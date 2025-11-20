A poster along Rhode Island Avenue NE in D.C. in September. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

🔥 In Corruption News

Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls” in 2019 email

What Happened: Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate show Epstein telling Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011 that Trump spent “hours at my house” with one of his survivors, and writing in 2019 that “of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” Additional emails with author Michael Wolff reveal Epstein and Wolff strategizing over how to manage Trump’s denials, even floating the idea of using Trump’s lies as leverage.

Why It Matters: The emails shred Trump’s denials and show he knew far more about Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. As he dismisses the revelations as a “hoax” while frantically trying to block the release of the full files, it’s obvious he’s trying to bury evidence the White House fears will expose him.

How Trump Has Exploited Pardons and Clemency to Reward Allies and Supporters

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation shows Trump has turned clemency into a payoff system for allies, donors, Jan. 6 rioters, and well-connected felons — issuing more than 1,600 pardons while almost completely bypassing the DOJ process. He wiped out over $1.3 billion in fines, pardoned Giuliani, George Santos, and crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao, and built a loyalty-based pardon operation run by political operatives instead of legal experts.

Why It Matters: Trump has transformed presidential clemency into a tool of corruption and control, rewarding loyalty and political utility instead of justice. By dismantling the rule-based pardon process, he’s turning the justice system into a personal rewards network—where crimes, money, and allegiance are all negotiable.

Trump organization requested record number of foreign workers in 2025

What Happened: The Trump Organization has requested 184 foreign workers for Mar-a-Lago, Trump golf clubs, and Trump Vineyard Estates — its highest number ever — continuing a years-long climb in reliance on H-2A and H-2B visa labor. Across Trump’s first term and the first nine months of his second, the company has sought 566 foreign laborers for roles ranging from servers and housekeepers to farmhands, even as Trump claims Americans “lack the talent” to staff his properties.

Why It Matters: Trump is running an anti-immigrant crusade while his own businesses depend on the very foreign workers he dehumanizes and subjects to an abusive, rights-stripping system. As he attacks migrants and imposes extreme barriers to legal immigration, his companies quietly exploit the programs he condemns — underscoring his agenda driven by power, profit, and hypocrisy.

The I.R.S. Tried to Stop This Tax Dodge. Scott Bessent Used It Anyway

What Happened: A New York Times investigation shows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — now also acting IRS commissioner — used a limited-partnership loophole to dodge roughly $910,000 in Medicare taxes on $25.6 million in earnings, even as the IRS tried to shut the scheme down. Since taking office, he’s fought the agency’s legal position, killed the crackdown, and overseen purges that gutted IRS enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump has installed a tax dodger to run the IRS, turning the agency into a protective shield for elites while ordinary Americans pay in full. By dismantling enforcement and blocking rules that target the ultra-rich, the regime is weaponizing tax policy to protect insiders as the system punishes everyone else.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Atlanta Fed president Bostic to retire in February, opening seat on key committee

What Happened: Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will retire in February, opening a new seat on the Fed’s committee just as Trump intensifies efforts to exert political control over the central bank. Bostic—long a voice of caution on inflation—leaves at a moment when Trump is pressuring the Fed to slash rates more aggressively and attacking officials who resist him.

Why It Matters: Bostic’s exit gives Trump yet another opening to take control of the Fed and erode the independence that keeps the economy stable. With Trump already trying to fire Governor Lisa Cook and tighten his grip on the board that must approve Bostic’s replacement, the danger of a politically captured central bank is accelerating fast.

Trump’s Pentagon name change could cost up to $2 billion

What Happened: Trump’s order to rebrand the Department of Defense as the “Department of War” — a change requiring Congress — will cost up to $2 billion to replace signs, badges, software, and global infrastructure. Driven by Pete Hegseth as a “warrior ethos” project, it’s already angering Republicans who oppose blowing billions on a vanity rebrand during a shutdown and deep cuts.

Why It Matters: This highlights the regime’s real priorities: propaganda and militaristic branding instead of a functioning department. By burning billions on a rebrand while starving essential services, Trump is wasting taxpayer money, weakening military readiness, and turning national defense into political theater.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Kept Chicago Police Records for Months in Violation of Domestic Espionage Rules

What Happened: DHS illegally retained Chicago Police gang records on roughly 900 residents for seven months, violating domestic intelligence rules and effectively testing whether local data could feed FBI watchlists. The error-filled files — packed with racial slurs and designations made without arrests or convictions — were kept despite a deletion order and used to bypass Chicago’s sanctuary protections.

Why It Matters: The breach shows DHS using intelligence systems to bypass local laws, expand federal watchlists, and target U.S. residents with tools meant for foreign adversaries. As the regime accelerates AI-driven data fusion and dismantles privacy safeguards, it shows how quickly domestic espionage can be normalized — turning gang databases into pipelines for ICE, surveillance, and political targeting.

Trump administration holds Situation Room meeting over House effort to force release of all of DOJ’s Epstein files

What Happened: Top Trump officials hauled Rep. Lauren Boebert into the Situation Room as the House hit 218 signatures to force a vote on releasing all DOJ Epstein files. The White House scrambled to stop GOP defections after new documents mentioning Trump surfaced, deploying Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, and Kash Patel in a last-ditch bid to pressure Boebert to withdraw.

Why It Matters: The emergency meeting shows how rattled the White House is by what the unreleased Epstein files may reveal — and how politically dangerous they are for Trump. By dragging a member of Congress into the Situation Room for damage control while insisting the documents “prove nothing,” the regime is abusing national-security space to bury a transparency effort it clearly fears.

U.S. troops not liable in boat strikes, classified Justice Dept. memo says

What Happened: A classified Justice Department memo says U.S. personnel carrying out Trump’s lethal boat strikes in Latin America “would not be exposed to future prosecution,” overruling military lawyers who warned the operations may be illegal. The nearly 50-page opinion invents a “non-international armed conflict” under Trump’s Article II powers — a first-of-its-kind rationale critics say is being used to justify killing civilians without evidence of an armed threat.

Why It Matters: The memo rewrites the laws of war to grant legal immunity for strikes that allies and commanders warn violate international law. By stretching Article II to label drug trafficking an “armed conflict,” Trump is building the framework for open-ended extrajudicial killings — with no congressional authorization, transparency, or oversight.

Democratic-led states are inadvertently sharing drivers’ data with ICE, officials say

What Happened: Democratic-led states are unknowingly feeding their residents’ DMV data to ICE through the obscure Nlets law-enforcement network — enabling nearly 900,000 real-time searches despite sanctuary laws meant to block access. Lawmakers led by Sen. Ron Wyden are warning governors that Nlets’ “technical complexity” has created a hidden backdoor pipeline state officials didn’t realize ICE was exploiting.

Why It Matters: The leak exposes how Trump is weaponizing buried data-sharing systems to track and target millions, sidestepping state privacy protections and transforming DMV records into a national surveillance grid. Unless states sever ICE’s access now, the regime will continue using these technical loopholes as a nationwide tracking system.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

“Riots Raging”: The Misleading Story Fox News Told About Portland Before Trump Sent Troops

What Happened: Fox News aired misleading and in some cases fake footage — including clips from Portland’s 2020 protests mislabeled as 2025 — to depict “riots” and justify Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard. The network repeatedly framed peaceful or low-intensity protests as violent uprisings, spliced unrelated scenes from other states, and used misdated videos to create the illusion of chaos that federal officers themselves often initiated.

Why It Matters: This is state-aligned propaganda laundering fake imagery into national security decisions, with Trump openly citing what he “saw on TV” as the basis for sending troops into an American city. By manufacturing a narrative of war-zone violence, the White House and its media allies are erasing factual reporting, demonizing protesters, and normalizing the occupation of cities and the use of federal force against civilians.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI briefly says Trump won 2020 presidential election

What Happened: Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot pushed lies that Trump “won the 2020 election,” automatically generating conspiracy theories, fake fraud narratives, and extremist rhetoric — continuing a pattern that has included “white genocide” propaganda and even calling itself “MechaHitler,” just months after xAI won a $200 million Pentagon contract.

Why It Matters: Musk controls the information pipelines of the Trump era, and his AI is injecting election disinformation. By letting Grok amplify far-right lies, he’s laundering propaganda through automated systems and building an AI ecosystem aligned with Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge to visit Chicago ICE facility following reports of bad conditions

What Happened: A federal judge ordered an inspection of Chicago’s Broadview ICE facility after detainees reported sleeping beside overflowing toilets, being denied hygiene, and receiving half-frozen food. The 12-hour processing site has effectively become a jail where migrants are held up to 12 days in defiance of court mandates.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dragnet has devolved into open human rights abuse, with civil detainees subjected to degrading conditions while DHS lies that nothing is wrong. The judge’s action highlights how the crackdown is bypassing constitutional limits, normalizing inhumane detention, and expanding a shadow incarceration system.

Greg Bovino’s Border Patrol Agents Use Disproportionate Force, Data Shows

What Happened: A new investigation shows Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino — who leads Trump’s Chicago and Los Angeles raids — oversees the highest use-of-force rate in the entire agency, with El Centro agents using force more than 3.6 times per reported assault. Judges have repeatedly blasted his Chicago tactics as abusive and “not credible,” and El Centro’s force-per-apprehension rate is an extreme national outlier.

Why It Matters: Bovino is the tip of Trump’s militarized immigration crackdown. The data reveals a culture of escalation, violence, and impunity under his command. His units rely on dubious assault claims, disinformation, and defiance of court orders — signaling a shift toward paramilitary immigration enforcement and the dismantling of constitutional limits on state power.

Treatment of Venezuelan migrants held at Salvadoran prison at U.S. request amounted to “arbitrary detention” and “torture,” report argues

What Happened: A new Human Rights Watch and Cristosal investigation finds that more than 200 Venezuelan migrants deported by the U.S. were disappeared into El Salvador’s mega-prison, where they faced arbitrary detention, torture, sexual abuse, starvation, and prolonged isolation. Many had no criminal record and were held for months under Trump’s use of the wartime Alien Enemies Act, with the U.S. secretly funding $4.7 million of the operation.

Why It Matters: The report shows Trump outsourcing torture to a foreign autocracy, using wartime powers to disappear migrants without due process, and exposing them to conditions banned under international law. By branding them gang members without evidence and enabling their abuse, the regime is normalizing extralegal detention and expanding its war on migrants at the expense of human rights.

Ohio town rallies around man who faces deportation to Laos after 40 years in the U.S.

What Happened: ICE detained Boudylam “Lam” Simmavanh — a 48-year-old welder, father of four, and Laotian refugee who has lived in Ohio since 1986 — pulling him into Trump’s mass-deportation dragnet after 18 years of routine check-ins. DHS is citing two disputed misdemeanors from 1999 to justify removing a man with no recent criminal history, a 25-year work record, and an approved green card application underway.

Why It Matters: Lam’s case shows how Trump’s deportation machine is sweeping up long-settled refugees, workers, and parents with decades in the U.S., using ancient or disputed offenses as pretexts for removal. By targeting people with deep community ties and active legal pathways, the regime continues using routine check-ins as traps — weaponizing the system to terrorize families, destabilize immigrant communities, and erase any notion of due process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The shutdown could be nearing its end, but high demand for food assistance lingers

What Happened: As the record-breaking shutdown continues, SNAP benefits are frozen or slashed to 65%, leaving millions with partial aid while the Supreme Court temporarily blocks full payments. Families are draining savings, skipping medications, and flooding food banks as states ration assistance and federal workers line up for basic groceries.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is inflicting long-term economic harm on the most vulnerable, forcing families into hunger, debt, and worsening health for a crisis manufactured in Washington. Even when the government reopens, food insecurity will keep rising as households exhaust savings, safety nets buckle, and the regime fights in court to keep essential aid out of reach.

Pentagon Overstated Shutdown Impact on Secretive Missile Program

What Happened: The Pentagon and House Armed Services Committee falsely blamed Trump’s shutdown for a three-month delay to the ultra-classified Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, only for the Air Force to later admit the program never actually stalled. The committee then quietly deleted its warning, conceding that “crossed wires” led to an exaggerated national-security alarm.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue fabricating narratives, including national-security threats, to justify a shutdown of their own making, manipulating intelligence to shift blame and mislead the public. By inflating risks around a sensitive missile program, they are turning the Pentagon into a political messaging tool and eroding trust in genuine defense warnings.

Trump Administration to Drastically Cut Housing Grants

What Happened: A confidential HUD plan shows that Trump will cut permanent-housing support by two-thirds and redirect most of the $3.5 billion homelessness budget into programs with work rules, treatment mandates, and police-backed encampment crackdowns — a shift that could force up to 170,000 formerly homeless, disabled people back onto the streets. The overhaul dismantles Housing First, ties funding to camping bans, and lets HUD penalize providers for diversity work or serving transgender clients.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate teardown of the homelessness safety net, replacing stable housing with coercive programs designed to punish poverty and enforce ideology. By orchestrating mass displacement, consolidating control over billions, and purging disfavored providers, Trump is weaponizing homelessness policy as a tool of social control.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Venezuela launches huge military exercise as U.S. Navy flotilla nears Caribbean waters

What Happened: Venezuela has launched a massive military exercise with 200,000 troops as the USS Gerald R. Ford and a U.S. Navy flotilla move into Caribbean waters amid Trump’s escalating strikes that have already killed at least 76 people in international waters. The U.S. has deployed F-35s to Puerto Rico and additional warships to the region, raising alarm among regional leaders and Venezuelan officials that Trump is preparing a coercive regime-change operation.

Why It Matters: Trump is steering the U.S. toward another war and destabilizing Latin America. With allies warning the strikes are illegal and Colombia cutting intelligence ties, Trump’s rapid militarization shows his growing willingness to use lethal force, without Congressional approval, to achieve political ends.

Trump’s trade war is pushing Canada closer to China

What Happened: As Trump escalates tariffs on Canada and abruptly freezes trade talks, Prime Minister Mark Carney has reopened high-level diplomatic ties with Beijing for the first time in eight years, including meetings with Xi Jinping and multiple ministerial exchanges. With U.S. tariffs battering Canada’s agriculture, auto, and manufacturing sectors, China is offering incentives and signaling it is ready to resume deep commercial ties.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is splintering the Western alliance by pushing one of America’s closest partners into China’s orbit, giving Beijing exactly the opening it has sought. By treating Canada like an adversary, Trump is driving allies to hedge with authoritarian powers, weakening U.S. influence and accelerating a geopolitical realignment that strengthens Beijing at U.S. expense.

U.S. allies distance themselves from Trump’s Caribbean military strikes

What Happened: Key U.S. allies at the G-7 publicly distanced themselves from Trump’s Caribbean military campaign, with France calling the strikes illegal, Canada stressing it has “no involvement,” and Britain reportedly pausing intelligence sharing over legality concerns. Colombia cut off all cooperation, experts warned civilians are being targeted without evidence, and Marco Rubio dismissed Europe’s objections as irrelevant to how the U.S. “defends its national security.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s unilateral strikes are isolating the United States from its closest partners, rupturing alliances that have underpinned U.S. security for decades. By escalating lethal operations without legality, consultation, or transparency, Trump is destabilizing the region, eroding trust, and accelerating a collapse in U.S. credibility that adversaries will exploit.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he gave Russians insight into Trump

What Happened: Newly released congressional emails show Jeffrey Epstein telling foreign officials — including Norway’s Thorbjorn Jagland — that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov should “talk to me” to understand Trump ahead of the 2018 Helsinki summit. Epstein claimed he had previously briefed Russia’s UN ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, on Trump, touted deep ties to Saudi and Emirati elites, and corresponded with figures like Steve Bannon and Larry Summers about Trump’s behavior and policy moves.

Why It Matters: The emails expose yet another off-the-books channel shaping Trump’s foreign policy — with a convicted sex offender offering guidance to Russian diplomats as Trump publicly capitulated to Putin in Helsinki. They underscore how compromised intermediaries and authoritarian actors penetrated U.S. diplomacy with no oversight or accountability.

Trump wants Europe to defend itself but that’s proving tough to do

What Happened: Trump’s demands that Europe “defend itself” are colliding with the reality that its militaries remain fragmented, underfunded, and heavily reliant on U.S. command, logistics, and weapons systems. Efforts to build joint European defense projects — from an eastern-flank drone shield to a €100 billion next-gen fighter jet — are stalled by infighting, bureaucracy, and clashing national priorities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s actions should be a wake-up call for Europe: the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner, and Trump — openly aligned with Kremlin interests — cannot be counted on to defend NATO. Europe must urgently accelerate its own defenses, because if Russia attacks a member state, the U.S. is far more likely to abandon the alliance than honor its obligations.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Seasonal hiring weakest since the Great Recession, reports show

What Happened: Retailers are cutting seasonal hiring to the lowest levels since 2009 — up to 40% fewer holiday jobs — as tariffs, rising costs, weak sales, and accelerating automation push companies to freeze hiring. Meanwhile, demand for these jobs is surging, with applications up 27% in one of the toughest labor markets since the financial crisis.

Why It Matters: The collapse in holiday hiring is a clear signal of an economy sliding toward recession due to Trump, with workers absorbing the shock as retailers brace for a weak season. As businesses replace labor with automation and cut costs to survive inflation and sluggish demand, economic insecurity is rising just as millions rely on these jobs to stay afloat.

It’s Not Just Affordability, Americans Anxious Over Jobs Too

What Happened: A new Harris Poll shows 55% of employed Americans fear losing their jobs amid major layoffs at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, and the weakest payroll gains in more than a decade. With 62% saying daily costs are still rising and nearly half expecting it would take months to find comparable work, voters overwhelmingly reject the White House’s claims that the economy is improving.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are intensifying economic anxiety, driving up prices, slowing hiring, and feeding the sense that the job market is cracking. As fears of unemployment climb and consumer confidence sinks, Republicans face growing backlash for an economic agenda that worsens the affordability crisis.

PwC Cuts Business-Services Jobs in Latest U.S. Layoffs

What Happened: PwC launched another round of U.S. layoffs, cutting about 150 business-services employees as it restructures around AI and data-driven systems. Hundreds more cuts are expected as the firm eliminates duplicated roles, following thousands of layoffs earlier this year across audit, tax, and advisory.

Why It Matters: The move highlights how white-collar jobs are disappearing as firms automate and cut staff to offset weakening revenues. As layoffs spread through finance, tech, and professional services, corporate America is bracing for a deeper, longer contraction.

White House says the October jobs report may never be released

What Happened: The White House says October’s inflation and jobs reports will “likely never” be released because Trump’s shutdown has paralyzed federal data collection, with the Labor Department halting all statistical work. Officials are admitting core indicators like CPI and payroll data are now “permanently impaired,” leaving the Fed and markets without foundational economic metrics.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the nation’s economic measurement system, erasing data that contradicts his narrative and crippling agencies that anchor financial stability. By purging the BLS chief, dismissing bad numbers as “fake,” and now wiping out entire data series, he’s replacing objective reporting—leaving Americans blind to the real state of the economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Nov 27th - Dec 1st, 2025

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge orders hundreds detained by ICE in Chicago area released over the next week, with hundreds more possible

What Happened: A federal judge in Chicago has ordered the release of hundreds of ICE detainees, and potentially thousands more, after finding that Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz carried out mass arrests without warrants, probable cause, or compliance with a binding federal consent decree. DHS and ICE were caught repeatedly violating the Castañon Nava order, even instructing field offices that it had been “canceled” when it had not been, leading to unlawful detentions across Illinois.

Former top enforcers at US watchdog join project to bring pro-consumer lawsuits

What Happened: Three former senior CFPB enforcement officials — Eric Halperin, Cara Petersen, and Tara Mikkilineni — have launched a new “strategic enforcement project” to challenge abusive corporate practices after Trump effectively dismantled the agency’s enforcement arm. With the CFPB gutted, the group plans to file lawsuits targeting products and schemes that exploit workers, consumers, and small businesses.

📊 By the Numbers

11/27-12/1 — Next Nationwide Action

566 — Foreign laborers that the Trump Organization has hired on various visas

$910,000 — Medicare taxes, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dodged using a limited-partnership loophole

$2 billion — Estimated cost of Pentagon rebrand to the “Department of War”

900 — Chicago residents whose gang-record data DHS illegally retained for seven months

$3.5 billion — Homelessness budget Trump plans to redirect while cutting permanent housing by two-thirds

170,000 — Formerly homeless and disabled people who could lose housing under Trump’s HUD overhaul

900,000 — DMV searches ICE can run through Nlets despite sanctuary laws

1,600+ — Pardons issued by Trump while bypassing DOJ review

76 — Civilians killed in Trump’s Caribbean boat strikes

200,000 — Venezuelan troops mobilized in response to Trump’s naval escalation

$1.3 billion — Fines erased through Trump’s loyalty-driven clemency operation

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Judge Currie is weighing the legality of Halligan’s appointment — Will the Comey and Letitia James prosecutions collapse if she rules it unlawful?

States are waking up to ICE’s secret Nlets access — Will governors finally cut the pipeline, or will the national tracking grid stay wide open?

Trump is stretching Article II into a blank check for extrajudicial force — Does he expand “armed conflict” powers to justify more civilian-killing strikes?

Treasury and IRS enforcement are unraveling under Bessent — How quickly will the tax system collapse as purges wipe out oversight?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Institutional Power Grabs — His moves across the courts, IRS, DHS, and the Federal Reserve show a coordinated effort to centralize authority and erase checks on presidential power.

The Epstein Disclosures — The White House is abusing national-security spaces like the Situation Room to contain politically damaging evidence and suppress a transparency vote it fears.

Paramilitary Immigration Enforcement — Trump’s crackdown is morphing into a violent, impunity-driven system that discards due process and treats civil communities like war zones.

Surveillance Through Data Pipelines — State and federal databases meant for public safety are being converted into nationwide tracking tools for ICE, political targeting, and mass monitoring.

Economic Decline Under Trump — Tariffs, shutdown chaos, and collapsing hiring across retail and professional sectors signal an economy drifting toward recession, with workers absorbing the fallout.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

