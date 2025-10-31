National Guard members walk at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Reclusive megadonor Timothy Mellon offered to help pay U.S. troops during the shutdown. So, who is he?

What Happened: Trump’s anonymous $130 million donor was identified as Timothy Mellon, one of his largest financial backers. The donation, used to pay one day of salaries for U.S. troops during Trump’s shutdown, may violate the Anti-Deficiency Act, which prohibits private citizens from funding government operations. Mellon has already funneled nearly $200 million into Trump and GOP causes and $25 million into RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine campaign.

Why It Matters: When billionaires personally bankroll the functions of a state, democracy gives way to patronage. Mellon’s direct financing of Trump’s government erases the boundary between private wealth and public authority—turning national governance into a tool of those rich enough to buy it.

How Zhao’s Binance Aided Trump Family Crypto Venture Before Pardon

What Happened: Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao—convicted in 2023 for enabling billions in illicit transactions—months after Binance’s code was used to build the Trump family’s crypto platform, World Liberty Financial. The platform’s stablecoin, USD1, funneled a $2 billion Emirati investment into Binance, while Trump’s relatives pocketed over $500 million from token sales.

Why It Matters: This is blatant self-dealing. Trump’s pardon shields a business partner tied to his family’s fortune, yet again, merging presidential power with personal profit and turning crypto regulation into a tool for corruption and control.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump ‘would love’ unconstitutional third term but rules out running for VP

What Happened: Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he “would love” to serve a third term as president, floating the idea that he could run as vice president in 2028 to bypass the 22nd Amendment. While claiming he’d “rule it out because it’s too cute,” Trump again refused to clearly disavow the unconstitutional idea, underscoring his ongoing obsession and plan for indefinite power.

Why It Matters: This is another step in Trump’s steady normalization of authoritarian rule. By publicly teasing ways to override constitutional limits, he’s conditioning his movement to accept a future in which term limits are optional.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Con Edison Refuses to Say How ICE Gets Its Customers’ Data

What Happened: Court records show ICE and the FBI obtained Con Edison customer data, but the utility refuses to say if a warrant or court order is required. The company’s silence follows revelations that agents conducted “searches” of its data.

Why It Matters: This raises fears that ICE has secret access to private utility data without judicial oversight. In Trump’s deportation regime, such surveillance tools could easily be used to track, intimidate, and target immigrants and dissenters.

Trump asks SCOTUS to let administration fire Library of Congress, Copyright Office official

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to uphold his purge of the Register of Copyrights, Shira Perlmutter, after purging the Librarian of Congress without cause. The appeal seeks to expand his power to purge more independent officials, arguing they fall under presidential control.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader effort to erase institutional independence and bring every branch under White House authority. If successful, it would shatter congressional oversight and cement his control over the federal bureaucracy.

California says it will monitor the Justice Department’s election watchers next week

What Happened: California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the state will deploy its own observers to monitor the Justice Department “election watchers,” after Pam Bondi ordered federal monitors into five California counties at the request of the state GOP. Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the move as a voter intimidation tactic aimed at sowing distrust ahead of state redistricting votes.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the DOJ to legitimize election interference—sending partisan “watchers” to intimidate voters in Democratic strongholds. California’s counter-monitoring effort underscores how even blue states must now defend ballot access from federal overreach and the weaponization of election oversight.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pete Hegseth is replacing the Pentagon press corps with MAGA propagandists

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced a “next generation” Pentagon press corps made up of right-wing influencers and MAGA media outlets like The Gateway Pundit and Infowars. Independent and mainstream reporters lost access after refusing to accept new restrictions on press coverage.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is now operating inside an information blackout—replacing journalists with loyal propagandists as U.S. forces conduct secretive and legally dubious missions. This marks a decisive step toward militarized state media and the total collapse of government transparency.

‘CBS Evening News’ Co-Anchor John Dickerson Leaving Network

What Happened: Veteran journalist John Dickerson announced he will leave CBS News at year’s end after 16 years with the network. His departure follows the arrival of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss—brought in by Trump-aligned media owner David Ellison to reshape CBS around “centrist” coverage—as thousands of layoffs loom across Paramount.

Why It Matters: Dickerson’s exit marks the accelerating purge of serious journalists as Trump’s allies consolidate control of mainstream media. CBS is being hollowed out and repackaged as “centrist” propaganda— that will turn a once-independent network into another mouthpiece that whitewashes Trump’s actions and normalizes authoritarian rule.

CNN Boss Told Staff to Scale Back White House Demolition Coverage

What Happened: A report claimed CNN chief Mark Thompson met with Trump officials and later told staff to scale back coverage of the East Wing demolition, criticized for destroying a historic part of the White House to make way for Trump’s new ballroom. CNN denied the report as “reckless,” but the meeting came as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery seeks Trump’s approval for a major merger.

Why It Matters: This is another example of corporate media bending to political pressure. As networks self-censor to protect corporate interests and curry favor with Trump’s regulators, editorial independence collapses—turning watchdog journalism into obedient silence.

NPR lawsuit alleges Corporation for Public Broadcasting gave in to political pressure

What Happened: NPR filed suit accusing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting of unlawfully pulling a $36 million satellite contract after Trump attacked NPR and demanded its defunding. Legal filings show CPB executives privately acknowledged political pressure and sought messaging advice from GOP consultants as Trump’s allies gutted federal funding for public media.

Why It Matters: This case shows how Trump’s regime is dismantling independent journalism by coercing institutions to obey his political demands. The defunding of NPR, PBS, and CPB is an assault on the public’s right to free, nonpartisan information and one of the clearest signs of Trump’s intentions to have control over the press.

New College of Florida, a Conservative Bulwark, Will Sign Trump’s ‘Compact’

What Happened: New College of Florida became the first university to sign Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence,” a federal agreement requiring colleges to freeze tuition, cap international students, and adopt narrow gender definitions to qualify for funding. Once a progressive institution, New College was overhauled by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023 and modeled after the far-right Hillsdale College.

Why It Matters: This marks the formal politicization of higher education under Trump’s regime. By tying funding to ideological compliance, the regime is forcing schools to abandon academic freedom and diversity in favor of nationalist indoctrination — transforming universities into tools of state control and cultural conformity.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Border Patrol Agents Under Fire for Disrupting Children’s Halloween Parade in Chicago

What Happened: Border Patrol agents used tear gas and aggressive tactics during a children’s Halloween parade in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. Video verified by ABC News shows agents deploying gas and arresting residents, prompting a federal judge to summon the Border Patrol commander to court over potential violations of a restraining order.

Why It Matters: The militarization of immigration enforcement is spilling into everyday American life. Deploying chemical agents around children and families exposes the regime’s willingness to use force without restraint — transforming U.S. neighborhoods into battlegrounds.

ICE Detains British Media Commentator

What Happened: ICE detained British political commentator Sami Hamdi, known for criticizing Israel, after revoking his visa while he was on a U.S. speaking tour. DHS confirmed he’s being deported, saying those who “support terrorism” won’t be allowed in the country.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing immigration law to silence foreign critics of U.S. allies and suppress dissent. Detaining a journalist over political speech underscores the regime’s assault on free speech and the First Amendment.

Confederate general statue toppled in 2020 is reinstalled in D.C.

What Happened: Trump officials reinstalled the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike in Judiciary Square—five years after protesters tore it down and burned it during the 2020 racial justice protests. The Department of the Interior said the move “aligns with historic preservation law” and Trump’s executive order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored historical revisionism. By reviving Confederate symbols under the banner of “heritage,” Trump is glorifying white supremacy and rewriting America’s past to legitimize racism and division.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal food aid will not go out starting Nov. 1 amid government shutdown, Trump administration says

What Happened: Trump officials announced that SNAP benefits — the federal food aid program serving 1 in 8 Americans — will end on Nov. 1 as the shutdown enters its second month. The regime refused to use $5 billion in contingency funds to keep aid flowing, leaving millions of families to face food insecurity.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately using hunger as political leverage. By withholding food aid, he’s turning the government’s obligation to protect the vulnerable into a weapon against the poor, veterans, and children—coercing suffering to extract power.

Johnson backs Trump’s plans not to tap contingency dollars for food aid ahead of funding cliff

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Trump’s decision not to tap $5 billion in contingency funds to keep food aid flowing as the government shutdown drags on. The move means 42 million low-income Americans—including millions of Trump voters—will lose SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 unless Congress passes a stopgap funding bill this week.

Why It Matters: Johnson is backing Trump’s decision to let families go hungry while shutting down the House for six weeks and refusing to do his job. Instead of negotiating to protect SNAP, he’s allowing hunger to be used as a weapon—choosing political obedience over the basic duty to govern.

The Quiet Collapse of America’s Reproductive Health Safety Net

What Happened: Trump officials effectively shut down the federal Office of Population Affairs, halting the Title X Family Planning Program that supported 4,000 clinics nationwide. Alongside deep cuts to Medicaid, ACA subsidies, and CDC programs, the move dismantles the reproductive health infrastructure that for decades provided contraception, cancer screening, and maternal care to millions of low-income Americans.

Why It Matters: This is the most sweeping rollback of reproductive care in 50 years. By destroying the nation’s safety net, the regime is endangering women’s lives, expanding rural health deserts, and erasing decades of bipartisan progress that linked public health, economic security, and basic bodily autonomy.

U.S. Postal Service Cuts Funding for Phoenix Mail Room Assisting the Homeless

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service ended $24,000 in annual support for a Phoenix mail room serving unhoused residents — a facility that provides critical addresses for job applications, benefits, and voting. The cut comes as Trump’s regime moves to slash and restructure homelessness assistance grants, shifting funding toward punitive enforcement policies that criminalize people living outdoors.

Why It Matters: This is typical authoritarian cruelty. Trump is gutting basic lifelines, work, healthcare, and housing, and replacing them with punishment and control.

A West Texas Children’s Clinic Where Vaccine Suspicion Is Encouraged

What Happened: A children’s clinic in Amarillo is promoting vaccine skepticism with encouragement from RFK Jr. and Trump. Parents say the regime’s stance has validated their rejection of vaccines—even amid a deadly measles outbreak.

Why It Matters: Trump and Kennedy have mainstreamed vaccine conspiracies and denialism, empowering fringe practitioners and reversing decades of public health progress. Their rhetoric is fueling preventable outbreaks and undermining science.

U.S. Flight Delays Near 7,000 as Government Shutdown Hits Day 27

What Happened: Nearly 7,000 flights were delayed nationwide Monday as air traffic controller absences surged amid Trump’s government shutdown. About 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay, forcing the FAA to impose ground delays at major airports like Newark, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth as staffing shortages deepen.

Why It Matters: The collapse of air travel shows how Trump’s manufactured shutdown is breaking essential federal functions. As unpaid controllers call out from work and safety risks mount, Trump’s political standoff is turning flying into chaos.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US warship docks in Trinidad and Tobago, putting more pressure on Venezuela

What Happened: The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked in Port-of-Spain as part of Trump’s escalating military pressure on Venezuela. The move follows the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group and joint exercises.

Why It Matters: Trump is militarizing the Caribbean to provoke war with Venezuela while hiding the truth from Congress and the American people. It’s a reckless power play that risks dragging the U.S. into an undeclared conflict to serve his political ambitions.

Lindsey Graham: Venezuelan land strikes a real possibility

What Happened: Senator Lindsey Graham defended Trump’s strikes on boats off Venezuela and revealed the regime plans to brief Congress on expanding operations from sea to land—hinting at possible ground action.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing cross-border warfare in Latin America. Expanding these attacks to land would mark a major escalation—sidestepping Congress, violating international law, and dragging the U.S. toward another reckless war.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Lithuania closes border crossings with Belarus indefinitely after balloons violate airspace for 3rd night in row

What Happened: Lithuania indefinitely closed its remaining border crossings with Belarus after balloons from Belarus violated Lithuanian airspace for the third consecutive night, disrupting flights and forcing temporary airport closures. Officials say the incursions, some carrying contraband, constitute a “hybrid attack” on Lithuania.

Why It Matters: These airspace violations are part of Russia and Belarus’s ongoing warfare tactics against NATO’s eastern flank. By testing European defenses through low-grade provocations, Moscow and Minsk are probing NATO’s response and escalating pressure along the alliance’s borders.

Hungary Plans Anti-Ukraine Bloc With Czechia and Slovakia

What Happened: Viktor Orbán’s government confirmed plans to form an anti-Ukraine alliance inside the EU with Czechia’s Andrej Babiš and Slovakia’s Robert Fico. The emerging bloc aims to coordinate votes and strategy in Brussels to block aid and military support for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: By aligning Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia under pro-Kremlin leadership, Orbán is creating a front inside the EU to sabotage support for Ukraine from within—advancing Russia’s strategic goal of fracturing European unity and weakening the Western coalition against Russia.

Chatbots Are Pushing Sanctioned Russian Propaganda

What Happened: A new report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Grok are amplifying Kremlin propaganda, citing sanctioned Russian media like RT and Sputnik in responses about Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine. Researchers say Moscow is exploiting “data voids” to spread disinformation through AI platforms used by millions across the EU.

Why It Matters: This shows how Russian operations continue adapting in the AI era, infiltrating global information systems to disseminate disinformation and propaganda. As Trump allies echo similar narratives, the overlap between Kremlin propaganda and MAGA messaging continues to blur.

Elon Musk’s Grokipedia Pushes Far-Right Talking Points

What Happened: Elon Musk’s xAI launched Grokipedia, an AI-generated encyclopedia that promotes conservative narratives and disinformation. Entries downplay slavery, smear The 1619 Project, misrepresent LGBTQ issues, and falsely claim pornography fueled the AIDS crisis.

Why It Matters: Musk’s new platform fuses AI with ideological manipulation, turning information infrastructure into a tool for far-right cultural warfare. As Grokipedia spreads propaganda under the guise of “free speech,” it becomes a digital extension of Trump’s disinformation machine.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Amazon to Announce Largest Layoffs in Company History

What Happened: Amazon will cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday—the biggest reduction in its history and the largest single layoff wave in the U.S. tech industry since 2020. The move is part of CEO Andy Jassy’s restructuring tied to automation and AI adoption.

Why It Matters: Mass layoffs at one of America’s largest employers will ripple through the economy and deepen instability in the tech sector. As AI replaces human workers, corporations are prioritizing profits and efficiency over livelihoods, accelerating inequality and economic instability under Trump’s deregulated economy.

Why your beef, bananas and coffee beans have gotten so expensive

What Happened: Food prices continue to climb under Trump’s tariff policies, with ground beef up 13%, bananas 7%, and coffee nearly 19% year over year. Climate shocks and new import taxes—up to 76% on Brazilian beef and 50% on coffee—are constraining supply and driving record-high grocery costs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and economic policies are fueling inflation that punishes consumers while benefiting a handful of agribusiness and corporate interests—leaving working families squeezed between rising prices and stagnant wages.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/1-11/2 Disappeared in America

2 Illinois National Guard members speak out: “I won’t turn against my neighbors”

What Happened: Two Illinois National Guard members publicly announced they would defy federal orders to deploy in Chicago as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, calling the mission “illegal” and “shameful.” They accused the regime of weaponizing the military against civilians and likened the moment to “1930s Germany,” warning of a dangerous normalization of martial law.

Trump Administration Must Restore Grants for School Counselors, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to reinstate millions in school mental health grants that it had unlawfully canceled for “diversity” reasons. The grants, created after the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, fund counselors, psychologists, and social workers in rural and underserved districts. Judge Kymberly Evanson ruled the Education Department’s decision “arbitrary and capricious,” noting it ignored data on student mental health needs.

📊 By the Numbers

11/1 and 11/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2 billion — Emirati investment funneled into Binance via the Trump family’s crypto platform before Zhao’s pardon

200 million — Amount billionaire Timothy Mellon has funneled into Trump and GOP causes

$130 million — Timothy Mellon’s donation to pay one day of U.S. troop salaries during Trump’s shutdown

42 million — Americans who will lose food aid as SNAP benefits stop on Nov. 1 amid Trump’s shutdown

30,000 — Corporate jobs Amazon plans to cut in its largest layoff ever

6 weeks — Length of time Speaker Mike Johnson shut down the House while endorsing Trump’s decision to block food aid

7,000 — Flights delayed as Trump’s shutdown cripples the FAA and air travel safety

4,000 — Clinics shuttered nationwide after Trump dismantled the federal family planning network

19% — Year-over-year increase in coffee prices under Trump’s tariffs, hitting working families hardest.

50% — Import tax Trump imposed on coffee beans, fueling inflation and higher grocery prices.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s war games are escalating — Will he expand illegal strikes in Venezuela into full-scale land operations and regime change, dragging the U.S. into an undeclared war in Latin America?

Authoritarian power is creeping into the states — How will blue-state leaders counter Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ and ICE to intimidate voters and immigrants?

Judicial independence hangs by a thread — Can the courts stop Trump’s bid to purge watchdog officials and bring institutions like the Library of Congress under his control?

Hunger has become a political weapon — Will the nationwide SNAP cutoff spark mass backlash strong enough to fracture GOP loyalty and expose Republican cruelty?

The information war is accelerating — As Musk’s Grokipedia spreads far-right propaganda, how quickly will truth itself collapse under state-aligned disinformation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Authoritarian Playbook — He’s erasing limits on his power, conditioning for a third term, and aligning his movement to normalize this.

The Billionaires’ State — From billionaires like Timothy Mellon funding the military to Trump’s ballroom donors buying influence, democracy is being replaced by a pay-to-govern system where wealth dictates access, policy, and power.

Media Under Siege — Trump’s allies are purging journalists, coercing networks, and turning mainstream outlets into propaganda arms.

Hijacked Institutions — The DOJ and federal agencies have been weaponized to intimidate, silence, and centralize authority under Trump.

War on the Vulnerable — From food aid cuts to reproductive care rollbacks, Trump’s regime is dismantling lifelines and institutionalizing state-sanctioned suffering.

The Next Flashpoint — Venezuela looms as a potential trigger for an illegal Trump war, echoing Cold War proxy conflicts but driven by ego, distraction tactics, and politics.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker.