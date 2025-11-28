A flag flies outside the Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Organization unveils crypto-tied hotel project in Maldives

What Happened: The Trump Organization announced a new luxury hotel project in the Maldives that will be tokenized on the blockchain, allowing investors to buy into the development from the very beginning. The project, built with Saudi developer Dar Global, expands the Trump family’s growing crypto empire, which already includes World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, and multiple Trump-affiliated meme coins.

Why It Matters: Trump’s private business is now deeply intertwined with his regime’s crypto-friendly regulatory agenda, blurring the line between public policy and personal profit. Trump’s embrace of tokenized real estate raises serious conflict-of-interest concerns and signals how his family is leveraging U.S. geopolitical power and deregulation to expand its global business ventures.

Senators press Trump administration over envoy’s possible financial conflicts, letter says

What Happened: Sens. Warren and Murphy warned that envoy Steve Witkoff may have supported a UAE push for U.S. AI chips while his crypto firm received a $2 billion UAE-backed investment. They also flagged that his disclosure forms are incomplete and lack the required ethics certification.

Why It Matters: The overlap between foreign investments, national security tech, and Trump family business interests points to a potential pay-for-policy pipeline. It shows U.S. diplomacy drifting toward a model where billion-dollar deals and political favoritism blur into national strategy.

The White House Intervened on Behalf of Accused Sex Trafficker Andrew Tate During a Federal Investigation

What Happened: A White House official pressured DHS to return seized devices to Andrew and Tristan Tate during a federal sex-trafficking investigation, explicitly invoking authority “from the White House.” DHS officials called the move an attempt to interfere with law enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using presidential power to protect politically useful allies even when they face major criminal allegations. It’s a stark example of law enforcement being bent to serve regime loyalty rather than justice.

Trump welcomes MBS for White House visit with fanfare for Saudi crown prince and military flyover

What Happened: Trump rolled out an extravagant White House ceremony and black-tie dinner for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, praising him as a “very good friend” and affirming plans for F-35 sales.

Why It Matters: Trump is rehabilitating MBS despite U.S. intelligence linking him to Jamal Khashoggi’s gruesome assassination, elevating personal alliances and business ties over human rights and national security.

Who Attended Trump’s Dinner for the Saudi Crown Prince?

What Happened: Trump’s dinner for MBS drew Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Stephen Schwarzman, Jane Fraser, and other executives with deep Saudi business ties. The guest list showcased a fusion of political power, global capital, and Saudi influence.

Why It Matters: The event aligned U.S. corporate elites with an authoritarian regime accused of murder and repression, normalizing transactional foreign policy driven by money and access. It highlights how Trump’s diplomacy increasingly mirrors a pay-to-play system.

Gallego demands answers on Eli Lilly’s deal with Trump

What Happened: Sen. Gallego pressed Eli Lilly for details on its secretive pricing deal with Trump, noting that Lilly received a three-year tariff exemption in exchange for joining the MFN plan. He warned that TrumpRx could force patients to bypass insurance and pay more out-of-pocket.

Why It Matters: The arrangement suggests Trump is leveraging tariffs to win political victories while granting lucrative carve-outs to pharmaceutical giants. It raises the risk that drug pricing reforms are serving industry profits, and not patient affordability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Federal immigration agents will expand enforcement action in North Carolina to Raleigh, mayor says

What Happened: Federal agents are expanding mass-immigration sweeps from Charlotte into Raleigh after more than 130 arrests, with local officials saying they weren’t consulted and immigrant neighborhoods already shuttering businesses in fear. The scope and targets of the operation remain unclear.

Why It Matters: The move pushes Trump’s deportation campaign into new jurisdictions while bypassing local authority, using federal power to intimidate communities. It shows immigration enforcement being wielded as a political weapon, and not a law-enforcement necessity.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Election Officials Press Trump Administration Over Voter Data

What Happened: Ten Democratic secretaries of state demanded answers after learning the DOJ quietly shared private voter data—like partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers—with DHS, contradicting earlier assurances. The Trump regime has also sued at least eight states to seize voter files while building a national voting database.

