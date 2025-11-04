On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue paying for food stamps during the federal shutdown. Forty-two million low-income Americans receive food assistance via SNAP. The judge ordered the distribution of the funds “as soon as possible,” although it was unclear if or when the money might actually reach recipients.

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 31-November 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

FBI fires top official amid Kash Patel’s outrage over reports of agency jet use

What Happened: Kash Patel purged 27-year FBI veteran Steven Palmer, who managed the bureau’s jet fleet, after reports exposed Patel using a government plane to attend his girlfriend’s wrestling event. Patel then blocked his flight logs from public view and lashed out on X, blaming “fake news” for targeting him and his girlfriend.

Why It Matters: The purge shows the culture of retaliation and double standards defining Trump’s FBI, where loyalty outweighs integrity. Patel’s abuse of government resources — and purge of those tied to his exposure — epitomize the corruption and politicized control.

Source: The Guardian

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Set to Win $2 Billion Pentagon Satellite Deal

What Happened: SpaceX is set to receive a $2 billion Pentagon contract to build satellites for Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense system. The deal, hidden in Trump’s July spending bill, would fund up to 600 satellites and expand Musk’s grip over U.S. defense tech through projects like Milnet and new ground-tracking systems.

Why It Matters: The deal cements the fusion of Trump’s state and Musk’s empire, placing a private billionaire at the center of U.S. military power. As SpaceX anchors Trump’s missile shield, it accelerates the privatization of war, the spread of surveillance, and the erosion of democratic oversight over national defense.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s Team Offers to Keep Some Ballroom Donors Incognito

What Happened: A New York Times investigation found that Trump’s White House hid the names of major donors funding his new “Presidential Ballroom,” a vanity project backed by corporations and billionaires with business before him — including BlackRock, Nvidia, Jeff Yass, Comcast, T-Mobile, and Palantir. A pledge form lets donors remain anonymous indefinitely through a nonprofit conduit, concealing who’s buying influence.

Why It Matters: This is more pay-to-play politics. Corporate interests with federal stakes are secretly bankrolling Trump’s pet project in exchange for access and protection, underscoring that the White House is a marketplace where political power is sold to the highest bidder.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Fires Fannie Mae Ethics Officials

What Happened: Around a dozen members of Fannie Mae’s ethics and investigations unit were abruptly purged, days after the chief ethics officer and general counsel were ousted. FHFA Director Bill Pulte, a Trump ally, celebrated the purge online, declaring “DEI is DEAD at Fannie Mae.” The team had probed internal fraud and misuse of funds.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regime is gutting ethics oversight at a cornerstone of U.S. housing finance. By replacing watchdogs with loyalists, he is clearing the path for political control and financial manipulation—turning Fannie Mae into another tool of power and retribution.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Top Senators Say Pentagon Has Not Shared Legal Justification for Boat Strikes

What Happened: Senate Armed Services leaders Roger Wicker and Jack Reed said the Pentagon is defying bipartisan requests for the legal basis of Trump’s lethal maritime drone campaign. Despite repeated letters seeking the Justice Department’s memo and execution orders for strikes that killed at least 61 people, the Pentagon has refused to share them, shutting Democrats out of briefings.

Why It Matters: Congress is being cut out of decisions involving deadly U.S. military force, eroding checks on presidential war powers. By hiding the legal rationale for the killings, Trump is normalizing secret warfare and executive impunity — hallmarks of authoritarian rule.

Source: New York Times

Trump Administration Says Congressional Approval Isn’t Needed for Lethal Boat Strikes

What Happened: Trump claims he can keep carrying out deadly drone strikes on boats without Congress’s approval, arguing they don’t qualify as “hostilities” under the War Powers Resolution since no U.S. troops are at risk. At least 65 people have been killed in 15 strikes labeled part of a “noninternational armed conflict,” while lawmakers from both parties demand the legal justification.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move nullifies Congress’s war powers and redefines lethal force as exempt from oversight. By sidestepping the War Powers Resolution, he is normalizing undeclared warfare — expanding presidential power to kill abroad under vague terrorism claims.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Retribution Campaign Leaves D.C. Prosecutor’s Office in Crisis

What Happened: Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has gutted the D.C. prosecutor’s office, driving out career staff and replacing them with loyalists. She’s launched politically motivated “special projects” targeting Trump’s perceived enemies, while grand juries reject rushed, partisan cases.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department’s flagship office has been turned into a weapon of retribution. By purging independent prosecutors and bending the law for revenge, Trump has turned the rule of law into a tool of personal power.

