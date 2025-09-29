Security guards stand outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building at 26 Federal Plaza, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, file)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

🔥 In Corruption News

Kristi Noem Fast-Tracked Millions in Disaster Aid to Florida Tourist Attraction After Campaign Donor Intervened

What Happened: Kristi Noem fast-tracked $11 million in FEMA funds to rebuild a Naples, Florida, pier after a campaign donor intervened. Communities in Texas and North Carolina waited months for relief while the wealthy enclave’s project was approved in weeks.

Why It Matters: Noem is twisting disaster aid into a patronage tool, rewarding allies while victims elsewhere are left stranded. The Naples deal shows lifesaving relief corrupted by favoritism and political power.

Clients of a Trump-Connected Lobbying Firm Keep Landing No-Bid ICE Contracts

What Happened: Ballard Partners, a powerhouse lobbying firm tied closely to Trump, has helped biometric firms like BI² Technologies, SNA International, and Palantir secure lucrative no-bid ICE contracts. These deals include iris scans, DNA testing, and surveillance platforms now embedded in Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is a test case for a broader surveillance state, with Trump allies cashing in. No-bid contracts and biometric tech are creating tools that won’t stop at immigrants, and are being built to monitor all Americans.

Trump’s TikTok deal payment criticized as ‘shakedown scheme’ by experts

What Happened: In forcing TikTok’s U.S. sale, Trump demanded investors like Larry Ellison, the Murdochs, and Andreessen Horowitz pay the government “in the low billions.” Experts call it extortion, part of Trump’s pattern of extracting equity stakes or payouts from companies to enrich his circle.

Why It Matters: Trump is converting federal power into a pay-to-play model that distorts markets, rewards loyalists, punishes rivals, and normalizes systemic corruption at the very top of government.

Elon Musk and Peter Thiel mentioned in Epstein documents released by Democrats

What Happened: House Democrats released redacted Epstein files showing potential meetings and trips that mention Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Prince Andrew. The documents include calendars, flight logs, and financial records linking Epstein to powerful figures.

Why It Matters: The records raise more questions about how deeply Epstein was connected to elite political and tech figures, including Trump allies. With Democrats pushing legislation to release all files, the battle over disclosure could expose more names.

Where Mideast Envoy Pitched Peace, His Son Pitched Investors

What Happened: While Steve Witkoff is Trump’s Middle East (and Russian) envoy in cease-fire talks, his son Alex sought billions from Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait for a real estate fund. Qatar, central to Gaza negotiations, confirmed Alex’s pitch, and records show the Witkoffs’ financial ties to Doha stretch back years, including a $100 million Apollo-backed deal.

Why It Matters: This is textbook influence-peddling—an envoy negotiating with governments while his family solicits their money. It fuses diplomacy with profiteering, showing how Trump allies turn geopolitical crises into opportunities for private enrichment.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Justice Department Seeks Information on Georgia D.A. Who Prosecuted Trump

What Happened: Federal prosecutors subpoenaed travel records for Fani Willis, the Georgia district attorney who indicted Trump in the 2020 election case. The inquiry is being led by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to investigate and punish his perceived enemies. After Comey’s indictment, targeting Willis shows how investigators risk prosecution themselves — a hallmark of authoritarian retribution.

Trump calls for the firing of Lisa Monaco, Microsoft president of global affairs

What Happened: Trump called on Microsoft to immediately fire Lisa Monaco, its president of global affairs and former Biden-era deputy attorney general, claiming she is a “menace to U.S. national security.” His demand came a day after James Comey’s indictment, and reminded Microsoft of its lucrative government contracts.

Why It Matters: Trump is extending his purge into the private sector, pressuring companies to fire executives and, like a mob boss, reminding them of government contracts. By branding Monaco a threat, he warns corporations that hiring critics or ex-officials risks retaliation.

Trump fires US attorney who told border agents to follow law on immigration raids

What Happened: Trump abruptly purged Sacramento’s acting U.S. attorney, Michele Beckwith, hours after she reminded Border Patrol that agents could not indiscriminately detain people under a federal court order. Days later, Border Patrol defied her warning and carried out a raid in Sacramento.

Why It Matters: Beckwith’s ouster shows how Trump punishes prosecutors who insist on following court orders. By removing those who uphold court rulings, the regime continues eroding judicial authority — replacing the rule of law with loyalty tests.

Cheering Comey indictment, Trump predicts ‘there will be others’

What Happened: Trump celebrated the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, calling him a “dirty cop” and predicting that “there will be others” facing charges. He denied pushing the DOJ to act, after last weekend publicly warning Pam Bondi that prosecutions of his enemies “can’t delay any longer.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues to normalize the use of the Justice Department to prosecute political foes. The Comey indictment is just the beginning, setting the stage for wider purges, show trials, and the criminalization of dissent.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Archives released too much of Mikie Sherrill’s military record to ally of her opponent in N.J. governor’s race

What Happened: The National Archives released Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s nearly unredacted military records—including her Social Security number, addresses, and performance reviews—to an ally of her GOP opponent in the New Jersey governor’s race.

Why It Matters: The breach endangered Sherrill’s security and weaponized her service record in a tight race. It shows how institutions are being exploited for partisan gain, eroding trust in privacy protections and raising fears that private data isn’t safe from political manipulation.

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Cut $4B in Foreign Aid in ‘Pocket Rescission’

What Happened: The Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid by letting the money expire, endorsing a Nixon-era tactic known as “pocket rescission.” The unsigned order bypassed Congress’s power of the purse, with Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson dissenting that the ruling violates separation of powers.

Why It Matters: This decision gives Trump a green light to sidestep Congress and unilaterally erase spending he doesn’t like. It marks another step in the Court’s role as a rubber stamp for Trump, eroding checks and balances and consolidating executive control.

FBI fires agents who kneeled at protest after George Floyd’s death

What Happened: The FBI purged up to 20 agents who kneeled during a 2020 protest in D.C. after George Floyd’s death. Though framed as a de-escalation tactic, the agents were first reassigned and now dismissed.

Why It Matters: Purging agents over civil rights protests chills dissent inside federal law enforcement. It’s part of Trump’s drive to politicize the FBI, punish disloyalty, and rewrite the narrative of 2020’s George Floyd protests.

Gabbard Ends Intelligence Report on Future Threats to U.S.

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard shut down the intelligence team behind the Global Trends report, a long-term threat assessment covering climate change, pandemics, and instability. Her office claimed the group pushed a partisan agenda against Trump’s priorities.

Why It Matters: The move kills one of the few apolitical, forward-looking intelligence efforts. By silencing inconvenient analysis, Trump and Gabbard are blinding policymakers to looming crises while purging career professionals.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Republican Arizona lawmaker makes post calling for execution of Democratic congresswoman

What Happened: Arizona state Rep. John Gillette posted that Rep. Pramila Jayapal should be “tried, convicted, and hanged” after watching her video on nonviolent anti-Trump protests. Gillette has previously defended January 6 rioters as “political prisoners” and called Muslims “terrorists.”

Why It Matters: This is open incitement to violence by a sitting Republican lawmaker against a member of Congress. It reflects the mainstreaming of extremist rhetoric within the GOP and escalating efforts to intimidate political opponents.

Federal agents fire chemicals as protesters try to block car at immigration site outside Chicago

What Happened: Federal agents fired pepper balls and tear gas on over 100 protesters outside ICE’s Broadview, Illinois, facility after some tried to block a car. The volleys swept through the entire crowd, hitting people far from the street and leaving residents complaining of chemicals spreading into their neighborhood.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation surge is being enforced with battlefield tactics against civilians, turning protests into war zones. The violent crackdown shows how immigration enforcement has become a tool for domestic repression, endangering communities as well as demonstrators.

Immigrants With No Criminal Record Now Largest in ICE Detention

What Happened: ICE data shows 16,523 immigrants with no criminal record are detained — now more than those with convictions (15,725) or charges (13,767). It’s the first time in Trump’s second term that non-criminal detainees are the largest group, as he pushes for 3,000 arrests a day.

Why It Matters: The numbers debunk Trump’s claim that his crackdown targets “the worst criminals.” Instead, mass raids are sweeping up working families and longtime residents, overcrowding detention centers, straining diplomacy, and fueling a system built to vilify immigrants.

Heritage Foundation Uses Bogus Stat to Push a Trans Terrorism Classification

What Happened: After Charlie Kirk’s killing, the Heritage Foundation urged the FBI to create a domestic terror category called “Transgender Ideology-Inspired Violent Extremism.” Their claim that half of the major school shootings since 2015 involved transgender identity was debunked by WIRED as cherry-picked and false.

Why It Matters: Heritage is trying to scapegoat trans people and divert attention from real threats like white supremacist and anti-government violence. The Trump regime is rewriting data to fit its agenda, ignoring facts—just as the DOJ recently pulled a report showing most attacks come from the far right.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Death Toll Climbs Amid Record Detentions

What Happened: Sixteen detainees have died in ICE custody since Trump’s return in January, nearly doubling the monthly death rate under Biden. With nearly 60,000 people held in record numbers, rights groups cite “horrendous” conditions.

Why It Matters: Detainees are dying from overcrowding, neglect, and abuse — yet the media isn’t probing the full scope. With lawmakers blocked from access, the true extent of human rights violations remains hidden, underscoring the urgent need for transparency and accountability.

Kennedy says FDA is reviewing safety of abortion pill mifepristone

What Happened: RFK Jr. confirmed the FDA is re-examining mifepristone, the most widely used abortion pill, after pressure from GOP attorneys general. The review leans on a conservative think tank study, despite decades of evidence showing the drug is safe.

Why It Matters: Reopening Mifepristone’s approval threatens access to the nation’s most common abortion method, especially telehealth and mail delivery. Republicans are escalating their attack on women’s rights, using federal agencies to undermine reproductive freedom despite overwhelming scientific evidence.

I Filmed the ICE Officer Who Shoved a Woman to the Floor Inside a New York Courthouse

What Happened: An ICE officer in New York was filmed slamming an Ecuadorian woman to the ground in a courthouse as her children screamed. Her husband had just been detained, and DHS later called the officer’s conduct “unacceptable,” suspending him pending investigation.

Why It Matters: The case underscores Trump’s escalating use of violent force in immigration enforcement, even in courthouses. A rare DHS reprimand doesn’t change the fact that mass deportations continue unchecked, with systemic abuse and no accountability.

Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to rule on its plan to end birthright citizenship

What Happened: Trump has asked the Supreme Court to rule on his executive order ending automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants or temporary visitors. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that the 14th Amendment’s long-accepted guarantee of birthright citizenship is a “mistaken view” with “destructive consequences.”

Why It Matters: This is an attempt to rewrite the Constitution by executive fiat. Ending birthright citizenship would upend 150 years of precedent, create a permanent underclass of stateless children, and mark one of the most radical assaults on American identity and democracy in history.

U.N. Human Rights Office Asks Ghana to Halt Deportations of Migrants Sent From U.S.

What Happened: The U.N. urged Ghana to halt deportations of migrants sent from the U.S., noting some had court-ordered protections against torture if returned home. Trump’s regime has been using Ghana and other African nations as “third country” drop-offs, even for migrants facing persecution or death.

Why It Matters: The extreme policy bypasses U.S. legal protections and may violate international law under the Convention Against Torture. By outsourcing deportations, Trump is dismantling asylum safeguards and exposing vulnerable migrants to torture and imprisonment abroad.

CDC Takes Down Webpages on Sexual and Gender Identity, Health Equity

What Happened: The CDC, under orders from HHS, removed more than a dozen webpages covering sexual and gender identity, LGBTQ+ health, and health equity resources. The purge included fact sheets on bisexuality and asexuality, as well as STI guidance for gay men.

Why It Matters: Erasing these resources deprives marginalized groups of trusted health information and undermines equitable care. It’s part of Trump’s wider assault on LGBTQ+ rights and DEI, leaving vulnerable communities more exposed to stigma, neglect, and worse health outcomes.

Texas Tech Moves to Limit Academic Discussion to 2 Genders

What Happened: Texas Tech University ordered faculty to comply with Trump’s executive order recognizing only two genders, restricting classroom discussion of transgender identities and gender diversity. It’s the first major public university system to formally adopt such limits, citing pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and state law.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation of Trump’s war on academic freedom, censoring discussion of gender and silencing research and teaching. It turns campuses into tools of ideological control while erasing entire fields of study.

Woman, 73, deported by ICE to India after three decades in US

What Happened: ICE deported Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother who fled Punjab in 1991 and lived in California for 30 years with no criminal record. Arrested at a routine check-in, she was held in harsh conditions despite her age and health issues, then flown to India without a chance to say goodbye to her family.

Why It Matters: Kaur’s case shows the cruelty of Trump’s deportation machine, targeting even elderly, tax-paying immigrants rooted in U.S. communities. It’s an intentional policy of cruelty and further proof that no one is exempt as ICE spreads fear and needless suffering.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to tell hundreds of generals about the ‘warrior ethos’ in rare gathering:

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has summoned several hundred generals and admirals to Quantico for a rare 30-minute address on restoring the “warrior ethos.” Only commanders, not staff, were called — stoking speculation after his purge of top brass and plan to cut 20% of four-star officers.

Why It Matters: Recalling nearly the entire senior command at once, from across the globe, is unprecedented, insane, and a national security risk. It fits Hegseth’s drive to politicize the military and enforce loyalty, fueling fears of purges and ideological litmus tests.

Another Pandemic Is Inevitable. Trump Is Making It More Dangerous.

What Happened: Health experts warn there’s a 50% chance of another pandemic as deadly as COVID within 20–25 years, yet Trump is dismantling U.S. defenses. He’s slashing global health funding by 67%, pulling out of the WHO, and shutting the CDC’s Global Health Center.

Why It Matters: These cuts cripple America’s ability to spot and contain outbreaks before they spread. By abandoning immunization and surveillance programs, Trump is leaving the U.S. and the world exposed—ensuring the next pandemic will be deadlier, costlier, and harder to stop.

More than 60K defense civilians have left under Hegseth—but officials are mum on the effects

What Happened: Pete Hegseth’s purge of the Pentagon’s civilian workforce has forced out over 60,000 employees—7.6% of staff—through buyouts, retirements, firings, and a hiring freeze. Smaller services were hit hardest, with the Space Force losing 14% of its civilians, while stalled transfers left some workers stranded overseas.

Why It Matters: Gutting tens of thousands of civilian experts is crippling readiness, morale, and critical missions. Hegseth’s war on “non-essential” workers is destabilizing the nation’s largest security workforce, with lasting risks to U.S. military effectiveness.

‘Long history of blaming mothers’: Trump’s Tylenol warning echoes past misconceptions

What Happened: Trump told pregnant women to “tough it out” and avoid Tylenol, claiming a link between acetaminophen and autism. Medical experts and the FDA rejected the claim, noting decades of research show no causal link, and warning that untreated pain or fever in pregnancy can endanger both mother and baby.

Why It Matters: The remarks recycle conspiracies that have long blamed mothers for autism, from the “refrigerator mom” myth to anti-vaccine lies. By spreading this disinformation, Trump is confusing parents and endangering women and children.

What schools stand to lose in the battle over the next federal education budget

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget would cut Education Department funding by 15%, cutting $1.3 billion for English learners and migrant students and slashing aid for rural and homeless youth. House Republicans go further, proposing a $4.7 billion cut to Title I for low-income schools, while the Senate keeps funding mostly intact.

Why It Matters: These budgets disproportionately punish high-poverty and majority-minority schools, stripping resources from the students who need them most. It’s an ideological drive to shrink the federal role in education, with devastating consequences for disadvantaged communities.

RFK Jr. ‘rejects’ a U.N. declaration on non-communicable diseases

What Happened: RFK Jr. said the U.S. will reject a U.N. declaration on non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. He cited concerns about “radical gender ideology” and abortion, even though the document contains no such language.

Why It Matters: Walking away undermines global cooperation on public health and injects culture-war politics into an issue of life and death. The move isolates the U.S. as other nations push ahead with targets to cut premature deaths from chronic illness.

Atlanta forfeits $37.5M in airport funds after refusing to agree to Trump’s DEI ban

What Happened: Atlanta forfeited $37.5 million in federal airport funding after refusing to certify compliance with Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs. The money would have gone to repave taxiways and renovate restrooms at Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest airport.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DEI ban is now costing cities millions, forcing them to choose between civil rights commitments and critical infrastructure dollars. Atlanta’s defiance highlights the regime’s continued use of federal funding as a weapon to dismantle equity programs nationwide.

Comey’s son-in-law, a federal prosecutor, resigns after indictment

What Happened: Troy Edwards Jr., a senior national security prosecutor and James Comey’s son-in-law, resigned from the DOJ just hours after Comey was indicted. Edwards, who worked in the same Virginia office prosecuting his father-in-law, said he stepped down “to uphold my oath to the Constitution.”

Why It Matters: With Comey’s children targeted and prosecutors forced out, the drive to criminalize critics is dismantling DOJ independence and deepening the Kremlinization of the U.S. justice system.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. preparing options for military strikes on drug targets inside Venezuela, sources say

What Happened: U.S. officials are drafting plans for drone strikes on drug labs and traffickers inside Venezuela, with thousands of troops and F-35s already in the Caribbean. Trump calls it counternarcotics, but officials admit the broader aim could be to weaken Maduro’s regime.

Why It Matters: Trump’s movement of military equipment to the region looks like a regime change operation. Venezuela isn’t a major cocaine producer but holds vast oil reserves, and Trump’s readiness to carry out strikes without Congressional approval risks escalation and another war.

US to Revoke Colombian President’s Visa for ‘Reckless’ Acts

What Happened: The State Department announced it will revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s U.S. visa, accusing him of inciting violence and urging U.S. soldiers to defy Trump during protests in New York. The decision comes days after Trump “decertified” Colombia in the U.S. anti-drug fight, grouping the longtime ally with Venezuela and Afghanistan.

Why It Matters: The move signals a sharp rupture in U.S.-Colombia relations, undermining decades of security and anti-narcotics cooperation. Isolating Petro risks destabilizing a key regional partnership just as drug policy tensions and Middle East conflicts are reshaping alliances.

Milei’s Bet on Trump Pays Off at Critical Moment for Argentina

What Happened: As Argentina’s peso crisis deepened, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Washington is ready to back Javier Milei with a $20 billion lifeline. Trump’s support calmed markets, helping the peso and bonds rebound ahead of Argentina’s October elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting support for Americans while bailing out his political buddy abroad. Propping up Milei ties U.S. taxpayers to Argentina’s financial chaos and proves Trump will bankroll foreign allies while neglecting Americans at home.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Hungarian drones breach Ukraine’s airspace, Zelenskyy says

What Happened: President Zelenskyy accused Hungary of sending reconnaissance drones into Ukraine’s border areas, marking the first such reported violation. Hungary’s defense and interior ministries denied responsibility, while Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto mocked Zelensky, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Kyiv.

Why It Matters: The alleged breach heightens tensions between Ukraine and Hungary, already strained by Budapest’s pro-Russian tilt, and shows that Russia is using Hungary to conduct surveillance operations, leaving Europe in a dangerous bind.

Brussels eyes loophole to isolate Hungary, send billions in Russian assets to Ukraine

What Happened: The European Commission is weighing a legal workaround to bypass Hungary’s veto and approve a €140 billion “Reparation Loan” for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. By reinterpreting a 2024 EU statement, Brussels aims to shift the decision from unanimity to qualified majority, though Belgium and Slovakia may also resist.

Why It Matters: Orbán’s obstruction threatens vital aid for Kyiv at a decisive moment. A successful workaround would sideline Hungary, curb veto power in EU foreign policy, and strike a major financial blow to Moscow by using its frozen reserves for Ukraine.

Unidentified drones spotted in northern Germany near Danish border, NDR reports

What Happened: German authorities reported multiple drone sightings in Schleswig-Holstein overnight, while Denmark briefly closed Aalborg Airport after detecting an unidentified drone. Both incidents followed a string of drone disruptions at airports in Denmark and Norway, raising fears of espionage or sabotage.

Why It Matters: The incidents add to a surge of hostile drone activity across NATO states, from Poland to Estonia, directly linked to Russia. The mystery flights expose gaps in Europe’s air defenses as Moscow continues to escalate against NATO, forcing allies to consider stronger collective responses.

Moldova’s electoral commission suffered cyberattack days ahead of vote

What Happened: Moldova’s deputy prime minister accused Russia of hacking the Central Electoral Commission just days before elections. Hackers hijacked Wi-Fi routers to launch denial-of-service attacks, part of a wider Kremlin hybrid operation using AI disinformation, vote buying, and efforts to stir violent protests.

Why It Matters: Moldova is a testing ground for Russia’s hybrid war, with tactics later exported across Europe. With U.S. support shrinking, the EU’s first deployment of its new cyber reserve underscores both the scale of the threat and Europe’s scramble to defend democracies.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Plans New Tariff Push With 100% Rate on Patented Drugs

What Happened: Trump imposed sweeping new tariffs, including 100% duties on patented drugs unless made in U.S. plants. Starting October 1, heavy trucks face 25%, kitchen cabinets 50%, and upholstered furniture 30%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs hike drug and consumer prices while pressuring firms to relocate production. Critics warn of supply shocks and inflation as allies like Switzerland and Singapore take hits, with Trump flexing executive power unchecked.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

9/1- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Nexstar and Sinclair bring Jimmy Kimmel’s show back on local TV stations, ending boycotts

What Happened: Nexstar and Sinclair agreed to restore Jimmy Kimmel Live! to their ABC affiliates, ending a boycott that pulled the show off the air in dozens of cities. A win for the First Amendment, and a reminder that public resistance can still check censorship, even as Trump and allies tighten control over media.

Arizona judge blocks Trump administration from deporting migrant Guatemalan and Honduran children

What Happened: A federal judge in Arizona issued an injunction halting Trump’s plan to deport dozens of unaccompanied Guatemalan and Honduran children living in shelters and foster care. The court found the government couldn’t show any real coordination with parents abroad, despite claims of “family reunification.”

79-year-old US citizen injured in Los Angeles immigration raid files $50M claim

What Happened: Rafie Ollah Shouhed, a 79-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Iran, filed a $50 million claim alleging civil rights violations after being tackled during a Sept. 9 immigration raid at his Los Angeles car wash. He suffered broken ribs, chest trauma, and signs of brain injury.

Democrats demand investigation into Archives release of Mikie Sherrill’s unredacted military records

What Happened: The National Archives admitted it released Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s unredacted military records — including her Social Security number and date of birth — to GOP congressional candidate Nicholas De Gregorio. Democrats are demanding an investigation, calling it an unprecedented breach. Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, accused Trump officials of weaponizing federal power for political gain.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

100,000 — Federal workers set to resign on Tuesday under the deferred resignation program

275,000 — Total federal departures and purges expected this year (largest since WWII)

16,523 — ICE detainees with no criminal record vs. 15,725 with convictions & 13,767 with charges

16 — Deaths in ICE custody amid record detentions

60,000 — DoD civilians forced out under Hegseth

$13 billion — DOE renewable energy funding canceled last week

4.3% — U.S. unemployment rate in August; just 22,000 jobs added

100% — Tariffs Trump imposed on imported brand-name drugs

25% — Tariffs Trump imposed on heavy-duty trucks

50% — Tariffs Trump imposed on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and some furniture

$20 billion — U.S. lifeline to bail out Argentina’s economy announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

49.8% vs. 24.4% — PAS lead over pro-Russian BEP with 99% counted in Moldova’s election

$11 million — FEMA funds Kristi Noem fast-tracked to a Naples pier after donor pressure, while Texas & NC communities waited months.

$4 billion — Foreign aid Trump withheld through “pocket rescission,” upheld by the Supreme Court.

20 — FBI agents purged for kneeling during 2020 George Floyd protests in D.C.

73 — Age of Harjit Kaur, a California grandmother with no criminal record, deported by ICE after 30 years in the U.S.

50% — Chance of another pandemic as deadly as COVID within 20–25 years, according to health experts.

67% — Cut Trump ordered to global health funding, including CDC pandemic programs.

15% — Education Department budget cut in Trump’s 2026 plan, including $1.3 billion slashed for English learners and migrant students.

$37.5 million — Federal airport funding forfeited by Atlanta for refusing Trump’s DEI ban.

$50 million — Civil rights claim filed by Rafie Ollah Shouhed, 79, after being tackled and injured in a Los Angeles immigration raid.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Purge of Expertise: Mass federal and DoD civilian exits hollow out core functions (disaster response, veterans’ care, defense readiness), replacing competence and experience with political loyalty.

Institutional Weaponization: From DOJ probes of perceived enemies to data leaks and Supreme Court greenlights on spending maneuvers, checks and balances are eroding.

Enforcement by Intimidation: Immigration crackdowns prioritize volume over threat, with lethal incidents, detainee deaths, and record detentions—underscoring the unchecked human rights violations.

Speech & Science Control: Banning climate terms and silencing long-range intelligence reports show Trump is ruling by propaganda instead of evidence.

Global Risk-Taking: Trump’s visa bans, strike plans in Venezuela, and selective foreign bailouts widen global rifts while hollowing out U.S. capacity at home.

