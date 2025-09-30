It’s difficult to know exactly which programs or services would immediately end if the government shuts down this week. Agencies have been slow to release their latest contingency plans.Credit...T.J. Kirkpatrick for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss Julie Roginsky and my Fall 2025 seminar — a 6-week deep dive into information warfare, disinformation, and media manipulation, exclusively for our paid subscribers.

Session 3: Wednesday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 1 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVl8nmgT0hGGBAsYPo7PhuoZITwygWTvcR5xwHNUftUdFNJw/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Argentina Bailout Enriches One Well-Connected US Billionaire

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled a $20 billion bailout for Argentina that funnels benefits to billionaire Rob Citrone, his longtime associate, who had recently boosted his bond holdings. Citrone, who previously enriched Bessent, made the bet just before CPAC-linked lobbyists, paid by Argentina, helped secure the deal.

Why It Matters: Trump is pushing the U.S. toward a shutdown, the economy is deteriorating, and farmers are on the verge of bankruptcy—yet his regime is bailing out Argentina’s economy. This ridiculous deal is about enriching Trump’s cronies while abandoning Americans at home.

YouTube Settlement Funds Trump’s White House Ballroom

What Happened: YouTube agreed to pay Trump $24.5 million to settle his lawsuit over the suspension of his account after January 6. Of that, $22 million will fund Trump’s planned White House ballroom, with the rest going to allied plaintiffs like the American Conservative Union.

Why It Matters: The settlement turns a “free-speech” fight into a cash pipeline for Trump’s vanity projects. By steering corporate payouts into his ballroom, he’s blurring public office and private gain, converting legal battles into revenue streams for his empire.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Man Behind Trump’s Push for an All-Powerful Presidency

What Happened: Russell Vought, Trump’s budget chief, is driving a plan to expand presidential power by gutting agencies, canceling spending, and seizing control of independent regulators. After sidelining Elon Musk’s unauthorized DOGE, Vought has set up legal fights to allow Trump to override Congress’s power of the purse.

Why It Matters: Vought is enforcing Project 2025, an authoritarian plan to shred checks and balances. He’s gutting agencies, purging civil servants, and locking in Trump’s control—turning the U.S. government into a weapon of Trump’s rule.

In Going After His Foes, Trump Sets a Precedent That Could Haunt His Allies

What Happened: Trump’s demand for James Comey’s indictment set a precedent of prosecuting political foes, with Kash Patel and others weaponizing institutions against perceived enemies. Even Republicans warn this “retribution campaign” could boomerang, normalizing cycles of partisan revenge once Democrats regain power.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing government to crush his opponents and carry out his retribution, and this is only the beginning. Our taxpayer-funded agencies are being turned into his personal enforcers, following the same authoritarian playbook Putin used to erase dissent and cement power.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Democrats alarmed as Trump eyes weapons material to fuel nuclear reactors

What Happened: Internal DOE memos show Trump officials weighing a plan to divert plutonium, including from nuclear warhead “pits,” into civilian reactors. Watchdogs and lawmakers warn that the move undermines U.S. arsenal readiness, boosts proliferation risks, and reeks of conflicts of interest with firms like Oklo.

Why It Matters: Using weapons-grade plutonium for power blurs the line between defense stockpiles and industry supply chains. It weakens nuclear deterrence and fuels global risks—all to prop up an unproven reactor market and meet AI’s surging energy demand.

Pentagon calls up 200 National Guard troops after Trump Portland announcement

What Happened: Pete Hegseth federalized 200 Oregon National Guard troops after Trump ordered deployments to Portland to “protect” an ICE facility. Oregon’s attorney general immediately sued Trump, Hegseth, and Kristi Noem, blasting the move as unconstitutional and rooted in false claims of “domestic terrorists.”

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding a police state by normalizing military occupations of Democratic-led cities. Oregon’s lawsuit will test whether courts can rein in his push to override state authority and use federal troops for political control.

Trump’s DOJ probes former FBI leadership over document mishandling allegations

What Happened: The Justice Department has opened a national security probe into FBI leadership under Christopher Wray over alleged “mishandling” of documents tied to the Durham investigation. Prosecutors in Virginia are questioning senior FBI staff and reviewing classified records in “burn bags,” following Trump’s calls for more indictments after James Comey’s prosecution.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s purge of FBI leaders, weaponizing the DOJ to criminalize perceived enemies. By targeting Wray, his own appointee, Trump shows that no one is safe, shredding the independence of U.S. law enforcement and tightening his authoritarian grip.

GAO says Trump’s moves to withhold FEMA grants are illegal

What Happened: The Government Accountability Office ruled FEMA illegally withheld funds for homeless aid, migrant services, and emergency warning systems. GAO said the move violated the Impoundment Control Act, which restricts presidents from blocking congressionally approved spending.

Why It Matters: Echoing Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze, the ruling shows a pattern of abusing budget powers for political aims. By unlawfully blocking disaster and shelter funds, Trump undermines Congress’s authority and leaves vulnerable communities without critical support.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘We’re not afraid’: George Soros’ foundation on being Trump’s next target

What Happened: Trump said George Soros was a “likely candidate” for prosecution, escalating his crackdown on liberal groups after activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. Soros’ Open Society Foundations called it a political attack, echoing Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, who forced the group out of the country.

Why It Matters: Targeting Soros and OSF expands Trump’s weaponized DOJ from political rivals to civil society. By branding nonprofits as “terrorism,” he is normalizing authoritarian tactics to criminalize dissent and erode democracy.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE officer seen on video pushing woman to ground has returned to duty

What Happened: An ICE officer filmed assaulting a woman to the floor outside New York’s immigration court has been reinstated just days after DHS called his behavior “unacceptable.” The video, showing officers tearing apart a family, triggered outrage and demands for prosecution from New York officials.

Why It Matters: The reversal underscores Trump’s embrace of abusive enforcement tactics and disregard for accountability. By restoring the officer, he reiterates that brutality is not only tolerated but rewarded.

Mother, children detained by ICE at Millennium Park Sunday held at O’Hare with other families: ‘We never imagined’

What Happened: Federal agents in camouflage detained Jaime Ramirez, his wife Noemi Chavez, and their two children at Chicago’s Millennium Park without showing a warrant, disappearing them into a Border Patrol vehicle as bystanders filmed. Chavez says she was pressured to sign a voluntary departure order, refused, and was still told she and her children would be deported to Guatemala—despite a lack of legal justification. Her husband remains held separately as DHS’s “Operation at Large” swept up multiple families across Chicago.

Why It Matters: Federal agents continue openly bypassing due process, using militarized raids in public spaces to target families with young children. Disappearing people without legal authority shreds constitutional protections.

Feds march into downtown Chicago; top border agent says people are arrested based on ‘how they look’

What Happened: Masked Border Patrol agents in camouflage marched through downtown Chicago, detaining people in public based partly on “how they look,” Commander Gregory Bovino admitted. The armed patrols—passing Millennium Park and Trump Tower—were part of Trump’s “Operation At Large,” greenlit by a Supreme Court ruling that permits stops based on race and language.

Why It Matters: This is racial profiling on steroids—federal agents targeting people by appearance in the heart of U.S. cities. Trump is using militarized roundups to erode constitutional protections and stage intimidation spectacles.

DOJ sues over pro-Palestinian protest, using law on abortion clinic access

What Happened: The Justice Department filed a civil suit against pro-Palestinian groups in New Jersey, accusing them of intimidating Jewish worshippers at a synagogue protest. In a first-of-its-kind move, the DOJ invoked the FACE Act—a law typically used to protect abortion clinics—to target demonstrators.

Why It Matters: The case highlights how Trump’s DOJ is weaponizing civil rights law selectively—curtailing its use against anti-abortion activists while expanding it against pro-Palestinian groups. It marks another step in criminalizing dissent.

Two HUD Civil Rights Lawyers Dismissed After Raising Concerns About Fair Housing Act Enforcement

What Happened: Two HUD attorneys, Palmer Heenan and Paul Osadebe, were dismissed after exposing Trump officials’ efforts to stall or kill Fair Housing Act enforcement. Internal memos show civil rights work was deemed “not a priority,” blocking thousands of discrimination cases against landlords, lenders, and realtors.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of whistleblowers and civil rights lawyers guts a cornerstone of U.S. anti-discrimination protections. By silencing those tasked with enforcing housing rights, he’s dismantling safeguards and consolidating power through fear.

West Africans deported from US to Ghana ‘dumped without documents in Togo’

What Happened: ICE disappears dozens of West Africans to Ghana despite court rulings blocking their removal, after which Ghana expelled some into Togo without documents. Deportees include political dissidents and LGBTQ people now stranded and in hiding.

