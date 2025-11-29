A photo released by Russian state media showed President Vladimir V. Putin meeting with Steve Witkoff in Moscow in August. The two are scheduled to meet again next week.Credit...Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, via Reuters

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

Also check out my new series on Russia and the Global Far-Right

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family’s Business Ties to Saudi Arabia Raise Ethics Worries

What Happened: As Trump meets with MBS on national-security matters, his family is simultaneously pursuing new Trump-branded real-estate deals with Saudi government–linked developers, including inside the $63 billion Diriyah megaproject. Kushner and the Saudi wealth fund are also advancing a $55 billion buyout that would be the largest LBO in history.

Why It Matters: These deals create a direct financial pipeline from a foreign authoritarian regime to the sitting U.S. president, giving Saudi rulers leverage over Trump’s decisions. They blur U.S. foreign policy into Trump’s personal enrichment while endangering national security.

Trump Library Foundation Expects to Raise $50 Million This Year

What Happened: Trump’s presidential library foundation expects to raise $50 million this year — including donations pledged by media companies he sued, like ABC, CBS, and Meta. Its filings reveal major spending gaps, including $6.2 million labeled only as “other,” and inconsistent claims about payments to Eric Trump and other insiders.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing litigation to extract money for an opaque foundation run from his golf course. The arrangement fuses personal profit, political power, and nonprofit structures with no transparency.

Wall Street regulator drops emphasis on crypto sector exams for 2026

What Happened: The SEC quietly shifted its focus from crypto exams to general oversight priorities, such as fiduciary duty and data privacy. Crypto scrutiny—central in previous years—has effectively been sidelined under Trump.

Why It Matters: This is a regulatory green light for a high-risk industry deeply intertwined with Trump’s political and financial interests. Weakening oversight invites fraud, instability, and political self-dealing.

Majority of corporate Trump ballroom donors represented by 3 lobbying firms, watchdog says

What Happened: A Public Citizen report found that most corporations funding Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom are represented by just three lobbying firms—Miller Strategies, Ballard Partners, and Michael Best Strategies—whose lobbyists attended a White House donor dinner alongside Trump and major tech and crypto executives. A fourth firm, Akin, also serviced at least nine donor companies, raising questions about lobbyist involvement in connecting corporate clients to the fundraiser.

Why It Matters: The ballroom is becoming a pay-to-play hub where corporate money buys access to the president. Lobbyists are serving as conduits between donors and the White House, erasing the line between policy, profit, and political influence.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DHS plans to deploy 250 border agents to Louisiana in major immigration sweep

What Happened: DHS is deploying 250 border agents to Louisiana for a two-month operation called “Swamp Sweep,” aiming to arrest about 5,000 people across New Orleans and surrounding parishes starting Dec. 1. The sweep will use FBI facilities, a naval base, and stockpiles of tear gas and “less lethal” munitions as agents fan out across neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using immigration to bring militarized tactics into U.S. cities, terrorizing communities, including U.S. citizens, with operations that offer no due process. It escalates Trump’s national deportation campaign and sets up a direct confrontation with local officials who oppose these operations.

Trump doubles down on redistricting in Indiana even as lawmakers rebuke special session

What Happened: Trump is pressuring Indiana’s GOP legislature to redraw congressional maps before 2026 to lock in more Republican House seats, publicly attacking individual senators and threatening primary challenges. But GOP senators voted 29–19 not to return for a special session, saying they don’t have the votes to pass new maps.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to strong-arm state lawmakers into engineering a partisan House majority, turning redistricting into a loyalty test enforced through public shaming and threats. The push shows how Trump aims to secure long-term power by manipulating electoral maps and punishing Republicans who refuse to comply.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

IRS Accessed Massive Database of Americans Flights Without a Warrant

What Happened: Lawmakers revealed that the IRS accessed a massive commercial database containing hundreds of millions of U.S. flight records—including destinations, dates, and credit card data—without warrants or legal review. Airlines like Delta, United, American, and Southwest quietly feed passenger data to ARC, a joint broker that sells direct access to federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This is warrantless surveillance on a national scale, enabled by a privatized data pipeline that lets federal agencies buy their way around constitutional protections. It shows how the Trump-controlled and weaponized IRS is exploiting corporate data markets to monitor Americans’ movements without oversight or accountability.

Comey case hanging by a thread as judge squeezes DOJ over Halligan’s handling

What Happened: A federal judge questioned the legitimacy of James Comey’s indictment after prosecutors admitted the grand jury never saw the revised charges that were ultimately filed. The judge also pressed DOJ on whether career attorneys opposed the case from the start—but prosecutors hid behind “privilege” instead of answering.

Why It Matters: The case is unraveling into a clear-cut example of Trump’s personal vendetta prosecutions, marred by procedural irregularities and political interference. If the indictment collapses, it will spotlight how Trump’s revenge-driven legal crusades can’t withstand basic judicial scrutiny.

Appeals court pauses order restricting use of force by immigration agents in Chicago-area crackdown

What Happened: A federal appeals court temporarily blocked a judge’s order restricting federal agents’ use of force during Chicago’s mass immigration crackdown, calling the injunction “overbroad” and likely unlawful. The stay lifts limits on tactics like tear gas and pepper rounds while the case moves toward a fast-track appeal.

Why It Matters: The ruling reopens the door for aggressive force in a crackdown that has already led to 3,000 arrests and documented violence against protesters and journalists. It shows how Trump’s deportation machine is gaining legal footing, weakening constitutional protections, and normalizing militarized enforcement in U.S. cities.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump calls for ABC broadcast licenses to be revoked after reporter’s question

What Happened: Trump lashed out at ABC after a reporter asked him about the Epstein scandal, urging the FCC to “take away” the network’s broadcast licenses and praising FCC Chair Brendan Carr for being willing to target media outlets he dislikes. Trump has repeatedly demanded punitive action against ABC, NBC, and other networks, even though the FCC hasn’t revoked a license under the public-interest standard in more than 40 years.

Why It Matters: This is another attempt by Trump to weaponize federal regulators to punish journalism, turning routine press scrutiny into grounds for state retaliation. By pressuring the FCC to silence critical outlets, Trump is eroding constitutional protections and signaling a future where media licenses hinge on obedience rather than the First Amendment.

Indiana lawmaker under pressure to back Trump’s redistricting push is victim of a swatting

What Happened: An Indiana state senator who has not backed Trump’s demand for an aggressive GOP redistricting plan was the victim of a swatting attack just hours after Trump publicly singled him out for refusing to move forward. Deputies arrived at Sen. Greg Goode’s home believing a violent emergency was underway, only to find the report was a fabricated email designed to provoke an armed response.

Why It Matters: Trump has created an ecosystem where singling out officials by name is swiftly followed by real-world threats meant to force political obedience. These are no longer policy disputes but coercive pressure campaigns defined by harassment, fear tactics, and authoritarian strong-arming — mirroring classic tactics used by autocrats in other countries.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge Boasberg to resume criminal contempt inquiry into Trump officials involved in Alien Enemies Act deportation flights

What Happened: A federal judge moved to resume a criminal contempt inquiry into Trump officials who defied his order to halt deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, after planes continued sending migrants to a notorious El Salvador gulag despite his ruling. The judge indicated he may compel testimony under oath as soon as December 1 to determine who authorized ignoring the court.

Why It Matters: The case highlights a Trump policy that openly disregarded judicial authority, raising the prospect of criminal accountability for officials who carried out unlawful disappearances. It underscores how the regime treated court orders as optional, advancing aggressive immigration tactics through potential contempt of the judiciary.

“Ticking Time Bomb”: A Pregnant Mother Kept Getting Sicker. She Died After She Couldn’t Get an Abortion in Texas.

What Happened: Tierra Walker, a 37-year-old Texas mother with severe hypertension, seizures, and a history of deadly preeclampsia, repeatedly asked doctors for an abortion to protect her life but was denied because of the state’s ban. After months of uncontrolled symptoms and documented risk of “clinical deterioration and/or death,” she collapsed at 20 weeks and died, leaving behind her teenage son.

Why It Matters: Texas’s ban turned standard medical care into a legal minefield that forced doctors to stand by as a preventable death unfolded. The state killed Walker by denying lifesaving care and left her son without a mother.

Trump’s National Guard deployments face mounting legal pushback

What Happened: Courts in every city where Trump has deployed the National Guard have now blocked or frozen the operations, with judges ruling the troop deployments “unnecessary,” “unlawful,” or beyond executive authority. Judges in D.C. and Tennessee most recently halted deployments, forcing the Pentagon to pull troops back from cities like Chicago and Portland.

Why It Matters: The rulings show Trump is breaching long-standing limits on using the military against civilians, pushing domestic troop deployments into unconstitutional territory. The growing legal resistance underscores that Trump’s effort to militarize U.S. cities is an executive overreach that courts and the public might ultimately stop.

NYC’s fiscal chief wants a trial over his immigration protest arrest

What Happened: New York City Comptroller Brad Lander refused a deferred prosecution deal and chose to go to trial on a misdemeanor obstruction charge after being arrested protesting conditions at a federal immigration facility. Lander said a trial would expose federal abuses, even as DHS officials publicly attacked him and other elected officials arrested during the protest.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump’s immigration agenda continues to criminalize peaceful dissent and target local officials who challenge federal conditions and enforcement. By putting a prominent Democrat on trial, the regime is escalating its effort to intimidate critics and deter oversight of detention practices.

Migrants thought they were in court for a routine hearing. Instead, it was a deportation trap

What Happened: Immigration courts are being used as coordinated arrest sites, where government lawyers rapidly dismiss asylum cases to make migrants eligible for expedited removal. Plainclothes ICE agents then seize people in courthouse hallways, often without warning, as judges process cases assembly-line style. Nearly 90 judges have been purged for being “too lenient.”

Why It Matters: Courtrooms have been transformed from venues for due process into ambush sites for mass deportation, shredding basic legal protections and tearing families apart. The justice system is being weaponized to bypass rights, intimidate migrants, and normalize fear-based enforcement as a core tool of Trump’s immigration operation.

Veteran FBI employee sues bureau after being fired over displaying a pride flag

What Happened: A 16-year FBI employee, David Maltinsky, was purged just weeks before completing special agent training after displaying a Pride flag at his Quantico workspace—an item previously flown with approval at his field office. The dismissal letter, signed by Kash Patel, cited “inappropriate political signage.”

Why It Matters: Purging a career employee over a Pride flag shows how federal employment rules are being weaponized to target LGBTQ+ expression and erase inclusion from government spaces. It serves as a warning that identity is now being treated as “political,” paving the way for ideological litmus tests and more purges across federal institutions.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump administration makes major changes to a report it commissioned on FEMA reforms, AP sources say

What Happened: A Trump-appointed review council concluded FEMA should be elevated and given more independence, but Kristi Noem intervened with a draft that would keep FEMA under DHS, slash its disaster role, and force states to cover half of recovery costs. Noem also cut the council’s 160-page proposal down to under 20 pages, pushing a plan to strip FEMA’s authority rather than expand it.

Why It Matters: The move underscores the plan to hollow out federal disaster response and shift life-or-death costs onto states, weakening national capacity as climate disasters intensify. It shows how Trump loyalists are overriding expert recommendations to dismantle core government functions.

Trump’s Anti-Green Agenda Could Lead to 1.3 Million More Climate Deaths. The Poorest Countries Will Be Impacted Most

What Happened: A ProPublica/Guardian analysis found Trump’s fossil-fuel expansion and rollback of clean-energy and emissions rules will drive an estimated 1.3 million additional heat-related deaths this century. Most deaths will hit poor, hot countries that contributed almost nothing to global emissions, while the U.S. will see only about 1% of the toll despite producing 20% of historic pollution.

Why It Matters: Trump’s climate agenda is effectively a mass-casualty policy, trading millions of human lives for fossil-fuel profits and corporate interests. It abandons global responsibility, accelerates lethal warming, and forces the world’s poorest nations to bear the human cost of America’s political choices.

The Education Department is being dismantled. Here’s what that means

What Happened: Trump officials have begun breaking apart the Education Department, shifting core functions to other agencies like Labor, Interior, State, and Health and Human Services — a major step toward shutting the department down entirely. The move follows Supreme Court–approved mass purges that cut staff in half, leaving civil rights enforcement and disability support already severely weakened.

Why It Matters: The move destabilizes the federal education system and threatens support for low-income, rural, and disabled students. Dispersing the agency’s functions is a backdoor plan to eliminate national standards, oversight, and civil-rights protections in public education.

WHO to lose nearly a quarter of its workforce – 2,000 jobs – due to U.S. withdrawing funding

What Happened: The World Health Organization will eliminate more than 2,000 jobs—about 22% of its global workforce—after Trump withdrew U.S. funding, creating a $1.06 billion shortfall. The agency is cutting its management team in half and scaling back core health operations worldwide.

Why It Matters: Weakening the world’s top public-health agency during overlapping global health threats undermines disease surveillance, outbreak response, and pandemic readiness. Trump’s withdrawal leaves vulnerable populations at greater risk and destabilizes the global health system.

When the G.O.P. Medicaid Cuts Arrive, These Hospitals Will Be Hit Hardest

What Happened: A Harvard-led analysis found Trump-backed GOP Medicaid cuts—over $1 trillion—will devastate urban safety-net hospitals, 85% of which serve primarily Black, Hispanic, and low-income patients. Hospitals are already preparing for closures, service cuts, and staff reductions as Medicaid revenue drops up to 20%.

Why It Matters: The cuts will collapse hospitals that anchor care for vulnerable communities, deepening medical deserts and racial health disparities. Republicans protected rural hospitals with a $50 billion fund but left urban ones exposed, turning Medicaid cuts into a targeted attack on poor and immigrant communities.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Ecuador Votes No to Hosting U.S. Military Base

What Happened: Ecuadorian voters overwhelmingly rejected President Daniel Noboa’s referendum to allow a U.S. military base, delivering a sharp rebuke after months of alignment with Trump and his allies, including Erik Prince. The vote comes as Trump’s expanded airstrike campaign in the region has killed at least 83 people without evidence that the targeted boats carried drugs, fueling regional backlash.

Why It Matters: The defeat shows rising resistance in Latin America to Trump’s militarized foreign policy and to foreign basing deals pushed through friendly leaders. It underscores how U.S. strikes and security demands are destabilizing regional politics and weakening pro-U.S. governments.

Top military lawyer raised legal concerns about boat strikes

What Happened: The top JAG at U.S. Southern Command warned that Trump’s lethal strikes on boats could amount to extrajudicial killings and legally endanger U.S. troops, but political appointees overruled him. Despite no evidence that the boats carried drugs, the regime launched 21 strikes that killed 83 people while insisting the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels.

Why It Matters: The strikes moved ahead in defiance of military legal guidance, showing Trump’s willingness to bypass law of war standards and weaken accountability inside the armed forces. The operation risks exposing service members to future legal consequences for a campaign propelled by politics rather than clear legal authority.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US holding secret talks with Moscow to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

What Happened: Axios revealed Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has been secretly negotiating with Kremlin money bag and messenger Kirill Dmitriev on a 28-point plan that would reshape European security. Dmitriev said Russia “finally feels heard” as the two sides worked toward a written framework after multiple rounds of talks in Miami and other undisclosed locations.

Why It Matters: Russia wrote this plan, and Trump officials are pitching it as their own to pressure Ukraine into surrendering and to reshape Europe’s security order around Moscow’s demands. This is what Kremlin puppets look like—running shadow diplomacy with a sanctioned Putin operative, cutting Ukraine out, and advancing a roadmap that mirrors Russia’s genocidal war aims, just as Trump and Witkoff have tried to do before.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Global Tariffs Curtailed Trade, Data Shows

What Happened: New Commerce Department data shows U.S. imports fell 5.1% in August after Trump’s sweeping global tariffs took effect, driving a 24% drop in the trade deficit as companies cut foreign purchases. Exports also fell, and the effective U.S. tariff rate hit its highest level since 1934 as costs were passed on to consumers.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are choking trade, raising prices, and hurting U.S. firms while failing to fix the deficit Trump claims to target. With lawsuits mounting and economic pressure rising, the trade war is destabilizing markets and accelerating a recession risk of Trump’s own making.

After Shutdown, Labor Dept. Says Some Data Is Gone for Good

What Happened: The Labor Department said parts of the October jobs report are gone for good after Trump’s shutdown, including the household survey that determines the unemployment rate, marking the first time in 77 years the U.S. will not publish that figure. Key employment data will now be delayed until mid-December—after the Fed votes on rates—leaving policymakers to act without critical information.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown has crippled the government’s ability to track the economy, forcing the Fed to make a high-stakes decision blind. The loss of foundational jobs data heightens recession risks, shakes markets, and shows how political chaos is directly undermining core economic institutions.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Federal Judge Orders Some Texas Schools to Remove Ten Commandment Posters

What Happened: A federal judge ordered 14 Texas school districts to remove Ten Commandments posters from classrooms, ruling that the state law forcing schools to display them violates students’ religious freedom. The decision follows a Fifth Circuit panel’s finding that a similar Louisiana law was “plainly unconstitutional,” with a full rehearing set for January.

Federal judge to resume contempt inquiry into Trump officials for deportations to El Salvador

What Happened: A federal judge will move forward with a criminal contempt inquiry into Trump officials who allegedly defied his order to halt deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, after planes carrying Venezuelan migrants were sent to El Salvador despite his ruling. Judge James Boasberg said he intends to determine who authorized the disobedience and called the conduct “shocking” and potentially criminal.

How a Small Chicago Nonprofit Is Resisting Trump’s War on DEI

What Happened: Chicago Women in Trades, a 40-year-old nonprofit that trains and advocates for women entering union construction jobs, is suing the Trump regime after his executive orders gutted federal DEI programs and rescinded a 1965 rule requiring federal contractors to take proactive anti-discrimination steps. The group, whose workforce is majority Black and Latina and whose funding relied heavily on Labor Department grants, says Trump’s crackdown threatens to shut down its core programs and block women from high-wage union jobs.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$63 billion — Value of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah megaproject, where new Trump-branded deals are being pursued

$55 billion — Size of the Kushner–Saudi sovereign wealth fund buyout proposal, which would be the largest LBO in history

$50 million — Amount Trump’s presidential library foundation expects to raise this year, including from media companies he sued

$300 million — Cost of Trump’s White House ballroom, funded largely by corporations represented by three lobbying firms

250 — Border agents DHS is deploying to Louisiana for its “Swamp Sweep” mass-arrest operation

5,000 — People DHS aims to arrest in its “Swamp Sweep” operation across Louisiana

3,000 — Arrests made during Trump’s Chicago-area immigration crackdown

90 — Immigration judges purged for being “too lenient” as courts become deportation traps

1.3 million — Additional global heat-related deaths expected this century from Trump’s rollback of climate and clean-energy rules

85% — Share of urban safety-net hospitals most endangered by GOP Medicaid cuts

50 billion — Protection fund Republicans carved out exclusively for rural hospitals, leaving urban systems exposed

22% — Portion of the WHO’s global workforce being eliminated after Trump cut U.S. funding

21 — Lethal U.S. boat strikes ordered by Trump despite no evidence of drug ties

77 — Years since the U.S. last failed to publish an unemployment rate before Trump’s shutdown destroyed key data

24% — Drop in the U.S. trade deficit after Trump’s global tariffs choked imports

5.1% — Decline in U.S. imports in August after Trump’s tariff hikes triggered higher consumer prices

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s secret Witkoff–Dmitriev negotiations and the Russian plan — Will Republicans stop Trump from trying to force a Ukrainian surrender territory and lock Europe into Russia’s security demands?

Militarized immigration enforcement is spreading from Chicago to Louisiana — How far will Trump push deportation sweeps, courthouse traps, and National Guard deployments before courts or cities can stop him?

Trump is escalating attacks on the press — Which media outlets will be targeted next as he tests the limits of regulatory retaliation?

Federal surveillance pipelines like the IRS flight-tracking scheme are expanding — How deeply will warrantless data purchases become embedded across federal agencies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Shadow Diplomacy With Russia — The Witkoff–Dmitriev channel is delivering Kremlin demands straight into Trump’s policy process, sidelining Ukraine and undermining European security.

Militarized Immigration Crackdowns — Courthouse traps, National Guard deployments, and 5,000-person “sweep” plans show how federal force is being normalized in U.S. cities with no due-process safeguards.

Authoritarian Pressure Campaigns — Swattings, targeted harassment, and public shaming of lawmakers show an intimidation system modeled on the tactics of autocrats abroad.

Weaponized Surveillance State — The IRS flight-tracking scandal reveals a model where agencies can purchase mass surveillance data to bypass constitutional protections entirely.

Corporate Capture of Government — The ballroom donor pipeline, SEC rollback of crypto oversight, and Saudi business deals all show a presidency shaped by personal financial interests.

Systematic Dismantling of Public Institutions — Cuts to disaster preparedness, civil rights enforcement, and WHO operations leave the country and world less protected during crises.

Escalating Attacks on the Press — Calls to revoke broadcast licenses show a future where federal power is deployed to silence coverage Trump dislikes and control the information landscape.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.