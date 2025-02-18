Photo Credit: AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

With Congress Pliant, an Emboldened Trump Pushes His Business Interests



What Happened: Trump convened a meeting with key golf executives—including leaders from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—to clear hurdles for a merger that benefits his family’s business, highlighting significant conflict of interest.

Why It Matters: This blurs the lines between public service and private gain and Trump brazenly continues to undermine ethical norms and ignore institutional checks designed to prevent abuses of power. His actions concentrate authority in a manner reminiscent of how dictators operate—bypassing traditional oversight, centralizing decision-making, and prioritizing loyalty over accountability.

Source: The New York Times

Coins, watches and more: A look at Trump’s crypto-related ventures, by the numbers

What Happened: Trump has rebranded himself as the “crypto president,” launching a suite of crypto-themed ventures. His initiatives include limited-edition Trump watches sold in bitcoin, a meme coin that lost billions in market cap, crypto-themed sneakers, and involvement in decentralized finance projects—such as a platform backed by Chinese mogul Justin Sun.

Why It Matters: Trump’s embrace of crypto boosts his family’s wealth while politicizing markets and undermining regulatory efforts. It also creates conflicts of interest, increases money laundering risks, and invites foreign influence.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash

What Happened: Trump fired hundreds of FAA employees, including those overseeing air traffic safety and national security radars, just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision near Washington, D.C. Many fired workers were critical to radar maintenance, air traffic control, and an early warning system for missile detection.

Why It Matters: These firings come amid a severe air traffic controller shortage and ongoing aviation safety concerns. Removing national security personnel and critical aviation staff further destabilizes an already strained system. The apparent political targeting of workers critical of Musk signals growing authoritarian control and government weaponization.

Source: Associated Press

🚨Social Security Chief Resigns Amid DOGE Data Access Concerns

What Happened: Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Michelle King resigned after resisting Elon Musk’s attempt to access sensitive SSA databases. Her departure follows similar exits from officials concerned about Musk’s unauthorized access to Treasury and IRS data.

Why It Matters: Musk’s push for mass data access raises alarms over privacy and political misuse. This data theft may lead to erased benefits, targeting of political “enemies,” and is unprecedented government overreach.

Source: CBS News

Department of Homeland Security preparing to fire hundreds of senior leaders this week

What Happened: Trump is preparing to fire hundreds of high-level DHS officials—targeting senior leaders at agencies like ICE and CBP—deeming them not loyal with his agenda.

Why It Matters: This politically motivated purge strips away experienced leadership, jeopardizes national security, and resembles an authoritarian move to force compliance and install loyalists ready to carry out orders—even if illegal.

Source: NBC News

Health agencies lose staff in key areas as Trump firings set in

What Happened: Over the past weekend, Trump issued termination letters to hundreds of employees at major health agencies including the CDC, FDA, and NIH. Despite strong performance records, many were dismissed under claims of “inadequate performance,” affecting key roles such as outbreak response teams, regulatory reviewers, and grant administrators.

Why It Matters: The mass layoffs jeopardize America’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies and sustain critical research and regulatory functions. These politically motivated cuts mirror authoritarian tactics by undermining institutional integrity and weakening essential safeguards meant to protect public well-being.

Source: NPR

Musk’s DOGE Expected to Arrive at SEC in Coming Days



What Happened: Elon Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE is preparing to infiltrate the SEC. This latest move follows Musk’s longstanding battles with the regulator and comes as FAKE DOGE continues its hijacking of agencies and purge of federal officials.

Why It Matters: Musk’s entry into the SEC could lead to political targeting and the exposure of sensitive financial data. Granting access to such confidential information will compromise market integrity, especially given Musk’s history of clashing with the SEC—a conflict that will be exploited for personal or partisan gain.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨DOGE seeks access to highly sensitive taxpayer data at IRS

What Happened: Elon Musk and his unvetted operatives are close to gaining access the IRS’s Integrated Data Retrieval System, which stores sensitive taxpayer records, bank data, and more.

Why It Matters: This is dangerous and will jeopardize Americans’ privacy and enable blackmail or political targeting by potentially exposing sensitive financial information for partisan purposes. Additionally, this risks disrupting critical IRS operations during tax season.

Source: CNN

DOGE sets up IRS, SEC accounts on X

What Happened: Unathorized FAKE DOGE has launched dedicated X accounts for the IRS and SEC to crowdsource tips on waste, fraud, and abuse. Musk has amplified these efforts, while DOGE seeks access to the IRS’s Integrated Data Retrieval System for taxpayer data.

Why It Matters: Soliciting public help via unsecured direct messages—specifically asking for insights on “finding and fixing waste, fraud, and abuse” at the IRS is dangerous and reckless.

Source: The Hill

Trump Targets a Growing List of Those He Sees as Disloyal

What Happened: In his first month, Trump launched a sweeping campaign of retribution against those he deems disloyal—revoking security clearances, stripping protective details, and targeting both high-profile officials and lower-ranking workers. Lawyer Mark Zaid revealed his own clearance was set to be revoked as part of this pattern.

Why It Matters: Trump's targeting of disloyal critics consolidates his power like an authoritarian, undermining democratic checks and silencing dissent while prioritizing loyalty over accountability.

Source: The New York Times

Justice Department’s Independence is Threatened as Trump’s Team Asserts Power Over Cases and Staff

What Happened: Since taking over the DOJ, Trump’s team has taken politically motivated actions—demanding names of FBI agents in the Capitol probe, pushing to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and pressuring prosecutors to dismiss cases—sparking mass resignations reminiscent.

Why It Matters: These moves erode DOJ independence, undermine the rule of law, and politicize justice in an authoritarian manner, compromising public trust and setting a dangerous precedent.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Nominates Ally Who Defended Jan. 6 Rioters, Supports DOGE Efforts as Top DC Federal Prosecutor



What Happened: Trump has nominated Edward Martin, his interim top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., for a permanent appointment as U.S. Attorney. Martin, known for defending Jan. 6 insurrectionists and threatening people who question Elon Musk’s actions, has overseen controversial actions including the pardons of Capitol insurrectionists and rioters. He has also publicly supported FAKE DOGE efforts by offering legal assistance to protect its operations.

Why It Matters: Martin’s nomination reinforces Trump’s broader strategy of politicizing the Justice Department by installing loyalists with contentious records. His past actions—supporting false election fraud claims, defending insurrectionists, and intervening in politically sensitive cases—highlights the impartiality of federal law enforcement and the erosion of judicial independence.

Source: The Hill

Education Department Investigates Northern Virginia School Districts Over Transgender Policies

What Happened: The Department of Education has launched probes into five Northern Virginia school districts alleging they violated Title IX and a Trump executive order by supporting transgender students. The investigation, prompted by a complaint from America First Legal, challenges policies that allow transgender students to use their chosen names, pronouns, and facilities matching their gender identity.

Why It Matters: The probe highlights the rapid erosion of civil rights and how the Trump regime will impose monetary penalties to enforce its extremist agenda. This blunt weaponization of the Education Department endangers marginalized communities.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

X Blocks Signal Links Amid Federal Worker Purge

What Happened: Elon Musk’s X is blocking links to Signal.me, used for secure messaging. The move comes as Musk’s unauthorized DOGE purges federal workers, many relying on Signal to communicate and blow the whistle.

Why It Matters: This raises censorship concerns, suppressing dissent as Musk consolidates power. Blocking Signal hampers the sharing of information and tightens control over digital communication.

Source: TechCrunch

Contradictory statements about Musk make it unclear who runs DOGE

What Happened: Despite Trump publicly declaring Elon Musk as the leader of the unauthorized DOGE, a White House filing now claims Musk is merely a "senior adviser" with no formal authority. Federal judges are questioning Musk’s lack of transparency, as the regime refuses to classify it as a federal agency to avoid oversight laws.

Why It Matters: This secrecy is typical of an autocratic power grab. Musk is dismantling agencies, firing workers, and accessing sensitive government data while bypassing oversight. And if DOGE isn’t really under Musk’s control, then who is stealing and copying all our data?

Source: ABC News

Trump Makes Broad Use of Emergency Powers to Advance Policy Priorities

What Happened: Trump has invoked a series of emergency declarations to unlock expanded executive authority on issues ranging from immigration to energy. By proclaiming crises—such as a “national energy emergency” and a border invasion—he has justified forceful measures including expedited tariffs, suspension of asylum protections, and reallocation of funds without congressional approval. These declarations attempt to serve as legal cover for aggressive policy actions.

Why It Matters: The expansive use of emergency powers erodes checks and balances and normalizes executive overreach. It distorts perceptions of genuine crises and sets a dangerous precedent for targeting opposition, much like tactics seen in Russia.

Source: WSJ

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

USAID Worker Sues Trump Admin Over Wife’s Pregnancy Scare

What Happened: A U.S. foreign service officer sued Trump, claiming the rushed dismantling of USAID endangered his pregnant wife’s life. Denied a medical evacuation due to halted funding, she was hospitalized abroad until a senator intervened.

Why It Matters: The chaotic and potentially unlawful USAID shutdown is stranding diplomats and their families in life-threatening situations. It is dangerous and shows disregard for U.S. personnel.

Source: ABC News

Schools around the US confront anxiety over Trump’s actions on immigration

What Happened: In Fresno, Denver, and Alice, Texas, rumors and real immigration raids have fueled panic among parents and students. False social media alerts, actual enforcement actions, and misleading statements by school officials have heightened fears about immigration raids in schools under Trump’s expanded enforcement policies.

Why It Matters: This climate of fear disrupts education, undermines community trust, and jeopardizes the well-being of minors.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Warns of Funding Cuts to Universities Over DEI

What Happened: Trump’s regime warned universities they could lose federal funding if they continue DEI programs, citing noncompliance with civil rights laws. Schools have 14 days to comply.

Why It Matters: DEI programs address historic inequities, but the regime claims they are “discriminatory.” Funding cuts will hinder inclusivity and weaken civil rights protections—advancing an extremist agenda against equality.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump pressures Romania to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate



What Happened: The Trump regime pressured Romania to ease travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, and money laundering. Trump’s envoy Richard Grenell raised the issue at the Munich Security Conference, requesting their passports be returned.

Why It Matters: This move signals Trump’s willingness to interfere in foreign legal matters to aid right-wing figures. It undermines judicial independence, politicizes diplomacy, and sets a dangerous precedent for political interference in criminal cases.

Source: FT

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Thousands Gather on Presidents’ Day to Call Trump a Tyrant

What Happened: Protesters across the U.S. took to the streets on Presidents’ Day, condemning Trump’s sweeping firings of federal workers, prosecutors, and watchdogs as a power grab. In Washington, D.C., demonstrators near the U.S. Capitol chanted against authoritarianism, waved flags, and called Trump’s actions a constitutional crisis.

Source: The New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$100,000 — The price of the limited-edition “Crypto President Tourbillon” watch, featuring 229 bitcoin orange sapphires and a signed letter of authenticity from Trump, sold exclusively in bitcoin.

$11 billion — The approximate market cap lost from Trump’s meme coin, which fell from a peak of about $15 billion just before he took office.

$299 — The cost of a pair of crypto-themed sneakers offered by a licensed Trump-themed product website in a limited run of 400 pairs.

$75 million — The investment by Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun’s company in World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform co-launched by Trump and his sons.

$250 million — The planned spending by Trump’s Truth Social parent company on new investment products and decentralized finance services, potentially including bitcoin purchases.

14 Days — Deadline given to universities to dismantle DEI programs or lose funding.

750 — Number of CDC employees fired under Trump’s health agency purge.

Hundreds — FAA employees fired despite ongoing air traffic controller shortages.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Which federal agencies are next? Trump’s mass firings at DHS, FAA, and health agencies indicate more purges ahead. Will the DOJ, FBI, and intelligence agencies face mass purges this week?

How far will Musk’s infiltration go? His operatives are already pushing for access to SEC and IRS data. Will courts intervene before all of Americans’ private data is compromised?

Will the judge block Trump’s interference in the NYC Mayor’s corruption case? The court is expected to hear the case this week—will it stand up to executive pressure or allow Trump to rewrite the legal system?

How much power will Trump seize through emergency declarations and executive orders? With executive orders overriding congressional authority, what additional legal checks will he bypass next?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump is purging government institutions to consolidate power. Mass firings at DOJ, FEMA, IRS, CDC, and other agencies are crippling government functions while Trump replaces officials with loyalists.

Musk’s role in government is growing unchecked. Musk has infiltrated all agencies and is now attempting to access the Social Security and IRS data, endangering all Americans, including minors. Mass firings have gutted oversight, raising risks of identity theft, political targeting, and government surveillance.

Emergency Powers Overreach: Trump is abusing emergency declarations to bypass Congress, justify extreme policies, and centralize power in ways reminiscent of autocratic regimes.

🚨 Call to Action

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.