Source: New York Times

DHS Wants States to Hand Over Driver’s License Data for Citizenship Checks

What Happened: DHS plans to merge state driver’s license databases into its SAVE system, creating a national tool to verify citizenship for voting, immigration, and benefits. The move expands Trump’s data network linking Social Security, passport, and visa records — a step privacy experts warn could wrongly flag citizens and enable mass surveillance.

Why It Matters: By centralizing millions of personal records, DHS is fusing election oversight with immigration enforcement. The plan risks voter disenfranchisement and is a framework for a national surveillance state under the guise of “citizenship checks.”

Source: ProPublica

Trump justice department seeks 2020 election records from Georgia county

What Happened: The Justice Department ordered Fulton County, Georgia, to hand over 2020 election records—five years after the county was cleared—reviving debunked fraud lies. The demand, signed by Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon, cites expired Civil Rights Act provisions as justification and expands to 40 other states, with election deniers like Kurt Olsen and Heather Honey in key roles.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the Justice Department to rewrite history and validate his stolen-election lies. By twisting civil rights law into a political tool, he’s erasing accountability, intimidating election officials, and paving the way to challenge future results.

Source: The Guardian

You Can’t Refuse To Be Scanned by ICE’s Facial Recognition App, DHS Document Says

What Happened: ICE’s new app, Mobile Fortify, uses facial recognition to verify identity and immigration status — and DHS documents reveal that people cannot legally refuse a scan. The app stores all captured images, including those of U.S. citizens, for 15 years.

Why It Matters: This marks another escalation of mass surveillance under Trump’s regime. By forcing citizens and non-citizens into a biometric database, the government is erasing privacy boundaries and normalizing authoritarian control through digital monitoring.

Source: 404 Media

How Stephen Miller is turning the US state department into an ‘anti-immigration machine’

What Happened: Stephen Miller has seized control of U.S. visa and refugee policy through daily “Stephen Miller calls” with top State Department officials. Thousands of visas have been revoked, refugee admissions slashed, and white applicants prioritized as Miller installs loyalists from the Ben Franklin Fellowship into key roles—turning the bureau into his personal fiefdom.

Why It Matters: Miller’s grip on immigration policy turns diplomacy into an arm of extremist far-right ideology. By replacing experts with loyalists and using visas to punish dissent, Trump’s regime is weaponizing immigration and erasing the boundary between foreign policy and domestic extremism.

Source: The Guardian

A Legal Blizzard in Texas Targets Democrats and Promotes Ken Paxton

What Happened: Texas AG Ken Paxton is waging a campaign of politically charged lawsuits and prosecutions — from suing Tylenol makers over debunked autism claims to indicting Hispanic Democrats and targeting immigrant-aid groups — while promoting his Trump-aligned credentials for a Senate run. His office even bragged about “infiltrating leftist terror cells,” alarming civil rights advocates.

Why It Matters: Paxton has turned Texas’s top law enforcement job into a partisan weapon, using state power to punish opponents and amplify Trump’s culture wars. His actions erode trust in justice and signal how MAGA loyalists are repurposing state institutions to entrench power.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House Limits Reporters’ Access to Communications Office

What Happened: The Trump White House barred reporters from freely entering the West Wing’s “upper press” area, ending decades of open access and requiring appointments to see senior staff. The move mirrors new Pentagon rules that curbed journalist access to military sources.

Why It Matters: This is another assault on press freedom. By walling off reporters, Trump’s team is eliminating transparency and accountability—replicating authoritarian tactics to control information and silence scrutiny.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Right-wing figures and Trump allies are calling for Trump to declare a “national emergency” to prevent supposed election fraud

What Happened: Trump-appointed Stop the Steal election denier DHS official Heather Honey and far-right operatives are urging Trump to declare a “national emergency” to impose federal control over state elections. Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi says he’s helping draft an executive order for the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: This is the blueprint for election subversion. Trump’s allies are pushing for a “national emergency” declaration as a pretext to seize control of voting systems and override state authority — a plan that, if enacted, would be a direct attack on democratic governance ahead of 2026.

Source: Media Matters

Donald Trump suggests Seth Meyers criticism is ‘probably illegal’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at Late Night host Seth Meyers on Truth Social after being mocked for his obsession with “steam catapults” on aircraft carriers, calling Meyers “deranged” and claiming NBC’s criticism of him was “probably illegal.” The post followed a segment where Meyers ridiculed Trump’s rambling remarks during his Asia trip.

Why It Matters: Trump’s declaration that satire and criticism are “illegal” reflects his escalating hostility toward free speech and the press. This is the language of autocracy — treating mockery as a crime and using intimidation to chill dissent.

Source: USA Today

Trump held ‘Great Gatsby’-themed Halloween party as SNAP benefits were due to be cut off

What Happened: On the eve of 42 million Americans losing food assistance due to Trump’s government shutdown, he hosted a “Great Gatsby”-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, attended by family members, cabinet officials, and wealthy donors. The extravagant “Roaring ’20s” event came just hours before federal judges ordered Trump to restore SNAP funding.

Why It Matters: As low-income families feared losing food benefits, Trump flaunted opulence and indifference—embodying the cruelty and corruption defining his regime. The contrast between hunger and decadence captures how authoritarian leaders normalize suffering while celebrating privilege.

Source: USA Today

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Says ICE Raids ‘Haven’t Gone Far Enough’

What Happened: In a CBS 60 Minutes interview, Trump defended ICE raids that used tear gas in a Chicago neighborhood and saw agents tackling civilians. He blamed “liberal judges” for limiting enforcement, saying, “They haven’t gone far enough because you have to get the people out.”

Why It Matters: As reports mount of torture, chemical agents used near children, and U.S. citizens being detained or disappeared, Trump is doubling down — openly demanding more cruelty and lawlessness. His calls for harsher ICE tactics signal that human rights abuses aren’t excesses of policy but its purpose, cementing fear and dehumanization as tools.

Source: CBS News

Senate report details dozens of cases of medical neglect in federal immigration detention centers

What Happened: A Senate investigation led by Sen. Jon Ossoff uncovered over 80 credible cases of medical neglect and inhumane conditions in federal immigration detention centers, including denied insulin, lack of clean water, and life-threatening delays in care. The report found systemic failures across ICE facilities, with detainees — including the elderly and chronically ill — left untreated for days.

Why It Matters: The findings expose a humanitarian crisis inside Trump’s detention system and a collapse of federal oversight. Systematic neglect of detainees, including U.S. residents, underscores the normalization of cruelty as policy — where suffering becomes an accepted tool of control and deterrence under authoritarian governance.

Source: Associated Press

Illinois advocates sue over ‘torturous’ conditions at Chicago-area ICE facility

What Happened: The ACLU of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center sued ICE and DHS over “inhumane and torturous” conditions at the Broadview immigration facility. Detainees were denied private legal calls, coerced into signing documents, and deprived of food, medical care, and basic necessities. Advocates say the site operates as a “black box,” blocking access even to journalists and members of Congress.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit reveals systemic abuse within Trump’s expanding deportation network, where secrecy and lawlessness are policy. Turning ICE facilities into zones of intimidation and neglect reflects a broader pattern — weaponizing state power to dehumanize immigrants and silence oversight.

Source: The Guardian

Texas freezes program to help minority-owned businesses compete for state contracts

What Happened: Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock froze the state’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) program, halting certifications for minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses. Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s DEI ban, Hancock declared, “We must END ALL DEI in Texas.” Information on the program and a 2009 disparity study were scrubbed from the state website, though the law still requires the program.

Why It Matters: The freeze guts one of Texas’s few tools for equitable contracting, advancing the Trump-aligned rollback of diversity initiatives. By dismantling programs that open opportunity to marginalized entrepreneurs, officials are entrenching inequality and pushing Project 2025’s goal of erasing decades of civil rights progress.

Source: Associated Press

New Pentagon policy undercuts trans troops’ ability to ask to stay in the military, AP learns

What Happened: The Pentagon issued a directive letting commanders override separation boards that vote to retain transgender troops, stripping them of independent due process. Signed Oct. 8 by Undersecretary Anthony Tata, it also forces service members to appear in the gendered uniform of their birth, a rule advocates say will deter attendance at hearings.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on transgender troops’ rights and military fairness. By giving commanders unchecked authority and enforcing demeaning uniform mandates, the Pentagon is institutionalizing discrimination and purging diversity from the armed forces.

