The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Don’t miss

Session 3: Wednesday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Meets: Weekly on Wednesdays (Sept 17–Oct 22)

Format: Zoom

Zoom link will be sent separately on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. Cut-off for registration is October 1 at 2:00 PM ET.

Slides will be emailed the following day…

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVl8nmgT0hGGBAsYPo7PhuoZITwygWTvcR5xwHNUftUdFNJw/viewform?usp=header

🚨Republicans are trying to rewrite history, whitewash Russia’s attack on the 2016 election, and set up indictments against those who investigated it. We won’t let them

Check out our latest article in the new series Julie and I launched … New chapters drop on Mondays!

🔥 In Corruption News

Wyden Presses JPMorgan Chief Dimon for Answers on Jeffrey Epstein

What Happened: Senator Ron Wyden demanded answers from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon over the bank’s 15-year relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, citing $1.1 billion in suspicious transactions, including payments to Russian banks and young women from Eastern Europe. Dimon has said he barely knew Epstein was a client, though other executives testified otherwise.

Why It Matters: Major banks enabled Epstein’s trafficking ring for years despite red flags, raising questions of complicity at the highest levels of finance. Wyden’s push highlights how Wall Street shielded predators while survivors were sexually abused and trafficked.

A judge ruled their firings were illegal. The government got to do it anyway

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Trump’s purge of probationary civil servants unlawful but refused to reinstate them, pointing to Supreme Court signals that presidents have sweeping firing power. Thousands lost their jobs despite strong reviews.

Why It Matters: The case underscores how Trump’s mass purges are gutting federal agencies while courts, constrained by a right-wing Supreme Court, provide no relief. Even when judges call the purges illegal, the Supreme Court rules in Trump’s favor—cementing unchecked control over the civil service.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US Justice Department Pushing for Swift Charges Against Bolton

What Happened: Senior DOJ officials are pressuring prosecutors to fast-track an Espionage Act indictment against John Bolton, despite warnings that the case needs more investigation. The FBI seized “confidential” records from his home and office, some dating back to his Bush-era service, and prosecutors are being told to bring charges to a grand jury next week.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Espionage Act to punish critics, escalating his campaign of legal retribution. Targeting Bolton after Comey shows how the DOJ is being bent into a political tool, eroding independence and chilling dissent. And, this is only the beginning.

Trump signs memo targeting ‘domestic terrorism’ amid fears of crackdown on the left

What Happened: Trump signed a memorandum ordering federal agencies to target a non-existent left-wing “terror network,” naming George Soros and Reid Hoffman as possible funders. This is a pretext to label nonprofits, activists, and political opponents as “terrorists,” weaponizing FBI task forces and DOJ power.

Why It Matters: This marks a sharp escalation of authoritarian control. By equating dissent with terrorism, Trump is laying the groundwork to criminalize opposition and silence critics — echoing tactics used to smear civil rights leaders and resembling how regimes like Russia weaponize “terrorism” laws to crush dissent and eliminate opposition.

Trump Orders Broad Effort to Root Out Groups He Says Organize “Political Violence”

What Happened: Trump issued a memorandum directing the FBI, DOJ, and Treasury to target supposed funders of left-wing political violence, citing Charlie Kirk’s killing as justification. The order puts Stephen Miller in charge of regular updates, while officials say George Soros and other Democratic donors could be investigated.

Trump Gets the Retribution He Sought, and Shatters Norms in the Process

What Happened: James Comey’s indictment was pushed through by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump loyalist with no prosecutorial experience, just days after Trump installed her as U.S. attorney in Virginia, after purging the prosecutor who refused to file charges. The rushed charges overrode internal DOJ resistance and broke the agency’s tradition of insulating prosecutions from White House pressure.

Why It Matters: This marks the clearest case yet of Trump turning the Justice Department into a weapon for revenge. Trump has expanded presidential power to punish enemies and chill dissent, accelerating the collapse of DOJ independence and the rule of law.

White House Threat of Federal Layoffs Only Deepens Shutdown Impasse

What Happened: With a shutdown days away, Trump’s White House ordered agencies to prepare mass layoff notices for federal employees, vowing not to let them shift funds to soften the blow. Democrats condemned the move as political blackmail, while even some Republicans warned it would deepen the crisis.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing a shutdown to purge the federal workforce and strong-arm Democrats on health care. This was the plan all along—he told Republicans not to negotiate, using the looming shutdown to advance Project 2025’s blueprint for dismantling government.

The Story of DOGE, as Told by Federal Workers

What Happened: WIRED revealed how Trump’s unauthorized DOGE, launched with Elon Musk operatives, hollowed out the civil service—OPM projects 300,000 fewer federal workers by year’s end. SSA, CDC, GSA, and USIP saw hiring freezes, chaotic purges, and intimidation as tech loyalists gained sweeping access to systems and seized personnel files.

Why It Matters: DOGE was designed to fuse data from across federal agencies into one surveillance system, using immigrants as the testing ground. The purge left agencies hollow, dissent silenced, and a blueprint for executive overreach that will outlast Musk’s exit.

For Trump, Data Is Often ‘Phony,’ Unless It Supports His Views

What Happened: Trump swings between praising and discrediting official statistics depending on whether they fit his narrative. He’s purged the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, derided FBI crime numbers as “fake,” and attacked the Congressional Budget Office when its forecasts undercut his agenda—while touting the same agencies when their reports support him.

Why It Matters: Like every dictator, Trump undermines independent data and will fabricate his own when reality doesn’t match his story. By discrediting trusted officials who collect data, he erodes public trust and centralizes truth in himself—a hallmark of authoritarians.

Justice Dept. Official Pushes Prosecutors to Investigate George Soros’s Foundation

What Happened: A senior DOJ official ordered multiple U.S. attorneys to prepare cases against George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, exploring charges from racketeering to terrorism. The directive came after Trump demanded Soros be jailed, part of his wider push to prosecute perceived enemies like James Comey and Letitia James.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to target a major democracy and human rights funder, escalating his use of law enforcement as a tool of vengeance. Attacking Soros blurs the line between justice and vendetta, chilling civil society at home and abroad.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Justice Department sues 6 more states, including NY and California, in its quest for voter data

What Happened: The Justice Department filed lawsuits against California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania for refusing to hand over detailed voter data, including driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. The move follows similar suits against Oregon and Maine, with officials calling the demands unprecedented and illegal.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s nationwide push to seize private voter information underscores an effort to federalize control over elections, undermining state authority. By targeting mostly Democratic-led states, the lawsuits deepen fears of voter intimidation and data misuse ahead of 2026.

Democratic Report Says Disorder at DOGE Jeopardized Americans’ Data

What Happened: A Senate Democratic report says Trump’s unauthorized DOGE created chaotic conditions where young operatives lived and worked in makeshift offices, running unsecured Starlink networks and transferring Social Security data to cloud servers without safeguards. Whistleblowers warned that this “unfettered access” put sensitive personal information at grave risk.

Why It Matters: DOGE is an unauthorized and reckless shadow government that gained access to Americans’ most private data. By bypassing oversight and security controls, Trump’s operatives are building a surveillance system ripe for abuse, data breaches, and political weaponization.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Surveillance Firms Hide Behind ‘Democracy’ While Powering Trump’s Crackdown

What Happened: Companies like Palantir and Flock claim their work merely supports “democracy,” saying elected officials, not they, set limits on their tech. But internal sources told 404 Media this is doublespeak, as their AI surveillance tools are already being used by ICE and police to hunt migrants and track women suspected of self-managed abortions.

Why It Matters: By outsourcing moral responsibility to “democracy,” these firms conceal their role in building Trump’s surveillance state. Their tools don’t just enforce the law—they enable authoritarian control, eroding rights and targeting vulnerable groups while executives dodge accountability.

Trump, Vance direct blame at Democrats for Dallas ICE shooting

What Happened: After a sniper killed one detainee and wounded two others at a Dallas ICE facility, Trump and JD Vance immediately blamed Democrats, calling the attack the result of “radical left rhetoric” and labeling the shooter a “violent left-wing extremist.”

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian tactic—seizing on violence to fabricate a political narrative and justify crackdowns on opposition. By framing Democrats and activists as responsible, Trump is laying the groundwork to equate dissent with terrorism and weaponize law enforcement against critics.

Without a press corps, who holds the Pentagon to account?

What Happened: The Pentagon now requires journalists to sign a pledge not to gather any information — even unclassified — without official approval, or risk losing press credentials. The new rule, paired with Trump’s executive order designating Antifa a domestic terrorist group, marks a sharp escalation in restricting independent oversight.

Why It Matters: By muzzling reporters, the Pentagon shields itself from scrutiny on wars, spending, and policy failures. It’s a direct assault on press freedom that turns military reporting into state-approved propaganda — leaving the public blind and unaccountable power unchecked.

Disney investors demand details into company’s Jimmy Kimmel suspension

What Happened: Disney shareholders, including lawyers tied to the American Federation of Teachers and Reporters Without Borders, demanded board records on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show. They argue Disney may have caved to government censorship following FCC threats and affiliate boycotts, which fueled stock declines.

Why It Matters: The suspension is now a corporate liability, raising questions of fiduciary duty and complicity in Trump’s media intimidation. Investors want to know if Disney’s leadership defended free speech—or folded to political pressure that harmed both the brand and shareholder value.

Soros Foundation Says Possible DOJ Probe Would Stifle Speech

What Happened: Open Society Foundations warned that a reported DOJ plan to investigate it for terrorism ties is a political attack meant to silence dissent. The group said that Trump’s push, tied to his new domestic terrorism order, abuses power and threatens First Amendment rights.

Why It Matters: Targeting one of the world’s most prominent philanthropies underscores Trump’s weaponization of law enforcement against critics. Casting civil society groups as “terrorists” is a hallmark of authoritarian crackdowns, raising fears of wider assaults on free speech and political opposition.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. Agent Pushes Woman to Floor in Immigration Courthouse Confrontation

What Happened: At Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza, an ICE agent shoved a woman to the floor in front of her two children after she clung to her detained husband. Video shows agents pulling the hair of the woman and her daughter before separating the family; DHS later said the officer was relieved of duty pending investigation.

Why It Matters: This agent committed assault against this woman on camera. If this is how agents behave in public view, imagine what happens when no one is watching.

Chicago area center in Trump’s immigration crackdown sparks complaints of inhumane conditions

What Happened: A boarded-up federal building in Broadview, Illinois, is being used to hold up to 200 immigrants for days at a time despite lacking showers, food, or proper medical care. Families and advocates report detainees going hungry, sleeping on floors, and being pressured into self-deportation, while protests outside have been met with chemical agents and force.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation surge has turned a “processing center” into a secretive black-site, operating outside oversight and state law. The conditions are brutal by design, and shredding basic human rights in the heart of sanctuary Illinois.

Hegseth says Wounded Knee soldiers will keep their Medals of Honor

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced that 19 soldiers who slaughtered more than 250 Lakota Sioux at Wounded Knee in 1890 will keep their Medals of Honor. The decision defies a Pentagon review launched under Lloyd Austin and follows Trump’s order to “restore truth” in American history.

Why It Matters: Preserving these medals glorifies a massacre of women and children and highlights Trump’s push to whitewash U.S. history. By protecting honors tied to atrocities while restoring Confederate symbols, Hegseth cements a revisionist, white supremacist narrative of America’s past.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Report: Nearly half of all federal funding for tribes at risk under Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill

What Happened: A Portland State study found Trump’s new spending bill puts nearly $530 million—almost half of last year’s federal funding for Northwest tribes—at risk. The cuts would hit essential programs for clean water, housing, schools, health, and climate resilience.

