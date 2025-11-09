Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4h

It is repulsive to watch on today's news shows Trump's menagerie of slugs calmly stating that they only need a few Democrats to cross the line to vote to end the filibuster rule so that the Republican controlled Congress can then proceed with passing Trump's legislation which will dramatically deprive millions of middle and lower class citizens of health care benefits in order to offset the loss of revenue from the bill's reduction of taxes for the rich and famous. It is plain and simple blackmail with the American people being the big losers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
4h

He is trying to barrack himself in the fortified White House . That’s what is happening with the so called ballroom that everyone has wanted for so long. It’s a race now can he build it before we get him out. Because we will throw him out

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture