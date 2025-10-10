The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise on the 6th day of the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my Fall 2025 seminar — a 6-week deep dive into information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation, exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 3: Wednesday, October 15 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 15 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNsm3qOO_RlTFMYVneaM2bahglZ0IR_m-Ji6EYLzkXL3nqXg/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest chapter in our series on how Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump win. A new chapter drops every Monday…

🔥 In Corruption News

Key crypto agency in turmoil

What Happened: The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission after a clash with crypto billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, leaving acting chair Caroline Pham as the agency’s lone commissioner. The CFTC—key to Trump’s push for tighter federal control over crypto—now sits effectively leaderless.

Why It Matters: The CFTC is dead in the water. Trump’s feud with crypto billionaires has turned vital market oversight into a political brawl that will result in chaos, more corruption, and capture in a trillion-dollar industry.

Miami real estate gift for Trump presidential library sparks lawsuit

What Happened: Historian Dr. Marvin Dunn filed a lawsuit accusing Miami Dade College’s board of violating Florida’s Sunshine Law when it gifted $67 million in downtown land to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The board approved the deal with little public notice before Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet transferred the prime property to Trump’s foundation.

Why It Matters: The case exposes blatant corruption and the collapse of public accountability. Handing public land to a sitting president’s private foundation blurs the line between governance and self-enrichment—turning taxpayer property into a monument to political power.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump claims without evidence that insurrection is taking place in Portland

What Happened: Trump lied to Newsmax that an “insurrection” is underway in Portland, Oregon, as he pushes to deploy National Guard troops to the city. His comments come after a federal judge blocked his previous attempt to send federalized state forces into Oregon.

Why It Matters: There is no insurrection. Trump is fabricating chaos to justify expanding his control over the military and states—another step in his ongoing power grab and building of a police state.

White House offers ‘concierge’ service to fossil fuel firms, official says

What Happened: A senior Trump energy adviser said the White House is giving “white glove service” to oil, gas, and coal companies, fast-tracking their projects through federal approvals. Brittany Kelm of the National Energy Dominance Council admitted to personally linking fossil fuel executives with political appointees to “unstick” permits while renewables face freezes and clawbacks.

Why It Matters: Trump continues selling out America’s future to Big Oil and his campaign donors. He’s gutting climate programs and auctioning off policy to fossil fuel billionaires—trading environmental oversight for profit and power.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

White House Claims Federal Workers’ Back Pay Isn’t Guaranteed

What Happened: A new memo from the Office of Management and Budget argues that Trump isn’t legally obligated to provide back pay to furloughed federal workers once the shutdown ends—despite a 2019 law guaranteeing it. Trump doubled down, saying back pay would “depend on who we’re talking about,” while threatening permanent purges and funding cuts to Democratic-led states.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes the shutdown against public servants, using their livelihoods as leverage. It underscores a deeper effort to politicize the federal workforce and dismantle career civil service protections.

OMB quietly deletes reference to law requiring back pay to furloughed feds

What Happened: The White House quietly deleted references to a 2019 law guaranteeing back pay for furloughed employees from its shutdown guidance, signaling a possible move to deny restitution to 620,000 federal workers. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine condemned the change, warning that the regime is defying the law Trump himself signed after the 2019 shutdown.

Why It Matters: By erasing legal protections for furloughed workers, Trump is rewriting labor law mid-shutdown—turning economic pain into leverage and inviting another constitutional fight over executive overreach.

Chicago police: Dozens of officers ‘affected’ by tear gas deployed by federal agents

What Happened: Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said 27 city officers were affected by tear gas deployed by federal agents during a chaotic protest response in Brighton Park. The agents had called for police assistance after a shooting by ICE, but released chemical agents while CPD officers were still on scene, leaving many coughing and disoriented.

Why It Matters: The incident shows how Trump’s lawless, militarized crackdown is spiraling out of control. With federal troops and local police working at cross purposes, chaos and confusion are replacing coordination—putting civilians at greater risk in America’s occupied cities.

DOJ adds 2 out-of-state attorneys to Comey case ahead of his arraignment

What Happened: The Justice Department reassigned two prosecutors from North Carolina to lead the case against former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his arraignment in Virginia. The move follows internal upheaval after Trump appointee Lindsey Halligan pushed through Comey’s indictment over the objections of career prosecutors and purged her predecessor in the process.

Why It Matters: The case underscores deep politicization inside the DOJ, with Trump loyalists overriding internal resistance to target perceived enemies. With Trump loyalists driving prosecutions against his enemies, justice has been replaced by vengeance and chaos.

Pressed on Justice Dept. Politicization, Bondi Goes on Attack

What Happened: At a Senate Judiciary hearing on DOJ politicization, Pam Bondi dodged questions about troop deployments, dropped corruption cases, and the Epstein cover-up—shouting over senators and hurling false accusations at Democrats. Instead of defending the law, she turned the hearing into a partisan spectacle theatre while shielding Trump.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s meltdown was a national embarrassment. Her defiance made clear that the Justice Department now serves Trump alone—its independence destroyed, its integrity replaced by loyalty tests and political theater.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Chicago journalists, protesters sue Trump administration, alleging ‘extreme brutality’

What Happened: Chicago journalists, unions, and protesters filed a federal lawsuit accusing Trump’s agents of “extreme brutality” to silence the press and demonstrators outside an ICE facility. The 52-page complaint describes pepper ball and tear gas attacks on reporters, clergy, and peaceful protesters, alleging clear First Amendment violations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue escalating the war on dissent and the free press. By using federal force to crush protests and commit violence against journalists, he’s turning Chicago into a battleground.

Ted Cruz Targets Wikipedia Over ‘Ideological Bias’

What Happened: Senator Ted Cruz sent a letter to Wikimedia Foundation CEO Maryana Iskander accusing Wikipedia of left-wing bias, citing its labeling of Fox News as “unreliable” and MSNBC as “generally reliable.” As chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, Cruz demanded internal documents on source classification and alleged that Wikipedia funds “left-wing organizations.”

Why It Matters: Cruz is using his government position to bully a private platform over perceived ideology—precisely the censorship he once condemned. His campaign to police online information mirrors Russia’s own efforts to intimidate and control Wikipedia.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE closes detention oversight group in shutdown despite surge in detainees

What Happened: Despite claims that immigration enforcement remains “unchanged” during the shutdown, ICE has furloughed its entire Office of Detention Oversight—the division tasked with monitoring conditions in detention centers. The decision comes as arrests surge and detention capacity surpasses 100,000 beds.

Why It Matters: With watchdogs silenced and arrests soaring, ICE is operating without accountability. The shutdown has become more cover for unchecked power, leaving thousands of migrants trapped in facilities with no oversight or protection.

U.N. refugee commission head suggests that U.S. deportation practices violate international law

What Happened: U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned that Trump’s deportation practices appear to violate international law, as global hostility toward migrants intensifies. Grandi said UNHCR has cut nearly a quarter of its staff due to severe funding shortages, worsened by U.S. aid cuts.

Why It Matters: The U.N.’s rebuke highlights how Trump has turned America from protector to aggressor in the refugee system. By slashing aid and normalizing mass deportations, he’s dismantling decades of asylum norms and weakening global protections for the persecuted.

Police Said They Surveilled Woman Who Had an Abortion for Her ‘Safety.’ Court Records Show They Considered Charging Her With a Crime

What Happened: Court filings show Texas police used AI-powered Flock camera networks to track a woman who self-managed an abortion, falsely claiming the surveillance was for her safety. Internal records reveal officers labeled it a “death investigation” and discussed criminal charges.

Why It Matters: The case reveals how post-Roe surveillance tech is being turned against women. AI policing is merging with abortion criminalization, marking a chilling new phase of state control over private reproductive choices.

Alligator Alcatraz snaps back to life after judges’ reprieve of Florida’s migrant jail

What Happened: The “Alligator Alcatraz” internment camp in Florida’s Everglades—previously shut down for environmental violations—has reopened after two Trump-appointed judges overturned the closure. Activists say the site functions as a secretive “black site” where detainees disappear without due process, even as Florida quietly received $608 million in federal reimbursement for its construction.

Why It Matters: The ruling revives one of Trump’s darkest internment programs. Alligator Alcatraz has become a symbol of lawless imprisonment and abuse—evidence that his deportation machine now operates entirely outside oversight, justice, due process, and basic humanity.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DNI Tulsi Gabbard orders U.S. intel agency leaders to stem leaks

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard ordered intelligence agencies to study random polygraph exams and expand questioning about leaks to the press as part of security screenings. The directive, obtained by CBS News, urges tighter scrutiny of employees and contractors amid what the Trump regime calls a surge in unauthorized disclosures.

Why It Matters: The move marks a dangerous escalation in Trump’s war on transparency. By targeting whistleblowers and leaks under a blatantly political agenda, he’s silencing oversight and tightening his grip on the intelligence apparatus—controlling what the public can know about government power.

Denied in July, DHS intelligence office resumes efforts to shed staff

What Happened: After public backlash halted its July plan for mass layoffs, DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis is proceeding with buyouts and early retirements, already losing 300 staff with another 200 expected to go. The move comes as part of Trump’s wider effort to downsize and control the intelligence community.

Why It Matters: Gutting I&A cripples one of America’s main defenses against domestic extremism and foreign interference. By hollowing out its intelligence ranks, Trump continues dismantling the nation’s early-warning system at the moment it’s needed most.

Flights delayed at some U.S. airports amid shortage of air traffic controllers

What Happened: Major airports from Denver to Burbank experienced mass delays as staffing shortages left some control towers unmanned, forcing pilots to reroute communications through distant centers. Nearly 6,000 flights were delayed nationwide amid the government shutdown, with unpaid air traffic controllers stretched to the limit.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s shutdown grinds on, the risk of systemic failure—and even catastrophic safety lapses—continues to rise.

Hegseth’s ultimatum to generals sparks fears of departures

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told hundreds of generals and admirals it was “my way or the highway,” vowing to purge “woke garbage” and roll back oversight rules. His remarks at a Virginia summit were followed by the retirements of two top commanders—Gen. Thomas Bussiere and Gen. Bryan Fenton—raising alarm inside the Pentagon about more resignations to come.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s vow to gut whistleblower protections and inspector general oversight is part of Trump’s broader purge. By replacing accountability with loyalty tests, the Pentagon is being transformed from a professional military into a political enforcement arm of the regime.

Trump Administration Abruptly Cut Off Highly Effective Support for Disabled People Experiencing Homelessness

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly ended federal funding for the SOAR program, which trained caseworkers to help unhoused and disabled people secure Social Security disability benefits. The $2.6 million initiative doubled approval rates and was vital for preventing veteran and chronic homelessness through VA and local partnerships.

Why It Matters: Cutting SOAR guts a proven lifeline for people with severe mental illness and unstable housing. The decision will push thousands back onto the streets, stripping them of income and care while shifting massive costs to already strained state and local systems.

Six former US surgeons general warn RFK Jr is ‘endangering nation’s health’

What Happened: Six former U.S. Surgeons General from both parties issued a rare joint warning that RFK Jr. is “endangering the health of the nation.” In a Washington Post op-ed, they condemned his politicization of public health, gutting of mRNA research, and restriction of vaccine access under his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, calling his actions “a profound and immediate threat.”

Why It Matters: The statement is an extraordinary rebuke of a sitting health secretary. With measles outbreaks surging and morale collapsing at HHS, Kennedy’s anti-vaccine crusade has replaced science with conspiracy, putting millions of Americans in danger.

A tribe in Arizona planned to connect 600 homes to electricity. Then the funding was cut

What Happened: The Hopi Tribe in Arizona lost a $25 million federal grant to connect 600 homes to electricity after Trump officials canceled the Solar for All program, labeling it “wasteful.” A smaller replacement grant will power only about 100 homes, leaving tribal leaders to decide which families remain without electricity.

Why It Matters: The cuts devastate one of America’s most energy-poor communities. By killing clean energy funding under Trump’s tax cut and spending Act, Trump has reversed historic progress and deepened inequality for tribal nations still waiting to join the U.S. power grid.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Russia Hosts Taliban Delegation and Warns Against Foreign Military Presence in Afghanistan

What Happened: Russia hosted a Taliban delegation in Moscow, warning against any foreign military presence in Afghanistan after Kabul rejected Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base. Lavrov praised the Taliban for expanding ties as Russia became the first nation to recognize their government.

Trump hasn’t moved on from wanting Greenland forever, Danish PM warns

What Happened: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned that Trump hasn’t abandoned his ambition to seize Greenland, despite recent silence on the issue. She said Greenland’s 60,000 residents “still live in fear of an American takeover,” recalling Trump’s past threats to use economic pressure or even troops to claim the Arctic island.

Why It Matters: Trump’s insane and illegal threats on U.S. allies have real consequences. Despite his recent silence, his past annexation threats have shaken trust, forcing Denmark and Greenland to strengthen ties with Europe to guard against U.S. coercion and the threat of invasion.

Venezuela on edge over Trump regime change whispers: ‘If it does happen we are ready’

What Happened: Caracas is on high alert as Trump escalates threats against Nicolás Maduro’s regime, authorizing military action against “narco-terrorists” and deploying U.S. warships off Venezuela’s coast. Maduro’s allies staged defense drills and vowed to resist any invasion, calling the buildup a cover for regime change.

Why It Matters: With U.S. marines mobilized and Venezuela bracing for conflict, Trump appears poised to drag America into another war without congressional approval—risking massive regional destabilization and a new era of unchecked executive militarism.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Logistical Terrorism’ — Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukrainian Railways

What Happened: Russia has doubled its drone strikes on Ukraine’s rail network, targeting key junctions and passenger lines to cripple military logistics amid renewed Western arms deliveries. A recent “double-tap” drone attack on a passenger train in Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured nine, including children.

Why It Matters: With few gains on the front, Moscow is escalating its economic, genocidal, and psychological war by striking Ukraine’s transport lifelines. The attacks are meant to stall Western aid and crush morale—but Ukraine’s railways endure, rebuilding faster than Russia can destroy.

Professor Flees to Europe After Turning Point USA Calls Him Antifa

What Happened: Rutgers history professor and author Mark Bray fled to Europe with his family after receiving death threats, including one with his home address, following a campaign by the university’s Turning Point USA chapter accusing him of promoting “political violence.” Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, moved his class online for safety.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s regime brands “antifa” a terrorist threat, educators who oppose fascism are being harassed and purged. It’s a chilling convergence of extremist far-right intimidation and state power—using threats to crush academic freedom, silence dissent, and target political opposition.

Traders Seek Yuan Payments from Indian Buyers of Russian Oil

What Happened: Traders selling Russian oil are now asking Indian state refiners to pay in Chinese yuan, citing warming India–China ties and a desire to simplify transactions. Indian Oil Corporation reportedly used yuan to pay for several recent cargoes, marking a shift after earlier government resistance amid tensions with Beijing.

Why It Matters: The deal cements the yuan’s rise in global energy trade and exposes how Moscow, Beijing, and New Delhi are openly defying Western sanctions. Confident that Trump will do nothing, they’re accelerating the shift away from U.S. power—eroding dollar dominance and strengthening China’s grip on the global economy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

America saw ‘essentially no job growth’ last month, Moody’s warns

What Happened: With official data frozen by Trump’s shutdown, private reports from ADP and Revelio Labs show the U.S. added almost no jobs in September. Losses hit small businesses hardest amid Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdowns, while modest gains came only from health care and education in a few blue states.

Why It Matters: The economy is grinding to a halt under Trump’s fiscal chaos and trade wars. With economists “flying blind” and layoffs rising, his shutdown and budget cuts are deepening uncertainty just as the Fed faces critical decisions.

The shutdown meant no jobs report. Carlyle’s analysis shows it would have been pretty bad

What Happened: With the Labor Department shuttered by the shutdown, Carlyle’s private analysis found U.S. job growth was nearly flat in September—just 17,000 new jobs—signaling a sharp slowdown. Other data backed that view, with ADP showing job losses and Challenger reporting the weakest planned hiring since 2009.

Why It Matters: The data show a slowing labor market under Trump’s chaotic economy. His erratic tariffs and prolonged shutdown are choking hiring, shaking consumer confidence, and exposing the real toll of political instability on everyday Americans.

Foreclosures are surging as U.S. homeowners grapple with rising costs

What Happened: Foreclosures have risen for six consecutive months—up 18% from last year—as soaring insurance, taxes, and loan costs push homeowners to the edge.

Why It Matters: With inflation high and loans resetting, millions face the same squeeze—rising costs, flat incomes, and vanishing safety nets—fueling a new affordability crisis across the country.

US liquor exports to Canada drop 85 percent

What Happened: U.S. liquor exports to Canada collapsed by 85% in the second quarter of 2025, dropping from $63.1 million to just $9.6 million. The Distilled Spirits Council blamed Trump’s 35% tariffs and Canada’s retaliatory measures, which left most provinces banning American spirits despite lifting some counter-tariffs last month.

Why It Matters: The tariff war is devastating U.S. distillers and disrupting cross-border trade once protected under the USMCA. With exports to the EU also down 12%, Trump’s trade policies are isolating American producers and straining key economic partnerships.

America’s Soybean Farmers Are Panicking Over the Loss of Chinese Buyers

What Happened: China has stopped buying U.S. soybeans, leaving American farmers with record surpluses and plummeting prices. Once the top buyer of U.S. crops, China has shifted to Brazil and Argentina amid Trump’s escalating trade fights. The White House is now considering a $10–14 billion bailout to prop up the farm sector.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars are wrecking rural America. By driving away key markets and replacing trade with taxpayer-funded bailouts, he’s turning farmers into political hostages for his reckless economic agenda.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Illinois sues to block Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Chicago

What Happened: Illinois filed a lawsuit to stop Trump from federalizing and deploying 300 Illinois National Guard troops and 400 from Texas into Chicago over Governor J.B. Pritzker’s objections. The move follows a federal judge’s ruling in Oregon that blocked similar deployments to Portland, citing presidential overreach.

He Refused to Drop Charges Against Eric Adams. Now He’s Running for Congress.

What Happened: Former DOJ prosecutor Ryan Crosswell, who quit rather than obey Trump’s order to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 7th District. Crosswell, a Marine and ex–Public Integrity Section attorney, says Trump’s purge of career prosecutors and dismantling of anti-corruption units pushed him into politics.

Country star Zach Bryan teases new song condemning ICE raids

What Happened: Country star Zach Bryan previewed a new track, “Bad News,” on Instagram, featuring lyrics condemning ICE raids and the fear they spread in American communities. The Grammy winner captioned the clip, “the fading of the red, white and blue,” as he sang about families torn apart and fading national ideals.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

620,000 — Federal workers whose back pay is now in doubt under OMB’s rewritten guidance

27 — Chicago police officers gassed by federal agents during ICE-linked protest response

300 and 400 — Illinois and Texas National Guard troops slated for deployment into Chicago over state objections

85% — Collapse in U.S. liquor exports to Canada in Q2 2025 due to Trump’s tariffs

18% — Year-over-year rise in U.S. foreclosures, marking six straight months of increases

$67 million — Value of Miami real estate gifted to Trump’s library foundation under legal challenge

6 — Former U.S. Surgeons General warning that RFK Jr. is endangering national health

100,000+ — Migrants now detained under ICE’s expanded capacity amid shutdown and oversight collapse

17,000 — Estimated new jobs added in September per private analysis—virtually no growth

2.6 million — Federal dollars cut from SOAR disability assistance for unhoused Americans

300 — DHS intelligence officers already lost to buyouts, with 200 more expected to exit

$25 million — Solar energy grant stripped from the Hopi Tribe, leaving hundreds without electricity

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Courts may expand Oregon’s ruling blocking federalized Guard deployments — Will nationwide injunctions shut down Trump’s plan to override governors and deploy out-of-state troops in defiance of state authority?

The Senate faces a showdown over federal workers’ back pay — Do senators force OMB to restore the 2019 law—or does the White House gamble on using worker livelihoods as leverage in its shutdown power play?

The purge of DHS Intelligence and Analysis is accelerating — Will Congress step in to stop the loss of another 200 analysts before it further blinds the government to domestic extremism and foreign interference threats?

Miami’s $67 million Trump library land deal faces legal scrutiny — Will Sunshine Law violations expose a pattern of state-sanctioned self-dealing, or will courts rubber-stamp another monument to corruption?

The CFTC is leaderless as Trump feuds with crypto billionaires — Will the agency regain a functioning quorum—or will Trump and his allies seize direct control over crypto regulation in the vacuum?

Trump’s fossil fuel allies are receiving “concierge service” from the White House — Will Congress investigate pay-to-play access schemes that fast-track Big Oil’s projects while burying renewables under red tape?

Federal courts are greenlighting migrant internment black sites in Florida — How long before these black sites expand nationwide under the guise of “temporary security zones?”

The global shift away from the dollar is accelerating — Will Congress respond to the yuanization of Russian-Indian oil trade—or continue ceding leverage to Beijing and Moscow?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His reckless tariff wars and prolonged shutdown have destabilized global markets, crushed exporters, and left job growth flat. Farmers, small businesses, and working families are paying the price as Trump trades economic stability for political spectacle.

Systemic Capture of Government — Agencies meant to serve the public—OMB, CFTC, DHS, DOJ—are being hollowed out or weaponized for loyalty. Regulatory paralysis and purges are transforming oversight into obedience.

Authoritarian Normalization — Militarized policing, “insurrection” propaganda, and federal troop deployments and occupation of states mark the lightning speed erosion of democratic norms. Manufactured crises are now standard tools for consolidating control.

Erosion of Rights and Oversight — ICE’s secretive operations, AI surveillance in abortion cases, and the revival of migrant “black sites” expose a regime unbound by law or morality. Checks and balances are collapsing under sustained executive overreach.

Geopolitical Drift — As Russia escalates its genocidal war on Ukraine and China expands economic influence through the yuan, Trump’s isolationist chaos is accelerating global realignment—weakening U.S. alliances and emboldening authoritarian regimes worldwide.

Resistance Continues — Lawsuits, whistleblowers, and public actions from Chicago to Congress show Americans are still fighting back. Every protest, exposé, and legal challenge chips away at the authoritarian machinery built to suppress them.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.