Why It Matters: A federal voter-surveillance system hands Trump the tools to intimidate voters, undermine results, and legitimize conspiracy theories through government channels. It centralizes unprecedented control over elections and erodes trust in the democratic process.

Two Weeks of Surveillance Footage From ICE Detention Center ‘Irretrievably Destroyed’

What Happened: DHS admitted in court that nearly two weeks of surveillance video from Chicago’s Broadview ICE detention center—recorded during a period of mass deportations—has been “irretrievably destroyed.” The missing footage covers October 19–31, 2025, despite a court order for expedited production in a class-action lawsuit over alleged inhumane and abusive conditions.

Why It Matters: Erasing evidence from a facility accused of abuse shields federal agents from accountability and underscores that ICE is operating beyond legal limits. It’s a hallmark of authoritarian governance: destroy records, hide misconduct, and evade oversight.

Whistleblower who provided House Democrats with Ghislaine Maxwell documents speaks out

What Happened: Former prison nurse Noella Turnage says she was fired, along with another employee, after reporting that Ghislaine Maxwell received VIP treatment and unusual access to the warden. The Bureau of Prisons denies retaliation, and Maxwell’s attorney claims the firings stemmed from unauthorized email access.

Why It Matters: Punishing whistleblowers while protecting powerful inmates shows a federal system bent toward secrecy and favoritism. It mirrors a broader Trump-era pattern of silencing whistleblowers, protecting the well-connected, and weaponizing institutions to suppress oversight.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Lawyers for Fed governor accuse Trump administration of ‘cherry-picking’ facts in fraud case

What Happened: Lawyers for Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook said that Trump’s mortgage-fraud allegations are “baseless,” arguing the case relies on selective discrepancies that distort her loan history. Cook, whom Trump briefly fired before the Supreme Court reinstated her, is backed by documents her attorney says show no intent to deceive lenders.

Why It Matters: The case is another politically motivated attack engineered by FHFA director and Trump ally William Pulte, who has ignored similar discrepancies among Trump officials while targeting perceived opponents. Weaponizing federal agencies to fabricate criminal claims is a hallmark of authoritarian governance — and a direct threat to central-bank independence.

Over 200 arrested in first 3 days of Border Patrol operations in Charlotte

What Happened: DHS confirmed that more than 200 people were arrested in the first 72 hours of “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” which brought Border Patrol into Charlotte neighborhoods, stores, schools, and workplaces. Local officials say the raids are indiscriminate and unauthorized, sparking mass fear, while Charlotte schools reported over 30,000 absences on Monday alone as immigrant families sheltered indoors.

Why It Matters: The scale and speed of the arrests show Trump rapidly expanding federal policing into local jurisdictions while bypassing community leaders and due-process norms. The operation is destabilizing an entire metropolitan area, weaponizing federal agents to create panic and paralysis among immigrant families — including those with deep roots in North Carolina.

Congress Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for pipe bomb threat and hoax pizza deliveries

What Happened: Greene stated that after Trump publicly branded her a “traitor,” she and her family were hit with coordinated harassment — hoax pizza deliveries to their homes and a pipe-bomb threat at her construction company’s office. She says Trump’s “vicious attacks” acted as a dog whistle, triggering dangerous radicals against her.

Why It Matters: The episode shows how Trump’s rhetoric can unleash threats even against his own allies, demonstrating the danger of labeling dissenters as enemies of the people. The break between Trump and one of his staunchest supporters exposes deepening fractures inside the MAGA coalition.

BBC chair ‘determined to fight’ Trump over threatened defamation lawsuit

What Happened: BBC Chair Samir Shah told staff the network would not settle if Trump sues over a Jan. 6 documentary he claims defamed him, stating there is “no basis” for the lawsuit. The dispute, which led to resignations at the BBC, centers on an edit that omitted Trump’s “peacefully and patriotically” line.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threat is part of a broader effort to intimidate major media institutions into silence and punish critical reporting. A public broadcaster preparing for legal war with a sitting president highlights the escalating climate of media suppression.

Trump jabs reporter over Epstein files question: ‘Quiet, piggy’

What Happened: Trump insulted a reporter aboard Air Force One, telling her “quiet, piggy” after being asked about newly released Epstein-related emails suggesting he knew about the trafficking of minors. He then deflected by attacking Democrats and other figures while insisting he “knew nothing” and claiming the case is a Democratic distraction.

Why It Matters: Publicly demeaning a journalist over a sensitive criminal inquiry is classic authoritarian press-control behavior designed to intimidate and distract. Meanwhile, Trump’s sudden support for releasing the Epstein files is pure political calculation while he ensures that the most damaging information never actually becomes public.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Contractor Recruiting People on LinkedIn to Physically Track Immigrants for ICE, Will Pay $300

What Happened: A new ICE pilot program is recruiting people on LinkedIn—mostly former law enforcement and military—to physically track immigrants, verify their addresses, and relay that information to ICE for $300 per target. The project does not require a private investigator license and appears to create a pool of civilians conducting government-directed surveillance.

Why It Matters: Outsourcing immigration enforcement to unregulated freelancers blurs the line between state power and vigilantism. It expands ICE’s reach while heightening risks of abuse and normalizing a civilian-driven surveillance regime under Trump.

Woman who became U.S. citizen this year temporarily closes bakery in Charlotte amid immigration crackdown

What Happened: Cristina Rojas, a baker who became a U.S. citizen this year, shut down her Charlotte bakery after more than 200 arrests during “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” saying immigrant neighborhoods are in panic. Tens of thousands of students staged walkouts as state leaders condemned the raids as indiscriminate.

Why It Matters: The sweep has terrified even naturalized citizens, collapsing day-to-day life and blurring distinctions between undocumented residents and lawful immigrants. The mass shutdowns and walkouts show how Trump’s crackdown functions as collective punishment designed to instill fear.

Trump officials wrongly deport trans woman in violation of court order

What Happened: ICE “inadvertently” deported Britania Uriostegui Rios—a transgender woman, a federal court barred from being sent to Mexico due to the threat of torture—after transporting her to Texas and placing her on a bus to Tijuana. Officials admitted the violation only after her lawyers intervened.

Why It Matters: Deporting someone to a country where they face torture is a severe breach of due process and human rights. The episode fits a broader Trump pattern of ignoring court orders and targeting vulnerable immigrants with retaliatory enforcement.

What would have been the most restrictive abortion bill in the US stalls in South Carolina

What Happened: A South Carolina bill that would have allowed judges to sentence women who get abortions—and anyone who helps them—to up to 30 years in prison stalled after four Republican lawmakers refused to vote it forward. The bill also threatened to criminalize IUDs, restrict IVF, and ban providing information about legal abortion options.

Why It Matters: This proposal represents the most extreme escalation of Trump-era reproductive repression, aiming to turn pregnancy outcomes into prosecutable crimes and outlaw widely used contraception. Its stall shows the political limits of criminalizing women, but the fight is far from over as hard-right legislators continue pushing for total bans and punitive enforcement nationwide.

Trump administration rule could further penalize immigrants for using benefits

What Happened: Trump officials proposed a sweeping expansion of the “public charge” rule that would allow immigration officers to consider nearly any health or social service — including state-funded programs — when deciding whether immigrants can obtain green cards or other legal status. The rule rescinds Biden-era protections and reintroduces the chilling effect that previously pushed immigrants to avoid medical care, food assistance, and other basic resources they legally qualify for.

Why It Matters: The rule weaponizes the safety net by pushing lawful immigrants and mixed-status families into fear, hunger, and medical vulnerability. By redefining almost all benefits as penalties, Trump is advancing a backdoor strategy to reduce legal immigration and destabilize immigrant communities.

Democrats target federal officials accused of civil rights violations in new legislation

What Happened: Democrats introduced legislation allowing Americans to sue individual federal officials—including ICE and Border Patrol agents—for constitutional violations, closing a loophole created by recent Supreme Court rulings. The bill follows a wave of abuses during Trump’s immigration crackdown, including warrantless detentions of citizens and legal residents.

Why It Matters: Trump’s enforcement has operated with near-total impunity as courts have blocked civil rights claims and shielded federal officers from liability. Restoring the right to sue would be one of the few remaining checks on systemic violations of due process and constitutional protections.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Democratic Lawmakers Tell Military to Refuse Illegal Orders

What Happened: Six Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds released a video reminding service members they are legally required to refuse unlawful commands as Trump escalates lethal Caribbean strikes and hints at deploying active-duty troops into U.S. cities. They warned that the most serious threats to the Constitution now come from within Trump’s chain of command.

Why It Matters: Publicly warning troops that the president may issue illegal orders is unprecedented and underscores a deep breakdown in civil-military norms. Trump’s response — accusing lawmakers of “insurrection” — shows how autocrats redefine oversight as rebellion to eliminate opposition and accountability.

Senator opposes FCC plan to reverse cyber rules adopted after Salt Typhoon attack

What Happened: Sen. Maria Cantwell urged FCC Chair Brendan Carr to abandon plans to scrap cybersecurity rules enacted after the China-linked Salt Typhoon hack that infiltrated major U.S. telecom networks. The FCC, now run by a Trump appointee, is moving to undo the protections after lobbying from the companies that were breached.

Why It Matters: Rolling back these protections leaves the U.S. communications infrastructure more vulnerable just months after a foreign intrusion allowed hackers to geolocate millions of Americans and intercept calls. The FCC is dismantling core cybersecurity safeguards at the request of corporations, weakening national security while ignoring previous bipartisan warnings over China-linked threats.

US education department reassigns many powers to other federal agencies

What Happened: Trump officials signed new interagency agreements shifting core Education Department responsibilities to the Departments of Labor, Interior, HHS, State, and others, advancing Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency without Congress. The move follows mass purges that wiped out most special-education staff.

Why It Matters: Gutting the department strips federal oversight of civil rights, disability protections, and funding for vulnerable schools, effectively hollowing out public education. It accelerates privatization while eliminating the protections the agency was created to enforce.

US colleges see 17% drop in newly enrolled international students, report finds

What Happened: Newly enrolled international students at U.S. colleges dropped 17% this fall as Trump’s tightened visa policies, social-media scrutiny, revocations, and delays made it harder for foreign students to enter the country. Nearly all schools reporting declines cited visa concerns, with travel restrictions and paused consular processing worsening the drop.

Why It Matters: The collapse in international enrollment is resulting in a $55 billion economic loss, starving universities of revenue and isolating American academia as competitors like Canada and the U.K. grow. Trump’s war on legal immigration is crippling higher education, weakening U.S. scientific and technological capacity, and turning universities into collateral damage in an ideological crackdown.

Obamacare tax credits look likely to expire as Trump rules out an extension

What Happened: Trump told Republicans he will not support extending the enhanced ACA subsidies expiring Dec. 31, insisting the $35 billion in annual funds must be redirected as “direct payments” to individuals instead of being used to keep premiums affordable. GOP leadership has complied, rejecting a simple extension even as 22 million Americans face massive premium spikes with just weeks left before the health-care cliff hits.

Why It Matters: Letting subsidies lapse will trigger massive cost increases and push millions toward losing coverage or skipping care. Trump is engineering a healthcare crisis to collapse the ACA and force Americans to be left without health insurance.

Trump Administration Announces Steps to Dismantle Education Department

What Happened: Trump officials unveiled a sweeping plan to dissolve the Education Department by transferring its core K-12 and higher-education functions to other agencies. The plan accelerates Trump’s long-stated goal of closing the department entirely.

Why It Matters: This is the most aggressive structural attack on public education in modern U.S. history, eliminating federal civil-rights enforcement and protections for poor, disabled, and first-generation students. Trump is bypassing Congress to create a fragmented system primed for privatization and political control.

Sale of student loan portfolio could be next target of Trump Education Department

What Happened: Trump officials are exploring selling the federal government’s $1.77 trillion student-loan portfolio to private investors, a move Democrats warn would eliminate key borrower protections. Internal discussions suggest early steps toward full privatization.

Why It Matters: Privatizing the portfolio would strip millions of income-driven repayment options, forgiveness pathways, and fraud protections while delivering a massive public asset to Wall Street. It’s another Trump effort to dismantle federal programs and shift costs onto Americans.

What the U.S. Government Is Dismissing That Could Seed a Bird Flu Pandemic

What Happened: Despite genomic data and wind-pattern analyses showing the 2024–25 bird-flu wave spread through airborne transmission, the USDA rejected the evidence and refused to investigate, even as the virus killed more than 20 million chickens across 80 farms. Officials doubled down on outdated biosecurity explanations.

Why It Matters: Ignoring airborne spread left farms defenseless, worsened egg shortages, and increased the risk of a human-adapted strain emerging. By refusing vaccination and ignoring science, Trump officials are gambling with food security, public health, and the possibility of a preventable pandemic.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Won’t Rule Out Sending Troops to Venezuela

What Happened: Trump said he “doesn’t rule out anything” on deploying U.S. ground troops to Venezuela as the U.S. amasses a 15,000-troop force in the Caribbean under “Southern Spear.” The regime has already carried out 21 lethal boat strikes with little evidence of drug smuggling, while Trump privately fixates on Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging the U.S. toward an unauthorized war, using a drug-war pretext to mask regime-change ambitions and resource extraction. Escalating military force without congressional approval underscores a presidency increasingly willing to bypass law and launch conflicts on personal and ideological whim.

Trump says he would be ‘OK’ launching strikes in Mexico to fight drug smuggling

What Happened: Trump said he’d be “OK” ordering U.S. military strikes inside Mexico and refused to say whether he’d seek Mexico’s permission. He also floated attacking cocaine factories in Colombia as his regime quietly prepares plans involving U.S. troops operating on Mexican soil.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing unauthorized military action against sovereign neighbors, shattering long-standing U.S. foreign-policy norms. Treating drug crime as grounds for military strikes and invasions advances an extreme doctrine that risks regional conflict and diplomatic collapse.

Sheinbaum again dismisses Trump’s threat of sending troops to Mexico: ‘We do not want intervention’

What Happened: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum forcefully rejected Trump’s threat to send U.S. troops into Mexico, saying “it’s not going to happen” and warning against foreign intervention. She reminded Washington of past incursions that cost Mexico half its territory, even as Trump insists the country is “run by cartels.”

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening military action against America’s largest trading partner and inflaming a major geopolitical crisis. Mexico’s pushback underscores how Trump’s militarized Latin America strategy is destabilizing the region and laying the groundwork for unauthorized conflict and war.

US revives jungle warfare training in Panama amid regional tensions

What Happened: The U.S. military restarted jungle warfare training in Panama for the first time in 20 years and expanded access to local bases. The move coincides with Trump’s growing military buildup around Venezuela, even as both governments deny the connection.

Why It Matters: Reviving jungle operations while massing forces in the Caribbean signals deeper militarization of Trump’s Latin America agenda under the guise of counter-narcotics. The expanded footprint raises fears of mission creep, destabilization, and preparation for war.

Trump Said to Authorize C.I.A. Plans for Covert Action in Venezuela

What Happened: Trump approved CIA covert-action plans inside Venezuela—including sabotage, cyberattacks, and psychological operations—while rejecting Maduro’s offer to step down within two to three years. U.S. military planners are preparing strike options as the Gerald R. Ford carrier group positions nearby.

Why It Matters: Authorizing clandestine operations marks a major escalation toward unauthorized intervention driven by Venezuela’s oil reserves. Trump is blending covert warfare with regime-change objectives without congressional oversight, clear objectives, or concern that the region will spiral out of control.

Trump defends Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi killing

What Happened: Trump dismissed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, claiming “things happen,” despite U.S. intelligence concluding MBS ordered the assassination. He welcomed MBS to the White House with full pomp—flyovers, an honor guard, and an elite dinner with business leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rehabilitation of MBS underscores that human rights abuses, including the killing of a U.S. resident journalist, carry no consequences when tied to personal alliances and his family business interests. It reflects an authoritarian normalization of political violence intertwined with the Trump family's financial incentives.

