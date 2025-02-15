Federal workers protesting in Washington on Tuesday.Credit...Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!!

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk’s Treasury Appointee Retains CEO Role, Raising Conflict Concerns

What Happened: Elon Musk ally Tom Krause, newly appointed to oversee U.S. government payments, is still CEO of Cloud Software Group, a private tech company. Treasury’s ethics office approved the arrangement, which is a massive conflict of interest.

Why It Matters: A sitting CEO running federal payment operations raises ethical and security concerns over potential financial manipulation, insider deals, and corporate favoritism. With Treasury’s $5.45 trillion in annual transactions, watchdogs warn of unprecedented conflicts as Musk’s allies tighten their grip on government finances.

Source: WIRED

Trump DOJ Guts Public Corruption Investigations

What Happened: Trump has dismantled federal efforts to fight public corruption, pausing investigations into corporate bribery, weakening the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and considering eliminating the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. Trump also fired inspectors general across multiple agencies. The move follows the DOJ’s controversial dismissal of charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, sparking mass resignations among prosecutors.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is shielding Trump’s allies while curbing corruption investigations, signaling an unprecedented shift in enforcement priorities. The DOJ’s politicization raises concerns about legal accountability under Trump’s regime.

Source: CNN

Kash Patel’s Undisclosed LLCs Raise FBI Nomination Concerns

What Happened: Trump’s FBI director nominee, Kash Patel, failed to disclose multiple LLCs tied to a $1.8 million Virginia land deal in his Senate financial disclosures. His filings contradict each other on the land’s value, and he delayed submitting records until after his Senate hearing, avoiding scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Patel’s lack of transparency and hidden financial dealings—including ties to Kremlin-linked payments—raise serious ethical concerns for a potential FBI director. His pattern of secrecy and conflicts of interest fuels fears about his ability to lead an impartial agency.

Source: Mother Jones

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Mass Layoffs Spark Chaos as Trump Purges Federal Workforce

What Happened: Trump and Elon ordered mass layoffs of probationary federal employees, impacting thousands. Over 1,000 VA workers, including cancer and opioid researchers, were fired. The CDC lost 1,300 employees, cutting 10% of its workforce, while the Education Department, USDA, and DOE also saw deep cuts. Many were terminated without warning, including some who had already accepted buyouts.

Why It Matters: This politically driven purge weakens veterans’ services, public health, and environmental protections, prioritizing loyalty over competence. The purge will cripple government operations and vital social services.

Source: Associated Press

IRS Prepares for Mass Layoffs Amid Tax Season

What Happened: The IRS is set to fire thousands of workers, including many probationary employees, just as tax season reaches its peak. The move follows Trump and Elon Musk’s federal purge, aimed at gutting the government. The IRS had 100,000 employees, including 16,000 probationary workers, many of whom are now at risk.

Why It Matters: The cuts threaten tax processing, refunds, and enforcement, gutting Biden-era efforts to audit corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

Source: Reuters

Elon Musk’s DOGE Arrives at Pentagon, Eyes Massive Cuts

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives arrived at the Pentagon as part of Trump’s push to gut government agencies and veterans' services. This follows similar moves across Treasury, DOJ, DHS, and intelligence agencies, where Musk’s operatives have gained access to financial, security, and intelligence data.

Why It Matters: Musk’s Pentagon access raises major conflict of interest concerns, as SpaceX and Starlink hold billions in defense contracts. Unvetted DOGE operatives could gain access to classified military programs, including cyber defense, nuclear strategy, and global operations. The Trump regime’s prioritization of loyalty over security vetting risks espionage, military compromise, and insider financial manipulation.

Source: Reuters

Mass Firings Loom Over CDC and NIH as Trump Reshapes Public Health Agencies

What Happened: Senior officials at the CDC and NIH are bracing for mass layoffs, with up to 700 public health workers targeted, including members of the CDC’s elite “disease detectives” corps—the first responders to global infectious disease outbreaks. Some high-ranking officials could be forced to resign as the regime continues its efforts to gut agencies.

