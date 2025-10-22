Members of the National Guard near the perimeter of an immigrant processing and detention center in suburban Chicago.Credit...Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Star Fox host Laura Ingraham is now in business with the president’s son

What Happened: Fox News host Laura Ingraham has joined Donald Trump Jr. as a director of Colombier Acquisition Corp. III, a MAGA-aligned SPAC seeking $260 million for “America First” ventures. The move financially links Ingraham to Trump’s son, whose firm 1789 Capital has flourished under his father’s presidency—creating a clear conflict between her reporting and her personal financial interests.

Why It Matters: Ingraham’s alliance with Trump Jr. destroys any pretense of journalistic independence at Fox. By profiting directly from the regime she covers, she’s officially turned her primetime platform into an extension of Trump Inc.

Treasury Tells Employees Not to Share Photos of White House Ballroom Construction

What Happened: The Treasury Department told employees not to post photos of the White House East Wing demolition after viral images showed construction for Trump’s $250 million ballroom.

Why It Matters: The project embodies Trump’s obsession with ego and legacy while he unravels the country. It’s a shrine to power, corruption, and excess.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Claims ‘Unquestioned Power’ to Send Troops to San Francisco

What Happened: Trump vowed to deploy National Guard troops to San Francisco, falsely claiming “unquestioned power” under the Insurrection Act and asserting that residents “want us there.” The threat came as his cronies, Elon Musk and David Sacks, called for military intervention, even as crime rates fall and California officials warn the move would be illegal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s claim of unchecked authority reiterates his authoritarian intent. Deploying troops to San Francisco is a test of how far he can use the military to extend his growing police state.

Appeals Court Lifts Block on Trump’s Oregon Troop Deployment

What Happened: The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s injunction, allowing Trump to deploy National Guard troops to Portland under his immigration crackdown. The 2–1 decision—backed by two Trump-appointed judges—permits troops to accompany ICE agents at protest sites despite no evidence of the “rebellion” legally required to invoke such powers.

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump legal cover to militarize domestic law enforcement. By authorizing troop deployments against civilians, the ruling has dismantled one of the last guardrails against martial policing—turning Portland into a proving ground for armed federal control of dissent.

What You Should Know About Russ Vought, Trump’s Shadow President

What Happened: ProPublica’s investigation found that OMB Director Russ Vought—architect of Trump’s shutdown and Project 2025—has become the real power behind the government. Controlling budgets, purges, and Musk’s DOGE cuts, Vought is driving agency dismantling and transforming federal bureaucracy into an ideological weapon.

Why It Matters: Vought is one of the regime’s most dangerous unelected power brokers. By weaponizing budget control, he’s enforcing Trump’s authoritarian blueprint from within—turning the machinery of government into an instrument of domination and loyalty.

North Carolina GOP advances congressional map to secure another House seat for Trump

What Happened: North Carolina Republicans advanced a new congressional map explicitly designed to give Trump’s party an extra House seat in 2026. The plan redraws two eastern districts to oust Democratic Rep. Don Davis, one of only three Black members of Congress from the state, with GOP Sen. Ralph Hise admitting the goal was “simple and singular”—to secure another Republican seat and protect Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: By redrawing maps mid-decade to cement Trump’s power, North Carolina’s GOP is erasing Black representation, removing the voice of the people, and attempting to predetermine election results rather than meaningfully run in them.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Lawyers for Comey ask judge to dismiss charges based on prosecutors’ ‘flagrant misconduct’

What Happened: Lawyers for former FBI Director James Comey filed a motion to dismiss his case, alleging prosecutors acted under Trump’s personal direction in a “vindictive prosecution” meant to settle political scores. The filing accuses Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan of abusing her authority after Trump purged DOJ officials who refused to target his opponents.

Why It Matters: By converting criminal prosecutions into political punishment, the regime has replaced justice with retribution—turning the rule of law into a tool of personal power.

Wide-ranging group of US officials pursues Trump’s fight against ‘Deep State’

What Happened: Reuters uncovered a secret Interagency Weaponization Working Group spanning the White House, DOJ, CIA, ODNI, and other agencies, coordinating Trump’s retaliation campaign against perceived enemies from the Russia probe, Jan. 6 investigations, and COVID policies. Led by Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard, the group includes 39 officials tied to Trump’s election lies and far-right causes.

Why It Matters: Trump has institutionalized revenge as policy. By embedding loyalists across intelligence and law enforcement, he’s transforming federal power into a tool of political persecution—erasing the line between justice and vengeance.

ICE Spent 700% More on Weapons. What They Bought Will Terrify You.

What Happened: ICE has increased its weapons spending by 700% under Trump, pouring over $71 million into “small arms, ordnance, and ordnance accessories,” including guided missile warheads and explosive components. The militarization spree dwarfs previous budgets and follows Trump’s expansion of ICE raids and federal crackdowns in U.S. cities.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning ICE into a domestic paramilitary force. Outfitting immigration agents with battlefield-grade weapons signals preparation for violent mass enforcement, not law and order.

General Instructs National Guard to Prepare for ‘Long Term Persistent Presence’ in D.C.

What Happened: Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard ordered National Guard units in Washington, D.C., to “winterize” and prepare for a “long-term persistent presence,” indicating Trump’s deployment may stretch into next summer. The directive, revealed in D.C.’s lawsuit against the mission, bolsters claims that Trump’s “crime emergency” is effectively a sustained military occupation.

Why It Matters: Turning the National Guard into a standing police force in the capital is a direct assault on civilian authority. Trump’s “Safe and Beautiful” operation is evolving into martial law in all but name—conditioning Americans to accept soldiers, not civil institutions, as the enforcers of public order.

All but 2 Universities Decline a Trump Offer of Preferential Funding

What Happened: Eight of nine elite universities approached by the White House refused Trump’s “Academic Compact,” which offers preferential federal funding to schools that curb DEI programs and limit academic freedom. Only the University of Texas expressed openness, while Vanderbilt voiced reservations but stopped short of signing.

Why It Matters: The mass rejection signals a rare united front by higher education against Trump’s attempt to politicize research and control campus governance. By conditioning federal funds on ideological conformity, the plan will erode academic independence and transform universities into instruments of state control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

As Deadline for Trump’s Colleges Compact Looms, Schools Signal Dissent

What Happened: Most universities targeted by Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence” have rejected the deal, which links federal funding to banning transgender students, freezing tuition, and capping international enrollment. Six of nine schools—including MIT, Brown, Penn, and USC—publicly refused to sign, warning the policy would undermine academic freedom and scientific integrity.

Why It Matters: By tying funding to ideological obedience, Trump’s regime is moving to place universities under state control—replacing scholarship and diversity with censorship and political conformity.

DHS issued a call to ‘remigrate.’ Here’s the history of the term often associated with far-right groups

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security sparked outrage after posting a single word—“Remigrate”—with a link to its self-deportation app. The term, rooted in Nazi-era ideology and revived by Europe’s far right, has been used in extremist manifestos tied to the Oslo, El Paso, and Buffalo attacks.

Why It Matters: DHS is injecting fascist language into official policy. By normalizing the rhetoric of white nationalism, the regime is blurring the line between government messaging and hate propaganda—turning Nazi-coded ideology into U.S. immigration policy.

University of Arizona declines to sign onto Trump administration ‘compact’

What Happened: The University of Arizona became the seventh top school to reject Trump’s proposed “Compact for Academic Excellence,” which ties federal funding to banning DEI programs, capping foreign students, and defining gender by biology. The university cited academic freedom and institutional independence as core reasons for refusal.

Why It Matters: The compact is Trump’s latest bid to coerce universities into ideological conformity through financial leverage. By rejecting it, major institutions are defending the autonomy of higher education against creeping political control over research, teaching, and admissions.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

To Fight ICE, Portland’s Leaders Turn to What They Know Best: Zoning

What Happened: Defying Trump’s immigration crackdown, Portland officials are using zoning laws to challenge an ICE detention center operating illegally within city limits. The city cited the facility for violating a covenant banning overnight detentions—opening a path to shut it down without directly confronting federal agents.

Why It Matters: Portland is using bureaucracy as resistance. By turning zoning codes into a legal shield, the city is testing how local governments can push back against Trump’s deportation regime and defend their communities from authoritarian overreach.

Residents report health impacts as tear gas use continues near Portland ICE facility

What Happened: Portland residents are suffering health problems as federal agents repeatedly deploy tear gas and chemical munitions around the city’s ICE facility. Oregon lawmakers, including both senators, demanded that Kristi Noem withdraw agents after gas exposure sickened residents, children, and pets, forcing a nearby school to relocate due to contamination.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized immigration crackdown is literally poisoning American communities. The repeated use of chemical agents against civilians is turning neighborhoods into war zones and proving how far the regime will go to suppress dissent.

