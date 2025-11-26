The Texas Capitol is lit during a session in the State Senate, as Republicans attempt to pass an HB 4, a bill that would redraw the state’s 38 Congressional Districts, in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 22, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late August, disclosures show

What Happened: Trump purchased at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October, according to newly released financial disclosures. The filings show a sweeping buying spree across sectors directly affected by his administration’s decisions, raising immediate ethical red flags.

Why It Matters: Trump is making major personal investments in industries his government is actively reshaping, creating profound conflicts of interest that blur the line between public policy and private gain. This pattern shows a president using his position to enrich himself while taxpayers and regulators are kept in the dark.

The Crypto Industry’s $28 Billion in ‘Dirty Money’

What Happened: Investigators found over $28 billion in illicit funds flowing through major crypto exchanges—including Binance, which inked a $2 billion deal with Trump’s crypto company. The money came from North Korean hackers, global scam networks, and cybercriminal syndicates, while Trump dismantled the DOJ’s crypto enforcement team and pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned himself into crypto’s chief protector, stripping oversight as criminal money moves through exchanges now tied to his own business. This is geopolitical-scale corruption, and U.S. policy is being reshaped to benefit criminal-linked crypto platforms that enrich Trump while enabling hostile actors to move billions through the global financial system.

Next Trump Project Opens More Doors for New Investors

What Happened: Trump and his Saudi-linked partner Dar Al Arkan announced a new Maldives luxury hotel funded through “real estate tokenization,” allowing anonymous global investors to buy fractional digital shares of the project. The structure slashes traditional oversight and expands the pool of foreign buyers who can quietly channel money into Trump-branded ventures.

Why It Matters: Tokenized real estate creates an unregulated backdoor for foreign governments, oligarchs, and sanctioned actors to financially embed themselves in Trump’s businesses while he is in office. It further entwines Trump’s presidency with opaque overseas funding streams—deepening corruption risks and making U.S. policy vulnerable to hidden financial influence.

White House pulls rule forcing airlines to pay passengers for flight disruptions

What Happened: Trump formally withdrew a Biden-era rule that would have required airlines to compensate passengers with cash, meals, and lodging during major flight delays and cancellations. Transportation officials said they would instead “allow airlines to compete” on customer service, effectively eliminating minimum consumer protections before they could take effect.

Why It Matters: This hands a massive win to airline donors while stripping passengers of basic protections and shifting the cost of corporate failures onto travelers. Trump is gutting consumer rights in the middle of national travel chaos.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US official advocated months ago for sinking boats carrying suspected drugs, witnesses say

What Happened: Emil Bove — then the acting deputy attorney general and now a federal appellate judge — repeatedly told DOJ staff the government should “sink the boats” carrying suspected drugs, remarks witnesses now see as a blueprint for Trump’s unprecedented military strikes that have killed more than 80 people across 21 attacks. The Justice Department later produced a classified OLC opinion justifying the use of military force on suspected drug vessels, while Senate Democrats were cut out of the briefing on its legal basis.

Why It Matters: This marks the clearest evidence yet of the regime embracing extrajudicial killings as policy, replacing prosecutions with unilateral military force and burying the legal rationale behind classification walls. It shows a government using counterterrorism labels to justify killing suspects without trial, dismantling oversight, and turning routine criminal cases into a battlefield doctrine authored inside the DOJ.

Democratic senators request GAO probe of Trump official’s conduct in criminal referrals

What Happened: Eight Democratic senators asked the GAO to investigate whether FHFA Director Bill Pulte abused his power by using confidential mortgage data to make partisan criminal referrals against Trump’s political targets, including Letitia James and Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Reuters revealed Pulte bypassed the inspector general and sent his accusations straight to Trump-aligned DOJ prosecutors after accessing private loan records.

Why It Matters: A federal regulator is weaponizing sensitive financial data to punish Trump’s perceived enemies, effectively turning the FHFA into a political enforcement arm. It also underscores how Trump’s purge of watchdogs has removed basic oversight, allowing loyalists to turn routine agency duties into tools of retaliation and intimidation.

