People gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my Fall 2025 seminar — a 6-week deep dive into information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation, exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 6: Wednesday, October 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 22 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvc1r29J1P0rn5T9PWhtoAB0Rj6AqmFBU0ekcn7CJKjyVY1g/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Jeffries bashes Trump’s $40B pledge to Argentina: ‘Corruption in real time’

What Happened: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Trump for pledging $40 billion to bail out Argentina’s economy and right-wing president, Javier Milei, while refusing to fund U.S. health care. Trump openly tied the aid to Milei’s reelection, vowing to cut it off if he loses his election— effectively weaponizing U.S. foreign aid to influence another country’s vote.

Why It Matters: Trump is using taxpayer dollars to boost an allied autocrat abroad while abandoning Americans at home — funneling aid to a regime whose trade policies are undercutting U.S. farmers.

Trump Hosts Corporate Ballroom Donors at Glitzy White House Dinner

What Happened: Trump hosted defense and tech executives—including Lockheed Martin, Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Palantir—at a White House fundraiser for his $250 million presidential ballroom. The event, tied to the Trust for the National Mall, also drew billionaires like Steve Schwarzman and Harold Hamm, with Google’s $22 million settlement payment covering nearly a tenth of the project’s cost.

Why It Matters: This is more open corruption from this regime. Defense and tech giants with billion-dollar contracts are buying access, and Trump is selling the presidency piece by piece to fund his personal monument.

U.S. Arranging $20 Billion Private Finance Facility for Argentina

What Happened: Trump is assembling a $20 billion private finance facility to backstop Argentina’s debt. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the plan involves major banks and sovereign funds, adding to an earlier $20 billion U.S. currency swap. Trump publicly tied the aid to Milei’s political success, warning, “If he loses, we’re gone.”

Why It Matters: The deal enriches Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s associates while propping up a foreign autocrat—more evidence that under Trump, American foreign policy is for sale and shaped for friends and ideologues.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump vows federal ‘surge’ in more American cities to combat crime

What Happened: Trump announced plans to expand “Operation Summer Heat” nationwide, sending federal agents and National Guard troops into more Democratic-led cities like San Francisco and Chicago. Flanked by Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, he vowed to “make cities crime-free,” despite ongoing court orders blocking his earlier deployments.

Why It Matters: This is a test of how far Trump can push domestic militarization under the guise of law and order. By overriding state authority and defying the courts, he’s weaponizing federal power to crush opposition and turning America into a police state.

Trump Signs Memo Expanding His Authority to Spend Federal Money

What Happened: Trump signed a memorandum granting Pete Hegseth sweeping authority to divert unspent federal funds to pay military personnel during the shutdown, bypassing Congress’s constitutional power over the budget. The order also extends similar spending powers to the FBI and the White House budget office without legislative approval.

Why It Matters: This is another blatant power grab over federal spending. By usurping Congress’s control of the purse, Trump continues dismantling a core check on executive power and moving the country closer to dictatorial rule.

As Trump’s Federal Hiring Freeze Expires, He Puts New Restrictions in Place

What Happened: Trump replaced the federal hiring freeze with an order requiring political appointees to approve all new hires across federal agencies. The directive creates “strategic hiring committees” run by loyalists to screen applicants for ideological alignment with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump continues turning the civil service into a partisan machine. By forcing political vetting for every position, Trump is erasing government neutrality and locking in control over the federal workforce.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Vought says layoffs during shutdown likely to exceed 10,000 people

What Happened: OMB Director Russell Vought said the regime will keep RIFs rolling through Trump’s shutdown and expects the total federal purge to exceed 10,000. A federal judge signaled a temporary block may be coming, even as thousands across agencies already got notices.

Why It Matters: Trump and Russ Vought are using the shutdown as cover to purge the federal workforce and dismantle programs. It’s a coordinated Project 2025 play—gutting agencies, crippling public services, and replacing career officials with loyal operatives to cement long-term control.

Trump Team Plans IRS Overhaul to Enable Pursuit of Left-Leaning Groups

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to remake the IRS to investigate liberal donors and nonprofits, including George Soros and his affiliates. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and adviser Gary Shapley plan to replace agency lawyers with loyalists in the criminal division to target political enemies under the pretext of “terrorism financing.”

Why It Matters: This is the full weaponization of the IRS for political revenge. By turning tax enforcement into a partisan bludgeon, Trump is converting a watchdog agency into a tool to try to eliminate opposition and civil society—mirroring tactics used by Russia.

Trump Names More Foes He Wants Prosecuted as Bondi and Patel Look On

What Happened: Trump publicly named more figures he wants prosecuted—including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, and former Deputy AG Lisa Monaco—while Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, and Kash Patel stood silently beside him. All three have echoed Trump’s rhetoric, using DOJ resources to target his enemies and protect his allies.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department has become Trump’s personal weapon. What was once a guardian of the law now enforces his vendettas, marking the end of prosecutorial independence and the rise of justice by loyalty test.

Grijalva, Now Certified in Arizona, Demands Again That Johnson Seat Her

What Happened: Arizona’s election results were certified, confirming Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s victory in a special House race — but Speaker Mike Johnson is still refusing to swear her in. Johnson claims the House being out of session prevents the ceremony, despite having seated two Republicans under identical circumstances earlier this year.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s refusal defies precedent and blocks a duly elected member from taking office, nullifying the will of the voters. Democrats say he’s stalling to stop Grijalva from forcing a vote on the Epstein files—but it’s also a power test, signaling how far Johnson is willing to go to defy democratic norms.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Military Tactics by Border Patrol Agents in Chicago Fuel Backlash

What Happened: Border Patrol agents deployed deep inside U.S. cities are using military-style tactics in Trump’s immigration crackdown, resulting in violent clashes and a fatal shooting in Chicago. Dressed in combat gear and backed by armored vehicles, agents have raided homes with explosives, detained journalists, and patrolled neighborhoods once under local control.

Why It Matters: This is the continued militarization of domestic law enforcement. By unleashing Border Patrol as an occupying force in American cities, Trump is erasing the line between police and soldiers—and turning immigration policy into urban warfare.

Senate Democrats press Google, YouTube on Trump settlement

What Happened: Five Senate Democrats demanded answers about Google and YouTube’s $24.5 million settlement with Trump over his suspension, including why $22 million is funding the new White House State Ballroom. They also questioned whether Sundar Pichai’s White House dinner tied the payout to the DOJ’s active antitrust case and appeal strategy.

Why It Matters: This reeks of quid pro quo. A tech giant under federal scrutiny appears to be buying favor with the regime regulating it—more proof that under Trump, justice and accountability are up for sale.

Brown University rejects Trump’s offer for priority funding, citing concerns over academic freedom

What Happened: Brown University declined Trump’s proposed federal funding compact, warning it would undermine academic freedom and university independence. The offer promised “substantial grants” in exchange for adopting conservative-driven policies on admissions, gender definitions, and campus speech—terms MIT also rejected last week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s compact is a bid to co-opt higher education, trading money for ideological conformity. Brown’s refusal is a stand for academic integrity against a regime bent on turning universities into instruments of political control and indoctrination.

Rightwing Groups Help Trump’s Education Department Target School Districts

What Happened: Conservative groups like Defending Education and the America First Policy Institute are working with Trump’s Education Department to target schools with equity and transgender policies. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has promoted these activists in official releases, effectively outsourcing civil rights enforcement to partisan allies.

Why It Matters: The department has become a political weapon against diversity and inclusion. By deputizing right-wing groups to police classrooms, Trump is replacing impartial oversight with ideological enforcement.

US news outlets reject Pentagon press access policy

What Happened: More than 30 major news outlets—including Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and all major networks—rejected a new Pentagon policy labeling reporters “security risks” for seeking unapproved information. Pete Hegseth ordered noncompliant journalists to vacate the Pentagon by Wednesday, while Trump defended the crackdown as vital for “world peace.”

Why It Matters: This is the biggest assault on press freedom in modern U.S. history. By weaponizing national security to criminalize reporting and silence whistleblowers, the regime is using fear to crush scrutiny and tear down the First Amendment.

Retired general: Pentagon trying to ‘spoon-feed information’ to journalists with crackdown

What Happened: Retired Gen. Jack Keane condemned the Pentagon’s new media rules requiring journalists to sign loyalty pledges and banning coverage of unauthorized material without approval. The policy, driven by Pete Hegseth, restricts access and hands the Pentagon control over reporting on U.S. military operations.

Why It Matters: This is state-controlled journalism in all but name. By silencing independent reporting, Hegseth is gutting press freedom and turning the Pentagon into an unaccountable propaganda machine.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Border Patrol chase ends in arrest, tear gas deployed on Chicago protesters

What Happened: A Border Patrol car chase in Chicago escalated into chaos when agents fired tear gas at protesters, injuring both demonstrators and police. Two people were arrested after allegedly ramming a federal vehicle, while witnesses say agents used excessive force as crowds gathered and tensions flared.

Why It Matters: The violent confrontation underscores how Trump’s militarized immigration crackdown is turning American cities into war zones. With agents using riot tactics and local officials sidelined, civil unrest is spreading—and Chicago has become the testing ground for authoritarian-style law enforcement tactics and occupation.

This family visit to a military base ended with ICE deporting a Marine’s dad

What Happened: ICE agents detained the parents of U.S. Marine Steve Rios after they visited family at Camp Pendleton in California, later deporting his father, Esteban Rios, despite pending green card applications. Rios, wearing a “Proud Dad of a U.S. Marine” shirt, was taken into custody during Trump’s intensified immigration sweeps targeting even military families.

Why It Matters: The deportation shatters the promise that military service shields families from persecution. It’s a cruel symbol of Trump’s immigration regime, where loyalty and sacrifice mean nothing if you are an immigrant.

Supreme Court Signals Another Blow to Voting Rights Act

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled readiness to further weaken the Voting Rights Act during arguments over Louisiana’s congressional map, which includes two majority-Black districts. Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh questioned whether race-based remedies are still needed, hinting they may strike down key protections for minority representation.

Why It Matters: A ruling against Louisiana’s map would dismantle what remains of the Voting Rights Act and erase up to 19 Black-majority districts nationwide. It’s a calculated move to entrench Republican power through racial gerrymandering and undo decades of civil rights progress.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Rattles Vaccine Experts Over Aluminum

What Happened: Trump announced plans to remove aluminum from childhood vaccines after echoing RFK Jr.’s debunked claims linking it to autism. Scientists warned the move would cripple vaccine production, eliminating half of the nation’s polio, whooping cough, and flu shots that rely on aluminum for immune protection.

Why It Matters: The proposal fuses science denial with federal policy, threatening the foundation of childhood immunization. It’s another case of ideology overriding evidence-based science—risking deadly outbreaks to appease anti-vaccine extremists inside Trump’s government.

After CDC cuts, former officials say “we’re not prepared” for daily public health or emergencies

What Happened: After Trump officials purged about 600 CDC employees—on top of thousands purged earlier this year—former senior officials warned the agency is now incapable of handling daily public health duties or major crises. Eliminated offices include the ethics board, research review teams, and communications staff, gutting the infrastructure needed for outbreak response.

Why It Matters: The CDC is being hollowed out, leaving America exposed to the next pandemic or biothreat. Trump’s politicized purge replaces science with ideology, dismantling America’s frontline defense against diseases.

Panic as US federal workers scramble to find out if they’ve been fired: ‘I don’t have email access’

What Happened: Thousands of federal employees were blindsided as Trump officials issued mass layoff notices during the shutdown, with many locked out of government email and unable to confirm their status. About 4,200 workers across seven agencies were purged, including nearly all of the Department of Education’s special education staff.

Why It Matters: The mass purges are deliberate chaos. Trump is weaponizing the shutdown to dismantle federal agencies, destroy decades of public service, and cripple programs that safeguard America’s most vulnerable.

Trump Administration Decimates Birth Control Office in Layoffs

What Happened: Trump gutted the Office of Population Affairs, locking out nearly all staff and freezing the $300 million Title X program that funds birth control, STD testing, and infertility care for low-income women. Officials labeled the staff “nonessential,” even as a federal judge sought to block broader shutdown-related purges.

Why It Matters: This effectively ends America’s main family planning program. By dismantling the Title X program, Trump is stripping millions of women of reproductive care and destroying health policy.

Many rural schools rely on international teachers. Trump’s visa changes threaten that

What Happened: Trump’s executive order slaps a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas and rewrites the program to favor high-income applicants, effectively blocking rural school districts from sponsoring international teachers. In towns like Hardin, Montana, where one in five teachers are on visas, officials warn the move will decimate classrooms and deepen the educator shortage.

Why It Matters: Framed as protecting American jobs, the policy instead targets communities already on the brink. By pricing out foreign teachers, Trump is undermining rural education and destabilizing rural towns across America.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Threatens Spain With Higher Tariffs Over Defense Spending

What Happened: Trump threatened steep tariffs on Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused to boost defense spending to the demanded 5 percent of GDP—more than double NATO’s target. He called Spain a “laggard” and suggested expelling it from NATO, escalating weeks of personal attacks on the leader.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing trade to strong-arm allies. By punishing democratic partners who defy him, he continues fracturing NATO unity and turning alliance loyalty into a transactional deal.

