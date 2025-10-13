New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on January 8, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto Investor Known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Reaches Deal With Prosecutors

What Happened: Roger Ver, the early Bitcoin evangelist known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” reached a deferred-prosecution deal to pay $48 million and avoid jail in his tax fraud case—after hiring Trump’s fixers, including Roger Stone and David Schoen. The agreement follows Trump’s sweeping rollback of crypto enforcement, including dropped SEC lawsuits and pardons for Silk Road’s Ross Ulbricht and BitMEX founders.

Why It Matters: Ver’s deal is another sign that the Justice Department is gutting financial oversight for politically connected crypto elites. By turning justice into pay-for-favor clemency, the regime continues normalizing corruption and underscoring that loyalty, not the law, determines accountability—all while Trump’s shady cronies profit off brokering these deals.

Warren Asks Hedge Fund Group If It Played Argentina Bailout Role

What Happened: Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the Managed Funds Association demanding details on any role its hedge fund members played in shaping Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s $20 billion bailout of Argentina. Warren warned the move, aimed at shoring up Trump ally Javier Milei, may have been crafted to let hedge funds dump Argentine holdings before losses hit.

Why It Matters: The probe fuels suspicions that Trump’s bailout wasn’t about rescuing Argentina’s economy but enriching politically connected investors. Warren’s push to curb such deals spotlights growing alarm over how Trump has fused foreign policy, Wall Street profit, and crony corruption into one self-serving machine.

Big Investors Await Windfall From Trump’s Argentina Bailout

What Happened: Trump approved a $20 billion bailout for Argentina engineered by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who directed U.S. funds to purchase pesos and stabilize markets ahead of Argentina’s elections. The move directly benefits major hedge funds, including those run by Bessent’s former colleagues Stanley Druckenmiller and Robert Citrone, whose portfolios are heavily exposed to Argentine debt.

Why It Matters: The bailout funnels U.S. taxpayer money to protect Trump’s ally, Argentine President Javier Milei, while enriching billionaire investors tied to Bessent and Trump’s inner circle. It’s “America First” inverted—a foreign rescue to reward donors and burnish Trump’s image abroad while American workers and farmers struggle at home.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Texas National Guard Troops Are Active in Chicago Area, Military Says

What Happened: About 200 Texas National Guard soldiers and 300 from Illinois began operations around Chicago under Trump’s orders to “protect” ICE agents and federal property—despite fierce opposition from Gov. JB Pritzker, who called the deployment an “invasion.” Authorized for 60 days, the move follows Trump’s threats to jail Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, along with his push to label “antifa” a foreign terrorist organization.

Why It Matters: Deploying out-of-state troops into a Democratic-led city shatters the balance of federal and state power. By sending the military to suppress dissent and intimidate local leaders, Trump is erasing constitutional boundaries and normalizing authoritarian rule at home.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department Indicts N.Y. Attorney General

What Happened: The Justice Department has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage and bank “fraud” related to a Virginia property purchase. The case was advanced by Trump appointee Lindsey Halligan—who also indicted former FBI Director James Comey—after career prosecutors declined to move forward, citing weak evidence.

Why It Matters: The indictment marks another escalation in Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department, targeting one of his fiercest legal adversaries who held him accountable for fraud. By overruling internal resistance to pursue political revenge, the regime is transforming federal law enforcement into a tool of authoritarian retaliation.

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Criticizes National Guard Deployment in Chicago

What Happened: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt broke ranks with his party, criticizing Trump’s deployment of Texas National Guard troops to Illinois as a violation of federalism and “states’ rights.” Stitt warned the move sets a dangerous precedent, saying, “Oklahomans would lose their mind” if a Democratic governor ever sent troops into his state without consent.

Why It Matters: Stitt’s rare pushback exposes fractures within the GOP as Trump weaponizes state militias to extend his reach. His warning strikes at the core of the constitutional crisis—Trump’s assault on state sovereignty is turning America’s federal system into a tool of control.

Trump promises cuts to programs favored by Democrats

What Happened: As the government shutdown entered its ninth day, Trump announced plans to permanently eliminate what he called “Democrat programs,” targeting funding for initiatives linked to Democratic priorities. OMB Director Russ Vought has already frozen $2 billion in New York infrastructure projects and canceled $8 billion in climate programs across blue states.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using the budget as a weapon to punish opponents and reward loyalists. By turning essential government programs into ideological battlegrounds, the regime is dismantling nonpartisan governance and hardening America’s political divide.

