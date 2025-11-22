The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford in Norway in September. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy announced that the aircraft carrier had arrived in the Caribbean with its accompanying warships and attack planes.Credit...Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix, via Associated Press

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

Also, check out my new series on Russia and the Global Far-Right

🔥 In Corruption News

Lines at the Food Pantry, Billionaires at the White House

What Happened: The shutdown exposed a stark split-screen in Trump’s America: millions lining up at food pantries after the regime refused to use emergency funds to maintain SNAP benefits — even fighting court orders to restore aid — while Trump hosted glitzy White House dinners for Wall Street donors and flaunted gold-plated renovations. At the same time, his regime pushed new work requirements that could cut 2.4 million people from SNAP, celebrating luxury gatherings as families skipped meals and drained savings.

Why It Matters: Trump is governing with open contempt for the poor, using the shutdown to gut social protections while flaunting wealth and catering to billionaires. The split between hunger lines and gilded parties is a hallmark of authoritarian systems that usually hide their abuses — yet here, the dismantling of the safety net to reward elites is happening in plain sight, deepening the affordability crisis he vowed to fix and eroding trust in government’s most basic obligations to its people.

These are the 37 donors helping pay for Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom

What Happened: The White House released a list of 37 wealthy donors — from Big Tech to crypto, defense, tobacco, rail, and Palm Beach billionaires — bankrolling Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom. Major contributors like Carrier and Nvidia are missing, and the regime won’t reveal donation amounts as corporations hide behind delayed disclosure rules.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the presidency into a pay-to-play operation, letting corporations with enormous regulatory and contracting interests finance Trump’s luxury project on government property. The ballroom is becoming an influential gateway where billionaires can quietly buy access and policy favors while the public remains in the dark about who is purchasing power inside the White House.

Trump Pardons UK Billionaire Joe Lewis Over Insider Trading

What Happened: Trump pardoned 88-year-old UK billionaire Joe Lewis — who admitted to securities fraud and conspiracy — letting him reenter the U.S. for medical visits despite pleading guilty to feeding insider tips to pilots and a girlfriend. Lewis, whose Tavistock empire spans global resorts, sports, and finance, avoided prison through a plea deal that forced him off U.S. corporate boards.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again using clemency to protect wealthy insiders while unleashing aggressive prosecutions on political opponents and vulnerable communities. By rescuing a billionaire fraudster with deep global financial ties, he reinforces a two-tier justice system where elites buy absolution and everyone else faces the full force of the state.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s next immigration crackdown will target Charlotte, North Carolina, a sheriff says

What Happened: Mecklenburg County’s sheriff says Trump’s next mass immigration sweep — modeled on Chicago’s “Midway Blitz” — is set to hit Charlotte as early as this weekend, with CBP deploying plainclothes and tactical teams. Officials and community groups are scrambling to warn residents amid reports of unidentified officers already appearing in neighborhoods and transit hubs.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his militarized crackdown into another Democratic-led city, using isolated crimes to justify broad raids that destabilize entire communities. Charlotte now faces the same fear-driven show of force seen in Chicago and Los Angeles as the regime uses immigration enforcement to intimidate immigrants, suppress dissent, and assert federal power over defiant cities.

Regional Fed banks could be next front in Trump’s pressure campaign

What Happened: Trump’s allies are moving to seize control of the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks, arguing the Board of Governors can purge their presidents “at will.” Bostic’s sudden retirement, coming after Trump attempts to oust Governor Lisa Cook, has fueled fears that the White House will purge regional leadership to force lower rates and bend monetary policy to Trump’s political agenda.

Why It Matters: Politicizing regional Fed banks would blow up a core safeguard of U.S. economic stability, giving Trump direct influence over rates, bank oversight, and the financial system. Even the threat of loyalty tests or removals could chill independence, rattle markets, and turn the Fed into a political instrument serving Trump, not the economy.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department joins lawsuit seeking to block California’s new congressional map

What Happened: The Justice Department has joined a lawsuit to stop California from using its newly approved congressional map, which voters passed to counter GOP gerrymandering in Texas and potentially flip up to five House seats. The regime accuses the map of “racial gerrymandering” for boosting Hispanic representation, aligning itself with the California GOP in a fight that could determine control of the House in 2026.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to meddle in state redistricting and tilt the 2026 map—blocking districts that hurt Republicans while assisting GOP gerrymanders elsewhere. It’s a raw power play that twists civil-rights law into a partisan tool to lock in a MAGA House majority and shut down any prospect of congressional oversight.

Top Fannie Mae officials ousted after sounding alarm on sharing confidential housing data

What Happened: Senior Fannie Mae executives were ousted after warning that Bill Pulte’s handpicked marketing chief leaked confidential mortgage-pricing data to Freddie Mac “as per Director Pulte’s ask,” raising clear collusion and rate-fixing concerns. Their objections were swiftly followed by removals and replacements with Pulte loyalists as Trump’s housing regulator tightened its grip on the mortgage giants.

Why It Matters: A $12 trillion housing system has been captured by a Trump-aligned operative using purges, loyalty tests, and privileged data to shape markets for political gain. Turning Fannie and Freddie into tools of retaliation during a housing crisis threatens market integrity, consumer protections, and basic democratic oversight.

ICE Plans to Spend $180 Million on Bounty Hunters to Stalk Immigrants

What Happened: ICE is preparing to spend up to $180 million hiring private “skip-tracer” contractors to track, verify, and physically surveil the home and work addresses of immigrants targeted for removal. The contracts would create a privatized bounty-hunter system that uses government-supplied data, social-media scans, property records, and on-the-ground checks to locate people in bulk.

Why It Matters: Outsourcing immigration enforcement to private bounty hunters strips away oversight, guts due-process protections, and increases the risks of wrongful targeting, mistaken identity, and abuse — including against citizens and legal residents. It’s a dangerous escalation of Trump’s militarized crackdown, turning core government powers into a commercialized surveillance dragnet that invades privacy, exploits sensitive data, and puts immigrant communities under constant threat.

Comey and James Challenge Appointment of Trump Loyalist Prosecuting Them

What Happened: A federal judge is weighing whether Lindsey Halligan — a Trump loyalist installed as U.S. attorney in Virginia — was illegally appointed after Trump purged her predecessor for refusing to indict James Comey. Halligan stayed past the legal 120-day limit while running grand juries and signing indictments, prompting Comey and Letitia James to seek dismissal with prejudice to prevent Trump from swapping in another loyalist and refiling charges.

Why It Matters: Trump is using U.S. attorney posts to punish enemies, evade Senate confirmation, and weaponize federal prosecutions through handpicked loyalists. If Halligan’s appointment is ruled illegal, it will collapse two of Trump’s sham political cases.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

N.I.H. Worker Who Criticized Trump Health Policies Says She Is on Administrative Leave

What Happened: Dr. Jenna Norton, an NIH program director who organized the June “Bethesda Declaration” condemning Trump’s dismantling of federal medical research, was placed on “nondisciplinary” administrative leave the moment she returned after the shutdown. She says no reason was given, but an HHS official called her a “radical leftist” and admitted she was sidelined for criticizing the regime.

Why It Matters: The regime continues purging scientists who refuse to stay silent as Trump’s appointees politicize research and gut public-health institutions. By sidelining dissenters inside NIH, the regime is turning scientific agencies into loyalty operations, chilling whistleblowers, and accelerating the collapse of evidence-based policymaking.

US Labels Several Foreign Antifa Groups as Terrorists

What Happened: Trump officials designated “Antifa-linked” groups in Germany, Italy, and Greece as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, escalating a crackdown that began with Trump’s September order labeling U.S. Antifa groups as domestic terrorists. Marco Rubio said the groups embrace “revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies” and vowed to deploy every available tool to dismantle them worldwide.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing terrorism designations to criminalize political dissent, targeting loosely organized left-wing activists while ignoring far-right extremist groups responsible for most political violence in the U.S. The move expands domestic repression into foreign policy, normalizing the idea that ideological opponents can be branded terrorists—at home and abroad.

