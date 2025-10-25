Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Politics And Aphrodisiacs
It’s hard not to feel hopeless and go insane over all of this. Today I heard a comment all democrat lawmakers should be repeating over and over again. Trump finished the job Osama bin Laden failed to achieve by tearing down the entire east wing of OUR house. Osama would be so pleased. His mission is finally completed. We have to fight fire with the truth.

There is absolutely no reason why we are having No Kings protests that accomplish nothing when millions of us could be on the street demanding these so called ICE agent’s masks and sunglasses be removed. Who can’t get behind that one? I don’t understand why we are sitting back and waiting for a No Kings # 3 protest that have no goal when we could be taking real action on ICE that could bring change. It’s begun to infuriate me. Wake up progressive groups and organize protest over something that has a demand and goal. Protests that only make people feel good every few months is a waste of protest. Time is of the essence to stop the insanity and we can’t waste it on this kind of protest.

