping travel, downgrading insurance, and accumulating debt as wages fail to keep up.

Why It Matters: Persistent inflation is eroding real affordability and driving deep voter frustration despite slowing headline numbers. With core expenses rising, savings depleted, and debt growing, middle-class pessimism is worsening—undermining economic stability and fueling political volatility.

US cancels release of CPI report for October because of government shutdown

What Happened: The Bureau of Labor Statistics scrapped the October CPI and jobs reports after Trump’s shutdown prevented data collection. Some non-survey data will be reconstructed and folded into November’s numbers, but October’s unemployment rate will never be released.

Why It Matters: Key economic indicators are now missing, leaving policymakers, markets, and the public effectively blind during a period of persistent inflation and elevated economic strain.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Trump administration ordered to halt ‘unlawful’ Guard deployment in D.C.

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., is “unlawful” and exceeds his statutory authority, granting an injunction that will halt the operation after a 21-day stay to allow for appeal. The ruling says the deployment infringes on D.C.’s Home Rule powers and violates bans on using federally controlled troops for domestic law enforcement.

A groundswell of activism takes hold in the US: ‘We are a bridge to the future’

What Happened: As ICE raids intensify and civil-rights rollbacks accelerate, grassroots resistance is surging nationwide. Communities are running rapid-response “migra-watch” networks, blocking deportations, repainting erased LGBTQ+ symbols, expanding mutual aid, and driving the massive No Kings protests—the largest single-day demonstrations in U.S. history. Boycotts are hitting corporations aligned with Trump’s agenda, tens of thousands of young people are preparing to run for office, and state AGs and local groups are coordinating lawsuits, trainings, and mobilizations as national Democratic leadership struggles to respond.

Judge Blocks IRS’s Data-Sharing Agreement With ICE

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that the IRS acted unlawfully when it shared tens of thousands of taxpayers’ addresses with ICE under a data-sharing agreement. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found the IRS failed to justify abandoning decades of strict confidentiality norms, violated the Administrative Procedure Act, and did not comply with the Internal Revenue Code. She blocked the policy and ordered Treasury to notify DHS that ICE may use the already-transferred data only for non-tax criminal cases and must restrict access.

New Jersey may stop paying federal taxes under new governor

What Happened: Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill said on Jon Stewart’s podcast that New Jersey should consider withholding federal tax dollars in protest of Trump’s policies. Sherrill called the idea a “great” one, arguing the federal government is failing to deliver services that New Jersey taxpayers fund. Her team did not explain how the proposal would work, and experts note that states don’t pay federal taxes.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

11 — DHS contracts priced at exactly $99,999 after Kristi Noem’s oversight rule.

$1 billion+ — Campaign cash from just 100 billionaires in 2024, 80% to Republicans.

1,400 — Net loss of BOP staff this year as officers defect to ICE for bonuses.

25% — Increase in overall household costs since 2020, crushing the middle class.

5 years — Duration of elevated inflation eroding wages and savings.

705 — Somali TPS holders Trump is targeting for removal.

50+ — Agencies using Flock surveillance tools to track No Kings protests.

300 — Abrams tanks, Trump approved for sale to Saudi Arabia.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Election federalization creep — Will Trump move ahead with executive orders granting DOJ/DHS access to voter machines, rolls, and election systems before the 2026 midterms?

DOJ as political weapon — How far will Trump push the Venezuela “2020 interference” conspiracy to justify purges at home and potential military action?

Surveillance state expansion — Will agencies expand Flock-style protest monitoring to other movements as the regime tests new intelligence–policing surveillance?

Immigration court purge — How quickly will newly hired “deportation judges” reshape asylum outcomes and accelerate mass removals?

Healthcare collapse — How many more hospitals, OB units, and safety-net clinics will shut down as Medicaid cuts bite and rural facilities fail?

Public-health censorship — Will RFK Jr.’s rewritten CDC guidance spread to FDA, IHS, and NIH communications, deepening politicized science denial?

Venezuela war pretexts — Will Trump use the “terrorist government” designation to claim unilateral war powers for a military attack?

Far-right mainstreaming — How will the Fuentes–Carlson rift reshape the MAGA media universe and influence Trump’s coalition in 2026?

Prison system collapse — Will worsening Bureau of Prisons shortages trigger riots, humanitarian crises, or expanded ICE control over detention?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Consolidation — Trump is tightening control across the federal government — from DHS contracting loopholes to immigration-court purges, politicized DOJ probes, and intelligence-style protest surveillance. The system is being reshaped around loyalty, secrecy, and coercive power.

Democratic Breakdown — Safeguards are eroding in real time as courts enable gerrymanders, agencies are dismantling science and public-health standards, and long-standing norms around due process, elections, and oversight are collapsing under coordinated pressure.

Human Rights Assault — Civil liberties are under direct attack with TPS revocations, abortion bans, hate-symbol normalization, prison deprivation, vaccine censorship, and expanded deportation machinery are accelerating simultaneously.

Autocrats Ascendant — America’s global posture is tilting toward authoritarian regimes as Trump empowers MBS, pressures Ukraine to capitulate, moves to start a war in Venezuela, and retreats from NATO, aligning U.S. power with authoritarian thugs.

Economic Unraveling — Instability is deepening with inflation fatigue, missing federal data, Medicaid-driven hospital closures, and billionaire domination of politics, underscoring a system for the wealthy while working families absorb the pain.

