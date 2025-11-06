Trump Tyranny Tracker

Nilla
2h

Not a peep from Christian zealots in defense of Christian Latinos being denied their Christian religion. 🦗 🦗 Where are the First amendment people?!

Hmmm, I guess their hatred is more important than the right to practice Christianity-or for anyone else to be able to practice any religion of their choosing or even no religion at all. Soooo not really about religious freedom at all.

Ty Sawyer
6h

With everything coming out .,. Clearly, Biden and his regime was more tyrannical by a huge multiple.

