People in inflatable frog costumes protest outside the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon on Thursday night, Oct. 9, 2025. (KATU)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my Fall 2025 seminar — a 6-week deep dive into information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation, exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 3: Wednesday, October 15 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 15 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNsm3qOO_RlTFMYVneaM2bahglZ0IR_m-Ji6EYLzkXL3nqXg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Massive DHS “Self-Deportation” Contract Challenged as Secretive and “Unlawful”

What Happened: DHS handed a $915 million “self-deportation” contract to Salus Worldwide Solutions, a little-known firm with ties to senior department officials. A rival’s lawsuit calls the deal “secretive and unlawful,” alleging DHS restricted bids to a select few companies for just two days and concealed key details from the public.

Why It Matters: The rushed, opaque contract raises underscores the cronyism and corruption within Trump’s immigration crackdown. Billions meant for refugee aid are being diverted to politically connected firms profiting from deportation policies cloaked in secrecy.

More than 40 Trump administration picks tied directly to oil, gas and coal, analysis shows

What Happened: A new analysis by Public Citizen and the Revolving Door Project found over 40 Trump appointees directly linked to oil, gas, or coal companies—and more than 100 with fossil fuel or anti-renewable ties across key agencies. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are among those with deep industry connections.

Why It Matters: The report exposes a government fully captured by fossil fuel interests. Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” regime has erased climate policy and turned federal energy decisions into corrupt corporate lobbying.

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Accused of Nearly 800 Environmental Violations on Las Vegas Project

What Happened: Nevada regulators accused Elon Musk’s Boring Co. of nearly 800 environmental breaches while digging its Las Vegas tunnel network—ranging from unapproved drilling to water contamination and safety lapses. Despite potential fines topping $3 million, the state reduced the penalty to $242,800, citing an “extraordinary number of violations.”

Why It Matters: The token fine underscores regulators’ complicity in shielding Musk from real accountability. It exposes a corrupt system where his companies can repeatedly break the law, endanger workers, and pollute with impunity—simply buying their way out of justice.

Trump Wants to Overhaul Drug Sales. A Company Tied to His Son Stands to Benefit.

What Happened: Trump’s plan to let drugmakers sell directly to consumers could personally benefit his son and top allies. Donald Trump Jr. sits on the board of BlinkRx, a company positioned to profit from the new TrumpRx program, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family is set to gain through Cantor Fitzgerald’s pharma investments.

Why It Matters: Another policy that blurs the line between public service and profiteering. Trump’s drug reforms are being crafted to enrich his inner circle, turning national health policy into another vehicle for corruption and self-dealing.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Former Republican election official buys Dominion Voting — a target of 2020 conspiracy theories

What Happened: Dominion Voting Systems, long targeted by Trump’s election lies, has been sold to Liberty Vote—a new firm led by former GOP elections director Scott Leiendecker. The company pledged to follow Trump’s contested executive order on voting and promote “hand-marked paper ballots,” despite the order being ruled unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: The sale politicizes America’s election infrastructure at a perilous moment. By embracing Trump’s debunked lies and illegal directives, Liberty Vote threatens to deepen polarization and further erode public trust in U.S. institutions.

Trump Administration Uses Mortgage Fraud to Go After Adversaries

What Happened: New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on mortgage fraud charges by a Trump-appointed prosecutor. The case mirrors investigations of other Trump critics like Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Sen. Adam Schiff, part of a broader campaign by Trump appointee William Pulte to weaponize the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Why It Matters: These cases expose how Trump’s regime is weaponizing financial law to punish opponents. By twisting routine mortgage filings into criminal cases, the regime is turning law enforcement into a political purge against those who dared hold Trump accountable.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Greg Bovino Emerges as Trump’s Man For Conjuring Up a Blue-City Insurrection

What Happened: CBP commander Greg Bovino has led Trump’s aggressive and lawless immigration raids in Democratic cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, turning arrests into televised spectacles. Former DHS officials say his tactics—parading detainees, inviting right-wing media, and provoking clashes—blur the line between policing and propaganda.

Why It Matters: Bovino’s operations are designed to inflame tensions and justify Trump’s use of federal troops under Title 10 or the Insurrection Act. It’s law enforcement as propaganda theater, weaponized to portray blue cities as out of control.

Report on Soros Cited by Justice Dept. Does Not Show Funding for Terrorism

What Happened: The Justice Department cited a conservative report accusing George Soros’s foundations of funding terrorism—though the report’s own authors admitted it contained no evidence of illegal activity. It focused on grantees’ pro-Palestinian or protest statements, rather than their actions.

Why It Matters: The move shows Trump’s DOJ weaponizing law enforcement to target political enemies without evidence. By transforming propaganda into criminal inquiry, the regime continues erasing the line between justice and political revenge.

Trump critic and former national security adviser John Bolton to be charged soon, sources say

What Happened: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to be indicted within days on federal charges related to classified materials after FBI raids on his home and office. The Justice Department cites possible Espionage Act violations, though Bolton’s attorney says the documents were legally retained from the Bush era.

Why It Matters: Bolton would be the third major Trump critic indicted in weeks, following James Comey and Letitia James. The pattern reveals an escalating purge—Trump’s DOJ weaponizing prosecutions to silence and punish political opposition, and this is just the beginning.

National Guard Troops Begin to Trickle Into Memphis

What Happened: National Guard troops from Tennessee began patrols in Memphis as part of Trump’s new crime task force. The move follows court fights over similar deployments in Chicago and Portland, with Guardsmen serving as “eyes and ears” for police but barred from making arrests.

Why It Matters: The Memphis deployment tests Trump’s growing use of troops in U.S. cities. These operations erode the line between civilian policing and military power—normalizing occupation of cities and domestic troop presence as a tool of control.

Blocking Chicago Guard Deployment, Judge Questions Government’s Veracity

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, blasting officials for misleading the court about supposed “Antifa violence.” Judge April Perry’s 51-page opinion cited a “lack of candor” after officials omitted evidence debunking their claims of chaos, writing that the government’s “perceptions are not reliable.”

Why It Matters: The ruling is a sharp rejection of Trump’s attempt to militarize U.S. cities under the banner of “law and order.” By dismantling the regime’s lies, the court reaffirmed constitutional limits on presidential power and warned against using law enforcement as a political tool.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FACT FOCUS: Trump paints a grim portrait of Portland. The reality is much less extreme.

What Happened: At a White House roundtable, Trump claimed Portland was a “war zone” overrun by “antifa thugs.” In reality, AP found protests were confined to one city block with small crowds and minimal damage, plus lots of frogs—nowhere near the chaos Trump described.

Why It Matters: Trump‘s lie is to justify Trump’s federal troop deployments and rebrand dissent as “terrorism,” laying the groundwork to expand executive power and criminalize protest.

The Trump Administration Is Reshaping What ‘Doxing’ Means

What Happened: Trump officials have broadened the term “doxing” to justify subpoenas and investigations targeting lawmakers, activists, and journalists who film or criticize ICE operations. DHS now claims recording federal agents counts as “organized doxing,” with Stephen Miller and others tying it to “domestic terrorism.” Judges have temporarily blocked several subpoenas seeking activists’ social media data.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes language to criminalize dissent. By twisting “doxing” into a tool for surveillance and intimidation, the regime is redefining free speech as a security threat.

Trump Wants to Take Over Cities. Influencers Are Giving Him the Fuel to Do It

What Happened: Trump has embedded right-wing extremists like Benny Johnson, Nick Sortor, and Katie Daviscourt with DHS officials to film and amplify staged “law-and-order” scenes in cities like Portland and Chicago. These influencers, given exclusive access over mainstream reporters, produce viral clips portraying chaos that the White House then cites as justification for federal crackdowns.

Why It Matters: The tactic mirrors Kremlin-style operations where propagandists manufacture content for repression. Trump’s regime is using influencers to script reality—priming the information space for the occupation of cities and a massive crackdown on dissent.

White House claims “more than 1,000%” rise in assaults on ICE agents, data says otherwise

What Happened: Trump officials lied that assaults on ICE agents had surged “over 1,000%” to justify a sweeping new executive order. An NPR and Colorado Public Radio investigation found only a 25% rise in actual assault charges, with DHS refusing to provide evidence and recycling outdated press releases instead.

Why It Matters: Fabricating threats to federal agents is a hallmark of authoritarian rule—using fear to expand power and crush dissent. By inventing crises, the regime is normalizing deception as governance and eroding the public’s trust in truth itself.

WGN employee detained amid ICE activity in Chicago, later released

What Happened: A WGN-TV employee was detained by Border Patrol during a chaotic ICE raid at a Chicago intersection after filming agents on scene. Witnesses say officers slammed her to the ground and accused her of “obstructing justice”; DHS later claimed she threw objects at a vehicle but released her without charges.

Why It Matters: The arrest highlights the regime’s escalating use of force to intimidate both civilians and the press. As ICE operations grow more aggressive, journalists are targeted and swept up.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US citizen detained and held at ICE building in Portland for hours before release, lawyer says

What Happened: Frank Miranda, a U.S.-born citizen, was detained by masked ICE agents outside his Portland workplace and held for hours before release. Agents accused him of overstaying a visa, ignored his proof of citizenship, and threatened him with a dog before hauling him to an ICE facility. ICE has yet to explain the incident, which Miranda’s lawyer called a “kidnapping.”

Why It Matters: The detention shows ICE’s continued lawless overreach under Trump, where citizens continue to be targeted. By operating without warrants or accountability, agents have turned immigration enforcement into political intimidation and eroded the rule of law.

“I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore”: They Tried to Self-Deport, Then Got Stranded in Trump’s America

What Happened: Trump’s Project Homecoming promised immigrants free flights, $1,000 bonuses, and safe passage via the CBP Home app. Thousands—many Venezuelans—signed up, but ProPublica found chaos: no flights or payments, and families left homeless and stuck in legal limbo.

Why It Matters: The program lays bare the cruelty and deceit of Trump’s immigration system. Sold as “voluntary return,” it’s actually coerced exile—using bureaucracy and fake promises to force desperate families out of the country.

US immigration enforcement using military hardware and tactics on civilians

What Happened: Federal immigration agents staged a predawn raid on a Chicago apartment complex using helicopters, flash-bang grenades, and explosives to breach doors—tactics seen in war zones. The assault left the building unlivable and displaced dozens, mirroring similar ICE raids in California involving armored vehicles and stun grenades against civilians and observers.

Why It Matters: The raids show Trump turning immigration enforcement into urban warfare. By using U.S. cities as “training grounds for our military,” his regime is normalizing domestic militarization and shredding civil rights in pursuit of authoritarian control.

The E.P.A. Followed Up on an Unusual Request About Abortion Pills

What Happened: Senior EPA officials ordered scientists to explore whether abortion pills could be detected in wastewater after 25 GOP lawmakers, led by Sen. James Lankford, demanded an investigation. The effort mirrors anti-abortion groups’ claims—rejected by experts—that Mifepristone contaminates water. Former EPA scientists warn the testing could enable surveillance of abortion pill use.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes environmental science for ideological ends. By using wastewater monitoring to track reproductive behavior, Trump’s EPA is twisting public health tools into mechanisms of control—advancing surveillance and criminalization of women in abortion-ban states.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

White House Starts Mass Layoffs of Government Workers

What Happened: Trump officials executed mass purges across federal agencies, purging over 4,000 employees in a so-called “reduction in force.” The cuts hit HHS, DHS, HUD, Treasury, and others—targeting staff labeled “at odds” with Trump’s agenda. Unions and Democrats condemned the move as illegal and politically driven, with lawsuits already underway.

Why It Matters: No president has ever used a shutdown to purge the government. Trump is weaponizing the crisis to dismantle the civil service, cripple blue-state programs, and fulfill his Project 2025 vision to erase institutional independence and the rule of law.

Nearly half of FBI agents in major offices reassigned to immigration enforcement

What Happened: Nearly half of FBI agents in major field offices have been reassigned to immigration enforcement, per data obtained by Sen. Mark Warner. The shift—moving 23% of the bureau’s 13,000 agents to work with ICE—has sidelined probes into terrorism, espionage, cybercrime, and corruption to meet Trump’s quota of 3,000 daily arrests.

Why It Matters: The move turns the FBI into an arm of Trump’s deportation machine. By stripping resources from counterterrorism and espionage to chase political targets, Trump is endangering national security.

Speaker Johnson keeps House lawmakers away, canceling another week’s session as shutdown drags

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson canceled another week of House sessions, extending the chamber’s shutdown recess to a fourth straight week. Johnson has abandoned his post as federal workers go unpaid and services collapse.

Why It Matters: Johnson has effectively shut down Congress and sent members home while federal workers go unpaid. His refusal to seat Adelita Grijalva—and block a vote that could expose Epstein files—shows how Trump’s allies are using obstruction and cover-ups to shield the powerful from accountability.

Social Security workers say the shutdown has them unable to help with benefit letters

What Happened: Social Security staff say the shutdown has halted issuance of benefit verification letters—vital documents for seniors and disabled Americans to access housing, fuel aid, and other assistance. Payments continue, but in-person and phone services are frozen, leaving those unable to navigate online systems without help.

Why It Matters: The halt shows how Trump’s shutdown is punishing the most vulnerable. By cutting off basic support for seniors and people with disabilities, his power play is leaving many at risk of losing housing, heat, and critical aid—turning essential services into collateral damage.

Without Obamacare subsidies, this couple’s insurance premiums are set to go up almost $2,000

What Happened: As the shutdown stalls Congress, enhanced ACA subsidies are set to expire, driving health premiums sharply higher for millions. Families could pay nearly $2,000 more a year, while Trump cuts funding for ACA navigators and refuses to negotiate.

Why It Matters: Ending these subsidies would strip health coverage from nearly 4 million Americans. By weaponizing healthcare in a political standoff, Trump’s shutdown continues turning medical access into collateral damage for partisan gain.

Democratic troop pay bill blocked in House amid shutdown

What Happened: GOP leaders blocked Democrats’ push to pass emergency pay for active-duty troops during the shutdown. Rep. Mike Bost abruptly ended Friday’s session before Rep. Sarah Elfreth could introduce the bill, and Speaker Mike Johnson refused a standalone vote, demanding Democrats back the House’s broader stopgap bill instead.

Why It Matters: Republicans are holding troop pay hostage to gain political leverage in the shutdown fight. By exploiting service members’ livelihoods, Trump’s allies are gambling with military morale and national security for partisan gain.

Five Ways the Department of Education Is Upending Public Schools

What Happened: In eight months, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Trump-aligned activists have gutted the Department of Education—slashing billions from public schools, expanding private and religious vouchers, and injecting Christian nationalist ideology into curricula. The agency also continues dismantling civil rights protections.

Why It Matters: The overhaul is a deliberate attack on public education itself. By diverting funds to ideological and religious indoctrination, Trump’s team is dismantling equality, pluralism, and the constitutional wall separating church and state.

Hundreds of U.S. Students Quarantined Amid Measles Outbreaks

What Happened: Measles outbreaks in South Carolina, Minnesota, and Utah have quarantined at least 270 unvaccinated students for three weeks. Health officials confirmed active community spread, with multiple school-linked cases in South Carolina and 20 infections reported in Minnesota.

Why It Matters: Plummeting vaccination rates are driving the return of once-eradicated diseases. With herd immunity collapsing, measles outbreaks and school quarantines will become the new normal—an entirely preventable public health crisis.

Trump officials cancel major solar project in latest hit to renewable energy

What Happened: The Bureau of Land Management canceled the environmental review for Esmeralda 7, a $10 billion Nevada solar megaproject that could have powered nearly 2 million homes. The move comes after Trump froze renewable permits and installed oil lobbyist Kathleen Sgamma to lead the agency, leaving the project’s future in doubt.

Why It Matters: The decision is a direct blow to U.S. clean energy progress and another gift to fossil fuel interests and donors. By sabotaging renewable development on public lands, Trump is dismantling climate policy and surrendering America’s leadership in the global energy transition.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Qatar Facility at U.S. Air Base Triggers MAGA Backlash

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced a new Qatari Air Force training facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, where Qatari pilots will train on U.S.-made F-15s. The deal follows Trump’s executive order guaranteeing Qatar’s security. MAGA influencers erupted in outrage, accusing Trump officials of “training Hamas funders,” prompting Hegseth to clarify that the U.S., not Qatar, controls the base.

Why It Matters: The backlash exposes deep hypocrisy in Trump’s foreign policy—where moral outrage vanishes in the face of money. This partnership with Qatar, a Hamas host and major Trump business partner, shows how billions in deals with his family buy influence, access, and U.S. military cooperation.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Missiles, one after another’ — Kyiv blackouts as Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy infrastructure once again

What Happened: Russia launched one of its largest attacks in months, firing over 400 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight on Oct. 10, killing a child and injuring at least 24 people. Kyiv suffered widespread blackouts and water outages as missiles struck power facilities, leaving more than 700,000 homes without electricity.

Why It Matters: Moscow’s escalating assault on Ukraine’s energy grid is a calculated winter offensive meant to cripple civilian infrastructure and crush morale. By turning power, water, and heat into weapons of war, the Kremlin seeks to plunge cities into darkness, exhaust Ukrainians, and test the West’s resolve to sustain support.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump puts extra 100% tariff on China imports, adds export controls on ‘critical software’

What Happened: Trump announced a new 100% tariff on all Chinese imports starting Nov. 1, along with sweeping export controls on “critical software.” The move follows Beijing’s decision to restrict exports of rare earth minerals. Nearly every Chinese import already faces tariffs averaging 40%.

Why It Matters: The escalation risks igniting a full-scale trade war with China, disrupting global supply chains, and crippling U.S. manufacturing. Trump’s unilateral tariff surge will drive up costs, fuel inflation, and further destabilize already fragile economic relations with China.

Consumer confidence remains fragile, latest University of Michigan index shows

What Happened: The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell slightly in October to 55, its third straight monthly decline and a five-month low. Americans remain anxious about inflation and a weakening job market, with nearly half expecting unemployment to rise in the coming year.

Why It Matters: The dip underscores fragile public confidence as Trump’s shutdown stalls key economic data releases. While spending remains steady, persistent inflation and uncertainty are fueling pessimism about the economy’s direction.

China hits US ships with retaliatory port fees before trade talks

What Happened: China imposed new port fees on U.S.-owned, built, or operated vessels, mirroring Trump’s tariffs on Chinese ships. Beginning Oct. 14, American-linked vessels will pay 400 yuan ($56) per net ton per voyage, with rates increasing annually through 2028—escalating tensions ahead of Trump and Xi’s planned APEC summit meeting.

Why It Matters: The move intensifies the U.S.-China trade war, as Beijing hits back directly at Trump’s maritime tariffs. The escalating tit-for-tat threatens global shipping stability, raising costs and uncertainty across critical trade routes.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

MIT is first school to reject Trump administration’s agenda in exchange for funding benefits

What Happened: MIT declined a federal offer tying funding benefits to the adoption of Trump’s higher education agenda, which would require schools to bar transgender students from gender-aligned spaces, cap international enrollment, and add ideological vetting for foreign applicants. In a letter to the Department of Education, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said the plan undermines academic freedom and scientific merit.

Federal judge rules Trump administration cannot put conditions on domestic violence grants

What Happened: A federal judge in Rhode Island blocked Trump from enforcing new conditions on domestic violence grants that barred funding for groups promoting DEI initiatives or providing abortion resources. The injunction halts the policy nationwide while the case proceeds, finding it would cause “irreparable harm” to survivors and service providers.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

40+ — Trump officials tied directly to oil, gas, or coal companies

$3 million — Potential fines reduced to just $242,800 for Musk’s Boring Co.

800+ — Environmental violations by Elon Musk’s Boring Co. on its Las Vegas project

$915 million — DHS “self-deportation” contract awarded under secrecy to a politically connected firm

$10 billion — Value of the Esmeralda 7 solar megaproject canceled by the Bureau of Land Management

2 million — U.S. homes that could have been powered by the Esmeralda 7 solar megaproject now canceled

23% — FBI agents reassigned from counterintelligence to immigration enforcement

4,000+ — Federal workers purged by Trump during his shutdown

270 — Unvaccinated students quarantined amid measles outbreaks

400 drones and 32 missile s — Fired by Russia in its latest genocidal attack on Ukraine

100% — Tariff Trump is threatening to impose on all Chinese imports

400 yuan — New Chinese retaliatory port fee per net ton on U.S.-linked vessels

55 — University of Michigan consumer sentiment index reading for October, a five-month low

3 — Consecutive months of decline in consumer confidence

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Congress faces mounting pressure to probe DHS’s secretive $922M “self-deportation” contract — Will Democratic lawmakers investigate and expose yet another corrupt scandal?

Trump’s fossil fuel–packed Cabinet continues dismantling climate safeguards from within — Will conflict-of-interest inquiries catch up before the damage becomes irreversible?

Trump’s mass federal layoffs are hollowing out essential agencies nationwide — Could FEMA and HUD collapse just as winter emergencies hit?

Courts are pushing back against Trump’s federal troop deployments — Will the Chicago Guard ruling spark nationwide injunctions to block his domestic militarization and occupation?

Free speech is under siege as Trump’s regime redefines “doxing” as terrorism — How far will officials go in criminalizing journalism and protest?

Russia’s winter offensive threatens to plunge Ukraine into darkness once again — Will NATO finally expand air-defense support to slow down Russia’s escalating assault?

The U.S.-China trade war is teetering on the edge of total economic rupture — Can the two powers de-escalate before Trump’s 100% tariffs trigger global volatility?

Corruption within DHS and DOJ is becoming too vast to hide — Will whistleblowers step forward to expose the profiteering behind Trump’s deportation machine?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump’s Government of Cronies — From fossil fuel insiders to deportation profiteers, Trump’s regime is using federal power as a cash machine for allies and donors.

Authoritarian Expansion — Corruption, militarized immigration raids, and propaganda-driven law enforcement reveal a government operating beyond accountability and the rule of law.

Weaponized Bureaucracy — Trump continues using agencies like DOJ, DHS, and EPA as tools for political retribution and profit.

Collapse of Public Services — Federal purges and shutdowns are hollowing out critical agencies and safety nets for seniors, veterans, and the poor.

Corporate Capture — Oil, gas, and mining interests are dictating policy, ensuring deregulation and environmental rollback.

Erosion of Truth — Propaganda, disinformation, and influencer warfare are being weaponized to justify repression.

Democratic Resistance — Courts, journalists, and universities remain vital bulwarks pushing back against Trump’s authoritarian grab of America.

Global Implications — As the U.S. embraces cronyism and militarization, authoritarian powers like Russia and China are emboldened worldwide.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.