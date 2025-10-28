Trump Tyranny Tracker

A GLANCE INTO THE FUTURE*

I met a D.C. workman walking through a tract of rubble

Twixt the Treasury and the White House with little trouble.

He said that "These vast stumps of gold and stone

Are all that remain after their patron dismounted his throne."

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies,

Whose megalomania left him paralyzed,

And whose ego, that dwarfed his brain,

Left him disgraced and hopelessly insane.

Among this vast stretch of junk and debris, this is all that remains

Of his belligerent, corrupt and degenerate reign.

But on the largest stump these words appear:

"My name is Donald J. Trump, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare.

Slime, sleaze and sludge are left to fill the vacancy

As a monument to remind us of the evils of tyranny.

*[Many thanks to Percy Bysshe Shellley's "Ozymandias" for its eternal truth and lessons]

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/46565/ozymandias