Source: Associated Press

Immigration Agents Clash With Chicago-Area Residents on Halloween

What Happened: ICE agents stormed Chicago-area neighborhoods on Halloween, using tear gas and tackling residents despite Governor JB Pritzker’s pleas to pause for children’s safety. In Evanston, agents drove onto sidewalks, detained several people—including a U.S. citizen—and one officer aimed a weapon at bystanders as parents screamed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown has turned into open warfare on communities, bringing militarized raids to family neighborhoods. The violent Halloween chaos shows federal agents overriding local authority and using fear and violence as a tool of control.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

CIA Chief Quietly Meets EU Officials to Soothe US Intel-Sharing Fears

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a discreet trip to Brussels to reassure EU leaders that the U.S. remains a reliable intelligence ally after Trump’s erratic policies — including cutting intel to Ukraine — fueled distrust.

Why It Matters: Trump’s politicization of intelligence is fracturing alliances and weakening NATO unity. Ratcliffe’s quiet diplomacy underscores the collapse of U.S. credibility and allies’ growing moves to decouple from the U.S.

Source: Politico EU

Air traffic controller shortages lead to broader US flight delays as shutdown nears one-month mark

What Happened: Flight delays spread nationwide as Trump’s shutdown hit its 31st day, with nearly half of U.S. air traffic centers short-staffed and 90% of controllers in the New York region unavailable. Controllers are working unpaid overtime, forcing widespread disruptions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is crippling vital infrastructure and endangering aviation safety. By exhausting critical workers, his regime is weaponizing dysfunction to test how much collapse the public will accept.

Source: Associated Press

Head Start programs begin to close as funding ends during government shutdown

What Happened: As Trump’s shutdown ties the record for the longest in U.S. history, Head Start programs serving 65,000 low-income children are running out of funds. Centers in Wisconsin are among the first to close, leaving families without childcare, meals, or medical screenings — while SNAP benefits also expire, compounding the crisis for working parents already struggling to afford food.

Why It Matters: The shutdown is gutting essential services for the most vulnerable Americans, turning childcare and hunger into political leverage. By holding early education and food aid hostage, Trump is showing that his cruelty is the strategy.

Source: CBS News

With the outlook for SNAP benefits uncertain, food banks are warning of a crisis

What Happened: With 42 million Americans losing food aid amid Trump’s shutdown, food banks are warning of a nationwide hunger crisis. Court orders directing the release of contingency funds have gone unanswered, leaving millions uncertain when aid will resume as food banks strain to fill the gap left by suspended SNAP benefits.

Why It Matters: SNAP provides nine times more meals than every food bank combined, and its collapse risks mass hunger. Trump’s shutdown is weaponizing basic survival — pushing families, seniors, and children into crisis while he dodges responsibility.

Source: NPR

The Trump administration move to study aluminum in vaccines worries scientists

What Happened: Trump officials ordered a review of aluminum additives long used in vaccines like flu and tetanus shots — a move scientists warn could undermine vaccine safety. Backed by RFK Jr., the review echoes Trump’s call for “no aluminum in vaccines,” despite decades of data proving the compounds are safe and essential.

Why It Matters: By reviving debunked anti-vaccine conspiracies, Trump’s team continues politicizing science and jeopardizing public health. The move risks crippling immunization programs and fueling more preventable disease outbreaks as ideology replaces evidence in federal health policy.

Source: NPR

Red State Workers Could Lose Out on Disability Benefits as Trump Administration Rewrites Eligibility Rules

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to rewrite Social Security disability rules, making it harder for older, blue-collar workers to qualify. By removing age as a key factor and tightening standards for physical laborers, up to 1.5 million people — mostly in red states — could lose benefits.

Why It Matters: This attack hits Trump’s own base hardest — miners, truckers, and factory workers who spent decades in physical jobs. By gutting a last safety net for aging laborers, Trump will turn disability reform into economic punishment, forcing vulnerable Americans deeper into poverty to fund his regime’s agenda and provide tax cuts for the wealthy.

