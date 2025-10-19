Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs
4hEdited

My very strong belief is of all the illegal horrors going on in this regime ICE is the one we need to put our concentrated focus and protest on. We don’t know who these thugs even are. I doubt many of them are actually trained agents of any kind. Vigilantes, bounty hunters, morally challenged men who took a giant sign on bonus, and common criminals. Look closely at these men. Overweight, slovenly, no obvious expertise with weapons or crowd control. The whole country needs to be on the streets up in arms demanding the masks and sunglasses come off, and badges with clear identification be worn by all. This isn’t Russia and a secret police force is not something we should be willing to tolerate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vel Santic's avatar
Vel Santic
2hEdited

All NONtRumputinist and ANTItRumputinist Americans, please join all the forces and strategies in order to incapacitate and remove the monstrously felonious criminal tRumputin&his entire, I repeat, entire reign of terror!! this pandemonium is not only like in terrorist putin's russia, it's even worse at some ways than even that!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture