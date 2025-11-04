The USS Sampson, a U.S. Navy missile destroyer, docks in Panama City, Panama, on Sept. 2. The deployment comes amid a broader U.S. Naval presence in Caribbean waters following President Donald Trump’s order last month to take action against Latin American drug cartels. Daniel Gonzalez/Anadolu/via Getty

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Top Trump Officials Are Moving Onto Military Bases

What Happened: Senior Trump officials—including Stephen and Katie Miller, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and Kristi Noem—have moved onto military bases around Washington, taking over homes meant for top officers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s inner circle is erasing the line between civilian rule and military power. Embedding political loyalists inside secured bases normalizes the militarization of civilian life—turning the armed forces into a protective shield for an increasingly isolated and corrupt regime that treats public institutions as private property.

Trump donor’s $130M to pay troops during shutdown. It would cover seven hours each.

What Happened: Trump announced that a “friend” had donated $130 million to cover troop salaries during the shutdown—later revealed as billionaire Timothy Mellon, one of his top financiers. The Pentagon confirmed the payment, which would fund only about seven hours of work for all service members, far short of the $6.5 billion needed for a full pay period.

Why It Matters: This exposes the collapse of lawful governance under Trump’s rule. Accepting private money to pay soldiers turns national defense into a billionaire patronage scheme—eroding constitutional order and fusing corruption with command of the armed forces.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s push to rewrite the history of January 6 takes an especially brazen turn

What Happened: Two federal prosecutors were placed on leave after describing the January 6 crowd as a “mob of rioters” in a sentencing memo for Taylor Taranto, a Trump-pardoned insurrectionist later arrested near Barack Obama’s home. Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, replaced the memo with one omitting references to the Capitol attack and Trump’s role in inciting it.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s most brazen attempt yet to rewrite history and sanitize the Capitol insurrection. By punishing prosecutors for telling the truth and scrubbing the record, his regime has turned the Justice Department into an instrument of propaganda that is erasing the facts of January 6 and recasting violent insurrectionists as victims.

Pentagon’s DOGE unit to revamp military drone program, sources say

What Happened: Trump’s DOGE, led by Elon Musk operatives, is taking control of the Pentagon’s drone overhaul— “streamlining procurement and aiming to acquire 30,000 U.S.-made drones” in the coming months. The move follows Trump’s executive order elevating drone warfare as a defense priority.

Why It Matters: DOGE’s growing grip on the military marks a dangerous fusion of corporate power and warfare. By giving Musk’s operatives sweeping control over U.S. drone development, Trump is accelerating the privatization and automation of war—turning military modernization into a profit engine for his political and business allies.

DOGE staffer set to replace admiral leading Navy’s research office

What Happened: Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, head of the Navy’s Office of Naval Research, was abruptly replaced by Rachel Riley, a 33-year-old former DOGE operative with no military background. Riley, a McKinsey alum and former HHS official, previously led efforts to purge thousands of federal jobs and dismantle key research programs before being moved into the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: This is another DOGE takeover of a vital national security institution. By installing loyalists with no defense expertise, Trump is eroding professional command structures and militarizing his patronage network—turning the U.S. military’s scientific core into a political arm of his regime.

Trump administration says members of the military will get paid Friday despite the government shutdown

What Happened: Trump is diverting $5.3 billion from Pentagon housing, research, and procurement accounts to cover military paychecks during the 30-day shutdown. It’s the second time Trump has raided Defense funds to avoid missing a payday—after a $130 million private “donation” from billionaire Timothy Mellon—and comes as SNAP benefits near exhaustion.

Why It Matters: Trump is prioritizing the armed forces to secure their loyalty. By funding troop pay through budget raids and billionaire gifts, he’s collapsing constitutional norms—using soldiers’ livelihoods as leverage during his shutdown.

Ohio panel unveils proposed US House map that could help Republicans win more seats

What Happened: Ohio’s Republican redistricting commission unveiled a new congressional map that could flip two Democratic seats in Cincinnati and Toledo, boosting Trump’s slim House majority. Critics say the process was secretive and unfairly targets Black and brown voters.

Why It Matters: This is strategic gerrymandering to cement Trump’s power. By redrawing districts for partisan gain, Republicans are undermining fair representation and tightening their grip on Congress ahead of 2026.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pentagon Orders ‘Quick Reaction Force’ of 500 Troops per State

What Happened: A leaked Pentagon memo revealed plans to create a nationwide “quick reaction force” of 23,500 National Guard troops trained in riot control and ready for rapid deployment to U.S. cities by early 2026. The order, signed by Maj. Gen. Ronald Burkett directs each state and territory to train up to 500 service members, equipped with Tasers, batons, pepper spray, and body shields. The Trump administration says the move ensures “public order,” but critics warn it expands the president’s power to deploy troops domestically against civilians.

Why It Matters: This is a blueprint for martial control and sounds like Russia’s Rosgvardia. Trump is nationalizing the Guard, turning local citizen-soldiers into a federal force ready to suppress dissent. It marks another step in fusing political authority with military power—preparing for confrontation.

Taylor Taranto, pardoned Jan. 6 defendant arrested near Obama’s home, sentenced to time served

What Happened: Taylor Taranto, a Trump-pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionist who later live-streamed a bomb threat near Barack Obama’s home, was sentenced to time served and three years’ supervision. The ruling came after the DOJ withdrew a memo calling Jan. 6 a “mob of rioters,” suspending two prosecutors and replacing their work with a sanitized version under Jeanine Pirro.

Why It Matters: This case captures how Trump’s regime is rewriting history in real time. By punishing prosecutors and scrubbing Trump’s role, the DOJ has become a propaganda arm—replacing justice with loyalty and granting impunity to those who commit violence in his name.

Hegseth orders military to detail lawyers to Justice Department

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered all branches to send 48 attorneys and four paralegals to the Justice Department for assignments along the southern border and in Memphis, sites central to Trump’s immigration crackdowns. The order follows an earlier deployment of 600 military lawyers as temporary immigration judges.

Why It Matters: Trump is eroding the firewall between civilian and military authority. By drafting military lawyers into domestic law enforcement, he’s turning the Pentagon’s legal corps into a tool of political prosecution—further militarizing justice in service of the regime.

Details of DHS Agreement Reveal Risks of Trump Administration’s Use of Social Security Data for Voter Citizenship Checks

What Happened: A newly revealed data-sharing agreement gives the Department of Homeland Security access to Social Security records on hundreds of millions of Americans to verify voter citizenship through its SAVE system. The expanded system—used by at least 20 states—now merges Social Security numbers, addresses, and criminal histories into a vast federal database with almost no safeguards for accuracy or privacy.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal data to purge voter rolls. By fusing surveillance systems under “election integrity,” the regime is building the machinery to disenfranchise millions and monitor political opponents.

Border Patrol takes lead role in Trump administration’s Chicago crackdown, carrying out more arrests than ICE

What Happened: Border Patrol agents have made more arrests than ICE in Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” conducting roving patrols and using tear gas in Chicago neighborhoods. The operation has sparked clashes with residents and alarm among ICE officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is transforming Border Patrol into a domestic paramilitary force. Expanding its reach deep into U.S. cities blurs the line between policing and occupation—testing how far federal power can penetrate civilian life.

Justice Department investigating Black Lives Matter foundation, source says

What Happened: The Justice Department launched an investigation into whether the Black Lives Matter Global Network misused donations—reviving long-debunked right-wing conspiracies. The foundation denies wrongdoing and says it’s not the target of any criminal case.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Justice Department into a weapon against civil rights and opposition movements while shielding his allies from scrutiny. This selective prosecution is political retribution, designed to intimidate activists, silence dissent, and criminalize democracy, civil rights, and anti-corruption advocates.

Trump ties student loan relief to immigration agenda in new rule

What Happened: Trump issued a new rule excluding nonprofits that “aid or abet” violations of immigration law from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The change, taking effect in July 2026, will make it harder for employees of certain immigrant rights groups to qualify for student debt relief.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing education policy to punish dissent and enforce loyalty to his immigration agenda. By targeting nonprofits that defend immigrants, his regime is fusing ideological control with economic coercion—turning debt relief into a tool of political retribution.

Democrats excluded from briefing on US military strikes off South America, senator says

What Happened: Trump officials held a Republicans-only briefing on U.S. strikes near Venezuela that killed nearly 60 people, excluding Democrats from critical national security discussions. Senator Mark Warner warned the move politicizes military decision-making and undermines oversight of Trump’s escalating Caribbean operations.

Why It Matters: By cutting Democrats out of briefings and hiding legal justifications, his regime is eroding constitutional checks on presidential power—moving the U.S. closer to one-man rule over war and peace.

Bovino’s Fox News interview leaves judge ‘surprised’ at feds’ opposition to daily check-ins

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said she was “a little surprised” the Justice Department opposed her daily check-ins with Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino—after Bovino told Fox News he welcomed them. The 7th Circuit paused Ellis’s order requiring daily meetings amid a lawsuit over federal agents’ use of force against protesters and journalists during “Operation Midway Blitz.”

Why It Matters: The standoff underscores the growing friction between the judiciary and Trump’s enforcement apparatus. By resisting court oversight of alleged abuses, the administration is shielding its deportation machine from accountability—deepening the constitutional crisis between law and executive power.

The weapon of justice: Ed Martin’s influence at DOJ

What Happened: Ed Martin, once rejected by the Senate for U.S. Attorney in D.C., now holds four top Justice Department roles—including Pardon Attorney and head of the “Weaponization Working Group.” He’s reportedly driving prosecutions of Trump’s political adversaries, such as James Comey and Letitia James, despite pushback from career prosecutors, while also reopening Biden-era clemency cases in a sweeping politicization of pardon powers.

Why It Matters: Martin’s rise locks in Trump’s conversion of the DOJ into a tool of personal vengeance. By merging prosecutorial power with political loyalty, Trump has demolished the post-Watergate wall between the presidency and justice—turning law enforcement into a weapon for punishing enemies and protecting allies.

Trump’s National Guard DC deployment extended into 2026

What Happened: Pete Hegseth extended the National Guard’s deployment in Washington, D.C., through at least February 2026, though officials say the order is open-ended. Over 2,300 troops from southern and midwestern states remain stationed across the capital—picking up trash, spreading mulch, and patrolling tourist areas under “Task Force Beautification.” Operating under Title 32 authority, the troops technically fall under state control but are allowed to perform law enforcement duties—an arrangement now facing legal challenges from D.C.’s attorney general.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing military presence in everyday civic life. His regime has turned routine maintenance into a show of occupation—blurring the line between public service and political theater, and eroding the boundary between civilian governance and military control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

As Trump talks of designating antifa a foreign terrorist group, experts see danger

What Happened: Trump renewed his push to label the non-existent “antifa” a foreign terrorist organization, a move counterterrorism experts warn has no legal basis since antifa is not a structured group. The proposal, floated through the Justice Department and DHS, would allow surveillance and prosecution of political activists under terrorism statutes.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian play to criminalize dissent. By redefining domestic opposition as “foreign terror,” Trump is laying the groundwork to target journalists, protesters, and civic groups—blurring the line between national security and political repression.

Judge sets trial over whether CPB pulled back from NPR due to White House pressure

What Happened: A federal judge set a December trial in NPR’s lawsuit against the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which NPR says canceled a $36 million contract under Trump White House pressure. Internal emails show CPB reversed course after a top aide voiced “intense dislike” for NPR, seeking to “earn brownie points” with Trump. Judge Randolph Moss said political pressure was the most plausible motive.

Why It Matters: By coercing broadcasters through funding threats, his regime is attacking journalism and the First Amendment—using taxpayer money to punish critical reporting and corrupt press freedom.

Wife of British commentator ‘abducted by ICE’ speaks out: ‘We’re being kept in the dark’

What Happened: British commentator Sami Hamdi was detained by ICE at San Francisco International Airport after his visa was suddenly revoked. DHS accused him of “supporting terrorism,” citing an edited 2023 clip in which he urged Palestinians to “celebrate their victory.” His wife, Soumaya, said she’s only spoken to him for 30 seconds since his detention, calling the process opaque and cruel. The State Department said the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who support terrorism,” offering no evidence of a crime.

Why It Matters: DHS continues weaponizing immigration law to punish pro-Palestinian speech—detaining foreign journalists for their views and equating dissent with terrorism. It’s authoritarian censorship exported through the immigration system, chilling global free expression.

‘Orwellian’: Current and former prosecutors alarmed after DOJ scrubs mentions of Trump and January 6 from court records

What Happened: The Justice Department suspended two prosecutors after they referenced Trump and January 6 in a sentencing memo for pardoned rioter Taylor Taranto. Within 24 hours, the DOJ replaced it with a sanitized version erasing Trump’s name and all mention of January 6—an act prosecutors called “Orwellian,” warning it amounts to a state-sanctioned rewriting of history.

Why It Matters: By punishing prosecutors for accurately documenting his role in inciting violence, the regime has turned justice into propaganda—erasing the record and enforcing loyalty over law. This is how autocracies rewrite history.

Trump’s College Czar Has a ‘Secret Weapon’ to Transform Campuses

What Happened: Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent is overhauling the college accreditation system that controls access to federal funding. Backed by Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, he’s ordering accreditors to enforce the regime’s agenda—crackdowns on DEI and student protests—or be replaced by new Trump-aligned agencies, redirecting billions in aid and reshaping higher education around loyalty.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s plan to bring academia to heel. By weaponizing accreditation, the financial lifeline of universities, he can coerce compliance, punish dissent, and reward allies. A classic authoritarian tactic to seize control of education.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE violates its own policy by holding people in secretive rooms for days or weeks

What Happened: A Guardian investigation found ICE detaining people for days or weeks in hidden holding rooms nationwide—despite rules limiting detention to 12 hours. After Trump took office, average confinement times surged by up to 600%. The agency quietly changed policy to allow three days, but data show some detainees—elderly among them—were held for months without beds, care, or lawyers.

Why It Matters: This is state-sanctioned abuse disguised as policy. ICE field offices have become black sites where immigrants are held incommunicado and without oversight. By rewriting rules to legalize cruelty, Trump’s regime is normalizing indefinite detention on U.S. soil.

Judge allows Trump administration to fire most of DOJ race-relations agency’s employees

What Happened: A federal judge allowed Trump to proceed with purging nearly all employees of the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service, a civil rights unit founded in 1964 to mediate racial and ethnic conflicts. The judge declined to block the layoffs but acknowledged that plaintiffs are likely to prove that Trump’s move unlawfully seeks to dissolve the agency.

Why It Matters: By gutting the DOJ’s race-relations unit, Trump is erasing one of the last institutional safeguards against racial violence and inequality—advancing his broader project to roll back the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement.

Democratic senators demand answers on ICE’s use of full-body restraints

What Happened: Eleven Democratic senators, led by Chris Van Hollen, demanded ICE halt its use of the WRAP, a full-body restraint likened to torture. An AP probe found detainees bound for hours during deportations, while records show Trump’s regime accounted for over 90% of federal spending on the device.

Why It Matters: The WRAP embodies Trump’s impunity-fueled deportation machine. Its use reflects state-sanctioned cruelty—stripping detainees of dignity, transparency, and basic human rights while signaling the normalization of torture as a tool of immigration enforcement.

Noem rejects Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s request to pause immigration actions over Halloween weekend

What Happened: Kristi Noem rejected Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plea to pause immigration raids in Chicago over Halloween, even after Border Patrol agents fired tear gas near children at a parade. Despite a federal judge’s warning against chemical agents near civilians, Noem called Pritzker’s request “shameful,” insisting raids were needed to “keep communities safe.”

Why It Matters: Noem and Trump’s DHS are turning immigration enforcement into political theater. By unleashing armed agents and tear gas on families during Halloween, they transformed a community celebration into a public display of fear and control—using cruelty as spectacle to project power.

California: officials investigate after second shooting by ICE agents in a week

What Happened: ICE agents in Ontario, California, opened fire on a civilian vehicle during a traffic stop—the second ICE-involved shooting in the Los Angeles area in less than a week. DHS claimed the driver “attempted to run officers over,” but witnesses say shots were fired as the driver was pulling away. The incident follows the wounding of a local livestreamer covering immigration raids amid a surge in ICE operations and leadership shakeups under Trump’s expanded deportation campaign.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine is growing more violent and unaccountable. With ICE agents firing on civilians and detaining migrants in secret sites, his “law and order” mantra has devolved into state-sanctioned brutality—blurring the line between policing and warfare and normalizing deadly force against civilians on U.S. soil.

Trump pushes an end to medical care for transgender youth nationally

What Happened: Trump is drafting rules to cut Medicaid and CHIP reimbursement for gender-affirming care for minors and to strip all Medicare and Medicaid funding from hospitals that treat transgender youth. The plan would effectively ban this care nationwide. HHS sources say the rules will be released in early November, following the cancellation of LGBTQ health grants and suicide prevention programs.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing federal funding, Trump is imposing sweeping ideological control over medicine—punishing hospitals, silencing doctors, and targeting vulnerable youth to enforce his political agenda. The move transforms healthcare into a battleground of loyalty and fear, where medical decisions are dictated by ideology.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Head Start programs serving nearly 65,000 kids at risk of closing amid government shutdown

What Happened: As Trump’s shutdown enters its second month, funding for 134 Head Start programs across 41 states and Puerto Rico is set to run out, threatening childcare and early education for nearly 65,000 low-income children. Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and Ohio are among the hardest hit, with families and teachers bracing for mass closures as grants expire.

Why It Matters: This is a manufactured humanitarian crisis driven by political brinkmanship. By holding funding hostage, Trump is jeopardizing children’s education, nutrition, and stability—forcing working families to choose between childcare and survival, and proving his shutdown punishes the most vulnerable Americans first.

3-star general retiring after reported friction with Hegseth, Caine

What Happened: Lt. Gen. Joe McGee, a senior strategist on the Joint Staff, abruptly retired after clashes with Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine over Trump’s Caribbean strikes and U.S. policy toward Russia and Ukraine. Once nominated to lead the Joint Staff, McGee was sidelined and never renominated. His exit follows a series of forced retirements under Hegseth, including the heads of SOUTHCOM, NSA, DIA, and multiple service branches.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of the Pentagon is accelerating. By forcing out independent officers, Hegseth is tightening political control over the military—replacing experienced commanders with loyalists willing to execute Trump’s foreign operations without dissent.

Federal Workers Are Barely Making It Through the Government Shutdown

What Happened: The government shutdown, now in its 30th day, has left 750,000 federal employees without pay, forcing many to rely on credit cards, food banks, and side gigs to survive. Families are skipping meals, delaying medical care, and facing mounting debt as critical operations at agencies like TRICARE, FEMA, and HUD grind to a halt. Even “excepted” employees still working are unpaid, with morale collapsing and essential services backlogged.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown has pushed public servants to the breaking point as his regime wages open war on the federal workforce. The crisis exposes how deliberate neglect and engineered paralysis are dismantling government from within—leaving families, veterans, and communities stranded as political hostages in a crisis of his own making.

The EPA Let Companies Estimate Their Own Pollution Levels. We Discovered Real Emissions Are Far Worse.

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found that U.S. Steel and other major polluters have long been allowed to self-report emissions under an EPA “honor system” that the agency knew was faulty. Monitors at 20 facilities showed real toxic emissions — including benzene and other carcinogens — were often dozens or hundreds of times higher than company estimates. Trump’s EPA has now halted rules requiring 130 plants to install monitors, granting corporations two-year enforcement exemptions.

Why It Matters: This rollback greenlights mass poisoning in industrial communities. By letting polluters grade their own homework, Trump’s EPA is erasing accountability and condemning millions, especially in working-class towns, to breathe toxic air.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump sets lowest refugee cap in U.S. history, allocating 7,500 spots, mostly for Afrikaners

What Happened: Trump cut the U.S. refugee cap to 7,500—the lowest ever—reserving most spots for White Afrikaners he claims face “racial discrimination.” Refugees from war zones like Sudan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan are barred, drawing condemnation from South Africa for his false and divisive claims.

Why It Matters: This embeds Trump’s white nationalist ideology into refugee law. By favoring White applicants and excluding victims of war and genocide, he’s turned America’s refugee system into a tool of racial politics and apartheid revisionism.

DOD can’t say who it killed in military strikes against drug smugglers

What Happened: Defense officials admitted they don’t know who was killed in recent U.S. strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean that left 57 dead. The Pentagon said it doesn’t need to identify targets before attacking—only to claim a link to a “designated terrorist organization.” Lawmakers were furious after military lawyers were barred from the briefing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Pentagon is waging secretive, unauthorized wars under the guise of “drug interdiction.” By killing unidentified people and blocking oversight, the regime is bypassing Congress and international law—escalating conflict with Venezuela and normalizing extrajudicial killings.

Trump directs Pentagon to test nuclear weapons for first time since 1992

What Happened: Trump ordered the Pentagon to resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing “on an equal basis” with Russia and China—the first since 1992. Announced on Truth Social before his meeting with Xi Jinping, the move stunned allies and drew warnings from Moscow that it would “act accordingly.” The White House gave no timeline, and experts noted the Energy Department, not the Pentagon, oversees testing.

