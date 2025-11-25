Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 15-16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A Tale of Two Terms: How Powerful Figures Were Prosecuted in Trump’s First Term, Then Pardoned in His Second

What Happened: Trump has erased more than a dozen corruption and fraud cases that his own first-term Justice Department investigated and prosecuted, granting clemency to figures like P.G. Sittenfeld, Devon Archer, Brian Kelsey, Glen Casada, and Cade Cothren. None met DOJ’s clemency standards, and nearly all bypassed the official process through political connections or by helping Trump’s allies attack the Bidens.

Why It Matters: Trump is wiping out the work of his own prosecutors and FBI agents, turning clemency into an instrument of loyalty rather than justice. Legal experts warn he is dismantling prosecutorial independence and normalizing political corruption as acceptable behavior for those aligned with him.

Trump pardons Jan. 6 rioter for gun offense and woman convicted of threatening to shoot FBI agents

What Happened: Trump issued two new Jan. 6-related pardons to Suzanne Ellen Kaye, who threatened to shoot FBI agents, and Daniel Wilson, a rioter with a separate felony gun conviction, after investigators found six firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The White House cast both cases as “disfavored political speech,” contradicting court findings that each engaged in serious criminal conduct.

Why It Matters: The pardons further normalize political violence by elevating Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists — including those who threatened federal agents and stockpiled weapons — as allies of the regime. Trump is dismantling accountability for extremist violence and signaling that loyalty to him overrides the rule of law.

Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late August, financial disclosures show

What Happened: Trump bought at least $82 million—and possibly up to $337 million—in corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October, including debt from companies boosted by his own deregulation and industrial policies. The purchases coincided with federal actions that benefited sectors like tech, retail, and finance, even as the government took stakes in some firms.

Why It Matters: Trump is financially invested in industries his regime directly shapes, creating staggering conflicts of interest between public policy and his private wealth. By profiting from companies he regulates, he continues erasing the line between government power and personal enrichment—classic kleptocracy enabled by weak disclosure rules.

US drops Biden plan to require passenger compensation for delayed flights

What Happened: Trump formally scrapped Biden-era plans that would have required airlines to pay passengers cash compensation for long delays, abandoning proposed payouts of $200–$775 and rolling back efforts to force greater transparency on fees. USDOT said compensation rules would create “unnecessary regulatory burdens,” siding with airlines that had aggressively lobbied to kill the proposal.

Why It Matters: This is another industry-friendly rollback that shifts costs onto consumers and leaves Americans with some of the weakest passenger protections. By reversing delay compensation rules used in the EU, Canada, Brazil, and the U.K., Trump is giving airlines a free pass while millions of travelers face record cancellations, rising fees, and no recourse when delays upend their lives.

Trump Organization Is Said to Be in Talks on a Saudi Government Real Estate Deal

What Happened: The Trump Organization is pursuing a licensing deal with Saudi Arabia’s $63 billion Diriyah megaproject, whose CEO, a longtime Trump ally, says a Trump-branded development is inevitable. The talks come as Trump prepares to host Mohammed bin Salman, putting him in national-security negotiations with a leader directly tied to his family’s business.

Why It Matters: This is another example of Trump using the presidency to enrich himself through authoritarian partners, merging U.S. foreign policy with personal profit. The Diriyah deal shows how government power, diplomacy, and Trump Organization finances have collapsed into one corrupt enterprise.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump administration seeks custody of imprisoned Colorado elections clerk

What Happened: Trump moved to take custody of Tina Peters — the Colorado elections clerk convicted of breaching voting machines — asking that she be transferred from state to federal custody. Colorado officials say there’s no legal basis, even as Trump allies push for her release during her nine-year sentence appeal.

Why It Matters: By trying to override a state conviction, he’s undermining state authority, meddling in an active case, and reiterating loyalty to those who helped attack election integrity.

Trump recasts foreign terror list to focus on ‘antifa,’ cartels

What Happened: Trump officials are expanding the foreign terrorist list to include left-wing European groups labeled “antifa” and Latin American cartels — organizations that don’t threaten the U.S. and have no record of deadly attacks. Experts say the move is legally unprecedented and could let the FBI surveil or investigate Americans for even minor perceived links.

