The Trump administration cut short the deployment to the Mediterranean of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to rush it to the Caribbean. Credit...Jonathan Klein/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump pardons the husband of Republican supporter Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee

What Happened: Trump pardoned the husband of Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a loyal GOP ally, erasing his conviction for substituting an unapproved Chinese drug that endangered dialysis patients. The move follows a wave of pardons for Trump loyalists, including Giuliani and Meadows.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned pardons into currency—rewarding loyalty, political donations, and personal allegiance while erasing crimes within his circle. By weaponizing clemency to shield allies and benefactors, he’s transforming justice into patronage and further dismantling the rule of law.

Trump administration moves again to dismantle top US consumer watchdog

What Happened: Trump officials filed court papers claiming the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding from the Federal Reserve is unconstitutional, signaling plans to shut it down once its funds run out in early 2026. White House budget chief Russell Vought has already suspended most of the agency’s work and vowed to dissolve it within months, despite court orders blocking mass firings of its staff.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the nation’s top consumer watchdog—an agency that has returned over $21 billion to Americans—to protect predatory lenders and corporate abusers. By defunding and dismantling the CFPB, he’s stripping away one of the last federal protections against financial exploitation and putting Wall Street back in charge of the rules.

White House Explores Rules That Would Upend Shareholder Voting

What Happened: The White House is drafting an executive order to curb the influence of proxy-advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis and restrict how index-fund giants such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street vote on shareholder proposals. The plan, pushed by Trump allies and CEOs including Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon, could ban proxy recommendations and force index funds to mirror client votes—effectively silencing independent oversight.

Why It Matters: The move would gut shareholder power and concentrate control in corporate and political hands. By dismantling independent checks on executive pay, governance, and ethics, Trump would turn the market into an instrument of loyalty and profit for his allies.

Kash Patel’s ‘Effin Wild’ Ride as FBI Director

What Happened: Kash Patel sparked outrage after prematurely announcing a terror plot before charges were filed, compromising an active investigation. Within the same week, Patel used an FBI jet to attend his girlfriend’s concert and visit a Texas hunting resort owned by a Trump donor, all during the shutdown, while purging senior agents seen as disloyal to Trump. The incidents deepened tensions inside the bureau, where Patel has already purged dozens of officials tied to past Trump probes.

Why It Matters: Patel has turned the FBI into a personal fiefdom—using federal resources for private travel, politicized purges, and reckless self-promotion. His tenure embodies Trump’s larger project of dismantling professional law enforcement and replacing it with a loyalty-based security apparatus where allegiance to the regime outweighs integrity, competence, or the rule of law.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s sweeping 2020 election pardon raises alarms ahead of the midterms

What Happened: Trump issued a sweeping pardon covering dozens of figures tied to his 2020 election subversion plot, including Giuliani, Eastman, and Meadows, and extended clemency to anyone who “advocated” his efforts to overturn the election. The unprecedented order appears to absolve not just those indicted but potentially anyone involved in his fake elector scheme or disinformation campaigns, sending a clear message of impunity ahead of the 2026 elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the pardon power to rewrite history and legalize his own coup attempt—rewarding loyalty, erasing accountability, and greenlighting election crimes before they happen again. By granting blanket clemency to his co-conspirators and future offenders, he’s declaring that attacking elections in his name will be protected.

Trump administration again asks SCOTUS to green-light deploying National Guard in Chicago

What Happened: Trump again asked the Supreme Court to overturn rulings blocking National Guard deployment in Chicago, arguing that immigration agents can’t enforce the law without military support. Solicitor General John Sauer urged “extraordinary deference” to Trump, stretching federal definitions to include ICE and DHS as “regular forces.”

Why It Matters: Trump is pushing to normalize using the military for domestic law enforcement and occupation—a direct assault on constitutional limits. If the Court backs him, it would blur the line between civilian policing and military power, paving the way for troop deployments in all U.S. cities.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Is Deploying a Powerful Surveillance Tool at College Football Games

What Happened: DHS is using the Homeland Security Information Network at college football games and campus protests, pulling in live feeds from CCTV, drones, body cams, and private cameras into a single real-time tracking system. The tool enables facial-recognition searches and mass data collection far beyond what attendees are told.

Why It Matters: This embeds counterterrorism surveillance into everyday life and normalizes tracking Americans at routine events. Under Trump, the unchecked expansion of this system creates a nationwide monitoring apparatus that can be turned on protesters, students, or anyone they choose to target. Immigrants were the test case—and now that same surveillance state is being turned on everyone.

Feds to investigate protest outside Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley

What Happened: The DOJ opened civil rights and terrorism probes into protests at a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley, where four were arrested. Civil Rights chief Harmeet Dhillon called it an “Antifa” attack, and Pam Bondi said the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved, though UC Berkeley says it hasn’t been contacted.

Why It Matters: Trump is using civil rights and terrorism powers to criminalize dissent, branding left-leaning protesters as terrorists. It’s a weaponization of law enforcement to silence opposition and turn protest into a pretext for state repression.

US ethics officials removed for inquiring into improper access of mortgage files

What Happened: Ethics officials at Fannie Mae were purged while probing whether Trump ally William Pulte, head of the FHFA, ordered staff to access the private mortgage records of Democrats, including Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Fed governor Lisa Cook. The inquiry was sent to the inspector general, then to Trump-appointed U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan, who allegedly alerted the White House. A dozen ethics staff were later purged, and the inspector general’s post remains vacant.

Why It Matters: Trump continues purging officials and eliminating oversight to protect his enforcers as they weaponize federal housing data against political enemies. By firing those who exposed misconduct, he’s turning financial regulators into instruments of revenge and surveillance.

Provision in government funding bill allows senators to sue over secretly obtained phone records

What Happened: Hidden in the Senate funding bill is a clause letting senators sue the government for up to $500,000 if their phone records were subpoenaed without notice—aimed at Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 probe. Pushed by Majority Leader John Thune, it could hand payouts to GOP senators like Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley, whose records were lawfully sought.

Why It Matters: Republicans quietly turned a budget bill into a shield for Trump allies, rewriting the law to punish investigators and reward obstruction. It’s a taxpayer-funded protection racket that erodes the rule of law and normalizes corruption under the guise of “privacy.”

Advocacy group wants prosecutor Lindsey Halligan investigated, alleging “abuse of power” in charges against Comey and James

What Happened: The Campaign for Accountability filed ethics complaints against Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former lawyer and now interim U.S. attorney for Virginia, accusing her of abusing her office by bringing politically driven cases against James Comey and Letitia James after replacing career prosecutors who refused.

Why It Matters: The DOJ has been weaponized to punish critics and reward loyalty, erasing the line between justice and vengeance. By elevating a loyalist to target longtime critics like Comey and James, Trump is dismantling prosecutorial independence and turning federal indictments into instruments of revenge

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

In Trump-dominated media world, editing video takes on new significance — as BBC uproar shows

What Happened: The BBC’s top leaders quit after admitting a Trump documentary spliced parts of his Jan. 6 speech to make it seem he directly urged violence, sparking a political firestorm and claims of bias. The scandal comes amid Trump’s escalating attacks on the media through lawsuits, access limits, and funding cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump is exploiting isolated mistakes to discredit independent media and rewrite his Jan. 6 insurrection. By weaponizing these incidents, he’s eroding trust in journalism, chilling accountability reporting, and turning truth into a tool of political control.

With his threat of a $1bn lawsuit against BBC, Trump’s assault on the media goes global

What Happened: Trump threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion over an edited Panorama episode that allegedly “defamed” him by splicing parts of his Jan. 6 speech to make it seem he urged supporters to “fight like hell.” Two BBC executives resigned, and Trump’s team accused the broadcaster of “election interference.” The threat follows a string of lawsuits and settlements, over $80 million so far, against ABC, CBS, Meta, and YouTube.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war on the press has gone global. By weaponizing lawsuits and financial intimidation, he’s exporting his campaign against accountability—chilling coverage, coercing settlements, and using defamation law as a censorship tool to rewrite January 6th.

Texas AG sues group over claims of illegally registering voters

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Latino voter outreach group Jolt Initiative, accusing it of running an “unlawful voter registration scheme” that allegedly allows noncitizens to vote. Paxton, who’s campaigning for a Senate seat, is seeking to dissolve the organization entirely, while Jolt’s leaders call the lawsuit unconstitutional political retaliation meant to suppress Latino civic engagement.

Why It Matters: This is a naked attempt to criminalize voter registration among young Latinos and dismantle the infrastructure of minority participation in Texas. By weaponizing state power against civic groups, Paxton and Trump-aligned Republicans are turning “election integrity” into a pretext for voter suppression and control.

Lawsuit alleges ‘political retribution’ in Trump energy project cancellations

What Happened: Environmental groups and the city of St. Paul filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of canceling $7.6 billion in clean-energy projects as “political retribution” against blue states. The suit argues the cancellations violate the First and Fifth Amendments, noting that nearly all the affected projects were in states that voted for Kamala Harris, and citing OMB Director Russell Vought’s boast about killing “Green New Scam funding.”

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to punish political opponents, targeting climate and infrastructure projects in Democratic states. By turning energy policy into partisan retribution, he’s undermining the rule of law, sabotaging clean-energy progress, and using public money as a tool of political revenge.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘She was the best man for the job’: Hegseth’s policies are pushing qualified women out of the military

What Happened: Pete Hegseth revoked the command of a decorated female Navy officer set to lead a Special Warfare unit, reportedly because of her gender, ending her career just before the ceremony. The move follows his purge of the Navy’s top female admiral, dismantling of the Pentagon’s women’s advisory committee, and public vow to hold women to “the highest male standard,” effectively barring many from combat roles.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is systematically erasing women from leadership and combat positions, rolling back decades of progress on equality and inclusion in the U.S. military. His purge reflects a growing misogynistic culture in the Pentagon—one that endangers women in uniform, silences whistleblowers, and signals that loyalty and ideology now outweigh merit.

US consumer watchdog to narrow civil rights era lending law, sources say

What Happened: The CFPB is preparing to gut key parts of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by stripping out “disparate impact” standards—longstanding civil-rights tools used to uncover discriminatory lending against Black, Latino, and female borrowers. The move also restricts Special Purpose Credit Programs that banks have used to narrow the racial wealth gap, effectively rolling back decades of fair-lending enforcement.

Why It Matters: This guts one of the last federal safeguards against systemic financial discrimination, allowing banks, mortgage lenders, and auto dealers to quietly revive redlining-era practices with near impunity. By crippling civil-rights enforcement in credit markets, Trump is embedding inequality into the U.S. financial system and unraveling decades of progress on fair housing and lending protections.

We asked a former federal agent to review videos showing use of force against protesters. Here’s what he found

What Happened: A CBS News investigation analyzed hundreds of protest videos showing federal agents using chokeholds, pepper spray at close range, and vehicle maneuvers against demonstrators. A 25-year DHS veteran found repeated violations of federal policy, including firing projectiles at protesters’ heads and using deadly force tactics with vehicles. A federal judge has since restricted the use of chemical agents and other less-lethal weapons, calling the conduct “shocking to the conscience.”

Why It Matters: These videos expose how Trump’s militarized crackdown on dissent has crossed into outright brutality—violating DHS rules and basic constitutional rights. By defending and even praising these actions, the regime is normalizing excessive force, eroding public trust in law enforcement, and turning enforcement into a system of political repression.

Dozens of Venezuelans deported from US to notorious Salvadoran prison subjected to torture, rights groups claim in new report

What Happened: A joint Human Rights Watch and Cristosal report accuses Trump officials of complicity in torture and enforced disappearances after deporting 252 Venezuelans to El Salvador’s notorious gulag. Detainees described beatings, sexual violence, and solitary confinement, with guards telling them they’d “never get out alive.” The regime insists the deportees were “gang members,” though the report found that about half had no criminal record.

Why It Matters: Trump’s disappearances have crossed into crimes against humanity—outsourcing torture to foreign prisons. By sending migrants to known sites of abuse and ignoring human rights warnings, the regime is turning U.S. immigration policy into a system of extrajudicial punishment and globalized brutality.