Why It Matters: Trump is defying U.S. courts and international law, weaponizing disappearances as collective punishment. Vulnerable people are being dumped into danger, shredding due process and basic human rights.

Harvard Recommended for Exclusion From Federal Funding

What Happened: Trump officials moved to exclude Harvard University from all federal contracts and funding, accusing the school of “deliberate indifference” to campus antisemitism. If upheld, Harvard would lose billions in research dollars, and its students would be barred from federal loans, aid, and fellowships.

Why It Matters: This is the most extreme escalation yet in Trump’s war on elite universities, effectively threatening Harvard with financial annihilation. It’s part of a broader campaign to weaponize federal funding against institutions seen as ideological enemies.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Military leaders voice concern over Hegseth’s new Pentagon strategy

What Happened: Top U.S. generals, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, are sounding alarms over Pete Hegseth’s strategy that shifts the Pentagon’s focus to homeland crackdowns. The plan cuts forces in Europe and Africa while prioritizing border deployments and domestic operations over countering China.

Why It Matters: The strategy politicizes the military and weakens alliances, sidelining China as a threat. By tying defense to Trump’s domestic agenda and purging generals, Hegseth is turning the Pentagon into a partisan weapon—as Trump launches a war on the American people.

Millions Could Lose Housing Aid Under Trump Plan

What Happened: Draft HUD rules obtained by ProPublica reveal Trump officials planning work requirements, two-year limits, and strict immigration checks on federal housing aid. Families with even one undocumented member would lose assistance, putting millions at risk of eviction and homelessness.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on the housing safety net amid record rents and homelessness. Framed as “self-sufficiency,” the plan will uproot children, destabilize families, and leave millions without shelter.

Federal drug prosecutions fall to lowest level in decades as Trump shifts focus to deportations

What Happened: Federal drug prosecutions in 2025 fell to their lowest level in decades as Trump redirected prosecutors and agents to immigration enforcement. Conspiracy and money-laundering cases against cartel leaders have stalled, and the DOJ’s top anti-cartel task force is being dismantled.

Why It Matters: Trump vowed a drug war but gutted real investigations to feed his deportation machine. The pivot leaves fentanyl pipelines unchecked, cripples cartel cases, and turns federal law enforcement into little more than political theater.

FEMA Is Paralyzed. Disaster-Torn Communities Are Paying the Price.

What Happened: Months after a mile-wide tornado leveled parts of St. Louis, FEMA aid remains frozen as Trump’s downsizing agenda cripples recovery. Staff exits, bureaucratic logjams, and diversion of FEMA resources to ICE have left debris uncleared and schools shuttered, forcing residents to organize their own relief.

Why It Matters: By hollowing out FEMA, Trump is dismantling disaster response and leaving states to fend for themselves. Communities from Missouri to Texas are paying the price now, with future hurricanes, floods, and wildfires poised to unleash even greater chaos.

Fragile N.C. Residents Lose Medicaid Support for Food and Housing

What Happened: North Carolina ended its Medicaid “Healthy Opportunities Pilot,” which provided food, housing, and transportation aid to vulnerable residents. The program, shown to improve health and cut hospital costs, was cut after Trump’s Medicaid reductions, and state Republican lawmakers declined to renew funding.

Why It Matters: Thousands of struggling families are now left without fresh food or safe housing in a region still reeling from Hurricane Helene. The shutdown shows how Trump’s cuts to social safety nets are stripping away lifelines for the poor, leaving long-term health and economic fallout.

Trump administration opens more land for coal mining, offers $625M to boost coal-fired power plants

What Happened: Trump will open 13 million acres of federal land for coal mining and direct $625 million to revive or modernize coal plants. The plan slashes royalties and mandates keeping fossil-fuel facilities online despite scheduled retirements.

Why It Matters: Trump continues reversing clean-energy gains and subsidizing the dirtiest fuel in America. The policy locks in decades of pollution, sidelines cheaper renewables, and props up a dying industry to serve his fossil-fuel agenda and donors.

Energy Bills Are Soaring in America’s Coal Capital

What Happened: West Virginia, where coal generates 86% of electricity, is seeing utility bills rise nearly twice the national average. Almost one in five households is behind on payments, with disconnections surging as Trump’s policies force coal plants to stay open while blocking cheaper wind and solar projects.

Why It Matters: Trump’s coal-first agenda is driving residents in America’s coal capital into energy poverty, with families paying rent-sized energy bills. The state’s reliance on costly, aging coal plants shows how fossil-fuel dependency locks consumers into decades of higher prices while cleaner, cheaper alternatives are sidelined.

Republicans seek deep cuts to HIV prevention and treatment funding

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget and House Republicans propose nearly $2 billion in cuts to HIV prevention and treatment, including eliminating the CDC’s HIV-prevention division and slashing NIH research grants. Experts warn these cuts could drive 200,000 new HIV cases by 2030, undermining years of bipartisan progress.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has the tools to end the HIV epidemic, with breakthroughs like long-acting PrEP, but gutting prevention and treatment programs will reverse hard-won gains. The cuts reflect Trump’s broader push to dismantle public health funding while prioritizing tax breaks for the wealthy.

US will not enforce Biden wheelchair passenger protection rule

What Happened: The Transportation Department will no longer enforce Biden-era rules requiring airlines to reimburse passengers for damages and extra costs when wheelchairs are mishandled. The protections, opposed by major airlines, were designed to address widespread problems for disabled travelers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rollback leaves millions of disabled passengers vulnerable to abuse, gutting accountability for airlines that damage or lose mobility devices. By siding with corporate interests, the regime is stripping away basic rights and dignity in air travel.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Stephen Miller takes leading role in strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats

What Happened: Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, has been directing U.S. strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats via his Homeland Security Council, sidelining Marco Rubio and the NSC.

Why It Matters: Miller’s control highlights how Trump has centralized war-making in loyalists under shaky legal cover, bypassing normal oversight. The strikes risk sparking regional conflict while normalizing unilateral executive use of military force without Congress or allies.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukrainian specialists join Danish forces for counter-drone drills amid airspace violations

What Happened: Ukrainian specialists joined Danish forces for “Wings of Defense,” a weeklong counter-drone exercise prompted by recent unidentified drone incursions over Denmark, including airports and military sites. Kyiv’s combat-tested drone expertise is central to the training.

Why It Matters: The drills deepen Ukraine-Denmark defense ties while directly responding to Russia-linked aerial threats on NATO’s northern flank. With Europe facing escalating drone warfare, Ukraine’s battlefield experience is a critical asset for allied security.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy proposes joint air shield with allies

What Happened: At the Warsaw Security Forum, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a joint air defense shield with Poland and other allies to counter Russian drones and missiles. Ukraine will train Polish troops on drone countermeasures, while Romania pursues joint drone production with Kyiv under EU funding.

Why It Matters: The plan highlights Ukraine’s frontline expertise as NATO scrambles to respond to Russian airspace incursions in Poland and the Baltics. But Germany warns a full “drone wall” could take years, underscoring both Europe’s urgency and its lagging defense capacity against escalating Russian threats.

Moldova’s pro-EU party wins clear parliamentary majority, defeating pro-Russian groups

What Happened: Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) won 50.1% of the vote, defeating pro-Russian blocs and securing about 55 of 101 seats in parliament. Authorities reported massive Russian cyberattacks, vote-buying, and disinformation operations aimed at swaying the election.

Why It Matters: The result is a decisive victory for Moldova’s EU path and a blow to Moscow’s efforts to pull the country back into its orbit. With a majority, PAS can push reforms and EU accession plans, though Russia’s hybrid warfare will continue.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Small Businesses Wither Under Trump’s Tariffs: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

What Happened: Trump’s sweeping tariffs are squeezing small businesses that lack the cash reserves and supply chain flexibility of larger corporations. Owners from Denver to Chicago report slashed profit margins, layoffs, and desperate cost-cutting as import duties on goods from China, Europe, and Latin America drive up expenses they can’t fully pass to customers.

Why It Matters: While Trump boasts of punishing foreign rivals, his tariffs are crushing America’s economic backbone—small businesses that employ millions. Many now face bankruptcy or layoffs, deepening economic inequality and exposing how Trump’s trade wars hit ordinary entrepreneurs hardest.

China Bought $12.6 Billion in U.S. Soybeans Last Year. Now, It’s $0.

What Happened: China, once the top buyer of U.S. soybeans at $12.6 billion last year, hasn’t purchased any since May after retaliatory tariffs from Trump’s trade war. Instead, it bought over a million tons from Argentina, aided by Trump’s $20 billion bailout, leaving U.S. exports down 23% and farmers with oversupply and shrinking storage.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs wiped out America’s top farm export market, driving China to Argentina while U.S. farmers drown in unsold crops. As the Midwest faces financial ruin, Trump is betraying U.S. farmers at home even as he bails out Argentina’s economy abroad.

Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs Related to Furniture, Movies

What Happened: Trump vowed to slap a 100% tariff on all foreign-made movies and “substantial” tariffs on imported furniture, claiming the moves would revive U.S. industries. The plans, announced on social media without details, follow last week’s new levies on upholstered furniture and cabinets.

Why It Matters: The threats add chaos to Trump’s already erratic trade regime, unsettling businesses while offering little clarity on enforcement. A movie tariff in particular would be nearly impossible to implement, underscoring Trump’s use of trade policy as political theater.

Investors Are Fretting That the Stock-Market Rally Is on Borrowed Time

What Happened: Wall Street’s 2025 stock surge has set repeated records, fueled by rate cuts, strong earnings, and Trump’s corporate tax breaks. But analysts warn the rally looks frothy, with speculative trading in meme stocks, a SPAC revival, and AI giants dominating the S&P 500 at record valuations.

Why It Matters: A correction looms as Trump’s tariffs threaten to reignite inflation, undercutting the Fed’s rate cuts. With gold and silver spiking as hedges and transport stocks slumping, investors see mounting signs the rally could be on borrowed time.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge suspends Trump administration’s plan to eliminate hundreds of Voice of America jobs

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily halted Trump’s attempt to purge 532 jobs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America. Judge Royce Lamberth slammed officials for “concerning disrespect” toward the court, noting the layoffs were pushed hours after government lawyers claimed they were only a possibility.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$12.6 billion — Value of U.S. soybeans sold to China in 2024, now cut to ZERO under Trump’s trade war

23% — Overall drop in U.S. soybean exports this year

$20 billion — U.S. bailout to Argentina’s economy

$24.5 million — YouTube settlement, of which $22 million funneled into Trump’s White House ballroom

25 metric tons — Plutonium DOE may divert from warheads into civilian reactors

200 — Oregon National Guard troops federalized for Trump’s Portland occupation

3 — FEMA programs illegally blocked (homeless aid, migrant services, warning system)

532 — Voice of America jobs Trump tried to eliminate in September before a federal judge blocked the cuts

2 — Ex-FBI directors targeted in Trump’s retribution (Comey, Wray targeted next)

50.1% — Vote share for Moldova’s pro-EU ruling party in latest election

$2 billion — Proposed GOP cuts to HIV prevention and treatment funding

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s shutdown and tariff chaos are rattling markets — Will inflation continue rising, and a correction hit markets?

Trump’s Argentina bailout enriches insiders while U.S. farmers suffer — Will Congress step in to investigate the bailout?

DOE’s plutonium-to-reactor scheme risks U.S. security — Will the Pentagon block pit diversion, and will allies retaliate over proliferation dangers?

Trump’s war on Harvard threatens federal funding and student aid — Will the courts intervene to stop his assault on universities?

Trump and Hegseth’s Guard federalization defies state authority — Will courts strike down the Portland occupation and limit domestic troop use?

Trump’s HUD plan weaponizes housing aid against families — Will lawsuits block the eviction rules before millions are thrown into homelessness?

FEMA’s paralysis is leaving disaster-hit Americans stranded — Will DHS finally release frozen funds, or will recovery grind to a halt again?

Trump’s DOJ purge is targeting the FBI’s top leadership — Will the probe expand into grand juries and new indictments of Trump’s critics?

ICE’s “Operation At Large” unleashes racial profiling in cities — Will lawsuits and injunctions curb warrantless raids and intimidation spectacles?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Crony flows over country needs — Argentina bailout, Big Tech settlements, and coal subsidies channel capital to politically connected winners while farmers, small businesses, and disaster zones absorb the pain.

Executive power grab accelerates — Vought’s budget fights, Miller-run Venezuela strikes, Harvard debarment threat, and DOJ probes show normalization of governing by retribution.

Human impact rising — Housing work rules, mixed-status purges, ICE street raids, and disability rollbacks translate policy into immediate family-level harm—and legal risk.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.