Trump confirms he authorized CIA action in Venezuela

What Happened: In a major breach of protocol, Trump publicly admitted authorizing CIA operations inside Venezuela, citing “drug trafficking and migration” as justification. He refused to say whether the order included targeting President Nicolás Maduro and hinted at possible U.S. military strikes.

Why It Matters: Presidents don’t reveal covert missions for a reason. Trump’s disclosure endangers U.S. operatives, violates secrecy laws, and masks a bid for regime change in Venezuela under the false banner of counter-narcotics.

Trump Weighs Refugee Overhaul to Favor White Europeans and South Africans

What Happened: Trump is weighing a radical overhaul of the U.S. refugee program that would cap admissions at 7,500 a year and prioritize white South Africans, Europeans, and English-speaking applicants deemed aligned with “American values.” Draft plans call for canceling hundreds of thousands of pending cases and shifting refugee referrals from the U.N. to U.S. embassies—placing final authority directly in Trump’s hands.

Why It Matters: By favoring white, Western refugees and excluding the world’s most vulnerable, Trump is turning America’s refugee system into a tool of racial and ideological selection. It’s a gross extension of his broader effort to remake America’s identity around race, loyalty, and exclusion.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Allies Push to Bolster Putin-Backed Balkans Leader

What Happened: Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies are running a multimillion-dollar campaign to rehabilitate pro-Russian Bosnian leader Milorad Dodik, who faces sanctions and prosecution for defying international law. Backed by ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, pardoned by Trump, the effort portrays Dodik as a victim of “weaponized justice,” mirroring Trump’s own persecution narrative.

Why It Matters: Trump’s network is exporting his grievance politics to Europe. By backing Kremlin-aligned thugs and selling U.S. influence for profit, his allies are merging corruption, foreign lobbying, and authoritarian solidarity into one enterprise.

US Capitol police investigating flag with swastika in Republican representative’s office – report

What Happened: U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after a U.S. flag with a swastika was found inside the office of Republican Rep. Dave Taylor of Ohio. The altered U.S. flag, photographed behind a staffer during a virtual meeting, comes amid revelations of Nazi admiration and racist slurs in private chats among Young Republican leaders.

Why It Matters: The discovery underscores the normalization of extremist symbols inside the GOP’s ranks. What was once unthinkable in the halls of Congress now signals how far-right ideology has seeped into mainstream Republican spaces.

The not-so secret language of fascist fashion

What Happened: Fascism has rebranded itself through fashion, trading swastikas and combat boots for tradwife dresses, coded polo shirts, and “patriotic” slogans that smuggle extremist ideology into mainstream culture. From MAGA caps to ICE-style tactical vests, Trump-era aesthetics blur the line between nationalism and authoritarian chic.

Why It Matters: The far right’s visual code normalizes hate under the guise of style, turning fascism into something wearable—and marketable. When authoritarianism looks familiar, it becomes easier to ignore until it’s too late.

Vance says young Republicans accused of racism shouldn’t have their lives ‘ruined’

What Happened: JD Vance defended Young Republican leaders exposed for racist and pro-Hitler messages in a leaked group chat, saying “kids do stupid things” and shouldn’t have their lives “ruined.”

Why It Matters: Vance’s defense normalizes explicit racism from a new generation of GOP operatives—men, not kids, in their late 20s and 30s who discussed gas chambers, rape, and slurs against Black people. By dismissing it as “free expression,” he’s helping mainstream hate speech.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

EIA expects heating US homes by electricity to cost more this winter than last year

What Happened: The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects households heating with electricity will pay about 4% more this winter as power prices rise from AI data centers, industrial electrification, and limited supply growth. Natural gas costs will stay mostly flat, while propane and heating oil users are expected to pay less.

Why It Matters: As data centers and industry devour power faster than the grid can expand, Americans are footing the bill, and the federal government is doing nothing to ease the higher costs.

CEO Warns of ‘Black Swan Event’ Under Trump

What Happened: Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford warned that Trump’s immigration crackdowns could trigger a “black swan event” in U.S. agriculture by destroying the immigrant workforce sustaining farms. ICE raids and labor shortages are already impacting production, with Ford stating that even an eight-hour labor gap could devastate dairy herds and supply chains.

Why It Matters: Trump’s anti-immigrant crusade is courting an economic and food security disaster. By gutting the workforce that feeds America, Trump is turning political theater into a self-inflicted crisis for farmers and consumers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Democratic governors form a public health alliance in rebuke of Trump administration

What Happened: Fourteen Democratic governors and Guam formed the Governors’ Public Health Alliance to coordinate data sharing, messaging, and emergency preparedness as Trump’s administration guts federal health leadership. The effort follows turmoil at RFK Jr.’s HHS, where vaccine skepticism and sidelining of the CDC have paralyzed national response efforts.

Jack Smith slams DOJ for case against Comey, not investigating Signal use by Hegseth, Waltz

What Happened: Former special counsel Jack Smith accused Trump’s Justice Department of corrupt political prosecutions, denouncing the rushed indictment of ex-FBI Director James Comey and the decision to drop a corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams for political cooperation. Smith also condemned Pam Bondi for refusing to investigate Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz’s illegal use of Signal to coordinate Yemen strikes.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump From Firing Government Workers During Shutdown

What Happened: A federal judge issued an injunction halting Trump’s plan to purge thousands of federal employees amid the ongoing shutdown, calling the move an abuse of executive power. Judge Susan Illston said the White House “assumed the laws don’t apply to them,” siding with unions that accused Trump of using his shutdown to illegally gut the civil service.

County judge in Chicago area bars ICE from arresting people at court

What Happened: Cook County’s chief judge issued an order prohibiting ICE from detaining anyone attending court, after weeks of arrests that terrified immigrants and witnesses across Chicago. The order follows public defender warnings and protests after agents began staking out courthouses.

‘The Cavalry Is Coming’: Indivisible Predicts Historic ‘No Kings’ Turnout

What Happened: Indivisible organizers expect Oct. 18’s “No Kings” protests to become the largest mass demonstration in U.S. history, with over 2,000 rallies and millions expected nationwide. The movement, reborn after Trump’s reelection, is mobilizing against his authoritarian policies—and warning Democrats that complacency won’t be tolerated.

📊 By the Numbers

$40 billion — Pledged U.S. bailout for Argentina’s economy tied to Milei’s reelection

$20 billion — Additional private finance facility Trump is arranging for Argentina’s debt

$24.5 million — Google and YouTube’s settlement with Trump over his suspension

$250 million — Price tag for Trump’s presidential ballroom project

$22 million — Portion of that settlement redirected to fund Trump’s new White House State Ballroom

>30 — Major outlets rejecting the Pentagon’s new press-access rules

10,000+ — Federal employees expected to be purged during Trump’s shutdown, according to OMB Director Russ Vought

600 — CDC staff purged in latest round (on top of an earlier purge)

4,200 — Federal workers already locked out or purged across seven agencies

5% — Defense-spending level Trump is pressuring Spain to meet (well above NATO’s 2%)

7,500 — Proposed annual refugee cap under Trump’s overhaul, favoring white Europeans and South Africans

2 — Majority-Black Louisiana districts at risk in the VRA case

$300 million — Title X program for women’s reproductive health frozen after Trump gutted the Office of Population Affairs

4% — Projected rise in household electricity heating costs this winter as energy prices climb due to data centers and limited supply

2,000+ — “No Kings” rallies expected nationwide

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Pentagon press crackdown escalates — Will major outlets file coordinated legal challenges or splinter under threat?

Federal purge via shutdown continues — Can courts halt RIFs before entire programs are dismantled?

IRS as a political weapon — How soon before Bessent and allies formalize a unit to target nonprofits and donors?

Argentina bailout quid pro quo — Will Congress or federal watchdogs launch investigations into the corruption and political favoritism behind Trump’s $40 billion bailout deal?

Domestic troop surge into cities — Will the courts be able to block Trump’s deployments, or allow him to expand military control over U.S. streets?

Refugee program rewrite — How fast will State and DHS move to cancel pending cases and re-rank applicants?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption-as-Governance — Foreign aid, settlements, and federal access are being monetized to reward allies and bankroll Trump’s personal projects.

Power Consolidation in Plain Sight — Executive memos are sidestepping Congress on spending, hiring, and deployments—further eroding checks and balances.

Weaponized Bureaucracy — The IRS, DOJ, and Education Dept are being retooled to punish enemies and enforce ideological control.

Militarized Domestic Policy + Muzzled Press — Border Patrol tactics in cities and Pentagon gag rules aim to suppress dissent and scrutiny simultaneously.

Economic Headwinds — AI-driven power costs, labor crackdowns, and tariffs are feeding inflation, supply stress, and rural school crises.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.