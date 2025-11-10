AP Photo/John McDonnell

Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 8-9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump pardons retired New York cop convicted of acting as Chinese agent

What Happened: Trump pardoned retired NYPD sergeant Michael McMahon, convicted of acting as an unregistered agent for China and helping Beijing’s Operation Fox Hunt target a New Jersey couple. Despite a unanimous jury verdict, Trump echoed allies who cast McMahon as a victim of Biden-era law enforcement and claimed the case “had issues.”

Why It Matters: The pardon rewards another political loyalist and undermines a major national-security case involving China’s covert repression campaigns on U.S. soil. By erasing the conviction, Trump signals that allegiance to him outweighs defending U.S. sovereignty or protecting dissidents targeted by foreign authoritarian regimes.

Israeli Spyware Maker NSO Gets New Owners, Leadership and Seeks to Mend Reputation

What Happened: NSO Group, the notorious maker of Pegasus spyware, has been taken over by a new investor group led by Hollywood producer Robert Simonds, who installed former Trump ambassador David Friedman as executive chairman. Friedman plans to use his Trump-world ties to revive NSO’s U.S. business despite sanctions, major legal judgments, and a federal injunction blocking its operations.

Why It Matters: A Trump ally is now leading the most serious push yet to rehabilitate a company tied to global repression and invasive surveillance. With Trump expanding domestic monitoring and gutting oversight, NSO’s comeback risks normalizing weapons-grade spyware inside the U.S. government — a dangerous escalation for civil liberties and press freedom.

Serbian Lawmakers Approve Luxury Trump Hotel on Historic Bombing Site

What Happened: Serbia’s ruling party used a special constitutional maneuver to strip protections from the NATO-bombed General Staff complex, clearing the way for a $500 million Trump-branded hotel tied to the Trump family, including Jared Kushner. The move sidestepped active fraud cases over falsified documents and comes as Serbia angles for favor with the Trump administration amid tariffs and sanctions.

Why It Matters: By enabling corruption to serve Trump and his allies, Serbia is deepening its ties to both Moscow and the Trump regime while operating entirely outside the rule of law. The deal exposes how authoritarian partners use corruption as currency—purchasing influence, protection, and favor from a U.S. regime that rewards lawlessness and loyalty.

Democrats Probe Trump Social Security Chief’s Ties to Fiserv Fall

What Happened: Senate Democrats opened an inquiry into Frank Bisignano — now running both the Social Security Administration and the IRS — after Fiserv’s stock plunged on what the company’s new CEO called “objectively difficult” and unrealistic projections created under Bisignano. He escaped an estimated $300 million loss by unloading up to $530 million in stock weeks before the collapse, aided by a special tax break available only to Trump appointees.

Why It Matters: The episode flags potential misconduct, investor deception, and glaring conflicts of interest at the helm of two major federal agencies. Bisignano’s well-timed windfall and Fiserv’s collapse show a pattern of self-dealing and mismanagement that erodes public trust and underscores how deeply corruption and cronyism have taken root inside Trump’s regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Vision of a Mar-a-Lago on the Potomac Upends an American Ideal

What Happened: Trump abruptly ordered the demolition of the White House East Wing to build a $300 million ballroom, bulldozing oversight by purging preservation officials, overruling review panels, and ramming through a personal design that treats the People’s House like one of his private resorts. It’s the latest in a string of political vanity projects — from repainting the Kennedy Center to reviving his federal architecture order — that show his willingness to remake national institutions in his image.

Why It Matters: Bulldozing part of the White House without oversight lays bare Trump’s broader authoritarian project — wiping out guardrails, remaking the presidency as an instrument of personal rule, and treating a national monument like one of his resorts. It’s a raw display of power that strips away checks and balances and turns America’s most symbolic public institution into a stage set for his dominance.

