Politics And Aphrodisiacs
13h

Amidst the ongoing bad or concerning news the good news is our courts continue to hold up. It also seems more and more Americans are getting involved in the fight against this regime. It may have been you Olga but someone mentioned that people can tell when a movement is going well when those who hadn’t been involved before now are. We see protests in red America and blue and I know from following TX senate hopeful James Talarico he’s drawing large crowds in areas that had all been Trump country previously. Some good news. I do laugh at the idea of a Trump library. What would be in it? Red MAGA hats and nonsense stuck up on the wall from his untruth social? A Trump library for a man who doesn’t read is a complete joke. lol