Why It Matters: This reckless announcement would end three decades of nuclear restraint. Reviving Cold War–era tests risks igniting a global arms race and eroding nonproliferation norms—using nuclear brinkmanship as political theater to project power and distract from crises at home.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane for second time this week

What Happened: Two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying without a transponder over the Baltic Sea on Oct. 30, marking the second such incident in three days. The Russian plane, operating without a flight plan, did not enter Polish airspace but was escorted out of the area under Poland’s watch.

Why It Matters: Russia’s incursions are part of a growing pattern of escalation against NATO countries in recent months—from near-collisions over the Baltic to drone and GPS interference across Europe. These provocations are testing allied defenses and resolve, signaling Moscow’s intent to stretch NATO’s response capacity and remind Europe that the Kremlin will manufacture conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Extremists exploit political ‘trigger events’ to recruit people online, says study

What Happened: A new NYU Stern report found extremist groups exploiting politically motivated violence, like the assassination of Charlie Kirk, to recruit and incite more attacks. Researchers say far-right, far-left, and nihilistic extremists use social media “trigger events” to justify violence and draw new followers.

Why It Matters: Political violence is becoming self-reinforcing in the U.S. As extremists feed on chaos and propaganda, weak oversight and partisan denialism are allowing digital ecosystems of violence to grow unchecked—threatening national stability and democracy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Senate votes to end Trump’s global tariffs on more than 100 countries

What Happened: The Senate voted 51–47 to overturn Trump’s sweeping tariffs on over 100 countries, with four Republicans—Collins, McConnell, Paul, and Murkowski—joining Democrats. The resolution rebukes Trump’s unilateral trade power, though House Republicans have blocked similar measures.

Why It Matters: It’s a rare bipartisan check on Trump’s economic insanity. His tariff wars are fracturing GOP unity, inflating consumer costs, straining alliances, and exposing Congress’s struggle to rein in his executive overreach.

GM will cut thousands of jobs in Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio

What Happened: GM will cut 3,000 jobs across Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee, blaming “slower EV adoption” after Trump scrapped clean energy incentives. Layoffs include 1,200 at Detroit’s Factory ZERO, 550 at an Ohio battery plant, and halted battery production until 2026 after the $7,500 EV tax credit was canceled.

Why It Matters: This is the price of Trump’s fossil-fuel revival. By gutting EV incentives and emissions rules, his regime is killing American manufacturing jobs, stalling innovation, and handing China the lead in clean tech—leaving dirtier air and a weaker economy behind.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

📊 By the Numbers

30 — Days into Trump’s shutdown

7 — Hours of troop pay covered by billionaire Timothy Mellon’s $130 million “donation”

$5.3 billion — Diverted from Pentagon housing and research to fund troop pay

2,300 — Troops still deployed across D.C.

$36 million — NPR contract canceled under Trump White House pressure, now heading to trial

65,000 — Low-income children at risk of losing Head Start programs

750,000 — Federal workers missing paychecks as Trump’s shutdown drags on

23,500 — National Guard troops ordered to form Trump’s new “Quick Reaction Force”

57 — People killed in unverified U.S. strikes off Venezuela’s coast

7,500 — Refugee slots capped under Trump, the lowest in U.S. history

3,000 — GM layoffs linked to Trump’s rollback of clean energy incentives

12 — Fannie Mae ethics officials purged

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The DOJ’s “Weaponization Working Group” expands its reach — How many more political prosecutions will follow before courts push back?

Head Start and food assistance programs are collapsing — How long until public outrage forces Congress to act on the shutdown?

DOGE’s corporate control of defense systems is deepening — When does privatization of the military cross into capture of the state?

The White House is pressuring universities through accreditation threats — Will Trump succeed in taking over higher education?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Expansion — Trump’s inner circle is embedding loyalists across the military, justice system, and federal agencies, fusing political power with state machinery. The line between civilian rule and military authority is dissolving in real time.

Weaponized Governance — From the DOJ to DHS, Trump is using government tools to punish critics, reward allies, and rewrite history. Justice is no longer impartial and is a weapon of control and revenge.

Shutdown as Strategy — Trump is deliberately paralyzing government, purging officials, and weaponizing chaos to further entrench his power.

Global Escalation — Abroad, Trump’s nuclear testing order, covert Caribbean strikes, and silence on Russian provocations signal a world slipping back toward confrontation and instability—with America leading the spiral.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.