Sabrina Wood
10h

One tinsy bit of good news re CA NG to Portland: Judge Immergut held a hearing late tonight Sunday and basically issued a new TRO which says NONE of the states NG can be sent. She was pissed at the regimes behaving like little children needing every word spelled out.

