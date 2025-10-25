The partly demolished facade of the East Wing of the White House Wednesday. Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Says East Wing of White House to Be Torn Down to Build Ballroom

What Happened: Trump confirmed the East Wing of the White House—home to the first lady’s offices for over a century—is being demolished to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The project’s cost has surged from $250 million to $300 million, igniting backlash from historians and some Americans who call it a desecration of national heritage.

Why It Matters: This is the most radical White House alteration in modern history—vanity disguised as modernization. As federal workers go unpaid and line up at food banks, Trump is tearing down history to build a personal monument, replacing tradition with ego and power.

Schiff presses Witkoff on divesting from Trump-tied crypto venture

What Happened: Trump approved the transfer of advanced U.S. AI chips to G42, an Emirati firm controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, despite its links to Chinese tech networks. The decision comes amid scrutiny of Steve Witkoff’s financial ties to Trump-linked ventures like World Liberty Financial, which could profit from G42 partnerships.

Why It Matters: The deal raises major ethical and national security concerns as Trump allies stand to gain from sensitive tech exports. By enabling AI cooperation with a UAE firm tied to China, Trump continues eroding U.S. safeguards and fusing state policy with private profiteering.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

North Carolina adopts new Trump-backed US House districts aimed at gaining a Republican seat

What Happened: North Carolina’s Republican legislature approved new congressional maps explicitly designed to gain another GOP seat and bolster Trump’s control of Congress. The redrawn lines target Democratic Rep. Don Davis’s district, ensuring Republicans can flip it in the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Trump’s national push to rig congressional maps in his favor. By weaponizing redistricting, Republicans are erasing competitive districts and tightening their grip on power—undermining fair elections and voter representation.

Trump Administration in Talks to Take Equity Stakes in Quantum-Computing Firms

What Happened: Trump officials are negotiating with quantum-computing firms—including IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave—to trade federal funding for government ownership stakes. Led by Deputy Commerce Secretary Paul Dabbar under Howard Lutnick, the plan would make Washington a shareholder in these tech companies.

Why It Matters: The move expands state control over private industry, turning taxpayer funds into executive leverage. By embedding itself inside key tech sectors, Trump’s regime is blurring capitalism with state ownership and consolidating power over strategic innovation—mirroring Russia’s model, where the state has its hand in every major company.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Hegseth limits Pentagon officials’ interactions with Congress

What Happened: Pete Hegseth issued a memo requiring nearly all Pentagon communications with Congress to receive prior approval from his office. The order, co-signed by Deputy Secretary Steve Feinberg, centralizes control over legislative interactions and restricts even senior military leaders from independently briefing lawmakers.

Why It Matters: This move further isolates the military from congressional oversight, consolidating power in Hegseth’s inner circle while silencing dissent within the ranks. Combined with new press restrictions at the Pentagon, the directive marks another step toward turning the U.S. military into a politicized arm of Trump’s executive authority.

Trump poised to send scores of federal agents to San Francisco

What Happened: Trump is set to deploy over 100 federal agents to the San Francisco Bay Area for a large-scale immigration crackdown, staging operations from a Coast Guard base in Alameda. Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the plan as “right out of the dictator’s handbook,” while local officials and civil rights groups warned residents to prepare for raids.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating federal power against Democratic-led cities, weaponizing immigration enforcement and crime to assert control. The move normalizes militarized crackdowns on U.S. soil and erodes state sovereignty—pushing America closer to authoritarian policing.

Trump officials refer Biden-era FEMA staff to DOJ for potential criminal charges

What Happened: Trump officials referred several Biden-era FEMA employees to the Justice Department, accusing them of “political discrimination” in disaster aid decisions. The DHS report found just 15 mentions of Trump and two of Biden across tens of thousands of field notes, yet officials claimed it showed a pattern of bias—singling out former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for possible prosecution.

Why It Matters: The move escalates Trump’s weaponization of federal law enforcement to punish former officials and rewrite history. With sham “evidence,” his regime is turning accountability into a political weapon.

Trump Installs Election Deniers in Key Government Roles

What Happened: Trump has appointed prominent election conspiracy activists, including Heather Honey and Marci McCarthy, to senior Homeland Security roles overseeing election integrity. Both previously spread lies about the 2020 election and are now positioned to reshape federal oversight of voting systems while dismantling cybersecurity programs that once protected elections.

Why It Matters: The appointments mark a dangerous escalation in Trump’s bid to seize control of U.S. elections. By embedding loyalists who reject the 2020 results inside federal agencies, he is transforming election security into a tool of partisan control—laying the groundwork to challenge or override future results.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

This Is Ground Zero in the Conservative Quest for More Patriotic and Christian Public Schools

What Happened: Oklahoma accelerated Christian nationalist policies in public schools—Bible mandates, DEI and gender restrictions, PragerU materials, and standards promoting election lies—many cemented even after Ryan Walters’ exit. Meanwhile, vouchers and charters expand as test scores and teacher pay sink, rural districts lose funding, and lawsuits drag on.

Why It Matters: Oklahoma previews Trump’s national education blueprint—ideological control fused with privatization that hollows out public schools. Academic freedom erodes, quality collapses, and the most vulnerable students are left behind.

Pentagon Announces ‘Next Generation’ Press Corps

What Happened: The Pentagon introduced a “next generation” press corps dominated by pro-Trump and far-right outlets—including The Gateway Pundit, LindellTV, and Turning Point USA—after mainstream media rejected new restrictive access rules. Outlets like The New York Times and CNN surrendered credentials rather than submit to severe restrictions and limits on reporting.

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored media capture. By replacing watchdog journalists with loyal propagandists, Trump’s Pentagon is silencing scrutiny and turning military reporting into a mouthpiece for the regime—mirroring Russia’s state-controlled media.

University of Virginia strikes deal to pause Trump administration investigations

What Happened: The University of Virginia reached an agreement with Trump to halt ongoing Justice Department investigations into its admissions and hiring practices. In exchange, UVA will comply with White House directives banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs deemed “discriminatory,” submitting quarterly compliance reports to federal officials.

Why It Matters: The deal shows some universities bending to Trump’s ideological purge, trading independence for short-term relief from federal intimidation. By gutting DEI programs, the regime is turning higher education into a system of political conformity.

2 months later, WSJ reporters remain on Trump’s no-fly list

What Happened: The White House continues to bar Wall Street Journal reporters from Trump’s press pool, extending a two-month travel ban tied to his defamation suit over the paper’s Epstein story. Officials claim outlets in “active litigation” are excluded, but other sued networks like ABC and The New York Times remain cleared, making the rule blatant retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s blacklist is part of his war on the press, using access as a weapon to reward loyalty and punish scrutiny. By dictating who can cover him, he’s turning journalism into a privilege for allies while eroding transparency and the public’s right to know.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigrant rights group calls for removing pregnant women from detention

What Happened: The ACLU sent a letter to ICE calling for the immediate release of pregnant women from federal detention, citing widespread neglect at detention centers. Detainees reported being shackled, placed in solitary confinement, and denied proper medical care, with some suffering miscarriages in custody.

Why It Matters: The accounts expose the regime’s cruelty toward pregnant women held in detention centers. Trump’s policies are turning pregnancy into a punishment, eroding basic human rights, and violating international standards of humane treatment.

Pregnant women describe miscarrying and bleeding out while in ICE custody, advocates say

What Happened: Over a dozen women detained by ICE described being shackled, denied medical care, and suffering miscarriages while in custody, according to a letter from the ACLU and advocacy groups. The organizations are demanding the release of all pregnant, postpartum, and nursing detainees and a halt to the practice of detaining them altogether.

Why It Matters: The accounts reveal systemic cruelty within Trump’s detention regime, where women’s health and lives are endangered by neglect and dehumanizing treatment. The stories underscore how immigration enforcement has descended into outright human rights abuse, stripping detainees of dignity and basic medical rights.

Federal agents drag blind man into Oregon ICE facility

What Happened: Shocking footage from Portland shows federal agents dragging blind protester Quinn Haberl by his arms and legs outside an ICE facility, dropping him on his head before handcuffing him. Witnesses said Haberl, a known peaceful demonstrator, was sitting near a blue line marking federal property when officers swarmed him; DHS labeled him a “rioter” for blocking access.

Why It Matters: The video reveals the deepening brutality of Trump’s federal crackdowns, where even disabled protesters are treated as threats. What happened in Portland shows how law enforcement has been weaponized against civilians—eroding civil rights and normalizing state violence against Americans.

A Cuban man deported by the US to Africa is on a hunger strike in prison, his lawyer says

What Happened: Roberto Mosquera del Peral, a Cuban man disappeared by the U.S. to Eswatini under Trump’s third-country program, has been on hunger strike after three months in prison without charges or access to legal counsel. His U.S.-based lawyer says his health is deteriorating and calls his detention “arbitrary.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation scheme is stranding migrants in foreign prisons with no legal rights or oversight. The case underscores the inhumanity of a program that exports detainees to nations with poor human rights records—outsourcing cruelty while evading accountability.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Administration Cuts Cyberdefense Even as Threats Grow

What Happened: Despite mounting cyberattacks from China and other adversaries, Trump has gutted key U.S. cybersecurity programs, cutting a third of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s staff and purging the head of U.S. Cyber Command. The regime also dismantled the State Department’s cyber diplomacy office, weakening defenses built over the past five years.

Why It Matters: The cuts leave America exposed just as China infiltrates critical infrastructure and telecom networks. By hollowing out cyber defenses, Trump is dismantling one of the nation’s most vital defenses—trading national security for political control and short-term ideology.

Some new ICE recruits have shown up to training without full vetting

What Happened: ICE has been sending recruits to its training academy before completing background checks, drug tests, or physical exams. Some trainees had criminal records, failed drug tests, or domestic violence charges as the agency rushes to meet Trump’s order to expand ICE by 10,000 agents.

Why It Matters: The shortcuts expose serious security and integrity risks inside ICE. In the drive to scale up mass arrests, ICE is lowering standards, endangering communities, and eroding professionalism within federal law enforcement.

What canceled climate data would have shown: The costliest 6 months of weather disasters on record

What Happened: After Trump shut down NOAA’s billion-dollar disaster tracking program, former NOAA scientists rebuilt it independently through Climate Central, revealing the costliest six months of weather disasters on record. Fourteen events exceeded $1 billion each, led by the Los Angeles wildfires, which topped $61 billion in damages.

Why It Matters: The data Trump tried to bury shows climate disasters worsening even without major hurricanes—proof that suppressing science can’t erase reality. As his regime dismantles federal climate research, independent scientists are filling the vacuum to get the facts out.

Furloughed fed says she’s standing in Maryland food bank line after 21 years in military

What Happened: As Trump’s government shutdown drags on, furloughed federal workers in Maryland—including a 21-year military veteran—lined up at the Capital Area Food Bank for emergency groceries. With no paychecks and bills piling up, hundreds sought assistance for the first time in their lives.

Why It Matters: The scene captures the human toll of Trump’s manufactured shutdown—public servants and veterans left hungry while the GOP plays politics. The promise of stability in government work has collapsed, exposing how ordinary Americans bear the cost of political brinkmanship.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. strikes 8th alleged drug vessel, this time on the Pacific side, killing 2 people on board

What Happened: The U.S. military bombed another suspected boat off Colombia’s Pacific coast, killing two people—the eighth such strike since September. Hegseth said Trump ordered the attack on “narco-terrorists,” though lawmakers say the regime still hasn’t justified the strikes or disclosed who’s on its secret target list.

Why It Matters: Trump is waging a shadow war without oversight or legal authority. The killings blur the line between policing and warfare, turning alleged “counter-drug operations” into unchecked acts of state violence.

Trump refugee plan seeks 7,000 Afrikaners — and virtually no one else

What Happened: Trump officials are capping refugee admissions at 7,500—with nearly all slots reserved for White South Africans, or Afrikaners. Documents show the State Department is fast-tracking 7,000 applicants while excluding nearly all others, bypassing the UN to work directly with a pro-Afrikaner advocacy group; South African officials reject Trump’s claim of “racial persecution.”

Why It Matters: The policy turns refugee admissions into a vehicle for racial and ideological favoritism. By redefining “persecution” along white nationalist lines, Trump is transforming America’s asylum system into a tool of ethnonationalism and exclusion.

US demands EU reverse new climate rules to allow surge in gas imports

What Happened: Trump officials and Qatar sent a joint letter pressuring the EU to roll back new climate and human rights rules, warning they threaten LNG imports and “European economic stability.” The move coincided with Trump approving a massive Louisiana export terminal that will emit as much pollution as 54 coal plants, even as scientists warn LNG is worsening the climate crisis.

Why It Matters: Trump is using America’s energy might to bully allies into abandoning climate goals, deepening Europe’s fossil fuel dependence. By turning gas exports into a geopolitical weapon, he’s advancing “energy dominance” at the expense of the planet.

Hegseth announces second lethal strike on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific

What Happened: Pete Hegseth said U.S. forces launched two new strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific, killing five people. The operations expand Trump’s month-old campaign of unilateral maritime attacks—now totaling at least 37 deaths—under the claim that the U.S. is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels. Trump hinted that land strikes will follow.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of military force without congressional approval is pushing America into an undeclared war with Venezuela. The strikes blur the line between law enforcement and combat, setting a dangerous precedent for extrajudicial killings and executive overreach.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia just hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv

What Happened: A Russian drone strike hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district, killing one person and injuring ten others. Forty-eight children and teachers were sheltering as a Geran-2 Shahed drone struck the building, igniting fires that spread across 500 square meters in a wider overnight assault on Kyiv, Odesa, and other cities.

Why It Matters: Russia’s genocidal assault on civilians continues escalating, hitting schools, homes, and energy sites as winter approaches. The deliberate strike on a kindergarten underscores Moscow’s contempt for human life and international law—another clear act of state terrorism and war crime.

As Suspicious Drones Plague Germany, Officials Are Unsure How to Respond

What Happened: Germany has reported a surge of unidentified drones over key infrastructure—airports, ports, and industrial sites—with Chancellor Friedrich Merz warning that “Russia is behind most of these flights.” The incursions have disrupted air traffic and exposed gaps in Germany’s defense laws, which limit military action on domestic soil.

Why It Matters: The wave of drone activity underscores Europe’s growing exposure to Russia’s shadow warfare—constant probing and sabotage short of open conflict. Moscow continues testing NATO’s readiness and coordination, exploiting legal and operational blind spots to wage its escalating aggression.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Tariffs are starting to bite consumers and businesses, economists say

What Happened: Trump’s erratic tariffs on dozens of countries and industries are driving up prices for everyday goods like furniture, electronics, and car parts. Economists at the St. Louis Fed found the tariffs added 0.5 percentage points to inflation, with companies passing a third of the costs directly to consumers.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are a hidden tax, squeezing families and small businesses while fueling inflation. Trump’s trade war is once again punishing the middle class—and deepening the cost-of-living crisis.

Meta lays off 600 employees within AI unit

What Happened: Meta is laying off about 600 employees from its artificial intelligence unit as part of a broader restructuring led by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang. The cuts follow frustration over slow AI progress and come as Meta pours billions into new infrastructure and its “Superintelligence Labs” initiative.

US hits $38 trillion in debt, after the fastest accumulation of $1 trillion outside of the pandemic

What Happened: The U.S. national debt surpassed $38 trillion, marking the fastest $1 trillion increase outside the pandemic era. Despite Trump’s claims of deficit reduction, the Treasury report shows explosive borrowing driven by interest costs, tariffs, and shutdown-related spending delays.

Why It Matters: The debt surge underscores the fiscal chaos under Trump’s second term, with rising interest payments now outpacing federal investments in infrastructure, education, and defense. Economists warn that inflation and higher borrowing costs will erode wages, homeownership, and long-term economic stability for millions of Americans.

US shipbuilders, ports take knock-on hit from Trump assault on offshore wind

What Happened: Trump’s assault on the offshore wind industry has wiped out hundreds of millions in investments, halting new vessel orders and canceling $679 million in federal grants. Projects in Massachusetts, California, and Maryland have stalled or collapsed, while firms like Maersk and Seacor are offloading wind-support ships.

Why It Matters: The crackdown has gutted a thriving U.S. industry that created union jobs and boosted maritime infrastructure, exposing Trump’s hollow “America First” rhetoric. His war on clean energy is killing climate progress while sinking industrial growth and coastal economies.

Trump Demands Cattle Ranchers Lower Prices, Deepening Feud

What Happened: Trump lashed out at U.S. cattle ranchers after backlash to his plan to import four times more tariff-free Argentine beef—80,000 metric tons—to lower food prices. He accused ranchers of “doing terrible for 20 years,” while Republican senators warned the move would devastate U.S. producers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s populist push to cut beef prices turns on one of his most loyal constituencies. By flooding the market with foreign meat, he’s undercutting American ranchers while doing nothing to curb inflation.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

11/1-11/2 Disappeared in America

Historic preservation group asks Trump admin. to pause White House East Wing demolition where ballroom will be

What Happened: The National Trust for Historic Preservation called on Trump officials to pause demolition of the White House East Wing, where Trump plans to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Preservationists warn the massive addition would overwhelm the White House’s historic design and violate public review laws.

Democratic US Senator Merkley gives marathon speech opposing Trump agenda

What Happened: Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon spoke for more than 22 hours on the Senate floor, denouncing Trump’s authoritarian overreach during the 22nd day of the government shutdown. Merkley warned that Trump was acting like a “king” and urged Congress to resist his efforts to control the government and bypass the law.

New York unveils portal for public to share ICE footage after four US citizens arrested

What Happened: New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a “Federal Action Reporting Portal” for residents to upload videos and photos of federal immigration activity after an ICE raid in Manhattan’s Chinatown led to the wrongful detention of four U.S. citizens. The heavily armed operation, involving armored vehicles and masked agents, sparked two nights of protests and widespread outrage from state officials.

Hundreds protest in NYC against ICE enforcement

What Happened: Hundreds of New Yorkers marched through Lower Manhattan on Wednesday to protest Trump’s escalating ICE operations after a Chinatown raid that saw nine immigrants and four U.S. citizens detained. Demonstrators filled Foley Square, chanting “ICE out of New York” and “Defend Democracy,” condemning federal agents for targeting workers and street vendors.

Judge agrees to extend block on Guard deployment in Chicago while awaiting Supreme Court ruling

What Happened: A federal judge extended the order blocking Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago for another 30 days while the Supreme Court considers the case. The regime continues to seek an emergency ruling allowing the Guard’s deployment over objections from local and state officials.

📊 By the Numbers

11/1-11/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

14 — Billion-dollar weather disasters recorded in just six months of 2025, led by $61 billion in Los Angeles wildfire damage.

600 — Meta employees laid off from its artificial intelligence division amid stalled AI progress.

12+ — Women who suffered miscarriages after being shackled and denied medical care in ICE detention.

0.5% — Inflation boost tied directly to Trump’s tariffs, per St. Louis Fed.

$38 trillion — Record U.S. national debt under Trump’s second term.

37 — Confirmed deaths from Trump’s unauthorized maritime strikes.

7,000 — Afrikaners prioritized in Trump’s racially exclusive refugee plan.

$300 million — Ballooning cost of Trump’s White House ballroom project.

$679 million — Federal clean-energy grants canceled in Trump’s offshore wind crackdown.

22 — Hours Senator Jeff Merkley spoke on the Senate floor to protest Trump’s authoritarian overreach.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s “shadow war” in Latin America — Will Congress move to challenge his unilateral strikes before they escalate into regional conflict?

Federal law enforcement purges — How far will Hegseth and Feinberg go in silencing oversight and reshaping the Pentagon into a political arm of the regime?

University compliance with Trump’s DEI bans — Which institutions will resist, and which will cave to the regime’s ideological demands?

Russia’s hybrid attacks on Europe — As drones swarm Germany and across Europe, how will NATO respond to Moscow’s escalating aggression?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Sabotage — Trump’s tariffs, energy coercion, and shutdown are gutting America’s middle class, leaving more Americans standing in food lines, and driving inflation higher.

Trump’s Authoritarian Consolidation — From rigged maps to politicized law enforcement, the regime continues dismantling, consolidating power as they embed loyalists across government.

Weaponized Governance — Oversight, law enforcement, and the press are being systematically repurposed to reward loyalty and punish dissent.

Trump’s Shadow War in Venezuela — Trump’s escalating maritime strikes mark a slide toward undeclared war in Latin America. By killing suspects at sea under vague “narco-terrorism” claims, he’s testing how far he can wage war without oversight or accountability.

