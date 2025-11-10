The lack of instruction from the Trump administration for most of Thursday fueled angst among would-be travelers.Credit...Stephanie Scarbrough/Associated Press

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

Also check out my new series on Russia and the Global Far-Right

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump pardons former Tennessee House speaker and his aide, who were convicted on federal corruption charges

What Happened: Trump pardoned former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren, who were convicted on 17 federal corruption charges tied to a fake consulting firm that funneled taxpayer and campaign money back to themselves. The White House blamed “Biden over-prosecution” even though the case began under Trump, the raids happened while he was president, and the sentencing judge was his own appointee.

Why It Matters: Trump is again using pardons to shield loyalists convicted of corruption, underscoring that personal allegiance now outweighs the rule of law. By rewriting the case’s origins and attacking prosecutors, he is normalizing impunity and further dismantling independent accountability mechanisms.

National Mall trust avoids most lawmaker questions about White House ballroom project

What Happened: The Trust for the National Mall refused to give senators basic records about its role in channeling anonymous corporate donations—potentially from major tech and telecom firms—into Trump’s 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom project. The nonprofit declined to provide donor lists, agreements, correspondence, or confirm whether it knew the East Wing would be demolished.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a federally affiliated nonprofit to hide who is bankrolling a massive White House construction project, creating a backdoor for corporations to buy influence in total secrecy. By masking donors and bypassing oversight while tearing down historic structures, the regime is erasing the boundary between public institutions and pay-to-play presidential vanity projects.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

New York Prepares for a Potential Trump Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: New York leaders are quietly preparing for a potential Trump-ordered federal incursion, holding private strategy meetings, coordinating with other cities, and readying lawsuits after a Canal Street raid previewed large-scale street operations. With mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani emerging as a top Trump target, the White House is weighing funding cuts, National Guard deployment, and a Chicago-style enforcement surge.

Why It Matters: New York is bracing for a federal power play that could make it the next front in Trump’s expanding occupation of American cities, testing whether local governments can withstand a militarized crackdown. By laying groundwork for raids, funding retaliation, and troop deployments, the regime is positioning itself to override local authority, destabilize immigrant neighborhoods, and impose sweeping federal control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department issues flurry of subpoenas in fresh inquiry into Trump-Russia probe

What Happened: The Justice Department has opened a new criminal inquiry into the officials who authored the 2017 assessment of Russia’s election interference, issuing up to 30 subpoenas to figures including John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. The move revives Trump’s effort to discredit the Russia investigation and comes amid indictments and inquiries targeting his longstanding political enemies.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Justice Department against the investigators who exposed Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, recasting established intelligence findings as grounds for retaliation. By weaponizing grand juries to intimidate former officials and rewrite history, the regime is erasing Kremlin interference and laying the groundwork to escalate prosecutions of critics.

Tulsi Gabbard’s Quest to Bring the ‘Deep State’ Under Her Control

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard is pushing legislation to strip the FBI of its historic counterintelligence role and transfer that power to her office, following months of purges, revoked clearances, and claims that career intelligence officers are “traitors.” The proposal, embedded in the annual intelligence bill and introduced by House Intel Chair Rick Crawford, is part of a broader Trump-era drive to place national-security functions under direct political control.

Why It Matters: This is a hostile takeover of America’s counterintelligence system that hands Trump and Gabbard unprecedented authority to target enemies while weakening institutions that once defended the country from foreign interference. By dismantling FBI counterintelligence and centralizing power inside an ideologically aligned DNI, Trump is building a politicized intelligence apparatus designed to reward loyalists, punish dissent, and blind America to real threats.

FBI Informant Who Lied About the Bidens Covertly Released From Jail

What Happened: Alexander Smirnov—the FBI informant who admitted fabricating the Biden-Burisma conspiracy—has vanished from federal custody despite a six-year sentence. Officials say he is “affiliated” with the facility but not housed there, later admitting he was “furloughed” with no forwarding address.