Former FCC chairs urge agency to repeal ‘news distortion’ policy invoked by Trump administration

What Happened: A bipartisan group of former FCC chairs and commissioners formally petitioned the agency to repeal the “news distortion” policy — the obscure standard Trump-appointed Chair Brendan Carr has used to threaten probes into ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS’s 60 Minutes. They warned that Carr’s attempts to intimidate broadcasters over unflattering coverage show how easily the policy can be twisted into a tool for censorship.

Why It Matters: Trump’s FCC is weaponizing an uncodified rule to pressure newsrooms and punish reporting he dislikes, effectively creating a federal censorship lever in defiance of the First Amendment. If it remains in place, future FCC chairs could use it as a political bludgeon — chilling comedy, investigative journalism, and any coverage the regime brands as “distortion.”

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ACLU lawsuit alleges appalling conditions at California’s largest immigration detention facility

What Happened: The ACLU sued ICE and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem over “inhumane and unlawful” conditions at California’s largest detention center, citing overcrowding, spoiled food, medical neglect, sewage overflows, and detainees sleeping on floors for weeks. Sworn declarations detail retaliation against migrants who report abuse, and ICE ignoring repeated warnings that the facility was violating federal standards.

Why It Matters: The case reiterates a collapse of basic humanitarian protections as Trump turns immigration detention into a punitive system operating outside the law. Treating migrants as disposable normalizes state cruelty, guts oversight, and deepens a pattern of human-rights violations — expanding a fear-driven regime aimed at terrorizing immigrant communities.

“I Lost Everything”: Venezuelans Rounded Up in Midnight Raid Were Never Charged

What Happened: Trump’s highly publicized “terrorism” raid in Chicago — staged with helicopters, flash-bangs, and TV cameras — swept up 37 Venezuelan immigrants, none of whom were charged or tied to the Tren de Aragua gang. Despite dramatic claims of capturing terrorists, prosecutors filed no cases, no weapons or explosives were found, several U.S. citizens were improperly detained, and most of the immigrants were quietly deported after cursory hearings.

Why It Matters: The raid exposes how Trump’s immigration crackdown has devolved into pure political theater, using militarized force against poor immigrant communities to manufacture fear and justify wider repression. Branding ordinary asylum seekers as “terrorists” without evidence is authoritarian policing — traumatizing families, gutting due process, and turning federal law enforcement into a stage prop for regime propaganda.

Judge Rules Flock Surveillance Images Are Public Records

What Happened: A Washington state judge ruled that images captured by Flock’s automated license-plate surveillance cameras are public records that can be requested by anyone under the state’s Public Records Act. The ruling makes clear that police cannot hide behind third-party tech vendors to shield government-funded surveillance from public scrutiny, even though the specific images sought were deleted after 30 days.

Why It Matters: The ruling exposes America’s expanding AI-powered surveillance state, affirming the public’s right to access data police collect about them. As Trump accelerates mass policing, immigration dragnets, and data-fusion programs, the decision sets a crucial precedent against secrecy and forced opacity in government surveillance.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Democrats press ICE to confront imposters amid agents’ ‘failure’ to ID themselves

What Happened: An FBI bulletin warns that violent criminals are impersonating ICE agents — assaulting, kidnapping, and robbing immigrants who can’t tell real officers from Trump’s masked, unmarked operatives. ICE’s refusal to clearly identify agents during raids has created fertile ground for predators exploiting the confusion.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized immigration tactics have opened a dangerous vacuum where secrecy and unmarked operations destroy public trust and leave immigrant women and families exposed. Normalizing unidentified armed agents is an authoritarian tactic — and it’s putting the most vulnerable directly in harm’s way.

Far Right’s Fixation on Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Reaches F.B.I.’s Top Ranks

What Happened: A far-right media frenzy erupted after The Blaze falsely claimed to identify the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, forcing FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino into public damage control as Trump-aligned lawmakers accused the bureau of a cover-up. Bongino, who previously hyped the investigation and promised quick results, is now scrambling to manage MAGA outrage after new disclosures to Congress showed no breakthrough and reiterated the regime’s reliance on conspiracy theories.

Why It Matters: The clash shows how Trump’s FBI leaders have entangled themselves in the very conspiracies they once fueled, undermining investigative integrity and feeding far-right claims that Jan. 6 was an inside job. As Bongino and Kash Patel chase online fantasies to placate the base, the bureau is collapsing into a political weapon — eroding public trust while leaving a major domestic-terror case unsolved.

Trump taps Ingrassia for new role after texting scandal

What Happened: Paul Ingrassia — the 30-year-old extremist who withdrew his nomination after Politico exposed racist texts, including saying he had “a Nazi streak” — has now been quietly placed in a senior legal role at the GSA. Despite lacking Senate support and facing sexual harassment claims, Trump personally gave him the job after he left his DHS liaison post.

Why It Matters: Trump continues installing scandal-plagued loyalists into key government posts regardless of ethics or qualifications, turning agencies like the GSA into MAGA patronage centers. Elevating a 30-year-old with racist messages into the federal property and procurement apparatus shows how deeply Trump is embedding ideological operatives across the bureaucracy.

In Matt Gaetz Scandal, Circumstances Left Teen Vulnerable to Exploitation

What Happened: Newly unsealed records show the 17-year-old at the center of the Matt Gaetz scandal was a homeless high schooler working at McDonald’s and trying to afford braces when Gaetz, then a Florida congressman, paid her for sex after she falsely listed herself as 18 on a sugar-dating site. A bipartisan House Ethics Committee later found “substantial evidence” he violated Florida’s statutory-rape laws.

Why It Matters: Trump sought to put a man credibly accused of statutory rape in charge of the U.S. Justice Department, which oversees trafficking prosecutions, civil rights enforcement, and criminal investigations. The case captures how impunity and loyalty politics define Trump’s inner circle.

The Shutdown Is Over. But for Federal Workers, the Anxiety Persists.

What Happened: The 43-day shutdown ended, but federal workers are returning to hollowed-out agencies after layoffs, purges, and weeks without pay that forced many into debt, food insecurity, and second jobs. Even with back pay coming, they face massive backlogs, lost colleagues, evictions, repossessions, and the looming threat that Trump could trigger another shutdown in January.

Why It Matters: The crisis exposed how weakened the federal workforce has become under Trump’s second-term purge, with public servants pushed to desperation as the regime openly threatened to purge them and deny wages. This is how authoritarian governments break institutions from within — financially batter workers, demoralize them, and destabilize essential services until public service becomes unsustainable.

USDA searched for terms like ‘diversity,’ ‘climate modeling’ to target grants for cancellation

What Happened: USDA officials were ordered to hunt for banned terms like “diversity,” “equity,” “climate modeling,” and “biodiversity” to flag grants for cancellation, wiping out 600 projects worth over $3 billion. The purge dismantled climate-smart agriculture, local food programs, and aid for marginalized farmers using nothing more than a keyword filter.

Why It Matters: This was another ideological crackdown under the guise of a budget review, gutting science-based policy and decades of equity protections. By targeting climate research and farmers of color, Trump is turning the USDA into a culture-war weapon — undermining food security, conservation, and the core mission of American agriculture.

Trump administration revokes Biden-era limits on Alaska oil drilling

What Happened: Trump has officially scrapped Biden’s 2024 protections that barred leasing on 10.6 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska, opening the largest undisturbed public land to expanded oil and gas drilling. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the rollback follows Trump’s directive to “unlock Alaska’s energy potential,” reversing restrictions designed to protect wildlife, waterways, and Indigenous subsistence zones.

Why It Matters: This accelerates Trump’s dismantling of climate policy and public-land safeguards, prioritizing fossil-fuel expansion over environmental protection and Indigenous rights. By greenlighting new drilling across millions of acres, the regime is committing the U.S. to deeper carbon emissions and weakening long-term conservation efforts in one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump briefed on updated military options in Venezuela

What Happened: Trump was briefed on new strike options for Venezuela after deploying the USS Gerald Ford carrier group and positioning 15,000 troops across the region. The Pentagon laid out plans ranging from limited airstrikes on infrastructure to a high-risk special-operations mission to capture or kill Nicolás Maduro.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging toward an unauthorized war in Latin America, blurring counter-narcotics efforts with offensive military force and bypassing Congress. A strike without legal grounding could ignite regional instability, create a dangerous power vacuum, and set a precedent for unilateral U.S. military action in the hemisphere.

Some South Korean Workers Return to Georgia Factory After U.S. Reissues Visas

What Happened: The U.S. quietly reissued visas for about 180 South Korean workers swept up in a Georgia immigration raid, after Seoul accused Trump officials of rights violations and warned the crackdown threatened investment. About 30 workers have returned to the Hyundai–LG battery plant, though many remain afraid after being detained despite valid visas.

Why It Matters: The raid exposed the dysfunction of Trump’s immigration crackdown, targeting legal workers, disrupting a major U.S.–South Korea project, and triggering a diplomatic scramble. It shows how Trump’s weaponized enforcement destabilizes industry, alienates allies, and creates costly fallout that his own officials then have to reverse.

U.S. Officials Raise Concerns About Saudi Arabia’s Bid for F-35 Jets

What Happened: Trump is pushing to sell 48 F-35s to Saudi Arabia even as Pentagon intelligence warns China could gain access to the jet’s most sensitive technology through Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing. The deal raises major risks — from Chinese espionage to undermining Israel’s military edge — as MBS pressures Trump for jets, nuclear cooperation, and a defense pact.

Why It Matters: Trump is prioritizing arms deals over national security, opening a pathway for China to siphon next-gen U.S. military tech through Saudi Arabia. Undercutting Israel while deepening Saudi–China missile cooperation is dangerous enough — but doing so while Trump’s companies are engaged in business with Riyadh adds glaring conflicts of interest and underscores his disregard for U.S. national security.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Stewart Rhodes Relaunched the Oath Keepers. Even Old Oath Keepers Don’t Care

What Happened: Fresh off a commutation from Trump, Stewart Rhodes is trying to relaunch the Oath Keepers as a pro-Trump militia and is openly claiming the president can “call us up” to suppress “left-wing insurrections.” But former members are refusing to rejoin, donations have barely cracked $1,000, and even far-right forums show almost no interest.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rehabilitation of January 6 insurrectionists is breathing life back into extremist infrastructure, with leaders openly positioning themselves as auxiliaries to presidential power. Rhodes’ effort to revive a militia convicted of seditious conspiracy shows how Trump’s second term is emboldening anti-government extremists and creating the conditions for future political violence.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Administration Prepares Tariff Exemptions in Bid to Lower Food Prices

What Happened: Facing voter anger over soaring grocery prices, Trump is scrambling to carve out broad exemptions to his tariffs — including on beef, citrus, coffee, and bananas — in a sharp reversal of his core policy. The move, driven by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has set off internal fights as advisers warn the carve-outs blow a hole in Trump’s “America First” rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff chaos continues to hit consumers, forcing emergency walk-backs to contain political damage. The exemptions expose an erratic economic strategy that is driving up prices, destabilizing trade, and creating whiplash for farmers, importers, and working families.

US corporate bankruptcies set to hit 15-year high amid credit jitters, S&P data shows

What Happened: New S&P Global data shows U.S. corporate bankruptcies are nearing their highest level since 2008, with 655 major filings through October as Trump’s erratic tariffs inflate costs and destabilize supply chains. A wave of credit stress is spreading across industries — from a $10 billion auto-parts collapse to a subprime lender failure that forced a $170 million JPMorgan charge-off.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic chaos is driving a broad corporate shake-up, pushing firms into insolvency and rattling an already fragile credit market. The surge in bankruptcies signals deepening systemic strain as high rates, trade shocks, and falling demand collide with Trump’s unpredictable tariff regime.

The unprecedented government shutdown will weigh on a US economy already under stress

What Happened: Trump’s 43-day shutdown, the longest ever, halted pay for 1.25 million workers, canceled thousands of flights, froze key economic data, and cut off food aid for tens of millions, erasing $11 billion from the economy already weakened by inflation, weak hiring, and tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump used the shutdown as a deliberate economic weapon, destabilizing markets and pushing federal workers into crisis to gain leverage. It showed how easily he can turn basic government functions into tools of chaos, coercion, and political power.