Migrants at largest US detention camp face foul water, rotten food, congresswoman says

What Happened: Rep. Veronica Escobar reports foul water, rotten food, sewage overflows, and poor medical care at the $1.2 billion Fort Bliss ICE megacamp, calling conditions “dangerous and inhumane.” DHS denies wrongdoing even as detainees describe worsening sanitation and restricted medical access inside the tent complex built to accelerate Trump’s mass-deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: Fort Bliss has become a stark emblem of Trump’s immigration crackdown—a sprawling internment camp where rights and safety have collapsed in plain sight. By expanding these tent cities and ignoring bipartisan warnings, the regime is normalizing abusive confinement, human rights violations, and laying the groundwork for broader domestic detention.

‘It Feels Like I’m in a Nightmare’: Inside the First Deportation Flight to Iran

What Happened: Trump officials carried out the first-ever mass deportation flight to Iran, sending 54 Iranians—including dissidents, ethnic minorities, and Christian converts—back to a regime notorious for torture and executions. Among them was Mehrdad Dalir, a 34-year-old asylum seeker shackled and flown from Louisiana to Tehran under a secret U.S.–Iran agreement that reopened repatriations after decades.

Why It Matters: This marks a chilling new phase in Trump’s disappearances that tramples refugee law, human rights, and America’s reputation as a refuge for the persecuted. By partnering with Iran’s regime to expel vulnerable dissidents to likely execution, Trump is legitimizing one of the world’s most brutal governments and abandoning asylum as a moral pillar of U.S. policy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Justice Department struggles as thousands exit — and few are replaced

What Happened: The Justice Department has lost nearly half its workforce as veteran attorneys quit or are forced out, leaving core divisions like Civil Rights paralyzed. Hiring freezes, ideological vetting, and shutdown delays have gutted recruitment, with political loyalists replacing career prosecutors.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the DOJ and rebuilding it into a partisan enforcement arm stripped of independence. The purge of expertise and replacement with loyalists erodes the rule of law and turns federal justice into a tool of political power.

Trump plan would open California to offshore oil drilling

What Happened: Trump’s new five-year plan would open California’s coast, Alaska’s waters, and much of the Gulf of Mexico to offshore drilling for the first time in decades. The proposal includes dozens of lease sales in fragile and fiercely opposed regions.

Why It Matters: Trump is cementing a fossil-fuel expansion that overrides states’ rights and endangers coastal ecosystems. The plan prioritizes his Big Oil donors over climate stability and public safety, locking in decades of environmental and economic risk.

As Shutdown Nears End, Trump Still Confronts Soaring Health Costs

What Happened: As the record shutdown winds down, Trump faces backlash over surging health costs after letting key Obamacare subsidies expire. His promise to “pay the money to the people” lacks details, while the CBO warns millions will lose coverage or face steep premium hikes.

Why It Matters: The shutdown ends with no health care solution and only deeper instability. By cutting subsidies without a replacement, Trump is driving up costs, stripping coverage, and setting the stage for a nationwide health crisis, with millions set to lose health insurance.

Whooping cough cases skyrocket in Texas, quadrupling last year’s numbers

What Happened: Texas health officials report over 3,500 whooping cough cases this year—four times last year’s total—as vaccination rates continue to decline. Nationally, infections remain above pre-pandemic levels, with more than 20,000 U.S. cases so far, though numbers have dipped since last winter’s peak.

Why It Matters: The surge highlights the growing fallout from declining childhood immunizations and gaps in public health surveillance. As preventable diseases resurface, weakened vaccination systems and delayed CDC reporting threaten to turn localized outbreaks into nationwide public health crises.

One-third of museums lost government funding since Trump took office, survey says

What Happened: One-third of U.S. museums have lost federal funding since Trump took office, with median losses of $30,000 as grants from the NEA, NEH, and other agencies vanish. Many have cut school, disability, and rural programs while Trump officials purge exhibits deemed “anti-American.”

Why It Matters: Trump is defunding and politicizing cultural institutions to erase art and history that challenge his narrative. By turning public heritage into propaganda, he’s silencing diverse voices and rewriting America’s history.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

UK suspends some intelligence sharing with US over boat strike concerns in major break

What Happened: The United Kingdom has suspended key intelligence sharing with the U.S. in the Caribbean after determining that Trump’s new policy of blowing up suspected drug boats amounts to illegal extrajudicial killings. British officials now fear their intelligence was used to pick lethal targets, a concern echoed by Canada and U.S. military lawyers who warn the strikes violate international law and have already killed 76 people.

Why It Matters: America’s closest allies are pulling away because they no longer trust the U.S. to act lawfully, marking a historic break in the Western security alliance. With Pentagon lawyers and commanders questioning the legality of his campaign, Trump is dragging the U.S. into a shadow war that erodes democratic norms, deepens diplomatic isolation, and normalizes unlawful state violence.

Top diplomats from G7 countries meet in Canada as trade tensions rise with Trump

What Happened: G7 foreign ministers met in Canada amid surging tensions with the U.S., as Trump’s tariffs, NATO spending demands, and erratic stances on Gaza and Ukraine strain relations with allies. Trump even froze trade talks over an anti-tariff ad and is pressuring Canada to hit his 5% defense-spending goal by 2035.

Why It Matters: Trump’s combative foreign policy is splintering the Western alliance when unity is vital to deter Russia and stabilize global crises. By prioritizing trade fights and political grudges over cooperation, he’s undermining U.S. leadership and giving authoritarian rivals room to advance.

China Hatches Plan to Keep U.S. Military From Getting Its Rare-Earth Magnets

What Happened: China is launching a “validated end-user” system to decide which U.S.-linked firms can buy rare-earth magnets—loosening exports for civilians but blocking supplies to the U.S. military. Despite Trump’s claims of an export-truce with Xi, shipments to the U.S. have already dropped by nearly a third.

Why It Matters: Beijing now controls which U.S. industries get vital materials, tightening its grip on America’s supply chains. Trump’s supposed victory hands Xi leverage over critical defense production while deepening U.S. dependence on China.

Aircraft Carrier Moves Into the Caribbean as U.S. Confronts Venezuela

What Happened: Trump redeployed the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean—the largest U.S. military buildup there in decades—while authorizing lethal strikes on suspected “drug” boats that have killed 76 people since September.

Why It Matters: The deployment signals a possible prelude to war with Venezuela and furthers Trump’s use of unilateral force without oversight or legal basis. As allies break ranks and the Pentagon redefines drug cartels as wartime enemies, Trump is militarizing the Western Hemisphere and eroding international law.

Colombia to suspend intelligence cooperation with U.S. over strikes on drug vessels

What Happened: Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, suspended all intelligence sharing with the U.S. over Trump’s lethal strikes on boats that killed at least 75 people. Petro condemned the attacks as “extrajudicial executions” and urged a war-crimes probe, escalating tensions after U.S. sanctions on his family.

Why It Matters: Trump’s boat bombings are wrecking U.S. alliances in Latin America and the UK. Alienating Colombia, a key counter-narcotics partner, deepens diplomatic isolation, destabilizes regional security, and blurs the line between law enforcement and unlawful warfare.

Venezuelan military preparing guerrilla response in case of US attack

What Happened: Venezuela’s military is preparing for a potential U.S. attack by planning a guerrilla-style “prolonged resistance” and “anarchization” strategy aimed at sowing chaos, according to leaked documents and sources cited by Reuters. Facing deteriorating equipment, low morale, and food shortages, the Maduro regime is positioning small units and armed militias to sabotage infrastructure and disrupt any U.S. ground or air operations.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward war in the Caribbean without telling the American people or briefing Congress, secretly dragging the U.S. into another conflict. His unchecked buildup is pushing Venezuela to the brink of asymmetric warfare—turning a failing state into a potential insurgent battlefield and threatening to destabilize Latin America.

Venezuela orders massive mobilization as U.S. aircraft carrier approaches

What Happened: Venezuela ordered a full national mobilization as the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group entered nearby waters. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said 200,000 troops, militias, and missile units were placed on high alert amid fears of U.S. military action.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘No turning back’: More and more Ukrainian women join the army to fight Russia

What Happened: Nearly 70,000 Ukrainian women now serve in the military—a 40% jump since 2021—as Russia’s full-scale genocidal war nears its fourth year. Once limited to support roles, they’re now drone operators, medics, engineers, and special forces fighters, filling critical gaps as manpower shortages grow.

Why It Matters: The surge of women into combat shows how deeply Ukraine has mobilized its entire society for survival. Their frontline roles defy old gender barriers and symbolize the nation’s collective resistance against Russia’s genocidal assault.

Trump Admin Pushes to Weaken Ukraine Resolution on Russian Occupation at UN

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring the UN to strip language affirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemning Russia’s occupation from a key human-rights resolution, recasting it as a vague statement on the “war in Ukraine.” European diplomats warn this would gut the UN’s strongest annual rebuke of Russian aggression just as new evidence of crimes against humanity emerges from occupied territories.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again acting as Putin’s puppet—shielding Russia from accountability and condoning genocide. By gutting support for Ukraine at the UN, he’s signaling that the U.S. no longer defends nations under attack, giving cover to Russian occupation, fracturing allied unity, and erasing a decade of bipartisan resistance to Putin’s war.

Europe Is in a Gray Zone Between War and Peace

What Happened: Europe faces a wave of Russian gray-zone warfare—drones, sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation—targeting military and civilian infrastructure. Germany now reports up to three drone incidents daily, exposing severe gaps in air defense and control.

Why It Matters: Moscow is testing NATO’s limits with deniable hybrid attacks that weaken unity and chip away at support for Ukraine. The pace and scale of these incursions show the urgent need for a coordinated European strategy to detect, deter, and respond to Russia’s shadow war before it escalates further.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US lost jobs through late October, new private-sector data shows

What Happened: ADP data shows U.S. firms cut over 11,000 jobs per week through late October, signaling a weakening labor market amid the record-length shutdown. With federal reporting frozen, private payroll data now exposes a hiring slowdown even as the Fed considers more rate cuts.

Why It Matters: The shutdown is masking a worsening economy, with job losses mounting and critical data blacked out. Trump’s chaos is not only destabilizing federal operations but steering the U.S. toward recession while hiding the full extent of the fallout.

Job Seekers Stare Down a Gloomy Holiday Hiring Season

What Happened: Major retailers like Target, Macy’s, and UPS have sharply scaled back holiday hiring, signaling the weakest seasonal job market in over a decade. Challenger, Gray & Christmas reports only 372,000 announced hires through October—down nearly 45% from last year—as layoffs rise and consumer spending softens under Trump’s prolonged shutdown.

Why It Matters: The grim hiring season reflects a slowing economy and deepening inequality as low-wage workers scramble for scarce jobs while corporate profits stay high. With millions losing income and federal aid stalled, Trump’s economic policies are turning the holidays into a season of hardship for working families.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Everyday volunteers are providing stopgap services during the shutdown in a show of community power

What Happened: As the historic government shutdown drags on, volunteers across the country are stepping in to provide basic services normally handled by federal agencies—from feeding families losing SNAP access to running tours at national memorials left without staff. Grassroots groups like “Grocery Buddies” are improvising stopgap safety nets as food insecurity rises and federal support systems collapse under Trump’s manufactured crisis.

Serbian protesters vow to prevent real estate project linked to Trump son-in-law Kushner

What Happened: Thousands of protesters in Belgrade formed a human shield around a bombed-out Yugoslav military complex to block a $500 million luxury redevelopment project tied to Jared Kushner, pushed forward by Serbia’s pro-Trump government. Despite public outrage, legal hurdles, and a prosecutors’ investigation into allegedly forged documents used to strip the site’s protected status, lawmakers passed a special law clearing the way for Kushner’s 99-year lease.

Miller-Meeks faces heated crowd at Iowa town hall before return to D.C.

What Happened: Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faced a furious crowd at a rare town hall as constituents blasted her support for Trump’s Medicaid cuts, tariffs, and refusal to extend ACA subsidies during the record shutdown. With GOP leaders warning members to avoid public forums amid rising backlash, Miller-Meeks, one of the most vulnerable Republicans in 2026, struggled to defend cuts projected to strip billions from Medicaid and drive up healthcare costs.

Veterans lead protest and march at Portland ICE facility, honoring detainees with flowers

What Happened: On Veterans Day, a coalition of veterans led a peaceful march to Portland’s ICE facility, laying flowers to honor detainees “who have been detained and harmed.” The event followed a federal judge’s decision days earlier to permanently block Trump’s attempt to deploy the National Guard in Portland to suppress protests against his immigration policies. Organizers condemned Trump for asking military members to “violate the Constitution” and turn on their own communities.

At Veterans Day rally, vets blast Trump on immigration, VA service cuts

What Happened: Hundreds of veterans rallied at Chicago’s Vietnam War Memorial to protest Trump’s immigration raids and cuts to Veterans Affairs services, joining a nationwide wave of Veterans Day demonstrations. Organized by About Face: Veterans Against the War, speakers condemned the regime’s ICE arrests and shrinking VA support as “attacks meant to divide and conquer working people,” while marchers carried signs reading “No Cuts, No ICE, No Occupation.”

This DOGE Whistleblower Is Running for Office

What Happened: Former Social Security Administration data chief Chuck Borges, who exposed DOGE’s alleged copying of sensitive federal data to an unsecured cloud, is running for Maryland’s state senate. After resigning and filing a whistleblower complaint against Musk’s DOGE, Borges says he was sidelined and learned about operations from the press. He’s campaigning on data privacy, transparency, and accountability.

📊 By the Numbers

38 trillion — U.S. national debt, at an all-time record, as Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires and military buildup balloon deficits

2 Million — Americans projected to lose health coverage once ACA subsidies expire

76 — Civilians killed so far in Trump’s boat strikes

50% — Estimated attrition at the Department of Justice, leaving vital divisions hollowed out and paralyzed.

$7.6 billion — Value of clean-energy projects canceled as political retribution against blue states.

40% — Increase in Ukrainian women serving in combat roles as Russia’s genocidal war continues

$21 billion — Total refunds the CFPB returned to American consumers before Trump moved to dismantle it

11,000 — Private-sector jobs lost per week in late October as the shutdown grinds the economy to a halt

3,500 — Whooping cough cases reported in Texas this year, quadruple last year’s total amid plummeting vaccination rates

200,000 — Venezuelan troops placed on high alert as U.S. carriers move into the Caribbean

1/3 — Share of U.S. museums that have lost federal funding since Trump took office, silencing cultural and historical programs

252 — Venezuelan migrants disappeared to El Salvador’s notorious gulag, where rights groups report torture and sexual abuse.

372,000 — Seasonal hires announced this year—down nearly 45% from last year, the weakest holiday job market in over a decade.

54 — Iranians deported on Trump’s first repatriation flight to Tehran, including dissidents and ethnic minorities at risk of execution.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Supreme Court showdown — Will the justices back Trump’s bid to deploy the National Guard in U.S. cities, cementing his push to militarize domestic law enforcement?

The Pentagon purge continues — How far will Pete Hegseth’s expulsion of women officers go, and will Congress hold hearings on gender discrimination in the armed forces?

The alliance is fractured — Will U.S. partners formally suspend cooperation after Trump’s extrajudicial boat strikes, marking a deeper rupture in NATO trust?

The last watchdog standing — Can the CFPB survive the regime’s funding attack, or will Trump succeed in killing the nation’s top consumer protector?

The manufactured crisis — How close is Trump to invoking more emergency powers to manage the economic fallout of his own shutdown?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Fragility — With the longest ever shutdown and job losses mounting, Trump’s economic chaos is deepening inequality and edging the U.S. toward recession while masking data to hide the damage.

Weaponizing Power — Trump is using every lever of government, from pardons to prosecutions, to reward loyalty and punish dissent. The rule of law is being replaced by personal allegiance and political revenge.

Authoritarian Tactics — Militarization at home, censorship of the press, and the persecution of civic and minority groups are accelerating. Each move normalizes repression and dismantles democratic safeguards.

Institutional Collapse — The systematic hollowing-out of the DOJ, CFPB, and regulatory agencies is erasing decades of institutional memory. Trump is replacing professional governance with obedience.

Global Isolation — Allies from London to Bogota are cutting intel sharing as Trump breaks international law and uses lethal force abroad. America’s credibility and alliances are unraveling in real time.

The Resistance Holds — Despite censorship, purges, and fear, grassroots movements, including veterans, volunteers, whistleblowers, and journalists, are keeping the fight up. Democracy’s survival depends on everyone documenting and resisting.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.