Why It Matters: Slashing treaty and trust obligations guts core services in Indian Country and worsens disparities. Trump’s spending law is a direct betrayal of tribes, pulling the plug on lifelines communities depend on to survive.

Trump advises parents on hepatitis B vaccine. Here’s why doctors say he’s wrong

What Happened: Trump told parents there’s “no reason” to give babies the hepatitis B vaccine at birth, suggesting it be delayed until age 12. Doctors called the advice dangerous, stressing that newborn vaccination prevents mother-to-child transmission and infections that once struck thousands of U.S. children annually.

Why It Matters: Trump’s insane undermining of proven vaccines will reverse decades of public health progress. Hepatitis B has no cure, and without early vaccination, many children face lifelong infection, liver cancer, or death. Trump’s disinformation mirrors his broader assault on medical science to push his extremist agenda.

Federal Bureau of Prisons moves to end union protections for its workers

What Happened: The Bureau of Prisons canceled its collective bargaining agreement with 35,000 employees, ending union protections years before the contract’s expiration. Director William Marshall cited Trump’s March executive order exempting national security agencies from labor rights, saying the union was an “obstacle to progress.”

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s latest assault on federal labor protections, leaving prison staff facing dangerous, understaffed conditions without representation. By gutting union power, the regime is consolidating control while stripping workers of a key safeguard against abuse.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Wades Into Bailout Politics in Offering a Lifeline to Argentina

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $20 billion U.S. lifeline to Argentina to stabilize its economy and back President Javier Milei, a Trump ally. The move comes as American farmers reel from Trump’s trade war and domestic programs like health care and food aid face deep cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting support for Americans while bailing out his political buddy abroad. Propping up Milei ties U.S. taxpayers to Argentina’s financial chaos and proves Trump will bankroll foreign allies while neglecting Americans at home.

Trump Administration Urges Global Leaders to Restrict Asylum System

What Happened: At the U.N. General Assembly, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau dismissed most asylum claims as “fake” and urged countries to adopt Trump’s restrictive policies. He pushed for asylum to be treated only as temporary and accused NGOs of “coaching” migrants.

Why It Matters: Trump is exporting his anti-asylum agenda, trying to rewrite international norms and weaken protections for refugees worldwide. By pressuring allies to follow his lead, he is seeking to dismantle a system meant to protect the persecuted.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian warplanes near Alaska

What Happened: NORAD scrambled four F-16s, an E-3 surveillance plane, and four KC-135 tankers to intercept two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighters entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. The move follows a similar encounter last month and recent Russian aircraft incursions over Poland and Estonia.

Why It Matters: These flights are part of Moscow’s pattern of probing U.S. and NATO defenses, and came a day after Trump “criticized” Russia. With Russia escalating its genocidal war in Ukraine, the maneuvers are meant to intimidate and test NATO’s response.

Danish officials believe drone flyovers at 4 airports meant to sow fear

What Happened: Drones flew over Aalborg Airport and three smaller Danish airports overnight, halting flights for hours at facilities including a military base. Officials called the flyovers “systematic” and the work of a “professional actor.” This has Russia’s fingerprints all over it.

Why It Matters: The incidents follow similar drone activity at Copenhagen Airport earlier in the week, underscoring Russia’s hybrid tactics against NATO. Emboldened by Trump’s inaction, Moscow is escalating against Europe, targeting civilian and military sites to expose vulnerabilities, test readiness, and sow intimidation.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says US will impose new tariffs on heavy trucks, drugs and kitchen cabinets

What Happened: Trump announced sweeping tariffs: 100% on imported brand-name drugs, 25% on heavy-duty trucks, and 50% on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and some furniture. Drugmakers warn the move will double prices for critical medicines, while economists caution the tariffs will fuel inflation and strain U.S. supply chains.

Why It Matters: Framing consumer goods as “national security” issues, Trump is weaponizing tariffs to reward allies and strong-arm industries. The result will be higher healthcare and living costs for Americans, deepening inflation while destabilizing markets and U.S. trade relations.

US existing home sales dip in August

What Happened: Existing home sales dipped 0.2% in August to a 4 million annual pace as high mortgage rates and expensive listings kept buyers on the sidelines. Prices still rose 2% year-over-year to a median of $422,600, marking the 26th straight annual increase.

Why It Matters: The housing market remains stuck in a slump worse than the 2007–09 recession, with affordability stretched thin. Declining mortgage rates and Fed cuts may bring relief, but prices remain historically high, and inventory is tight.

US weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market softening

What Happened: Weekly unemployment claims dropped by 14,000 to 218,000, better than expected, but job growth remains weak. Payroll gains have slowed to just 29,000 per month, down sharply from last year, as Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdown weigh on the labor market.

Why It Matters: Fewer layoffs mask a deeper slowdown—businesses aren’t hiring, leaving more people stuck in long-term unemployment. With inflation risks still high, the Fed faces a tough balancing act as Trump’s trade and immigration policies slow growth.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.1 billion — Suspicious transactions tied to Epstein’s JPMorgan accounts, including Russian banks

6 — States newly sued by Trump’s DOJ (California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania) for refusing to hand over voter data

$20 billion — U.S. lifeline to bail out Argentina’s economy announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

100% — Tariffs Trump imposed on imported brand-name drugs

25% — Tariffs Trump imposed on heavy-duty trucks

50% — Tariffs Trump imposed on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and some furniture

300,000 — Federal workers projected to be purged by year’s end from unauthorized DOGE, per OPM

35,000 — Bureau of Prisons employees stripped of union protections after Trump’s executive order

19 — Soldiers who massacred more than 250 Lakota Sioux at Wounded Knee will keep Medals of Honor under Hegseth’s order

$530 million — Federal funding for Northwest tribes at risk under Trump’s new spending bill

200 — Immigrants crammed into a boarded-up Broadview, Illinois, “processing center” without food, showers, or medical care

0.2% — Drop in existing home sales in August, leaving the housing market in its deepest slump since the 2007–09 recession

218,000 — Weekly unemployment claims filed, as job growth slows to 29,000 per month

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Russia is escalating hybrid operations against NATO airports — Will Trump’s inaction embolden Moscow to push further and test Article 5 red lines?

Disney investors are probing Kimmel’s suspension — Will they expose corporate complicity in Trump’s censorship?

Bolton faces an Espionage Act indictment — How far will Trump stretch national security laws to punish critics?

Federal courts say purges are illegal but won’t reinstate workers — Will the Supreme Court hand Trump unchecked firing power over the civil service?

Funding for Native tribes is on the chopping block — How will Indian Country absorb half a billion in cuts to essential services?

Trump’s Pentagon has muzzled the press — Can journalists find ways to pierce military secrecy under the new gag rules?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponizing Justice — From Comey and Bolton to Soros, Trump is turning the DOJ into a personal revenge machine, destroying prosecutorial independence and chilling dissent.

DOGE as a Surveillance Blueprint — Musk’s shadow government hollowed out agencies, centralized data, and created infrastructure for authoritarian control that will outlast his exit.

Media Intimidation as Policy — From Jimmy Kimmel to Pentagon gag orders, Trump is building a climate of censorship where corporations and institutions bend to his threats.

Civil Service Under Siege — Judges admit Trump’s purges are illegal, but the workforce remains gutted, exposing how institutional checks aren’t working.

Targeting Civil Society — By smearing Soros and nonprofits as “terrorists,” Trump is importing authoritarian playbooks to criminalize philanthropy, opposition, and dissent.

Historical Revisionism — Protecting Medals of Honor for Wounded Knee and restoring Confederate symbols shows Trump’s push to whitewash atrocities into state-sanctioned pride.

Detention Black Sites — Broadview, Illinois, and other detention centers show Trump’s deportation surge is built on cruelty, secrecy, and the shredding of due process.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.