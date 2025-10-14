National Guard members walk at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview facility in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Indonesian president asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in ‘hot mic’ moment

What Happened: After a Gaza summit in Egypt, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was caught on a hot mic asking Trump to set up a meeting with his son Eric, a Trump Organization executive. Trump agreed, saying, “I’ll have Eric call you,” despite his family’s ongoing business interests in Indonesia.

Why It Matters: The exchange underscores the endless corruption at the heart of Trump’s presidency. Foreign leaders courting Trump’s family for access or deals show how U.S. foreign policy has been hijacked by the Trumps’ private business interests.

Trump Allies Sold Sponsorships to What Appeared to Be a Treasury Event. It Wasn’t.

What Happened: A pro-Trump fund, 1789 Capital, falsely marketed an “Inaugural U.S. Treasury A.I. Summit” to tech companies, implying it was a government event featuring Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Sponsors were promised VIP perks and access to senior officials. Following media inquiries, organizers quietly renamed it the “AI Summit on American Prosperity,” and the Treasury confirmed that it had never approved the materials.

Why It Matters: It’s influence-peddling disguised as policy. Trump’s allies are cashing in on official access, using the Treasury’s name to sell sponsorships and curry favor.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Congress is losing its grip on the power to spend Americans’ money

What Happened: Budget chief Russell Vought is using the shutdown to cancel contracts, freeze billions in approved funds, and secretly withhold $5 billion in foreign aid through “pocket rescissions.” Even Republican lawmakers admit Congress is being cut out as Trump’s team seizes spending powers once reserved for the legislative branch.

Why It Matters: By continuing to hijack Congress’s control of the purse, Trump is centralizing financial authority in the presidency—another authoritarian move that is a direct attack on checks and balances.

Trump, Feeling Emboldened, Pushes Agenda Into Higher Gear

What Happened: In 48 hours, Trump purged federal workers, threatened sweeping new China tariffs, and ordered the indictment of New York’s attorney general over prosecutors’ objections. He’s deploying troops at home, weaponizing the Justice Department, and tracking corporate loyalty—while business leaders respond with donations and silence.

Why It Matters: Trump wields unchecked power across government and industry. The institutions that once contained him have collapsed into obedience, leaving the U.S. presidency transformed into an authoritarian machine driven by loyalty, vengeance, and fear.

North Carolina Republicans announce plans to vote on a new congressional map

What Happened: North Carolina Republicans announced plans to redraw the state’s congressional map, joining a nationwide GOP push to secure Trump’s narrow House majority before next year’s midterms. Lawmakers aim to add another Republican seat by targeting the state’s lone competitive Democratic district, while Democratic Gov. Josh Stein has no veto power to block the move.

Why It Matters: By redrawing maps outside the normal census cycle, Trump-aligned Republicans are undermining fair elections and eroding voters’ power in a bid to lock in one-party rule through gerrymandered districts.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Senior prosecutor removed as Lindsey Halligan reshapes key US attorney’s office

What Happened: Senior prosecutor Maggie Cleary was forced out after Trump ally Lindsey Halligan took over the Eastern District of Virginia, one of the nation’s most powerful U.S. attorney offices. Halligan has since purged career prosecutors who resisted politicized cases targeting Trump’s enemies, including James Comey and Letitia James.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department has been turned into Trump’s personal enforcement arm. Halligan’s purge highlights a system where loyalty replaces law, and prosecution becomes a tool of political retribution.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Major Media Outlets Rebuff New Pentagon Press Policy

What Happened: The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and CNN have rejected a new Pentagon policy restricting journalists’ contact with military sources. Outlets that refuse to sign lose press badges and office access under the rule, pushed by Pete Hegseth, which warns that unauthorized disclosures could bring “adverse consequences” for military personnel—language press advocates say is unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: The policy is a brazen attack on press freedom. By threatening to cut off independent outlets and elevate loyal propagandists, Trump’s Pentagon is moving toward state-controlled media—a tactic to silence scrutiny and control the narrative.

DHS leans into propaganda with militaristic action videos

What Happened: DHS has begun releasing militarized, “Call of Duty” style recruitment videos of ICE raids—complete with dramatic music, influencers, and staged arrests. Spearheaded by Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, the gross clips glorify enforcement tactics and blur the line between propaganda and policing.

Why It Matters: The videos represent a new form of state-sponsored fearmongering. By turning domestic raids into political spectacle, DHS is normalizing militarized policing and fusing law enforcement with cruel campaign propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Mass. 13-year-old was picked up by ICE after a police interaction and now he’s hundreds of miles from home

What Happened: A 13-year-old boy from Everett, Massachusetts, was seized by ICE and secretly transferred to a juvenile facility in Virginia just hours after a judge ordered his release. His Brazilian family had been told to pick him up from local police custody, only to discover ICE had taken him instead.

Why It Matters: It’s another chilling display of ICE’s unchecked power. Defying a federal court order to detain a child across state lines shows how federal agents are operating above the law—ignoring court rulings and targeting minors with no regard for due process or basic human rights.

Tackles, projectiles and gunfire: Many fear ICE tactics are growing more violent

What Happened: ICE raids in Chicago and other cities have turned violent, with agents firing pepper balls, tear gas, and even live rounds during sweeps and protests. Footage shows officers tackling civilians, aiming guns at bystanders, and injuring journalists—including a CBS reporter hit by a chemical round in Broadview, Illinois.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation force has become a militarized arm of repression. What was once immigration enforcement is now open state violence—shredding civil rights and terrorizing communities under the guise of “law and order.”

How a small Chicago suburb became a flash point in ICE’s crackdown

What Happened: Broadview, Illinois, home to a major ICE facility, has become the epicenter of Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz.” Weekly protests over mass detentions have turned violent, with ICE agents firing pepper balls and striking demonstrators with vehicles. A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s National Guard deployment.

Why It Matters: Broadview has become a snapshot of Trump’s war on America, where federal force replaces law and dissent meets violence. The chaos shows how the regime uses violence to try and crush opposition, turning a suburban town into Trump’s promised military testing ground.

Growing number of US veterans face arrest over Ice raid protests

What Happened: The Guardian found at least eight U.S. veterans arrested or seeking damages after anti-ICE protests, including 70-year-old Air Force veteran Dana Briggs and Marine veteran John Cerrone in Broadview, Illinois. A judge issued a restraining order limiting agents’ use of riot weapons as DHS lied about a “1,000%” surge in assaults—amid outrage over ICE staging raids from a Chicago VA hospital parking lot.

Why It Matters: Veterans are being brutalized by the same government they served. Turning VA property into a base for ICE raids shows how Trump’s regime has twisted institutions of service into tools of repression and fear.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Historic wave of retirements is putting huge strains on the government

What Happened: More than 250,000 federal employees have exited in recent months through retirements and buyouts, with 154,000 leaving under Trump’s latest workforce cuts. The Office of Personnel Management faces a massive backlog—processing over 35,000 retirements amid a government shutdown that’s delaying final payments and paperwork across agencies.

Why It Matters: The exodus is crippling the federal government’s ability to function. As Trump’s layoffs and shutdown collide, agencies are losing institutional knowledge and capacity at historic speed—leaving critical services understaffed.

Hundreds of CDC layoffs reversed, but biodefense preparedness staff hit

What Happened: The CDC reversed roughly 740 of 1,300 purges after wiping out teams handling measles, Ebola, and suicide prevention. Yet hundreds in biodefense, data analytics, and ethics oversight remain terminated—including top-clearance officials who liaised with intelligence agencies on biosecurity and chemical threats.

Why It Matters: These cuts cripple America’s disease defense network. By gutting experts on pandemics and biodefense, Trump is dismantling the country’s first line of protection against biological threats—leaving Americans dangerously exposed.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory lays off 550 workers

What Happened: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is purging 550 employees—about 10% of its staff—in what officials called a “realignment” unrelated to the shutdown. The move follows Trump’s cuts that have already reduced NASA’s workforce by nearly 20%.

Why It Matters: The purge guts one of America’s premier research centers and undermines U.S. space innovation. By hollowing out JPL, Trump is erasing decades of scientific progress and ceding America’s leadership in exploration and technology.

Drug-resistant superbugs’ spread surging, World Health Organization warns

What Happened: The World Health Organization warned that one in six bacterial infections worldwide now resists antibiotics, with resistance rising in over 40% of tracked drugs. Common bacteria like E. coli and K. pneumoniae are becoming untreatable, while the U.S. CDC reports a 70% spike in “nightmare bacteria” infections since 2019, driven by overuse and weak health systems.

Why It Matters: The world is sliding toward a post-antibiotic era. As resistance outpaces research, once-curable infections could again become deadly—turning routine surgeries and childbirth into life-threatening risks, especially as Trump guts U.S. health agencies and purges the scientists needed to fight these threats.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Has a Different Plan to Oust Maduro This Time Around

What Happened: Trump has relaunched efforts to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, this time framing it as an “anti-drug” mission instead of regime change. His regime hiked the bounty on Maduro to $50 million, labeled Venezuelan-linked cartels as terrorists, and authorized airstrikes on alleged drug vessels.

Why It Matters: It’s regime change rebranded as law enforcement. By casting Maduro as a “drug lord,” Trump is laying the groundwork for military action without oversight or Congressional approval—risking wider regional chaos.

The U.S. has stepped in with an extraordinary bailout of Argentina. Here’s what it means

What Happened: Trump approved a $20 billion bailout for Argentina engineered by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who directed U.S. funds to purchase pesos and stabilize markets ahead of Argentina’s elections. The move directly benefits major hedge funds, including those run by Bessent’s former colleagues, whose portfolios are heavily exposed to Argentine debt.

Why It Matters: While U.S. farmers struggle with rising costs and lost export markets because of Argentina, Trump is using taxpayer money to bail out his friend. It’s a stark betrayal of American workers, and an outrageous display of insider favoritism and mass corruption.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Behind Russia’s battlefield drone surge in Ukraine? Chinese factories.

What Happened: China’s exports of fiber-optic cables and lithium-ion batteries to Russia surged tenfold between July and August, supplying key components for Moscow’s battlefield drones. These materials are helping Russia produce jamming-resistant fiber-optic drones, intensifying its genocidal campaign of destruction across Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Beijing’s massive tech transfers have been fueling Putin’s genocidal war. By quietly arming Russia through dual-use exports, China has deepened its alliance with Moscow and directly enabled the devastation and mass murder in Ukraine.

Kremlin issues veiled threats towards Moldova, cites Ukraine as warning

What Happened: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Moldova could share Ukraine’s “fate” after the pro-European Action and Solidarity Party won a parliamentary majority. Moscow lashed out at Moldova’s new defense strategy, naming Russia as its top threat, even after Russian attacks and disinformation operations during their recent election.

Why It Matters: From propaganda to military leverage in Transnistria, Russia is again threatening countries that choose democracy. Any nation aligning with the EU faces Russia’s threats of attacks or invasion—part of Moscow’s broader campaign of destabilization and conquest to drag its neighbors back into its sphere of influence.

Estonia spots Russian troops without insignia near border — officials say ‘not a new tactic’

What Happened: Estonia shut down its Saatse Boot border crossing after seven armed men in unmarked uniforms were spotted on a road inside Russian territory. Officials called it a precaution amid mounting provocations, including MiG-31 airspace breaches and drone incursions into NATO territory—echoing the Kremlin’s 2014 “little green men” invasion in Crimea.

Why It Matters: It’s another test of NATO’s resolve. By sending unidentified troops to the border, Russia continues escalating its warfare just below the threshold of open conflict—probing for weakness.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

China shows no sign of backing down while issuing call for US to withdraw tariff threat

What Happened: Beijing rebuffed Trump’s latest threat of a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, urging Washington to withdraw “erroneous practices” after Trump moved to impose sweeping trade and export controls. The clash follows China’s new restrictions on rare earth exports — vital for U.S. electronics and defense — which Trump called an “out of the blue” provocation.

Why It Matters: With exports plunging and tariffs mounting, the global supply chain faces renewed turmoil — and the risk of a full-blown economic confrontation that could upend markets and drive inflation worldwide.

US consumers shouldering 55 percent of Trump tariff costs: Goldman Sachs

What Happened: A Goldman Sachs analysis shows Americans are paying the price for Trump’s tariffs—shouldering 55% of the costs, while foreign exporters cover just 18%. Consumer prices have jumped nearly 3% as businesses pass expenses down the line, contradicting Trump’s claim that tariffs make other countries “pay.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is a self-inflicted tax on Americans. His economic policies are squeezing consumers, stoking inflation, and straining global trade—all for a political talking point built on a lie.

Uncertainty over the economy and tariffs forces many retailers to be cautious on holiday hiring

What Happened: Retailers are cutting or delaying holiday hiring as Trump’s tariff war and a slowing economy darken the outlook. Firms like American Christmas, Radial, and Bath & Body Works are scaling back, while major chains like Target and Macy’s stay silent. Total hiring could fall below 500,000—its weakest level in 16 years—as companies brace for higher costs and weaker demand.

Why It Matters: The hiring freeze reflects deep unease triggered by Trump’s chaotic trade and economic policies. With prices rising and growth stalling, this holiday season could mark the moment consumer confidence and the broader economy begin to crack.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

New England courts become a battleground for challenges to Trump

What Happened: Federal judges across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire have become a hub for legal challenges to Trump’s policies, ruling against him in 46 of 51 cases. From deportations to education cuts and funding freezes, judges have repeatedly blocked measures they say violate constitutional rights — even as the Supreme Court’s conservative majority often sides with Trump.

Airports say they won’t air Kristi Noem shutdown video at TSA checkpoints

What Happened: Major airports in cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, and Cleveland refused to broadcast a DHS video where Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the government shutdown and flight delays. Airport officials said the message violated policies and possibly the Hatch Act, which bans political activity using public resources.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

250,000 — Federal employees who’ve exited in recent months through retirements and buyouts under Trump’s workforce purge

740 — CDC layoffs reversed after public outrage, out of 1,300 total purge

550 — NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory employees purged, nearly 10% of its staff

$5 billion — Foreign aid funds secretly withheld by Trump’s budget chief through “pocket rescissions”

$20 billion — U.S. taxpayer bailout for Argentina benefiting Trump allies’ hedge funds

$50 million — Bounty Trump placed on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

55% — Share of Trump’s tariff costs now paid by U.S. consumers, according to Goldman Sachs

500,000 — Estimated ceiling for U.S. holiday hiring, the weakest level in 16 years amid Trump’s economic chaos

7 — Armed, unmarked Russian troops, “little green men,” spotted near Estonia’s border, echoing Crimea’s 2014 invasion tactics

8 — U.S. veterans arrested or seeking damages after anti-ICE protests in Illinois

1 in 6 — Bacterial infections worldwide resistant to antibiotics, per WHO

10x — Increase in Chinese exports of drone components to Russia between July and August

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s consolidation of power is accelerating — Will Congress or the courts intervene before he fully seizes control of the federal purse and federal agencies?

Foreign corruption is deepening — How long before Trump’s family’s business entanglements trigger a full-scale international bribery investigation?

DHS’s propaganda machine is growing — Will social media platforms keep amplifying state-produced propaganda videos that glorify raids and violence?

Russia is escalating across Europe — Could a border incident in Estonia or Poland become the flashpoint that tests NATO’s credibility?

Media censorship is tightening — Will major outlets keep resisting Trump’s Pentagon and DHS press restrictions, or will access pressures force compliance?

The federal workforce is collapsing — Can critical agencies like CDC, NASA, and OPM still function as mass retirements and purges gut institutional expertise?

Economic fallout is spreading — Will Trump’s tariffs and trade wars trigger a deeper global recession as consumer prices and layoffs keep climbing?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Regime of Corruption — From foreign leaders courting his family to fake Treasury events and billion-dollar bailouts for foreign allies, corruption is the operating system of his presidency.

Authoritarian Propaganda — State agencies like DHS and the Pentagon are using fear, censorship, and spectacle to control the narrative and intimidate dissent.

Global Instability Rising — Trump’s erratic tariffs and geopolitical meddling are destabilizing alliances, empowering adversaries like Russia and China, and driving the U.S. toward economic crisis.

Collapse of Governance — Mass retirements, purges, and shutdowns are hollowing out federal agencies, crippling America’s ability to respond to crises or enforce laws.

Militarization at Home — ICE raids, DHS propaganda, and troop deployments show how Trump is turning domestic enforcement into a campaign of intimidation and control.