Lawmakers slam Ice after US military veterans are arrested, injured

What Happened: Members of Congress blasted ICE after The Guardian exposed that decorated U.S. veterans were beaten and arrested while peacefully protesting Trump’s deportation drive. Videos show agents tackling a 70-year-old Air Force veteran and detaining an Afghanistan war veteran in solitary confinement for nine hours.

Why It Matters: Attacking veterans for exercising free speech is a national disgrace. By unleashing militarized agents on those who defended American liberty, Trump’s regime continues showing open contempt for both democracy and the people who served to protect it.

ICE detainees face greater risk from extreme heat than most prisoners

What Happened: A Washington Post analysis found that ICE detainees face nearly twice as many extreme heat days as other prisoners—an average of 29 per year, projected to rise to 35 under Trump’s plan to double detention capacity to 107,000. Many new facilities are in the South and Southwest, where heat and humidity are worsening.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass detention expansion is a climate and human rights disaster in the making. Packing tens of thousands into sweltering, unventilated centers will turn rising temperatures into lethal conditions—where cruelty and abuses become cornerstones of policy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump administration puts 1,400 nuclear staffers on furlough

What Happened: The National Nuclear Security Administration furloughed over 1,400 employees—more than 75% of staff—amid the shutdown, leaving fewer than 400 on duty and funding the Office of Secure Transportation only through Oct. 27.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented NNSA furlough jeopardizes maintenance of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, undermines modernization, and risks loss of expertise—creating another needless national security vulnerability.

He accused DOGE of risking Social Security data. It cost him his career.

What Happened: Former Social Security Administration chief data officer Charles Borges revealed that Musk’s DOGE operatives uploaded personal data from hundreds of millions of Americans to an unsecured cloud server. Borges filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress and resigned after retaliation. Though SSA denies any breach, multiple officials confirmed DOGE lacked authorization for the transfers.

Why It Matters: By handing federal data to Musk’s operatives without oversight, the regime has endangered the privacy and sensitive data of nearly every American. And we don’t know how this information is being used—or whether it’s already been shared with private entities or foreign governments.

Kenvue urges US FDA to reject request for Tylenol’s autism warning

What Happened: Kenvue, maker of Tylenol, urged the FDA to reject a petition seeking autism warnings on acetaminophen after Trump falsely claimed the drug causes autism in unborn children. The company called the demand “unsupported by evidence,” and the FDA reaffirmed there is no link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and developmental disorders.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pseudoscience is distorting public health policy. By amplifying a debunked autism conspiracy, he’s undermining medical consensus, spreading fear, and endangering pregnant women who depend on Tylenol as one of the few proven safe pain relief options.

Idaho Banned Vaccine Mandates. Activists Want to Make It a Model for the Country

What Happened: Idaho enacted the nation’s first law banning all vaccine and “medical intervention” mandates, written by anti-vaccine activist Leslie Manookian and supported by RFK Jr. The Idaho Medical Freedom Act prohibits schools, employers, and daycares from requiring vaccinations and makes enforcement of public health measures like quarantines illegal.

Why It Matters: Idaho is now the testing ground for America’s anti-vaccine agenda. By handing public health to conspiracy activists, the state is dismantling herd immunity, endangering vulnerable communities, and charting a perilous course toward a post-science America.

Why were CISA staff reassigned to border security, immigration? Lawmakers want answers

What Happened: House Democrats accused DHS of unlawfully reassigning cybersecurity staff from CISA to ICE, CBP, and the Federal Protective Service during Trump’s shutdown. Led by Kristi Noem, the move allegedly violates the Antideficiency Act and strips critical personnel from protecting U.S. infrastructure against cyberattacks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s diversion of cyber experts to immigration enforcement leaves America’s digital defenses wide open. By sacrificing cybersecurity for political theater, the regime is exposing power grids, hospitals, and water systems to foreign attack—putting millions at risk.

The FTC Is Disappearing Blog Posts About AI Published During Lina Khan’s Tenure

What Happened: The FTC deleted several AI-related blog posts written under former Chair Lina Khan, including consumer warnings about open-source models, fraud, bias, and surveillance. The purge began after Trump’s GOP appointees took control, raising concerns that the removals violate federal record-keeping laws meant to preserve public information.

Why It Matters: The FTC is erasing oversight to appease corporate allies. By scrubbing watchdog guidance and insulating tech giants from accountability, the agency is turning consumer protection into collateral damage in a broader campaign of political control and profit.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US returning Caribbean strike survivors to Colombia and Ecuador, Trump says

What Happened: Trump said two survivors of a U.S. military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling submarine in the Caribbean were sent to Colombia and Ecuador for “detention,” avoiding U.S. courts. The move shields the U.S. from scrutiny over detaining civilians, and Trump provided no evidence that the men were traffickers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move exposes the truth behind his Caribbean strikes—they’re killing civilians, not cartel kingpins. If these men posed a real national security threat, they would be sent to the U.S. to face trial in courts; instead, the regime shipped them off to hide the evidence and mask illegal warfare as “counter-narcotics.”

Ecuador says it has no evidence that survivor of US strike in Caribbean committed any crime

What Happened: Ecuador freed Andrés Fernando Tufiño, survivor of a U.S. strike on a submersible vessel that Trump officials claimed was “smuggling fentanyl,” after finding no evidence of any crime. The attack was one of at least seven since September.

Why It Matters: Tufiño’s release blows apart Trump’s justification for his Caribbean “narco-war.” The killings look like state-sanctioned executions—an extrajudicial campaign masked as counter-narcotics policy.

U.S. Banks Are Hunting for Collateral to Back $20 Billion Argentina Bailout

What Happened: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Citigroup are stalling on a $20 billion loan to Argentina tied to Trump’s $40 billion bailout for President Javier Milei. The banks are demanding guarantees or U.S. backing amid fears of exposure to Argentina’s collapsing economy and plunging peso.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bailout for an ideological ally puts U.S. taxpayers and Wall Street on the hook for Argentina’s failing economy. With the country’s debt, inflation, and currency in crisis, the deal is a textbook case of political favoritism and election interference.

Officials, locals undercut Trump claims about Venezuela drug boats

What Happened: Trump claims U.S. forces are destroying Venezuelan “narco-terrorist” boats carrying fentanyl to America, but officials say the vessels traffic cocaine and marijuana to Europe and Africa. The strikes have killed dozens near Venezuela and Trinidad, with no proof that the victims were tied to fentanyl or terrorism.

Why It Matters: The campaign is a covert bid for regime change disguised as a drug war. By mislabeling the targets, Trump is bypassing Congress to justify military escalation—risking a wider regional conflict built on lies.

Colombia recalls its ambassador to the United States for consultations

What Happened: Colombia recalled its ambassador after Trump froze anti-narcotics aid, imposed new tariffs, and branded President Gustavo Petro a “drug trafficking leader.” The rupture follows a U.S. strike on a submarine that killed two men—including a Colombian—which Petro condemned as a violation of sovereignty.

Why It Matters: Trump’s actions have shattered decades of U.S.–Colombia cooperation. By turning aid and trade into weapons and authorizing extrajudicial killings, he’s destabilizing a key ally and undermining America’s credibility across Latin America.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump nominee says MLK Jr. holiday belongs in ‘hell’ and that he has ‘Nazi streak,’ according to texts

What Happened: Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s nominee to head the Office of Special Counsel, was caught sending racist and extremist messages calling Martin Luther King Jr. Day “a holiday that belongs in the seventh circle of hell” and bragging about having “a Nazi streak.” The 30-year-old appointee—already under misconduct investigation—used racial slurs, mocked civil rights holidays, and declared his admiration for the “Hitler Youth.”

Why It Matters: Ingrassia’s nomination shows how deeply racism and extremism have been embedded in Trump’s government and his inner circle. Though these messages are new, his ties to extremist figures and past sexual harassment allegations are not.

‘He’s going to take something’ — Trump says Putin has ‘won’ territory in Ukraine

What Happened: Trump told Fox News that Putin has “won certain property” in Ukraine and should be allowed to keep the land illegally seized, describing them as “property lines defined by war and guts.” The comments followed his call with Putin and a tense meeting with Zelensky, where he dismissed Ukraine’s maps and pushed Kyiv to accept a frozen front line.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly endorsing Russia’s genocidal invasion. By treating stolen territory as legitimate, he’s rewarding aggression, betraying U.S. allies, and signaling to dictators everywhere that America no longer stands against invasion—it rewards them.

EU pushes back on Trump’s demand Ukraine cede territory to Putin

What Happened: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned Trump’s push for Ukraine to surrender territory to Russia, warning that it “sends a message that you can attack your neighbors and get rewarded.” Her comments followed reports that Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, urged President Zelenskyy to hand over the Donbas as part of a ceasefire that would let Putin keep occupied land.

Why It Matters: Europe’s top diplomat has drawn a clear line against Trump’s appeasement of Moscow. By pressuring Ukraine to surrender land, Trump continues legitimizing Russia’s invasion and genocide—undermining the post–WWII order that safeguards national sovereignty from authoritarian conquest.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Molson Coors to cut 9% of Americas jobs as part of restructuring plan

What Happened: Molson Coors said it will cut roughly 400 salaried jobs—about 9% of its Americas workforce—by year’s end in a sweeping restructuring. The brewer blamed inflation, tariffs, and weakening consumer demand, saying savings will be redirected toward core brands like Coors, Miller, and its energy drink lines.

Why It Matters: The layoffs show how Trump’s tariff-fueled economy is straining U.S. manufacturers. With rising costs and slowing sales, even household names are being forced to downsize—signaling growing cracks in the broader consumer market.

Trump plan to import Argentine beef angers US farmers

What Happened: Trump proposed importing Argentine beef to ease record U.S. prices, just days after pledging a $20 billion currency lifeline to Argentina. American ranchers blasted the plan as a betrayal, saying it undercuts domestic producers already struggling with drought, high feed costs, and shrinking exports.

Why It Matters: The proposal props up foreign allies at the expense of U.S. farmers, endangering rural economies and national food security. With America’s cattle herd at a 75-year low, Trump is trading domestic stability for political leverage abroad.

More Americans are falling behind on their auto loan payments

What Happened: Auto loan delinquencies have surged to their highest level since 2010, with over 3.8% of borrowers behind on payments. Rising car prices, soaring interest rates, and stagnant wages have driven record monthly payments—one in five new car loans now exceeds $1,000.

Why It Matters: The data reveals growing financial strain across all income levels, even among prime borrowers. As inflation and tariffs keep costs rising, millions risk default—signaling deep stress in the consumer economy and an early warning of a broader downturn.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

US judge to block Trump directive to erase ‘gender ideology’ from state sex education

What Happened: A federal judge in Oregon said she will block Trump’s order forcing Democratic-led states to strip all references to “gender ideology” from sex education programs or lose federal funding. Sixteen states and D.C. sued after HHS threatened to withhold $35 million in grants unless schools removed transgender-inclusive material.

📊 By the Numbers

11/1 and 11/2 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

700% — ICE’s weapons-spending surge under Trump, topping $71 million

1,400 — NNSA staff furloughed during the shutdown (more than 75%+ of staff)

3 .8% — Auto loans now delinquent, the highest since 2010; 1 in 5 new loans tops $1,000/month

39 — Officials tied to Trump’s election lies embedded in the Interagency Weaponization Working Group.

7 of 9 — Top universities that have publicly rejected Trump’s campus “compact.”

$260 million — Target raise for Colombier Acquisition Corp. III, the MAGA SPAC linking Ingraham and Trump Jr.

$250 million — Price tag for Trump’s White House ballroom project.

2–1 — Ninth Circuit panel vote clearing Trump’s Oregon troop deployment.

9% — Share of Molson Coors’ Americas workforce being cut (about 400 salaried jobs)

$20 billion — Proposed Wall Street loan to back Trump’s $40B Argentina bailout.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE is evolving into a lawless paramilitary force — How far will the regime go before courts or Congress step in to restore constitutional limits?

The White House is preparing to punish elite universities — How deep will the purge go as the regime moves to remake higher education in its own image?

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling has greenlit domestic troop deployments — How quickly will DHS and ICE replicate Portland’s crackdown across other U.S. cities?

North Carolina’s gerrymander is a blueprint for permanent minority rule — How soon before other GOP states follow suit to cement Trump’s control?

Trump is turning Washington into a militarized fortress — How soon before the capital’s occupation becomes the model for controlling every major U.S. city?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Government — Loyalists are embedding retribution across DOJ, intel, and budgets, turning the state into a machine for punishing enemies. What used to be lines agencies wouldn’t cross are now the operating instructions.

Domestic Militarization — From Portland to D.C., troop deployments and ICE armament blur civil policing with wartime posture. The goal is to condition the public to accept a police state.

Data & Surveillance Power Grab — DOGE’s uncontrolled data transfers and cloud dumps show how state records are being centralized for political use.

Academia as Battleground — Tying funding to ideological obedience is an attempted takeover of knowledge production. Universities’ coordinated refusals are proof that organized resistance can hold the line.

