Attorney Emil Bove with Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court last May. Photo: victor j. blue/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family Cashes In on Election Win

What Happened: The Trumps have secured $80M+ through settlements, business deals, and media ventures. Melania landed a $40M Amazon deal for a documentary, while Trump settled lawsuits with Meta, X, and ABC, funneling millions into his presidential library. The family also expanded its crypto and stock ventures, with Trump Jr. joining corporate boards that saw stocks soar.

Why It Matters: Trump is blurring the line between public office and personal profit, using his presidency to extract corporate payouts, settle lawsuits in his favor, and expand business ventures—a level of corruption unseen in modern U.S. history.

Source: Wall Street Journal

One Agency Tried to Regulate SpaceX. Now Its Fate Could Be in Elon Musk’s Hands

What Happened: The FAA grounded SpaceX’s Starship after its January explosion and proposed fines for safety violations—moves that Elon Musk slammed as “lawfare.” Now Musk has the power to reshape or dismantle the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation, which regulates SpaceX.

Why It Matters: Musk overseeing the agency that regulates his own company is a huge conflict of interest, threatening safety oversight in commercial space industry. With AST already underfunded, cutting it further risks catastrophic launch failures, endangering both the public and space policy.

Source: ProPublica

Musk Meets Modi Before Trump, Blurring Business & State Affairs

What Happened: Elon Musk met with Indian PM Narendra Modi in the White House hours before Modi's official visit with Trump. Their talks centered on space, technology, and Starlink's entry into India—a deal that directly benefits Musk.

Why It Matters: Musk, a special government employee leading Trump’s agency purge, is operating as an unelected diplomat—using the White House to secure lucrative foreign deals. His conflict of interest mirrors Kremlin-style oligarchy, where business and government serve the elite over national interest.

Source: Reuters

Adams Opens Rikers to ICE After Meeting Trump’s Border Czar

What Happened: New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order allowing ICE agents into Rikers Island for criminal investigations, bypassing the city's sanctuary laws. The move follows a meeting with Trump’s border czar, Thomas Homan, and comes days after DOJ ordered his corruption charges to be dropped at Trump’s request. In a classic authoritarian move, the DOJ left the option to reopen the case, effectively maintaining leverage over the mayor.

Why It Matters: The order marks a major shift in NYC’s sanctuary policies, sparking backlash from the City Council and immigrant rights advocates. Adams aligning with Trump’s immigration crackdown is a political quid pro quo.

Source: The New York Times

Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia Joins Musk’s DOGE Team

What Happened: Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb and Tesla board member, is set to join Elon Musk’s FAKE DOGE. His exact role remains unclear, but sources say he will start soon.

Why It Matters: Gebbia’s appointment expands Musk’s influence over the government, adding another Silicon Valley billionaire to Trump’s inner circle. His recent shift to the Republican Party suggests a realignment among tech elites toward Trump’s regime. This is blatant corruption, rewarding political loyalty over merit, further consolidating power among Trump’s cronies.

Source: The New York Times

Musk’s DOGE Targets NASA Spending Amid Mass Buyouts

What Happened: Elon Musk is reviewing NASA’s budget as hundreds of employees take buyouts under Trump’s federal purge.

Why It Matters: Musk controls NASA oversight while SpaceX holds $15B in contracts—a blatant conflict of interest.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

OPM Orders Mass Firing of Probationary Federal Workers

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management directed federal agencies to fire all employees still in their probationary period—a move that could impact up to 200,000 workers. The Trump regime claims this will “streamline” government, meanwhile it’s a politically driven purge.

Why It Matters: This is a clear power grab, gutting the federal workforce to install loyalists and dismantle government functions. Legal expert call the mass firings illegal, arguing federal law requires individual case reviews. With agencies already carrying out the orders, legal challenges are expected.

Source: The Hill

Musk Calls for Deleting U.S. Agencies, Less Foreign Interference

What Happened: Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elon Musk called for eliminating entire U.S. agencies, slashing USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, and reducing U.S. involvement abroad. He defended Trump’s government purge, dismissed diversity efforts, and warned about AI dangers, while also discussing his new "Dubai Loop" project.

Why It Matters: As a ‘special government employee,’ Musk’s comments carry major policy weight. His push to dismantle agencies, restrict democracy efforts, and reduce global influence aligns with authoritarian regimes while escalating fears of unchecked power and government overreach.

Source: CBS News

Trump’s CFPB Purge: Hundreds of Staff Laid Off Amid Agency Gutting

What Happened: Up to 100 more employees were fired from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today, bringing the total layoffs this week to over 150. The cuts stem from Trump’s executive order, with mass firings expected Friday that could eliminate 95% of the agency’s workforce.

