US Border Patrol’s Gregory Bovino, center, leads several federal agents as dozens of protesters clashed with federal agents and Illinois State police near the ICE holding facility in Broadview, Illinois, earlier this month. Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump to Use $130 Million Donation to Help Pay Troops

What Happened: Trump announced that an anonymous donor contributed $130 million to cover military salaries during the shutdown—a move the Pentagon accepted under its rarely used “gift authority.” Legal experts warn that the donation may violate the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits spending without congressional approval, and effectively allows private money to bankroll the U.S. military.

Why It Matters: Allowing billionaires to fund the military collapses the division between private wealth and government. Trump’s acceptance of a privately financed military payroll transforms democratic governance into a pay-to-play system, replacing congressional authority with oligarchic influence over the government.

Trump’s Son Is Poised to Profit From Pentagon Drone Proposal

What Happened: A defense start-up backed by Donald Trump Jr. won a Pentagon order for drone parts just weeks after starting U.S. production. The company, Unusual Machines, gave Trump Jr. 200,000 shares—now worth about $2.6 million—for serving as an adviser. The Army has already placed its first order for 3,500 drone motors, with possible follow-ups worth millions more, even as Trump’s Pentagon pushes to replace Chinese-made drones with domestic alternatives.

Why It Matters: Trump Jr.’s profit from military contracts his father’s regime authorized epitomizes the merger of public power and private gain. With both Trumps shaping defense policy and investments, the line between government procurement and family enrichment is collapsing—turning national security into a family business.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Peril of a White House That Flaunts Its Indifference to the Law

What Happened: Trump claims wartime authority to order the military to kill people in international waters, prompting legal experts to call the strikes illegal extrajudicial executions. At least 43 people have been killed, with the White House offering only vague justifications of “self-defense” and “armed conflict,” and may soon include strikes inside Venezuela.

Why It Matters: This marks a collapse of legal restraint on presidential power. By killing civilians without oversight or evidence, Trump is normalizing state violence and eroding the rule of law that underpins U.S. democracy.

Dominion voting, Trump and Fox’s target after 2020, gets a MAGA makeover

What Happened: Dominion Voting Systems, long vilified by Trump and his allies, has been sold to Republican operative Scott Leiendecker and rebranded as Liberty Vote. The company’s new MAGA-themed imagery—stars, eagles, and flag motifs—appears designed to appease Trump supporters who lied that Dominion rigged the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: The sale underscores the growing partisan capture of U.S. election infrastructure under Trump’s regime. Turning a major voting systems provider into a MAGA-branded enterprise blurs the line between neutral election administration and political propaganda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ prepares to send election monitors to California, New Jersey following requests from state GOPs

What Happened: The Department of Justice announced plans to send federal election observers to California and New Jersey following requests from state Republican parties. The DOJ will target several heavily Democratic counties ahead of key November elections.

Why It Matters: By acting on GOP demands to deploy monitors in Democratic states, Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing federal authority to intimidate voters and question legitimate outcomes. It’s a partisan manipulation of election oversight—transforming a safeguard of democracy into a propaganda tool to erode trust in the vote itself.

NY Attorney General James to challenge US Attorney Halligan’s appointment

What Happened: New York Attorney General Letitia James will ask a federal judge to dismiss her indictment, arguing that U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan—appointed by Trump last month—was unlawfully installed. Halligan, a former Trump lawyer with no prosecutorial experience, brought charges against both James and former FBI Director James Comey after career prosecutors refused to do so.

Why It Matters: Trump’s installation of a loyalist to target his political enemies cements the Justice Department’s transformation into a weapon of retribution. By elevating an unqualified ally to pursue baseless sham prosecutions, the regime has erased the boundary between law enforcement and political vengeance.

Trump Is Putting Election Deniers in Charge of Elections

What Happened: Trump has installed 2020 election deniers in key government roles overseeing elections, including Heather Honey at DHS and longtime allies Cleta Mitchell and Kurt Olsen. Their appointments give Trump direct influence over federal “election integrity” efforts, alarming state officials ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: By empowering those who tried to overturn the 2020 vote, he’s trying to erode state control, politicize election security, and pave the way to manipulate future outcomes.

Trump Administration Plans a Shake-Up at ICE to Speed Deportations

What Happened: Trump plans to replace senior ICE field office leaders after deportations fell short of his target of one million in his first year. The move follows multiple purges as the White House pushes the agency to hit 3,000 arrests a day—quotas crafted by Stephen Miller and enforced through what insiders call a “culture of fear.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues purging career officials to enforce loyalty. ICE has already been transformed into a political weapon, and this latest purge cements that shift—erasing what remains of professional, law-based enforcement.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DHS Tries To Unmask Ice Spotting Instagram Account by Claiming It Imports Merchandise

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is pressuring Meta to reveal the identities behind Montcowatch, an Instagram and Facebook account that tracks ICE raids and arrests. DHS claims the account violates a law about the “importation of merchandise,” despite offering no evidence that it sells or imports anything.

Why It Matters: The attempt to unmask anonymous watchdogs marks a chilling escalation in government efforts to intimidate activists and suppress public oversight. Using trade laws to target speech is a clear abuse of power and a warning to anyone exposing state misconduct.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Top Trump official defied court order on tear gas during Chicago crackdown, protesters say

What Happened: Protesters, journalists, and clergy in Chicago accused Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino of violating a federal court order restricting the use of tear gas during demonstrations against Trump’s immigration raids. Court filings include video evidence allegedly showing Bovino deploying gas without warning in the city’s Little Village neighborhood despite explicit judicial limits.

Why It Matters: Bovino’s defiance reflects the regime’s deepening contempt for judicial authority and civil rights. Under Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” law enforcement has morphed into a tool of political intimidation—using militarized tactics against immigrant communities and protesters in open defiance of the courts.

Federal judge orders Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino into her courtroom

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to appear in court after accusations that he deployed tear gas on protesters in Chicago’s Little Village without justification. The order follows mounting outrage over Trump’s immigration crackdown and reports of mass arrests and chemical agents used across the city’s North and West Sides.

Why It Matters: By compelling Bovino—the face of the regime’s immigration raids—to answer in court, the judiciary is pushing back against impunity and signaling that even Trump’s enforcers may face accountability for abuses of power.

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino says agents’ use of force in Chicago “has been exemplary”

What Happened: Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino defended his agents’ use of force during Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, calling it “exemplary” despite court orders banning tear gas and pepper balls. Footage shows agents firing chemical rounds into crowds of protesters, clergy, and immigration advocates, yet Bovino denied violations and confirmed no agents face discipline.

Why It Matters: Bovino’s comments embody the regime’s contempt for judicial oversight and its normalization of state violence. By casting unlawful repression as “lawful enforcement,” DHS is cementing impunity and turning Chicago into a proving ground for authoritarian policing tactics nationwide.

Widow of man shot at Texas ICE facility questions whether political violence is to blame

What Happened: Stephany Gauffeny, widow of Miguel García-Hernández—one of two detainees killed in a Texas ICE facility shooting—questioned whether the surge in political hate under Trump fueled the attack. García-Hernández, a 31-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was shot when a gunman opened fire on an ICE van in Dallas before killing himself. The family says authorities have provided little information and that García-Hernández had been working toward legal status.

Why It Matters: Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade and hate-fueled rhetoric have normalized violence nationwide. As fear and polarization intensify, political violence continues escalating—turning hate into a routine feature of public life.

Black enrollment is waning at many elite colleges after affirmative action ban, AP analysis finds

What Happened: An AP analysis found steep drops in Black student enrollment at elite universities since the Supreme Court ended affirmative action in 2023. Princeton’s Black freshmen fell from 9% to 5%, their lowest since 1968, while Harvard’s declined from 18% to 11.5%. Trump officials have intensified admissions scrutiny, demanding data to expose “racial proxies” and dismantling diversity programs nationwide.

Why It Matters: The decline represents a sharp rollback of racial equity in higher education. By weaponizing federal oversight to police universities, Trump is erasing decades of progress, shrinking access for Black and Latino students, and cementing structural inequality in America’s elite institutions.

US civil rights groups sue to block closure of race-relations office

What Happened: Civil rights groups filed suit to stop Pam Bondi from shutting down the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service, a 1964 institution known as “America’s Peacemaker.” The office, created under the Civil Rights Act to defuse racial conflict, was eliminated as part of Bondi’s sweeping DOJ reorganization.

Why It Matters: The closure guts a key pillar of America’s civil rights framework and exposes the regime’s contempt for racial justice enforcement. By eliminating an office created to defuse racial conflict, the DOJ is dismantling one of the last safeguards against hate-driven violence and institutional discrimination.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump administration won’t tap contingency fund to keep food aid flowing, memo says

What Happened: Trump has rejected calls to use $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits running during the ongoing government shutdown, leaving states on their own to cover November food aid. A USDA memo says the funds are “not legally available” for regular benefits, even as 1 in 8 Americans rely on SNAP to buy groceries.

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to tap the contingency fund effectively weaponizes hunger amid a political standoff, punishing millions of low-income families to gain leverage over Congress. It’s a stark illustration of governance by cruelty—using food insecurity as a political tool.

‘Uncharted territory’: Ongoing shutdown threatens food aid for 42 million people

What Happened: Nearly 42 million Americans are days away from losing food aid as Trump’s shutdown halts SNAP payments. The USDA has frozen benefits “until further notice,” falsely blaming Democrats, even though contingency reserves exist to keep the program running—putting millions of children, seniors, and veterans at risk of hunger.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing hunger as political leverage, pushing the U.S. toward a food crisis. By holding SNAP hostage, the regime is turning basic survival into a tool of coercion—governing through cruelty and chaos.

US House Democrats push USDA to fund food benefits as shutdown continues

What Happened: More than 200 House Democrats urged the Agriculture Department to use its $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP benefits flowing as Trump’s shutdown threatens to cut off food aid for tens of millions. Lawmakers warned that failure to act would leave millions—especially low-income families, women, and children—without assistance.

Why It Matters: The plea highlights the growing humanitarian toll of Trump’s shutdown. With hunger surging and food banks overwhelmed, the regime’s refusal to use contingency funds turns a budget standoff into a moral crisis.

Hegseth restores, downgrades Pentagon Office of Net Assessment

What Happened: Pete Hegseth reinstated the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment—a Cold War–era think tank known for long-term strategic forecasting—but stripped it of its independence. Once reporting directly to the defense secretary, ONA will now answer to lower-level Trump appointees under Robert Salesses, seven months after Hegseth dismantled it despite bipartisan pushback.

Why It Matters: The downgrade guts one of the Pentagon’s last sources of independent strategic thought. By burying ONA under political control, Hegseth is silencing dissent and tightening the regime’s grip on defense intelligence—part of Trump’s broader purge of expertise and replacement of analysis.

Trump administration aims to auction offshore oil leases along U.S. coastlines that have been off-limits for decades

What Happened: Trump officials plan to auction new offshore oil and gas leases along U.S. coastlines that have been closed for decades, including waters off New England, the Carolinas, and California. The move reverses Biden-era restrictions, reopens 1.56 million acres in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge, and faces bipartisan opposition from coastal governors warning of environmental and economic risks.

Why It Matters: Expanding drilling into protected waters rewards Trump’s fossil fuel donors while endangering fragile ecosystems and coastal economies. It marks another Trump rollback of environmental safeguards—sacrificing climate progress for his donors.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US imposes sanctions on Colombia’s president and family members over drug trade allegations

What Happened: Trump sanctioned Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his wife, son, and interior minister over unproven drug-trafficking allegations, fracturing ties with a key ally. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Petro of letting cartels “flourish,” while Trump sent an aircraft carrier to the region. Petro called the sanctions “illegal and neocolonial.”

Why It Matters: Targeting a U.S. ally for political payback weaponizes U.S. foreign policy and shatters regional trust. The move deepens instability in Latin America, replaces diplomacy with coercion, and marks Trump’s shift toward ruling through threats and military force rather than coalitions and partners.

US strike against alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills six, Pentagon says

What Happened: The Pentagon confirmed a nighttime U.S. strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, killing six. Pete Hegseth claimed the boat was linked to the Tren de Aragua gang but offered no evidence. It was the 11th strike since Trump launched his operations against Venezuela in September, part of a military buildup that now includes destroyers, fighter jets, and a nuclear submarine.

Why It Matters: The strikes mark a dangerous drift toward undeclared warfare, bypassing Congress and international law. Trump’s use of lethal force against vaguely defined “cartel” targets risks regional escalation, civilian deaths, and a normalization of perpetual war under the banner of domestic security.

U.S. Deploys Aircraft Carrier to Latin America, a Major Escalation

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to Latin America, expanding Trump’s campaign that has already killed 43 people in 10 strikes. The unprecedented deployment fuels speculation that Trump is preparing land strikes in Venezuela to pressure the ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

Why It Matters: The move escalates U.S. militarization without congressional approval. Trump is preparing for a potential war—risking regional chaos and paving the way for regime-change operations.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine’s ‘Coalition of the Willing’ Has the Wind at Its Back

What Happened: Britain convened European and NATO leaders to bolster support for Ukraine ahead of winter, advancing new sanctions on Russian energy firms and discussing the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Kyiv. Led by Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Starmer—with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Japan participating—the summit reflected renewed coordination after Trump’s surprise sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s erratic Russia policy fuels uncertainty, Europe is stepping up to defend Ukraine and preserve Western unity. The summit underscores a shifting balance of power—European leaders asserting collective security leadership as U.S. reliability falters under Trump’s destabilizing foreign policy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation hit 3 percent in September as energy prices squeezed households

What Happened: Annual inflation rose to 3% in September—its highest since January—driven by sharp increases in gasoline, electricity, and food prices. The consumer price index climbed 0.3% for the month, reflecting the impact of Trump’s tariffs and energy policies. Beef prices jumped nearly 15%, electricity 5%, and piped gas 11.7%, while overall consumer confidence and hiring weakened amid the prolonged shutdown.

Why It Matters: The data underscores how Trump’s tariffs and economic policies are driving up costs for ordinary Americans. Energy and food inflation are squeezing households already reeling from layoffs and lost paychecks.

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

What Happened: Gotion, a subsidiary of China’s Gotion High-Tech and partly owned by Volkswagen, has abandoned plans to build a $2.4 billion EV battery materials plant in Michigan after months of political backlash. The state says no funds from a $125 million grant were ever paid out and is now seeking repayment of $23.6 million used for land purchases.

US weekly jobless claims increase, more people collecting unemployment checks, economists estimate

What Happened: Weekly jobless claims climbed to an estimated 232,000 last week, with nearly 2 million Americans now collecting unemployment benefits as the prolonged government shutdown drags on. Economists say layoffs remain modest, but hiring has slowed sharply amid Trump’s trade disruptions and stalled federal operations.

Why It Matters: The rise in claims underscores the growing strain on workers as the shutdown freezes economic data, disrupts payrolls, and triggers buyouts across federal agencies. With the jobless rate at a four-year high and the Fed preparing more rate cuts, the data point to a labor market under mounting pressure from Trump’s economic mismanagement.

US coffee prices spike due to tariffs and poor weather

What Happened: Coffee prices have jumped 41% over the past year, reaching $9.14 per pound in September as Trump’s sweeping import tariffs and extreme weather disrupt supply. Brazil, which supplies nearly a third of U.S. coffee, faces a 50% tariff, while Colombia and Vietnam are hit with similar duties—prompting producers to withhold shipments and fueling shortages.

Why It Matters: The surge highlights how Trump’s trade wars are driving everyday inflation, with tariffs on essentials punishing consumers and small businesses.

Consumer confidence dipped in October as inflation concerns persist

What Happened: U.S. consumer confidence dropped for the third straight month in October, falling 1.5% to 53.6 as Americans grew more pessimistic about jobs, wages, and inflation. Lower and middle-income households cited affordability concerns and rising prices as key pressures, as inflation held at 3%—above the Fed’s target.

Why It Matters: Persistent inflation and weakening job prospects are eroding public trust in the economy. The data underscores how Trump’s trade wars, shutdown, and price shocks are squeezing working families.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/1-11/2 Disappeared in America

D.C. Seeks to Block National Guard Deployment in Court

What Happened: Washington, D.C., filed a federal lawsuit to stop Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops from Republican-led states, arguing they’re acting as a de facto federal police force under his command. The city says over 2,300 out-of-state troops—nearly three-quarters of D.C.’s police size—are patrolling the capital without Insurrection Act authorization, in violation of laws barring military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

As Trump wields his power, Jack Smith and his top deputies step back into the spotlight

What Happened: Former special counsel Jack Smith has offered to testify publicly before Congress as two of his top deputies, Molly Gaston and J.P. Cooney, launch a new law firm focused on public corruption. The pair, purged from the DOJ after Trump’s return, say their firm will fill the void left by the regime’s dismantling of corruption enforcement while defending those targeted by Trump’s politicized Justice Department.

📊 By the Numbers

11/1-11/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$130 million — Anonymous donation accepted by the Pentagon to pay military salaries (a day’s worth) during the shutdown.

$2.6 million — Value of Donald Trump Jr.’s shares in Unusual Machines as Pentagon approves a drone contract.

42 million — Americans at risk of losing food aid as Trump’s shutdown halts SNAP benefits.

$5 billion — Contingency fund Trump refused to use to keep SNAP food aid running during the shutdown.

43 — People killed in Trump’s unauthorized strikes at sea.

41% — Surge in U.S. coffee prices over the past year due to Trump’s tariffs and supply shocks.

3% — Annual inflation rate in September, driven by rising energy and food costs.

15% — Spike in beef prices over the past year under Trump’s tariffs and energy policies.

232,000 — Weekly jobless claims filed, with nearly 2 million Americans now collecting unemployment benefits.

53.6 — U.S. consumer confidence index, falling for the third consecutive month amid inflation and layoffs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s militarization of Latin America — Will escalating strikes and sanctions trigger a long-term war?

Judicial pushback — Will courts hold Trump officials accountable for defying orders and abusing executive power?

Collapse of civil rights enforcement — Can advocacy groups stop the DOJ’s dismantling of equality protections?

Trump is weaponizing hunger — How long until Republicans stop following Trump blindly and assert their own authority to fund SNAP?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Authoritarian Normalization — From hunger to war powers, his regime is redefining cruelty as governance.

Institutional Capture — Agencies built for justice, oversight, and expertise are now tools of political retribution and loyalty.

Economic Fallout — Tariffs, inflation, and shutdown chaos are pushing the economy toward a slowdown, punishing ordinary Americans.

Erosion of Rights — Civil liberties, racial equity, and judicial independence are under siege, replaced by impunity and fear.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.