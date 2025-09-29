Republicans unveiled changes to their wide-ranging tax-and-spending bill late Wednesday night.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 27-28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Investigating Steve Witkoff’s Sprawling Financial Empire

What Happened: A New York Times investigation mapped Steve Witkoff’s real estate empire after Trump made him Middle East envoy. Reporters found Witkoff and his son Alex sought billions from Gulf sovereign funds, including Qatar, while engaging in U.S. peace talks—building on Qatar’s 2017 bailout of Witkoff’s Park Lane Hotel deal.

Why It Matters: The probe shows Trump’s envoy blurred diplomacy with private business, using Oval Office access for personal gain. It exposes the raw corruption of Trump’s second term, where foreign governments can buy influence by paying off Trump, his friends, and his allies — and as a reminder, Witkoff’s son is a partner with Don Jr. in ventures tied to the Trump family.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says he ‘would think’ DOJ is investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray

What Happened: In an NBC interview, Trump said he “would think” the DOJ is investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, accusing him of “inappropriate” conduct. Trump tied Wray to his false claim that the FBI embedded 274 agents in the Jan. 6 crowd, a conspiracy theory debunked by the DOJ inspector general.

Why It Matters: Trump is using baseless accusations to smear another ex-official as corrupt, priming the ground for prosecutions of more of his political enemies. It’s straight from his authoritarian playbook—rewrite Jan. 6, discredit law enforcement, and weaponize the DOJ to intimidate critics and consolidate power.

Trump’s moves to consolidate power, punish enemies draw comparisons to places where democracy faded

What Happened: Trump’s second term has been defined by purges of officials he deems “disloyal,” law enforcement used to target critics, and threats to media licenses—actions experts compare to Chávez in Venezuela, Orbán in Hungary, and Erdogan in Turkey. Analysts warn Trump is moving faster and more brazenly than those leaders, fueled by weakened checks and his obsession with retribution.

Why It Matters: What once seemed unthinkable in America, a president turning government into a personal weapon, is happening in plain sight. Trump’s consolidation of power shows how democratic norms can collapse rapidly, leaving the U.S. exposed to authoritarian rule.

Trump says he’ll attend Pete Hegseth’s gathering of generals to tell them ‘how well we’re doing militarily’

What Happened: Trump confirmed he will attend Pete Hegseth’s rare mass meeting of senior military officers at Quantico, framing it as a morale-boosting session to showcase “how well we’re doing militarily.” Hundreds of admirals and generals worldwide were ordered to attend without a clear explanation, a break from normal Pentagon practice.

Why It Matters: Such a staged gathering blurs the line between civilian leadership and military command, fueling fears of politicizing the armed forces. By turning generals into props to project unity and strength, Trump is warping military tradition to bolster his image and cement personal loyalty.

Trump Says He Is Ordering Troops to Portland, Escalating Domestic Use of Military

What Happened: Trump said he is ordering troops into Portland to protect ICE facilities, calling the city “war ravaged” and authorizing the use of “ full force.” Oregon leaders rejected the move, saying there is no crisis and warning it violates the ban on military policing of civilians.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation of Trump’s domestic militarization, defying legal limits and overriding local authorities. By framing Portland as a battlefield, he normalizes treating political dissent as war, blurring the line between civilian policing and military occupation.

Banks Ordered to Dig Through Account Closures to Find ‘Debanking’ Cases

What Happened: Regulators are forcing banks to comb through years of records to find account closures or service denials tied to politics or religion. The Small Business Administration, FDIC, and OCC are demanding data under Trump’s executive order against “debanking,” with lenders facing deadlines and threats of DOJ action.

Why It Matters: This crackdown turns Trump’s personal grievances with Wall Street into federal policy, pressuring banks to reopen accounts and reshape compliance practices. It politicizes financial regulation, burdens smaller banks, and gives the White House leverage over who can and can’t access banking services.

Trump is wielding the power of the state to back critical mineral companies. These are the possible next targets

What Happened: After taking an equity stake in MP Materials, the Pentagon and Trump officials are weighing similar interventions in rare earth, lithium, cobalt, and graphite companies. Shares of firms like Energy Fuels, NioCorp, and Lithium Americas surged on speculation of future deals.

