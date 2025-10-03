Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
3h

Sorry it’s only day 254.. feel like I’ve aged 5 years..

L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
6m

Great coverage! Many thanks. I would like to add the following:

TRUMP’S FRIGHTENING SPEECH TO HIS TROOPS

TRUMP ISSUES DECLARATION OF WAR TO HIS INTERNAL ENEMIES

On October 2, 2025, Yahoo News reprinted an article from The Hill, which ran the day before, that was entitled: “Retired General: Trump Sounded ‘Incoherent, Exhausted’ in Quantico Remarks”; Ashleigh Fields (The Hill) October 1, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT

"Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey on Wednesday described President Trump’s Quantico, Va., remarks to top generals as less than admirable.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. That presentation at Quantico from the president and Secretary of Defense was one of the most bizarre, unsettling events I’ve ever encountered,” McCaffrey said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”“The president sounded incoherent, exhausted, rabidly partisan, at times stupid, meandering, couldn’t hold a thought together,” he added.

During his remarks on Tuesday, the president announced plans to use “dangerous” cities as “training grounds” for military efforts, alleging the United States was undergoing a “war from within.”

“We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms,” Trump told service members, according to The Associated Press.

He and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth both told the crowd they’d push to end “woke” policies and end the era of political correctness for the military.

Hegseth told the crowd, “The era of politically correct, overly sensitive don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings leadership ends right now at every level,” the AP reported. Trump then echoed similar rhetoric, saying the purpose of the American military “is not to protect anyone’s feelings.”“It’s to protect our republic,” Trump said. ″We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom.”

‘Even more troubling was Mr. Hegseth’s ultimatum to America’s senior officers: conform to his political worldview or step aside,’ Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a Tuesday statement. ‘That demand is profoundly dangerous. It signals that partisan loyalty matters more than capability, judgment, or service to the Constitution, undermining the principle of a professional, nonpartisan military....His words were divisive and corrosive to the force itself. America’s military strength depends on men and women of every race, gender, and creed. By dismissing and marginalizing service members who do not fit his narrow vision, Hegseth insulted those who serve honorably and eroded the cohesion that makes our military strong,’ Reed added.”

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The most frightening remark above that Trump made to our military leaders was: “We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms,”

This remark by Trump was reminiscent of and consistent with his notorious proclamations during the Presidential campaign that “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country” and that “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within”.[CNN Transcripts]

And let us remember that Trump labelled undocumented immigrants as “rapists and criminals” and frequently calls the press “the enemy of the people”.

Trump is also labelling the leading candidate for Mayor of the City of New York, Zohran Mamdani, as a “Communist” and that Trump intends to bring the full weight of his Presidency down on the people of New York City if Mamdani wins the election next month.

It all seems clear now why Trump and Hegseth were so intent on relabelling the Department of Defense as the Department of War. That is because the full resources and weight of our armed forces are about to be diverted from defending our country against external enemies to waging war on Trump’s internal enemies.

And let’s not forget Trump’s war cry on January 6, 2021 as he urged on his troops to seize the Capitol:” If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

There can be no doubt that Trump is declaring war on America.

Share