USDA data blackout fuels uncertainty ahead of upcoming crop report

What Happened: Trump’s 43-day shutdown triggered a USDA data blackout at peak harvest season, leaving farmers and traders without basic production and export numbers and producing the widest crop-yield estimates in a decade. With no federal reports, markets swung on rumors, scattered private forecasts, and social-media chatter as an unconfirmed China soybean deal fueled more volatility.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown crippled the data backbone of U.S. agriculture, destabilizing markets for America’s top crops and exposing producers to extreme price swings. By collapsing federal reporting, the regime turned a routine estimate into a high-risk gamble — undermining farmers, trade negotiations, and global food stability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Chicago day care worker detained by immigration agents released after community support

What Happened: Diana Santillana Galeano, a Chicago day care teacher violently detained by ICE during morning drop-off, has been released from an Indiana detention center after a week of public outcry. Her arrest, part of Trump’s crackdown that has brought militarized raids, Black Hawk helicopters, and tear gas to Chicago, drew massive protests from parents and local officials who said the operation traumatized children and targeted a worker with valid employment authorization.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

37 — Billionaires and corporations funding Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom

$300 million — Cost of Trump’s new White House ballroom

15,000 — U.S. troops positioned near Venezuela as strike options advance

600 — USDA grants canceled after keyword purge targeting “diversity” and “climate”

43 — Days of the shutdown, the longest in U.S. history

$11 billion — Estimated economic damage from the shutdown

180 — South Korean workers detained in Georgia raid despite valid visas

655 — Corporate bankruptcies this year, highest since 2008

2.4 million — Americans who could lose SNAP under Trump’s new work rules

10.6 million — Acres of Alaska opened to new drilling after rollback

3 — U.S. citizens improperly detained during the Chicago Blackhawk “terrorism” raid

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Masked, unidentifiable ICE teams are already creating chaos — How far will the regime escalate tactics the FBI says are putting Americans in danger?

The DOJ is meddling in California’s map — Will Trump expand redistricting interventions to other blue states to lock down the 2026 House?

Trump is floating Venezuela strike options — How close is the White House to launching an unauthorized war?

Trump’s FCC is testing the “news distortion” doctrine — How aggressively will the regime weaponize it to punish critical media?

Fannie Mae whistleblowers were purged — Will housing agencies face broader loyalty crackdowns to consolidate control over the $12 trillion mortgage system?

Saudi Arabia wants F-35s despite deep China ties — How far will Trump go in risking U.S. security to secure deals tied to his own business interests?

Trump allies are circling the regional Fed banks — How much of the Federal Reserve can the regime capture before markets revolt?

Foreign activist groups are being labeled terrorists — How long before the regime broadens terrorism designations to target opposition at home?

ICE is integrating private bounty hunters — How deeply will these contractors be embedded into federal operations with no oversight or accountability?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Institutional Power Grabs — Across DOJ, DHS, the Fed, FCC, and immigration enforcement, the regime is systematically stripping oversight, installing loyalists, and weaponizing federal agencies to entrench presidential authority and dismantle checks on executive power.

ICE Crisis — Masked, unmarked agents, private bounty hunters, and mass raids that sweep up citizens show how Trump is bypassing constitutional protections and turning immigration enforcement into an unaccountable domestic security force.

Authoritarian Policing — From Chicago’s staged “terrorism” raid to unidentifiable agents and bounty-hunter surveillance, Trump is normalizing tactics that erode due process, terrorize communities, and collapse the line between law enforcement and political theater.

Science and Data Under Siege — The purges at NIH, keyword-based grant cancellations at USDA, and manipulated federal statistics reveal a coordinated attack on evidence-based governance designed to replace science with ideological control.

Foreign Policy for Sale — Trump’s push to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China-related espionage risks — while his businesses maintain ties to Riyadh — highlights how foreign policy is being steered by personal and financial interests instead of national security.

Extremists Re-Energized — By pardoning and legitimizing January 6 figures, Trump is rebuilding the infrastructure of far-right militias, emboldening extremist networks that view themselves as instruments of the White House.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.