Why It Matters: Trump is ditching free-market principles for state-backed “strategic capitalism,” funneling billions into politically favored firms. Framed as national security, the policy blurs industrial strategy with cronyism, raising questions about who profits as the White House picks corporate winners.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Tactics Inflame Tensions in Major Cities

What Happened: Trump’s mass deportation drive erupted into chaos as ICE raids turned violent in New York, Chicago, and Boston. Officers shoved and injured women, one a legal resident, and used tear gas, flash bangs, and pepper balls on protesters outside a Chicago detention center. DHS suspended one officer after a video showed him assaulting a woman in a courthouse hallway.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is spiraling into street battles, destroying trust in law enforcement and spreading fear in communities. With oversight gutted, ICE operates with near impunity, deploying militarized tactics that blur the line between policing and repression.

‘Pain on the bureaucracy’: Russ Vought’s crusade upends the shutdown fight

What Happened: OMB chief Russ Vought threatened mass purges of federal workers if Democrats don’t cave in the shutdown standoff. A longtime small-government ideologue, he is using the funding crisis to test his belief that presidents can slash spending below what Congress approves.

Why It Matters: Vought is weaponizing the budget process to advance Trump’s anti-bureaucracy agenda, pushing beyond norms that normally limit shutdown damage. His plan to “put the pain on the bureaucracy” turns civil servants into bargaining chips while accelerating Trump’s dismantling of the federal government.

Clarence Thomas says precedent might not determine cases on upcoming supreme court docket

What Happened: Justice Clarence Thomas said Supreme Court precedent is not “gospel” and can be ignored if “stupid,” signaling openness to overturn past rulings. The Court’s new term includes a request to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Why It Matters: Thomas’s remarks underscore the Court’s right-wing majority’s willingness to roll back hard-won rights. After Roe’s reversal, LGBTQ+ marriage and other freedoms tied to substantive due process are in jeopardy, with Trump’s supermajority poised to rewrite decades of law.

Masked federal agents patrol downtown Chicago

What Happened: Armed, masked Border Patrol and hundreds of ICE officers patrolled downtown Chicago as part of ICE’s “Midway Blitz,” making multiple arrests. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker condemned the operation as intimidation.

Why It Matters: This show of force escalates Trump’s crackdowns, stoking fear in immigrant communities and raising civil liberties concerns as federal agents conduct militarized sweeps in major U.S. cities.

Inside the Trump Administration’s Push to Prosecute James Comey

What Happened: Trump’s quest for vengeance culminated in the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey after his handpicked U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan—a former Trump lawyer with no prosecutorial experience—forced the case through despite objections from career prosecutors. Her predecessor resigned in protest, warning the evidence was weak, but Trump ordered Pam Bondi and DOJ leadership to act, demanding: “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Why It Matters: The Comey indictment shows Trump has shattered DOJ independence, weaponizing prosecutions against his perceived enemies. Staff resignations and political pressure reveal a system bent to Trump’s will, with more foes already in the crosshairs.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House considers funding advantage for colleges that align with Trump policies

What Happened: The White House is drafting a plan to give universities a funding edge if they align with Trump’s policies on admissions, hiring, and other issues. The shift would move billions in research grants away from peer review and scientific merit toward ideological compliance.

Why It Matters: This is an assault on academic freedom, forcing universities to prove loyalty to Trump’s agenda or risk losing funding. It weaponizes research dollars to impose extremist ideology on higher education, replacing merit with political litmus tests.

Trump falsely suggests FBI agents to blame for igniting Jan. 6 violence

What Happened: Trump lied that the FBI “secretly placed” 274 agents in the Jan. 6 crowd to incite violence, citing right-wing reports that confuse emergency responders with undercover provocateurs. The DOJ inspector general found no evidence that FBI employees instigated the attack and confirmed confidential sources weren’t directed to break laws.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to rewrite history, shifting blame from Trump’s insurrectionists to law enforcement while discrediting investigations. By spewing conspiracies from the White House, Trump erodes trust in institutions and lays the groundwork to justify his pardons of Jan. 6 rioters and insurrectionists, and to excuse future political violence carried out in his name.

‘Like the Gestapo’: trailblazing immigration judge on Ice brutality and Trump’s damage to the courts

What Happened: Dana Leigh Marks, a former immigration judge, warned that Trump has “destroyed” the court system she served by purging over 100 judges and flooding dockets with chaos. She described ICE agents arresting immigrants outside hearings “like the Gestapo,” and condemned Trump’s plan to replace veteran judges with 600 military lawyers handpicked to follow orders.

Why It Matters: Immigration courts are exposing how Trump is dismantling due process and expanding his powers to further his lawless agenda. By politicizing the judiciary and weaponizing ICE, he is erasing judicial independence and turning courts into tools of deportation and intimidation.

Energy Dept. adds ‘climate change’ and ‘emissions’ to banned words list

What Happened: The Department of Energy ordered its renewable energy office to stop using terms like “climate change,” “green,” “decarbonization,” and “emissions” in all documents and communications. Officials said the banned words are “misaligned” with Trump’s priorities, even though they are central to the office’s mission of reducing greenhouse gases.

Why It Matters: By stripping climate terminology from agency communications, the regime is forcing departments to downplay warming while slashing $13 billion in renewable funding. It weaponizes language to weaken policy and tilt decisions toward Trump’s fossil fuel donors—and it’s part of a broader purge, with hundreds of DEI, LGBTQ+, and “gender ideology” terms also banned across federal agencies.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Videos of fatal ICE shooting in Chicago raise questions about DHS account

What Happened: ICE officers shot and killed 38-year-old Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez after blocking his car in Franklin Park, Illinois. DHS claimed he dragged an officer a “significant distance,” causing “serious injury,” but surveillance footage shows the officer walking afterward and dismissing the injuries as “nothing major.” Villegas-Gonzalez, a father of two with no violent record, had only past traffic citations.

Why It Matters: The videos cast doubt on DHS’s account and spotlight the lack of ICE body cameras, fueling calls for an independent probe. The case exposes ICE’s aggressive tactics under Trump and the deadly risks faced by immigrants.

A Mexican Town Mourns Father Slain by ICE in Chicago

What Happened: In Irimbo, Mexico, family and friends buried 38-year-old Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in a Chicago suburb after dropping his children at school. His death has sparked outrage in both the U.S. and Mexico, with leaders demanding investigations.

‘I want his name to be known’: Wife of immigrant injured at ICE facility shooting speaks out

What Happened: Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a 31-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on life support after being critically injured in a Sept. 24 shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas. His wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said he remains shackled in the hospital and that agents are restricting family visits, even as she prepares to give birth to their fifth child.

Why It Matters: The case exposes the cruelty of Trump’s detention system. Families already struggling are left traumatized and financially shattered, while detainees are dehumanized, even when on life support.

‘Hell on earth’: immigrants held in new California detention facility beg for help

What Happened: Detainees at California’s largest ICE detention center report filthy cells, hunger, medical neglect, and threats of solitary confinement. The facility, opened in August under a $13.5 million CoreCivic contract, is part of Trump’s $45 billion immigration crackdown to hold over 100,000 people.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass-detention agenda is fueling systemic abuse, letting private prison operators profit while detainees endure inhumane conditions. The accounts echo past human rights violations, showing how immigration enforcement is being weaponized through cruelty and neglect.

Native Americans condemn Pentagon move to preserve Wounded Knee medals

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ruled that Medals of Honor awarded to U.S. soldiers for the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre will not be revoked, defying decades of calls from Native communities. More than 300 Lakota Sioux men, women, and children were killed in the attack. Native leaders condemned the decision as glorifying war crimes and undermining reconciliation.

Why It Matters: Preserving these medals glorifies a massacre of women and children and highlights Trump’s push to whitewash U.S. history. By protecting honors tied to atrocities while restoring Confederate symbols, Hegseth cements a revisionist, white supremacist narrative of America’s past.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

National Weather Service at ‘breaking point’ as storm approaches

What Happened: Nearly 600 National Weather Service employees, 1 in 7 staff, have left under Trump’s mass firings and buyouts, leaving dozens of offices short-staffed as forecasters brace for hurricanes and wildfires. Workers are pulling double shifts, running “buddy systems,” and cutting nonessential services just to keep forecasts going.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of federal workers has gutted a critical safety agency, pushing it to the edge as extreme weather worsens. Forecasting failures could cost lives, yet Trump is prioritizing ideology over public safety.

US set for largest mass resignation in history as Trump continues deep cuts

What Happened: More than 100,000 federal workers will resign Tuesday in the largest mass exit in U.S. history, part of Trump’s “deferred resignation program” that employees say is driven by fear and intimidation. In total, 275,000 government jobs will vanish in one year—the steepest collapse since WWII—as OMB’s Russell Vought gloated that workers should “wake up in the morning not wanting to go to work.”

Why It Matters: This is deliberate sabotage of the civil service. By hollowing out agencies, gutting expertise, and vilifying public servants, Trump is remaking government into a loyalty-based machine. The result will be chaos in essential services—from FEMA to the VA—and lasting damage to America’s ability to function.

Maine’s food pantries stare down volunteer shortage while anticipating cuts

What Happened: Maine food pantries, already dependent on elderly volunteers, are facing shortages as Trump’s USDA slashes over $1 billion from federal food aid programs and prepares $186 billion in SNAP cuts. With demand rising, volunteers in their 70s and 80s are scrambling to keep shelves stocked.

Why It Matters: These cuts are dismantling America’s hunger safety net, shifting the burden onto overstretched charities. Families risk going hungry as Republicans abandon their responsibility, turning emergency food pantries into permanent infrastructure for survival.

How a major DOE report hides the whole truth on climate change

What Happened: Trump’s DOE released a 141-page climate review authored by five long-marginalized contrarians, rushed out in four months, and repeatedly cited by EPA to undermine the endangerment finding. POLITICO found it leaned on outdated or non–peer-reviewed work, cherry-picked IPCC lines out of context, revived debunked claims on hurricanes and solar forcing, and concealed the authors’ ties to anti-regulatory groups.

Why It Matters: The report fabricates doubt to gut pollution rules, replacing real science with partisan propaganda. The National Academies warned climate change is already harming Americans—yet DOE’s paper is pure propaganda, no different from Russia’s fake reports to further the Kremlin’s agenda.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Colombian President Petro accuses US of violating international law after visa revoked

What Happened: The U.S. revoked Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa after he joined a pro-Palestinian protest in New York, urged U.S. soldiers to defy Trump’s orders, and accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. Petro hit back, accusing Washington of violating international law and U.N. principles, and urged the U.N. to find a neutral host country.

Why It Matters: The move escalates already strained U.S.-Colombia ties, an extraordinary clash with a sitting head of state. Petro’s defiance highlights global backlash to Trump’s policies and raises diplomatic risks as Latin America drifts further from U.S. orbit.

Xi Is Chasing a Huge Concession From Trump: Opposing Taiwan Independence

What Happened: Xi Jinping is pushing Trump to formally declare the U.S. “opposes” Taiwan’s independence as part of a trade deal. Such a move would abandon strategic ambiguity and openly side with Beijing, undercutting Taipei’s sovereignty. Trump has already delayed military aid and blocked Taiwan’s president from a U.S. stopover, stoking fears he’s trading security for economics.

Why It Matters: Beijing sees Trump’s desperation for a trade deal as its best chance to fracture U.S.-Taiwan ties and weaken deterrence. Such a shift would isolate Taiwan, embolden Xi’s “reunification” drive, and show allies that Trump is willing to sacrifice democratic partners for concessions—marking the sharpest U.S. tilt toward Beijing in decades.

Trump Is Reasserting U.S. Dominion Over Latin America

What Happened: Trump is remaking Latin America policy with Cold War–style force, treating the region as America’s backyard. Allies like Argentina’s Javier Milei and El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele get financial bailouts, while adversaries like Brazil’s Lula, Venezuela’s Maduro, and Colombia’s Petro face tariffs, sanctions, and even airstrikes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine” revives interventionism that risks alienating leaders and driving them toward China. By reducing foreign policy to loyalty tests and transactional deals, he undermines stable partnerships and fuels resentment and instability across the hemisphere.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelenskyy condemns Russia’s ‘vile and cowardly’ 12-hour bombing of Ukraine

What Happened: Russia launched nearly 600 drones and 40 missiles in a massive overnight assault on Kyiv and multiple regions, killing at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl. The bombardment destroyed homes, hit a cardiology institute, and left more than 70 injured, while Poland scrambled jets and closed airspace in response.

Why It Matters: This was one of Russia’s biggest genocidal strikes on Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began, showing Putin’s intent to keep terrorizing and murdering civilians. Zelenskyy and European leaders are demanding tougher sanctions on Russia’s oil trade and shadow fleet, warning Putin is gearing up for a wider war beyond Ukraine.

Russia Steps Up Provocations in Europe, Alarming Leaders There

What Happened: Russia ramped up aggressive moves in Europe—flying drones into Poland and Romania, sending jets into Estonian airspace, buzzing a German frigate, and attacking Moldova’s election. Officials fear Moscow is testing NATO’s responses as Trump signals wavering U.S. commitment to defend allies.

Why It Matters: The provocations show Russia exploiting NATO divisions and targeting Moldova to block its EU path. With Trump undermining alliance unity, Moscow sees an opening to destabilize Europe through hybrid warfare and escalate against NATO countries.

Pro-EU party leads in high-stakes Moldovan election

What Happened: Moldova’s pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is leading with nearly 50% in parliamentary elections that will determine whether the country stays on course for EU membership or drifts back into Moscow’s orbit. Officials reported “unprecedented” Russian attacks, including AI-driven disinformation, vote-buying, and bomb threats at polling stations.

Why It Matters: The outcome will cement Moldova’s path toward the EU. But the scale of Kremlin meddling highlights how Moscow wields hybrid tactics to derail pro-Western governments, destabilize societies, and try to trap neighbors in its sphere of influence. Other European countries should closely study these tactics to strengthen their own defenses.

NATO to increase presence in the Baltic after Denmark drone incidents

What Happened: NATO announced it is upgrading its Baltic Sea mission with surveillance platforms and at least one air-defense frigate after drones disrupted Danish airports and appeared near military sites. The move follows a series of Russian provocations, including jets violating Estonian airspace and drone incursions into Poland.

Why It Matters: Europe faces mounting pressure as Russia escalates against critical infrastructure and airspace. NATO’s reinforcement signals growing concern that Moscow is testing defenses, raising the risk of direct confrontation.

Russia using ‘shadow fleet’ tankers to launch drones towards European cities, Zelensky says

What Happened: Zelensky said Russia’s “shadow fleet” of sanction-busting oil tankers is being used to launch and control drones targeting European cities. He urged tougher sanctions, warning that the poorly regulated fleet is part of Moscow’s war machine and a growing threat to NATO airspace.

Why It Matters: Russia is weaponizing its covert oil trade against Europe, turning tankers into dual-use platforms for warfare. Sanctioning the fleet would hit both Putin’s revenue stream and his drone operations, but Trump refused to implement new measures, leaving Ukraine and allies exposed.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril

What Happened: China has halted U.S. soybean purchases in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs, driving down prices and leaving farmers without their biggest customer. Rising costs from steel and fertilizer tariffs add to the strain, and many farmers say they need markets, not handouts.

Why It Matters: Soybean growers, a key Trump constituency, now face potential collapse as China turns to Brazil and other suppliers. The standoff risks permanently shrinking America’s role in global agriculture and pushing thousands of farms out of business.

Trump mulls tariffs on foreign electronics based on number of chips, sources say

What Happened: Trump is considering tariffs on foreign electronics based on the number of chips inside each device, with a 25% levy on chip-related content and lower rates for Japan and the EU. The plan could cover everything from laptops to toothbrushes, sharply raising consumer costs.

Why It Matters: Targeting semiconductors strikes at the core of global supply chains. Framed as national security, the move will drive inflation and spark trade clashes with Taiwan, South Korea, and Europe—while U.S.-made products face price spikes as Trump escalates his tariff wars.

Laid-Off Tech Workers Say H-1B Crackdown Won’t Help Them Get a Job

What Happened: Trump hiked H-1B visa application fees to $100,000, saying it would open more jobs for Americans. But many laid-off tech workers say the real problem is a weak job market, mass layoffs, and AI replacing roles—not foreign competition.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes immigration policy to rally Trump’s base while doing little to fix tech’s deeper labor crisis. By restricting visas, the U.S. risks stifling innovation and pushing companies to offshore jobs, leaving American workers no better off.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Brennan on Trump prosecution threats: ‘I’m not going to be intimidated’

What Happened: Former CIA Director John Brennan said he won’t be intimidated by Trump’s push to prosecute him and other ex-officials after the DOJ indicted James Comey. Brennan called the charges against Comey “malicious” and warned that Trump is corrupting the justice system to target political enemies.

Oregon sues Trump administration over plans to deploy troops

What Happened: Trump ordered 200 National Guard troops into Portland to guard ICE facilities, authorizing “full force” against protesters. Oregon sued, calling the deployment unlawful and warning it would provoke unrest, while Gov. Tina Kotek said there is no national security threat in the city.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

100,000 — Federal workers set to resign Tuesday; 275,000 total positions gutted this year

600 — National Weather Service staff lost (~ 1 in 7 ) amid extreme-weather season

600 — Military lawyers Trump plans to install as immigration judges, replacing veterans

$13.5 million — CoreCivic contract for California’s largest ICE detention facility opened in August

100,000+ — Immigrants Trump’s $45 billion detention system is designed to hold

300+ — Lakota Sioux massacred at Wounded Knee in 1890, yet Medals of Honor remain in place

$1 billion+ — Cuts to federal food aid programs under Trump’s USDA

$186 billion — Planned reductions to SNAP, the nation’s largest anti-hunger program

141 pages — DOE climate report used to undermine rules, flagged for cherry-picking

600 drones + 40 missiles — Scale of Russia’s latest genocidal barrage against Kyiv

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The U.S. military is being politicized under Hegseth’s command — Will the Quantico meeting trigger purges and loyalty tests within the ranks?

ICE’s killing in Chicago exposes DHS’s false narrative — Will an independent probe get real answers, and will anyone be held accountable?

Trump is banning climate and science language — How will DOE’s banned-words directive distort grants, RFIs, and scientific reporting?

Russia is escalating hybrid warfare in Moldova’s elections — Will the EU learn from these tactics and develop defenses for other European elections?

Trump is openly pressuring DOJ to target Christopher Wray — How far will he go in weaponizing conspiracy theories and lies to justify prosecutions of former officials?

Trump is deploying U.S. troops into Portland — Will courts step in and stop the military occupation of cities?

Justice Clarence Thomas is signaling precedent no longer binds the Supreme Court — How many landmark rights, from marriage equality to civil liberties, will be eliminated under Trump’s Supreme Court?

Trump is moving to give colleges a funding advantage if they align with his policies — How far will this politicization of education go in forcing universities to submit to ideological compliance?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights in Peril — ICE’s abuses, wrongful detentions of citizens, and deadly force show that due process and equal protection are being shredded in plain sight.

Military Politicization — Hegseth’s loyalty tests and Trump’s staged shows of force are dismantling the apolitical tradition of the U.S. military.

Civil Rights in Peril — A fatal ICE shooting and DHS lies show immigrants and citizens facing abuse without accountability.

Speech Controls — Banning climate and science terms weaponizes language to erase facts and twist public policy.

Russia Strikes Again — Moscow’s hybrid meddling in Moldova proves the Kremlin is destabilizing elections and testing Europe’s resolve.

Domestic Militarization — Deploying troops against protesters normalizes treating dissent as war and expands the occupation of U.S. cities.

Universities Under Siege — Federal research dollars tied to loyalty tests are coercing academic freedom into compliance.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.