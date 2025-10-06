Law enforcement officers stand in tear gas outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: October 4-5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

This billionaire Trump ally and his son are building an unprecedented media empire

What Happened: Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and his son David are seizing control of Hollywood and digital media, merging Skydance with Paramount to take over CBS and eyeing a stake in TikTok. Bari Weiss will lead CBS News after Ellison’s $150 million purchase of her outlet, The Free Press.

Why It Matters: With Trump’s allies clearing the way, the Ellisons are merging money, power, and propaganda. Their control of CBS, TikTok, and major studios hands Trump the tools to dominate the narrative and turn American media into a mouthpiece for the regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump to federalize Illinois National Guard, Pritzker says

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says Trump ordered him to deploy 300 National Guard troops or face federal takeover, calling it “outrageous and un-American.” The threat follows Trump’s push to send troops into Chicago under his “crime crackdown,” after similar court-condemned deployments in other cities.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the military to strong-arm governors and stage violent political theater. Each move blurs the line between public security and personal power, edging the U.S. toward authoritarian control of its own armed forces.

California governor says Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon

What Happened: Gov. Gavin Newsom said 300 California National Guard troops were sent to Oregon under Trump’s orders after a judge blocked the White House from deploying Oregon’s own guard to Portland. Gov. Tina Kotek condemned the move as an attempt to “circumvent” the court, and Newsom called it “a breathtaking abuse of law and power.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues defying the courts and bypassing state authority to expand the occupation of cities. Redeploying troops across state lines is a direct assault on constitutional limits.

Trump Seizes On Shutdown to Punish Political Foes

What Happened: Trump is exploiting the shutdown to freeze or cancel over $27 billion in federal funds, targeting Democratic-led states like New York, Chicago, and Portland. His regime has halted infrastructure, transit, and clean energy projects under the guise of reviewing “race-based” or “wasteful” spending.

Why It Matters: This is political retaliation disguised as fiscal policy. By withholding congressionally approved funds, Trump continues weaponizing the federal budget to punish opponents and shatter the constitutional balance of power.

The Federal Election Commission is down to 2 members. So its work is at a standstill

What Happened: The Federal Election Commission has been crippled after losing its quorum following the resignations of Republicans Trey Trainor and Allen Dickerson and Trump’s purge of Democrat Ellen Weintraub. With only two commissioners remaining, the agency can no longer investigate, fine, or enforce campaign finance laws.

Why It Matters: The shutdown of the FEC wipes out America’s election watchdog. With no oversight of dark money or campaign violations, Trump has effectively dismantled a key democratic safeguard ahead of the 2026 elections.

Trump is finally ready to talk about Project 2025

What Happened: Trump is now openly embracing Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, praising its architect Russ Vought while using the shutdown to prepare a mass purge and agency cuts. The plan’s authors—Vought, Tom Homan, and Peter Navarro—now hold top posts across his regime.

Why It Matters: Project 2025 has always been the playbook. Trump is turning its extremist blueprint into reality, gutting the federal government and replacing it with a loyalist machine built to entrench his power.

Republicans threaten return to Musk’s chainsaw strategy to government

What Happened: GOP leaders are threatening a mass federal purge as Trump’s budget chief, Russ Vought—dubbed “the reaper” in Trump’s AI video—is carrying out cuts aimed at blue states and Democratic programs. The move echoes Elon Musk’s DOGE “chainsaw strategy,” which slashed agencies, purged civil servants, and gutted programs.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the shutdown to punish enemies and tighten his grip over the federal workforce. It’s a live test of Project 2025’s authoritarian blueprint—centralizing power through fear, purges, retaliation, and political loyalty.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Wants to Build Out a 24/7 Social Media Surveillance Team

What Happened: ICE plans to hire nearly 30 private contractors to monitor X, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms 24/7, scanning posts, photos, and messages to identify targets for deportation. The teams, based in Vermont and California, will use databases like LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters CLEAR to build detailed digital dossiers.

Why It Matters: They are cementing a permanent surveillance state. By outsourcing social media monitoring, Trump’s ICE is erasing the line between intelligence and political spying—turning social media into a tool for control, intimidation, and mass targeting. Immigrants are the test case, but the system will soon expand to everyone.

Pritzker Says Federal Agents Are Trying to Make Chicago a ‘War Zone’

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned a Border Patrol raid in Chicago where federal agents allegedly zip-tied “nearly naked” children and detained residents of color without cause. He said federal forces are escalating conflict and creating the very “war zone” they claim to be fighting, calling the operation a “breathtaking abuse” of power.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized raids are transforming American cities into occupied zones. The targeting of civilians in Chicago marks a dangerous normalization of state violence and racial profiling—hallmarks of authoritarian control at home.

Justice Department launches investigation into Portland police

What Happened: DOJ civil-rights chief Harmeet Dhillon launched a federal probe into Portland police days after MAGA influencer Nick Sortor was arrested outside an ICE facility. Her letter demands body-cam footage and explanations for alleged assaults on journalists, citing Portland’s consent decree and recent National Guard deployment.

Why It Matters: They are wasting taxpayer money to probe the arrest of a MAGA influencer. Trump’s DOJ is twisting civil-rights enforcement into a weapon to protect allies while intensifying its crackdown on dissent.

Mike Johnson hasn’t sworn in this new Democrat. Is it because she wants to release the Epstein files?

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson is blocking Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva from being sworn in after her special-election win to replace her late father. Grijalva says Johnson is stalling because she plans to sign a discharge petition to force a vote releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s files—the decisive 218th signature Trump’s allies want to stop.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s obstruction silences a duly elected member of Congress and shields powerful interests tied to Epstein in a massive cover-up. It’s a blatant abuse of power to bury accountability and protect Trump and his network.

Pete Hegseth fires US navy chief of staff

What Happened: Pete Hegseth abruptly purged Navy Chief of Staff Jon Harrison, a key architect of Trump’s effort to centralize control over the Pentagon. Harrison and Navy Secretary John Phelan—both Trump loyalists—had sought to curb the undersecretary’s influence, but his ousting came just after Trump appointed former naval officer Hung Cao to that role.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s chaotic and paranoid leadership has thrown the Pentagon into turmoil. By purging seasoned officers and elevating partisan loyalists, he’s endangering national security and turning the U.S. military into a political weapon for Trump’s agenda.

Hegseth says he has every authorization needed for Caribbean strikes

What Happened: Pete Hegseth said he has “every authorization needed” for U.S. military strikes on vessels near Venezuela, citing the cartels’ terrorist designation. The latest strike killed four people in the Caribbean, the fourth in recent weeks. Legal experts warn that the attacks bypass due process and stretch war powers beyond their limits, with critics questioning why the Pentagon, not the Coast Guard, is conducting them.

Why It Matters: Trump and Hegseth are expanding military operations under dubious legal cover, carrying out extrajudicial killings, and treating alleged criminals as enemy combatants. Launching unilateral strikes in international waters marks a grave escalation—testing the boundaries of presidential power and edging the U.S. toward undeclared war.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

How Maga cheerleaders have infiltrated the White House press corps

What Happened: The White House has filled the press corps with MAGA-aligned influencers and rightwing outlets like Real America’s Voice and OAN, sidelining traditional journalists. Loyalists lob praise and soft questions while critical reporters are ignored, turning briefings into propaganda sessions.

Why It Matters: The move mirrors authoritarian regimes’ control of media, replacing accountability with sycophancy. By enforcing loyalty, Trump has transformed the press room from a watchdog into a stage for state-approved flattery.

US treasury considers special $1 Trump coin reading ‘fight, fight, fight’

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury is weighing a $1 coin design featuring Trump with a raised fist and the slogan “Fight, fight, fight.” Intended to mark America’s 250th anniversary, the draft shows Trump beside “Liberty” and “1776–2026,” with officials confirming it’s under review.

Why It Matters: The coin turns a national commemoration into a monument to Trump himself, in violation of federal law banning images of living persons on U.S. currency (31 U.S.C. § 5112). It’s a stark example of how his regime is twisting American symbols into instruments of propaganda and personal worship—a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Border Patrol raid sweeps in citizens, families as Chicago crackdown intensifies

What Happened: Border Patrol agents carried out a nighttime raid on a Chicago apartment complex targeting alleged “Venezuelan gang members,” detaining dozens—including U.S. citizens and children. Armed agents broke down doors, rappelled from helicopters, and separated families; witnesses reported beatings, theft, and sleeping children dragged out in zip ties and naked.

Why It Matters: This is an infuriating abuse of power. By unleashing Border Patrol as an urban strike force, Trump is turning immigration enforcement into paramilitary terror—eroding civil rights and bringing authoritarian-style policing to American neighborhoods.

Using helicopters and chemical agents, immigration agents become increasingly aggressive in Chicago

What Happened: Immigration agents in Chicago launched military-style raids using helicopters, battering rams, and chemical agents, arresting over 1,000 people in recent weeks. Witnesses say ICE and DHS officers broke down doors, zip-tied families, and detained U.S. citizens alongside undocumented residents. Gov. JB Pritzker called the raids “outrageous” and ordered an investigation after reports of children separated from parents.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regime is unleashing warfare tactics on American soil. Deploying helicopters and tear gas against families is insanity and a human rights violation—erasing the line between law enforcement and combat. If unchecked, this terror will be the new normal, and we must push back against it now.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes handcuffed by ICE while asking agents for patient’s warrant at Humboldt Park hospital

What Happened: Ald. Jessie Fuentes (D–26th Ward) was briefly detained by ICE agents at Humboldt Park Health after demanding to see a judicial warrant for a man injured while fleeing officers. Video shows agents violently handcuffing Fuentes as she repeatedly asked for the warrant before being released without charge.

Why It Matters: ICE continues detaining elected officials for demanding warrants. The episode exposes an unrestrained enforcement apparatus operating beyond judicial oversight—another sign of America’s descent into lawless authoritarianism.

A Venezuelan singer won asylum. ICE detained him for two more months.

What Happened: Venezuelan musician Claudio David Balcane González was granted asylum in July but remained in ICE custody for 63 more days. Agents re-interrogated him, searched his phone, and tried to reopen his case—despite missing the 30-day appeal deadline—citing baseless “public safety” claims of gang ties.

Why It Matters: ICE continues acting lawlessly and defying court rulings to carry out Trump’s agenda and silence dissent. Detaining an asylum-approved artist for his speech exposes the regime’s broader use of immigration law as a weapon against critics.

Kristi Noem warns immigrants away from Super Bowl: ‘We’ll be all over that place’

What Happened: Kristi Noem warned that ICE agents “will be all over” next year’s Super Bowl, telling immigrants to stay away unless they’re “law-abiding Americans.” She also blasted the NFL for choosing Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as halftime performer, calling the league “weak” and praising Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: Noem’s threats turn a national celebration into a stage for fear and division. Her attack on Bad Bunny reveals how the regime continues to weaponize culture and law enforcement to police identity, loyalty, and dissent.

Federal Judge Halts ICE Transfer of Immigrants Turning 18 From Children’s Shelters to Adult Detention

What Happened: A federal judge in D.C. blocked a Trump policy ordering ICE to seize immigrant teens from shelters the moment they turn 18. Advocacy groups showed ICE was ignoring court rulings requiring less restrictive options; one asylum-seeker was detained on his birthday before the judge intervened.

Why It Matters: The ruling exposes Trump’s escalating cruelty toward migrant youth, targeting children already cleared for release. It shows how his regime keeps defying the courts, weaponizing bureaucracy to punish the vulnerable.

U.S. parole board can’t jail people because it doesn’t legally exist, suit says

What Happened: D.C. public defenders have sued the U.S. Parole Commission, arguing it lost authority to jail or supervise residents after Congress failed to reauthorize it on Sept. 30. Despite technically expiring under federal law, the DOJ-run commission continues issuing arrest warrants and detaining people, with a judge warning it to “use restraint.”

Why It Matters: The case exposes a constitutional vacuum where an expired agency may be unlawfully jailing citizens. It underscores how congressional dysfunction and executive overreach are eroding basic due process and the rule of law.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump plan would limit disability benefits for older Americans

What Happened: Trump is advancing a rule to make it harder for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability benefits by removing age as a factor in assessing work ability. Backed by OMB Director Russ Vought, the change would cut off hundreds of thousands of recipients and force many into reduced early retirement.

Why It Matters: This would be the biggest rollback of disability protections in U.S. history. By gutting eligibility, Trump is targeting older and disabled Americans to slash their safety net—pushing the vulnerable into poverty and hardship.

Government flying partially blind to threats after key cyber law expires

What Happened: The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act has expired amid the shutdown, ending legal protections for companies that share threat data with the government. The lapse has crippled coordination between federal cyber defenders and private industry just as Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and North Korean hackers intensify their attacks.

Why It Matters: Washington is flying blind at a dangerous moment. With information-sharing frozen by political paralysis, U.S. critical infrastructure is exposed—handing America’s adversaries exactly the opening they’ve been waiting for.

A ‘hostile takeover’: ousted CDC official raises alarm over RFK Jr approach to infectious disease

What Happened: Former CDC chief medical officer Debra Houry accused RFK Jr. of staging a “hostile takeover” of the agency—avoiding scientists during outbreaks and advancing anti-vaccine policies. She said Kennedy sidelined experts, spread disinformation, and pushed to weaken childhood immunization schedules for diseases like measles and hepatitis B.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s grip on public health marks the collapse of science-based governance. By politicizing vaccines and purging experts, the regime is dismantling America’s epidemic defenses, inviting preventable disease outbreaks, and endangering the public.

‘We’re just beaten’: For beleaguered federal workers, shutdown is last straw

What Happened: Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed or forced to work without pay as Trump’s shutdown drags into its second week. After months of layoffs and purges, workers describe being “beaten” and demoralized, with many quitting altogether as the White House blames Democrats and vows even deeper cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump is collapsing the federal government from within. His war on the civil service—through defunding, purges, and shutdowns—is transforming public institutions into instruments of fear and partisan control.

Small US college towns reel amid Trump immigration crackdown: ‘They need international students’

What Happened: Trump’s visa crackdowns and mass revocations have triggered a 40% plunge in international student enrollment nationwide. Towns like Oxford, Ohio—once sustained by foreign students—are seeing restaurants shutter and universities lose hundreds of millions in tuition, as students from China, Iran, and Palestine face detentions and deportations over social media posts or minor infractions.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is gutting rural economies and hollowing out U.S. higher education. By turning students into targets, Trump is sacrificing America’s competitiveness and destroying the small-town institutions that depend on international students.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Urges Allies to Shun Cuba at U.N. Over Fighters in Ukraine

What Happened: Trump officials are urging allies to vote against a U.N. resolution condemning the U.S. embargo on Cuba, claiming Havana supports Russia’s war in Ukraine. A State Department cable alleges 1,000–5,000 Cubans are fighting alongside Russian forces, making Cuba one of Moscow’s top foreign troop suppliers after North Korea.

Trump Administration Is Said to Plan to Cut Refugee Admissions to a Record Low

What Happened: Trump is slashing refugee admissions to just 7,500—the lowest cap in U.S. history—while prioritizing white Afrikaners from South Africa and others claiming “unjust discrimination.” The shift follows an executive order halting most refugee resettlement and redirecting the program to favor groups Trump deems aligned with “U.S. national interests.”

Why It Matters: This is a racist reengineering of U.S. refugee policy. By turning a humanitarian program into a political and racial filter, Trump is betraying America’s legacy as a refuge for the persecuted and abandoning thousands fleeing war and violence.

How China Secretly Pays Iran for Oil and Avoids U.S. Sanctions

What Happened: Western officials say China has built a covert system to pay Iran for oil, bypassing U.S. sanctions through a shadow funding loop involving state insurer Sinosure and a secretive financial entity called Chuxin. The barter-style setup trades Iranian oil for Chinese-built infrastructure projects, moving up to $8.4 billion last year without using international banks.

Why It Matters: The scheme cements a sanctions-proof alliance between Beijing and Tehran, undermining U.S. leverage and fueling Iran’s economy as it backs Russia and destabilizes the Middle East. China’s covert financing shows how America’s rivals are building parallel systems to outmaneuver the Western order.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine kills 6, injures 18

What Happened: Russia launched one of its largest air assaults of 2025, firing about 500 drones and 50 missiles—including Kinzhal ballistic weapons—across Ukraine overnight. Civilian and energy targets in Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa were struck, killing six and injuring 18.

Why It Matters: Moscow is intensifying its genocidal efforts to freeze Ukrainians by crippling its power grid before winter. With Chinese satellites reportedly monitoring during the assault, Zelenskyy warned that Russia is mocking Western restraint while Ukraine fights for survival.

Babiš triumphs in Czechia, sending ripples through the EU

What Happened: Populist billionaire Andrej Babiš and his ANO movement scored a victory in Czechia’s parliamentary elections, defeating the pro-Western government. Babiš has vowed to slash support for Ukraine, oppose NATO’s military buildup, and fight the EU’s Green Deal, aligning himself with Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico.

Why It Matters: Babiš’s return cements the rise of another pro-Russian, anti-Brussels bloc within the EU, jeopardizing European unity on Ukraine and climate policy. His win signals another shift toward illiberal populism in Central Europe.

Georgia Riot Police Fire Tear Gas in Clashes With Protesters

What Happened: Georgian riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Tbilisi after opposition supporters tried to enter the presidential palace. The unrest followed boycotted local elections dominated by the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Why It Matters: The violent crackdown underscores Georgia’s continued slide toward authoritarianism and into Moscow’s orbit. With EU accession talks suspended and dissent criminalized under a “foreign agent” law mirroring Putin’s, Georgia’s democratic aspirations—and its Western future—are hanging by a thread.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Federal-Worker Buyouts Are Kicking In, Darkening the U.S. Employment Picture

What Happened: About 100,000 federal employees left the government payroll this week under Trump’s deferred-resignation plan, which offered months of pay and benefits to those who quit. The mass departures coincide with the shutdown and are part of a broader purge expected to shrink the federal workforce by hundreds of thousands through layoffs and hiring freezes.

Why It Matters: The exodus is worsening America’s jobs crisis and hollowing out government. As Trump dismantles the civil service, critical services—from food safety to benefits—are collapsing, leaving federal workers as casualties of his war on the public sector.

US ‘flying blind’ at critical moment for economy, experts warn, with no jobs data amid shutdown

What Happened: Trump refused to release September’s jobs data despite it being fully collected before the shutdown. Two former Bureau of Labor Statistics chiefs confirmed the report is complete, but Trump—who purged the BLS commissioner in August—has defied calls to publish it.

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to release the data leaves the U.S. flying blind just as a potential recession looms, cutting off vital data the Fed and investors rely on. Politicizing economic reporting destabilizes markets and destroys trust in the government’s own numbers.

US services sector growth brakes; prices paid measure edges higher

What Happened: The ISM survey showed U.S. services sector activity flatlined in September, with new orders plunging and employment stuck in contraction for a fourth month. Businesses cite Trump’s tariffs, immigration raids, and AI-driven shifts as drivers of weak demand, while input costs remain near three-year highs.

Why It Matters: The slowdown highlights an economy “in suspended animation,” paralyzed by trade wars and policy uncertainty. With services inflation still rising, the Federal Reserve faces a dilemma—cut rates to support jobs or hold firm to fight tariff-fueled price pressures.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

‘No reason not to be all in’: is Saturday Night Live ready to meet a major political moment?

What Happened: As Saturday Night Live returns for its 50th season, the show faces one of its most politically charged moments yet. Following Trump’s attacks on late-night comedians and recent network crackdowns on Colbert and Kimmel, all eyes are on how SNL will handle the political climate in its “cold open.”

How Democrats are trying to bust Republican lies about healthcare for undocumented immigrants

What Happened: Republicans and Trump are lying that Democrats want “free healthcare for illegals” to justify the government shutdown. Undocumented immigrants remain barred from federally funded health programs.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia may have been charged because of Trump administration’s vindictiveness, judge finds

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador, may have been criminally charged out of “vindictiveness” after suing the Trump regime. Officials, including Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, publicly celebrated his indictment—filed nearly three years after a minor traffic stop.

Federal court blocks ICE from detaining unaccompanied minors once they turn 18

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s new policy allowing ICE to transfer unaccompanied minors into adult detention the moment they turn 18. The ruling follows ICE’s plan to offer minors $2,500 to “self-deport,” which advocates said violated a prior injunction requiring the least restrictive treatment of migrant youth.

Newsom says he will sue Trump for sending California National Guard to Oregon

What Happened: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will sue Trump after 300 California National Guard troops were deployed to Oregon under federal orders. The move came one day after a judge blocked Trump from sending Oregon’s own guard to Portland, ruling there was no evidence of unrest warranting federal force. Newsom called the deployment “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power” and accused Trump of “attacking the rule of law itself.”

Judge Blocks Trump’s Deployment of National Guard in Portland, Ore.

What Happened: A federal judge appointed by Trump issued a temporary restraining order halting his plan to deploy 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. Judge Karin Immergut ruled that the president likely exceeded his constitutional authority and violated the 10th Amendment by federalizing state troops to assist ICE. The White House immediately appealed.

Breaking: Judge Blocks Federalization or Deployment of Any National Guard to Oregon

What Happened: A federal judge in Oregon barred Trump from deploying any National Guard units under federal control inside the state, after officials tried to send California and Texas troops to Portland following an earlier ban on using Oregon’s own forces. Judge Karin Immergut called the move a “direct contravention” of her prior order, saying Trump had overstepped his authority.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$27 billion — Federal funds frozen or canceled in shutdown retaliation

300 — Guard troops Trump ordered from California to Oregon; 300 threatened in Illinois

7,500 — Record-low refugee admissions cap proposed

40% — Drop in international student enrollment nationwide

100,000 — Federal employees who exited under deferred-resignation buyouts this week

2 — Remaining FEC commissioners (no quorum, enforcement halted)

~30 — Contractors ICE plans for 24/7 social-media surveillance teams

63 — Days ICE held an asylum-approved Venezuelan artist in detention

500 — Drones and 50 missiles in Russia’s latest genocidal mass strike on Ukraine

6 — Killed in Russia’s latest genocidal mass strike on Ukraine

18 — Injured in the same attack

300 — Oregon Guard deployment blocked by federal judge

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s Guard Federalization push defies state authority — Will courts stop his latest power grab over governors and the National Guard?

FEC deadlock wipes out campaign finance enforcement — Will the Senate restore a quorum or let dark money flow unchecked?

Ellison family media empire expands into CBS and TikTok — Will regulators green-light their consolidation of influence?

Treasury’s illegal Trump coin tests federal limits on propaganda — Will officials block a design that violates the ban on living presidents?

ICE’s 24/7 social media surveillance threatens mass spying — Will Congress or the courts intervene before it expands?

Cyber law lapse leaves America exposed to global hackers — Will Congress reauthorize the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act in time?

Trump’s refugee cap enshrines racial favoritism — Will courts strike down the discriminatory reshaping of U.S. asylum policy?

Visa crackdowns devastate U.S. universities and small towns — Will higher education leaders and state officials fight back?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponizing Institutions — Shutdown powers, budget holds, and DOJ probes are being used to punish enemies and shield allies; neutral governance is collapsing into partisan enforcement.

Civil Rights in Peril — Paramilitary-style raids, warrantless detentions, and a social-media dragnet underscore a shift toward authoritarian policing and mass surveillance.

Militarization & Overreach — Federalizing Guards, overseas strikes on dubious authority, and city occupations are normalizing emergency powers as routine governance.

Media Capture — The Ellisons’ CBS/TikTok push, combined with curated press access, converts the information ecosystem into a pro-regime propaganda machine.

Capacity Collapse — Purges, buyouts, data blackouts, and an expired cyber law are crippling core services and leaving the U.S. less safe and less informed.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.