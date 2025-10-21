Protesters rally during a “No Kings” in Minneapolis on Saturday. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 18-19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump commutes former Rep. George Santos’ prison sentence

What Happened: Trump commuted George Santos’ seven-year prison sentence after just three months, ordering his immediate release. Santos had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in a donor scam but was defended by Trump, who claimed he’d been “horribly mistreated,” echoing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s calls for clemency.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again rewarding corruption and loyalty over law. By freeing a convicted fraudster who deceived voters and donors, he’s declaring that crimes committed in service of his movement are protected.

Coast Guard Buys Two Private Jets for Noem, Costing $172 Million

What Happened: DHS bought two Gulfstream G700 jets for Kristi Noem and senior officials for $172 million—over triple the Coast Guard’s original $50 million request for one plane. The agency cited “safety,” but Democrats blasted the purchase as another example of Noem’s extravagant spending amid a government shutdown.

Why It Matters: Noem is splurging on luxury while vital DHS and Coast Guard operations are starved of funds. Her shutdown-era spending spree turns taxpayer money into a symbol of privilege and power—showing fiscal restraint applies to everyone but the regime.

US Senate poised to approve industry lobbyist to lead chemical safety at EPA

What Happened: The Senate is set to confirm Douglas Troutman, chief lobbyist for the American Cleaning Institute, to lead the EPA’s chemical safety division—making him the fourth former industry lobbyist to run the agency’s toxics programs. Troutman previously fought to repeal California’s law requiring companies to disclose hazardous cleaning ingredients.

Why It Matters: Trump’s EPA has become a corporate takeover in plain sight. With lobbyists regulating their own industries, chemical safety is being gutted from within—putting corporate profit above public health and worker safety.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says he may send federal troops to San Francisco under Insurrection Act

What Happened: Trump said he may deploy federal troops to San Francisco, claiming “unquestioned power” under the Insurrection Act to restore order in the city he called “woke.” The threat came days after his regime froze $11 billion in infrastructure funds for Democratic-led cities and amid massive “No Kings” protests nationwide.

Why It Matters: Invoking the Insurrection Act would put soldiers on America’s streets to crush dissent. It’s martial law in everything but name—a move to turn political retaliation into military rule amid this growing police state.

What Powers Does the Border Patrol Have Across the Country?

What Happened: Trump officials have redeployed Border Patrol agents to cities like Chicago, Washington, and Los Angeles, extending immigration raids far beyond the southern border. Agents now have expanded authority to stop, search, and detain anyone within 100 miles of any U.S. border.

Why It Matters: This is a major step toward nationalized policing. By blurring the line between immigration control and domestic law enforcement, Trump is normalizing military-style raids and occupation in American cities and eroding constitutional rights for millions inside the so-called “border zone.”

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Prosecutor Who Rejected Trump’s Pressure to Charge James Is Fired

What Happened: Federal prosecutor Elizabeth Yusi was purged after refusing Trump’s demand to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, citing lack of evidence. Her deputy, Kristin Bird, was also dismissed as Trump loyalist Lindsey Halligan moved ahead with charging James for alleged mortgage fraud.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging prosecutors who won’t bend to his revenge agenda. By weaponizing the DOJ against political opponents like James and Comey, he’s destroying its independence and turning federal law enforcement into a tool of personal vengeance. And, this is just the beginning.

Fired Justice Department lawyer says he refused to lie in the Abrego Garcia case

What Happened: Former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni said he was purged for refusing to sign a false brief labeling a wrongfully deported man a terrorist to cover up an illegal mass expulsion. He testified that senior officials ordered lawyers to ignore court rulings under Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act and told them to “tell the court, f*** you.”

Why It Matters: The whistleblower’s testimony lays bare a Justice Department turned into a political weapon. By defying judges, fabricating evidence, and trampling due process, Trump’s regime is placing presidential power above the law—and shredding the foundations of American justice.

Prosecutors may move to oust James Comey’s defense lawyer

What Happened: Federal prosecutors are planning to try and disqualify Patrick Fitzgerald, James Comey’s defense attorney, claiming a conflict of interest over his alleged involvement in leaking Comey’s 2017 memos about Trump. The motion seeks a “filter team” to review evidence while Comey faces charges of false statements and obstruction.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ continues weaponizing the courts to silence dissent. By targeting Comey’s lawyer for long-cleared actions, the regime is trying to strip opponents of legal representation.