Trump elevates Saudi Arabia to ‘major non-NATO ally’ status

What Happened: Trump designated Saudi Arabia a major non-NATO ally, opening the door to easier weapons transfers, U.S. stockpiles in the kingdom, and Saudi bids on Pentagon contracts.

Why It Matters: Trump is granting unprecedented military privileges to a repressive regime while benefiting from enormous Saudi financial commitments tied to his family’s business orbit. The move cements a foreign policy driven by personal deals, arms sales, and authoritarian alliances—not U.S. national security.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. deports dozens of migrants to Ukraine amid war

What Happened: Trump officials deported 50 people to Ukraine—the largest deportation since Russia’s genocidal invasion—including people raised in the U.S. who don’t speak Ukrainian or aren’t legally Ukrainian citizens. NPR confirmed ICE even tried to deport a stateless Soviet-born man with a U.S. citizen family.

Why It Matters: Deporting Ukrainians into an active battlefield is a blatant violation of international norms and a testament to Trump’s disregard for due process and human rights. The episode reiterates a regime treating vulnerable people as expendable props for political theater, even if it puts them directly in harm’s way.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Number receiving unemployment benefits highest since August: Labor Department

What Happened: Nearly 2 million Americans filed for unemployment in mid-October, the highest since August, as new claims hit 232,000 and backlogged shutdown data finally posted. Economists warn that Trump’s 43-day shutdown and tariff chaos are pushing the economy toward negative Q4 growth.

Why It Matters: Rising joblessness and federal dysfunction show Trump’s policies are dragging the economy toward recession. With ACA subsidies expiring and consumer confidence collapsing, working Americans are absorbing the damage from a downturn that Trump created and refuses to address.

A record number of Americans are anxious about health care costs going into next year

What Happened: A new West Health–Gallup survey shows 47% of U.S. adults fear they won’t be able to afford health care in 2026, the highest ever recorded, amid rising drug costs, skipped care, and the looming expiration of ACA premium subsidies.

Why It Matters: Millions are already priced out of basic care, and the subsidy cliff will trigger massive premium spikes that push coverage out of reach for even more families. Trump’s refusal to extend subsidies is accelerating a nationwide crisis of medical debt, delayed treatment, and collapsing access.

Trump’s focus on race backfires as voters punish economic failings Eduardo Porter

What Happened: A new Guardian analysis finds voters are punishing Trump’s economic failures — inflation, stalled job growth, and rising insecurity — as his focus on racial grievance backfires. Special elections delivered sweeping Democratic wins across red, blue, and purple areas.

Why It Matters: Trump’s racial-scapegoating strategy is colliding with real economic pain, fracturing his coalition and fueling resistance ahead of the midterms. As household costs soar, voters are rejecting the regime’s culture-war distractions in favor of economic accountability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

ACLU and EFF Sue a City Blanketed With Flock Surveillance Cameras

What Happened: The ACLU and EFF filed a major lawsuit against San Jose for deploying nearly 500 Flock license-plate surveillance cameras, creating a vast location-tracking database that logs millions of vehicle movements each month. The suit argues the warrantless searches of this system violate California’s constitution, state privacy laws, and allow police to monitor residents’ daily lives—including visits to clinics, immigration centers, and places of worship.

Tennessee state judge blocks National Guard deployment to Memphis

What Happened: A Tennessee state judge temporarily blocked Governor Bill Lee’s deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis, ruling that state militia law doesn’t allow him to activate troops for routine crime control without approval from the General Assembly. The ruling delays the deployment for five days to allow an appeal and marks another legal setback for Trump’s push to deploy troops in U.S. cities.

Federal court blocks Texas from using new congressional gerrymander in 2026 midterms

What Happened: A three-judge federal panel struck down Texas Republicans’ unprecedented mid-decade congressional map—drawn at Trump’s urging to lock in GOP control of up to 30 of the state’s 38 seats—ruling that the new lines were a racial gerrymander and ordering Texas to revert to its 2021 map for the 2026 elections. Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Bill targeting White House ballroom donations introduced by Democrats

What Happened: Democrats introduced the Stop Ballroom Bribery Act to restrict private donations for construction on White House grounds after Trump solicited hundreds of millions for his $300 million East Wing ballroom. The bill would ban anonymous donors, prohibit contributions from people with business before the government, and impose a two-year lobbying freeze, though it faces long odds in a GOP-controlled Congress.

Appeals court denies Trump’s bid to revive defamation claims against CNN

What Happened: A federal appeals court, including two Trump-appointed judges, unanimously rejected Trump’s attempt to revive his $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN for calling his 2020 election lies the “Big Lie.” The judges ruled he never plausibly alleged falsity, shutting down his claim that CNN improperly likened him to Adolf Hitler.

Slotkin, Kelly lead Democrats in military, intelligence appeal: ‘You can refuse illegal orders’

What Happened: A coalition of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, released a joint video urging service members and intelligence officials to refuse any illegal orders issued by Trump. The message comes as Trump continues deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean that have killed at least 83 people, bypassing traditional interdiction procedures and sparking concerns that troops could be held liable for unlawful killings.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2 billion — UAE-backed investment tied to envoy Steve Witkoff’s crypto firm, raising conflict-of-interest concerns.

500 — Flock surveillance cameras deployed across San Jose, now the target of an ACLU/EFF lawsuit over warrantless tracking.

$1.77 trillion — Federal student-loan portfolio Trump officials are exploring selling off to private investors.

20 million+ — Chickens killed in the current bird-flu wave while the USDA rejects evidence of airborne spread.

30,000+ — Charlotte students absent in a single day as families sheltered indoors during mass immigration raids.

15,000 — U.S. troops now amassed in the Caribbean under “Southern Spear,” signaling preparations for unauthorized action in Venezuela.

21 — Lethal U.S. boat strikes carried out in the Caribbean with no evidence provided of drug smuggling.

47% — U.S. adults who fear they won’t be able to afford health care next year, the highest level ever recorded.

17% — Drop in newly enrolled international students at U.S. colleges due to Trump’s visa crackdown.

2+ million — Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits — highest since August.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

A federal voter-surveillance machine is being built — How soon before Trump tries to use it to challenge results, intimidate voters, or purge rolls ahead of 2026?

Trump is edging the U.S. toward a Venezuela war — When will covert action and troop buildups cross into full unauthorized war?

Trump is threatening to strike Mexico — Will Trump order strikes against Mexico without consent or congressional approval?

Federal power is being handed to private actors — What happens when civil rights, surveillance, and public services are controlled by unregulated and unvetted contractors?

Public education is being dismantled in real time — How quickly will the collapse of federal oversight erase protections for vulnerable students?

Reproductive criminalization is re-emerging nationwide — How soon will hard-right legislators revive extreme bans and punitive enforcement?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Normalization of Foreign Influence — Trump’s lavish MBS visit, elite business-leader dinner, and Saudi MNNA status show U.S. foreign policy increasingly shaped by personal deals, moneyed interests, and autocratic alliances.

Weaponized Immigration Enforcement — Mass raids in Charlotte and Raleigh, wrongful deportations, and civilians paid to surveil immigrants mark the most aggressive expansion of federal policing in decades — with due process treated as optional.

Systematic Dismantling of Government Infrastructure — From the Education Department’s gutting to the FCC rolling back cybersecurity rules, Trump’s regime continues hollowing out core institutions intended to protect Americans.

Deepening Economic Crisis — Unemployment is rising, healthcare costs are poised to explode with the subsidy cliff, foreign student enrollment is collapsing, and businesses are warning of tariff-driven chaos — all while the regime prioritizes political theatrics over stability.

Growing Legal & Institutional Resistance — Courts blocking Texas gerrymandering, judges halting troop deployments, and lawmakers publicly warning troops to refuse illegal orders show that institutional pushback is intensifying — but the stakes are rising just as fast.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.