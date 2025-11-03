The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Inside the Trump family’s global crypto cash machine

What Happened: A Reuters investigation found the Trump family made $864 million in the first half of 2025—$802 million from crypto ventures tied to foreign investors. Eric and Don Jr. have toured Dubai, Europe, and Asia, pitching World Liberty Financial tokens and the $TRUMP meme coin to buyers linked to foreign governments and sanctioned entities.

Why It Matters: Trump has transformed the presidency into a global pay-to-play crypto scheme. These opaque, foreign-funded ventures merge political power with personal profit, turning financial speculation and deregulation into tools of influence, trading, and corruption on an international scale.

Trump Media to Enter Booming Prediction Markets Business

What Happened: Trump Media is launching Truth Predict, a Truth Social betting platform letting users wager on elections, inflation, and commodities via Crypto.com’s derivatives arm. The move deepens Trump’s alliance with the crypto sector, already enriched by his deregulation and crypto-friendly appointments.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the presidency into a profit engine. By fusing his media, crypto, and political operations and converting governance into a betting market, he’s erased the line between policy and profit—fueling corruption and conflicts of interest from Wall Street to the White House.

US Consumer Watchdog Kills Biden-Era ‘Bad Actor’ Registry

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau repealed a Biden-era rule requiring companies that broke consumer laws to register as “bad actors.” The rollback, pushed by industry lobbyists, is part of Trump’s broader effort to strip the CFPB of its oversight powers and undo limits on medical debt reporting.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting consumer protections and shielding corporations from accountability. By killing the registry, he’s empowering predatory lenders and turning the CFPB from a watchdog into a corporate lapdog—leaving ordinary Americans to pay the price.

Trump put allies on obscure board set to decide White House ballroom’s fate

What Happened: Trump stacked the National Capital Planning Commission with loyalists to approve his $300 million plan to replace the White House East Wing with a massive ballroom—after demolishing it without public input. The move sidelines the National Park Service and career planners who normally oversee federal projects.

Why It Matters: By politicizing a planning board and bulldozing oversight, he’s turning the White House into a monument to himself and tearing down democratic safeguards with its walls.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House fires arts commission expected to review Trump construction projects

What Happened: Trump purged all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts—an independent body overseeing federal design—just as it was set to review his $300 million White House ballroom and triumphal arch. The Biden-appointed commissioners were dismissed by email and will be replaced with loyalists to remove oversight barriers.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging watchdogs to speed his vanity projects and enshrine monuments to himself. By replacing architects with political appointees, he’s gutting professional oversight and turning civic architecture into propaganda.

US military officials required to sign NDAs tied to Latin America mission, sources say

What Happened: U.S. military officials tied to Trump’s Latin America operations were forced to sign NDAs—an unprecedented move hiding details of a massive buildup involving carriers, jets, and troops. Pete Hegseth also cut off congressional contact and banned press access at the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: Trump is concealing foreign military actions while expanding them, eroding civilian oversight, and turning U.S. military power into his private authoritarian weapon.

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Send ‘More Than the National Guard’ Into U.S. Cities

What Happened: Speaking to U.S. troops in Japan, Trump said he’s prepared to deploy “more than the National Guard” into American cities to enforce his crackdowns on crime and immigration—hinting at using active-duty military forces on domestic soil. The speech, delivered aboard the USS George Washington, mixed partisan rhetoric with praise for lethal strikes abroad that foreign governments say killed civilians.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly normalizing the use of the U.S. military against Americans. By framing domestic unrest as war and blurring lines between policing and combat, he’s reiterating his willingness to unleash military power on civilians—an authoritarian power play that undermines the rule of law and constitutional limits on presidential power.

Trump National Guard case at Supreme Court is a fight over basic facts

What Happened: The Supreme Court is weighing Trump’s request to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago over claims of “mob violence” at immigration protests. Local officials say the protests were peaceful, and lower courts flagged the regime’s affidavits as politically manipulated.

Why It Matters: This case tests whether the Court will check Trump’s domestic military power or enable it. By distorting facts and invoking rebellion laws, Trump is normalizing armed intervention against civilians—a defining tactic in an authoritarian state.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Enlists an Army of Local Cops to Deport Millions

What Happened: Trump has expanded a decades-old program allowing local police to act as immigration agents, deputizing over 10,500 officers across 40 states under ICE’s 287(g) agreements. Florida accounts for nearly half of all arrests, with Governor Ron DeSantis forcing participation and threatening to remove sheriffs who refuse, even as some departments, like Broward County, report none.

Why It Matters: This is the largest internal deportation apparatus in U.S. history—turning routine traffic stops and even lottery investigators into immigration enforcers. It blurs the line between local policing and federal power, encourages racial profiling, and has resulted in unlawful arrests of U.S. citizens. Immigrants are the test case for a growing police state that will eventually target everyone.

Defense Department takes steps to fire civilian employees with ‘speed and conviction’

What Happened: A new Pentagon memo signed by Undersecretary Anthony Tata directs Defense Department supervisors to “act with speed and conviction” in purging employees deemed underperforming, cutting response times and appeals to as little as a week. The policy, effective since Sept. 30, accelerates removals across the department as Pete Hegseth continues purging officials seen as disloyal to Trump.

Why It Matters: This policy weaponizes the Pentagon’s personnel system to enforce ideological conformity. By gutting due process and fast-tracking purges, Trump’s Defense Department is erasing civil service protections—replacing professional independence with subservience and turning an independent military into an arm of the White House.

Texas Sues J&J, Kenvue Over Alleged Tylenol “Autism Risks”

What Happened: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its spinoff Kenvue, accusing them of concealing autism risks linked to Tylenol use during pregnancy. The suit follows Trump’s disinformation that Tylenol causes autism—echoed by RFK Jr.—and demands the companies destroy marketing materials asserting the drug’s safety.

Why It Matters: This marks another front in Trump’s war on science, weaponizing state power to validate conspiracy theories and intimidate the pharmaceutical industry. Paxton, a Trump ally running for Senate, is using the state’s legal system to amplify pseudoscience and political loyalty over medical consensus—eroding public trust and endangering pregnant women’s health.

ICE Is Using a University Building as a Deportation Office and the University Says It Can’t Do Anything About It

What Happened: The Milwaukee School of Engineering says it’s powerless to remove ICE from a campus building being used for Trump’s mass deportation operations. ICE extended its federal lease without consent, turning the site—intended to become an academic center—into a local hub for detentions under the Enforcement and Removal Operations program. Students and faculty have protested, calling it “morally untenable.”

Why It Matters: This is how Trump’s deportation machine embeds itself into everyday American life—repurposing civic and educational spaces into extensions of a police state. By occupying a university building and using it to process and detain immigrants, ICE is blurring the line between learning institutions and law enforcement, normalizing repression at the heart of civic society.

Republicans Send Biden Autopen Report to Justice Department, Urging Further Investigation

What Happened: House Republicans released a 100-page report accusing Biden of letting aides act without his knowledge, citing his use of an autopen. Lacking evidence, it calls for criminal probes and the revocation of Biden’s doctor’s license, urging Trump’s DOJ to pursue charges.

Why It Matters: This is another partisan smear—weaponizing Congress to discredit Biden and deflect from Trump’s scandals. By reviving baseless claims about Biden, Republicans continue to normalize political retribution and disinformation.

After Law Firm Deals With Trump, D.C. Bar Warns of Ethical Jeopardy

What Happened: The D.C. Bar warned that law firms cutting deals with the Trump regime could face conflicts of interest after reports that major firms—Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, and Skadden Arps—made opaque agreements to avoid losing contracts and security clearances.

Why It Matters: By forcing loyalty deals and punishing resistance, he’s turning the Justice Department into a political weapon and corrupting the foundations of legal ethics.

Court to reconsider ruling that allowed Trump to send troops to Portland

What Happened: The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to rehear the case over Trump’s authority to deploy National Guard troops to Portland, vacating a prior ruling that favored Trump. He remains barred from deploying troops as an 11-judge panel considers whether his use of federalized forces violated constitutional limits.

Why It Matters: This is a key test of judicial independence and presidential overreach. By reaffirming limits on Trump’s ability to deploy the military domestically, the courts would defend the separation of powers and state sovereignty against Trump’s authoritarian use of force.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Republican Plan to Reform the Census Could Put Everyone’s Privacy at Risk

What Happened: Republicans are attacking “differential privacy,” the safeguard preventing census data from identifying individuals. Trump allies like Rep. August Pfluger and Sen. Jim Banks falsely claim it favors Democrats and are pushing the COUNT Act to ban it and add a citizenship question to the 2030 census.

Why It Matters: Ending differential privacy would expose personal data—race, immigration status, gender identity—for political targeting and surveillance. It’s part of a broader authoritarian push to weaponize data and intimidate all immigrants and marginalized communities.

Rogue Goodreads Librarian Edits Site to Expose ‘Censorship in Favor of Trump Fascism’

What Happened: A volunteer Goodreads moderator altered several book listings to protest alleged censorship of criticism against Eric Trump’s memoir Under Siege, accusing Amazon-owned Goodreads of deleting negative reviews of pro-Trump books. Goodreads confirmed the edits were unauthorized and banned the librarian.

Why It Matters: The incident highlights how tech platforms quietly shield Trump-aligned figures from scrutiny under the guise of moderation, erasing dissent and helping sanitize propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Chicago’s children are getting caught in the chaos of immigration crackdowns

What Happened: Immigration agents deployed tear gas outside a Chicago elementary school during a raid, terrifying children and parents in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood. Families—including U.S. citizens—now live in fear, as Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” brings masked federal agents, raids, and detentions to city streets.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation campaign is traumatizing communities and targeting anyone who looks or sounds Latino, erasing the line between citizen and suspect. Children are in the crossfire—proof that the regime’s cruelty isn’t a byproduct, but the point.

Trump Administration Reinstalls Confederate Statue in Washington

What Happened: Trump officials reinstalled a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike near the U.S. Capitol, reversing its 2020 removal after racial justice protests. The National Park Service said the restoration was ordered by Trump and funded through non-appropriated fees, despite the ongoing government shutdown.

Why It Matters: Restoring a monument to a Confederate general cements Trump’s broader campaign to rehabilitate symbols of white supremacy. It’s part of his drive to rewrite U.S. history—minimizing slavery, glorifying the Confederacy, and weaponizing public memory to advance a revisionist narrative.

Man deported to Laos despite US court order blocking his removal, attorneys say

What Happened: ICE disappeared Chanthila “Shawn” Souvannarath, a 44-year-old Alabama resident, to Laos despite a federal judge’s order blocking his removal while he proved his substantial claim to U.S. citizenship. The ACLU called it a “stunning violation” of the court order, accusing the Trump regime of ignoring the law.

Why It Matters: This defiance of a federal court order is another example of Trump’s war on the judiciary and due process. By disappearing someone with a legitimate citizenship claim, ICE is underscoring that no legal safeguard is respected—eroding the rule of law and endangering citizens caught in the regime’s deportation dragnet.

Chicago Lawmaker Tear Gassed by ICE Agents During Kids’ Halloween Festivities

What Happened: Illinois State Sen. Graciela Guzman and community members were tear-gassed by ICE agents during a children’s Halloween parade in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. The agents, masked and unidentified, deployed tear gas three times over 25 minutes amid detentions—including of a U.S. citizen—sparking outrage from local officials and residents who called the raids “Gestapo tactics.”

Why It Matters: This is the face of Trump’s police state—federal agents using chemical weapons on families and lawmakers at a children’s event. By unleashing militarized immigration raids on city streets, the regime is erasing the boundary between enforcement and terror, spreading fear, and normalizing violence against civilians.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal food benefits and preschool aid to run dry starting Saturday if shutdown continues

What Happened: Federal funds for food and early education programs are set to expire this week as Trump’s shutdown drags on. SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans will stop being replenished on Saturday, and Head Start and WIC programs could run out soon after. Trump has refused to use $5 billion in contingency funds to keep aid flowing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s manufactured shutdown is starving the most vulnerable—low-income families, mothers, and children—while using hunger and childcare collapse as political leverage. By withholding legally available funds, the regime is deliberately dismantling the social safety net, weaponizing basic survival needs to force compliance and deepen public desperation.

Trump Officials in Charge of Food Aid Leave Their Posts

What Happened: Two top Trump officials overseeing federal food assistance—James Miller, head of the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service, and senior adviser Babs Hough—resigned just days before SNAP funding is set to lapse amid the shutdown. Their exits leave the agency leaderless as 42 million Americans face potential hunger when benefits expire on November 1.

Why It Matters: The sudden departures deepen the chaos inside Trump’s government as essential programs collapse. With food aid halted and no leadership in place, this crisis exposes the regime’s deliberate sabotage of social safety nets—starving vulnerable Americans to manufacture political leverage.

Callers to Social Security wait for hours to get help.

What Happened: Millions of seniors and disabled Americans are stuck on hold for hours trying to reach the Social Security Administration, enduring endless loops, dropped calls, or “polite disconnects.” Average wait times peaked at 2½ hours this year and still hover around an hour.

Why It Matters: The breakdown of basic services under Trump leaves the most vulnerable stranded. By hollowing out agencies and privatizing functions, the regime turns care into chaos—proof that neglect doesn’t ban help outright but grinds the systems down.

G.O.P. Senators Urge Vance to Cancel Plan to Increase Beef Imports

What Happened: Republican senators clashed with J.D. Vance over Trump’s plan to quadruple low-tariff Argentine beef imports, warning it would cripple U.S. ranchers. The White House says the move will cut record meat prices and bolster Argentina’s Milei government.

Why It Matters: The rare GOP rebellion exposes cracks in Trump’s grip on his party as his trade policies pit foreign alliances against domestic producers—testing loyalty where economic pain hits home.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US sought to lure Nicolás Maduro’s pilot into betraying the Venezuelan leader

What Happened: A U.S. federal agent secretly tried to recruit Nicolás Maduro’s chief pilot to deliver the Venezuelan leader into U.S. custody, offering him riches and protection in exchange for diverting Maduro’s plane. The failed plot preceded Trump’s new wave of covert operations and military strikes in the Caribbean, part of an escalating campaign to destabilize Venezuela and capture its president.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized foreign policy erases the boundary between law enforcement and regime change, reviving Cold War–era interventions under the pretext of anti-narcotics operations. It reveals how far the regime will go to pursue political objectives abroad—violating international law, destabilizing regions, and endangering civilians for spectacle and power.

Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says US revokes his visa

What Happened: The U.S. revoked the visa of Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s 91-year-old Nobel laureate and outspoken Trump critic, citing “new information.” Soyinka—who tore up his U.S. green card after Trump’s 2016 win—was told to surrender his passport for cancellation and reapply if he wishes to visit again.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing visa policy to punish dissenting individuals in the U.S. and abroad. Targeting Soyinka sends a chilling message that opposing authoritarianism anywhere can now carry global consequences.

Trump’s Feud With Colombian Leader Threatens U.S. Antidrug Efforts

What Happened: Trump cut U.S. aid to Colombia and sanctioned President Gustavo Petro, his family, and aides after Petro condemned Trump’s lethal boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific as “murder.” The White House accused Petro of aiding drug cartels, sent an aircraft carrier to the region, and threatened to end all counternarcotics cooperation.