California governor says Trump ‘putting ego over responsibility’ as military show shuts highway

What Happened: California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned Trump’s live-fire military showcase at Camp Pendleton, which forced officials to close part of Interstate 5 as artillery shells were fired over the highway. Newsom called it a reckless stunt that endangered the public and turned a Marine anniversary event into political theater.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of military power for spectacle blurs the line between defense and propaganda, echoing authoritarian displays meant to project dominance. Shutting down a major highway for a vanity show is proof that Trump’s regime values optics over public safety.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Unfettered and Unaccountable: How Trump is Building a Violent, Shadowy Federal Police Force

What Happened: ICE and DHS agents are conducting masked, militarized raids—abducting people in daylight, detaining them in secret facilities, and deporting some to third countries—as internal oversight offices are dismantled. The regime has loosened hiring standards and concealed agent identities, creating a force that operates in near-total secrecy.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a secret police force under the guise of immigration enforcement. With no oversight or transparency, these raids can be turned against political opponents or entire communities—gutting due process and hollowing out the rule of law.

Epoch Times Reporter Resigns After Publication Signs Pentagon Rules

What Happened: Andrew Thornebrooke quit The Epoch Times after the outlet agreed to Pentagon press restrictions and ordered staff to label antifa a “terrorist organization.” He accused editors of inserting false claims and shaping stories to favor Trump, calling the changes “an abdication of journalistic responsibility.”

Why It Matters: Thornebrooke’s exit exposes how pro-Trump some in media are surrendering to state control. By accepting censorship and echoing official rhetoric, outlets like The Epoch Times are helping transform American journalism into government propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE arrests Chicago area cop legally working in US, town says

What Happened: ICE agents detained Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic, a Montenegrin-born U.S. resident with valid federal work authorization who had passed FBI and state background checks. DHS claimed he overstayed a visa, but local officials confirmed his paperwork was current and verified through federal systems.

Why It Matters: The case reiterates the lawlessness of Trump’s immigration crackdown. When even legally authorized workers and law enforcement officers are detained, it shows DHS is operating on political orders, not facts, and eroding due process and public trust in government.

Travel ban separates Cuban families, divides community loyal to Trump

What Happened: Trump’s expanded travel ban has stranded thousands of Cuban families, denying visas even to children and relatives of legal U.S. residents. The regime claims it’s preventing infiltration by Cuban regime agents, but many Cuban Americans—once staunch Trump supporters—say they feel betrayed as family reunification collapses.

Why It Matters: The ban is tearing apart one of Trump’s most loyal constituencies. By using “national security” to block Cuban refugees and override decades of bipartisan policy, he’s dismantling America’s promise of asylum and turning allies in exile into disillusioned opponents.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal agency overseeing US nuclear stockpile will furlough most of its workforce starting Monday

What Happened: The National Nuclear Security Administration will furlough 1,400 employees Monday, suspending nearly all work on the U.S. nuclear weapons program as Trump’s shutdown drags on. Only 400 staff will remain to secure warheads and materials—the first time in history that weapons assembly and modernization have come to a full stop.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is endangering America’s nuclear deterrent. By freezing critical maintenance and oversight, he’s leaving the U.S. arsenal vulnerable to failure and turning his budget standoff into a national security crisis.

FEMA staff sound the alarm on disaster preparedness at rally in front of agency headquarters

What Happened: FEMA employees and former staffers protested outside agency headquarters, warning that Trump’s dismantling of the disaster agency is putting lives at risk amid worsening climate crises. Workers accused Kristi Noem of slashing programs, forcing FEMA to cooperate with ICE, and delaying aid as staffing and funding collapse.

Why It Matters: FEMA is being gutted from within. As Trump politicizes emergency response, the agency tasked with saving lives is being crippled when Americans need it most.

States say new FEMA rules, grant delays put disaster response at risk

What Happened: State emergency officials say Trump’s new FEMA rules and funding delays are crippling disaster preparedness. FEMA froze $320 million in grants, demanding states recalculate populations excluding deported noncitizens—an unprecedented requirement that’s stalled critical funding during the shutdown.

Why It Matters: The directive injects immigration politics into disaster relief, leaving states unable to fill emergency posts or buy lifesaving equipment. Trump’s policy shift undermines local readiness just as climate disasters intensify—putting millions of Americans at risk.

Trump sinks global shipping climate tax

What Happened: A U.S.-led push by Trump derailed a landmark plan to tax greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping, forcing the International Maritime Organization to delay the measure for a year. Backed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the White House threatened tariffs and economic retaliation against nations supporting the proposal.

Why It Matters: Trump just handed oil producers a global victory. By killing the world’s first maritime carbon tax, he’s siding with autocracies to protect fossil fuel profits—sabotaging climate progress and declaring open war on international cooperation.

White House’s Aggressive Tactics Are Complicating Its Education Agenda

What Happened: Trump’s plan to force universities into his higher education “compact”—linking research funding to ideological loyalty—collapsed after top schools like MIT, Brown, and Penn refused to sign. The proposal required adherence to Trump’s gender rules, restrictions on foreign students, and political conformity in exchange for federal research money.

Why It Matters: The scheme’s failure exposes growing resistance to Trump’s control over academia. By trying to tie funding to ideology, he’s turning education into a political loyalty test—threatening academic freedom and corrupting scientific integrity.

Trump moves closer to eliminating Education Department amid shutdown

What Happened: Trump plans to purge 465 more Education Department employees—on top of earlier cuts that already eliminated half the agency—using the shutdown to advance his goal of dismantling it entirely. The purge would cripple oversight of special education, civil rights, and aid for low-income students, with core functions quietly transferred to the Labor and Treasury Departments.

Why It Matters: By destroying federal safeguards for vulnerable students, he’s replacing public service with political control—turning America’s education system into an ideological weapon.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rubio promised to betray U.S. informants to get Trump’s El Salvador prison deal

What Happened: Marco Rubio pledged to transfer nine MS-13 leaders—including U.S. informants under federal protection—to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in exchange for access to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. The move, aligned with Trump’s mass deportation drive, would void DOJ protection deals for witnesses who aided U.S. investigations into MS-13 and Bukele’s gang ties.

Why It Matters: The deal is a grave betrayal of U.S. justice and intelligence operations. By handing over protected witnesses to a dictator thug, Trump and Rubio are jeopardizing lives, undermining federal investigations, and proving that loyalty to authoritarian allies now trumps American law.

US Embassy warns Americans in Trinidad and Tobago as tensions with Venezuela rise

What Happened: The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago urged Americans to avoid all U.S. facilities amid threats linked to rising tensions with Venezuela after a series of deadly U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean. Local officials confirmed security had been tightened as residents mourn fishermen believed killed in one of the attacks.

Why It Matters: The warning underscores how Trump’s Caribbean killings are destabilizing the region and endangering civilians and U.S. citizens. As Trump treats alleged traffickers as “unlawful combatants,” fears are growing that America’s undeclared war will spiral into wider conflict.

Venezuela Announces Sweeping Military Exercises as U.S. Escalates Pressure

What Happened: Venezuela’s Maduro ordered a nationwide military mobilization, activating new defense zones and urging civilians to train for combat amid rising tensions with the U.S. Defense Minister López warned citizens to “prepare for the worst” after Trump declared an “armed conflict” and launched deadly strikes across the Caribbean.

Why It Matters: This is the closest the U.S. and Venezuela have come to open war in decades. As Trump wages unauthorized attacks under the guise of drug enforcement, Maduro’s mobilization could trigger a regional conflict—pulling in Cuba, Russia, Colombia, and others while destabilizing the entire region.

Where the U.S. Is Building Up Military Force in the Caribbean

What Happened: The U.S. has deployed about 10,000 troops, eight Navy warships, and dozens of aircraft across the Caribbean in its largest regional buildup in decades. While officially framed as a “counterdrug” mission, Trump officials privately admit the goal is to pressure—or oust—Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

Why It Matters: This looks like preparation for regime change. Trump is flexing U.S. military power near Venezuela to potentially topple the government and grab its oil fields—all while bypassing Congress and dragging America toward another illegal war.