Why It Matters: Slashing frontline pandemic and disease response teams cripples America’s ability to contain deadly outbreaks. Experts warn this will devastate public health preparedness, drain critical expertise, and politicize key agencies—as the U.S. faces a bird flu outbreak, a resurging measles crisis, and the worst flu season in decades.

Source: The New York Times

DHS Cuts 405 Employees, FEMA Hit Hardest

What Happened: DHS laid off 405 employees, including 200+ at FEMA, 130 at CISA, and others at USCIS and Science & Technology. 12 Coast Guard DEI staff were reassigned to border security.

Why It Matters: This purge weakens disaster response, cybersecurity, and national preparedness.

Source: ABC News

Trump Purges Leadership at National Archives

What Happened: Trump purges senior leadership at the National Archives and Records Administration. Deputy Archivist William Bosanko resigned Friday, following the firing of Archivist Colleen Shogan last week. At least five other senior officials are expected to leave, as the White House moves to replace them with Trump loyalists.

Why It Matters: This purge comes after NARA's role in referring Trump’s classified documents case to the DOJ, signaling an attempt to reshape the agency’s leadership for political control. The loss of experienced, nonpartisan officials threatens historical preservation and government transparency.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ in Turmoil as Trump Moves to Dismiss NYC Mayor’s Corruption Case

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ ordered the dismissal of corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, citing his importance to Trump’s mass deportation efforts. Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon resigned rather than comply, calling the move a quid pro quo. At least six other senior prosecutors in New York and Washington have also resigned in protest.

Why It Matters: This DOJ interference politicizes the justice system, shielding Trump’s allies while punishing independent prosecutors. With Mayor Adams now under Trump’s control, charges could be reinstated if he fails to comply—a tactic straight from the Russian playbook to enforce loyalty through legal threats.

Source: The New York Times

CISA Halts Election Security Efforts Amid Trump Crackdown

What Happened: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has frozen all election security work and launched a review of its efforts since 2017. Acting Director Bridget Bean ordered the pause on funding, resources, and personnel involved in election security and disinformation countermeasures, citing Trump’s executive order on "federal censorship."

Why It Matters: CISA has been a key defense against cyber threats to U.S. elections. The suspension leaves state and local election officials without critical support and aligns with Trump’s push to discredit election security measures. This undermines democracy and elections ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Source: WIRED

DOJ in Chaos as Prosecutors Resign Over Adams Case

What Happened: The Justice Department is facing a crisis after senior prosecutors resigned in protest over the Trump regime’s order to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove pressured DOJ lawyers to comply, threatening termination. After multiple resignations, the case was dismissed, signed by two DOJ officials and Bove himself.

Why It Matters: This DOJ interference politicizes the justice system, shielding Trump’s cronies while punishing independent prosecutors. Initiating investigations and threatening prosecutors over following the law is an authoritarian tactic.

Source: Politico

FEMA Firings Trigger Chaos at DHS

What Happened: Trump fired four FEMA officials, including CFO Mary Comans, for approving $80M in migrant aid to NYC, following DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s order to halt funding to NGOs assisting migrants.

Why It Matters: The firings have paralyzed FEMA, with staff fearing retaliation for routine grant work. Unclear DHS guidance raises concerns about funding for disaster relief, climate programs, and equity initiatives, jeopardizing FEMA’s emergency response. FEMA is being weaponized against blue cities.

Source: CNN

Trump Denies Kemp’s Hurricane Aid Extension

What Happened: Trump rejected Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to extend aid deadlines for Hurricane Helene recovery, despite bipartisan pleas. The storm caused 219 deaths and $80 billion in damages, including $5.5 billion in Georgia’s agriculture and forestry losses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to deny aid to struggling communities, signals partisan retribution against Kemp. The move raises concerns that disaster relief is being weaponized for political payback.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House Bars AP from Oval Office, Air Force One

What Happened: Trump indefinitely restricted Associated Press access to the Oval Office and Air Force One over the outlet’s refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” AP reporters were already blocked from multiple White House events this week, escalating tensions between the regime and the press.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on press freedom, barring a major news organization from covering presidential events over a politically motivated dispute. This tactic is used in authoritarian countries.

Source: The Hill

Trump’s Border Czar Pressures NYC Mayor Adams

What Happened: NYC Mayor Eric Adams appeared on Fox & Friends with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, pledging cooperation on deportations days after the DOJ dropped corruption charges against him. Homan warned Adams to follow through, saying, “If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’” Adams will now allow ICE access to Rikers Island, reversing NYC’s sanctuary policies.

Why It Matters: This is political coercion, as Adams’ case was dropped amid DOJ resignations. The move highlights Trump’s growing influence over local officials through federal pressure and the weaponization of agencies.

Source: Politico

House Republicans Move to Impeach Judges Blocking Trump, DOGE

What Happened: House Republicans, echoing Elon Musk’s call for judicial impeachments, are targeting judges who ruled against Trump’s policies. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) is drafting impeachment articles against Judge Paul Engelmayer, while Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) is targeting Judge John McConnell Jr. for blocking Trump’s funding freeze. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) vowed broader action.

Why It Matters: This GOP effort to impeach judges over unfavorable rulings undermines judicial independence, mirroring tactics used in authoritarian regimes like Russia—where the judicial system is an arm of the Kremlin. It escalates the push to remove checks on Trump’s power, threatening the separation of powers.

Source: The Hill

Ben & Jerry’s: Unilever Banned Trump Criticism

What Happened: Ben & Jerry’s sued parent company Unilever, accusing it of banning criticism of Trump ahead of its planned spinoff. Unilever’s ice cream chief Peter ter Kulve cited a “new dynamic” in restricting the brand’s activism, part of an alleged effort to dismantle its independent board.

Why It Matters: Companies are curbing activism under Trump, signaling a corporate shift to avoid political backlash. This raises questions about brand independence and corporate free speech under the Trump regime.

Source: CNBC

📉 Government Collapse Watch

🚨Trump firings cause chaos at agency responsible for America's nuclear weapons

What Happened: Trump and Musk fired hundreds of employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration, disrupting oversight of the U.S. nuclear stockpile. Terminations were suddenly "paused" after confusion, with some workers left unsure if they were still employed.

Why It Matters: The disorganized firings risk a grave threat to U.S. nuclear security, delaying warhead maintenance and emergency planning. This highlights the regime’s reckless workforce purge via an unelected, unvetted billionaire.

Source: NPR

Trump’s Federal Firings Imperil Government Services Nationwide

What Happened: Trump fired at least 14,000 federal employees, primarily targeting probationary workers, and disrupting critical services nationwide. Agencies affected include the VA, HHS, Interior, HUD, and the IRS, with cuts impacting veterans’ healthcare, nuclear defense, rural electricity, and housing assistance. The Department of Energy paused some firings due to nuclear security concerns, while Treasury plans to cut tax collection employees amid tax season.

Why It Matters: The mass firings are crippling government functions, leaving essential services for veterans, rural communities, and low-income families at risk. Agencies warn of catastrophic breakdowns, while laid-off employees face financial turmoil. The move has sparked lawsuits and protests over what critics call a politically driven purge and dismantling of agencies—as proposed in Project 2025.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Vance Attacks Europe, Downplays Russia at Munich Security Conference

What Happened: VP Vance used his first major international speech at the Munich Security Conference to attack European leaders over censorship laws, migration policies, and election interference claims. He downplayed Russia and China as threats, instead blaming Europe’s “retreat from fundamental values.” Vance accused European governments of using disinformation laws to silence populists, defended Elon Musk’s interference in European elections, and called mass migration Europe’s biggest threat.

Why It Matters: Vance’s speech mirrors Kremlin narratives, minimizing Russia’s role in destabilizing Europe while amplifying migration fears and attacking democratic safeguards. This immensely benefits Russia, which has long worked to fracture the U.S.-European alliance through disinformation and influence operations. His remarks align with Trump’s culture war rhetoric and signal a U.S. foreign policy shift away from NATO and European unity, further advancing Moscow’s geopolitical goals.

Source: The Hill

Trump Blindsides Europe With Secret Putin Talks on Ukraine

What Happened: Trump shocked European allies by secretly negotiating a Ukraine peace plan directly with Putin, offering concessions—before negotiations—to Russia without consulting Ukraine, NATO, or the EU. European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were caught off guard, having expected continued U.S. support for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO officials were also left in the dark.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move signals the collapse of the U.S.-European alliance, leaving Europe to face Russian aggression alone. By sidelining NATO and the EU, Trump has effectively gifted Putin leverage over the war’s outcome and European stability. This accelerates Europe’s strategic isolation and raises fears of further Russian expansion.

Source: Politico

Vance Meets German Far-Right AfD Leader, Undermining U.S.-European Relations

What Happened: Vance met with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s far-right AfD, aligned with nazis, in Munich—a move that breaks political norms and signals the Trump regime’s growing alignment with Europe’s far-right populists. Vance ignored Chancellor Olaf Scholz, instead discussing Ukraine and German politics with pro-Kremlin Weidel.

Why It Matters: By openly courting extremist parties like Russian-funded AfD—which is under surveillance in Germany as a threat to democracy—the Trump regime is weakening transatlantic unity and assisting Russia. This shift will destabilize Europe, further isolating traditional U.S. allies and emboldening authoritarian regimes.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Utah Governor Signs Sweeping Union Ban

What Happened: Gov. Spencer Cox signed a collective bargaining ban for teachers, firefighters, and police, despite mass protests. The law, effective July 1, makes Utah one of the most anti-union states. Cox also approved a bill banning transgender college students from dorms matching their gender identity.

Why It Matters: This strips public employees of their right to negotiate wages and conditions, advancing a Republican-led crackdown on unions. The move mirrors Trump’s federal push to dismantle labor and education protections.

Source: AP News

US Disaster Response Teams Paralyzed After USAID Shutdown

What Happened: Trump’s dismantling of USAID has crippled the Disaster Assistance Response Teams—elite crisis teams that respond to global disasters. With USAID's funding frozen, the four active DARTs in Afghanistan, Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine can no longer function, staff are being recalled, and new deployments are impossible.

Why It Matters: DART teams save lives in global crises, from earthquakes to war zones. Their shutdown leaves the US unable to respond to disasters, crippling humanitarian efforts and damaging US leadership abroad. Experts warn there’s no plan for handling future emergencies.

Source: Reuters

Trump Reinstates Harsh Vetting Rules for Migrant Child Sponsors

What Happened: Trump reimposed strict fingerprinting requirements for all adult members of households sponsoring migrant children. This policy, first introduced in 2018, was previously rolled back after causing mass detention overcrowding and discouraging sponsors—many of whom are undocumented—from stepping forward for fear of deportation.

Why It Matters: Advocates warn this is not about child safety, but a tactic to trap undocumented sponsors and keep children in federal detention longer, deepening family separations. With Trump’s mass deportation plans underway, experts say this will strain shelters and cost taxpayers millions while inflicting needless trauma on migrant children.

Source: The New York Times

ICE to House Male Detainees in Federal Prisons Under New Trump Order

What Happened: The Bureau of Prisons and Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed an agreement to house male ICE detainees in federal prisons across the country. Female detainees will not be housed in BOP facilities.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between immigration enforcement and criminal incarceration, raising human rights concerns. Experts warn BOP staffing shortages could worsen conditions, while critics say detaining immigrants in prisons further criminalizes them.

Source: ABC News

HUD Cuts Gender Data Access for Shelters

What Happened: Trump removed gender identity data from HUD’s Sage database, blocking federally funded homeless shelters from accessing key demographic info. The change follows HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s rollback of protections for transgender individuals in shelters.

Why It Matters: This limits shelters’ ability to serve trans and nonbinary individuals, who face high rates of homelessness and violence. Advocates warn it signals further rollbacks in protections and resources for marginalized communities.

Source: NOTUS

Trump Officials Add ‘Gender Ideology’ Disclaimer to CDC, FDA Sites

What Happened: After a judge ordered the CDC and FDA to restore public health webpages, the Trump regime added a disclaimer rejecting “gender ideology” and non-binary identities. The notice accuses past policies of harming women and children.

Why It Matters: Health experts warn this politicizes public health, undermines trust in medical research, and restricts access to vital data, sparking legal challenges.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Slashes 90% of ObamaCare Outreach Funding

What Happened: Trump cut Affordable Care Act navigator funding from $98M to $10M per year, slashing resources that help people enroll in ObamaCare.

Why It Matters: The cuts weaken access to healthcare, particularly for low-income and underserved communities, making it harder for millions to navigate the system and sign up for coverage. This also signals Trump laying the groundwork to dismantle ObamaCare.

Source: The Hill

📰 In Other Alarming News

Musk’s DOGE Posts Classified Intel, Sparks Security Fears

What Happened: Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE published classified personnel and budget data from the National Reconnaissance Office, the U.S. spy satellite agency. Intelligence officials were alarmed as NOFORN-restricted info—barred from foreign access—was publicly available.

Why It Matters: This serious security breach risks foreign adversaries exploiting U.S. surveillance priorities. Congress needs to investigate whether Musk did this intentionally.

Source: HuffPost

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Treasury Watchdog Audits Musk’s DOGE Access to Government Payments

What Happened: The Treasury Department’s Inspector General has launched an audit into the security controls of the U.S. government’s payment system, following concerns over Elon Musk accessing sensitive financial data. The audit will examine past transactions and Musk’s unproven claims of fraudulent payments.

Source: Associated Press

Lead Prosecutor in Adams Case Resigns, Slams DOJ Interference

What Happened: Hagan Scotten, the lead federal prosecutor in NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s corruption case, resigned in protest after Trump’s regime ordered the charges dropped. In a scathing resignation letter, Scotten said only a “fool” or a “coward” would comply.

Source: The New York Times

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s CFPB Purge

What Happened: A federal judge in Washington, D.C. issued an order halting Trump’s efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The ruling freezes all firings, prevents fund transfers, and blocks data deletions after the administration attempted to gut the agency under Trump’s budget chief Russell Vought and Elon Musk’s operatives.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

📊 By the Numbers

14,000+ - Federal employees fired in Trump’s mass purge.

130 - CISA staff fired , weakening U.S. cybersecurity as election security efforts are frozen.

1,300 - CDC staff cut —10% of the workforce.

$5.45 trillion - Treasury payments now influenced by Musk’s FAKE DOGE.

7- DOJ prosecutors resigned in protest after Trump forced the dismissal of Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case.

$80 million - FEMA migrant aid to NYC clawed back.

$1.8 million - Undisclosed land deal tied to FBI nominee Kash Patel.

$98M to $10M – Trump’s 90% cut to ObamaCare navigator funding, reducing healthcare access.

405 - DHS jobs slashed , including 200+ at FEMA .

1,000+ - VA workers dismissed, disrupting veteran healthcare, including mental health services .

6+ - Senior National Archives officials forced out, as Trump reshapes federal records oversight.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will the judge block Trump’s interference in the NYC Mayor’s corruption case? The court is expected to hear the case next week,

How will Musk’s infiltration affect the Pentagon? National security concerns mount.

Will the GOP succeed in impeaching federal judges? Threats to judicial independence escalate.

Will Congress act on Trump’s mass firings? Lawsuits and protests grow.

💡 Key Takeaways



Trump is purging government institutions to consolidate power. Mass firings at DOJ, FEMA, IRS, CDC, and other agencies are crippling government functions while Trump replaces officials with loyalists.

The Justice Department is being weaponized. The dropped case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams—and prosecutors resigning in protest—highlight political interference in the legal system.

Trump is eroding democracy and attacking judicial independence. House Republicans are moving to impeach judges who ruled against his policies, setting a dangerous precedent.

The U.S.-European alliance is fracturing. Trump’s phone call with Putin and Vance’s alignment with far-right leaders undermine the U.S.-European alliance and embolden Russia.

Musk’s role in government is growing unchecked. Musk has infiltrated all agencies and endangered national security after firing hundreds of employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration, disrupting oversight of the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

Media suppression is escalating. Trump banned AP from the Oval Office and Air Force One, marking a blatant attack on press freedom.

🚨 Call to Action

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.