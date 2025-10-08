Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois has pushed against using federal agents in Chicago.Credit...Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

This billionaire Trump ally and his son are building an unprecedented media empire

What Happened: Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and his son David are seizing control of Hollywood and digital media, merging Skydance with Paramount to take over CBS and eyeing a stake in TikTok. Bari Weiss will lead CBS News after Ellison’s $150 million purchase of her outlet, The Free Press.

Why It Matters: With Trump’s allies clearing the way, the Ellisons are merging money, power, and propaganda. Their control of CBS, TikTok, and major studios hands Trump the tools to dominate the narrative and turn American media into a mouthpiece for the regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump official bypassed ethics rules in criminal referrals of Fed governor and other foes, sources say

What Happened: FHFA Director Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee, bypassed his agency’s inspector general to file criminal referrals against Fed Governor Lisa Cook, New York AG Letitia James, and Rep. Adam Schiff—actions experts say violate ethics and due process rules. Trump publicly praised Pulte’s move as part of his campaign to punish political opponents.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing criminal referrals against critics, his regime is dismantling legal safeguards and continues using law enforcement as an instrument of personal revenge.

Trump floats invoking the Insurrection Act

What Happened: Trump said he may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops for domestic law enforcement if courts or governors block his Guard federalization efforts. The law would let the military directly police U.S. cities. A federal judge recently barred Trump from deploying federalized troops in Oregon.

Why It Matters: Threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act is a grave escalation in Trump’s power grab. It erases the line between civilian and military authority—pushing the U.S. toward the kind of internal repression seen in authoritarian regimes.

Trump orders permits for Alaska mining road, US takes stake in Trilogy Metals

What Happened: Trump approved a 211-mile mining road through Alaska’s Ambler district and committed $35.6 million in U.S. funds for a 10% stake in Canada’s Trilogy Metals, with options to expand. The order overturns Biden-era environmental safeguards and paves the way for large-scale copper and mineral extraction.

Why It Matters: Trump continues merging public policy with profit, using federal authority to enrich ventures in which the government now holds equity. The move dismisses tribal and environmental opposition and signals a new era of state-backed resource exploitation and corruption.

Utah lawmakers pass new GOP-backed congressional map

What Happened: Utah’s GOP legislature passed a new congressional map keeping all four House seats safely Republican, defying a court order to follow anti-gerrymandering rules. The map splits Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County into two, weakening its voting power. It now awaits Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature and further court review.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Trump-backed efforts to lock in GOP control through redistricting. By ignoring voter-approved reforms, Utah lawmakers are showing how state power can override democratic will to entrench one-party rule.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Classified Justice Department opinion authorizes strikes on secret list of cartels, sources say

What Happened: A classified Justice Department opinion grants Trump broad authority to order lethal strikes against cartels and suspected traffickers, designating them as enemy combatants. The ruling underlies recent U.S. military attacks in the Caribbean and expands CIA powers for covert lethal operations across Latin America.

Why It Matters: This marks the quiet launch of a secret, undeclared war without congressional consent. By rebranding law enforcement as warfare, Trump is claiming the power to kill without oversight—erasing legal limits and normalizing extrajudicial violence.

Elected but Not Seated, Grijalva Waits to Sign Epstein Petition

What Happened: Nearly a month after her election win, Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva remains barred from being sworn in as Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to seat her. Democrats say Johnson is blocking her to prevent the 218th signature needed to force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing procedure to protect Trump and suppress the Epstein files, House Republicans are eroding transparency and the legitimacy of democratic representation. Johnson is also testing the limits of his power to refuse to seat duly elected members.

My latest on this…

C.I.A. Deputy Director Has Replaced Agency’s Top Legal Official With Himself

What Happened: Michael Ellis, Trump’s deputy CIA director and longtime loyalist, demoted the agency’s acting general counsel and appointed himself to the position while keeping his deputy role. Ethics experts warn this dual appointment creates a built-in conflict of interest, allowing Ellis to legally justify his own actions within the nation’s most secretive intelligence agency.

Why It Matters: This consolidation of power underscores a dangerous politicization of U.S. intelligence. By erasing the separation between oversight and command, Trump loyalists are dismantling safeguards designed to prevent the misuse of surveillance and covert power.

‘It could happen to your state next’: Durbin appeals to GOP on Guard deployments

What Happened: Senator Dick Durbin condemned Trump’s move to deploy out-of-state National Guard troops to Chicago without Illinois’ consent, calling it a grave constitutional crisis. He urged Republicans to oppose the action, warning that “it could happen to your state next.” The deployment follows similar attempts in Oregon, which a federal judge has blocked.

Why It Matters: Trump is pitting states against each other and turning the Guard into a political weapon. His power grab shreds the Constitution, and Republicans’ silence shows how normalized military occupation over U.S. cities has become.

A swing-district Iowa Republican says she’ll hold town halls ‘when hell freezes over’

What Happened: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a vulnerable Iowa Republican who won by just 799 votes, said she won’t hold town halls “when hell freezes over” after facing outrage over GOP Medicaid cuts and Trump’s spending bill. She mocked constituents who challenged her and echoed party guidance discouraging in-person forums.

Why It Matters: The remark reflects the GOP’s escalating contempt for accountability. As Trump’s allies hide from public scrutiny, they’re replacing representation with obedience, turning democracy into rule by decree.

Social Security chief Frank Bisignano also named CEO of the IRS

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appointed Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano as the new CEO of the IRS, a role created to centralize control of both agencies. Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive, will oversee Social Security and the IRS under Bessent, who remains the acting IRS commissioner.

Why It Matters: The move fuses two powerful federal institutions under Trump’s financial loyalists, erasing key oversight barriers. By concentrating control over Americans’ taxes and benefits, the regime is tightening its grip on America’s financial and personal data systems.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Gave a Partisan Speech to Navy Sailors, to Mixed Reactions

What Happened: At a Navy anniversary event in Norfolk, Trump hijacked a military ceremony to deliver a campaign-style speech attacking “rigged elections” and “woke culture,” while boasting about sending National Guard troops into U.S. cities. His comments came as courts and governors fight his push to federalize state forces for domestic use.

Why It Matters: By turning the armed forces into a personal stage for power, he’s dismantling the barrier between civilian governance and military control—a classic authoritarian tactic.

Republicans post fake image of Oregon protest – using photos of South America

What Happened: Oregon’s Republican Party posted a doctored image on social media showing supposed “Portland riots” to celebrate Trump’s blocked deployment of California National Guard troops. The composite used decade-old photos from Ecuador and Brazil, falsely depicting chaos to justify federal intervention.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook authoritarian tactic—manufacturing disorder and using doctored info to legitimize crackdowns. By spreading disinformation through official party channels, Republicans are weaponizing fake imagery to manipulate public perception and normalize Trump’s unlawful militarization of U.S. cities.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Attorney for Woman Shot by Border Patrol Claims Officer Said ‘Do Something, B----’ Before Firing

What Happened: Bodycam footage reportedly shows a Border Patrol agent taunting Marimar Martinez before shooting her five times in Chicago’s Brighton Park, contradicting federal claims that she drove toward officers. Martinez, a school employee and licensed gun owner, was later charged with assaulting a federal officer but released pending trial.

Why It Matters: The footage blows apart DHS’s fabricated story about the shooting. It shows how Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” and similar crackdowns run on propaganda to excuse brutality—exposing a regime willing to lie, frame civilians, and weaponize Border Patrol as a domestic assault force. This is a hallmark tactic of authoritarian regimes.

Civil rights jobs have been cut. Those ex-workers warn of ICE detention violations

What Happened: Hundreds of DHS staff responsible for civil rights and detention oversight have been laid off, leaving ICE’s expanding detention network virtually unchecked. Former watchdogs say their offices once investigated abuse, solitary confinement, and medical neglect—issues now going unmonitored as ICE detentions and deaths reach six-year highs.

Why It Matters: With internal watchdogs dismantled, detainees have no one left to protect them. The purge eliminates critical safeguards against abuse and marks a deliberate dismantling of accountability as DHS accelerates mass detention and deportation.

Eswatini confirms arrival of 10 more people as part of US deportation deal

What Happened: Ten more deportees were sent to Eswatini under Trump’s secret deal, allowing the U.S. to send foreign nationals to third countries with no ties to them. The group, mostly from Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines, was flown out without due process or a chance to appeal, lawyers say.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation scheme is state-sponsored cruelty. By dumping people in countries they’ve never known, he’s outsourcing human rights abuses and shredding international law—proof of America’s moral and legal collapse under his rule.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US health official calls for separating measles combination shots

What Happened: Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill, backed by RFK Jr., called to split the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine into separate shots, aligning with anti-vaccine conspiracies. Merck and health experts warned that the move lacks scientific basis and risks lower vaccination rates.

Why It Matters: RFK continues legitimizing anti-vax conspiracies and unraveling decades of proven immunization policy, endangering public health and children’s safety.

The CDC says people must consult a health professional before COVID shot

What Happened: The CDC approved new COVID-19 vaccine rules requiring individuals to consult a doctor or pharmacist before receiving the shot, a sharp break from past practice, where vaccines were freely available. The policy, championed by RFK Jr.’s advisory panel, is expected to slow distribution and limit access for millions.

Why It Matters: The so-called “shared decision-making” rule will depress vaccination rates and spread confusion amid rampant disinformation. By adding red tape to basic prevention, Kennedy is sabotaging public trust and increasing the risk of avoidable outbreaks.

Psychiatrists call for RFK Jr. to be replaced as health secretary

What Happened: Two major psychiatry organizations are demanding RFK Jr.’s removal, accusing him of gutting addiction and mental health programs and spreading stigma. They cite mass firings at SAMHSA and his plan to abolish the agency overseeing overdose prevention—undoing years of progress in reducing drug deaths.

Why It Matters: The medical community is openly warning about RFK Jr.’s unhinged and dangerous leadership. His war on psychiatry and dismantling of treatment programs risk reversing hard-won gains and deepening America’s overdose and mental health crises.

Trump’s Immigration Push Diverts U.S. Agents From Drug, Money and Sex-Crime Cases

What Happened: Thousands of federal agents who once targeted drug smuggling, child exploitation, and organized crime have been reassigned to immigration enforcement. Homeland Security Investigations units are being gutted, key trafficking routes left unstaffed, and federal prosecutions are plummeting across multiple agencies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s obsession with mass deportation is crippling real law enforcement. By pulling agents off fentanyl, sex crimes, and cartel cases, he’s weakening U.S. defenses against serious threats and endangering all Americans.

Libraries Can’t Get Their Loaned Books Back Because of Trump’s Tariffs

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs and the removal of the $800 de minimis exemption have crippled global library exchanges, stranding thousands of loaned books and research materials overseas. Carriers are refusing shipments, customs warehouses are overflowing, and international interlibrary loan networks are breaking down under new fees and confusion.

Why It Matters: By choking off academic exchange, Trump is isolating U.S. researchers and turning intellectual collaboration into another casualty of his trade wars.

Nearly 20 Percent Fewer International Students Traveled to the U.S. in August

What Happened: International student arrivals to the U.S. dropped 19% in August—the sharpest fall since the pandemic—after Trump officials delayed visas, expanded travel bans, and targeted students for political speech. Asian enrollment plunged 24%, including a 44% drop from India and a one-third decline from Africa.

Why It Matters: Trump’s xenophobic crackdown is gutting America’s universities and global influence. By driving away foreign talent and punishing dissent, he’s dismantling a pillar of U.S. soft power and draining billions from higher education.

Trump Aimed Shutdown Cuts at Democrats, but G.O.P. Districts Are Hit, Too

What Happened: Trump’s budget office canceled $8 billion in federal energy funding to punish Democratic-led states—but the cuts also hit 28 Republican-held districts, including several swing seats. Projects in New York, California, and across the Pacific Northwest were gutted, dealing economic blows even to Trump’s own allies.

Why It Matters: Trump is wielding the federal budget as a weapon of control and retribution. By turning public funds into a loyalty test, he’s inflicting economic pain to enforce obedience.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump, Drug Cartels, Venezuela and War: What We Know

What Happened: Trump continues escalating military strikes in the Caribbean, hitting boats he claims are tied to Venezuelan cartels and signaling possible attacks inside Venezuela. Officials like Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are pushing for regime change under a secret claim that the U.S. is in an “armed conflict” with terrorist-designated cartels.

Why It Matters: Trump ran on ending wars, yet he’s steering America into another one. By bypassing Congress and invoking secret legal cover, he’s claiming unchecked power to launch military actions—raising questions about whether this “war on cartels” is also a pretext to seize Venezuelan oil.

Trump Calls Off Diplomatic Outreach to Venezuela

What Happened: Trump abruptly cut off Richard Grenell’s secret diplomatic talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, ordering an end to all engagement as U.S. forces ramp up strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats near Venezuela.

Why It Matters: The shutdown of diplomacy marks a turn toward open confrontation and potential military conflict. Framed as a “war on drugs,” Trump’s move is really a push for regime change.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

UK Think Tank Says Leaked Documents Show Russia Is Helping China Prepare To Seize Taiwan

What Happened: An 800-page trove of leaked documents obtained by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) reveals Moscow is helping Beijing prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan. The files detail Russia’s 2023 sale of airborne assault vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and special-forces training for a PLA paratrooper battalion—equipment designed for seizing key infrastructure like Taipei port.

Why It Matters: The leaks show Russia and China working hand in hand to destabilize the Indo-Pacific and undermine the U.S.-led world order. Beijing continues to assist Russia in its genocidal war in Ukraine, and now Moscow is returning the favor and aiding China’s buildup for confrontation—solidifying an “Axis of Upheaval” aimed at reshaping global power.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US holiday online sales growth to slow on economic uncertainty, Adobe Analytics projects

What Happened: Adobe Analytics projects U.S. holiday online sales will rise just 5.3% to $253.4 billion, down from 8.7% last year, as inflation and Trump’s trade policies strain consumers. Cyber Monday is expected to hit $14.2 billion, while mobile shopping drives more than half of all spending.

Why It Matters: The slowdown underscores weakening consumer confidence under Trump’s unstable economy. As his tariffs drive up prices and essentials take priority, Americans are cutting back—leaning on “buy now, pay later” programs that expose deepening financial strain across the country.

US unemployment claims rise moderately amid labor market freeze

What Happened: Jobless claims ticked up to 224,000 as the labor market stalls—businesses aren’t firing but have largely stopped hiring. Economists blame Trump’s trade and immigration policies, combined with AI adoption, for dampening demand and shrinking the labor pool.

Why It Matters: The economy is frozen between inflation and contraction. With Trump’s shutdown halting official data, the Fed may cut rates early, but Trump’s policies continue to choke growth and erode job stability.

Trump bailout for trade-hit US farmers expected this week

What Happened: Trump plans to announce a $10–15 billion bailout for farmers hurt by his trade wars and record harvest losses. The payout faces hurdles amid the government shutdown and limited USDA reserves, as China continues to reject U.S. soybeans and crop prices plunge.

Why It Matters: Trump’s failed tariffs are forcing taxpayers to bail out farmers—again. With rural economies squeezed and Congress paralyzed, the bailout exposes the mounting cost of Trump’s erratic tariffs and economic chaos.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Illinois sues to block Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Chicago

What Happened: Illinois filed a lawsuit to stop Trump from federalizing and deploying 300 Illinois National Guard troops and 400 from Texas into Chicago over Governor J.B. Pritzker’s objections. The move follows a federal judge’s ruling in Oregon that blocked similar deployments to Portland, citing presidential overreach.

US civil rights agency opens sweeping antisemitism probe

What Happened: The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights launched a broad investigation into the federal government’s handling of antisemitism on college campuses, focusing in part on Trump’s threats to cut university funding over alleged inaction. The probe demands all federal communications with universities like Columbia and Minnesota, amid Trump’s efforts to dismantle civil rights oversight and seize control of the commission.

Newsom joins Oregon’s suit after Trump sends California National Guard to Oregon

What Happened: Gov. Gavin Newsom joined Oregon’s lawsuit after Trump deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, defying a federal judge’s order blocking the use of Oregon’s own Guard. Newsom and AG Rob Bonta called it a “breathtaking abuse of power,” accusing Trump of ignoring court rulings and violating state sovereignty.

Chicago mayor signs ‘ICE free zone’ executive order

What Happened: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order declaring the city an “ICE-free zone,” barring federal immigration agents from using city property for raids or processing. Johnson said the order defends residents’ constitutional rights after ICE reportedly used tear gas on civilians and detained a city alderperson.

Newsom, Pritzker threaten to pull out of National Governors Association over Trump’s troop deployments

What Happened: California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker threatened to withdraw from the National Governors Association unless it condemns Trump’s deployment of out-of-state National Guard troops. Both accused the bipartisan group of “losing its voice” amid Trump’s defiance of governors’ authority, calling the cross-state deployments an “unprecedented assault” on states’ rights and the 10th Amendment.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

1807 — Year of the Insurrection Act Trump is threatening to invoke to deploy U.S. troops in American cities

$35.6 million — Trump’s announced stake (10%) in Canada’s Trilogy Metals

4 — GOP-safe House seats locked in under Utah’s new gerrymandered map

799 — Vote margin that kept Iowa Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in office as she refuses to hold town halls

10 — Deportees sent to Eswatini under Trump’s secret deal with third countries

2 — Major psychiatry organizations calling for RFK Jr.’s removal as health secretary

$8 billion — Federal energy funding slashed to punish Democratic-led states, hitting 28 GOP districts too

5.3% — Projected holiday online sales growth, down sharply from 8.7% last year amid Trump’s tariffs

$10–15 billion — Bailout Trump plans for farmers devastated by his trade wars

300 — Illinois National Guard troops Trump is federalizing for Chicago occupation over state objections

19% — Drop in international student arrivals this August due to Trump’s policies

$300 million — Value of new ICE detention contracts awarded to CoreCivic

224,000 — Latest unemployment claims as hiring freezes under Trump’s economic chaos

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Gerrymandering becomes the GOP’s shield — How long before courts step in over these rigged maps?

Trump turns environmental policy into profit — How much public land will be sacrificed to enrich private allies under the guise of “resource independence”?

Far-Right billionaires tighten grip on media — Will the Ellison empire transform CBS and TikTok into the propaganda arm of Trump’s regime?

The war on science deepens — With RFK Jr. and Trump pushing anti-vax conspiracies, how far will they go in dismantling medical credibility?

Trump expands his occupation of cities — Will the courts be able to stop it?

RFK Jr. is gutting America’s health infrastructure — How long before a preventable disease outbreak forces a reckoning?

Democrats push to release the Epstein files — Will Speaker Johnson’s obstruction and refusal to seat a duly elected official become a constitutional crisis?

Trump escalates toward war with Venezuela — Will his secret “war on cartels” become a pretext for regime change and oil seizure?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponizing Institutions — Trump loyalists are turning law enforcement and intelligence into tools of vengeance. Criminal referrals, secret strike authorizations, and agency purges show the rule of law collapsing into a system of personal power.

Civil Rights in Peril — ICE abuses, border patrol shootings, and watchdog purges reveal a regime dismantling due process. With oversight eliminated, constitutional protections are vanishing in real time.

Information Control — The Ellisons’ media empire, Bari Weiss at CBS, and propaganda partnerships show Trump’s allies building a compliant narrative machine to shape perception and control information.

Militarization of America — From the Insurrection Act threats to National Guard deployments, Trump is normalizing military control over domestic affairs—testing how far he can go before full authoritarian enforcement becomes reality.