Source: ProPublica

FDA’s top drug regulator placed on leave, considering resigning, citing ‘toxic’ environment

What Happened: Dr. George Tidmarsh, head of the FDA’s drug review center, was placed on leave after criticizing a new fast-track drug policy he says lets politically connected firms bypass science. He called it “unlike anything in the FDA’s history.”

Why It Matters: This underscores the deep politicization of the FDA. Under Trump and RFK Jr., scientific oversight is collapsing as loyalty and speed replace integrity — turning drug approvals into political favors and eroding public trust in health and safety.

Source: ABC News

FDA restricts use of kids’ fluoride supplements citing emerging health risks

What Happened: The FDA restricted fluoride supplements for children under 3, citing “emerging health risks.” The move follows Kennedy’s push to end water fluoridation, despite opposition from the American Dental Association and warnings it will raise cavity rates in rural areas.

Why It Matters: This aligns with Kennedy’s anti-science agenda, undermining decades of proven dental health practice. By politicizing fluoride safety, he is eroding trust in public health and putting children’s dental care at risk.

Source: Associated Press

Government shutdown threatens to delay home heating aid for millions of low-income families

What Happened: Nearly six million low-income households face heating delays as Trump’s shutdown freezes $4.1 billion in LIHEAP funds. With HHS staff purged and no 2026 budget, states from Pennsylvania to Minnesota warn aid may not resume until December, leaving families exposed to freezing temperatures.

Why It Matters: Millions risk freezing while Trump turns essential aid into leverage. By weaponizing the shutdown and gutting staff, he’s forcing America’s poorest to bear the cost of political cruelty.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s war on ‘woke’ forces community lenders to cut services or close

What Happened: Trump froze $324 million in congressionally approved funding for Community Development Financial Institutions, branding them part of a “woke” agenda. The cuts have forced vital small-business lenders serving poor and rural communities to slash services or shut down, prompting backlash even from Republican lawmakers who warn it’s hurting red-state economies.

Why It Matters: CDFIs are lifelines for minority and low-income entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking. By defunding them, Trump is dismantling local economic infrastructure to wage an ideological war on diversity and inclusion.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

What would strikes on Venezuela look like? US target list expected to include ports, airports used by drug smugglers

What Happened: Trump officials have drawn up a classified target list of Venezuelan ports, airports and transit sites used by drug cartels, briefed to Senate Republicans as the U.S. stages a major military buildup in the region. Officials say options range from covert action to limited air strikes — and planners have warned a strike could happen on short notice, though no decision has been made.

Why It Matters: The White House is normalizing cross-border military strikes, escalating to carry out regime change in Venezuela. Any strikes on ports, airports, or infrastructure would deepen regional instability, risk civilian casualties, and further erode congressional and international restraints on executive war powers.

Source: ABC News

U.N. human rights chief says U.S. “must halt” strikes on alleged drug boats to prevent “extrajudicial killing”

What Happened: U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned Trump’s escalating airstrikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, calling them “unacceptable” and violations of international law. The U.N. demanded the U.S. halt the attacks and investigate what it called potential extrajudicial killings after 64 people were killed in 15 strikes since September.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regime change operation has morphed into an undeclared military conflict without congressional approval. The U.N.’s rebuke is a rare warning that the U.S. is crossing into lawless warfare, blurring the line between counterterrorism and state-sanctioned assassination.

Source: CBS News

Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Christian Persecution Claims

What Happened: Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria, claiming Christians are being persecuted. He threatened to cut U.S. aid and said the U.S. might go in “guns-a-blazing.” President Bola Tinubu called the claims “false and dangerous,” reaffirming that Nigeria protects all faiths.

Why It Matters: Trump is using religion as a pretext for intervention in a sovereign African nation. His rhetoric risks igniting sectarian conflict, destabilizing West Africa, and turning faith into campaign propaganda.

Source: NPR

U.S. military kills 3 in Caribbean boat strike, Hegseth says

What Happened: Pete Hegseth said U.S. forces struck a boat in the Caribbean, killing all three aboard. He claimed it was a drug-smuggling vessel and called the dead “narco-terrorists,” though he again provided no evidence. It’s the 15th strike since September, bringing the death toll to 64.

Why It Matters: The U.S. continues conducting extrajudicial killings in international waters with no transparency or oversight. Hegseth’s vow to treat smugglers “like Al-Qaeda” normalizes undeclared warfare, eroding legal limits and blurring the line between counterterrorism and assassination.

Source: NBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Drones Spotted Over Belgian Military Base for Second Time in 24 Hours

What Happened: A drone was detected over Belgium’s Kleine Brogel Air Base on Nov. 1—the second sighting in less than 24 hours. Defense Minister Theo Francken said the drones appeared to be spying on F-16s and ammunition at the NATO-linked base, which is believed to host U.S. nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: The incidents underscore Russia’s continued escalation against NATO, using drones to probe allied defenses and spread psychological pressure. The pattern points to a coordinated operation aimed at testing Europe’s readiness and exploiting its security gaps.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Russian Missile Strikes on Ukraine Hit 2.5-Year High

What Happened: Russia launched 270 missiles against Ukraine in October — a 46% increase from the previous month and the highest since early 2023. The strikes caused sweeping blackouts, damaged rail and energy infrastructure, and repeatedly hit civilian neighborhoods, with Ukrainians in their homes among the primary targets.

Why It Matters: With over 5,000 drones also fired, the surge reflects Russia’s ongoing strategy to terrorize Ukraine in its genocidal war while testing Western resolve ahead of another brutal winter.

Source: Moscow Times

Two drones swoop near Estonian base housing US troops, 1 shot down

What Happened: Two drones were spotted near Camp Reedo in southern Estonia, where U.S. troops from the Army’s 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment are stationed. Estonian forces shot down one of the drones with an anti-drone rifle, though authorities have not recovered the device or identified its origin.

Why It Matters: The incident underscores rising drone incursions along NATO’s eastern flank amid escalating Russian aggression. With U.S. and Estonian troops training side by side, the near-breach highlights growing security risks and Russia’s emboldened efforts to probe NATO defenses and test allied readiness.

Source: Military Times

Heritage Foundation Staff Revolt Over Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation, architect of Project 2025, erupted after its president, Kevin Roberts, defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Roberts called Carlson a “close friend” and rejected “canceling” Fuentes despite his Nazi rhetoric, sparking backlash from staff.

Why It Matters: The sudden backlash is striking, given that Trump and Republicans have spent years normalizing white supremacists and bringing them into the mainstream. By defending Fuentes and Carlson, Heritage has erased the line between conservatism and fascism—only now pretending to be alarmed by the forces they helped unleash and mainstream.

Source: TNR

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump tariffs could add $40 billion to holiday shoppers’ and sellers’ costs, LendingTree warns

What Happened: LendingTree estimates Trump’s tariffs will add $40.6 billion in extra costs for U.S. consumers and retailers this holiday season. Shoppers will pay about $132 more on average as prices rise on electronics, clothes, and everyday goods — while retailers absorb another $12 billion in losses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is hitting American families hard. With prices on essentials already rising, his tariffs are now turning holiday shopping into another burden — forcing Americans to pay more.

Source: CNBC

US electricity bills increased by 11% in Trump’s second term, data shows

What Happened: A Climate Power analysis found U.S. electricity bills have surged 11% since Trump took office, despite his promise to cut prices in half. Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren blamed his push to expand coal and gas, cancel renewable projects powering 12 million homes, and slash energy-efficiency and heating aid.

Why It Matters: Trump’s fossil-fuel agenda is driving up costs while killing clean-energy jobs and aid for struggling families. By dismantling renewables and propping up polluters, he’s turning economic pain and energy insecurity into official policy.

Source: The Guardian

Trump policies spur economic anxiety in US Republican heartland: ‘Tariffs are affecting everything’

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs and rollback of clean energy incentives are devastating rural, Republican-leaning communities. Auto and manufacturing giants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan warn of billions in losses and layoffs as ICE raids chill foreign investment, and Trump’s rural approval plunges amid job cuts and rising costs.

Why It Matters: Tariffs, factory slowdowns, and vanishing investment are hollowing out small-town economies, exposing the false promise of Trump’s erratic economic policies.

Source: The Guardian

Builders Find Hardship in Trump’s Tariffs and Deportations

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs on steel, copper, and lumber — combined with mass deportations — are crippling the construction industry. Material costs are up 14%, projects are stalling, and labor shortages from immigration raids are driving home prices higher.

Why It Matters: His “America First” agenda is backfiring, fueling inflation and deepening the housing crisis. Tariffs and deportations are strangling a key sector of the economy and spreading fear and stagnation across the workforce.

Source: New York Times

Some South Korea firms pulled projects after Hyundai immigration raid

What Happened: A massive ICE raid at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia detained over 300 South Koreans, prompting outrage in Seoul and leading several Korean firms to freeze or redirect U.S. investments to Korea and India. The raid, the largest in decades, has chilled billions in pledged trade-related investment amid fears of visa crackdowns and unstable U.S. governance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized immigration raids are driving away key allies and investors. The Hyundai raid shows how his authoritarian tactics and policy chaos are eroding economic confidence, threatening jobs, and undermining America’s global credibility.

Source: Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Judges say Trump administration must continue paying SNAP food stamp benefits during shutdown

What Happened: Two federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ordered Trump to use contingency funds to continue paying SNAP benefits during the shutdown, rejecting the government’s claim that it lacked legal authority to do so. The rulings came after lawsuits from states and nonprofits warned that cutting off food assistance for 42 million Americans would lead to hunger and public health crises.

Source: CBS News

As SNAP benefits run dry, ‘grocery buddies’ are footing their neighbors’ food bills

What Happened: With 42 million Americans at risk of losing food assistance due to Trump’s prolonged shutdown, communities nationwide are forming informal “grocery buddy” networks to buy groceries for neighbors whose SNAP benefits have stopped. The movement, led by volunteers like Chicago’s Alicia Spradley, has become a grassroots safety net as courts order Trump to use emergency funds and millions face hunger.

Source: NPR

Judge again bars Trump administration from deploying troops to Portland

What Happened: A federal judge barred Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland, ruling there was “no credible evidence” protests were out of control or met legal conditions for federalizing troops. Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, said that his portrayal of Portland as “war-ravaged” was “untethered to the facts,” rejecting claims of widespread violence or property damage.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Administration Must Make Food Stamp Payments Within Days, Judge Says

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to immediately resume food stamp payments to 42 million Americans despite the ongoing government shutdown. The court ruled Trump officials must make full SNAP payments by Monday or partial payments by Wednesday, after Trump warned he would delay aid until receiving “legal direction.”

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

42 million — Americans at risk of losing food assistance during the shutdown

$40.6 billion — Added cost to consumers and retailers from Trump’s tariffs this holiday season

270 — Missiles Russia launched against Ukraine in October, a 46% monthly increase

5,000+ — Drones Russia fired at Ukraine in the same period, testing Western resolve

31 days — Length of the ongoing government shutdown

64 — People killed in Trump’s strikes on boats since September

1.5 million — Workers projected to lose disability benefits under new Trump rules

600 — Satellites funded in Musk’s new $2 billion Pentagon deal for Trump’s missile shield

12 — Ethics and investigations officials purged from Fannie Mae in a single week

80+ — Cases of medical neglect uncovered in ICE detention centers by a Senate probe

6 million — Low-income households at risk of losing home heating assistance this winter

14% — Increase in construction material costs due to Trump’s tariffs and deportations

11% — Rise in U.S. electricity bills since Trump took office

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is preparing to wage a war without congressional approval — Will Congress confront his claim of unilateral authority for lethal strikes?

Musk’s defense empire is merging with Trump’s state — How much deeper will corporate control of the military and surveillance systems grow?

Allied confidence in U.S. intelligence is collapsing — Will NATO and European partners still trust America?

Trump’s shutdown chaos is becoming a governing strategy — How long before dysfunction becomes his permanent power tactic?

Election deniers are drafting Trump’s next “national emergency” — Will the plan to seize voting control take hold before 2026?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Authoritarian Blueprint — From secret warfare to mass surveillance, Trump is centralizing control across federal, state, and military institutions, erasing oversight and legal boundaries.

Corporate Capture and Corruption — Billionaires like Musk and corporate giants funding Trump’s projects are merging private wealth with public power, turning governance into a pay-to-play system.

Economic Weaponization — Tariffs, shutdowns, and benefit cuts are crushing working-class Americans while enriching elites, exposing Trump’s regime as one that governs through manufactured crisis and cruelty.

Erosion of Rights — Civil liberties, scientific integrity, and human rights are under assault, replaced by loyalty tests, propaganda, and systemic dehumanization to maintain power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.