Trump Loyalists Push ‘Grand Conspiracy’ as New Subpoenas Land

What Happened: Trump-aligned prosecutors in Florida issued more than two dozen subpoenas to former intelligence and FBI officials — including James Clapper, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page — reviving a probe targeting the 2017 investigation that found Russia attacked the U.S. election to help Trump win. After a previous prosecutor found no charges, DOJ leaders moved the case to Miami, expanded its scope, and built a new unit to pursue Trump’s longtime enemies.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s most direct move to criminalize those who investigated Russia’s 2016 attack, turning intelligence officials into targets of a fabricated “deep state” plot. By weaponizing the DOJ for political vengeance, Trump continues shredding prosecutorial norms, resurrecting debunked conspiracies, and laying the foundation for sham show trials.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Immigration agents have new technology to identify and track people

What Happened: ICE is rolling out an aggressive new arsenal of surveillance tools — mobile facial recognition, iris scans, phone-infecting spyware, and AI-driven social media monitoring — to meet Trump’s push for one million deportations a year. Agents can now instantly identify people, pull DHS files on the spot, and store biometric data for 15 years while building round-the-clock dossiers on users.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping expansion of government power that puts every American under potential real-time surveillance. By fusing biometric tracking, spyware, and AI monitoring into a single enforcement machine, Trump is building the infrastructure for a surveillance state that can target protests, suppress dissent, and bypass courts with impunity.

US Agriculture Department Tells States to ‘Undo’ SNAP Benefits for Families in Need

What Happened: The USDA ordered states to reverse already-issued full SNAP payments after the Supreme Court paused a ruling requiring Trump to fund November benefits during the shutdown. The directive labels state’ payments “unauthorized,’ threatens financial penalties, and has thrown food assistance for 42 million Americans into disarray.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the shutdown to weaponize hunger, pressuring states to cut aid for low-income families — even those using state funds. The move deepens the manufactured humanitarian crisis and shows a federal posture that prioritizes ideological warfare over ensuring kids can eat.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison emails show she is ‘happier’ at minimum-security Texas facility

What Happened: Newly released emails show Ghislaine Maxwell was quietly moved to a minimum-security Texas camp where she reports feeling “much happier,” receiving better food, safer conditions, and unusually favorable treatment. Inmates say they’ve been threatened for discussing her presence as lawmakers probe whether she’s receiving VIP accommodations and whether staff imposed a de facto gag order.

Why It Matters: Maxwell’s cushy transfer was part of a broader DOJ effort to bury the Epstein investigation and protect those implicated in his horrific child sex-trafficking operation. By moving a key convicted co-conspirator into a quiet, low-security facility and threatening inmates who talk, Trump officials are signaling that the justice system will shield the powerful, suppress evidence, and silence anyone who could expose the full scope of Epstein’s network.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Hegseth Is Purging Military Leaders With Little Explanation

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has purged at least two dozen generals and admirals in nine months, blocking promotions and removing seasoned commanders for supporting diversity programs, working with Mark Milley, or delivering analyses Trump disliked. The shake-up has sown fear and mistrust throughout the ranks, forcing officers to choose political loyalty over professional judgment.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate restructuring of the military to replace independent leaders with loyalists and silence dissent. By politicizing the chain of command, Hegseth is undermining readiness, eroding the military’s apolitical foundation, and steering the U.S. toward an authoritarian model where obedience to Trump overrides national security.

Federal Judge, Warning of ‘Existential Threat’ to Democracy, Resigns

What Happened: Senior federal judge Mark L. Wolf resigned to speak publicly, warning that Trump is weaponizing the law to punish enemies, protect allies, and intimidate judges who rule against him. He said he stepped down so he could voice what others on the bench are too afraid to say under a climate of retaliation.

Why It Matters: A Reagan-appointed judge sounding the alarm about the collapse of judicial independence is an extraordinary warning that Trump’s assaults on the courts have crossed into authoritarianism. By targeting prosecutors and judges who uphold constitutional limits, Trump is trying to erase the judiciary as a check on his power and signaling that no institution is safe from political vengeance.

White House Discussed Naming New Washington Commanders Stadium After Trump

What Happened: Senior White House officials say Trump wants the new Commanders stadium named after him, with aides pressuring owner Josh Harris despite Trump having no role in its approval. His claim that he “made the rebuilding possible” is a lie — Biden signed the land-transfer bill months before Trump took office.

Why It Matters: Trump is again trying to turn public infrastructure into a personal monument, using presidential power to try and extract branding favors from private entities. It’s a classic authoritarian move — demanding loyalty, self-promotion, and flattering narratives from institutions that rely on federal cooperation.

State legislators maneuver to preserve history of U.S. Capitol riot

What Happened: Lawmakers in New York, Maine, and Nevada are moving to safeguard the historical record of Jan. 6 as Trump recasts rioters as “hostages” and purges federal files. States are adopting mandatory school instruction, preserving witness accounts, and condemning mass pardons after the DOJ wiped its Jan. 6 prosecution pages.

Why It Matters: With the federal government erasing evidence and glorifying insurrectionists, states have become the last barrier against the collapse of factual memory. These measures protect the truth of the insurrection, counter disinformation, and uphold accountability as Trump dismantles the federal record and tries to rewrite history.

Trump Loyalists Push ‘Grand Conspiracy’ as New Subpoenas Land

What Happened: Trump shifted a dormant probe of former CIA Director John Brennan to Miami under a loyalist U.S. attorney, issuing more than two dozen subpoenas to former intelligence and FBI officials. DOJ leaders expanded the investigation and built a new national security unit as Trump allies push a fabricated “deep-state” conspiracy.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian tactic to rewrite the history of Russia’s 2016 attack and criminalize those who exposed it. By weaponizing subpoenas to manufacture crimes, Trump is laying the groundwork for political show trials, as the DOJ continues serving as a tool of retribution.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

1-year-old, pepper sprayed by federal agent in Cicero: ‘My daughter didn’t have to go through this’

What Happened: A family leaving Sam’s Club was pepper-sprayed by federal agents who drove past a line of cars and fired chemical irritants through open windows, hitting a 1-year-old child. Video shows the agent spraying from a moving vehicle — conduct that appears to violate CBP rules and a federal injunction banning “riot control weapons” against non-threatening civilians.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration forces continue operating outside legal boundaries, using chemical agents on ordinary families to intimidate immigrant communities and assert unchecked power. This incident underscores a federal apparatus willing to terrorize civilians, ignore court orders, and normalize state violence as a tool of domestic control.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Skyrocketing ACA Premiums Force Enrollees to Make Tough Decisions

What Happened: ACA premiums are jumping more than 26% as enhanced subsidies expire, leaving millions facing unaffordable coverage, steep out-of-pocket costs, or going uninsured. Families report premiums soaring past $1,500 a month, with some considering not marrying to stay eligible for assistance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is stripping millions of affordable coverage, forcing families to choose between draining savings or going uninsured. The collapse of ACA subsidies is endangering lives and accelerating the regime’s deliberate effort to dismantle ACA and gut basic health protections.

Trump official accusing president’s rivals of crimes tapped a former registered sex offender for federal role

What Happened: FHFA director Bill Pulte installed Trump ally Mark Zarkin — a Michigan restaurateur who once pleaded no contest to a felony sex offense before the conviction was unusually vacated — as a consultant to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac despite having no housing credentials. Internal records show Zarkin had a Freddie Mac email and operated inside the agency even as a lawsuit claims he discussed bribing Trump for a pardon.

Why It Matters: Trump continues stacking critical institutions with unvetted loyalists tied to criminal conduct and alleged corruption schemes. Installing a politically connected figure with this record guts professional standards and leaves trillions in federal mortgage assets vulnerable to abuse, favoritism, and politicized manipulation.

More than 2,200 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption

What Happened: More than 2,200 flights were canceled and over 7,500 delayed as the FAA throttled capacity at 40 major airports, overwhelmed by critical staffing shortages during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Air traffic centers issued over 40 emergency staffing alerts since Friday, pushing the system to the edge of collapse.

Why It Matters: This nationwide breakdown is a direct result of Trump’s shutdown, which is gutting essential safety infrastructure and draining the air traffic workforce. With controllers unpaid, retiring, or unable to work, air travel is grinding toward paralysis.

Trump administration moves to loosen restrictions it once supported on a harmful pollutant

What Happened: Trump officials are rolling back a federal rule phasing out hydrofluorocarbons, reversing the bipartisan 2020 law he signed to curb these heat-trapping chemicals. EPA chief Lee Zeldin is delaying key requirements until 2032, despite industry warnings that the reversal disrupts years of planning and injects costly uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The move boosts climate pollution and destabilizes a sector that already invested in cleaner refrigerants, giving foreign competitors an edge. It guts one of the decade’s few bipartisan climate victories and reflects Trump’s broader drive to dismantle environmental protections regardless of economic or health consequences.

Trump Renews Attacks on Obamacare in New Push Over Government Shutdown

What Happened: Trump escalated the shutdown by attacking ACA subsidies and again refusing to discuss extending vital tax credits until the government is reopened. He demanded redirecting funds from “money-sucking insurance companies” without offering a plan, while Senate Republicans immediately rejected Democrats’ one-year subsidy extension.

Why It Matters: Trump is using health care for tens of millions as leverage, reviving his bid to gut the ACA with no replacement. The move intensifies the shutdown, destabilizes insurance markets, and puts core health protections back on the chopping block.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

China Suspends Some Export Controls on Critical Minerals but Retains Others

What Happened: China temporarily paused some new export controls on rare earth processing equipment after Xi’s meeting with Trump, but kept the tougher restrictions in place, and it has not delivered on White House claims of broad mineral licensing. Companies are still in limbo, with no clear sign that Beijing plans to ease its grip on strategically vital materials.

Why It Matters: China is maintaining leverage over critical supply chains while letting Trump declare a hollow diplomatic victory. With key restrictions unchanged and Beijing aligning more tightly with Moscow, Western industries still face major shortages that threaten defense production and advanced tech manufacturing.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Kyiv faces over 12 hours of emergency power cuts following ‘one of the largest’ Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

What Happened: Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Nov. 8, firing 458 drones and 45 missiles at multiple cities. Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were forced into emergency power outages after a DTEK thermal plant was heavily damaged, leaving some districts without electricity for up to eight hours.

Why It Matters: Russia’s winter campaign is a calculated act of terror aimed at freezing Ukraine into submission by destroying its energy grid and civilian infrastructure. Each strike pushes millions toward darkness and displacement, underscoring Ukraine’s urgent need for advanced Western air defenses to survive the Kremlin’s genocidal attacks.

Britain, France, and Germany Deploy Anti-Drone Teams to Belgium

What Happened: Britain joined France and Germany in deploying anti-drone units to Belgium after a surge of unidentified drones shut down flights at Brussels and Liège airports and flew over the port of Antwerp and nearby military sites. Belgian intelligence suspects Russian involvement, with the incursions coinciding with EU talks on channeling frozen Russian assets at Euroclear to fund Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The drone incursions mark another Kremlin escalation, testing Europe’s defenses and political will. By targeting airports and strategic infrastructure, Russia is signaling its capacity to disrupt the heart of the EU, aiming to sow fear, divide allies, and deter further support for Ukraine.

US Grants Hungary One-Year Exception From Sanctions Over Russian Oil and Gas

What Happened: The U.S. granted Hungary a one-year waiver from sanctions on Russian oil and gas after Viktor Orbán personally lobbied Trump at the White House, claiming Hungary’s economy would “collapse” without Russian energy. Even as new sanctions hit Rosneft and Lukoil, the regime carved out a special deal for Budapest.

Why It Matters: The exemption rewards both Russia and one of Putin’s most subservient allies within the EU, shattering what remains of Western sanctions unity. By granting Orbán a personal loophole, Trump signals that allegiance to him outweighs collective defense, handing Moscow strategic relief and weakening Europe’s stand against Russian aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumer sentiment tumbles close to record lows in latest U Michigan survey

What Happened: Consumer sentiment plunged to 50.4, near record lows, as the month-long shutdown crushed household confidence. Instead of the expected rebound, Americans report worsening finances, rising inflation fears, and growing anxiety about jobs across nearly every demographic.

Why It Matters: The collapse is a stark indicator that Trump’s shutdown and economic policies are inflicting real economic damage, stalling growth, and pushing the country toward recession. With 71% of households expecting rising unemployment, Americans are now bracing for a downturn that will only deepen the longer the shutdown drags on.

Seasonal retail jobs are set to drop to lowest level in 15 years

What Happened: Retailers plan to hire just 265,000 to 365,000 seasonal workers — the lowest in 15 years — even as holiday sales are projected to top $1 trillion. The drop reflects a weakening labor market, with companies slowing hiring, increasing layoffs, and relying on existing workers to cover the surge.

Why It Matters: Seasonal hiring is a key economic indicator, and this steep decline shows how Trump’s shutdown chaos and tariff-driven inflation are straining businesses and workers. With higher import costs and collapsing consumer confidence, the pullback signals a deteriorating job market and a worsening economic downturn.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Students and faculty at over 100 U.S. universities protest against Trump’s attacks

What Happened: Students, faculty, and staff at more than 100 colleges staged coordinated protests against Trump’s drive to force universities into ideological compliance through his new funding “compact.” Led by Students Rise Up and major academic unions, the actions ranged from walkouts to teach-ins, demanding protections for trans, immigrant, and international students, rejecting ICE collaboration, and denouncing billionaire donor influence over campus policy.

📊 By the Numbers

11/11 — Next National Day of Action

42 million — Americans whose SNAP benefits are in limbo after the USDA ordered states to “undo” payments

2,200+ — Flights canceled Sunday as the FAA reached the breaking point

40 — Air traffic control facilities operating under emergency staffing alerts

26% — Nationwide spike in ACA premiums for 2025

50.4 — Consumer sentiment reading, near the lowest ever recorded

$530 million — Fiserv stock Bisignano unloaded before the crash.

458 — Drones Russia launched in one of its largest attacks on Ukraine’s grid.

45 — Missiles fired in the same genocidal assault.

$300 million — Cost of Trump’s personal White House ballroom.

2 dozen — Generals and admirals purged by Hegseth in nine months.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s ally is moving to resurrect NSO’s Pegasus surveillance tools — How soon before these powerful spyware capabilities are deployed within the U.S. government?

DOJ loyalists are laying the groundwork to turn the 2016 Russia investigation into criminal cases — How quickly will subpoenas give way to indictments?

Serbia’s Trump-branded megaproject could become a gateway for Kremlin-linked capital — Will the hotel emerge as a regional hub for Russian money flows?

ICE is testing the boundaries of domestic monitoring with new biometric and spyware tools — How far will the agency extend surveillance into protests and political activity?

The federal government is actively erasing Jan. 6 records — Will all states respond as they become the last line of historical preservation?

Russia is intensifying drone incursions against NATO countries — Will Europe finally push back against Moscow’s escalating shadow warfare?

The U.S. military is under unprecedented political purges — Will a wave of resignations or internal pushback emerge?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Retaliation Deepens — Purges, subpoenas, and loyalty tests are replacing due process as Trump weaponizes the DOJ, the military, and federal agencies to target enemies and shield allies.

A Surveillance State Is Here — ICE’s new biometric arsenal, expanded DHS data fusion centers, and the growing use of AI-powered facial recognition signal a rapid shift toward pervasive domestic monitoring with almost no oversight.

Government Services Are Breaking Down — Trump’s shutdown is collapsing aviation safety, gutting food assistance, and pushing health care toward crisis as Trump uses chaos as leverage.

Global Autocrats Gain Ground — From Orbán’s sanctions carve-out to Serbia’s Trump hotel, foreign thugs are trading favors, money, and access to cement ties with Trump.

Russia Escalates Hybrid Warfare — Drone incursions across Europe and massive strikes on Ukraine show Moscow exploiting the geopolitical vacuum created by the U.S.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