Why It Matters: This rupture shatters decades of U.S.–Colombia partnership and escalates Trump’s militarized foreign policy in Latin America. By weaponizing aid and launching strikes without oversight, Trump is reviving a “Monroe Doctrine 2.0” of dominance and punishment.

US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

What Happened: The Pentagon’s campaign of lethal strikes on small boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific has killed at least 51 people in attacks on 13 vessels, with the latest strikes killing 14 and leaving one survivor — as the regime prepares to expand strikes to land targets.

Why It Matters: The White House is normalizing extrajudicial killings and launching offensive military operations without Congressional approval or legal justification, violating international law and edging the U.S. closer to an undeclared war with Venezuela.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Allied forces shoot down unidentified drone near southern Estonia military base

What Happened: Allied troops in southern Estonia shot down one of two unidentified drones spotted near Camp Reedo, a key base supporting the rotation of U.S. forces. The incident, which occurred Oct. 17, comes amid a surge in drone activity across Europe, heightening fears of Russian hybrid warfare. Estonian authorities were unable to recover the downed drone.

Why It Matters: Russia continues probing NATO’s defenses and daring the alliance to respond. These drone incursions are deliberate pressure tests meant to intimidate border states and expose weaknesses. Estonia’s message is clear: next time, it won’t just be a warning shot.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US single-family home prices increase in August, FHFA says

What Happened: Single-family home prices rose 0.4% in August, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, with annual prices up 2.3%. Even as housing supply improves—up 14% year-over-year—affordability remains out of reach for many Americans amid high prices, stagnant wages, and a sluggish labor market.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies have failed to ease the housing crisis. With mortgage rates still near 6%, homeownership is increasingly out of reach for working- and middle-class families. Rising prices amid wage stagnation deepen inequality and accelerate the shift toward a two-tier economy where only the wealthy can afford stability.

Fed’s Policy Path Looks More Treacherous as Shutdown Delays Critical Data

What Happened: The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again this week despite being unable to access key economic data due to Trump’s prolonged government shutdown. The lack of official jobs, wage, and inflation reports has left the Fed “flying blind,” forcing decisions based on incomplete information as tariffs and labor weakness weigh on growth.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown crippled the government’s ability to track the economy, leaving the Fed flying blind. By manufacturing chaos and data blackouts, he’s turning uncertainty into a political weapon—undermining markets, monetary policy, and economic stability.

US consumer confidence slips to six-month low; worries over job availability rising

What Happened: Consumer confidence dropped to 94.6 in October, the lowest since April, as Americans voiced growing concern over job availability and the economy’s direction under Trump’s tariffs and ongoing shutdown. Lower-income households saw the steepest decline, while wealthier Americans remained upbeat, underscoring a widening economic divide.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and shutdown are deepening a two-tier economy—one where the rich spend freely while working Americans struggle with rising prices and job insecurity.

With Some G.O.P. Backing, Senate Votes to End Trump’s Brazil Tariffs

What Happened: The Senate voted 52–48 to overturn Trump’s 50% tariffs on Brazil, with five Republicans—Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Thom Tillis—joining Democrats. Lawmakers said the tariffs, imposed under an “emergency” order to defend Jair Bolsonaro, abused executive power and threatened U.S. exporters.

Why It Matters: The vote is a rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s overreach and growing GOP unease over his authoritarian use of emergency powers. By weaponizing tariffs to protect political allies abroad, Trump continues eroding congressional authority and turning trade policy into a tool of personal loyalty.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Trump Administration Sued Over Food-Aid Cutoff Amid Shutdown

What Happened: Twenty-five Democrat-led states and D.C. sued Trump officials for halting food aid to over 42 million Americans during his government shutdown. The Agriculture Department refused to use $5 billion in contingency funds to sustain SNAP, claiming the money couldn’t be accessed without new congressional appropriations.

Judge extends order barring the Trump administration from firing federal workers during the shutdown

What Happened: A federal judge in San Francisco indefinitely blocked Trump officials from purging federal employees amid the ongoing shutdown, calling the mass layoffs politically motivated and beyond legal authority. The injunction halts roughly 4,100 firings that targeted education, health, and other agencies viewed as Democratic-leaning.

Federal Judge Disqualifies Trump-Backed Prosecutor in Los Angeles

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Bill Essayli was “not lawfully serving” as U.S. attorney for Los Angeles, finding that Trump violated appointment laws by extending his interim term without Senate or judicial approval. The court allowed him to remain as deputy, underscoring how Trump has bypassed confirmation for multiple prosecutors across the country.

US judge orders top official in Chicago immigration crackdown to appear in court daily until Nov. 5 hearing

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Greg Bovino, the Border Patrol chief overseeing Trump’s Chicago immigration crackdown, to appear in court every weekday until a Nov. 5 hearing after accusations that agents used excessive force and tear gas during raids. The order follows mounting evidence of violent tactics in Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which has targeted immigrant neighborhoods.

Administration Must Restore Some Mental Health Grants, Court Says

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to reinstate $1 billion in mental health grants for schools that were cut under the pretext of “civil rights violations.” The funds, approved after the 2022 Uvalde shooting, aimed to expand counseling and trauma care in schools but were halted as part of Trump’s purge of diversity and inclusion programs.

📊 By the Numbers

$864 million — Trump family’s crypto profits in the first half of 2025, much of it from foreign investors

$300 million — Cost of Trump’s planned White House ballroom project

10,500 — Local police deputized by ICE under Trump’s expanded 287(g) program

2½ hrs — Average wait time for seniors calling Social Security

42 million — Americans facing food aid cuts during Trump’s shutdown

51 — People killed in Trump’s boat strike operations in the Caribbean and Pacific

0.4% — August increase in U.S. home prices despite affordability collapse

94.6 — October consumer confidence index, a six-month low

52–48 — Senate vote overturning Trump’s Brazil tariffs

6 — Members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts purged by Trump ahead of their review of his $300 million White House ballroom project

$5 billion — Contingency funds Trump refused to release to keep food aid programs running during the shutdown

25 — States and D.C. suing Trump officials over the cutoff of federal food assistance affecting 42 million Americans

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s prediction market on Truth Social could become a new front for laundering insider political information and campaign cash — Will anyone step in before it collapses the line between gambling, finance, and influence?

Trump is rapidly militarizing domestic law enforcement — Will Congress or the courts rein him in before policing becomes indistinguishable from military control?

The courts are the last barrier against Trump’s expanding emergency powers and mass purges — Will judicial resistance hold under relentless political pressure and manufactured crises?

Trump’s secret Latin America buildup could expand into a wider undeclared conflict — Will Congress or the courts intervene before classified NDAs and covert operations erase civilian oversight of U.S. military power?

The Fed is flying blind as Trump’s shutdown blocks key economic data — At what point does political chaos in Washington ignite a crisis on Wall Street?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Kleptocracy Expands — From crypto coins to prediction markets, Trump is monetizing his presidency on a global scale, fusing policy, media, and speculation into one profit pipeline.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — The purges at the Pentagon, the arts commissions, and the planning boards show Trump continuing to dismantle oversight and stack institutions with loyalists.

Erosion of Oversight and Rights — Mass deportations, gag orders, and NDAs hide military and domestic operations from scrutiny, while federal courts scramble to restrain executive overreach.

Institutional Breakdown — Trump’s shutdown and mass resignations expose a government in deliberate collapse—weaponizing dysfunction to starve citizens and weaken democracy.

Global Escalation — From Venezuela to Colombia and Eastern Europe, Trump’s foreign policy is driven by spectacle and dominance, risking new proxy conflicts while eroding alliances.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.