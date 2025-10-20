Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Einstein's avatar
Einstein
12h

Excellent synopsis of events. Thank you, Olga.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzy46's avatar
Suzy46
13hEdited

Trump needs to be stopped, taken

out of office and charged with corruption and jailed. The American people deserve so much better!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture