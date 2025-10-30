Clouds appear to curve around the dome of the U.S. Capitol during the continuing U.S. government shutdown in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 25-26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Donor Who Gave $130 Million to Pay Troops Is Reclusive Heir to Mellon Fortune

What Happened: Reclusive billionaire Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon fortune and major Trump donor, was revealed as the anonymous benefactor who gave $130 million to pay troop salaries during the shutdown. The Pentagon accepted the money under “gift authority,” despite possible violations of the Antideficiency Act, which bars private funding of federal operations.

Why It Matters: A billionaire paying U.S. troops shatters democratic norms. By turning the military into a function of private wealth and loyalty, Trump has blurred the line between state power and oligarchy.

Inside the Tech CEO Campaign to Stop Trump From Sending Troops to San Francisco

What Happened: Trump scrapped a plan to send federal troops to San Francisco after urgent calls from top tech CEOs and Mayor Daniel Lurie. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman warned the move would spark unrest and hurt the economy, prompting Trump to reverse course after a 25-minute call with Lurie.

Why It Matters: Corporate power now substitutes for democratic guardrails. As Trump militarizes domestic policy, the only checks come from billionaires with enough access to plead with him directly—a dangerous dynamic that turns governance into back-channel influence rather than constitutional constraint.

MAGA lobbying firms are booming. This is where their money goes.

What Happened: Lobbying spending has hit record highs under Trump, with MAGA-aligned firms dominating Washington. Ballard Partners—founded by Trump fundraiser Brian Ballard and previously staffed by loyalists like Pam Bondi and Susie Wiles—quadrupled its revenue with clients including Harvard and TikTok, as corporations rush to buy influence on tariffs, healthcare, and China policy.

Why It Matters: “Draining the swamp” has become feeding it. Trump’s allies are monetizing access to his regime, turning policymaking into a pay-to-play marketplace where loyalty and money—not law or merit—dictate outcomes.

What donors to Trump’s White House ballroom stand to gain from the federal government

What Happened: A CBS News review found that dozens of corporations—including Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Palantir, Coinbase, Ripple, and Lockheed Martin—donated millions to Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom. Many donors are simultaneously seeking federal contracts, regulatory relief, or policy favors, from crypto deregulation and defense funding to export licenses and merger approvals.

Why It Matters: The ballroom is another pay-to-play scheme. By letting corporations fund construction at the White House while pursuing lucrative deals, Trump has merged public office with private patronage—turning access, influence, and policy outcomes into transactional benefits for his wealthiest backers.

White House will allow anonymous donors to contribute to Trump’s ballroom project

What Happened: Trump confirmed that he will accept anonymous donations for his $300 million White House ballroom, after releasing a partial donor list. Aides said contributors can choose to remain unnamed, and the White House won’t disclose donation amounts. Officials claim no "foreign donations will be accepted.

Why It Matters: Anonymous funding for a construction project of the People’s House is an open invitation to corruption. By hiding who’s paying to rebuild the East Wing—including potential foreign donors—Trump is wiping out transparency and turning the White House into a front for secret corporate and political influence.

Binance founder’s pardon shows power of Trump allies on K Street

What Happened: Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who served time for money laundering, after a lobbying blitz by firms tied to his inner circle. Binance paid $450,000 to Checkmate Government Relations—run by Donald Trump Jr.’s ally Ches McDowell—while promoting Trump’s pro-crypto agenda and deepening ties to his family’s ventures.

Why It Matters: The pardon underscores how justice flows through Trump’s personal network. A convicted billionaire bought redemption through political loyalty and involvement in Trump Jr.’s crypto schemes—proof that Trump has fused presidential power with private enrichment and uses clemency as another pay-to-play transaction.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump calls for prosecution of more Biden-era Justice officials including Jack Smith and Merrick Garland

What Happened: Trump demanded prosecutions of Merrick Garland, Chris Wray, Jack Smith, and Lisa Monaco, accusing them of “illegal” actions for authorizing an FBI probe into GOP lawmakers’ phone data tied to his 2020 election interference. The demand follows recent indictments of James Comey and Letitia James, whom Trump had also personally pushed Pam Bondi to target.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the presidency to settle personal scores. By ordering the prosecution of those who once investigated him, he’s dismantling the rule of law and converting the Justice Department into an instrument of revenge.

Trump Taps His Most Trusted Lawyers for Key Government Roles

What Happened: Trump has filled top posts across the Justice Department and White House with his former personal attorneys—appointing Pam Bondi as AG, Todd Blanche as deputy AG, and Lindsey Halligan, Alina Habba, and John Sauer to senior prosecutorial and appellate positions. All previously defended him in criminal and civil cases, erasing the line between his private defense team and federal law enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the DOJ into his personal law firm. By filling it with loyalists who shielded him from prosecution, he’s erased the line between the president’s interests and the justice system—transforming an independent institution into a weapon of political vengeance.

Bannon Claims ‘There Is a Plan’ for Trump to Run for a Third Term

What Happened: Steve Bannon told The Economist that “there is a plan” for Trump to run for a third term, despite the Constitution’s two-term limit. He claimed Trump will be president in 2028 and called him an “instrument of divine will,” echoing authoritarian rhetoric about leaders chosen by God. Bannon declined to explain how they would circumvent the 22nd Amendment.

Why It Matters: They continue to openly prepare for permanent rule. Trump and his cronies are normalizing the idea of defying constitutional limits, testing how far they can push public acceptance of authoritarian rule.

Shutdowns began as a way to enforce federal law. Now Trump is using it to take more power

What Happened: The ongoing government shutdown has become a means for Trump to expand his control. Originally rooted in the 1870 Antideficiency Act to enforce spending limits, Trump has twisted it into a weapon—redirecting funds, purging federal workers, and using the crisis to advance his political agenda.

Why It Matters: Shutdowns once checked executive power, and now Trump is accelerating its abuse. By turning fiscal restraint into political leverage, Trump is eroding constitutional norms, sidelining Congress, and transforming a budget standoff into a tool of authoritarian rule.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Keeping the House Absent, Johnson Marginalizes Congress and Himself

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House in indefinite recess amid the shutdown, freezing votes, hearings, and oversight. Claiming there’s “no reason to meet” until Democrats yield, Johnson has effectively sidelined Congress and concentrated power in Trump’s hands—refusing to seat a new Democrat and blocking any challenge to Trump’s shutdown tactics.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s inaction is a constitutional collapse. By surrendering the House’s authority, he’s reduced Congress to a rubber stamp for Trump’s rule by decree—eroding checks and balances and turning legislative paralysis into a tool of control.

Trump ally says grand jury empaneled in Florida to investigate a sweeping conspiracy against Trump

What Happened: Conservative lawyer Mike Davis, a close ally of Pam Bondi, says a federal grand jury in Florida will convene in January to probe an alleged decade-long “conspiracy” against Trump. He claims top Democrats and former officials—including Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, Chris Wray, and Jack Smith— “colluded” to undermine Trump since 2016. Court filings confirm the grand jury’s formation, though its mandate remains secret.

Why It Matters: This is a full inversion of justice. Trump’s cronies are turning the legal system into a weapon of retribution—pursuing his investigators and transforming accountability into a political spectacle.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DHS Wants a Fleet of AI-Powered Surveillance Trucks

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is developing AI-powered “Modular Mobile Surveillance System” (M2S2) trucks—4x4 vehicles with radar, cameras, and autonomous tracking software to patrol U.S. borders. These mobile watchtowers will use computer vision and heat sensors to detect movement, store footage for 15 days, and relay data to CBP command centers, with billion-dollar contracts set to begin in 2026.