Why It Matters: This shifts counterterrorism into a weapon against political opponents, creating a pretext to target U.S. activists and critics under the banner of “foreign terror ties.” By redefining terrorism around ideological enemies while delisting an ex–al-Qaeda faction, Trump is repurposing national-security powers into a weapon for policing dissent.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Michael Flynn, DOJ in Settlement Talks Over $50 Million Claim

What Happened: The Justice Department is moving toward settlements with Michael Flynn and former Trump White House lawyer Stefan Passantino, reversing its earlier stance under Biden, when it fought and won against both lawsuits. Flynn wants $50 million over his Russia probe prosecution, and Passantino claims the Jan. 6 committee hurt his reputation — positioning both for potential taxpayer-funded payouts.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to reward loyalists, rewrite the history of the Russia and Jan. 6 investigations, and frame his allies as victims of political persecution. These payouts would force taxpayers to bankroll his revenge campaign while legitimizing conspiracy narratives about “rogue” investigations into his own misconduct.

Justice Department quietly replaced ‘identical’ Trump signatures on recent pardons

What Happened: The Justice Department uploaded multiple Trump pardons featuring identical presidential signatures, prompting forensic experts to confirm they were carbon copies before the DOJ quietly replaced them. They blamed a “technical error” and staffing issues, insisting Trump personally signed all seven pardons.

Why It Matters: This highlights the chaotic and opaque nature of Trump’s clemency operation, which has increasingly bypassed formal review and gone to political allies, donors, and loyalists. The rushed re-signing effort and the regime’s defensive spin underscore how Trump’s pardon spree is driven by optics and favoritism, not rule of law or institutional integrity. Meanwhile, DOJ continues erasing key information in the public record.

He’s Called ‘Little Trump,’ and His Tactics Are Rankling White House Top Brass

What Happened: Bill Pulte, Trump’s pick to run the FHFA, is using the housing agency as a political weapon — purging ethics officials, digging up opposition research, pressuring prosecutors to target Trump enemies, and meddling in mortgage decisions to reward MAGA allies. Senior aides say he’s overstepping his power, stalling major deals, and causing so much internal chaos that some officials want him fired.

Why It Matters: Pulte shows how Trump is turning low-profile regulators into loyal enforcers who can quietly target opponents and reshape major markets with no oversight. By firing watchdogs, pushing partisan schemes, and reshaping Fannie and Freddie to fit Trump’s agenda, he’s accelerating institutional breakdown.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Former U.Va. President Details Justice Department Pressure That Led to Ouster

What Happened: Former University of Virginia president James E. Ryan released a 12-page letter describing intense Justice Department pressure that forced his resignation, calling the process akin to a “hostage situation.” Ryan says he was told he had four hours to quit or DOJ would “rain hell on U.Va” with investigations, funding cuts, and massive fines — a threat he says the board accepted in exchange for a deal to spare the university.

Why It Matters: By leveraging DOJ power to sway university governance, the regime is eroding institutional independence and signaling that dissent from its agenda carries real consequences.

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump for threats against her after their split

What Happened: Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Trump of endangering her life after he unleashed a barrage of attacks, calling her “wacky,” a “traitor,” and a “lightweight,” which she says immediately triggered new threats and warnings from private security firms. Greene, once one of Trump’s fiercest loyalists, says he is lying about her and trying to intimidate Republicans ahead of next week’s vote to release Jeffrey Epstein files.

Why It Matters: Trump turning his online mob against a former loyalist is textbook authoritarian behavior — punishing dissent, enforcing obedience, and weaponizing his followers as a pressure tool. Greene’s public alarm shows that even Trump’s closest allies are not immune.

Trump Defends Tucker Carlson After Nick Fuentes Interview

What Happened: Trump defended Tucker Carlson after his friendly interview with Nick Fuentes, an antisemitic white supremacist extremist, breaking weeks of silence that Fuentes had touted as approval. He brushed off concerns, claimed he “didn’t know much” about Fuentes despite dining with him in 2022, and said Carlson should interview anyone he wants, prompting Fuentes to post, “Thank you Mr. President!”

Why It Matters: Trump’s stance elevates a central figure in America’s white-nationalist movement and signals that extremist voices remain welcome in his coalition. By refusing to condemn Fuentes’s virulent antisemitism, he is pushing far-right ideology further into the conservative mainstream and rewarding extremism at the highest levels of power.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigration Crackdown Intensifies in Charlotte, N.C.

What Happened: Federal agents arrested 81 people in Charlotte as Trump expanded his aggressive immigration crackdown into North Carolina’s largest city, deploying elite units using military-style tactics. Officials warned that more raids are coming as clashes and footage of residents being detained fueled fear and chaos.

Why It Matters: This marks the nationwide spread of Chicago-style mass raids, with DHS flooding Democratic cities and operating with little local coordination. By sweeping up many people with no criminal history, Trump is normalizing paramilitary policing and massively escalating federal power against immigrant communities.

Transgender members of the Air Force sue government over losing retirement pay

What Happened: Seventeen transgender Air Force members sued after Trump officials revoked their already-approved early-retirement pensions, stripping those with 15–18 years of service of benefits and forcing them out with nothing. The rollback could cost each plaintiff up to $2 million over their lifetime.

Why It Matters: By retroactively canceling earned benefits, the regime is weaponizing the Pentagon against a vulnerable group and signaling that no service member is safe from ideological retaliation.

South Carolina looks at most restrictive abortion bill in the US as opponents keep pushing limits

What Happened: South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a sweeping abortion ban that would outlaw nearly all abortions, criminalize IUDs, restrict IVF, and impose prison sentences of up to 30 years on women and anyone who assists them. It would also make sharing abortion information a crime, turning routine reproductive care into a legal threat.

Why It Matters: This is the most extreme post-Roe effort yet, targeting contraception, IVF, and women as felons. It shows how the far right is driving policy that threatens medical care, bodily autonomy, and core constitutional rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Homeland Security Missions Falter Amid Focus on Deportations

What Happened: Trump pulled thousands of DHS agents off child-exploitation, human-trafficking, counterterrorism, and Iran sanctions work to focus almost entirely on mass deportations, stalling major investigations, and collapsing key national-security cases. Highly trained personnel were reassigned to routine traffic stops and immigrant roundups.

Why It Matters: DHS has been turned into a “Department of Deportation,” abandoning its post-9/11 mission and leaving the country more exposed to terrorism, organized crime, child-abuse networks, and foreign threats. It’s a classic authoritarian move: gut public-protection institutions to serve political goals, even at the cost of national security.

USDA head says ‘everyone’ on SNAP will now have to reapply

What Happened: Trump’s agriculture chief, Brooke Rollins, will force all 41 million SNAP recipients to reapply based on unverified fraud claims, despite states already doing regular recertifications. It’s a nationwide purge justified by rhetoric, not evidence.

Why It Matters: A mass reapplication could push millions off food aid through red tape and chaos, creating widespread hunger and benefit loss. It’s a backdoor cut to the country’s largest anti-hunger program, weaponizing bureaucracy under a false “fraud” narrative.

RFK Jr. discussed scaling back the role of FDA chief Makary

What Happened: RFK Jr. considered sidelining FDA chief Marty Makary and installing a new leader to run the agency amid internal turmoil, pausing the plan while Makary is given time to fix “leadership” issues. The FDA also quietly replaced a drug-regulation chief facing misconduct concerns.

Why It Matters: It signals growing chaos inside the nation’s health agencies and RFK Jr.’s expanding power to reshape drug policy based on politics, not science. Weakening the FDA’s command structure risks destabilizing drug oversight and giving Trump’s team more direct control over regulatory decisions.

Fired Scholars and Big Grants to Favored Projects: Inside Trump’s N.E.H.

What Happened: Trump slashed the National Endowment for the Humanities—canceling most Biden-era grants, firing two-thirds of staff, stripping the review council, and funneling millions to ideological allies, including a $10.4 million grant pushed through after it was rejected. He also opened a flood of unreviewed “chairman’s grants” that overwhelmingly benefit conservative and religious-aligned institutions.

Why It Matters: He is turning the nation’s biggest humanities funder into a political machine, replacing merit-based peer review with partisan loyalty. By weaponizing cultural funding to reward allies and sideline independent scholarship, Trump is erasing academic neutrality and using public arts money to entrench authoritarian control.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump weighs Venezuela strikes as U.S. forces prepare for attack order

What Happened: Trump signaled he’s ready to launch strikes on Venezuela as U.S. forces wait in the Caribbean, even after telling Congress no plans were underway, while the Pentagon studies targets and potential Delta Force missions.

Why It Matters: He is pushing the U.S. toward an undeclared war by bypassing Congress and leaning on shaky legal authority. With Venezuela mobilizing troops and the region on alert, a crisis manufactured by executive power could spiral into a major conflict.

Latest U.S. Strike on Boat in Pacific Kills 3, Southern Command Says

What Happened: Trump carried out his 21st lethal boat strike in two months, killing three more people, the White House claims were “drug smugglers,” without offering evidence. At least 83 people have now been summarily killed, even though experts say the U.S. military cannot lawfully target civilians who pose no imminent threat.

Why It Matters: Trump is running an unauthorized shadow war across the Pacific and Caribbean, using a self-declared “armed conflict” to bypass Congress and execute suspects without due process. With the USS Gerald R. Ford now deployed to the region and 15,000 troops mobilized, the campaign is rapidly expanding toward a possible strike on Venezuela.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

A Czech dilemma: Ukrainian ammunition program in limbo as populist coalition takes power in Prague

What Happened: Czechia’s program that delivered nearly 3 million shells to Ukraine is now stalled as Andrej Babiš and a far-right coalition move toward power, attacking the effort as too costly and floating impossible ideas like shifting it to NATO. With Estonia and other partners refusing to take over, there’s no clear plan to keep the supply chain running.

Why It Matters: Losing this program would cut off one of Kyiv’s fastest ammunition pipelines at a moment when Europe still can’t meet battlefield demand. It also marks another EU shift toward Hungary-style ambivalence on Ukraine.

Large far-right German delegation to visit Washington, Trump ally says

What Happened: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says about 40 AfD politicians will visit Washington in December, tightening links between MAGA Republicans and Germany’s far-right. Trump allies like Marco Rubio and JD Vance are defending AfD even though German intelligence classifies it as an extremist threat.

Why It Matters: This cements a transatlantic alliance between Trump’s movement and a party rooted in neo-Nazi networks and under state surveillance. By legitimizing AfD and framing accountability as “persecution,” Trump’s bloc is helping pro-Kremlin authoritarian forces undermine European democracy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

USDA data casts doubt on China’s soybean purchase promises touted by Trump

What Happened: China has bought just 332,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans since Trump’s summit with Xi — a tiny fraction of the 12 million tons Trump claimed would arrive by January, and nowhere near the 25 million tons per year he promised. With tariffs still high and cheaper South American soy available, China is buying elsewhere, driving U.S. prices down.

Why It Matters: Trump’s so-called “historic farm deal” looks like fiction, leaving U.S. farmers with rising costs, collapsing prices, and no relief in sight. As thousands of farms edge toward failure, Trump’s chaotic trade policy is worsening the agricultural crisis and speeding the broader economic downturn.

Trump’s Republican Party insists there’s no affordability crisis and dismisses election losses

What Happened: After major defeats in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, GOP leaders are denying any issue with Trump’s agenda — brushing off voter anger over inflation and urging candidates to double down on Trump. Trump is lying that the economy is improving, even as grocery prices remain higher than last year, and affordability dominated exit polls.

Why It Matters: By refusing to acknowledge economic pain, the GOP is prioritizing Trump’s narrative over voters’ reality. With the 2026 midterms ahead, Republicans risk further collapse by denying the crisis unfolding under Trump’s policies while Americans face rising costs, shrinking wages, and a weakening economy.

Brazilian coffee, beef and tropical fruit will still be tariffed 40%, says Brazil’s vice president

What Happened: Brazil’s vice president said key exports like coffee, beef, and tropical fruits will still face Trump’s punitive 40% tariff, despite the president’s announcement that he was lifting some import taxes to ease inflation. The extra tariff—imposed after Bolsonaro’s coup trial angered Trump—remains in place on most major Brazilian goods, continuing to strain U.S.–Brazil trade.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic, politically motivated tariff policy is distorting global supply chains, driving up U.S. food prices, and worsening tensions with major trading partners. With record-high beef and grocery costs already hammering Americans, economists warn that maintaining the 40% tariff will keep prices elevated and deepen the economic pain.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Officials in North Carolina city vow to resist looming federal immigration crackdown

What Happened: Charlotte officials and community leaders warned that a federal Border Patrol operation could begin as soon as this weekend, calling it an “invasion” and urging residents to peacefully protest and record agents’ actions. Local leaders said they received no formal notice from Trump, but the sheriff confirmed federal agents told him raids similar to those in Chicago and Los Angeles were imminent, despite most people detained in prior operations having no criminal record.

Judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit against a western NY city’s sanctuary city policies

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against Rochester, NY, ruling the case moot after the city strengthened its sanctuary city policies instead of weakening them. The judge gave DOJ a month to refile, noting the regime can still challenge the city’s updated 2025 policies if it chooses.

Judge indefinitely bars Trump from fining University of California over alleged discrimination

What Happened: A federal judge issued an indefinite injunction preventing Trump officials from fining or cutting federal funding to the University of California over unproven allegations of antisemitism or discrimination. The ruling found “overwhelming evidence” that Trump officials were using civil rights investigations as a pretext to punish universities and force ideological conformity.

Immigration crackdown inspires uniquely Chicago pushback that’s now a model for other cities

What Happened: As Trump’s three-month immigration crackdown intensifies, Chicago communities have mounted a uniquely forceful grassroots response from whistle patrols and rapid-response teams to street escorts, vendor buyouts, and large student walkouts. The tactics, led by neighborhood organizers like Baltazar Enriquez, have complicated federal operations and are now being adopted by activists as far away as Oregon, Missouri, and New Jersey.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$63,000,000,000 — Value of the Saudi Diriyah megaproject tied to a potential Trump Organization licensing deal

$200–$775 — Cash compensation per passenger that Trump killed by scrapping Biden-era delay payout rules

17 — Transgender Air Force members suing after Trump officials revoked their earned retirement benefits, despite 15–18 years of completed service

30 years — Maximum prison sentence South Carolina’s proposed abortion bill could impose on women, doctors, or anyone who helps

83 — People killed in Trump’s lethal boat strikes across the Pacific and Caribbean in two months

21 — Lethal U.S. boat strikes ordered by Trump since September

41 million — Americans on SNAP now forced to reapply under Trump’s purge

$82M–$337M — Range of Trump’s recent bond purchases tied to industries his policies benefit

$50 million — Damages Michael Flynn is seeking in DOJ settlement talks

3 million — Artillery shells Ukraine received through the Czech program now stalled under far-right pressure

81 — Immigrants arrested in Charlotte during the newest wave of mass raids

$10.4 million — Largest fast-tracked NEH grant funneled to an ally

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal power vs. states — After trying to seize custody of Tina Peters, does Trump move more aggressively to override state criminal judgments?

Counterterrorism as a political weapon — Will the new “foreign terror” designations be used to investigate, surveil, or prosecute U.S. activists and opposition?

The shadow war is expanding — With troops and carriers positioned, how close is Trump to authorizing strikes on Venezuela?

Clemency as loyalty test — Do more corruption and Jan. 6 defendants get pardons as Trump erases first-term prosecutions?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Institutions — From the DOJ coercing universities to the FHFA targeting enemies, federal agencies have been remade into political enforcement tools.

Authoritarian Policing — Mass raids, military-style operations, and foreign terror designations are expanding federal power to target immigrants, activists, and dissent — not actual national-security threats.

Kleptocracy in Plain Sight — Trump’s bond buys, Saudi negotiations, and policy-linked profits blur the line between public office and personal enrichment.

Democratic Norms Are Crumbling — State sovereignty, prosecutorial independence, civil rights protections, and academic freedom are all being overridden by executive power.

The Far Right Is Ascendant — Trump continues elevating extremists—from Nick Fuentes to AfD—pushing white nationalist ideology into mainstream conservative politics.

America Is Less Safe — While DHS abandons counterterrorism and child exploitation cases, Trump pursues unauthorized military actions and destabilizing foreign alliances.

Economic Pain Is Intensifying — Tariffs, collapsing trade deals, and industry-friendly rollbacks are driving higher prices, weaker jobs, and a looming recession.