Why It Matters: The CFPB, created after the 2008 financial crisis, protects consumers from predatory banks and financial scams. Its destruction leaves Wall Street unchecked, weakens protections for borrowers, and eliminates enforcement against corporate fraud. With USAID also dismantled, this marks another Trump-Musk power grab, gutting federal oversight in favor of unchecked corporate dominance.

Source: NPR

Musk Moves Into IRS, Sparking Fears Over Taxpayer Data

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) warned that Elon Musk is now embedded in the IRS, raising concerns about access to U.S. taxpayer data. Sources confirm unvetted DOGE operatives arrived at IRS headquarters, reviewing operations and directing senior executives to identify “non-essential” contracts for termination.

Why It Matters: This will jeopardize taxpayer privacy by granting Musk operatives access to sensitive financial data. The IRS purge also threatens to slow refunds and disrupt essential functions. With Musk already consolidating power over federal agencies, concerns mount over politicized financial surveillance.

Source: The Hill

VA dismisses more than 1,000 employees

What Happened: The VA fired over 1,000 probationary employees, claiming a $98M savings for veterans’ care.

Why It Matters: Part of Trump’s broader federal purge, sparking fears of privatization, understaffing, and service cuts.

Source: VA

Trump Fires 3,400 Forest Service Workers, Fueling Wildfire Crisis

What Happened: The U.S. Forest Service fired 3,400 employees, about 10% of its workforce, as part of the Trump’s purge. The cuts hit wildfire prevention, watershed restoration, and forest management roles, leaving federal lands vulnerable.

Why It Matters: The mass firings come as wildfires intensify nationwide, stripping the agency of crucial field workers. This will cripple fire mitigation efforts, making disasters worse. With Musk behind the cuts, critics call it a corporate-driven attack on environmental protection.

Source: Politico

Musk Slashes Education Department, Guts Research, Grants, and Staff

What Happened: Musk abruptly terminated nearly $900 million in contracts, laid off at least 150 employees, and put 100 more on leave at the Education Department. Cuts hit data collection, research, and grant programs, crippling the agency’s ability to track student outcomes and provide school resources.

Why It Matters: Trump has vowed to shut down the Education Department, and Musk’s rapid dismantling has crippled core functions. Schools will lose vital research tools, grants, and teacher training programs, while student loan data may be at risk.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Orders U.S. Embassies to Prepare for Staff Cuts

What Happened: Trump has directed U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for a 10% staff reduction, affecting both American diplomats and local employees. Simultaneously, 60 contractors in the State Department's Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor bureau were fired, with more cuts expected.

Why It Matters: The diplomatic purge is part of Trump’s effort to reshape foreign policy, ensuring total loyalty to his "America First" agenda. His executive order warns that failure to implement his policies could result in termination, raising alarms about politicizing diplomacy and weakening U.S. global influence.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Top NY Prosecutor, DOJ Officials Resign Over Trump Order to Drop Adams Case

What Happened: Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and five senior Justice Department officials resigned after the Trump regime ordered them to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The case, alleging bribery and illegal donations, was abruptly moved to Washington for dismissal, triggering mass resignations.

Why It Matters: Sassoon, a Republican, accused the DOJ of enabling a quid pro quo—dropping the case in exchange for Adams’ cooperation on Trump’s immigration agenda. She stated she was "confident" Adams committed the charged crimes and more, revealing that prosecutors were preparing additional charges for destroying evidence, instructing others to destroy evidence, and providing false information to the FBI.

Source: The Washington Post

White House Purges U.S. Attorneys Amid DOJ, FBI Upheaval

What Happened: The White House terminated at least 12 U.S. attorneys, including court-appointed prosecutors and those handling Jan. 6 cases. The move bypasses typical Justice Department procedures, with terminations ordered directly by Trump.

Why It Matters: These terminations are part of a broader DOJ purge of federal law enforcement, highlighting political interference in prosecutions and Trump consolidating control over the justice system. FBI officials fear mass firings could cripple investigations for years.

Source: NBC News

CDC Still Hiding Health Data After Court Order

What Happened: Despite a federal judge's ruling, key CDC and federal health agency data remain offline, following Trump’s executive order to scrub all mentions of "gender." Pages on mpox vaccinations, transgender health data, and blood donation policies for gay men are still inaccessible, while some datasets have been partially restored.

Why It Matters: The continued suppression of public health information blocks doctors and researchers from accessing critical data on disease prevention, mental health, and LGBTQ+ health policies. The regime’s defiance of court orders is alarming and their actions highlight the politicization of public health and undermines scientific transparency.

Source: CBS News

Musk’s Data Access at Labor Department Sparks Alarm

What Happened: Elon Musk secured approval to use data-transfer software at the Labor Department, allowing large-scale data extraction. Federal labor unions sued, temporarily halting access amid privacy concerns.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unchecked access to federal databases raises privacy, security, and conflict of interest concerns, especially with Musk’s companies under federal scrutiny.

Source: NBC News

Top NIH Official Forced to Retire Under Trump Regime

What Happened: Dr. Lawrence Tabak, a decades-long top-ranking NIH official, was forced into early retirement late Tuesday. Tabak, who served as acting director during COVID-19 and the agency’s ethics chief, had been excluded from key meetings before stepping down.

Why It Matters: Trump’s targeting of top health officials weakens the independence of federal science agencies and highlights political interference in medical research. His removal comes amid court battles over federal research funding cuts, further jeopardizing scientific progress and public health oversight.

Source: CBS News

Hegseth Invites Far-Right Activist on NATO Trip

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invited far-right activist Jack Posobiec on his NATO trip, alarming Pentagon officials who fear the military is being politicized. Posobiec is known for spreading conspiracies like “Pizzagate,” Stop the Steal, and defending Jan. 6 rioters.

Why It Matters: The signals military partisanship and risks undermining U.S. credibility abroad. Meanwhile, Trump’s regime is blocking mainstream media and reshaping NATO policy, further escalating tensions.

Source: The Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House Bars AP Reporter Over ‘Gulf of America’ Dispute

What Happened: The White House blocked an AP reporter from attending Trump’s news conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi after AP refused to adopt the regime’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This follows days of AP reporters being barred from covering Trump events.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on press freedom, escalating Trump’s authoritarian control over media access. By punishing outlets that refuse state-mandated terminology, the White House is setting a dangerous precedent of silencing independent journalism.

Source: Bloomberg

Bove Opens Investigation Into Prosecutors and Puts Them On Leave

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, prompting mass resignations. Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, a Republican, stepped down, calling it a “quid pro quo” to secure Adams’ support for Trump’s immigration crackdown. Before resigning, Sassoon revealed prosecutors had been preparing additional charges for Adams, including destroying evidence and instructing others to lie to the FBI.

Why It Matters: Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former Trump personal lawyer, placed case prosecutors on administrative leave, launched internal investigations, and directed the DOJ to bar “further targeting” of Adams. This weaponizes justice to protect allies and intimidate prosecutors who uphold the law.

Source: The New York Times (Read Bove’s Letter)

Trump’s CDC Crackdown: Science, Messaging Under Tight Control

What Happened: Trump has seized control of CDC research and messaging, blocking publications without approval, erasing gender-related research, and purging health data. Scientists have been ordered to withdraw manuscripts that don’t align with Trump’s executive orders.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian control over science, suppressing facts for political gain. Critical public health data is being censored, leaving Americans uninformed and in danger.

Source: NPR

Trump Purges Government Watchdogs, Consolidates Power

What Happened: Trump fired top officials overseeing ethics, whistleblower protections, and labor rights, including the heads of the Office of Government Ethics, Office of Special Counsel, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. These agencies investigate misconduct and protect federal workers. Lawsuits have already been filed, challenging the firings as illegal power grabs.

Why It Matters: The purge removes key oversight of federal agencies, paving the way for unchecked executive power. This is a step toward authoritarian rule, ensuring no one is left to challenge illegal orders inside the government.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Escalates War on the First Amendment

What Happened: Trump is weaponizing the federal government against the media, banning reporters, denying access, and threatening lawsuits. News outlets, including AP, CBS, and Meta, have paid settlements or handed over records, raising fears they are caving to pressure.

Why It Matters: This is beyond past presidential media fights—Trump is using government power to intimidate and punish the press, undermining free speech and a free press. This is an attack on democracy and a step toward authoritarian control of information.

Source: The Detroit News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Admin Halts Thousands of Civil Rights Investigations in Schools

What Happened: The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights froze 10,000+ investigations into disability access, racial discrimination, and harassment, shifting focus to Trump’s priorities like banning transgender athletes and targeting DEI programs. Only 20 new cases have been opened since inauguration.

Why It Matters: The freeze abandons students in crisis, stripping protections for marginalized groups while Trump moves to dismantle the Education Department. Civil rights enforcement is now weaponized for ideological battles over gender and race.

Source: ProPublica

National Park Service Erases Transgender References from Stonewall Monument

What Happened: The National Park Service removed transgender references from the Stonewall National Monument website, changing LGBTQ+ to LGB. The site now frames the Stonewall Uprising as a milestone for lesbian, gay, and bisexual rights, excluding transgender activists central to the movement.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate attempt to erase transgender history, undermining the contributions of trans activists in one of the most pivotal moments in LGBTQ+ rights. The move follows broader federal rollbacks on trans protections, and will not stop there. It is an orchestrated assault on LGBTQ+ recognition.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s Crackdown on Diversity Is a Civil Rights Rollback

What Happened: Trump is purging DEI efforts, banning terms like “racism” from federal agencies, shutting down minority outreach, and investigating private diversity programs. His executive order eliminates affirmative action rules for federal contractors, reversing a policy dating back to Lyndon Johnson.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about “merit”—it’s about erasing civil rights progress and reinstating racial and gender hierarchies. Trump’s agenda mirrors segregationist policies of the past, weaponizing civil rights laws against the communities they were meant to protect.

Source: The New York Times

🌐 Imperial Watch

Trump’s 51st State Remark Sparks Outrage and Confusion

What Happened: Trump has repeatedly suggested annexing Canada as the 51st U.S. state, claiming the border between the two nations should be erased. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the idea but later acknowledged that Trump’s insistence “appears to be a real thing.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s annexation rhetoric raises major diplomatic concerns, drawing Canadian outrage and violating international norms. It is imperialistic, as Trump attempts to emulate Putin, and further damages U.S.-Canada relations at a time of trade and security tensions.

Source: AP News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Blocks Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Trump regime to restore funding for foreign aid contractors, ruling that its abrupt 90-day freeze was unlawful. The decision blocks Secretary of State Marco Rubio and OMB Director Russell Vought from canceling contracts or halting payments while litigation continues.

Source: Politico

14 States Sue Musk’s DOGE, Call His Power ‘Unconstitutional’

What Happened: Fourteen states, led by New Mexico, sued Trump and Musk, arguing Musk’s unchecked power over federal agencies violates the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit claims Musk wields authority without Senate confirmation, breaching the Appointments Clause.

Source: ABC News

4th Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

What Happened: A fourth federal judge has blocked Trump's executive order seeking to terminate birthright citizenship, ruling it likely violates the 14th Amendment. U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin sided with 19 states, D.C., and two nonprofits, joining previous rulings in Maryland, Washington, and New Hampshire that halted enforcement. The Justice Department has appealed two cases.

Source: CBS News

Over 350 Rabbis Condemn Trump’s Gaza Plan as ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

What Happened: More than 350 rabbis and Jewish creatives signed a New York Times ad denouncing Trump’s call to expel Palestinians from Gaza. Signatories include Tony Kushner, Naomi Klein, Ilana Glazer, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Source: The Guardian

Protesters Demand VA Resist Trump’s Workforce Cuts

What Happened: Veterans Affairs employees and Democratic lawmakers rallied outside VA headquarters, protesting potential staffing and funding cuts as part of Trump’s push to shrink the federal government. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned against a “power grab” threatening veterans' services, while VA Secretary Doug Collins denied any benefits cuts.

Source: Military Times

📊 By the Numbers

$80 Million+ – Amount Trump and his family secured through settlements, business deals, and media ventures since returning to office.

$15 Billion - SpaceX’s active contracts with NASA .

3,400 – Number of U.S. Forest Service workers fired, slashing wildfire prevention efforts by 10% .

1,000+ – Employees fired from the VA , sparking fears of privatization and service cuts.

10,000+ - Civil rights investigations into disability access, racial discrimination, and harassment frozen at the Education Department

$900M – Value of education contracts terminated by Musk, gutting research and grants.

200,000 – Federal workers targeted for termination under Trump’s OPM mass purge .

60 - Contractors fired from the Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor bureau.

14 – States suing Trump and Musk, calling FAKE DOGE’s unchecked power unconstitutional .

$10 Billion – Amount Trump is suing CBS for , accusing them of damaging his campaign.

12 - U.S. attorneys fired, including those handling Jan. 6 cases , in a direct White House-ordered purge.

6 - Top Justice Department officials resigned in protest against quid for pro DOJ orders.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Legal battles over Trump’s authoritarian actions – Lawsuits against DOJ interference, mass firings, and suppression of oversight agencies will test the courts.

Further government purges – More firings expected in DOJ, Education, and Defense Departments.

Trump’s IRS takeover – Will Musk’s operatives gain access to taxpayer data

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s government purge is escalating – Mass firings across federal agencies are replacing career officials with loyalists.

Elon Musk’s influence is expanding – Musk is reshaping government oversight, cutting agencies, and embedding his cronies in key institutions.

Trump is merging public office with personal profit – His settlements, business deals, and family ventures show a clear pattern of corruption.

The First Amendment is under attack – Banning journalists, targeting media outlets, and forcing settlements undermine press freedom.

Law enforcement is being politicized – The Adams case, DOJ resignations, and FBI terminations highlight Trump’s direct interference in prosecutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.