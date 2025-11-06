The Capitol is seen at nightfall on day 22 of a government shutdown in Washington, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: November 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Report: Donors to Trump’s White House Ballroom Have $279B in Federal Contracts

What Happened: A watchdog report found that most corporate donors funding Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom hold $279 billion in federal contracts and have faced enforcement actions for labor, environmental, or consumer abuses. The list includes tech and defense giants like Google, Lockheed Martin, and Comcast—many under investigation or seeking favorable treatment from Trump officials.

Why It Matters: Trump has demolished the East Wing and is selling access to corporations with business before his government—auctioning the People’s House to the highest bidder. It’s state capture in its purest form: the public pays while Trump and his cronies profit on an imperial scale.

How Zhao’s Binance Aided Trump Family Crypto Venture Before Pardon

What Happened: Bloomberg revealed that Binance built the code for the Trump family’s stablecoin, USD1, and funneled billions through their platform, World Liberty Financial, before founder Changpeng Zhao was pardoned by Trump. Afterward, an Emirati fund used the Trump coin to invest $2 billion into Binance—enriching both Zhao and the Trump family, whose 38% stake and token holdings are now worth billions.

Why It Matters: Trump pardoned Zhao after Binance enabled money laundering and sanctions evasion—and after Zhao’s exchange boosted Trump’s own coin. It’s a straight quid pro quo: a pardon for profit and naked corruption. The presidency has become a blockchain for graft.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Watchdog being ousted from US housing regulator involved in Trump crackdown, sources say

What Happened: Trump’s housing regulator, Bill Pulte, purged acting inspector general Joe Allen while escalating politically driven investigations against perceived enemies, including New York Attorney General Letitia James. Pulte has bypassed oversight channels to make criminal referrals and consolidate control over the agency’s internal watchdog functions.

Why It Matters: This is another purge of independent oversight. By sidelining watchdogs and weaponizing regulatory power against opponents, Trump is erasing internal checks on abuse—turning federal agencies into instruments of retaliation and intimidation.

With an Eye on the Midterms, Trump Fuels a Nationwide Scramble for Power

What Happened: Trump launched a nationwide push urging Republican state legislatures to redraw congressional maps before the 2026 midterms—a mid-decade redistricting onslaught to lock in GOP control. From Texas to Indiana, he’s pressuring lawmakers to create new Republican seats and threatening holdouts with primaries, triggering a partisan arms race as Democrats rush to counter in key states.

Why It Matters: Trump is using redistricting to lock in political control. By redrawing district lines to favor his party, he’s eliminating fair competition and undermining the basic principle of free and equal elections.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department tells Congress Trump doesn’t need its approval for military strikes on alleged drug boats

What Happened: The Justice Department told Congress that Trump can carry out lethal strikes on alleged “drug boats” without congressional approval. A classified memo equates cartels with terrorists, granting him global authority to kill suspects without oversight. Since September, the U.S. has launched 15 strikes, killing 64 people, and is planning more in Venezuela.

Why It Matters: This move erases congressional war powers and normalizes extrajudicial killings. By redefining drug trafficking as terrorism, the DOJ is giving Trump unchecked authority to wage secret wars—turning counter-narcotics into a permanent justification for limitless executive violence.

Trump Escalates Demands for 2020 Election Investigations and Prosecutions

What Happened: Trump is pressuring the Justice Department to reopen 2020 election probes, demanding access to preserved ballots in Georgia and voting machines in several states. Despite courts debunking fraud claims, he’s ordered Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to reexamine the results while investigating and targeting critics and former investigators, such as Jack Smith.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing law enforcement to rewrite history and legitimize his coup attempt. By reviving fraud lies and using the DOJ for revenge, he’s eroding trust in elections, criminalizing opposition, and laying the groundwork to nullify future votes.

Hegseth restricts military officials from talking to Congress without prior approval

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has barred military officials from engaging with Congress without prior clearance from his office, covering topics from Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile shield to ongoing strikes on boats. The order centralizes all communication through Hegseth’s legislative staff, raising alarms among lawmakers who say it will cripple oversight of the Pentagon’s $1 trillion budget.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on civilian oversight of the military. By gagging Pentagon officials and filtering all communication, Trump is tightening control over the armed forces and shielding his secret operations from oversight.

Jack Smith, Trump’s Target, Shifts From Defense to Counterattack

What Happened: After losing authority under Supreme Court immunity rulings, former special counsel Jack Smith is preparing to publicly confront Trump’s propaganda. Despite GOP attacks, he’s pushing for open hearings to expose Trump’s obstruction and classified document cover-up—a direct challenge to the president’s campaign of revenge.

Why It Matters: Smith’s defiance brings rare accountability to a captured system. As Trump weaponizes Congress and the DOJ to target investigators, Smith’s transparency threatens to pierce the regime’s wall of intimidation and highlight its corruption.

Justice Department defends Lindsey Halligan and Trump’s social media posts targeting James Comey

What Happened: The Justice Department defended Trump’s interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, and rejected claims that James Comey was prosecuted out of political revenge. Prosecutors said Trump’s posts calling Comey “guilty as hell” weren’t proof of retaliation and argued Halligan’s controversial appointment shouldn’t invalidate the indictments of Comey or New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is codifying Trump’s vendettas as legitimate law. By excusing his public calls for prosecutions and protecting loyalists from scrutiny, he has transformed justice into a tool of retribution.

Trial Starts for DC Man Who Threw Sandwich at Federal Agent

What Happened: Sean Charles Dunn, a former Justice Department employee, is on trial for throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent during Trump’s federal law-enforcement surge in Washington. Prosecutors charged Dunn with assault after a viral video showed the toss, while the DOJ turned the minor incident into propaganda, raiding his home and purging him publicly.

Why It Matters: The case highlights Trump’s two-tiered justice system—pardoning violent insurrectionists while punishing dissent. By turning minor protests into federal crimes and glorifying state power, the regime is eroding the principle of equal justice under law.

Public workers could be denied loan forgiveness if cities defy Trump, lawsuit alleges

What Happened: Four major cities — Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Albuquerque — along with unions representing teachers and public workers, sued Trump over a new rule letting the Education Department deny student loan forgiveness to employees of governments or nonprofits deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose.” The rule, taking effect in 2026, gives the education secretary power to blacklist employers that defy Trump policies on immigration, DEI, or transgender care.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program into a political loyalty test — punishing cities and nonprofits that oppose his extremist agenda by trapping their workers in debt. It’s coercion through economic warfare, weaponizing education policy to silence dissent.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Laura Loomer Is Now Credentialed to Cover the Pentagon

What Happened: Far-right extremist Laura Loomer has been credentialed to cover the Pentagon, joining a new Trump-aligned press corps of fringe outlets like Gateway Pundit and LindellTV. The move follows a new rule banning journalists from seeking information not preapproved by the government, prompting walkouts by major outlets. Loomer, a close Trump ally, has used her platform to attack officials she deems “disloyal,” often preceding their purges.

Why It Matters: Trump has replaced independent journalism with regime propaganda. By rewarding loyal operatives and banning traditional media, he’s turning the Pentagon press corps into a tool of information control.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Shot a US Citizen Trying to Help Kids

What Happened: ICE agents in Los Angeles shot 25-year-old U.S. citizen Carlos Jimenez from behind after he warned them that children would soon arrive for the school bus where they’d blocked the road. Jimenez, a father of three, was struck in the shoulder and survived. Agents claimed he “reversed toward them,” while his lawyer said he backed up in fear after being threatened. It’s the fifth ICE shooting since August.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized deportation force continues shooting unarmed civilians. By treating immigrant communities as war zones and labeling ordinary citizens as threats, ICE has become a paramilitary arm of domestic terror — accountable to no one and operating under Trump’s protection.

Documented or Not, Latinos Are Changing Habits During ICE Crackdown

What Happened: Trump’s Chicago operations have turned daily life in Latino communities into fear and paralysis. After the Supreme Court allowed ICE to use racial profiling in stops, both undocumented immigrants and U.S. citizens are avoiding work, schools, and public spaces. Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency as raids leave families destitute.

Why It Matters: Trump has institutionalized racial profiling and fear as tools of control. By targeting people based on appearance and dismantling limits on enforcement, his regime is eroding civil rights and pushing the Latino community into hiding.

Suburban man hospitalized after arrest by ICE agents

What Happened: Ricardo Rodriguez, 53, was hospitalized after ICE agents tackled, choked, and struck him during an arrest in Melrose Park, Illinois. Videos show agents pinning Rodriguez, who later suffered chest pains and a head wound. His family was barred from visiting him, with plainclothes agents guarding his hospital room and demanding proof of citizenship from his U.S.-born sister.

Why It Matters: Federal agents are operating with impunity—inflicting violence on nonviolent residents, isolating families, and turning hospitals into detention zones. This is authoritarian policing in plain sight, where even medical care becomes another instrument of fear.

Faith leaders blocked by ICE from delivering Communion to immigrants speak out

What Happened: Catholic clergy were blocked from delivering Communion to detainees at an ICE facility in Illinois on All Saints Day and Día de los Muertos. The Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership said ICE ignored formal requests and used intimidation tactics, circling the Mass repeatedly. It’s the second time since October that ICE has denied religious access to detainees.

Why It Matters: By blocking clergy and intimidating faith leaders, ICE is violating constitutional rights and turning detention centers into tools of oppression and religious persecution.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How Medicaid’s New Work Requirement Will Work

What Happened: Starting in 2027, Trump’s new work rule will force millions of poor Americans to prove they work, study, or volunteer 80 hours a month to keep Medicaid. The policy, passed in the GOP’s summer bill, could cut coverage for nearly five million people and saddle states with costly new compliance systems. Most affected already work or qualify for exemptions, but will lose coverage due to red tape.

Why It Matters: Trump’s plan weaponizes bureaucracy to punish the poor and fund tax cuts for the rich—gutting healthcare and deepening inequality on America’s most vulnerable.

U.S. to Pay Partial SNAP Benefits for November During Shutdown

What Happened: Trump officials announced they will issue only partial food assistance payments this month, using $4.65 billion in emergency funds to cover roughly half of November’s SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown. Officials warned that millions of low-income families could face delays, errors, or reduced aid—leaving 42 million Americans at risk of food insecurity as Thanksgiving approaches.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is turning hunger into a weapon. By cutting off vital food aid and using it as political blackmail, he’s punishing struggling families to showcase power.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says there ‘could be’ US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or air strikes

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. could deploy troops or carry out airstrikes in Nigeria to stop what he described as “the killing of Christians,” reviving his regime’s religious crusade rhetoric to justify potential foreign military intervention. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump added Nigeria back to the U.S. list of “Countries of Particular Concern,” alongside China, Russia, and North Korea.

What Happened: Trump is framing U.S. military force through sectarian politics—blurring the line between diplomacy, religion, and war. By invoking Christian persecution while ignoring the mass killings of Muslims in Nigeria, he’s weaponizing faith to justify intervention, echoing autocrats who inflame divisions, expand power, and distract from deepening crises at home.

How the US is preparing a military staging ground near Venezuela

What Happened: A Reuters investigation found the U.S. military is rebuilding a massive Cold War–era base in Puerto Rico and expanding operations across the Caribbean, laying the groundwork for action inside Venezuela. Satellite imagery shows runway upgrades, new radar systems, munitions sites, and tent camps at Roosevelt Roads and nearby airports, while Trump has deployed 13 warships, a nuclear submarine, and dozens of bombers and drones.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork for a regime-change operation under the guise of “counter-drug missions.” By quietly rebuilding Cold War infrastructure and massing forces near Venezuela, he’s edging the U.S. toward another war.

U.S. Accused of Threatening EU Diplomats to Kill Green Shipping Rules

What Happened: European diplomats accused Trump officials of using threats and intimidation to block green shipping reforms at a U.N. summit in London. U.S. negotiators warned allies of visa bans and trade retaliation if they backed an emissions tax, and the pressure campaign—celebrated by Marco Rubio as “real diplomacy”—delayed the global maritime carbon tax for a year.

Why It Matters: By bullying allies and sabotaging climate cooperation, Trump turned U.S. influence into a tool of extortion, abandoning global leadership and signaling that defying his fossil agenda invites punishment.

Trump administration is planning new mission in Mexico against cartels, current and former U.S. officials say

What Happened: Trump is preparing a covert mission to send U.S. troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to hit drug labs and assassinate cartel leaders, according to current and former officials. Run by JSOC and the CIA under “Title 50” covert authority, it would include ground-launched drone strikes and could proceed without Mexico’s consent—mirroring his recent pattern of secret strikes in the Caribbean and Venezuela.

Why It Matters: By planning armed operations inside a sovereign ally with no authorization, Trump is erasing the line between policing and war, turning neighboring countries into battlefields, and shredding international norms to concentrate executive power.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Claims Strike at Rosneft’s Saratov Refinery in Russia

What Happened: Ukraine said its Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a drone strike on Rosneft’s Saratov refinery in Russia’s Volga region, sparking fires at key refining units. The refinery, capable of processing 140,000 barrels of crude a day, has been hit seven times this year as Kyiv escalates efforts to cripple Moscow’s oil revenue and weaken funding for its genocidal war.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s long-range drones are doing what the West has struggled to achieve for years: enforcing real costs on Russia’s war economy. By hitting Rosneft and Lukoil refineries, Kyiv is shredding Russia’s revenue base, disrupting fuel exports, and proving the Kremlin’s industrial core is no longer safe.

UK Sends Ukraine More Storm Shadow Missiles to Strike in Russia

What Happened: Britain quietly resupplied Ukraine with more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to sustain long-range strikes inside Russia, bolstering Kyiv’s stockpiles ahead of winter as the Kremlin escalates attacks on civilians. The move highlights continued UK leadership while Trump refuses to send Tomahawks, leaving Britain and Europe to fill the gap.

Why It Matters: The renewed UK support is a direct message to both Putin and Trump. London is reinforcing Ukraine’s ability to hit deep into Russia as Washington retreats, proving Western resolve won’t crumble under Trump’s isolationism. Each delivery strengthens Ukraine’s ability to dismantle Russia’s genocidal war machine.

Drones spotted over Belgian military base for 3rd night in a row in suspected espionage

What Happened: Belgian authorities reported drones over the Kleine Brogel Air Base—believed to store U.S. nuclear weapons—for three consecutive nights. Defense Minister Theo Francken said the flights were likely espionage linked to Russia, part of a surge in mysterious drone activity targeting NATO facilities across Europe. Police helicopters failed to intercept the drones.

Why It Matters: The incidents underscore a coordinated and escalating Russian operation probing NATO defenses and nuclear sites. As hybrid warfare escalates, Moscow is testing allied responses and exploiting Europe’s fragmented air defense.

Top Heritage Foundation staffer departs after Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes controversy

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation’s chief of staff, Ryan Neuhaus, resigned after defending President Kevin Roberts’s praise of Tucker Carlson for hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Roberts, who has turned Heritage into a pro-MAGA vessel, called attempts to “cancel” Fuentes “venomous,” then retreated after backlash from Republican allies and staff outraged by Fuentes’s antisemitic extremism.

Why It Matters: A once-mainstream conservative think tank now defends white nationalists and serves as proof that Trumpism has transformed the conservative movement into a hub for antisemitism, racism, and authoritarian ideology.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Economy at Risk as Lower-Income Americans Get Squeezed

What Happened: Rising healthcare costs, Trump’s prolonged shutdown, and cuts to food and health subsidies are slamming working families as the holidays near. With SNAP reduced for 42 million people, ACA premiums spiking, and layoffs at Amazon and UPS, the economy is slipping toward contraction, deepening a “K-shaped” divide between the wealthy and everyone else.

Why It Matters: Trump’s agenda is hollowing out the middle class while enriching the top. By slashing subsidies and weaponizing the shutdown, he’s starving low-income Americans of food and healthcare—turning inequality into policy and pushing the country toward a downturn that hits workers first.

U.S. Manufacturing Mired in Weakness as Tariff Gloom Spreads

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing contracted for the eighth straight month as Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs choked new orders, shrank exports, and wiped out factory jobs. The ISM index fell to 48.7 while supply chains jammed and small manufacturers warned they can’t survive the regime’s chaotic trade war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff blitz is crushing American industry. Factories are struggling with some closing, workers are being laid off, and inflation is increasing.

A toy maker takes his case against Trump’s tariffs to the Supreme Court

What Happened: The Supreme Court will hear Learning Resources v. Trump, a landmark challenge to Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs imposed under emergency powers meant for wartime crises. The plaintiffs—small businesses including toy makers and wine importers—say the tariffs are unlawful, unpredictable, and crushing local jobs, while three lower courts have already ruled Trump exceeded his authority.

Why It Matters: Trump weaponized emergency powers to rule by decree, bypassing Congress and wrecking the economy. His tariffs are bankrupting small businesses while enriching cronies and fueling his nationalist economic war — and now the Supreme Court will decide whether he’s allowed to keep doing it.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/11 Next Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

States and cities challenge Trump policy overhauling public service loan forgiveness

What Happened: Over 20 Democrat-led states and several major cities filed lawsuits against a new Trump policy that blocks loan forgiveness for nonprofit and government workers if their employers are deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose.” The rule, targeting groups that aid immigrants and transgender youth, gives the Education Secretary broad authority to disqualify entire organizations from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

‘We’re Not a Violent City’: Chicago Locals Take on ICE Block-by-Block

What Happened: As Trump’s immigration raids intensify, Chicago residents have mobilized neighborhood watch groups to resist ICE and border patrol agents conducting mass detentions. Locals are using whistle alerts, Signal chats, and social media to track agents’ movements after repeated raids involving tear gas, car chases, and violence that have left neighborhoods like Lakeview and Little Village in chaos.

Ford Foundation’s New Leader Vows to Protect Elections and the Rule of Law

What Happened: Heather Gerken, a leading election-law scholar and former Yale Law dean, has taken over as president of the Ford Foundation and pledged to defend the rule of law and safeguard elections as Trump escalates attacks on liberal nonprofits. With JD Vance calling to seize or tax the foundation’s assets, Trump officials are reportedly targeting major philanthropies’ tax-exempt status as part of a broader crackdown on perceived political enemies.

📊 By the Numbers

11/11 — Next National Day of Action

42 million — Americans at risk of starving because Trump stopped SNAP payments

64 — Killed in Trump’s boat strikes since September

13 — U.S. warships massed near Venezuela as staging expands

$279 billion — Federal contract value held by corporations funding Trump’s new White House ballroom

7 — Major Russian refineries hit by Ukraine’s drones this year

15 — Secret U.S. strikes already carried out under Trump’s new counter-terror authority

48.7 — ISM manufacturing index, signaling deep contraction

5 million — Americans projected to lose Medicaid under Trump’s new work rules

3 — Consecutive nights, Russian-linked drones were spotted over Belgium’s Kleine Brogel Air Base, a site believed to store U.S. nuclear weapons.

20+ — Democrat-led states suing Trump over his new Public Service Loan Forgiveness rule targeting nonprofits and local governments.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Pentagon is being cut off from Congress — Will gag orders sever lawmakers’ last lines of oversight?

Republicans are trying to rig the midterms — Which state will Republicans target next for redistricting?

Trump’s secret war doctrine is widening — Does Mexico become the next battlefield?

Regime media is replacing independent journalism — Who will be credentialed next as loyal propagandists fill the press room?

Tariff chaos is crushing small businesses — How fast will bankruptcies surge as economic pressure mounts?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The Regime Is Normalizing Secret Wars — Trump’s planned covert operations in Mexico and regime change objectives in Venezuela show a presidency willing to bypass Congress, allies, and international law to wield military force in total secrecy. The line between foreign policy and authoritarian adventurism is gone.

Domestic Repression Is Escalating Fast — ICE is now operating as a militarized force, shooting civilians, raiding cities, and denying families access to hospitals and clergy. Constitutional protections are collapsing block by block.

Oversight Is Being Systematically Dismantled — From Pentagon gag orders to the purge of inspectors general, Trump is severing every channel of accountability. Each institution captured brings the country closer to unchecked executive rule.

Authoritarian Ideology Has Consumed the Right — Heritage defending Fuentes and MAGA elevating extremists to the Pentagon press room show a movement that doesn’t pretend to be conservative. It is openly aligned with white nationalism and illiberal power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.