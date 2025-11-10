Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

US FDA cleared pricey rare disease drug over reviewer objections

What Happened: The FDA approved Forzinity, an $800,000-a-year treatment for a rare genetic disorder, despite internal reviewers concluding it was no more effective than a placebo. Eight scientists on the review team opposed the drug’s approval, but agency leadership pushed it through.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling FDA safeguards in real time—greenlighting a nearly $800,000-a-year drug even after agency scientists found it failed its trials and performed no better than a placebo. By exploiting new loopholes and bowing to political pressure, the regime is eroding evidence-based standards and replacing scientific rigor with policy-driven shortcuts.

Trump Advisers Were Paid Over $1.6 Million by the Albanian Opposition

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump-world consultants Chris LaCivita, Tony Fabrizio, and Paul Manafort were paid over $1.6 million to advise Albania’s conservative Democratic Party in its failed May elections. They worked to rebrand Sali Berisha — a former Albanian president sanctioned by the U.S. for corruption — as a Trump-style populist and later boosted his false claims that the election was stolen.

Why It Matters: Trump-world operatives are selling MAGA’s authoritarian tactics overseas — helping corrupt, sanctioned leaders sanitize their records and push election-fraud narratives. This is foreign policy for sale, letting overseas actors buy influence in Trump’s circle while destabilizing elections abroad.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DC National Guard Deployment in the Nation’s Capital Extended to Feb. 28

What Happened: Trump quietly extended the D.C. National Guard deployment through February 28, keeping nearly 1,000 troops stationed in the capital and preserving a federalized security footprint months after he seized control of the Metropolitan Police Department. Court filings indicate that Trump officials are exploring ways to keep Guard forces in Washington, potentially through next summer, even as multiple states prepare to withdraw their personnel.

Why It Matters: Trump is cementing a quasi-permanent military presence in the nation’s capital — a defining feature of authoritarian governance — while cutting local officials out of decisions. By stretching “emergency” powers past any plausible security rationale, he is redrawing civil-military boundaries and entrenching executive control in ways designed to outlast the moment and constrain democratic oversight.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Supreme Court questions legality of Trump’s global tariffs

What Happened: The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over Trump’s global tariffs, with justices across the ideological spectrum questioning whether he overstepped Congress’s constitutional authority to levy taxes. Trump invoked emergency powers under the 1977 IEEPA law to impose tariffs on nearly every trading partner, a move lower courts have already ruled unlawful.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of emergency powers to unilaterally reshape global trade underscores the regime’s expansion of executive control at the expense of Congress. The case will decide whether Trump can continue using economic “national emergencies” to bypass lawmakers and weaponize tariffs as tools of coercion and retaliation worldwide.

House Democrats Press DOJ on Epstein Co-Conspirators Probe Killed by Trump Administration

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin demanded internal DOJ records on why Trump officials abruptly shut down the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators after seizing the case files and removing prosecutors. Nearly 50 survivors had identified at least 20 high-profile men, yet Pam Bondi and Kash Patel claim there is no basis for further charges.

Why It Matters: This is one of the most sweeping Trump cover-ups — the DOJ abruptly shutting down a major investigation into Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators despite survivor accounts, investigative leads, and unresolved evidence. Ending the probe cuts off fact-finding, sidelines survivors, and shields Trump and a number of high-profile figures from the scrutiny that a full federal investigation would have brought.

Judge accuses prosecutors in James Comey case of taking an ‘indict first, investigate later’ approach

What Happened: A federal magistrate judge sharply criticized DOJ prosecutors for indicting former FBI Director James Comey before reviewing key evidence, noting they withheld materials from an earlier leak probe. The judge ordered the release of grand jury records and seized files, raising concerns that privileged attorney-client information may have been misused after Trump publicly demanded Comey’s prosecution.

Why It Matters: The case exposes a justice system bending to presidential pressure — pursuing a political target first and examining evidence later. It shows how prosecutions are being weaponized to intimidate critics, discard due-process safeguards, and redefine the limits of lawful dissent.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump slams California redistricting vote, says votes under ‘review’

What Happened: Trump attacked California’s Proposition 50 — a temporary redistricting measure — calling it “unconstitutional” and claiming, without evidence, that all mail-in ballots were under “very serious legal and criminal review.” He named no agency conducting these supposed reviews, repeating his pattern of injecting baseless lies into state election processes.

Why It Matters: Trump is preemptively undermining an election he dislikes by seeding doubt, manufacturing suspicion, and creating a pretext for federal interference. It is part of a broader effort to erode state-level democratic processes and weaponize vague legal threats to intimidate election officials and voters.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Feds drive off with 1-year-old girl after arresting her father in Los Angeles

What Happened: Federal immigration agents in Los Angeles arrested a U.S. citizen during a Home Depot raid, then took his car and drove off with his 1-year-old daughter still strapped in the back seat. The child was later picked up by relatives from a Border Patrol office, but the father’s whereabouts remain unknown more than 24 hours later.

Why It Matters: Federal agents are operating with open disregard for basic legal and constitutional safeguards — taking a U.S. citizen’s infant with no clear justification, protocol, or respect for due process and parental rights. It shows how Trump’s enforcement machinery is sweeping up citizens and children in chaotic, lawless, unaccountable raids, erasing the line between legitimate law enforcement and outright state overreach.

Armed ICE Agents in Chicago Drag Daycare Worker Out of Facility and Arrest Her

What Happened: ICE agents in Chicago chased a daycare worker into a preschool, slammed her face against the glass, and dragged her out in front of crying children — all without a warrant, according to staff and bystander video. The arrest came the same day federal court witnesses detailed ICE’s escalating citywide brutality, including agents pointing guns at observers, firing tear gas at families, and targeting journalists.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lawless ICE agents are using violent public arrests to broadcast power and instill fear, conditioning immigrant communities and people of color to submit to armed federal agents operating with impunity.

Excessive force allegations against immigration agents are the focus of a Chicago court hearing

What Happened: A federal judge in Chicago is weighing accusations that ICE and Border Patrol agents used tear gas, rubber bullets, and physical assaults against peaceful protesters and journalists during demonstrations over immigration detentions. Senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino was filmed tackling protesters and hurling tear gas canisters, prompting Judge Sara Ellis to impose new restrictions, including mandatory body cameras.

Why It Matters: This is the playbook of a police state, with federal agents using violence, intimidation, and impunity to crush dissent. By targeting immigrant communities, protesters, and journalists, the regime is weaponizing law enforcement to silence opposition and normalize state brutality in America’s streets.

Trump administration ending Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese nationals

What Happened: Kristi Noem moved to terminate TPS for roughly 5,000 South Sudanese nationals, ending more than a decade of protections despite U.N. warnings that the country is sliding back toward renewed war. The decision triggers a 60-day countdown to deportations, with DHS pushing people to “self-deport” through a CBP app offering a free plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and vague assurances of future legal options.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling humanitarian protections and forcing people back into one of the world’s most volatile conflict zones, in open defiance of every major humanitarian assessment. This is coercive mass expulsion — using bureaucracy and pressure tactics to normalize removal and abandon civilians facing famine, repression, and the risk of renewed civil war.

What Really Happened in Portland Before Trump Deployed the National Guard

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found no evidence to support Trump’s claims of “war-ravaged” Portland or a “coordinated assault” on ICE. In the two months before Trump federalized Oregon’s National Guard, only three protesters were charged federally, Portland police made zero arrests, and federal agents repeatedly escalated confrontations with aggressive and often unprovoked force, conduct a federal judge said fell far short of the legal threshold for rebellion or disorder.

Why It Matters: Trump, yet again, manufactured a non-existent security emergency to justify deploying troops and overriding state authority, inflating isolated protests into a supposed “rebellion.” By fabricating a pretext to seize policing powers and normalize military force against civilians, the regime is stress-testing the Insurrection Act and paving the way for broader federal intervention in American cities.

In Chicago immigration crackdown, agents raid daycare, senior living center

What Happened: Federal immigration agents stormed a Spanish-language daycare on Chicago’s North Side, dragging a teacher out in front of infants, and carried out a separate raid at a senior living complex. Trump’s crackdown has already swept up about 3,000 people — including U.S. citizens, legal residents, and those with no criminal record.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration force is deploying police-state tactics — masked, militarized agents storming daycares, senior homes, and residential blocks with methods normally reserved for counterterrorism. It is a deliberate show of state power meant to intimidate vulnerable communities, normalize warrantless seizures, and signal that no place is off-limits to federal force.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Army Tells Soldiers to Go to German Food Bank, Then Deletes It

What Happened: As Trump’s government shutdown drags on, the U.S. Army’s Bavaria garrison told soldiers and staff to use German food banks and discount apps before deleting the post. With thousands of civilians unpaid, the White House is scrambling to cover troop costs.

Why It Matters: America’s soldiers are now seeking charity from a foreign country because of dysfunction at home. Trump’s dependence on private donors to fund the military exposes a regime hollowing out governance and turning national defense into a crowdfunding campaign.

The shutdown is hurting schools whose budgets are mostly federal money

What Happened: The shutdown has frozen Impact Aid — the lifeline for schools on Native American reservations, military bases, and other federal lands — forcing districts like Chinle, Arizona, to cut programs, halt construction, and consider borrowing just to meet payroll. With Education Department staff furloughed, more than 1,000 affected communities cannot access basic guidance or the federal payments that keep meals, classrooms, and teacher salaries afloat.

Why It Matters: These schools serve some of the nation’s most vulnerable children, and Trump’s shutdown is cutting off the support that keeps them fed and educated, triggering an immediate humanitarian crisis.

Republican lawmakers lash out at Pentagon for keeping them in the dark

What Happened: In a rare bipartisan backlash, lawmakers from both parties slammed Pete Hegseth and senior Pentagon officials for blocking communication with Congress and withholding briefings on troop withdrawals and other major defense decisions. Hegseth has imposed strict controls on information flow, requiring staff to seek approval before speaking to lawmakers as confusion deepens over Trump’s shifting military and foreign policy priorities.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is shutting Congress out of national security oversight and consolidating control within a tiny inner circle. This secrecy echoes authoritarian systems where the military doesn’t answer to elected representatives but to the ruler, eroding transparency, accountability, and civilian control of the armed forces.

US to cut airline traffic by 10% at 40 airports amid shutdown, Trump transport chief says

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that beginning Friday, the FAA will cut airline traffic by up to 10% at 40 major airports — from New York and Washington to Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas — because unpaid air traffic controllers are pushing the system toward unsafe conditions. The phased reductions, rising from 4% to 10%, will hit roughly 1,800 flights as the shutdown reaches its 36th day, the longest in U.S. history.

Why It Matters: America’s aviation system is failing under Trump’s shutdown—controllers are unpaid, safety margins are collapsing, and the FAA is warning of unprecedented risk. This is another breakdown of critical infrastructure in real time, with the regime dodging responsibility as the airspace begins to shut down.

Data Scientists Perform Last Rites for ‘Dearly Departed Datasets’ in 2nd Trump Administration

What Happened: A coalition of U.S. data scientists released a “Dearly Departed Datasets” list showing that Trump officials have deleted, altered, or stripped key variables from dozens of federal datasets, erasing information on gender identity, DEI, climate impacts, race, ethnicity, and transgender inmates. This follows the mass purge of federal experts earlier this year.

Why It Matters: By dismantling the empirical record and the experts who maintain it, Trump is blinding the public and Congress, eroding civil rights enforcement, and rewriting reality to suit the regime.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Weighs Options, and Risks, for Attacks on Venezuela

What Happened: Trump officials have drafted military plans for Venezuela that include drone strikes on Maduro’s forces, covert CIA operations, and potential seizures of oil infrastructure. Rubio and Miller are pushing for Maduro’s removal, while DOJ lawyers scramble to label him a “narcoterrorist” to bypass Congress, even as 10,000 U.S. troops and major assets deploy to the Caribbean.

Why It Matters: This marks Trump’s most extreme bid to expand unilateral war powers — laying groundwork for regime change under a manufactured “anti-drug” rationale. A strike on Venezuela would violate international law, risk mass civilian harm, and drag the U.S. into another endless war driven by political and oil interests.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Terror, confusion and politics: Inside New Jersey’s Election Day bomb threats

What Happened: Multiple New Jersey polling sites received coordinated bomb-threat emails on Election Day, with detailed claims about devices, motives, and evacuation instructions, sent from Russian email domains. Schools and voting locations were cleared, hours were extended by court order, and officials said the threats matched those hitting battleground states last year.