Video of Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for shutdown rolling out at TSA security checkpoints across the country

What Happened: Trump ordered DHS to play a video of Secretary Kristi Noem at airport security checkpoints nationwide, blaming Democrats for the shutdown and unpaid TSA staff. The message, confirmed by DHS and first reported by Fox News, accuses Democrats of refusing to fund the government, though Trump rejected bipartisan funding bills.

Why It Matters: This insane move weaponizes tax-funded federal infrastructure for partisan propaganda. By turning TSA checkpoints into campaign platforms, the regime is normalizing state-controlled messaging in public spaces—a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Noem praises federal efforts, plans to buy additional ICE facilities in Portland

What Happened: Kristi Noem praised Trump for “deploying all of government” to strengthen security and announced plans to purchase new ICE facilities in Portland and Chicago. Her comments came as federal agents ramped up arrests at Portland protests and a court reviewed Trump’s authority to deploy Oregon’s National Guard after a judge blocked the move. Noem condemned local leaders as “lying and disingenuous,” vowing to expand federal control if cities resist.

Why It Matters: Noem’s effort to expand ICE infrastructure and override local governance marks a new phase in Trump’s domestic occupation strategy. By fusing law enforcement with military power, the regime is dismantling constitutional limits and normalizing federal force as a tool of political control.

Trump administration buying Chicago property for more ICE operations, Noem says

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced DHS is buying more property in Chicago to expand ICE operations, saying, “We’re doubling down.” Federalized National Guard troops are stationed at ICE sites in Broadview, where protests remain peaceful. Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the move as a deliberate provocation.

FBI fires 2 special agents who worked on Jack Smith probe

What Happened: The FBI purged two more special agents who worked on Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, after it emerged they had reviewed phone records of nine Republican lawmakers in early January 2021 as part of the preexisting “Arctic Frost” inquiry. Kash Patel confirmed the purge, and reports suggest a third agent may soon face similar action.

Why It Matters: The continued purge of agents linked to the Trump probe is another step in dismantling independent law enforcement. They’re punishing those who investigated Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection, rewriting the history of that horrific attack on the Capitol—and on American democracy.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Kristi Noem compares antifa to MS-13, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic State

What Happened: Kristi Noem compared the so-called “antifa” to MS-13, Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS during a White House roundtable with right-wing influencers. She claimed the anti-fascist movement is “just as dangerous,” echoing Trump’s executive order labeling antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Why It Matters: The rhetoric is central to Trump’s strategy of labeling all dissent as “terrorism,” echoing Kremlin-style repression tactics. By equating protest with extremism, Trump and Noem are normalizing federal crackdowns and laying the groundwork to suppress dissent.

Apple Took Down These ICE-Tracking Apps. The Developers Aren’t Giving Up

What Happened: Apple removed several apps used to document ICE activity—including ICEBlock, Eyes Up, Red Dot, and DEICER—after Pam Bondi claimed they endangered federal agents. Developers called the removals unconstitutional censorship, while Google also delisted similar apps, citing “defamatory content.”

Why It Matters: The takedowns expose mounting collusion between Big Tech and Trump to silence dissent. By erasing tools that document government overreach, Apple and Google are helping enable repression.

‘We’re back, Italians.’ Trump ditches Indigenous Peoples Day to honor Christopher Columbus

What Happened: Trump signed a proclamation reinstating Columbus Day as the sole federal holiday, calling Christopher Columbus “the original American hero” and denouncing critics as part of a “vicious campaign to erase our history.” The move abolishes federal recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day and continues the regime’s broader effort to rewrite history.

Why It Matters: Erasing Indigenous Peoples Day rewrites history to glorify conquest and suppress truth. The move cements Trump’s push to impose an exclusionary, nationalist vision of America while dismantling diversity and inclusion efforts across government and society.

Calls for retaliatory prosecutions are the next phase in the right’s rewriting of January 6

What Happened: Trump allies in right-wing media and Congress are demanding criminal investigations into former special counsel Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, lying that Smith “spied” on Republican senators during the January 6 probe. Fox hosts Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham branded the investigation “worse than Watergate,” echoing Trump officials now vowing to prosecute those who investigated him.

Why It Matters: The campaign continues the right’s ongoing effort to rewrite January 6—casting insurrectionists as victims and investigators as criminals. By weaponizing law enforcement for revenge, Trump’s allies are erasing accountability and rewriting history to punish those who defended democracy.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘The stakes are quite large’: US supreme court case could gut Voting Rights Act

What Happened: The Supreme Court agreed to hear Louisiana v. Callais, a case that could strike down or sharply weaken Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act—the provision prohibiting racially discriminatory election practices.

Why It Matters: If Section 2 is gutted, voters will lose their strongest safeguard against racial gerrymandering, effectively dismantling the Voting Rights Act. Such a ruling could resegregate political representation nationwide and silence communities of color in elections for generations.

Pastor shot in the head by ICE agents sues Trump administration over First Amendment threats in Chicago

What Happened: Rev. David Black, a Presbyterian minister, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump officials after ICE agents shot him in the head with pepper balls during a prayer vigil outside a Chicago-area detention center. Joined by journalists and protesters, the suit accuses federal agents of a “pattern of extreme brutality” and violations of First Amendment and religious freedom rights.

Why It Matters: The case exposes the violent escalation of Trump’s war on dissent, where clergy, journalists, and peaceful demonstrators are targeted. Attacking a pastor in prayer shows these agents are lawless—assaulting peaceful protesters and shredding civil liberties in the process.

DHS now plans to deport Abrego Garcia to Ghana

What Happened: DHS now plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Ghana after earlier attempts to send him to El Salvador, Eswatini, and Uganda. Abrego Garcia—wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador’s gulag despite a court order—was later returned to the U.S. and remains in detention ahead of his hearing.

Why It Matters: DHS’s defiance of court orders and fabrication of destinations show how Trump’s deportation machine continues to weaponize bureaucracy and shred due process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

IRS furloughs nearly half its workforce, shuttering most operations

What Happened: The IRS furloughed 34,000 workers—nearly half its staff—and halted audits, collections, and taxpayer support during the shutdown. Yet they continue to work on Trump’s GOP tax cuts, central to Republican midterm messaging.

Why It Matters: Prioritizing tax breaks for the wealthy over public service reiterates the regime’s true agenda—favoring allies while crippling core functions. It worsens the shutdown’s economic damage and further undermines faith in a neutral, functioning government.

IRS Suddenly Says It’s Following Trump’s Plan for Shutdown Backpay

What Happened: The IRS rescinded its promise to guarantee backpay for furloughed workers, citing new guidance from Russ Vought’s OMB. The move followed a draft opinion questioning the legality of automatic backpay—despite a 2019 law Trump signed requiring it.

Why It Matters: Defying federal law to deny pay is part of Project 2025’s broader plan to gut federal agencies and purge the civil service. By weaponizing financial hardship, the regime is using the shutdown to break morale, force attrition, and remake the government in its own image.

Key Trump nominee accused of sexual harassment

What Happened: Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s pick to lead the Office of Special Counsel, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague during a DHS trip to Florida, allegedly canceling her hotel room to force her to share his. The woman later withdrew her complaint, but officials confirmed an internal probe and a separate inspector general investigation.

Why It Matters: Ingrassia’s nomination to police whistleblower and discrimination cases exposes Trump’s pattern of promoting extremists, abusers, and sexual predators. His elevation epitomizes the regime’s rot—where power is prized over ethics and accountability no longer exists.

C-SPAN caller presses Johnson over looming military pay lapse: ‘My kids could die’

What Happened: A military spouse tearfully told Speaker Mike Johnson on C-SPAN her family could go hungry and her “kids could die” if troop pay stops during the shutdown. Johnson expressed his faux “sympathy” as he blamed Democrats, even though Republicans blocked a stand-alone bill to guarantee military pay.

Why It Matters: The exchange exposes how the Republican shutdown is inflicting real harm on military families. By turning paychecks into political leverage, the GOP is endangering those who serve while dodging responsibility for the crisis they created.

Hegseth’s firing of Navy official compounds ‘culture of fear’ inside Pentagon

What Happened: Pete Hegseth abruptly purged Navy Chief of Staff Jon Harrison, extending a string of purges that have rocked the Pentagon. The move followed complaints from MAGA-aligned Navy undersecretary nominee Hung Cao and blindsided senior officials, including the Navy secretary.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s purges embody the militarization of Trump’s loyalty tests, replacing experienced commanders with partisan enforcers. His campaign of fear and retaliation is corroding command integrity, silencing dissent, and jeopardizing U.S. national security amid global instability.

DHS tells hundreds of staffers: accept reassignment to border security, immigration—or face termination

What Happened: Hundreds of DHS employees from CISA, FEMA, TSA, and the Coast Guard were ordered to transfer to ICE, CBP, or other border agencies—or be fired. Staff have one week to accept and 60 days to relocate as part of Trump’s push to redirect federal resources toward immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: The mass reassignments hollow out cybersecurity and emergency management while concentrating power in Trump’s deportation apparatus. The move further endangers U.S. national security by stripping critical agencies of expertise and capacity when threats are rising.

DOD imposes burdensome rules, retaliation on home day cares, moms say

What Happened: Military spouses operating home day cares to address base child care shortages say the Pentagon is targeting them with excessive inspections and retaliatory oversight. Parents report being cited for trivial infractions—like fruit cups on the floor or shoveling snow—and fear losing licenses under inconsistent enforcement.

Why It Matters: The crackdown punishes the families keeping the system afloat. By intimidating military moms instead of supporting them, DOD is worsening its own child care crisis and adding strain to service members already under pressure.

This 4-year-old’s heart is failing. A federal grant that might help him was canceled

What Happened: Trump officials canceled a $6 million Pentagon grant for PediaFlow, an artificial heart for infants, as part of their crackdown on “woke” universities. The decision halted Cornell University’s nearly finished research, jeopardizing a life-saving device for children like 4-year-old Caleb Strickland, who depends on an external heart pump.

Why It Matters: Politically driven defunding of medical research is costing lives. By targeting universities over ideology, the regime has sabotaged breakthroughs in pediatric medicine and turned sick children into casualties of its culture war.

CDC’s vaccine advisers plan big changes to childhood shots

What Happened: The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, now controlled by RFK Jr. allies, is preparing sweeping revisions to childhood vaccination schedules. A new workgroup is examining vaccine timing, ingredients like aluminum, and foreign models—starting with a proposal to delay the hepatitis B shot for newborns, pushed by Robert Malone and other Kennedy-aligned figures.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. continues injecting anti-vaccine conspiracies into federal health policy—a direct attack on science. By elevating pseudoscience, the regime is dismantling decades of medical progress and endangering children’s lives.

Food Pantry Visits From Military Families Climb Over 30% Since Government Shutdown Began

What Happened: Food pantry visits by military families have jumped over 30% since the shutdown began, with pay delays forcing junior service members to seek aid. The Armed Services YMCA is expanding food distributions across nine states to meet surging demand.

Why It Matters: The spike in food insecurity among troops’ families exposes the Republican shutdown’s growing strain on those serving the nation, as they leave military households struggling to afford basic needs.

Airport Delays Move Government Shutdown Fight to the Tarmac

What Happened: Flight delays have spiked as unpaid air-traffic controllers call out during the shutdown, with staffing shortages causing over half of all delays. Major airports—including Washington National, Chicago O’Hare, and Nashville—are seeing slowed traffic as exhausted controllers work double shifts amid partisan blame games.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shutdown is pushing U.S. air travel toward collapse. With unpaid controllers overworked and morale plummeting, the system is one crisis away from catastrophe—putting public safety directly at risk.

Scientists Completed a Toxicity Report on This Forever Chemical. The EPA Hasn’t Released It.

What Happened: The EPA is withholding a finalized scientific assessment on PFNA, a toxic “forever chemical” tied to liver damage, infertility, and hormone disruption. The delay comes as the administration rolls back drinking water rules and dismantles the EPA’s chemical risk program, IRIS.

Why It Matters: Burying the PFNA report exemplifies the regime’s war on environmental science. By concealing evidence of industrial contamination, Trump’s EPA is protecting polluters over people and endangering millions with toxic exposure.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The U.S. Just Bailed Out Argentina, Treasury Secretary Confirms

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed a $20 billion U.S. bailout for Argentina, including direct peso purchases and a currency swap to stabilize the economy of Trump ally President Javier Milei. It’s the first U.S. currency intervention in decades and has angered Trump’s base as Argentina’s farm exports bankrupt U.S. farmers.

Why It Matters: Trump is funneling taxpayer money to prop up a foreign autocrat who echoes his ideology. The bailout exposes how “America First” vanishes when it serves Trump’s political allies—leaving U.S. farmers and workers to pay the price.

Trump suggests booting ‘laggard’ Spain from NATO over defense spending

What Happened: Trump demanded NATO expel Spain for not meeting his new 5 percent defense spending target—more than double the alliance’s previous goal. Calling Spain a “laggard,” he accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of freeloading off U.S. protection despite the country’s 1.2 percent spending level.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats reveal his coercive, authoritarian approach to alliances. By bullying partners with impossible demands, he continues fracturing NATO and advancing Russia’s core objective—undermining Western unity from within.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Missiles, one after another’ — Child killed, 9 injured amid mass Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure

What Happened: Russia unleashed a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, killing a 7-year-old boy in Zaporizhzhia and injuring at least nine people in Kyiv. Russia’s strikes targeted residential areas and critical energy infrastructure, leaving parts of Kyiv without power and water as emergency crews battled fires across multiple districts.

Why It Matters: The continued assaults underscore Russia’s genocidal campaign as they try to annihilate Ukraine’s energy grid, kill civilians, and try to break Ukrainian will ahead of winter. With over half the country’s natural gas capacity already destroyed, Moscow is weaponizing energy to inflict mass suffering and erase Ukraine’s resilience.

Russia Severely Damages Ukrainian Gas Networks Ahead of Winter

What Happened: Russia launched its largest assault yet on Ukraine’s natural gas infrastructure, hitting facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava with 35 missiles and 60 drones. The strikes wiped out much of Naftogaz’s production capacity, crippling heat supplies and forcing Kyiv to seek emergency fuel imports before winter.

Why It Matters: The attacks mark a genocidal escalation in Russia’s war on civilians. By destroying heating ahead of freezing temperatures, Moscow is using energy terrorism to freeze Ukrainians into submission and try to break their resilience.

Florida Lawmaker to Meet With Putin Envoy Dmitriev This Month

What Happened: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a pro-Trump Republican from Florida, confirmed plans to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s sanctioned envoy and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. Dmitriev praised Luna’s “stand for peace,” while Russian media touted the meeting as evidence of improving ties with Trump’s allies.

Why It Matters: Luna’s outreach to a sanctioned Kremlin operative shatters diplomatic protocol and whitewashes Russia’s atrocities. As Moscow carries out genocide in Ukraine, she’s legitimizing Putin’s war criminal regime and normalizing collaboration with its agents.

Portland’s anti-ICE protests have become a magnet for MAGA influencers

What Happened: Right-wing influencers have descended on Portland to film and provoke anti-ICE protests, turning the city into a backdrop for Trump’s “antifa” propaganda. Figures like Nick Sortor and Katie Daviscourt livestream clashes outside ICE facilities and later appear at Trump events praising their coverage, with police saying they act like counterprotesters.

Why It Matters: The protests feed a coordinated propaganda loop between MAGA media and the Trump regime. By elevating agitators as “reporters,” the regime is weaponizing social media to manufacture chaos and justify violent crackdowns on dissent.

A rightwing late-night show may have bombed – but the funding behind it is no laughing matter

What Happened: Leaked documents reveal conservative donors spent up to $500,000 on The Talk Show With Eric Metaxas, a failed right-wing attempt to mimic late-night comedy. Funded by the Christian nationalist group Ziklag, a major Trump donor network, the project collapsed after four pilots couldn’t secure distribution.

Why It Matters: The flop exposes the right’s ongoing push to capture culture through propaganda disguised as entertainment. As Trump targets independent media, his wealthy allies continue bankrolling parallel ecosystems to control what Americans watch, hear, and believe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Jamie Dimon says he’s ‘far more worried than others’ about stock market decline

What Happened: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned the U.S. stock market could fall 20% within two years, citing slowing job growth, rising inflation, and U.S.-China tensions. Despite record highs driven by AI, Dimon said he’s “far more worried than others.”

Why It Matters: Dimon’s warning reflects Wall Street’s anxiety over Trump’s erratic policies and reckless tariffs. His comments underscore how economic mismanagement and trade chaos are fueling fears of a global downturn under Trump’s leadership.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Illinois National Guard Deployment

What Happened: A federal judge in Chicago issued a two-week injunction halting Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, ruling that the militarization of protests risked provoking more unrest. The decision blocks further federalization of state forces after at least 500 troops, including those from Texas, had been sent to guard ICE facilities around Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker hailed the ruling, saying, “Donald Trump is not a king—and his administration is not above the law.”

Judge Orders Halt to DHS Agents’ Targeting of Journalists in Chicago

What Happened: A federal judge issued a 14-day restraining order barring DHS agents from attacking or arresting journalists covering protests near Chicago’s ICE facilities, after multiple reporters were hit with tear gas, pepper balls, and rubber bullets. The order mandates visible agent identification and prohibits arrests of nonviolent protesters without probable cause.

Colorado ACLU, migrant advocates sue Trump admin over ICE arrests

What Happened: The ACLU of Colorado and migrant advocates sued Kristi Noem, ICE Director Todd Lyons, and Denver Field Director Robert Guadian, alleging ICE agents are violating federal law by detaining migrants without probable cause or warrants. The suit cites four longtime residents arrested and held for weeks, including one student and another mistakenly detained for months.

Democrats introduce bill to help federal workers cover childcare costs during shutdown

What Happened: Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced the Federal Worker Childcare Protection Act to reimburse furloughed and unpaid federal employees for childcare costs during the ongoing shutdown. The bill, co-sponsored by several Democrats, comes after Trump’s regime cut GSA-managed childcare centers and refused back pay guarantees for federal workers.

California expands privacy protections as Democratic-led states resist Trump’s immigration agenda

What Happened: California enacted new privacy laws blocking local governments from sharing immigrant vendors’ personal data with federal agents without a court order. Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the measures also shield students and patients from ICE access in schools and healthcare facilities, as Democratic-led states move to push back against Trump’s lawless deportation campaign.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$20 billion — U.S. bailout for Argentina confirmed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

$48 million — Payment in Roger Ver’s deferred-prosecution deal to avoid jail

34,000 — IRS workers furloughed during the shutdown (nearly half the agency)

30%+ — Increase in food-pantry visits by military families since Trump’s shutdown began

500+ — National Guard troops operating around Chicago

200 — Texas National Guard troops deployed to Chicago

300 — Illinois National Guard soldiers active in Chicago

$2 billion — New York infrastructure funding frozen by OMB Director Russ Vought

$8 billion — Climate and clean-energy programs canceled across blue states

2 — FBI special agents purged for investigating Trump’s January 6th role

$6 million — Pentagon grant for infant artificial heart (PediaFlow) canceled by Trump officials

35 missiles / 60 drones — Russia’s largest strike on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Courts are testing the limits of Trump’s federal power — Will judges extend injunctions blocking National Guard deployments, or will federalized troops expand into more Democratic-led states?

The Voting Rights Act faces its most dangerous challenge in decades — Could Louisiana v. Callais dismantle Section 2 and allow a new wave of racial gerrymandering across the country?

Trump’s allies are turning justice into a crypto free-for-all — After Roger Ver’s sweetheart deal, how many more Trump-connected crypto elites will escape prosecution under gutted enforcement?

Congress is probing Trump’s $20B Argentina bailout — Will hearings expose coordination between hedge funds and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent?

The purge of federal agencies is accelerating — How far will Trump’s DHS go in hollowing out cybersecurity, FEMA, and emergency management through forced transfers and purges?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Playbook at Home — Out-of-state Guard deployments, journalist crackdowns, and politicized indictments show a regime erasing federal–state boundaries and weaponizing law enforcement against critics.

Pay-to-Play Justice — From Roger Ver’s outcome to dropped cases and pardons, accountability now hinges on proximity to Trump’s network.

Collapse by Design — The shutdown is being used to break public services (IRS, FAA/ATC), starve workers of pay, and force attrition across the civil service.

Disinformation and Suppression — Big Tech takedowns of protest apps and DHS propaganda at TSA checkpoints normalize state messaging while silencing documentation of abuses.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.