Why It Matters: A convicted, Russian-linked disinformation operative is now unaccounted for, raising red flags about political interference and preferential treatment. With DOJ having supported his release pending appeal, his disappearance looks like the opening move in a broader effort to shield and eventually pardon Smirnov, who was involved in a Kremlin disinformation operation.

To Preserve Records, Homeland Security Now Relies on Officials to Take Screenshots

What Happened: DHS ended its automatic text-message archiving and now relies on employees to manually screenshot and email their own messages—a system records experts say is guaranteed to fail. The change, revealed in court filings, comes as DHS claims it cannot locate texts tied to mass-deportation operations, National Guard deployments, and other major enforcement actions.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling federal record-keeping to shield his regime from scrutiny, replacing automatic preservation with a system built for vanished messages, intentional deletion, and untraceable misconduct. By moving key communications off the books, Trump is gutting transparency laws and making accountability nearly impossible.

Education Department’s out-of-office messages blaming Democrats for the shutdown are unconstitutional, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump officials violated Education Department employees’ First Amendment rights by commandeering their out-of-office messages to blame “Democrat Senators” for the shutdown. Staff had their emails altered without consent, and the court ordered all partisan language removed.

Why It Matters: The ruling shows Trump is using federal agencies to force civil servants into spreading partisan propaganda. By injecting political blame into routine government communications, the regime is eroding civil-service neutrality and turning basic functions into tools of manipulation.

Trump calls for investigation into foreign meatpackers over U.S. beef prices

What Happened: Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate foreign-owned meatpackers for price fixing without evidence, blaming them for rising beef costs despite his own tariffs and the smallest cattle herd in decades. The move followed GOP election losses centered on inflation, even as Trump falsely claims grocery prices are falling.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to deflect blame for inflation caused partly by his own policies, turning economic anxiety into a retaliatory narrative against companies. By pushing law enforcement to pursue baseless claims, he continues blurring the line between real oversight and political targeting.

Democrats press DHS to reinstate oversight of ICE detention centers

What Happened: Virginia Democrats demanded DHS restore furloughed detention-oversight staff after weeks without federal monitors left ICE facilities unregulated amid surging arrests. They warned detainees now face heightened dangers to safety, medical care, and legal access, with at least 20 deaths already reported this year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown and mass-arrest strategy have turned ICE facilities into a humanitarian hazard zone by eliminating the oversight meant to prevent abuse and neglect. With monitors sidelined and detention numbers climbing, civil detainees are being held in rights-violating conditions where preventable deaths are becoming routine.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Cornell University to pay $60 million in deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

What Happened: Cornell will pay $60 million and accept Trump’s hardline civil-rights reinterpretations—including bans on DEI and transgender-inclusive policies—to restore more than $250 million in frozen research funds. The deal forces Cornell to turn over detailed admissions data, adopt DOJ anti-DEI training materials, and submit quarterly compliance reports through 2028.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funding to force universities into ideological compliance, coercing institutions to abandon academic autonomy under threat of financial collapse. By extracting massive “settlements” without findings of wrongdoing, the regime has turned civil-rights enforcement into an extortion scheme that chills academic freedom nationwide.

Labor Department social media campaign depicts a White male workforce

What Happened: The Labor Department rolled out a new social-media campaign featuring AI-styled images depicting an almost entirely White, male workforce—often blond, blue-eyed, and modeled on Norman Rockwell—while erasing the diversity of real American workers. Several images were taken without artists’ permission, infused with Christian-nationalist themes, and tied to a broader push elevating “American workers” as Trump tightens immigration and H-1B restrictions.

Why It Matters: This is state-directed propaganda that glorifies White male labor and narrows who qualifies as “American,” echoing classic authoritarian aesthetics. By injecting racially coded imagery into federal messaging, Trump officials are mainstreaming white-nationalist narratives, erasing the country’s real workforce, and weaponizing government communications to impose an exclusionary national identity.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Border patrol agent who shot Chicago woman boasted about it in text messages

What Happened: Court filings reveal that CBP agent Charles Exum bragged in Signal messages about shooting U.S. citizen Marimar Martinez five times during Chicago’s immigration crackdown, writing “5 shots, 7 holes” while she now faces charges for allegedly impeding a federal officer. Exum later drove the evidence vehicle 1,000 miles away and had it repaired before the defense inspection, despite conflicting accounts of who ordered the cleanup and why evidence was destroyed.

Why It Matters: The case highlights the impunity driving Trump’s militarized immigration campaign, where agents celebrate shootings, tamper with evidence, and escape accountability while victims are prosecuted.

Judge to order federal agents in Chicago to restrict force against protesters and media

What Happened: A federal judge issued a sweeping injunction ordering federal agents in Chicago to stop using force against peaceful protesters and journalists, ruling their actions during Trump’s immigration crackdown unconstitutional and their justifications “not credible.” The order expands prior limits, mandating body cameras and restricting riot-control tactics after testimony detailed teargas, pepper-ball fire, weapons aimed at observers, and violent takedowns.

Why It Matters: The ruling lays bare how Trump’s militarized immigration campaign has morphed into a direct assault on free speech, using state violence to suppress protest and independent reporting. By defying court oversight and targeting those who document abuse, the regime is turning federal law enforcement into a tool for silencing dissent and dismantling democratic accountability.

‘Mega detention centers’: ICE considers buying large warehouses to hold immigrants

What Happened: Trump officials are exploring the purchase of massive unused warehouses, originally built for companies like Amazon, to convert into “mega detention centers” that would more than double ICE’s detention capacity near key deportation hubs. Funded through Trump’s spending law, the facilities would be owned and operated directly by ICE, bypassing private contractors and creating detention infrastructure far beyond anything used in prior administrations.

Why It Matters: This is a major escalation in Trump’s mass-deportation machine, laying the groundwork for industrial-scale confinement in facilities built to store goods, not human beings. By enabling ICE to detain thousands at once in militarized mega-centers, the regime is building a parallel detention system that endangers human rights, due-process protections, and community stability.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The Government Shutdown Is a Ticking Cybersecurity Time Bomb

What Happened: The five-week shutdown has crippled core federal cybersecurity operations—stopping patching, monitoring, and device management—just as the Congressional Budget Office confirmed it was hacked by a suspected foreign actor. With DHS and CISA hollowed out by staff purges and ongoing attrition, experts warn that abandoned systems and mounting security backlogs are creating vulnerabilities that could take years to repair.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is turning federal networks into soft targets precisely when foreign adversaries are probing for weaknesses. By dismantling the workforce that performs basic cyber hygiene, Trump is creating long-term national-security dangers that will persist long after the shutdown ends—leaving critical systems unpatched, understaffed, and dangerously exposed.

US airlines cancel 1,000 flights while complying with shutdown order

What Happened: Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights on Friday after the FAA ordered a 10% air-traffic reduction at 40 major airports as unpaid controllers increasingly called out during Trump’s prolonged shutdown. The result was nationwide chaos, hours-long lines, missed connections, mass rebookings, and passengers resorting to rental cars and even U-Hauls to reach their destinations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is directly destabilizing the aviation system, forcing essential safety staff to work without pay and pushing the network toward a potential 15–20% cancellation rate next week. By breaking the workforce that keeps the skies safe, Trump officials are manufacturing a transportation crisis that endangers millions and cripples critical infrastructure.

Down to $1.18: How Families Are Coping With SNAP Cuts

What Happened: Trump’s shutdown has plunged 42 million SNAP recipients into chaos, leaving families with balances as low as $1.18 as agencies, courts, and the White House issue conflicting directives about whether benefits will flow. Parents are rationing food, scavenging dumpsters, and skipping meals as November payments are delayed, reduced, or uncertain.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the shutdown to destabilize America’s largest anti-hunger program, throwing seniors, disabled people, working parents, and children into immediate food insecurity. By weaponizing bureaucratic paralysis to choke off basic nutrition aid, the regime is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis that punishes the poor and shreds the social safety net.

Bird flu surges among poultry amid a scaled back federal response

What Happened: Bird flu has ripped through 66 poultry flocks in the past month, killing over 3.5 million birds just as federal surveillance, research coordination, and genetic sequencing have been gutted by Trump’s staffing purges, shutdown disruptions, and new censorship rules. Scientists warn they are “flying blind” as monitoring programs collapse, funding vanishes, and undocumented farmworkers avoid testing amid immigration crackdowns.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dismantling of America’s flu-surveillance system is creating ideal conditions for a preventable public-health emergency, risking undetected human transmission and crippling early-warning networks. By hollowing out scientific agencies and silencing researchers, Trump and RFK Jr. are turning a manageable threat into a national-security vulnerability that endangers workers, communities, and the food supply.

Social Security Employees Grill Management During Tense Shutdown Meeting

What Happened: At a tense national meeting, SSA field managers warned that employees working without pay can no longer afford gas, parking, or childcare, with some offices shuttering and others setting up food pantries to keep staff afloat. Workers said they feel “betrayed,” fear requesting furloughs without guaranteed back pay, and are drowning in case backlogs as the agency signals it may halt major parts of its workload.

Why It Matters: Trump’s manufactured shutdown is driving one of America’s most vital agencies toward collapse, forcing staff who serve 70 million people to choose between working and feeding their families. By breaking the workforce through unpaid labor, rigid telework limits, and overwhelming backlogs, officials are destabilizing Social Security and accelerating a broader breakdown in federal capacity.

Deep in Trump country, coal miners with black lung say government is suffocating the ‘working man’

What Happened: Black lung disease is reaching catastrophic levels in West Virginia, with over half of miners screened since 2020 showing signs of the illness as Trump officials dismantle core respiratory-safety protections. Cuts to NIOSH staff, stalled silica-dust rules, and regulatory rollbacks have gutted enforcement, leaving a new generation of miners struggling to breathe while the safeguards meant to protect them vanish.

Why It Matters: Trump is tearing down the worker-safety system that keeps miners alive, trading their health for industry profits and political loyalty. As black lung surges, his neglect has turned federal inaction into a lethal policy.

The government shutdown is delaying an assistance program families use to heat homes

What Happened: The shutdown has frozen funding for LIHEAP, the federal program that helps 6 million low-income households cover winter heating costs, forcing states like Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota, Maine, and Wyoming to delay or suspend aid. With HHS unable to release funds, states are scrambling to stretch dwindling reserves or front the money themselves, leaving vulnerable families entering winter without heating assistance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is endangering millions as cold weather sets in, weaponizing basic social programs to inflict pain on working-class Americans. By cutting LIHEAP funds, he will leave families, seniors, and the disabled in the cold.

Under RFK Jr., the CDC is scrutinizing the childhood vaccine schedule

What Happened: RFK Jr. has installed a loyal CDC committee to re-examine the childhood vaccine schedule, echoing Trump’s attacks on “pumping” vaccines into infants and raising the possibility of splitting or delaying core shots like the MMR. Public-health experts warn the review mirrors Kennedy’s long-standing anti-vaccine stance just as measles and whooping cough outbreaks surge amid falling immunization rates.