The Unraveling of the Justice Department

What Happened: A major investigation reveals DOJ collapsing under loyalty tests, retaliatory firings, canceled corruption cases, and pressure to fabricate charges against Trump’s enemies. Career attorneys describe a culture of fear and systemic ethics violations.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the DOJ into his personal enforcement machine, erasing the line between law and vendetta. The collapse of internal safeguards signals a fundamental breakdown of rule-of-law norms.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

This App Lets ICE Track Vehicles and Owners Across the Country

What Happened: ICE is using a Motorola–Thomson Reuters system that pulls billions of license plate scans tied to home addresses, phone numbers, and personal records, with facial recognition and predictive tracking built in. Agents can follow people’s movements in real time with almost zero public reporting or oversight.

Why It Matters: This quietly creates a nationwide surveillance dragnet that treats entire communities like potential suspects, blurring the line between immigration enforcement and domestic intelligence policing. It normalizes warrantless tracking and expands government power in ways that can be turned against anyone.

Whistleblower accuses Ed Martin of ‘concealing and destroying’ records related to DOJ’s weaponization group

What Happened: A DOJ whistleblower accused Ed Martin—the head of Trump’s Weaponization Working Group—of concealing and destroying official communications tied to politically driven investigations. Democrats launched a probe after allegations he used personal devices and encrypted apps to bypass federal record-keeping laws.

Why It Matters: Martin oversees some of the most aggressive prosecutions targeting Trump’s perceived enemies, and destroying records underscores an intentional effort to hide illegal or retaliatory actions. This is how authoritarian systems operate—erasing accountability while weaponizing state power for punishment.

Fannie Mae officials saw no evidence of mortgage fraud against Letitia James, filing shows

What Happened: Fannie Mae fraud investigators found no evidence that Attorney General Letitia James committed mortgage fraud, even as FHFA Director Bill Pulte pushed DOJ to indict her. Prosecutors were repeatedly told the case lacked proof, but Trump loyalists moved forward anyway after a prior U.S. attorney refused.

Why It Matters: The regime is using confidential financial data and federal agencies to fabricate criminal cases against political opponents. It exposes a pipeline where loyalty overrides evidence, turning prosecution into a political weapon rather than a legal process.

Judge Says Justice Dept. May Have Committed Misconduct in Comey Case

What Happened: A federal magistrate said the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey might be tainted by “government misconduct,” citing major legal misstatements and missing grand jury records. The judge ordered unusual disclosure of grand jury materials to Comey’s defense, signaling deep procedural flaws.

Why It Matters: The ruling reiterates that prosecutors bent legal norms to manufacture charges against a top Trump critic, undermining basic rule-of-law standards. It shows how weaponized prosecutions fall apart under scrutiny, revealing a justice system distorted by political pressure.

Why are US border agents in Charlotte, and are they allowed to operate there?

What Happened: Border Patrol agents carried out aggressive inland raids across Charlotte—far outside normal jurisdiction—arresting over 100 people outside churches, stores, and homes. The operations were led by Greg Bovino, Trump’s militarized raid chief known for propaganda-style enforcement videos.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned Border Patrol into a roaming domestic police force, testing how far agents can push warrantless enforcement deep inside U.S. cities. It blurs constitutional limits and terrorizes communities, laying the groundwork for nationalized internal policing.

As Trump Looks for Distraction on Epstein, Justice Dept. Rushes to His Aid

What Happened: Trump ordered AG Pam Bondi to investigate Democrats named in newly released Epstein documents, and within 217 minutes she referred the matter to prosecutors—reversing earlier guidance that no action was warranted. At the same time, the DOJ worked to block the release of the remaining Epstein files.

Why It Matters: This is yet another example of the DOJ being deployed as a rapid-response political weapon to manipulate news cycles and shield Trump from damaging revelations. It confirms that prosecutions and investigations now pivot on political loyalty rather than evidence.

Massie warns DOJ’s new Epstein probes may block document releases

What Happened: Rep. Thomas Massie warned that Trump’s sudden DOJ investigations into Democrats connected to Epstein could classify key documents as part of “ongoing investigations,” preventing Congress from releasing them. The warning came just as bipartisan support was building to force full disclosure of the files.

Why It Matters: The regime is using investigations to bury evidence and protect Trump, his allies, and donors. It weaponizes secrecy to obstruct transparency and shield powerful figures implicated in a major abuse scandal.

Judge overseeing US Rep. McIver’s case tells prosecutors to turn over authorities’ texts

What Happened: A federal judge ordered prosecutors to hand over full text message records from officers involved in a chaotic ICE confrontation tied to the case against Rep. LaMonica McIver. The government had only provided cherry-picked messages, raising questions about withheld evidence.

Why It Matters: The ruling signals that prosecutors may be hiding exculpatory information in a politically motivated case targeting a Democratic lawmaker. It underscores how selective evidence and biased charging decisions are becoming tools of partisan retaliation.

Kash Patel’s girlfriend being protected by FBI SWAT agents as security perk

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel deployed an elite SWAT-level protective detail to his girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins—an unprecedented use of federal security resources. The detail diverted tactical agents from national threats while Patel already faced scrutiny for personal use of FBI assets.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant conversion of law enforcement power into a personal perk, degrading operational readiness and public trust. It shows how Trump loyalists are reshaping federal agencies into private service arms rather than public institutions.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump has ‘blurred’ line between military and politics, ex-officers warn

What Happened: Six former service secretaries and retired generals warned that Trump’s domestic deployments of the National Guard, mass purges of senior officers, and partisan military appearances are turning the military into a political tool. Their report cites falling morale and erosion of the armed forces’ apolitical norms.

Why It Matters: Once the military is seen as partisan, democratic safeguards fracture, and the risk of politicized force skyrockets. The shift accelerates authoritarian drift and weakens both domestic trust and global deterrence.

Indiana Republican called out by Trump on redistricting is swatted

What Happened: Hours after Trump attacked Indiana GOP Sen. Greg Goode on Truth Social as a “RINO” for not backing his gerrymandering push, Goode’s home was targeted in a swatting incident. Deputies responded to a fabricated report of violence; Goode and his family were unharmed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s public attacks are consistently followed by harassment and threats against targeted officials, creating a climate of intimidation around policy disputes. The swatting underscores how Trump’s pressure campaign on redistricting is escalating into real-world danger for lawmakers who don’t fall in line.

Trump rejects Greene’s safety concerns, doubles down on ‘traitor’ label

What Happened: Trump mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s warnings that his rhetoric had exposed her to threats, publicly calling her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” and escalating his attacks on Truth Social. Greene reported hoax threats, harassment, and a bomb warning to her family’s business in the aftermath.

Why It Matters: The episode shows that even Trump’s most loyal allies are targets the moment they break ranks, proving loyalty offers no protection in his political system. It normalizes intimidation and political violence as internal enforcement mechanisms within the GOP.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Church members flee as federal agents arrive at east Charlotte place of worship

What Happened: Masked federal agents rushed onto the grounds of an east Charlotte church during Saturday yard work, showing no identification and detaining a congregant in front of children while attempting to grab others. Terrified worshippers scattered into the surrounding woods, and the church has now suspended services after families broke down inside, unsure who had been taken.

Why It Matters: Raids reaching into houses of worship signal a new level of indiscriminate and militarized enforcement, collapsing long-standing norms of sanctuary and safety. It spreads terror through immigrant communities and blurs constitutional limits on federal policing in civilian spaces.

ICE agent arrested for pulling gun on California teen, lawyer says

What Happened: Off-duty ICE agent Gerardo Rodriguez was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a 17-year-old Mexican American boy, ordering him out of his truck, and interrogating him about his identity while flashing a badge. Video captured Rodriguez shouting, “Freeze, police,” before neighbors intervened and the boy’s parents rushed in with his passport.

Why It Matters: The episode reflects a culture in which federal authority is emboldening profiling and armed intimidation far from any lawful immigration context. It shows how Trump’s deportation climate is spilling into civilian life, making even routine encounters potentially dangerous for Latino youths.

What the Trump Administration’s Videos From a Chicago Immigration Raid Don’t Show

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation revealed that Trump’s viral Chicago raid videos omitted the reality of families seized in the middle of the night—parents zip-tied in front of screaming children and asylum-seekers with no criminal records hauled away without explanation. None were charged, and many were deported or detained while their U.S.-citizen children now sit in shelters, terrified of more raids.

Why It Matters: The regime is using militarized raids as propaganda while hiding the human destruction behind the spectacle, tearing apart families to fuel fear and political theater. It exposes a tactic of cruelty-as-deterrence that treats immigrant communities as props in Trump’s escalating campaign of domination and control.

DOJ records show hundreds of immigrants arrested in Chicago had no criminal records

What Happened: New DOJ filings show 97% of the 614 immigrants arrested in Chicago had no criminal record, contradicting Trump’s claims that agents were targeting “the worst of the worst.” The raids—featuring helicopters and forced entry—likely violated a federal consent decree requiring warrants or probable cause.

Why It Matters: The data prove these raids were broad dragnets used to terrorize entire neighborhoods rather than remove criminals, weaponizing mass detention as a political performance. It signals a turn toward policing that treats whole communities as enemies of the state while shredding legal limits.

Supreme Court to consider case that could limit asylum rights for migrants

What Happened: The Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s effort to redefine when a migrant “arrives” in the U.S., aiming to overturn a ruling that asylum seekers turned back at the border must still be allowed to apply. The case centers on “metering,” which stranded families in dangerous border zones and effectively blocked access to the asylum system.

Why It Matters: A ruling for Trump could strip asylum protections from people stopped mere feet from U.S. soil, giving the regime sweeping power to shut down humanitarian relief entirely. It would mark one of the most dramatic legal rollbacks of asylum rights in modern history.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Acting head of FEMA leaves after short and troubled tenure

What Happened: Acting FEMA chief David Richardson abruptly resigned after six chaotic months marked by major missteps during disasters and mass staff departures, becoming the second agency head forced out since May. FEMA has lost roughly 2,500 employees this year amid climate emergencies.

Why It Matters: The agency responsible for disaster response is being gutted in real time, leaving tens of millions vulnerable as storms intensify and emergencies surge. Trump is hollowing out core federal capacity, turning public safety into another casualty of his anti-government agenda.

Immigrant student enrollment is dwindling at schools across the US amid immigration crackdowns

What Happened: Schools across the U.S. are reporting a sharp drop in immigrant student enrollment as deportations surge, families self-deport, and new arrivals plummet under Trump’s border policies. Districts from Miami to Denver to San Diego are losing thousands of students, shuttering newcomer programs, and facing major budget shortfalls linked to the collapse.

Why It Matters: This is the human cost of Trump’s crackdown as families are ripped apart, children are pulled from classrooms, and districts are losing critical funding while students return to unstable or dangerous conditions abroad. It’s a quiet demographic purge that strikes at public education, isolates vulnerable kids, and spreads fear through immigrant communities across the country.

NIH funding cuts have affected over 74,000 people enrolled in experiments, a new report says

What Happened: NIH cuts halted 383 clinical trials between February and August, disrupting treatment studies for cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases, and affecting more than 74,000 patients. Many lost access to medications, devices, or trials that never launched or never published results.

Why It Matters: Trump’s assault on science is directly endangering patients, erasing critical research, and destroying the infrastructure needed for future medical breakthroughs. It weakens national health capacity and abandons people who depended on these trials for care and hope.

EPA moves to limit scope of clean water law to reduce amount of wetlands it covers

What Happened: The EPA proposed a rule removing federal protection from most wetlands, limiting the Clean Water Act to only “relatively permanent” waters and stripping oversight from millions of acres long regulated under bipartisan administrations. The move follows the Sackett ruling and hands power to states and developers.

Why It Matters: This is a massive win for polluters and developers that puts drinking water, flood protection, and climate resilience at risk for communities nationwide. Trump is accelerating environmental collapse to reward donors while dismantling decades of federal safeguards.

He Vowed to “Protect the Unborn.” Now He’s Blocking a Bill to Expand Medicaid for Wisconsin’s New Moms.

What Happened: Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos is blocking bipartisan legislation extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months—even though 48 states have adopted it and his own caucus supports it. The bill would cost just $9 million despite a $4.6 billion state surplus.

Why It Matters: The move exposes the hypocrisy of “pro-life” rhetoric that refuses basic postpartum care proven to prevent maternal deaths and medical crises. It shows the GOP weaponizing poverty and punishing women rather than supporting families.

RFK Jr. Tries to Tie Aluminum in Vaccines to Food Allergies

What Happened: RFK Jr. suggested that aluminum in vaccines may contribute to rising food allergies, while admitting there is no evidence to support the claim. His remarks follow months of regime attacks on aluminum adjuvants despite decades of confirmed safety and major studies disproving harm.

Why It Matters: Kennedy continues using federal office to mainstream debunked anti-vaccine conspiracies, undermining science and public trust in childhood immunization. It’s resulting in policy changes driven by ideology rather than evidence, risking preventable disease outbreaks.

Republicans targeted abortion providers. Some Mainers lost primary care

What Happened: Maine Family Planning clinics are cutting basic services after a new federal law blocked Medicaid payments to any clinic that provides abortions, eliminating care for uninsured and low-income rural patients who relied on them for everyday medical needs. The cuts have left communities without primary care, testing, or treatment options.

Why It Matters: Anti-abortion policy is being used to dismantle frontline healthcare for entire regions, punishing providers and abandoning tens of thousands of patients. The result is a manufactured crisis that hits rural families hardest and exposes the true goal of restricting care.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Administration Escalates Pressure on Venezuela

What Happened: Trump sent the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group to the Caribbean, labeled a Venezuelan faction a foreign terrorist organization, and carried out another lethal boat strike that’s part of a campaign linked to at least 83 deaths since September. At the same time, he hinted at possible strikes on Venezuelan soil while floating negotiations with Nicolás Maduro, creating chaos and contradiction inside his own regime.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging the U.S. toward a war justified by unverified claims and terrorism labels that bypass normal legal limits. It expands his war powers through lethal force without evidence, transparency, or congressional approval.

Trump Says U.S. May Hold Talks With Venezuela’s Maduro

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. may open negotiations with Nicolás Maduro even as the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group arrives in the Caribbean and the administration designates a Venezuelan military network as a foreign terrorist organization. Behind the scenes, aides have presented Trump with options for Special Forces raids and airstrikes, though officials admit he hasn’t decided whether to attack.

Why It Matters: Trump is signaling diplomacy while simultaneously escalating a military posture that has already killed dozens in “drug boat” strikes with no public evidence. The mixed signals deepen fears that he is inching toward a major war without congressional consultation or a clear legal or strategic framework.

US will label supposed Venezuelan drug cartel ‘headed by Maduro’ as terrorist organization

What Happened: Trump officials said they will designate the so-called “Cartel of the Suns” as a foreign terrorist organization, even though experts say no such organized cartel exists. The move came hours before Trump again suggested negotiating with Maduro and refused to rule out sending U.S. troops to Venezuela, or even striking Mexico.

Why It Matters: The designation appears designed to manufacture a legal pretext for escalating military force in the Caribbean while Trump has already deployed 15,000 personnel and conducted deadly strikes without proof of drug trafficking. Experts warn this fabricated rationale risks dragging the region toward conflict under false pretenses.

Trump Says U.S. Will Sell F-35s to Saudis, Despite Pentagon Concerns

What Happened: Trump announced he will sell 48 F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia, overruling Pentagon and intelligence warnings that the deal could let China access America’s most sensitive fighter technology. The move comes ahead of Mohammed bin Salman’s White House visit, with no demands for Saudi normalization with Israel or safeguards for U.S. security interests.

Why It Matters: This hands Riyadh—and potentially Beijing—unprecedented access to America’s most advanced weapons while gutting long-standing protections for Israel’s military edge and U.S. tech security. Trump is pushing through a high-risk arms deal that rewards authoritarian allies and steers benefits toward his family’s Saudi-linked ventures, over direct national-security warnings.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

White House to meet clergy with ties to pro-war Russian Orthodox Church

What Happened: The White House Faith Office is meeting with clergy and lobbyists tied to the Russian Orthodox Church, an institution that serves as an arm of Russian intelligence and is central to Putin’s wartime ideology. The delegation is lobbying U.S. officials to push lies of Ukrainian “religious persecution,” despite warnings that Moscow-linked Orthodox networks serve as channels for foreign influence and intelligence.

Why It Matters: This gives Kremlin religious operatives direct access to Trump’s inner circle, laundering Putin’s narratives through faith-based channels. It risks turning U.S. religious freedom policy into a vector for espionage, disinformation, and pro-Kremlin political influence inside the government.

France Steps Up Fight Against Disinformation as U.S. Pulls Back, Official Says

What Happened: As Trump dismantles U.S. programs that track and expose foreign disinformation, France is expanding its counter-propaganda efforts—publicly attributing Russian operations and launching new initiatives like the “French Response” to debunk hostile narratives. Officials say Moscow has recently staged inflammatory incidents, including fake provocations near Paris mosques, to manipulate public opinion.

Why It Matters: With the U.S. retreating, allies are left to shoulder the fight against Russian information warfare alone, creating a strategic gap that adversaries can exploit. Trump’s rollback of defenses leaves democracies more vulnerable and cedes the information battlefield to authoritarian regimes.

Heritage Foundation Board Member Resigns Over Video Defending Carlson

What Happened: Princeton professor Robert P. George resigned from the Heritage Foundation board after its president refused to retract a video defending Tucker Carlson’s interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The video attacked critics as a “globalist class” and “venomous coalition,” rhetoric widely interpreted—even within Heritage—as coded antisemitism.

Why It Matters: The resignation exposes how extremist and antisemitic rhetoric has been embedded in the conservative movement for decades—even as Trump elevated white nationalist figures across government without pushback. Republicans’ sudden outrage rings hollow, highlighting the hypocrisy of a movement that tolerated this shift until it became a public liability.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

New analysis shows more US consumers are falling behind on their utility bills

What Happened: A new Century Foundation report shows households are rapidly falling behind on electricity and heating costs, with past-due balances up nearly 10% and monthly energy bills up 12% in a year. Nearly 6 million families now face debts severe enough to trigger collections as energy demand surges.

Why It Matters: This signals a deepening affordability crisis hitting working families even as Trump claims the economy is thriving and dismisses negative data. With consumer protections gutted and energy-intensive tech expansion driving costs higher, Americans are being squeezed into rising debt and worsening financial insecurity.

Disaster and insurance costs are rising. The middle class is struggling to hang on

What Happened: NPR reports that climate disasters and shrinking insurer participation are driving insurance bills into the $5,000–$10,000 range, pushing families out of coastal communities. Home values are falling, rents are spiking, and foreclosures are looming as rebuilding rules grow more expensive.

Why It Matters: This is a slow-moving displacement crisis that is pricing average Americans out of entire regions and hollowing out local economies. With FEMA weakened, climate policy rolled back, and insurers deregulated, only the wealthy will be able to remain in disaster-prone areas while millions are forced to uproot their lives.

Seniors hit with 10 percent Medicare Part B cost increase in 2026

What Happened: Medicare Part B premiums will jump nearly 10 percent next year, almost double last year’s increase. CMS blamed rising prices and utilization while claiming the hike would have been even higher without recent policy changes.

Why It Matters: This is a punishing cost spike for seniors and disabled Americans already facing soaring living expenses and shrinking benefits. Despite Trump’s promises to protect Medicare, his policies are driving higher healthcare costs that hit fixed-income households hardest while corporations reap financial gains.

AI Risks Leaving 25% of New College Grads Jobless, Senator Says

What Happened: Sen. Mark Warner warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could drive unemployment among new college graduates to 25% within the next two to three years, far higher than today’s already-rising 9.3%. He said the economic fallout will be severe enough to trigger “unprecedented” social disruption as families who invested heavily in higher education face a collapsing job market.

Why It Matters: With Congress refusing to pass real AI legislation, the warning highlights a looming crisis where automation outpaces public policy, leaving young workers exposed while tech giants profit. Warner’s call for AI companies to fund 70–80% of national retraining efforts underscores how the burden is shifting to corporations as the federal government abdicates responsibility.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Tennessee judge blocks Trump’s use of National Guard in Memphis but gives time for government appeal

What Happened: A Tennessee judge ruled that Gov. Bill Lee’s deployment of the National Guard to Memphis under Trump’s crime-crackdown plan likely violates state law, which restricts Guard use to rebellion, invasion, or local government requests. She issued an injunction blocking the deployment but paused it for five days to allow the state to appeal.

CPB agrees to revive a $36 million deal with NPR killed after Trump’s pressure

What Happened: CPB reversed its earlier decision and reinstated a $36 million contract with NPR after a judge rejected its claim that canceling the deal had nothing to do with White House pressure. NPR’s lawsuit revealed CPB pulled the contract just 48 hours after a senior Trump budget official warned them against doing business with the network, part of Trump’s broader campaign to defund and punish public media.

New York Ban on Migrant Arrests in Courts Survives Trump Challenge

What Happened: A federal judge rejected Trump’s attempt to strike down New York’s Protect Our Courts Act, ruling that the state can bar federal immigration agents from arresting migrants in or around courthouses without a judge-signed warrant. The judge also dismissed the regime’s effort to force New York police to share data with ICE, calling the lawsuit an improper attempt to “commandeer” state resources.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

6 million — U.S. households now behind on utility bills, facing debts severe enough for collections.

12% — Average spike in monthly energy costs over the past year.

$5,000–$10,000 — Annual homeowners insurance bills hitting coastal families as climate disasters intensify.

97% — Share of Chicago immigrants arrested in Trump’s raids who had no criminal record.

383 — Clinical trials halted under NIH cuts, affecting more than 74,000 patients.

15,000 — U.S. personnel deployed to the Caribbean as Trump escalates military actions tied to Venezuela.

83 — Deaths linked to Trump’s boat strikes since September.

$82 million — Bonds Trump personally purchased in sectors shaped by his own policies.

$28 billion — Illicit funds uncovered flowing through crypto exchanges now tied to Trump’s business deals.

48 — F-35 jets Trump plans to sell to Saudi Arabia over Pentagon objections.

25% — Potential unemployment rate for new college grads as AI accelerates.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is targeting America’s safety net — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Extrajudicial killings are becoming normalized — How far will Trump’s “kill authority” spread?

Prosecutions are no longer evidence-based — Will DOJ’s manufactured cases become the template for mass political indictments?

A war narrative is being manufactured — When does the Venezuela war that Trump is setting up begin?

Core institutions are breaking down — How quickly will federal agencies collapse?

Domestic policing is being nationalized — How far will internal enforcement go inside U.S. cities?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Corruption Machine Is Now Policy — Government power is being fused with private enrichment, turning bonds, crypto deals, and tokenized real estate into opaque global funding pipelines that tie U.S. policy directly to foreign money and authoritarian partners.

Law Enforcement State — The justice system has been reengineered around loyalty tests, fabricated cases, destroyed records, and extrajudicial force, transforming the DOJ from a legal institution into a political enforcement arm of the presidency.

Domestic Surveillance Regime — Nationwide tracking systems, church raids, armed intimidation, and inland Border Patrol operations are converting immigration enforcement into a homegrown intelligence apparatus that treats communities as internal enemies.

War on the Safety Net — FEMA collapse, Medicare spikes, school enrollment crises, and gutted public services are shifting the burden of government failure onto seniors, patients, children, and immigrant families while dismantling basic protections.

Trump’s Economic Pain — Rising utility bills, collapsing insurance markets, halted medical trials, and a weakening job market are weaponizing economic hardship, eroding middle-class security while regime-aligned interests profit.

Authoritarian Foreign Alignment — Arms deals, crypto channels tied to hostile actors, and Kremlin-linked influence networks are steering U.S. policy toward autocratic regimes that gain direct leverage over American power and decision-making.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.