Why It Matters: The threats fit a broader Russian effort to disrupt voting, suppress turnout, and sow panic through coordinated bomb scares. By refusing to confront Moscow’s interference, Trump is allowing Russia to escalate its attacks on U.S. elections and interference operations in the U.S.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

From groceries to gas, Americans say they’re spending more under Trump

What Happened: A new Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll shows most Americans are paying more for groceries, utilities, gas, health care, and housing than a year ago, with two-thirds of independents and nearly all Democrats blaming Trump. Utility costs are up 12 percent, groceries 3 percent, and staples like meat and coffee have jumped sharply.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies are driving a broad cost-of-living spike, hitting households across party lines even before the full impact of his global tariffs takes effect. Rising prices, shrinking services, and shutdown fallout expose a regime that has intensified the crisis.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/11 Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

The Democrats Just Took a Big Step Toward Getting Their Groove Back

What Happened: Democrats scored decisive wins across the country, winning governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, the New York City mayor’s office, and a major California ballot initiative that could net them five new House seats. The results signal a sharp rebound for the party, showing energized turnout and renewed determination by Americans to counter Trump’s agenda.

States sue Trump administration over restrictions put on FEMA emergency grants

What Happened: Eleven states and Kentucky’s Democratic governor filed suit against Trump after FEMA abruptly imposed new rules requiring states to submit population counts excluding people removed under immigration law and slashing the spending window for emergency preparedness grants from three years to one. The states say the changes are unlawful, impossible to meet, and designed to block or delay billions in critical funds that support local disaster response, terrorism preparedness, staff salaries, and emergency operations.

Judge orders White House to use American Sign Language interpreters at briefings

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the White House to immediately provide live American Sign Language interpretation at all press briefings featuring Trump or Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, ruling that their removal of interpreters violates the Rehabilitation Act and causes “clear and present harm” to deaf Americans. The lawsuit, filed by the National Association of the Deaf and two plaintiffs, argues that captions cannot substitute for ASL, a distinct language used by hundreds of thousands of Americans.

📊 By the Numbers

11/11 — Next National Day of Action

12% — Year-over-year spike in average U.S. utility costs, the sharpest increase since Trump took office.

3,000+ — People swept up in Chicago’s immigration crackdown, including U.S. citizens and legal residents.

$800,000 — Annual price tag of Forzinity, the drug the FDA approved over eight reviewer objections.

8 — FDA scientists who recommended rejecting Forzinity before agency leadership pushed it through.

1,000 — National Guard troops Trump is keeping stationed in D.C. through at least February.

36 days — Length of the shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

40 airports — Number of major hubs facing flight reductions due to unpaid controllers and safety concerns.

10% — Traffic reduction the FAA will impose on major airports as safety margins collapse.

50 — Epstein survivors whose accounts were sidelined when the DOJ shut down the co-conspirators probe.

10,000 — U.S. troops deployed to the Caribbean as Trump officials weigh actions against Venezuela.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The White House wants to extend the D.C. National Guard deployment into the summer — Will Congress or the courts block a continued military presence in the capital?

DOJ is facing a court order to turn over Comey grand jury records and seized materials — Will prosecutors comply or try to stall?

The FAA is approaching a critical point — How quickly could controller shortages force even more reductions?

The FDA’s new “one strong study” rule is poised to accelerate contentious drug approvals — Will Trump officials push through additional treatments with limited evidence?

Foreign political actors are increasingly turning to Trump-aligned strategists for MAGA-style campaigns — How far will this influence-for-hire model spread abroad?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Judicial Strain and Constitutional Stress-Tests — Courts are being forced into constant emergency intervention as the regime pushes legally dubious actions that stretch constitutional boundaries to the breaking point.

Militarization of Domestic Governance — Federal troops, tactical units, and armed agents are increasingly substituting for civilian institutions, embedding military into routine governance and public-order decisions.

Normalization of Executive Secrecy — Across agencies, information is being restricted, scrubbed, or buried, turning transparency into an exception rather than a governing norm.

Foreign Influence Through Political Consulting — Trump-aligned strategists are exporting MAGA tactics for profit, creating new channels for foreign actors to purchase political access and destabilizing influence.

Weaponized Public Services — Federal benefits, disaster aid, and infrastructure functions are being repurposed as leverage tools, rewarding compliance and punishing defiance at the state and local level.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.