Why It Matters: Trump and Kennedy are destabilizing one of the most successful public-health systems in American history, seeding distrust in vaccines that wiped out deadly childhood diseases. By politicizing the CDC and targeting the schedule that keeps kids protected, they risk collapsing herd immunity and triggering wider, preventable outbreaks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

New U.S. strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean kills 3 people, bringing campaign’s death toll to at least 70

What Happened: Trump officials carried out another lethal strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing three people and pushing the death toll from these extrajudicial maritime operations to at least 70. Despite destroying 18 vessels since September, Trump has released no evidence that those killed were traffickers rather than civilians, even as he deploys warships, F-35s, and a carrier group to the region.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are waging an undeclared war in Latin America, using “terrorist organization” labels to justify lethal force while sidestepping Congress and international law. With the U.N. condemning the killings as unlawful and Republicans shielding the operation, the regime is expanding unilateral military power and further destabilizing the region.

Warren Confirms JPMorgan Bought Argentine Pesos for U.S. Treasury

What Happened: Senator Elizabeth Warren confirmed that JPMorgan secretly purchased Argentine pesos for the U.S. Treasury as Secretary Scott Bessent worked to stabilize President Javier Milei’s government ahead of Argentina’s midterms. Warren demanded transparency from Treasury and the New York Fed about the undisclosed operations—including a $20 billion swap line and the scale of U.S. intervention—none of which has been publicly explained.

Why It Matters: Treasury is running covert bailout operations during a foreign election, using Wall Street intermediaries to move markets without oversight or congressional authorization. By hiding the amounts, terms, and rationale behind a politically driven rescue of Milei, Trump officials are weaponizing U.S. financial power off the books, while keeping Americans in the dark.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

In Cozying Up to Trump, Leaders Hedge Their Reliance on Moscow and Beijing

What Happened: Trump hosted all five Central Asian presidents at the White House, offering arms deals, AI chips, Boeing contracts, and sanctions relief while sidelining human-rights issues and openly embracing autocrats like Kazakhstan’s Tokayev. The summit marked a sharp turn toward transactional diplomacy aimed at drawing Moscow and Beijing-aligned regimes closer to Washington through leverage and profit.

Why It Matters: Trump is recasting U.S. foreign policy around personal deals with dictators, trading legitimacy for loyalty and resources. By normalizing alliances with repressive regimes and discarding democratic principles, he’s eroding America’s moral authority and advancing an authoritarian world order built on power, profit, and corruption.

Backlash erupts at Heritage Foundation after leader defends Tucker Carlson’s interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation descended into internal crisis after president Kevin Roberts defended Tucker Carlson for platforming white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, prompting multiple antisemitism-task-force resignations and the exit of senior fellow Stephen Moore. Staff accused Roberts of wrecking the think tank’s credibility, sparking an internal revolt, calls for his ouster, and a forced apology for comments widely condemned as antisemitic.

Why It Matters: This incident is the culmination of a decade-long drift as MAGA, Heritage, and the Republican Party have steadily embraced extremists and antisemites into their party. What once festered on the fringes is now entrenched at the center of power, with several extremists elevated to prominent government positions by Trump.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

ICE is sending a chill through the construction industry

What Happened: ICE raids, checkpoints, and arrests at jobsites and day-laborer hubs are shutting down construction sites as both documented and undocumented workers flee. Crews are vanishing mid-shift, projects are stalling, and even U.S. citizens and green-card holders are being swept up in Trump’s dragnet.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass-arrest push is gutting a core sector of the economy, deepening labor shortages, and driving up construction costs nationwide. By terrorizing the workforce that keeps the industry running, the regime is destabilizing infrastructure and slowing homebuilding amid a growing national housing crisis.

‘No hire’ job market leaves unemployed in limbo as threats to economy multiply

What Happened: Despite a 4.3% unemployment rate, hiring has collapsed to its slowest pace in over a decade as companies freeze openings mid-interview and cancel roles amid Trump-driven tariffs, shutdown chaos, and economic volatility. With the Labor Department crippled by the shutdown, economists warn the “jobless boom” hides a widening gap where unemployed workers are shut out even as layoffs stay low.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies are creating a hidden unemployment crisis, stranding millions in months-long job hunts with no federal data to show the true damage. As tariffs, shutdowns, and data blackouts mount, officials are masking a deteriorating economy while workers face an increasingly challenging labor market.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/11 Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Federal Judge Rules Against Trump Officials on Partisan Email Messages

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump officials violated furloughed federal workers’ First Amendment rights by hijacking their government email accounts to send partisan shutdown messages blaming “Democrat Senators.” Judge Christopher Cooper said the Education Department “overplayed its hand” by rewriting out-of-office replies while employees were locked out, turning civil servants into unwilling political messengers.

Judge Permanently Blocks National Guard Deployments to Portland for ICE Protests

What Happened: A federal judge issued a permanent block on Trump’s attempt to deploy the National Guard to Portland, ruling that the president “overstepped his authority” and violated the 10th Amendment by federalizing troops over the objections of Oregon’s governor. Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, found Trump’s claims of rebellion, antifa coordination, and operational disruption not credible, noting protesters had only “minimally impeded” federal officers.

📊 By the Numbers

11/11 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

42 million — Americans whose SNAP benefits have been thrown into chaos during Trump’s shutdown, as they are left without food

3.5 million — Birds killed in this month’s surging bird-flu outbreak amid gutted federal surveillance

66 — Poultry flocks hit by bird flu in the past month as surveillance collapses

1,000+ — Flights canceled in a single day due to unpaid FAA controllers calling out

70+ — Confirmed deaths from Trump’s extrajudicial strikes in the Caribbean

20 — Known deaths in ICE detention this year with monitors sidelined.

$60 million — Settlement Cornell paid to restore frozen federal research funding.

30 — Subpoenas issued in Trump’s revived criminal inquiry into the Russia election attack investigators

17 — Federal corruption charges pardoned away for Casada and Cothren

10% — FAA-mandated air-traffic reduction at major airports due to shutdown-driven staffing failures

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DHS is dismantling federal record-keeping to hide enforcement operations — Will the manual screenshot system accelerate mass deletion of texts tied to raids, deployments, and detention actions?

Gabbard is moving to seize control of America’s counterintelligence system — Will Congress advance her plan to gut the FBI’s role before year’s end?

Trump’s allies are disappearing from federal custody with no explanation — Which informants or defendants will quietly vanish next, following the Smirnov model?

Universities are being coerced into ideological compliance through financial extortion — How many more will preemptively gut DEI offices, LGBTQ+ protections, and academic programs to appease Trump’s culture enforcers?

Trump’s economic warfare is destabilizing core sectors of the economy — Will tariffs and shutdown-induced paralysis tip the country into a deeper recession as hiring freezes spread?

The Justice Department is escalating retaliation against the intelligence community — How far will DOJ extend its new probe beyond the 30 subpoena targets?

America’s cyber defenses are crumbling during a historic shutdown — Will foreign adversaries exploit these widening vulnerabilities to escalate intrusions into federal and critical-infrastructure systems?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Control Consolidated — Trump has transformed the federal government into an instrument of personal and political power, from counterintelligence to record-keeping, replacing neutral institutions with loyalist command structures built to punish critics and eliminate oversight.

Shutdown as a Weapon — The Trump shutdown is a strategy to break agencies, collapse services, and coerce compliance through exhaustion, unpaid labor, and institutional decay.

Escalating Autocratic Tactics — From pardoning corrupt loyalists to launching politically motivated probes, Trump is normalizing impunity while criminalizing dissent, reframing lawful oversight and protest as threats to be crushed.

National Security at Risk — Gutted cybersecurity, missing records, absent monitors, and collapsing early-warning systems are creating vulnerabilities that foreign adversaries and domestic extremists can exploit.

Humanitarian Crises Multiplying — From SNAP collapse to mega-detention plans, the regime continues manufacturing avoidable suffering to intimidate communities and consolidate control.

Federalized Force as Domestic Policy — Lethal raids, expanded deployments, and defiance of court orders show a regime increasingly reliant on militarized federal units to impose policy where legal authority is absent.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.