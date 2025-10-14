Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

Cindy
5h

After reading this Trump Tranny Tracker, what in the world is tRump is up to with getting so powerful on gripping every $ on crypto currency? What is his plan? And 🙏 that we win our democracy back ! I really really don't understand why we are keeping these goons in the shite house. I believe that they have shown enough corruption!

Harper Thorpe
5h

TRUMP’S RIVIERA OF THE MIDDLE EAST PLAN IS STILL ALIVE AND WELL!

This is his potential “personal” reward for getting a Gaza “cease fire” deal signed. No, there isn’t a “peace deal” yet, and only the first 5 points of a 20-point peace proposal have been executed.

ICYMI - A FORMAL PROPOSAL FOR GAZA REDEVELOPMENT has been submitted by Trump himself - the "GREAT Trust" (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust). And you were wondering why Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump had such prominent roles during the recent few days?!

FROM TRUMP’S 20-POINT PEACE PLAN (Verbatim, but with CAPS added for emphasis):

9. GAZA WILL BE GOVERNED will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, THE “BOARD OF PEACE,” WILL BE HEADED AND CHAIRED BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump's peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

10. A TRUMP ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PLAN to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

11. A SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

FROM THE “GREAT” PROPOSAL OR IMPLIED BY OMISSION:

STATUS OF GAZA: Gaza will be placed under a temporary U.S.-led custodianship for up to 10 YEARS.

ECONOMY OF GAZA: Gaza will be transformed into a regional hub for tourism, trade, and technology. It includes several large-scale projects, such as an "Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone" and new luxury resorts, to be funded by private and public investment.

RELOCATION: Gaza’s residents will be offered financial incentives to leave.

POINT OF CONTENTION: The entity or entities that fund and manage the reconstruction (Trump’s “Board of Peace”) will wield immense influence and control over the reconstruction and who participates. Different than the alternative Arab and Palestinian-led proposals, Trump’s proposal limits Palestinian agency in their own reconstruction.

NEEDLESS TO SAY, the GREAT Trust proposal is not one that would benefit the people of Gaza, but instead, it would benefit Trump, his family, financial partners, and Middle East partners (most of whom lead aligned autocracies). And yes, Netanyahu supports this proposal because it effectively leads to the displacement of Gazans he intended to eliminate!

© 2025 Olga Lautman