Trump administration strikes a seventh alleged drug boat, killing 3, Hegseth says

What Happened: The U.S. military bombed another boat in the Caribbean, killing three people in what Pete Hegseth called part of a “war on narcoterrorists.” It was the seventh attack since last month, bringing the death toll to at least 32 amid growing criticism over the legality and evidence behind the strikes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s expanding military operation has no transparency or oversight—we don’t even know who he’s killing. By blurring the line between drug enforcement and war, he’s bypassing Congress, violating international law, and dragging the U.S. into another war.

U.S. says it hit Colombian rebel vessel as Colombia condemns Trump’s accusations against Petro

What Happened: Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of being an “illegal drug leader” and halted payments to Colombia after U.S. forces struck a vessel the Pentagon claimed was tied to a rebel group. Bogotá condemned the remarks as a grave insult and violation of sovereignty, saying the targeted boat belonged to civilians, not rebels.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks have pushed U.S.–Colombia relations to the edge. By calling Petro a criminal and bombing a Colombian vessel, he’s courting a regional war that could destabilize Latin America and drag America into another endless conflict.

2 survivors of suspected drug vessel will be sent to home countries, Trump says

What Happened: Trump confirmed that two survivors of a U.S. military strike on a suspected drug sub in the Caribbean will be repatriated to Ecuador and Colombia “for detention and prosecution.” The announcement follows a string of U.S. attacks on alleged trafficking vessels that have killed at least 29 people since September.

Why It Matters: If these men are really “narco traffickers,” they should face trial in U.S. courts—but them being repratriated underscores that Trump knows they aren’t and is carrying out extrajudicial killings in international waters to escalate a war with Venezuela.

Trump officials quietly discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip

What Happened: Senior Trump officials are weighing a potential meeting between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia trip, though no formal talks or outreach have started.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pursuit of another Kim summit underscores his fixation on showmanship over substance. Previous meetings yielded no disarmament—only propaganda wins for Kim—and another spectacle would again legitimize a brutal regime while weakening U.S. influence in Asia.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin demanded Ukraine surrender key territory in call with Trump

What Happened: During a recent call, Putin demanded Ukraine surrender full control of Donetsk as a condition for ending Russia’s genocidal war. Trump, set to meet Putin in Hungary, did not reject the demand and later repeated Kremlin propaganda, again, about freezing the conflict “where it is,” after denying Ukraine new aid in their White House talks.

Why It Matters: Putin and Trump are once again working in tandem to force Ukraine’s surrender. By parroting Kremlin propaganda and abandoning Kyiv, Trump is legitimizing Russia’s genocide, betraying America’s allies, and aligning U.S. power with Moscow’s war of aggression.

Trump says Ukraine’s Donbas region will have to be ‘cut up’ to end the Russian invasion

What Happened: Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Ukraine’s Donbas region should be “cut up” and largely left under Russian control to end the four-year invasion, saying both sides should “stop at the battle line” and “go home.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues endorsing Putin’s bloody imperialism blueprint. By framing surrender as “peace,” he’s legitimizing Russia’s genocidal invasion, betraying Ukraine’s sovereignty, and underscoring that America stands with Russia.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Regional banks’ bad loans spark concerns on Wall Street

What Happened: Loan write-offs at Zions Bank, Western Alliance, and Jefferies triggered renewed fears of instability in regional banking, driving the KBW Bank Index down 7% this month. The losses—tied to bad commercial loans and alleged fraud—led JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon to warn, “when you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”

Why It Matters: The turmoil shows regional banks remain a weak link in the financial system. With heavy exposure to real estate and industrial debt, even small shocks could ripple through credit markets—choking off lending to small businesses and slowing the broader economy.

The Warning Signs Lurking Below the Surface of a Record Market

What Happened: Even as the S&P 500 nears record highs, investors are retreating to defensive sectors like utilities and healthcare amid rising bankruptcies, weak retail data, and mounting credit stress. Regional banks and homebuilders are slumping, while AI megacaps mask growing fragility beneath the surface.

Why It Matters: The market’s strength is an illusion. Behind the AI hype, layoffs, bad loans, and investor flight show fading confidence in Trump’s economic policies and growing fears in the economy.

Trump’s tariffs are brewing trouble for coffee roasters

What Happened: Retail coffee prices have jumped 21% since last year after Trump slapped steep tariffs on major suppliers—50% on Brazil, 20% on Vietnam, and 10% on Colombia. The tariffs have hit U.S. roasters hard, forcing higher prices at cafes and grocery stores as import costs surge.

Why It Matters: By targeting essential imports, Trump is driving up everyday costs for consumers while squeezing small businesses already battling inflation. The result: higher prices, lower quality, and another self-inflicted hit to the American economy.

Trump’s immigration crackdown weighs heavy on the US labor market

What Happened: Trump’s cancellation of humanitarian parole programs and sweeping ICE raids are forcing out hundreds of thousands of immigrant workers, triggering layoffs and deepening labor shortages. Economists warn job growth could stall as farms, hospitals, and manufacturers lose vital staff, while a new $100,000 visa fee pushes skilled workers overseas.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration purge is sabotaging the U.S. economy. By driving out both essential and high-skill workers, he’s fueling inflation, crippling key industries, and engineering a labor crisis that will hit every American household.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

No Kings protests held across U.S., overseas to demonstrate against Trump administration

What Happened: Nearly 7 million people marched across more than 2,700 cities worldwide in the largest wave yet of “No Kings” rallies against Trump’s authoritarian policies. From New York to Los Angeles, protesters demanded the defense of free speech and democratic institutions, with Democratic leaders calling it an act of patriotism.

📊 By the Numbers

10/21 - No Kings Mass Call

7 million — Protesters who joined “No Kings” marches this weekend

$172 million — Cost of the two Gulfstream G700 jets bought for Kristi Noem

1,400 — National Nuclear Security Administration employees furloughed amid Trump’s shutdown

32 — People killed in U.S. Caribbean strikes since September

$11 billion — Infrastructure funds frozen for Democratic-led cities amid Trump’s retaliation campaign

$320 million — FEMA grants suspended under new rules

465 — Additional Education Department employees Trump plans to purge as part of his shutdown

10,000 — U.S. troops deployed across the Caribbean in the largest regional military buildup in decades

8 — Navy warships mobilized for Trump’s unauthorized Caribbean operations

21% — Increase in retail coffee prices after Trump’s steep tariffs on major suppliers like Brazil and Vietnam

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Insurrection Act threat is escalating — Will Trump deploy federal troops to all Democratic cities to crush dissent?

Regional banks are faltering under Trump’s economic chaos — Will another wave of failures spark a credit crunch or full-blown crisis?

FEMA’s collapse is deepening — How many more disasters will expose the deadly consequences of Trump’s purge?

Whistleblowers are coming forward — Can they survive the retaliation of Trump’s weaponized DOJ?

Media censorship is expanding — Will journalists fight back before it’s too late to report the truth?

Trump’s Caribbean war is escalating fast — Will his unauthorized strikes on boats spark open conflict with Venezuela?

Rubio’s betrayal of protected U.S. informants — Will Congress investigate how he arranged to hand over witnesses to El Salvador’s regime in violation of federal protection laws?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Convergence — From DOJ purges to troop threats under the Insurrection Act, Trump is fusing executive power with political vengeance. America’s checks and balances are being dismantled in real time.

Corruption as Loyalty Test — Pardons, commutations, and luxury perks have replaced governance.

Weaponized Justice — Independent prosecutors, judges, and lawyers are being replaced by loyalists who bend the law to Trump’s will—turning the courts into tools of revenge.

Militarized Policing — DHS and ICE have transformed into secret police units, operating with no oversight and targeting citizens under the guise of border security.

Global Destabilization — Trump’s rogue strikes and alliances with autocrats are dragging the U.S. into new conflicts while emboldening dictators worldwide.

Trump’s Undeclared War — His “counterdrug” campaign has become an illegal military operation, bypassing Congress and international oversight while killing dozens across the Caribbean.

Resistance Rising — Millions of Americans marched for democracy, showing that even in the face of growing authoritarianism, Americans refuse to bow to tyranny.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.