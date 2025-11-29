Trump Tyranny Tracker

TAKE NO PRISONERS !!

Hegseth Orders :"Kill Everybody"

Call for Independent Special Prosecutor

The Washington Post, no longer known to be critical of the Trump administration, recently reported after an investigation that on September 2, the U.S. military targeted a small vessel off the coast of Trinidad suspected of carrying drugs. An attack was ordered and carried out by a SEAL Team under the direction of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). After the attack, a drone revealed that there were 2 survivors in the water clinging to what was left of the burning boat. The Post further reported that the U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allegedly gave a verbal order to "kill everybody" on the boat. Rather than seek to rescue and capture these survivors, a second missile attack was ordered killing them, bringing the total death from this attack to a total of 11. “The order was to kill everybody,” claimed two people with direct knowledge of the SEAL Team 6 operation targeting the waterborne drug smugglers. The two were in fact "blown apart" by the second missile.

Other reports have stated that Hegseth had ordered the military prior to the operation to ensure the strike killed everyone on board, but it’s not clear if he knew there were survivors prior to the second strike.

However the reports of the attacks may vary, the common theme among all the reports is that there was an order to take no prisoners, and taking no prisoners means eliminating them, or to put it bluntly, murdering them,

The US military was aware that there were survivors in the water following the first strike on September 2 and carried out another missile attack that would both sink the vessel and kill the remaining crew. As for anyone claiming that the missile attack on the boat, to which the two survivors were clinging, was only intended to sink the boat and not harm the survivors, I invoke a standard charge which a judge gives to a jury in an intentional murder trial:" You may infer that a man intends the natural and probable consequences of his acts." Launching a second missile strike to finish off what was left of the boat to which the two men were clinging was obviously intended to include them in the conflagration and was blatantly foreseeable.

Hegseth has since adopted the standard retort of his boss when confronted with incriminating, critical, unfavorable or merely unpleasant news: It's "Fake News", just the way Trump continues to respond to the news that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

According to one report, the international law of armed conflict prohibits the execution of an enemy combatant who is “hors de combat,” or taken out of the fight due to injury or surrender.“They’re breaking the law either way,” said Sarah Harrison, a former associate general counsel at the Pentagon who now serves as a senior analyst at the Crisis Group think tank. “They’re killing civilians in the first place, and then if you assume they’re combatants, it’s also unlawful — under the law of armed conflict, if somebody is ‘hors de combat’ and no longer able to fight, then they have to be treated humanely.”

History is replete with the most heinous murdering of prisoners and non-combatants during wartimes in violation of International Law, as well as the laws and judicial opinions of the United States and the U.S. Military Codes, examples of which are set forth below in the Appendix, as compiled by ChatGPT, that may be found in this posting on my Substack account posting page.

In a nutshell though:

The Geneva Conventions’ prohibitions against killing prisoners of war, mistreating detainees, or denying them humane treatment are fully incorporated into the law of the United States. 

They are binding on all U.S. personnel through:

Federal Statute (1949 Geneva Conventions Implementation) – The United States ratified the 1949 Geneva Conventions in 1955. Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Art. VI), ratified treaties are “the supreme Law of the Land,” making the Conventions fully enforceable federal law.

The War Crimes Act of 1996 (18 U.S.C. § 2441) – This statute criminalizes grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions, including:

Willful killing of POWs

Torture or inhumane treatment

Biological experiments

Unlawful deportation or confinement

 Any U.S. national or service member who commits such acts is guilty of a federal felony.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) – The UCMJ directly incorporates Geneva standards through:

Art. 918 – Murder (10 U.S.C. § 918)

Art. 934 – General Article (10 U.S.C. § 934) (punishes “all disorders and neglects to the prejudice of good order and discipline”)

Art. 893 – Cruelty and Maltreatment

Law of War obligations under the President’s Executive Orders and DoD Law of War Manual

U.S. courts-martial have repeatedly held that violations of the laws of war—including killing POWs—are punishable offenses under the UCMJ.

Department of Defense Law of War Manual – Explicitly requires humane treatment of POWs and states that killing a prisoner who is in custody is a war crime.

This and other atrocities committed by our newly labelled Department of War cry out for an independent and impartial special prosecutor, to exclude Donald Trump's former personal criminal and civil defense attorneys who now populate the U.S. Department of Justice, such as the Deputy Attorney General who is now in charge of the Jeffrey Epstein disclosures.

The special prosecutor should investigate the facts, apply the laws, the Geneva conventions and the U.S. military codes to report to Congress 1. the extent to which criminal violations may have occurred, 2. recommendations, if warranted, for prosecutions, and 3. recommendations for remedial actions to be taken to address any legal violations found.

