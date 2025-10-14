The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.Credit...Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 11-12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto spent millions to defeat Sherrod Brown and elect allies. It’s ready for a repeat in 2026

What Happened: After spending $40 million to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024, the crypto industry is gearing up for an even bigger 2026 push. Pro-crypto PACs have amassed hundreds of millions to elect allies and punish skeptics, with Trump-backed Sen. Jon Husted facing Brown’s comeback bid. The super PAC Fairshake alone holds $141 million in cash.

Why It Matters: Crypto has become a political weapon of corruption, flooding elections to buy influence and handpick candidates. As Trump rewrites laws to enrich himself and his allies, his push to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” fuses money with power—turning deregulation into a cash pipeline for his family and inner circle.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump administration officials seriously discussing invoking Insurrection Act, sources say

What Happened: Senior Trump officials are weighing the use of the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty U.S. troops for domestic law enforcement. The proposal comes as courts and governors push back against Trump’s National Guard deployments to cities like Portland and Chicago.

Why It Matters: Invoking the Insurrection Act would be a dangerous escalation—authorizing troops to police American streets. It underscores Trump’s drive to override state authority and normalize military force as a tool of domestic control.

Trump says military members will be paid despite government shutdown

What Happened: Trump announced he will “use his authority” to pay U.S. troops during the shutdown, ordering Pete Hegseth to release funds by October 15. More than 1.3 million service members are currently working without pay, while 750,000 federal employees remain furloughed as the shutdown stretches into its second week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move bypasses Congress and weaponizes the military for political gain. By exploiting troops’ suffering to pose as their rescuer, he’s seeking to secure their loyalty while centralizing power in the presidency and dismantling the constitutional guardrails meant to restrain him.

Trump escalates his use of federal power to target Democratic states

What Happened: Trump officials have repeatedly canceled or redirected federal funds to punish Democratic-led states during the shutdown, slashing billions from infrastructure and clean energy projects in New York, California, and Illinois. At the same time, the regime has closed regional offices, moved agencies, and sent National Guard troops into blue states over governors’ objections—while rewarding GOP strongholds with new funding.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the federal government to reward loyalty and punish dissent. By turning public administration into a tool of partisan retribution, he’s using state power the way autocrats do—crushing opposition and dismantling the principle of equal governance.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal Judges, Warning of ‘Judicial Crisis,’ Fault Supreme Court’s Emergency Orders

What Happened: Dozens of federal judges told The New York Times that the Supreme Court’s secretive emergency rulings on Trump policies have sown confusion and eroded trust in the judiciary. Of 65 judges surveyed, 47 criticized the Court’s handling of its “shadow docket,” which has repeatedly upheld Trump’s actions on immigration, spending, and mass firings without public explanation.

Why It Matters: The backlash reveals a deep fracture within the judiciary as Trump’s influence corrodes institutional norms. By rubber-stamping executive power in the shadows, the Supreme Court is echoing Trump’s authoritarian attacks on judicial independence and undermining public faith in the rule of law.

Feds deploy tear gas in another Chicago neighborhood: ‘We chased federal agents out of Albany Park today’

What Happened: Federal agents used tear gas and detained at least one person during a raid in Chicago’s Albany Park, prompting outrage from residents and officials. Witnesses said agents fired chemical munitions without the two verbal warnings required by court order. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and State Sen. Graciela Guzmán joined neighbors in confronting the agents, who ultimately retreated as crowds chanted, “We chased federal agents out of Albany Park today.”

Why It Matters: The raid violated a federal court order and heightened fear in immigrant neighborhoods already under siege. By defying judicial limits and using violent tactics, federal agents are escalating their assault on civil rights and deepening the trauma inflicted on vulnerable communities.

‘Cavalier and aggressive’: why are border agents flooding into US cities?

What Happened: Under hardline chief Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol agents have become a core part of Trump’s mass deportation campaign—operating far from the border in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. Agents have joined ICE raids, carried out warrantless searches, and used violent tactics, including the recent shooting of a woman in Chicago.

Why It Matters: The expansion of Border Patrol into U.S. cities marks a dangerous step toward authoritarian-style policing. By blurring the line between border enforcement and domestic control, Trump’s regime is eroding Fourth Amendment protections and normalizing military-style crackdowns on American soil.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘A First Amendment problem’: Lawsuit over book bans at Department of Defense schools

What Happened: The ACLU sued Trump in April, arguing that the Pentagon’s removal of nearly 600 books from Department of Defense schools violates the First Amendment. The banned titles—many addressing race, gender, and LGBTQ+ issues—were pulled under Pete Hegseth’s order ending cultural awareness programs and prohibiting “divisive” content. The lawsuit seeks to restore the books and stop future bans.

Why It Matters: This is the first major federal challenge to Trump’s book purges. By censoring what military children can read, the regime is extending its culture war into classrooms—testing how far government power can go in silencing ideas and rewriting education.

Maga figures back Bukele’s call for Trump to crack down on US judges

What Happened: El Salvador’s dictator Nayib Bukele urged Trump to “impeach corrupt judges,” echoing his own 2021 judicial purge. MAGA figures like Elon Musk and Stephen Miller amplified the call as threats against U.S. judges hit record highs under Trump.

Why It Matters: This is the dictator’s playbook. Trump and his allies are adopting authoritarian tactics—targeting judges, undermining courts, and eroding the rule of law. It’s a direct assault on judicial independence and the foundation of American democracy.

For Trump, Media Manipulation Is His Show of Force

What Happened: Trump has remade the White House press corps to favor loyal right-wing influencers over traditional journalists. Handpicked creators now get front-row access, briefing questions, and government embeds, while outlets like the AP are banned for rejecting Trump-approved language. Press events have morphed into stage-managed showcases amplifying Trump’s message and smearing critics.

Why It Matters: Trump has weaponized the presidency into a propaganda machine. By replacing journalism with loyalist influencers, he’s erasing press freedom and turning information control into a tool for manipulation and rule.

Johnson describes planned No Kings rally as ‘hate America,’ ‘pro-Hamas’ gathering

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson denounced the upcoming “No Kings” rally—organized to protest Trump’s authoritarianism—as a “hate America” and “pro-Hamas” event.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s smear turns peaceful protest into “terrorism,” straight out of the authoritarian playbook. By labeling critics as enemies of the state, Trump’s allies are criminalizing dissent and pushing America closer to open repression.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Chicago ICE crackdown’s first casualty, a father of two, had built a quiet life in the US

What Happened: Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, a 38-year-old father of two from Mexico, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Franklin Park, Illinois, during an immigration sweep. DHS claimed he was a “criminal alien” who drove at agents, but witnesses and video show he was unarmed and fleeing after dropping off his children at school. He had no criminal record.

Why It Matters: Villegas Gonzalez’s killing exposes the brutality of militarized immigration enforcement. The death of an unarmed father over minor traffic offenses shows how federal agents are using deadly force to terrorize immigrant communities and the public.

Neighbor shielded 7-year-old during South Shore federal raid: ‘I didn’t want them to take her’

What Happened: During a Sept. 30 raid in Chicago’s South Shore, ICE agents stormed an apartment building with smoke bombs and zip ties, arresting 37 people. A neighbor sheltered a 7-year-old Venezuelan girl and her mother as agents targeted units marked with coded stickers and a map labeling apartments as “vacant” or “firearms,” indicating prior surveillance.

Why It Matters: The raid reveals how Trump’s immigration crackdown has morphed into urban warfare. Using surveillance mapping and military-style tactics against U.S. and migrant families, ICE is fueling fear, violating civil rights, and normalizing violence against communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Administration Is Bringing Back Scores of C.D.C. Experts Fired in Error

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly reinstated hundreds of CDC employees after mistakenly purging top scientists, including leaders of the measles and Ebola response teams and editors of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Officials called it a “technical correction,” but the fiasco follows months of chaos under RFK Jr., who previously purged senior CDC leadership.

Why It Matters: It’s absolute chaos inside the agency meant to keep Americans safe and stop deadly diseases. RFK Jr. and Trump have turned the CDC into a battleground, crippling the experts needed to contain outbreaks at home and abroad.

Trump slashes mental health agency as shutdown drags on

What Happened: Trump officials purged over 100 employees at SAMHSA—the agency running the 988 suicide hotline and federal mental health grants—slashing its staff nearly in half amid the shutdown.

Why It Matters: Gutting SAMHSA devastates America’s mental health safety net and endangers suicide prevention and addiction services. It’s part of Trump’s broader effort to dismantle public health infrastructure.

More than 60K defense civilians have left under Hegseth—but officials are mum on the effects

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has cut over 60,000 Pentagon civilian jobs—about 7.6% of the workforce—through purges, buyouts, and early retirements. The rushed overhaul caused chaos, with illegal terminations, stranded employees, and a hiring freeze that paralyzed operations.

Why It Matters: The purge has drained expertise and crippled morale, weakening U.S. defense readiness. It’s part of a broader Project 2025 effort to gut federal agencies and replace career officials with political loyalists.

Special education staff decimated after Trump administration shutdown firings: Sources

What Happened: Trump’s shutdown purge gutted the Department of Education’s special education division, firing nearly all staff overseeing the $15 billion Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services was effectively wiped out, halting federal funding oversight and compliance monitoring.

Why It Matters: It’s a direct attack on children with disabilities and the laws meant to protect them. With no one left to run IDEA, Trump has turned special education into collateral damage.

U.S. measles cases continue to climb, with outbreaks across the country

What Happened: Measles cases in the U.S. have surged to 1,563—the highest in over 30 years—with outbreaks in 41 states. Public health officials warn the true number may exceed 5,000 as infections spread in Texas, Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina, largely among unvaccinated children.

Why It Matters: Falling vaccination rates and anti-vaccine conspiracies from RFK Jr. and other officials are fueling a preventable public health crisis. The resurgence of measles underscores the collapse of trust and competence within America’s public health system under Trump.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s 100% tariff threat sparks defiance from Beijing

What Happened: Beijing pledged “corresponding measures” after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports in retaliation for China’s new export curbs on rare earth minerals vital to U.S. defense and manufacturing. The move shatters a fragile trade truce and imperils a pending agreement as both sides harden positions ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Why It Matters: The renewed trade war threatens to upend global supply chains and drive inflation further up across key U.S. industries. Trump’s erratic tariffs are sowing chaos, risking economic fallout at home while steering U.S.-China relations toward full-scale confrontation.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia cuts Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukrainian grid to test Russian link as blackout nears 3 weeks, Kyiv says

What Happened: Russia has disconnected the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Ukraine’s grid to test its integration into Russia’s power network, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister. The plant has endured a three-week blackout, running on backup generators after Russian strikes damaged a key power line. Kyiv condemned the move as “an attempted theft” and warned of nuclear risks.

Why It Matters: The disconnection is a grave escalation in Russia’s weaponization of energy and nuclear infrastructure. By seizing control of Zaporizhzhia’s power supply, Moscow is endangering nuclear safety and openly defying international law.

As Russian Aggression Turns West, Poland Says It’s Ready

What Happened: Poland has emerged as NATO’s eastern stronghold, raising defense spending to a record 4.7% of GDP—set to reach 4.8% next year—and expanding its forces to more than 210,000 troops. Facing repeated Russian drone incursions into its airspace, Warsaw has become NATO’s largest European military and a leading buyer of U.S. arms, cementing its role as the alliance’s frontline defender.

Why It Matters: Poland’s rapid militarization marks the death of post–Cold War illusions about lasting peace in Europe. As Putin ramps up aggression across Europe and demands NATO pull back, Poland’s buildup reflects a new reality—deterrence is the only language Moscow understands.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Americans Are Falling Behind on Their Car Payments

What Happened: Subprime auto delinquencies have surged to record highs, with over 6% of borrowers more than 60 days behind and repossessions at their highest level since 2009. Nearly 14% of new-car buyers now have credit scores below 650—the most since 2016—as high interest rates and stagnant wages squeeze lower-income households.

Why It Matters: The spike in auto defaults reveals deep cracks in the economy. With working-class Americans drowning in debt and losing their cars, the numbers point to mounting financial strain and the early signs of a broader economic unraveling.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Protesters rally against ICE and National Guard in Portland Sunday

What Happened: Hundreds rallied in Portland’s Elizabeth Caruthers Park on Sunday, demanding the city revoke ICE’s building permit and oppose Trump’s planned National Guard deployment. The march to the ICE facility ended with federal officers firing pepper balls from rooftops after brief clashes. Organizers accused authorities of intimidation and “military occupation,” while several demonstrators were detained.

Among Portland Protests, It’s Frogs and Sharks and Bears, Oh My!

What Happened: Portland demonstrators have traded black bloc gear for inflatable animal costumes — frogs, bears, unicorns, and even capybaras — to ridicule Trump’s portrayal of the city as violent and chaotic. Outside Portland’s ICE facility, protesters dance, blow bubbles, and stage skits under the watch of armed federal agents, turning repression into performance art.

Appeals court bars Trump from deploying National Guard in Illinois

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s order blocking Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Illinois, ruling the move would “likely lead to civil unrest.” The 7th Circuit allowed Trump to federalize the Guard but not deploy it, pending further review. Illinois officials argued that Trump’s plan to send Texas troops into Chicago violated state sovereignty, calling it an illegal seizure of control over the state’s Guard.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$141 million — Cash reserves held by pro-crypto super PAC Fairshake for 2026 races

$40 million — Crypto industry spending to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2024

1,563 — Measles cases reported across 41 states, the highest in 30 years

7.6% — Portion of Pentagon’s civilian workforce purged by Pete Hegseth ( 60,000 jobs lost)

$15 billion — Federal funds at risk under the gutted Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

6% — Subprime auto borrowers more than 60 days delinquent on payments

100% — Tariff threat Trump issued on all Chinese imports

750,000 — Federal employees furloughed amid shutdown chaos

600 — Books banned from Department of Defense schools under Trump’s purge

65 — Federal judges surveyed about Supreme Court’s secretive “shadow docket”

47 — Judges criticizing the Court’s handling of Trump cases

210,000 — Polish troops as its forces expand to counter Russia

3 weeks — Duration of blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant under illegal Russian control

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The regime is normalizing military deployment on U.S. soil — Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act, or will courts stop him?

The Supreme Court’s shadow docket is enabling authoritarian rule — Can justices continue shielding Trump’s illegal policies without sparking a judicial revolt?

Public health agencies are collapsing under political purges — Will Congress investigate the chaos inside the CDC and SAMHSA before disaster strikes?

Federal power is being weaponized to punish blue states — How far will Trump go in turning government into a tool of retribution?

Judges and journalists are under escalating attack — Will threats and smears silence the last checks on Trump’s power?

The border crackdown has become domestic warfare — How long before everyday Americans become the next targets?

Resistance is growing in cities nationwide — Can protests and courts hold the line against the deepening authoritarianism taking root in America?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Normalization — From deploying troops in cities to censoring books and attacking judges, Trump is methodically erasing democratic limits and conditioning Americans to accept repression as routine governance.

Corruption as Governance — Crypto billionaires, deregulated donors, and Trump insiders are merging state power with private greed, turning the U.S. into a pay-to-play autocracy where money dictates policy.

Public Health Collapse — Mass purges, anti-vaccine conspiracies, and chaos at the CDC and SAMHSA have crippled America’s epidemic defenses, risking a full-scale public health disaster.

Resistance Rising — Nationwide protests, court injunctions, and civic mobilization are growing despite repression, signaling that Americans are not surrendering democracy without a fight.

Militarization of Civil Society — Trump’s normalization of deploying federal agents and troops in American cities has created an internal occupation, overriding state authority and dismantling the balance of federalism.

Erosion of Equal Governance — Federal funds, laws, and agencies are being twisted to reward loyalty and punish dissent, replacing democracy with a system of political vengeance and selective justice.

