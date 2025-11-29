The U.S. Department of Education headquarters as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is taking steps to dismantle the department, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Family Affair: Commerce Secretary’s Sons Cash In on A.I. Frenzy

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pushed foreign governments to invest in U.S. projects while his sons’ firms simultaneously profited from the same deals, including a Texas data-center project tied to a South Korean investment he helped secure. The Lutnick family collected millions in fees as he continued holding financial interests during his early months in office.

Why It Matters: This regime has turned public office into a family profit engine — with a cabinet secretary leveraging federal power to steer lucrative investments toward his own relatives. It’s a clear ethics collapse and a defining feature of Trump’s second term: federal power repurposed for insider enrichment.

Gov. Greg Abbott Was Ordered to Release Some of His Emails With Elon Musk. Most Are Blacked Out

What Happened: After a lengthy court fight, Gov. Greg Abbott released 1,400 pages of emails with Elon Musk’s companies — but nearly 1,200 were fully blacked out, exposing almost nothing about Musk’s influence over Texas policy. Texas officials cited “trade secrets” and “confidential” material to justify the sweeping redactions.

Why It Matters: This blackout shows how corporate power now dictates what the public is allowed to see, shielding Musk’s political sway from scrutiny. It’s a dangerous collapse of transparency that mirrors authoritarian secrecy and deepens corporate capture of government.

Rep. Rob Bresnahan sold stock in several Medicaid providers before voting for cuts

What Happened: Days before voting to slash Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion, Rep. Rob Bresnahan unloaded up to $130,000 in stock across four major Medicaid contractors. He introduced a bill to ban congressional stock trading but remained one of Congress’s most active traders until shifting his holdings to a blind trust after the vote.

Why It Matters: This is pure self-dealing — a lawmaker cashing out on insider knowledge before voting on policy that affects his portfolio. It reveals how deeply corruption is woven into Trump’s congressional bloc, where ethics walls are nonexistent.

‘Golden crime scene’: Elizabeth Warren calls for inquiry into Trump’s ballroom funding

What Happened: Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for an inquiry into Trump’s $300 million privately funded White House ballroom, warning it may have served as a vehicle for corporations to buy influence. Major tech, defense, and telecom firms that depend on federal contracts secretly bankrolled the construction.

Why It Matters: Trump is allowing major corporations to curry favor with him while hiding behind a nonprofit shield that blocks donor transparency. It’s a blueprint for legalized bribery at the center of American government — and a corruption scandal that hopefully will face criminal scrutiny under the five-year statute of limitations.

Trump Seeks to Halt State AI Rules Vilified by Tech Industry

What Happened: Trump, AI czar David Sacks, and GOP leaders are pushing to use the defense bill to override state-level AI regulations, while drafting an executive order allowing the DOJ to sue states that try to regulate AI. Tech giants and billionaire donors — Google, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, Andreessen, Horowitz — are lobbying hard for federal preemption.

Why It Matters: This move embeds Silicon Valley’s policy agenda into national defense legislation, stripping states of the ability to set their own AI rules and concentrating authority in the White House. It shifts U.S. policy toward the priorities of major tech donors while weakening essential safeguards over one of the most powerful technologies of our time.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Outrage after Trump accuses Democrats of ‘seditious behavior, punishable by death’

What Happened: Trump erupted on Truth Social after six Democratic lawmakers released a video reminding service members they must refuse illegal orders, accusing them of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” and calling for their arrest and trial. He amplified posts demanding that the lawmakers be hanged, prompting Democratic leaders to contact Capitol Police over safety concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening elected officials with execution for reiterating basic military law, redefining lawful oversight as a capital crime. By normalizing calls for violence, he mirrors classic tactics used by autocrats to intimidate opponents and endangers both lawmakers and the rule of law.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Border Patrol is monitoring US drivers and detaining those with ‘suspicious’ travel patterns

What Happened: An AP investigation found Border Patrol is secretly tracking millions of Americans using hidden license-plate readers and predictive algorithms that trigger covert “whisper stops” by local police. People are searched and detained based on algorithmic guesses rather than evidence.

Why It Matters: CBP is becoming a domestic intelligence agency, creating a mass surveillance dragnet with no warrants or suspicion of wrongdoing. The program erodes Fourth Amendment protections and turns U.S. streets into federally monitored zones of enforcement.

Prosecutors quiz witness on Ed Martin, Bill Pulte moves in Schiff case

What Happened: Federal prosecutors questioned GOP activist Christine Bish about whether Trump loyalists Ed Martin and Bill Pulte used improper tactics or leaked information while driving the mortgage-fraud probe into Sen. Adam Schiff. Bish was pressed on her contacts with Trump-aligned operatives.

Why It Matters: The questioning signals fractures inside Trump’s weaponized DOJ, with prosecutors probing whether political appointees abused investigative power. Any leaks or coordination would underscore that the Schiff probe is part of Trump’s broader weaponization of agencies to target his perceived enemies.

Airlines Will Shut Down Program That Sold Your Flights Records to Government

What Happened: Airlines Reporting Corporation — owned by major U.S. carriers — is shutting down its Travel Intelligence Program after 404 Media revealed it sold hundreds of millions of flight records to government agencies, allowing warrantless tracking of Americans’ movements. Lawmakers pressured the airlines after learning the IRS and multiple DHS components had quietly searched the database without court orders.

Why It Matters: The program let the government buy its way around constitutional limits, creating a shadow surveillance system affecting half of U.S. flight bookings. Its collapse is a rare privacy win — and more evidence that Trump’s agencies have relied on private data brokers to evade judicial scrutiny.

Republicans warn Bondi not to bury Epstein files after law’s passage

What Happened: Hours after Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, top Republicans warned Pam Bondi not to bury or slow-walk the release of DOJ records on Jeffrey Epstein. The law forces disclosure within 30 days, but exemptions for “active investigations” and materials involving minors raise fears Bondi could use the loopholes to justify redactions or delays.

Why It Matters: Republicans fear Bondi could exploit the law’s loopholes to shield politically explosive material — including Trump’s long-standing ties to Epstein — by claiming ongoing investigations that conveniently target only Democrats. Any sweeping redactions or delays would gut the law’s intent and signal the continued effort to bury the truth.

ICE Says Critical Evidence In Abuse Case Was Lost In ‘System Crash’ a Day After It Was Sued

What Happened: The day after ICE was sued over alleged abuse at its Broadview detention center, the agency claims a “system crash” wiped out 10 days of critical surveillance footage covering the period before the lawsuit. Government lawyers now say they “don’t have the resources” to preserve video evidence and even suggested detainees provide “endless hard drives” if they want abuse footage saved.

Why It Matters: ICE is destroying evidence in a case alleging inhumane, abusive conditions inside a detention network already operating with no oversight. ICE’s refusal to preserve logs, recover data, or maintain basic accountability signals a system where abuse can occur without consequences—because the evidence conveniently disappears.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Larry Ellison discussed axing CNN hosts with White House in takeover bid talks

What Happened: Senior Trump officials privately backed Paramount Skydance’s takeover bid as Larry Ellison discussed firing CNN hosts Trump despises and reshaping the network’s lineup with CBS programming. The talks unfolded alongside White House enthusiasm for the merger and Ellison’s proposed purge of disfavored journalists.

Why It Matters: The White House is using media consolidation to install politically loyal programming and punish critics, fusing corporate power with presidential influence. A takeover designed to remove specific journalists marks a deeper slide toward state-aligned media control.

Trump steps up attacks on ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, says network should ‘get the bum off the air’

What Happened: After Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Epstein, Trump demanded ABC remove him and circulated a 17-point grievance memo attacking the network’s reporters. The escalation revived old grudges and signaled a coordinated effort to pressure ABC’s news and entertainment arms.

Why It Matters: Trump is wielding presidential power to dictate media content, pressuring journalists and entertainers to silence criticism. It’s a continuing assault on press freedom that aims to intimidate the press and suppress dissent across every major platform.

Slotkin gets security detail in wake of Trump death penalty remarks, threats

What Happened: Sen. Elissa Slotkin received police protection after Trump accused her and other veterans of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH,” triggering nearly 1,000 threats. Trump continued amplifying posts, calling them “traitors,” forcing congressional leaders to seek emergency security.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rhetoric is directly fueling violent threats against lawmakers, turning lawful oversight into grounds for vigilante targeting. It shows how quickly presidential incitement translates into real-world danger for elected officials.

The Charlie Kirk purge: How 600 Americans were punished in a pro-Trump crackdown

What Happened: More than 600 people were fired, suspended, or investigated after posting comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination — from celebrations to mild criticism — amid mass-shaming campaigns led by Libs of TikTok, Scott Presler, and GOP officials. Institutions nationwide purged targeted individuals under political pressure.

Why It Matters: This is state-aligned retaliation against ordinary Americans for protected speech, normalizing political punishment through social-media mobs and government allies. It accelerates an already-existing enforcement machine designed to silence dissent and impose ideological conformity.

US watchdog led by Trump ally investigates BBC Panorama edit of January 6 speech

What Happened: The FCC’s Brendan Carr, a close Trump ally, sent a formal letter to the BBC demanding to know whether a Panorama episode that spliced portions of Trump’s Jan. 6 speech ever aired in the U.S. Carr is probing whether the edit violated U.S. regulations, even though the FCC has no jurisdiction over the BBC and the program did not broadcast in the U.S.

Why It Matters: This is an attempted expansion of federal regulatory power to intimidate foreign media, using the pretext of a years-old edit already acknowledged and corrected. Carr’s move mirrors Trump’s broader strategy to weaponize regulatory bodies against critical journalism — transforming media oversight into political retaliation.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

What Happened: Federal prosecutors abruptly moved to dismiss the indictment of Marimar Martinez, who was shot five times by a Border Patrol agent during “Operation Midway Blitz,” after evidence showed the agent’s car had hit her vehicle despite earlier claims. The agent had also driven his vehicle out of state for repairs and bragged about his marksmanship, prompting prosecutors to cite “new facts and information.”

Why It Matters: This exposes misconduct and evidence tampering that shatters one of the regime’s justifications for deploying National Guard troops to Chicago, revealing a pattern of escalating violence by federal agents. It underscores the political manipulation of law enforcement during Trump’s second term — and the lengths these officials will go to justify lethal force.

‘I lose my liberty in that moment’: Charlotte shuts down as citizens and noncitizens alike face ICE arrests

What Happened: Charlotte came to a halt after federal agents conducted sweeping street raids that detained both citizens and noncitizens, triggering school closures, empty workplaces, and widespread fear. U.S. citizens were zip-tied and interrogated, including at an after-school program, as the city experienced mass absenteeism.

Why It Matters: This was indiscriminate, fear-driven policing designed to terrorize an entire community rather than enforce the law. By turning U.S. cities into occupied zones, Trump’s deportation regime is eroding due process and normalizing mass intimidation and violence.

U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

What Happened: The Coast Guard quietly rewrote its rules to stop classifying swastikas, nooses, and Confederate flags as hate symbols, labeling them merely “potentially divisive.” The policy weakens reporting requirements and reduces protections for service members.

Why It Matters: This normalizes extremist imagery inside a U.S. military service at a time of rising white-supremacist violence. By diluting hate-incident standards, the regime is signaling acceptance of far-right ideology within the ranks.

Maryland mother deported to Vietnam after being detained and released by ICE

What Happened: ICE deported a Maryland mother, Melissa Tran, to Vietnam, despite a judge ordering her release from detention in October and her decades of compliance with immigration check-ins. Tran, a refugee who legally arrived in the 1990s and has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years, was separated from her four children and sent to Hanoi on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: This deportation highlights the regime’s push to remove long-settled residents with old, nonviolent convictions while disregarding court orders meant to protect them. It exposes a cruel immigration system that prioritizes removals over basic fairness, due process, and keeping families together.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How Trump’s Transportation Department Is Loosening Safety Rules Meant to Protect the Public

What Happened: Trump’s Transportation Department launched an unprecedented deregulation blitz targeting 30 core safety rules — from limits on exhausted bus and subway drivers to school-bus crash protections, cockpit barriers, motorcycle helmets, and hazardous-freight safeguards — while slashing investigations across every major transport sector. The agency is now run by industry-aligned appointees with deep financial ties to the companies they regulate.

Why It Matters: These rollbacks could kill thousands and injure tens of thousands every year by turning public-safety regulation into a profit-driven system where industry writes the rules. With enforcement gutted, Trump is trading human safety for corporate gain.

The CDC revives debunked ‘link’ between childhood vaccines and autism

What Happened: The CDC rewrote its vaccine-safety webpage to claim the statement “vaccines do not cause autism” isn’t evidence-based because studies “have not ruled out the possibility,” reversing decades of scientific consensus. The shift aligns the agency’s messaging with anti-vaccine activists elevated under Trump and RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: This reversal fuels vaccine hesitancy as immunization rates fall nationwide, using a trusted health institution to spread doubt instead of science. This is a dangerous politicization of public health that increases preventable disease risk for millions of children.

Senate struggles toward a health care deal

What Happened: Senate Democrats are racing to save expiring ACA subsidies as Republicans demand sweeping changes that would weaken the law, making a 60-vote deal unlikely. With no real negotiations underway, Democrats must decide whether to compromise or force the GOP to vote down the extension.

Why It Matters: Millions will see premiums spike as Republicans use the deadline to extract ideological concessions. Health care is being weaponized, with working families caught in a manufactured crisis for political leverage.

Food banks, already strained, brace for prolonged demand

What Happened: Food banks are being overwhelmed as demand soars following the SNAP shutdown and looming safety-net cuts under Trump’s tax and spending law — with pantries running out of food, staff burned out, and lines stretching for hours. Cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, housing, and other programs are pushing millions toward emergency food aid.

Why It Matters: This is a slow-motion humanitarian crisis caused by austerity, shifting the burden to charities that cannot replace gutted federal programs. As demand outstrips capacity, low-income families face worsening hunger and economic desperation.

How the Trump Administration Abandoned Plans for a Major Cut in Disability Benefits for Older Workers

What Happened: After reporting exposed plans to strip disability benefits from at least 830,000 older blue-collar workers, White House officials told advocates the rule “isn’t going to be happening.” The proposal targeted miners, factory workers, and other manual laborers by claiming they could transition to gig-economy jobs despite severe disabilities.

Why It Matters: The regime was prepared to gut a lifeline for some of America’s most vulnerable workers, many of them Trump supporters. The quiet retreat shows how extreme the plan was and how close millions came to losing benefits until public scrutiny forced a reversal.

Trump administration moves to roll back some protections for endangered and threatened species

What Happened: Trump officials announced sweeping changes to the Endangered Species Act, removing automatic protections for newly listed threatened species and allowing economic considerations in habitat decisions. The rollback revives Trump-era deregulatory rules and delays protections for species like the monarch butterfly, wolverine, and spotted owl.

Why It Matters: By weakening automatic safeguards, the regime is prioritizing industry expansion while pushing vulnerable species closer to extinction.

Energy Department Cuts Two Major Clean-Energy Offices

What Happened: Trump officials eliminated the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, folding them into a new minerals-focused office while canceling more than $7 billion in clean-energy awards. Paired with earlier $24 billion cuts, the move halts hydrogen, grid-modernization, battery-storage, and EV projects nationwide.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on America’s clean-energy transition, killing thousands of jobs, stalling critical decarbonization projects, and undermining U.S. competitiveness as global investment shifts toward renewables. By dismantling core climate offices and steering policy toward fossil fuels, Trump is reversing a decade of progress and pushing the U.S. toward higher emissions, higher energy costs, and long-term economic decline.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Under Trump, U.S. human rights reports will flag abortion, gender care

What Happened: Trump ordered a sweeping overhaul of the State Department’s human rights reports, directing diplomats to elevate “God-given” rights while newly tracking abortion rates, gender-transition care for minors, and affirmative-action policies. Torture, political killings, and persecution of minorities will be de-emphasized under a framework overseen by Marco Rubio.

Why It Matters: This rewrites human rights reporting into an ideological weapon that targets humanitarian policies while shielding authoritarian allies from scrutiny. It replaces decades of universal standards with politicized metrics, reshaping U.S. diplomacy around culture-war priorities instead of defending democratic freedoms.

Iran Pulls Plug on UN Nuclear Inspections After Western Rebuke

What Happened: Iran terminated all remaining cooperation with UN nuclear inspectors after the IAEA passed a Western-backed resolution demanding a full accounting of its near–bomb-grade uranium stockpile. Inspectors have now lost access to Iran’s highly enriched uranium — potentially enough for a dozen warheads — following June’s U.S.-Israeli strikes on safeguarded sites.

Why It Matters: Iran has entered a dangerous blackout phase, heightening proliferation risks and the likelihood of further military strikes. It shows how Trump’s dismantling of the 2015 nuclear deal and military strikes have left the U.S. with fewer tools, less visibility, and reduced leverage to stop Iran from moving toward a nuclear weapon.

China Is Priming Its People and the World for a New Pressure Campaign on Taiwan

What Happened: China is intensifying its “pen and gun” strategy by flooding state media with pro-unification propaganda while escalating gray-zone military pressure on Japan and Taiwan. Diplomats have issued open threats as Beijing tests U.S. resolve amid Trump’s wavering commitment to Taiwan.

Why It Matters: Xi is positioning China for the option of a military invasion. By pairing propaganda with intensified joint operations and Russia-assisted military training, Beijing is preparing the ground for a coercive campaign that could escalate into a blockade or invasion. Trump’s strategic ambiguity and aid delays widen the opening for China to make its moves.

Democrats Raise Concerns Over Allied Curbs on Intelligence Sharing

What Happened: Top Democrats warned that Britain, Colombia, and the Netherlands are curbing intelligence sharing with the U.S. over Trump’s legally dubious Caribbean boat strikes, which have killed at least 83 people in 21 attacks. British military intelligence is withholding data that could enable the strikes, and Colombia has halted cooperation entirely, calling the operations extrajudicial killings.

Why It Matters: Allies are questioning the legality of U.S. actions, a reversal of America’s historic role as a human-rights enforcer. These fractures jeopardize counter-drug and Russia-related intelligence networks at a moment of escalating global instability.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Peace Plan Demands Major Concessions From Ukraine

What Happened: A leaked draft of Trump’s (in reality, Russia’s) Ukraine plan pushes Kyiv to surrender the Donbas, accept Russia’s occupation, cap its military, abandon NATO, and hold snap elections — while granting Moscow sanctions relief and recognition of territorial claims. The plan promises U.S. commercial gains in AI, data centers, mining, and reconstruction.

Why It Matters: This plan rewards Russia’s genocide and pushes Ukraine to surrender on Putin’s terms, exactly as the Kremlin intended. Trump is siding with Moscow, forcing Kyiv toward capitulation, and advancing a framework written by Russia.

Zelenskiy Under Pressure to Accept US-Russia Peace Plan

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring Zelenskyy to accept a Russia plan that would require Ukraine to cede territory, halt war-crimes probes, lift sanctions on Russia, and slash its army.

Starmer Says Any Peace With Russia Must Have Ukraine’s Consent

What Happened: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected Trump’s Russia plan, insisting no agreement is legitimate without Ukraine’s consent. EU leaders echoed that any settlement must follow Kyiv’s terms, not Moscow’s.

Why It Matters: Europe is challenging Trump’s attempt to surrender Ukraine and impose a Russia-aligned framework. The backlash highlights a widening transatlantic split and realization that Trump is rewarding Putin’s genocidal aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Holiday Hiring Slows, Frustrating Job Seekers

What Happened: Holiday hiring is weakening as retailers slash seasonal roles — with job searches up 27% and postings up just 2.7% — amid economic fallout from the record shutdown, Trump’s tariffs, and AI-driven restructuring. Seasonal staffing is on track to hit its lowest level in more than a decade, leaving millions competing for fewer jobs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic chaos is hitting workers at the bottom first, cutting off the seasonal income people depend on. As companies “do more with less,” Americans are pushed into deeper instability while the broader downturn spreads long before elites feel any pain.

Trump Quips He’ll Fire Bessent If Interest Rates Not Lowered

What Happened: Trump threatened to fire Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if he didn’t “fix” interest rates, even though Bessent has no authority over monetary policy. He also attacked Fed Chair Jerome Powell as “grossly incompetent,” confirming Bessent had previously stopped him from trying to oust Powell.

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly undermining central-bank independence, using threats and public intimidation to influence monetary policy in ways that rattle markets. This is part of Trump’s broader agenda of capturing the Fed ahead of a leadership transition — risking economic instability to serve his political goals.

Trump Deepens Tariff Cut on Brazilian Foods as Prices Mount

What Happened: Trump expanded tariff breaks on Brazilian food imports, exempting dozens of items from the 40% levy he imposed earlier this year — a reversal that comes after prices for coffee, beef, and orange juice spiked under his own tariff regime. The rollback is retroactive to Nov. 13 and follows Lula’s direct lobbying, as the White House quietly acknowledges Trump’s tariffs worsened grocery inflation.

Why It Matters: Trump is undoing parts of his own tariff agenda after it helped drive record food costs for Americans, exposing the economic chaos of his trade policies. The carve-outs hand Lula a diplomatic win and show how Trump’s tariff politics can be reversed when inflation and voter backlash hit hard.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Catholic Group Sues Trump Administration for Access to Immigration Facility

What Happened: A Catholic advocacy group and several clergy sued Trump officials after ICE blocked them from ministering at the Broadview, Illinois, detention center, ending a decade-long practice of offering prayer and Communion to detainees. The suit follows a judge’s ruling that the facility’s conditions were “unnecessarily cruel,” amid mass arrests and mounting claims of religious and civil rights violations.

Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration Over $1.8 Million in Immigration Fines

What Happened: A new class-action lawsuit challenges Trump’s revival of $1,000 a day civil penalties on undocumented migrants, fines retroactively applied for up to five years, and reaching $1.8 million per person. Lawyers say the penalties are being issued indiscriminately, even to migrants who have complied with ICE for years, as the regime seeks to force “self-deportation.”

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$300 million — Secret corporate funding behind Trump’s new White House ballroom, now under scrutiny for influence-buying.

1,200 — Pages of Abbott–Musk emails fully blacked out, hiding nearly all details of Musk’s influence over Texas policy.

$130,000 — Stock Rep. Rob Bresnahan dumped days before voting to cut Medicaid by nearly $1 trillion.

600 — Americans punished in the Charlie Kirk crackdown, from firings to investigations over social-media posts.

$1.8 million — Maximum civil fines Trump officials are imposing on undocumented migrants, retroactive for up to five years.

200+ — Clean‑energy projects halted after Trump killed $7 billion in DOE awards.

30 — Core transportation safety rules DOT is weakening or eliminating in its deregulation blitz.

83 — People killed in Trump’s extrajudicial Caribbean strikes, prompting allied intelligence cutoffs.

1,000 — Threats received by lawmakers after Trump accused them of “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

10 — Days of ICE surveillance footage “lost” after the agency was sued over abuse at Broadview.

1,200 — Flight‑record searches conducted by IRS and DHS using ARC’s warrant‑less tracking program.

12 — Potential nuclear warheads’ worth of enriched uranium not being monitored after Iran ended UN inspections.

2.7% — Growth in holiday job postings, compared to a 27% surge in people searching for seasonal work.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Pam Bondi controls the Epstein files — Will she use loopholes in the transparency law to delay or bury documents that could implicate Trump and his allies?

CBP’s surveillance dragnet is expanding — How far will “whisper stops” and algorithm-driven detentions spread as DHS pushes deeper into domestic policing?

The White House is steering media mergers — Will Larry Ellison’s CNN takeover bid advance, and will Trump use corporate consolidation to install politically loyal media?

Allied trust in U.S. intelligence is fracturing — How will partners respond as Trump’s legally dubious Caribbean strikes continue and intelligence sharing erodes?

China is preparing coercive moves against Taiwan — Will Beijing escalate from gray-zone pressure to an invasion, as Trump has shown no interest in defending Taiwan?

The CDC is being weaponized by anti-vaxx activists — Will public-health messaging continue shifting toward conspiracies as childhood vaccination rates fall?

Federal agencies are erasing evidence — How many more ICE facilities will “lose” surveillance footage as abuse lawsuits and civil-rights probes accelerate?

Trump is moving to seize control of AI policy — Will the regime use the defense bill and DOJ lawsuits to override all state-level AI protections?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Regime of Corruption — Cabinet officials, governors, and lawmakers are enriching themselves and their families while hiding decisions behind secrecy, blackouts, and conflicts of interest. Ethics walls have collapsed, replaced by a pay-to-play culture that fuses federal power with private gain.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — Trump is escalating threats against lawmakers, weaponizing agencies, and using surveillance, raids, and media intimidation to entrench control. The system is shifting toward punitive governance where dissent triggers retaliation, and watchdogs are turned into political enforcers.

Erosion of Rights and Public Safety — From deportations that ignore court orders to the rollback of safety rules and gutted oversight, institutions meant to protect the public are being hollowed out. Vulnerable communities, workers, and families are bearing the brunt of a government that prioritizes force and profit over human rights.

Global Instability Rising — Trump’s alignment with Russia and retreat from democratic norms is fracturing alliances, emboldening autocrats, and accelerating future crises from Iran to Taiwan. The U.S. is losing leverage as allies distance themselves and adversaries exploit American dysfunction.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.