Why It Matters: DHS is laying the groundwork for an automated surveillance state. By combining AI, military-grade sensors, and border enforcement, Trump’s regime is normalizing surveillance policing that will easily expand from the border to city streets.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge rules immigration detention of Chicago man with daughter battling cancer is illegal

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that ICE unlawfully detained Ruben Torres Maldonado, a Chicago painter whose 16-year-old daughter is battling cancer, calling the arrest a due-process violation. The court ordered a bond hearing by Oct. 31 after Torres was seized at a Home Depot during Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” immigration raids.

Why It Matters: The case exposes the brutality of Trump’s deportation agenda. Even as courts deem ICE actions unconstitutional, his regime keeps targeting immigrant parents of U.S.-born children—weaponizing family suffering to enforce fear and control.

ICE agent threatens to check deputy’s status during DUI stop, asks if he’s Haitian

What Happened: Bodycam footage shows ICE agent Scott Deiseroth threatening to “check” a Black Florida deputy’s immigration status during a DUI stop, repeatedly asking if he was Haitian. Deiseroth, arrested for drunk driving with children in his car, told deputies he’d have the officer deported if “not legit” and is now on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: The episode reveals how racism and impunity have taken root inside ICE. An armed agent threatening a fellow officer over race captures the rot within Trump’s deportation machine—where xenophobia and intimidation have become normalized instruments of state power.

Nearly 8,000 Venezuelan nationals returned on ICE deportation flights since March

What Happened: ICE has carried out 40 deportation flights to Caracas since March, returning nearly 8,000 Venezuelans as U.S.–Venezuela tensions rise. The flights are part of Trump’s broader crackdown linking mass removals to military operations, including lethal strikes on suspected Venezuelan-linked narcotics vessels.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation campaign fuses immigration enforcement with military aggression, blurring the line between domestic policy and warfare.

Democratic senators call on education department to stop ICE raids by schools

What Happened: Eight Democratic senators, including Cory Booker, Ed Markey, and Tammy Duckworth, urged Education Secretary Linda McMahon to pressure DHS to halt immigration raids near schools. Their letter followed violent ICE crackdowns in Chicago, where agents used tear gas near playgrounds and briefly detained a U.S. citizen student after Trump scrapped Obama-era protections for “sensitive areas” like schools, hospitals, and churches.

Why It Matters: Trump’s raids are terrorizing families and turning classrooms into conflict zones. By unleashing militarized immigration forces on school grounds, his regime is weaponizing fear against children and communities—eroding public trust and normalizing repression as governance.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US food banks brace for surge as shutdown threatens benefits

What Happened: With the shutdown freezing congressional funding, more than 41 million SNAP recipients and 7 million WIC participants are at risk of losing benefits in November. Food banks already overwhelmed by inflation warn they can’t meet the surge in need as Trump blocks emergency USDA funds despite pleas from states and food providers.

Why It Matters: Trump is manufacturing a hunger crisis. By holding food aid hostage to his political demands, he’s turning hunger into leverage—punishing the poorest Americans and kids.

RFK Jr to urge Americans to eat more saturated fats, alarming health experts

What Happened: RFK Jr. plans to issue new dietary guidelines urging Americans to consume more saturated fats from dairy and meat, reversing decades of public health recommendations. Nutrition scientists warn the move contradicts extensive evidence linking high saturated fat intake to heart disease and elevated cholesterol.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s move rejects decades of science in favor of ideology. By pushing a diet that heightens heart disease risk, he’s politicizing public health and turning evidence-based nutrition into another front in America’s culture wars—endangering millions under the guise of “freedom.”

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

What Happened: Trump revoked Biden-era air quality rules limiting toxic emissions from U.S. copper smelters, granting a two-year exemption to Freeport-McMoRan and Rio Tinto. The rollback lifts restrictions on pollutants like lead, arsenic, mercury, and benzene.

Why It Matters: The decision trades public health for profit. By loosening protections against carcinogens, Trump is endangering nearby communities while enriching corporate allies—another act of deregulation that sacrifices Americans’ safety to serve oligarchic and extractive interests.

‘No Idea How Long People Can Hold Out’: Federal Workers Feel Brunt of Shutdown

What Happened: As Trump’s historic government shutdown enters its fifth week, 1.4 million federal workers remain furloughed or unpaid. Many are turning to food banks and side jobs to survive as Trump refuses to negotiate, redirecting limited funds to pay the military and law enforcement while leaving civilian employees without paychecks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Announces Tariff Increase on Canada Over Reagan Ad Spat

What Happened: Trump announced a 10% tariff hike on Canadian goods after Ontario aired an ad quoting Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech criticizing tariffs. Though the ad accurately cited Reagan’s words, Trump called it “fraudulent,” halted trade talks, and accused Canada of “hostile acts.” The new tariffs add to existing duties on steel, autos, and lumber already straining U.S.-Canada ties.

Why It Matters: Trump weaponized trade, again, over a bruised ego. By punishing a close ally for a TV ad, he’s turning diplomacy into personal retaliation—destabilizing the economy, eroding trust, and signaling that U.S. alliances now depend on fealty to him.

As Trump and Xi Get Set to Talk Trade, Asia Worries About Impact on Its Security

What Happened: As Trump begins his Asia tour, he’s pushing for a trade deal with Xi Jinping—alarming allies who fear he’ll trade security for headlines. With military aid to Taiwan stalled and U.S. forces pivoting away from the Pacific, Japan and South Korea worry Trump’s “grand bargain” could weaken deterrence against China.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dealmaking instincts risk selling out regional security for optics. Any agreement that sidelines Taiwan or softens U.S. commitments would hand Xi a strategic victory and shatter confidence in America’s role as Asia’s stabilizing power.

Trump ‘Open’ to Meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Asia Trip

What Happened: Trump told reporters he’s “open” to meeting Kim Jong Un during his Asia tour and floated recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power, breaking with decades of U.S. policy. The comments came as Trump sought a new trade deal with China and hinted at wider regional realignments.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s ongoing pattern of admiring and legitimizing dictators. By discarding deterrence norms and entertaining recognition of a hostile regime, he’s undermining decades of U.S. security strategy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

3 killed, 32 injured in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack on residential buildings

What Happened: Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine overnight, striking residential areas in Kyiv and killing at least three people, including children. Ukrainian air defenses downed 90 drones, but dozens of civilians were injured as explosions ripped through apartment buildings.

Russia’s war on Ukraine remains a campaign of terror against civilians. By deliberately striking homes and infrastructure, the Kremlin seeks to crush Ukrainian resolve through terrorism and suffering—proving once again that its strategy depends on annihilation, not battlefield success.

Lithuania closes airports, Belarus border crossings for second night in a row after ‘smuggling balloons’ violate airspace

What Happened: Lithuania closed its main airports and final border crossings with Belarus for the second consecutive night after balloons launched from Belarus again violated its airspace. Officials say the balloons carried contraband cigarettes, marking the fourth such incident this month amid growing concern over hybrid provocations from Minsk and Moscow.

Why It Matters: These balloon incursions are more than smuggling—they’re testing NATO’s borders and response protocols. Such low-cost disruptions serve as tools of hybrid warfare, blurring the line between criminal activity and state-sponsored provocation.

Russia is preparing Ukrainian children from occupied territories to fight in its war

What Happened: A Kyiv Independent investigation found that Russia is training Ukrainian children from occupied regions for military service under a Kremlin-backed program. Run by the Warrior Center for Military and Patriotic Education, the camps teach teens combat drills, drone operation, and weapons handling—often overseen by Russian officers and former Wagner mercenaries.

Why It Matters: This is state-run indoctrination and genocide. By turning kidnapped Ukrainian children into future soldiers, Moscow is erasing their identity, violating international law, and creating a generation of weaponized youth for its imperial war machine—part of Russia’s genocidal campaign to destroy Ukraine’s future.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Corn, debt and doubt: A record harvest rattles Trump’s farm economy

What Happened: The U.S. is producing record corn crop, but farmers say it’s driving them to collapse. With prices below production costs and farm debt nearing $600 billion, the glut is fueling financial ruin across rural America—exacerbated by Trump’s tariffs, the purge of USDA data experts, and a shutdown that’s frozen aid and reporting.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies have turned prosperity into crisis. By crippling data transparency, waging reckless trade wars, and politicizing the USDA, he’s left farmers blind and buried in debt.

Scope downgrades US credit rating on public finance, governance deterioration; revises outlook to ‘stable’

What Happened: European rating agency Scope downgraded the U.S. from AA to AA–, citing fiscal deterioration, rising debt, and weakened governance under Trump’s shutdown and executive overreach. The agency warned debt could reach 140% of GDP by 2030.

Why It Matters: The downgrade signals collapsing global confidence in U.S. stability. Trump’s fiscal recklessness and power consolidation are eroding America’s credibility and turning political chaos into a financial liability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/1-11/2 Disappeared in America

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Dozens march through Little Village at anti-ICE protest: ‘Being here means supporting my people’

What Happened: Dozens marched through Chicago’s Little Village after federal agents carried out raids under Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” arresting at least seven people and clashing with residents. Agents used tear gas despite a federal court order restricting chemical weapons, with two high school students among those detained.

📊 By the Numbers

11/1-11/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$130 million — Private “gift” from billionaire Timothy Mellon used to pay U.S. troops during Trump’s shutdown

$450,000 — Paid by Binance to Trump Jr. ally Ches McDowell’s lobbying firm to secure a pardon and influence crypto policy

40 — ICE deportation flights to Venezuela since March

8,000 — Venezuelan nationals deported by ICE since March under Trump’s mass removal campaign

1.4 million — Federal workers furloughed or unpaid in Trump’s fifth week of shutdown

41 million — SNAP recipients at risk of losing food aid as Trump’s shutdown halts federal benefits

7 million — WIC participants facing the same crisis amid frozen USDA funds

8 — Democratic senators urging Education Secretary McMahon to stop ICE raids near schools

10% — Tariff hike Trump announced on Canadian goods after an ad quoting Ronald Reagan angered him

3 — Ukrainians killed in Kyiv amid Russia’s latest drone attack on residential buildings

32 — Ukrainians injured in that same Russian assault on Ukraine

$600 billion — Total U.S. farm debt amid collapsing crop prices

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Congress faces another test as Trump moves to prosecute former Justice officials —Will lawmakers act or remain sidelined as he weaponizes the DOJ?

DHS is expanding AI surveillance far beyond the border — Will Congress or the courts step in before it becomes a nationwide monitoring tool?

Foreign money is poised to flow into Trump’s White House ballroom project — Will the media uncover who the donors are, and will Congress open investigations?

Trump’s “grand bargain” with Xi threatens to trade away Taiwan’s security for optics — Will U.S. allies in Asia push back?

Rural America is collapsing under record farm debt and market chaos — Will the heartland finally break from Trump’s economic policies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Regime of Corruption — Billionaires, lobbyists, and corporations now buy influence openly, fusing private wealth with public power.

Erosion of Rule of Law — Loyalists control the DOJ, prosecutors target Trump’s critics, and justice is a tool of revenge.

Authoritarian Expansion — Shutdowns, surveillance tech, and militarized agencies are consolidating Trump’s control across institutions.

Economic Slowdown — Reckless tariffs, deregulation, and data purges are driving inflation, debt, and a looming rural bankruptcy wave.

Global Instability — Trump’s erratic foreign policy and admiration for dictators are weakening alliances and empowering authoritarian regimes.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.