Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
9h

The fix was in. You can try to convince me that Schumer was not in on the deal. His whip (not running in 2026) was a leader in the GOP CR passing. Jeanne Shaheen is also not running. Tim Kaine was safe. What a tangled subterfuge. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/pieces-of-8-shit?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture