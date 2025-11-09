Voters arrive at a polling station in a fire station during California’s special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Top 10 US billionaires’ collective wealth grew by $698bn in past year – report

What Happened: An Oxfam America report found that the richest ten U.S. billionaires gained $698 billion over the past year, driven by Trump’s massive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. It calls his “one big, beautiful bill” one of the largest upward wealth transfers in decades, even as 40% of Americans —half of all children —remain low-income.

Why It Matters: Trump’s agenda is supercharging inequality and will hollow out the middle class. By gutting social programs, worker protections, and taxes for the rich, he’s concentrating power in the hands of a few—turning America into a plutocracy where prosperity flows only upward.

Donors to Trump’s Ballroom Are Asked Why They Chose to Remain Incognito

What Happened: Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding answers from corporations and wealthy individuals whose secret donations to Trump’s White House ballroom were hidden from public disclosure. The donors include health-care firms seeking Medicare rule changes, BlackRock pursuing a Panama Canal port deal Trump supports, and TikTok investor Jeff Yass, who stands to gain from Trump’s intervention in the app’s U.S. fate.

Why It Matters: The undisclosed gifts underscore the pay-to-play operation inside the White House, where policy favors are tied to private cash. By keeping donors anonymous while advancing their business interests, Trump has turned public office into a marketplace for influence and corruption.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House is working on executive order on elections, press secretary says

What Happened: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the White House is preparing an executive order on elections, claiming it will “strengthen” voting systems and prevent “blatant fraud,” citing California’s mail-in voting system as an example. No details were provided, but officials hinted the order could target mail-in ballots, early voting, and federal election oversight.

Why It Matters: This is a direct grab for federal control over voting, built on lies of fraud to justify new limits on ballot access. Trump wants to strip power from the states, depress turnout where Democrats dominate, and open the door to nationwide voter intimidation and election manipulation heading into 2026.

How Trump Is Weaponizing the DOJ to ‘Bully, Prosecute, Punish and Silence’ His Foes

What Happened: Trump has transformed the DOJ into a political weapon, ordering prosecutions of perceived enemies like James Comey, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and John Bolton—often on fabricated claims. Loyalists Lindsey Halligan and Ed Martin now run “weaponization” units to execute his vendettas, bulldozing long-standing DOJ rules against political prosecutions.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the DOJ into an instrument of revenge, using criminal law to intimidate opponents and silence dissent. By targeting critics and discarding legal norms, he is replacing impartial justice with a political police force designed to enforce loyalty and punish resistance.

The White House’s Plan A is winning its Supreme Court tariff case. It also has a Plan B.

What Happened: The White House has drafted fallback authorities—Sections 232, 301, 122, and 338—to rebuild Trump’s global tariff regime if the Supreme Court strikes down his use of emergency powers. Even if the Court limits the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aides plan to reassemble the tariffs through weaker statutes to keep Trump’s trade war intact.

Why It Matters: The plan makes clear that Trump will push unilateral control over trade no matter what the courts decide. A loss would not stop his agenda; he would push through a legally fragile, more chaotic version of his economic plan.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Gives Local Cops a Facial Recognition App To Find Immigrants

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security released a new app called Mobile Identify that allows local police and sheriff’s departments to scan faces to check immigration status. Available on the Google Play Store, the app expands DHS’s use of facial recognition tools like ICE’s Mobile Fortify, which can instantly retrieve personal data and deportation orders.

Why It Matters: By handing local police federal surveillance tools, DHS is collapsing the line between immigration enforcement and everyday policing—greenlighting racial profiling, wrongful detentions, and mass data sweeps. Once normalized, this technology will not stop with immigrants and will inevitably expand to everyone as civil rights are stripped away and the regime builds a permanent surveillance state.

The first-term Democrat facing a Trump prosecution

What Happened: Rep. LaMonica McIver, a freshman Democrat from New Jersey, is facing three felony charges for allegedly “assaulting” federal officers during an oversight visit to an ICE facility—charges that carry a potential 17-year sentence. The case stems from an incident in which ICE agents blocked access to the facility and arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. She argues the prosecution is politically motivated and violates legislative immunity for members conducting official oversight.

Why It Matters: Targeting a sitting member of Congress for doing oversight is a direct assault on constitutional checks and a warning shot to the entire legislative branch. A conviction would paralyze oversight nationwide and give the regime license to prosecute more lawmakers as it expands its campaign to criminalize dissent.

FBI fires additional agents who participated in investigating Trump, AP sources say

What Happened: The FBI purged more agents and supervisors who worked on the 2020 election and Jan. 6 investigations into Trump, expanding a purge overseen by Kash Patel. After D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro briefly halted the purges, they were reinstated without explanation, prompting the FBI Agents Association to denounce the moves as “erratic and arbitrary retribution.”

Why It Matters: By purging anyone who once held him accountable, Trump is turning the FBI into a loyalty-based enforcement arm—eliminating internal scrutiny and securing his own impunity.

Trump Administration Chooses a Critic of California Elections to Monitor Them

What Happened: The Justice Department tapped Michael Gates, a longtime critic of Orange County’s voting practices, to oversee elections in the same county he previously targeted. Now a deputy assistant attorney general, Gates helped file a federal lawsuit alleging noncitizen voting in Orange County, claims that local officials say are baseless.

Why It Matters: Installing a partisan election foe to police voting in a diverse, Democratic-leaning county is a calculated effort to sow distrust and manufacture grounds to contest results. It weaponizes election monitoring to intimidate voters and serves Trump’s broader agenda to interfere in and undermine confidence ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Homeland Security Biometric Policy for Foreign Travelers Poses Data-Theft Risks

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security will begin using facial recognition to screen all foreign travelers entering and leaving the U.S., storing their biometric data, including photos, for up to 75 years. The database, which will initially cover airports and later expand to land and sea ports, will rely on a mix of government and airline cameras, creating what cybersecurity experts call a prime target for hackers and misuse.

Why It Matters: This policy builds a massive federal surveillance machine and stockpiles biometric data that hackers, foreign actors, and criminals can exploit. By disguising mass data collection as “border security,” the Trump regime is shredding privacy protections and dragging the U.S. toward a permanent surveillance state.

The Battle in Virginia Over an Activist Who Protested Stephen Miller

What Happened: Federal and state authorities launched an aggressive criminal investigation into 65-year-old Virginia activist Barbara Wien after she distributed leaflets criticizing Stephen Miller and listing his address—triggering a search warrant, phone seizure, and Secret Service and FBI involvement over what is normally a misdemeanor. Local prosecutors say federal officials intervened improperly and may be using law enforcement to suppress political dissent rather than address any real threat.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump officials are criminalizing critics by recasting routine protest as a security threat and expanding surveillance over political expression. Mobilizing multiple agencies against a nonviolent activist erodes First Amendment protections and turns law enforcement into a tool for silencing dissent.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Republicans Reprise Unfounded Claims of Widespread Election Interference

What Happened: On Election Day, Trump and top conservatives revived baseless lies of election rigging, exploiting minor glitches to paint routine voting issues as voter suppression. Trump called California’s vote a “GIANT SCAM,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned, without evidence, of “fraudulent ballots” and “illegal alien voting,” and Elon Musk echoed the lies.

Why It Matters: These lies are engineered to poison public trust in elections and pave the way for a federal takeover of voting. By blasting disinformation through the White House and MAGA media, Trump is priming the justification to dispute results and tighten control over elections.

The secretive donor circle that lifted JD Vance is now rewriting MAGA’s future

What Happened: Chris Buskirk—an Arizona entrepreneur tied to Peter Thiel and JD Vance—now leads Rockbridge, a secretive donor network that helped re-elect Trump and elevate Vance while building a long-term MAGA political machine. The group has assembled a private ecosystem of tech elites, voter-profiling databases, media ventures, and a $500,000-a-year Trumpworld business club aimed at creating a post-Trump “aristopopulist” elite.

Why It Matters: Rockbridge is becoming the new Koch-level power center of the American right, placing unelected billionaires and tech figures at the heart of Trump’s political apparatus. Its fusion of money, data, and influence is building a permanent oligarchic machine designed to outlast Trump and reshape U.S. politics around a loyal ruling bloc.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Terrified’: Video of masked agents hauling woman from car renews outrage in Chicago

What Happened: Dayanne Figueroa, a U.S. citizen and paralegal, was violently pulled from her car by masked federal agents after a minor traffic accident in Chicago. Video shows armed officers dragging her away without explanation as bystanders pleaded for them to stop. The White House defended the seizure, alleging—without evidence—that she rammed an agent’s car.

Why It Matters: The violent arrest of an American citizen highlights how Trump’s immigration campaign is morphing into an authoritarian policing regime—indistinguishable from an occupying force. As the regime seeks Supreme Court approval to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, civil liberties are collapsing under the guise of “law and order.”

“I Don’t Feel Safe”: Black Memphis Residents Report Harassment by Trump’s Police Task Force

What Happened: Trump’s “Memphis Safe Task Force,” a federal-police dragnet involving the National Guard and more than 30 agencies, has triggered widespread fear as Black residents report harassment, intimidation, and racial profiling. Agents, often with no badges, have carried out thousands of stops and 1,700 arrests, sweeping up innocent people.

Why It Matters: By reviving pretextual stops, racial profiling, and unmarked raids, Trump is stripping residents of their civil rights and using Memphis, among other cities, as a proving ground for a nationwide police state.

Judge hears testimony about crowded cells and overflowing toilets at Chicago-area immigration site

What Happened: A federal judge in Chicago heard testimony from immigrants detained at the Broadview ICE facility who described overflowing toilets, foul water, and sleeping on concrete floors in packed cells. The ACLU and MacArthur Justice Center sued Trump officials for denying detainees food, medical care, and legal access, coercing some into signing deportation papers.

Why It Matters: The case reveals how Trump’s immigration raids turned holding centers into de facto prisons marked by degrading, inhumane treatment. The judge called the conditions “unnecessarily cruel,” exposing how the regime’s crackdown is violating human rights and due process.

An Altercation With ICE Prompts a Police Chief to Push Back

What Happened: In Durango, Colorado, a viral video showed a masked ICE agent putting 57-year-old protester Franci Stagi in a chokehold and throwing her down an embankment after she tried to retrieve her phone. The police chief said the force appeared “out of policy and possibly illegal” and requested a state criminal investigation, setting up a confrontation with the Justice Department, which has threatened to prosecute local officials who charge federal agents.

Why It Matters: This marks one of the first major state efforts to hold federal immigration officers accountable amid Trump’s crackdown, where masked agents have assaulted civilians with impunity. Colorado’s probe exposes a deepening constitutional crisis as states challenge a federal regime claiming immunity while deploying unchecked force against the public.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Furlough notices to federal workers leave out any mention of back pay.

What Happened: Federal agencies have begun issuing furlough notices that omit any reference to legally guaranteed back pay, despite a 2019 law requiring furloughed workers to be fully compensated after a shutdown. The Agriculture Department, NIOSH, and the National Park Service all sent revised notices with the protections removed—mirroring Trump’s public threat last month to deny back pay to workers he claims “don’t deserve” it.

Why It Matters: Scrubbing back-pay guarantees from furlough notices is a warning that Trump is planning to ignore federal law. By sowing fear and uncertainty across the federal workforce, the regime is testing whether it can defy statutory protections, weaken civil service morale, and condition Americans to accept executive power over Congress’s spending authority.

At NSA, a leadership vacuum and staff cuts threaten operations and morale

What Happened: The National Security Agency is spiraling into a leadership and morale crisis after Trump purged Gen. Timothy Haugh, key officials resigned, and all leadership appointments were frozen. With the shutdown ongoing, thousands have been furloughed or pushed into buyouts, and the agency plans to eliminate 2,000 civilian positions by year’s end.

Why It Matters: The chaos is degrading one of America’s core intelligence agencies, crippling cyber defense, long-term planning, and support for U.S. allies. As analysts and legal staff walk out, the NSA’s ability to counter Russian and Chinese operations is weakening—opening dangerous gaps adversaries can exploit.

White House Says It Will Make Some SNAP Payments After Trump Threatened to Defy Court

What Happened: Trump threatened to defy a federal court order and freeze food stamp payments for 42 million Americans, saying SNAP would resume “only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government.” Hours later, his press secretary reversed course and said partial payments would be issued after the judge ordered the White House to provide full benefits or at least partial aid by midweek.

Why It Matters: Trump is using food assistance as leverage in a political fight and signaling he’s willing to ignore court orders. Millions are facing delays, exposing how essential programs can be weaponized to punish opponents and harm vulnerable families.

FBI Warns of Criminals Posing as ICE, Urges Agents to ID Themselves

What Happened: The FBI issued a nationwide bulletin warning that criminals posing as ICE officers have carried out robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults across several states. The alert urges law enforcement to verify identities and allow civilians to confirm credentials.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of masked and unmarked officers has blurred the line between real agents and criminals, creating the perfect conditions for impersonation. As ICE’s militarized image spreads, vulnerable communities face escalating danger from both impostors and unaccountable federal officers—accelerating the collapse of public trust and the rule of law.

Trump administration considers revoking ban on oil and gas development near Chaco historical park

What Happened: Trump is moving to revoke a 20-year ban on oil and gas development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, a UNESCO site in New Mexico. The Bureau of Land Management has launched an environmental review that could keep the ban, weaken it, or scrap it entirely.

Why It Matters: Lifting the ban would open sacred Indigenous lands to drilling, endangering irreplaceable cultural sites and tribal sovereignty. It fits Trump’s broader push to dismantle environmental protections and expand fossil fuel extraction on public lands at the expense of climate and cultural preservation.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration announces 16th deadly strike on an alleged drug boat

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced the 16th U.S. military strike on a boat accused of trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and bringing the death toll to at least 66. The strikes, carried out without congressional authorization, are part of Trump’s self-declared “armed conflict” with drug cartels—labeled as “foreign terror organizations.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues to dangerously expand executive war powers, using the military for extrajudicial killings in international waters under a vague terror pretext. Lawmakers and the U.N. warn the strikes are unlawful, blurring the line between policing and warfare and edging the U.S. toward open conflict in Latin America.

Trump and Kim Jong Un will likely hold a summit next year, South Korea’s spy agency says

What Happened: South Korea’s intelligence service says Kim Jong Un is preparing to reopen talks with Trump, raising the likelihood of a Trump–Kim summit in 2026. The meeting could take place after joint U.S.–South Korea military drills in March, as Trump courts authoritarian leaders while Kim deepens ties with Russia and aids Moscow’s genocidal war in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: A renewed Trump–Kim summit would legitimize North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, as Trump fawns over dictators while alienating democratic allies. By elevating dictator theatrics, Trump is normalizing autocracy as U.S. foreign policy and would align American power with the interests of Moscow and Pyongyang.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Belgium shuts down Brussels Airport due to suspicious drone sighting

What Happened: Air traffic at Brussels Airport was suspended on Nov. 4 after a drone was spotted nearby—the first such shutdown in Belgium’s history. The incident followed multiple drone sightings over the Kleine Brogel Air Base, which houses F-16s and is believed to store U.S. nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating its aggressions and drone incursions while probing NATO defenses at a moment when the U.S. is effectively MIA. With Brussels serving as NATO’s de facto capital, the incidents expose serious gaps in the alliance’s air security and coordination—weaknesses Moscow is clearly testing.

The GOP Civil War Over Nick Fuentes Has Just Begun

What Happened: Tucker Carlson sparked a GOP firestorm by giving white nationalist Nick Fuentes an unchallenged, hour-long platform to spread antisemitic conspiracies while attacking Republican leaders as “Christian Zionists.” The backlash split the right, with lawmakers and conservative groups condemning the interview as Carlson’s allies defended elevating one of the country’s most notorious extremists.

Why It Matters: The GOP is splintering over whether to fully embrace the antisemitic, white nationalist forces that have been shaping MAGA’s base for a decade. The fact that Trump dined with Fuentes years ago with no GOP backlash shows how fringe extremism has already merged with the Republican Party.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Aides Raise Recession Fears, and Point Fingers at the Fed

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared the U.S. is already in recession, pointing to slumping housing and construction, and demanded the Fed cut rates. Even as tariffs drive up prices and spending cuts slow growth, Trump continues to blame the Fed for an economic downturn his own policies triggered.

Why It Matters: Biden handed Trump a strong economy on an upward trajectory, and the downturn is the direct result of Trump’s tariffs, spending cuts, and policy chaos. By weaponizing recession talk and pressuring the Fed to rescue him, Trump is using a crisis of his own making as a pretext to assert political control over monetary policy.

IBM cutting thousands of jobs in the fourth quarter

What Happened: IBM announced plans to lay off a low single-digit percentage of its global workforce in the fourth quarter, amounting to roughly 2,700 jobs. The company said U.S. employment levels will remain flat year over year despite the cuts.

Why It Matters: The layoffs reflect a broader tech industry trend of replacing human roles with AI-driven productivity tools, as companies restructure around automation. IBM’s move underscores how companies are shifting resources away from traditional operations toward AI development and software growth.

US motor vehicle sales drop in October as EV subsidies expire

What Happened: U.S. vehicle sales fell 6.5% in October to an annualized rate of 15.3 million units after Trump ended federal EV tax credits. Electric vehicle sales plunged nearly 25%, from 98,000 in September to under 75,000 in October, as consumers lost access to EV credits established under Biden.

Why It Matters: The rollback of EV subsidies is reversing years of clean energy progress, weakening demand amid a slowing economy and rising tariffs. Trump’s policy shift favors fossil fuel interests and donors, and threatens America’s climate goals, leaving automakers and consumers caught between economic uncertainty and regressive energy policy.

She Voted for Trump Three Times. Now She Is Leading a Fight Against His Tariffs.

What Happened: Sara Albrecht, a lifelong Republican and head of the Liberty Justice Center, is leading a Supreme Court challenge to Trump’s sweeping emergency-powers tariffs, arguing they drove up prices and forced layoffs for the small businesses her group represents. Backed by Neal Katyal and Michael McConnell, the plaintiffs say Trump illegally used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose taxes on imports.

Why It Matters: The case highlights a growing conservative split over Trump’s tariff abuses. Though Albrecht voted for him three times, she says the fight is about constitutional limits and a ruling in her favor could rein in Trump’s unilateral control over trade and restore Congress’s authority.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/11 Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

FBI agents group blasts Patel over ‘erratic’ personnel moves targeting agents who probed Trump

What Happened: The FBI Agents Association condemned Kash Patel for what it called “a campaign of erratic and arbitrary retribution,” after the bureau purged, reinstated, and again purged multiple agents who had worked on cases investigating Trump or his allies. At least six agents tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election and Jan. 6 probes were terminated this week, despite objections from D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Since Trump took office, more than 200 Justice Department employees have been purged, many of whom worked on Trump-related cases.

California Approves New House Maps in a Major Win for Democrats and Newsom

What Happened: California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that redraws congressional districts to favor Democrats. The move could flip up to five House seats, offsetting Republican gerrymanders in Texas and other states. The measure rolls back the state’s independent redistricting commission, reinstating partisan map-drawing until after the 2030 census.

📊 By the Numbers

11/11 — Next National Day of Action

42 million — Americans who lost food benefits as Trump defies a federal court order.

$698 billion — Wealth gained by the top 10 U.S. billionaires under Trump’s tax regime

40% — Share of Americans who are low-income under Trump, including half of all U.S. children.

200+ — Justice Department employees purged since Trump took office, many of whom worked on Trump-related cases.

2,000 — Civilian jobs the NSA plans to eliminate by year’s end

66 — People killed in Trump’s unauthorized “drug boat” strikes to date

75 years — Time DHS will store biometric data collected from foreign travelers

6.5% — Drop in U.S. auto sales after EV subsidies were repealed

2,700 — Jobs that IBM is cutting in the fourth quarter

1,700 — Arrests made by Trump’s Memphis police task force, many involving innocent residents

17 years — Maximum prison term Rep. McIver faces for conducting congressional oversight

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump may broaden the National Guard deployment model from Memphis and Chicago to other Democratic-leaning cities — Will additional cities be targeted for federalized policing?

Trump may attempt to nullify back-pay guarantees for furloughed workers despite the 2019 law — Will he move forward with defying statutory worker protections?

Congress faces a test over Trump’s bid for unilateral tariff authority — Will lawmakers push back or capitulate if he ignores the Supreme Court?

DHS facial-recognition tools will expand beyond immigrants to U.S. citizens through local police partnerships — How long before mass biometric surveillance moves quietly into domestic policing?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The Authoritarian Playbook — The regime is simultaneously purging federal institutions, undermining elections, targeting lawmakers, and deploying militarized police forces to create a climate of fear and impunity.

Surveillance State Is Growing — DHS and ICE expansions show a deliberate strategy to merge immigration enforcement with everyday policing, laying the groundwork for nationwide biometric tracking and mass profiling.

Checks and Balances Are Crumbling — From oversight prosecutions to DOJ weaponization, Trump is dismantling the mechanisms that restrain presidential power, making future abuses more extreme and harder to undo.

Democratic Allies Are Exposed — With U.S. leadership absent, Russian provocations in Europe are accelerating, testing NATO readiness, and creating opportunities for further destabilization.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.