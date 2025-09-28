The scope of Mr. Hegseth’s effort stunned news organizations, which are considering how best to keep the policy from coming into effect.Credit...Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Aides’ Involvement in Giant Chips and Crypto Deals Draws Ethics Scrutiny

What Happened: Senate Democrats want probes into Trump officials Steve Witkoff and David Sacks over UAE deals: Emirati approval to import advanced AI chips and a $2 billion crypto investment tied to Trump and Witkoff. Witkoff held stakes in the venture, while Sacks got an ethics waiver to work the chip deal.

Why It Matters: These deals show how Trump’s cronies are monetizing U.S. security decisions for personal gain. By gutting oversight, Trump has created an ethics vacuum where foreign governments can buy influence at the highest levels, putting national security up for sale.

Trump’s Rose Garden Club is a lavish new hangout for political allies and business elites

What Happened: Trump has rebranded the White House Rose Garden into the “Rose Garden Club,” paving over the lawn with a $2 million patio modeled after Mar-a-Lago. The exclusive venue now hosts Cabinet officials, political allies, and business elites, with Trump himself curating the guest list and playlist.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned a public symbol of democracy into a private club for cronies. It’s blatant corruption—using the presidency to reward loyalists and blur the line between public service and personal gain.

The S.E.C. Dropped a Complaint Against Its Chairman’s Former Client

What Happened: The S.E.C. dismissed a fraud case against Devon Archer, a Trump-pardoned associate of Hunter Biden, weeks after Chairman Paul Atkins, who once earned $1,450 an hour testifying for Archer’s defense, took office. Atkins formally recused himself, but critics say the optics confirm fears about his Wall Street ties and deregulatory agenda.

Why It Matters: Dropping the case clears Archer to return to securities work and signals the S.E.C. is protecting Trump allies. It’s cronyism that guts oversight and underscores that justice now follows politics, not law.

Trump’s tennis invite from Rolex echoes Apple, Nvidia playbook for currying favor, Warren says

What Happened: Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted Rolex for hosting Trump at the U.S. Open, suggesting the watchmaker was currying favor to dodge his new 39% tariffs on Swiss exports. She compared the move to Apple and Nvidia, which have sought exemptions after cozying up to Trump.

Why It Matters: This reiterates how foreign companies are using flattery and access to win tariff relief under Trump’s transactional rule. It underscores the pay-to-play nature of his presidency, where corporate perks can be bought with loyalty and spectacle.

Larry Ellison Is a ‘Shadow President’ in Donald Trump’s America

What Happened: Oracle founder Larry Ellison has quietly become one of Trump’s most influential backers, with insiders calling him a “shadow president.” His family empire now spans AI, data hosting, and media, from TikTok servers to Paramount, giving him unmatched influence in Trump’s America.

Why It Matters: Ellison’s consolidation of tech and media power makes him an unchecked monopolist with direct influence over a sitting president. It reveals how billionaires can influence U.S. policy and control information from the shadows, operating free from accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump plans ‘America First’ foreign aid funding shift, document shows

What Happened: A leaked memo shows Trump plans to redirect $1.8 billion in foreign aid to projects like Greenland minerals, Ukraine energy, and campaigns against “Marxist” governments in Latin America. The money comes from aid Congress had already approved, after Trump dismantled USAID and froze billions in humanitarian funds.

Why It Matters: Trump has gutted U.S. aid and is replacing it with politically driven ventures tied to his extremist agenda. By sidelining Congress and killing life-saving programs, he’s eroding U.S. soft power while funneling taxpayer money into his projects.

Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order to Dismantle Left-Wing Groups

What Happened: Trump announced he will issue an executive order to dismantle what he calls “domestic terrorism networks” funded by left-wing groups, citing violence after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He and allies continue to allege, with zero evidence, that a coordinated left-wing movement is behind attacks on conservatives, while ignoring right-wing violence.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes the label of “terrorism” to criminalize dissent and target political opponents. By invoking RICO laws and branding loose movements as “terrorist groups,” Trump is following the Putin playbook—using security as a pretext to crush activists, remove opposition, silence critics, and eliminate groups working on corruption, human rights, and accountability.

White House lays groundwork for mass government firings if there’s a shutdown

What Happened: Trump officials ordered agencies to prepare “reduction in force” plans that would permanently cut federal employees if funding lapses on Oct. 1. Shutdowns normally trigger temporary furloughs, but the memo shows Trump is positioning a shutdown as a tool for mass purges.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately steering toward a shutdown to execute a Project 2025 purge. By weaponizing budget standoffs against the civil service, he advances his goal of dismantling the federal workforce, gutting expertise, and reshaping government to his will.

Democrats Investigating Law Firms Over Work for Trump’s Commerce Dept.

What Happened: Top Democrats opened inquiries into firms including Paul Weiss and Kirkland & Ellis for allegedly providing free legal services to Trump’s Commerce Department. The pro bono work, arranged by Trump’s personal lawyer Boris Epshteyn, may violate the Antideficiency Act, which bars agencies from accepting unpaid services.

Why It Matters: The deals show how Trump is pressuring elite law firms to bankroll his agenda, erasing the boundary between private influence and public duty. It’s part of a broader pattern of bending institutions and legal norms to serve Trump’s political and personal interests.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department Officials Race to Charge James Comey as Deadline Looms

What Happened: The Justice Department is rushing to indict former FBI Director James Comey before the statute of limitations expires next week, accusing him of lying in 2020 testimony on the Trump-Russia probe. Trump ousted the U.S. attorney who resisted the case and installed loyalist Lindsey Halligan to push it forward, even as career prosecutors question whether evidence exists to support charges.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ to go after his perceived enemies, pressing prosecutors to pursue flimsy cases against his enemies while sidelining anyone who resists. Trump continues dismantling the rule of law to erase accountability for himself.

Federal judge refuses to reinstate eight former inspectors general fired by Trump administration

What Happened: A federal judge declined to reinstate eight inspectors general purged by Trump, even while acknowledging the dismissals likely violated federal law requiring notice and justification. The watchdogs, among 17 ousted in January, were removed by identical emails citing “changing priorities.”

Why It Matters: The ruling underscores how Trump can gut oversight with no consequence, hollowing out independent watchdogs meant to police corruption and abuse. Even if courts find the firings unlawful, Trump can simply re-fire them, showing how fragile accountability has become.

Top GOP and White House allies working behind the scenes to prevent Epstein vote on House floor

What Happened: Top Republicans and White House allies are scrambling to stop a discharge petition that would force a House vote to release Jeffrey Epstein’s government case files. Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna say they now have the 218 signatures needed, but GOP leaders are pressuring members to withdraw support.

Why It Matters: The fight underscores how dangerous Epstein’s ties remain for Trump and his allies, who fear disclosure will expose damaging information and connections. Blocking the vote makes clear congressional leaders are engaged in a massive cover-up, subverting transparency to shield the regime’s political interests.

Trump administration to hold back grants from NYC, Chicago, Fairfax schools over bathroom policies

What Happened: Trump moved to cut $24 million in federal grants from schools in New York City, Chicago, and Fairfax County, VA, after they refused to scrap policies allowing transgender students access to restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity. Chicago schools were also ordered to end programs supporting Black students, which the Education Department labeled “racial discrimination.”

Why It Matters: This is federal coercion to impose culture-war demands on schools, punishing districts that refuse to roll back protections for transgender and Black students. By weaponizing education funding, Trump is forcing ideology over inclusion and stripping resources from vulnerable kids.

“His Audience Was Really Trump”: How New FBI Lead Used His Missouri AG Role to Wage a Culture War

What Happened: Trump appointed Andrew Bailey, Missouri’s former attorney general, to a newly created FBI co-deputy director role despite his record of failed lawsuits and partisan culture-war crusades. As AG, Bailey targeted schools over diversity and gender policies, casting conservatives as victims of the “woke left.”

Why It Matters: Trump has already turned the FBI into a weapon by purging career officials and installing loyalists to go after his enemies. Elevating a partisan extremist like Bailey further entrenches MAGA control, eroding the bureau’s independence and cementing its role as a tool of the White House.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Murdoch’s TikTok? Trump offers allies another lever of media control

What Happened: Trump announced a pending deal with China that would keep TikTok running in the U.S. under a new board stacked with his billionaire allies, including the Murdoch and Ellison families. Oracle would manage TikTok’s algorithm and security, cementing the platform under MAGA-friendly ownership.

Why It Matters: If finalized, the deal would give Trump control over both the top conservative TV networks and America’s most influential social media app. This consolidation is a classic authoritarian tactic to dominate the information space, turning TikTok into a pipeline to indoctrinate younger audiences with extremist MAGA content.

National Park Service removes Trump-Epstein statue, raising free speech concerns

What Happened: The National Park Service abruptly dismantled a satirical statue of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the Capitol, citing permit violations. The art group behind it says the removal was political censorship, noting their past provocative installations were allowed to stay.

Why It Matters: Tearing down the statue heightens fears that federal agencies are policing speech critical of Trump. The chilling effect mirrors his wider drive to suppress dissent across comedy, media, museums, universities, and even public art.

The Pentagon, the Press and the Fight to Control National Security Coverage

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered new rules requiring reporters with Pentagon press passes to pledge not to publish even unclassified information without prior approval. Journalists who refuse or violate the rules will lose access, a policy news organizations call unconstitutional.

Why It Matters: The move amounts to a government gag order, forcing reporters to parrot official regime narratives and silencing independent scrutiny of military power. By restricting access, the Pentagon risks creating state-controlled media on national security issues.

Brendan Carr Plans to Keep Going After the Media

What Happened: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr escalated his campaign against so-called liberal bias in broadcasting, pressuring local stations to drop shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and floating probes into The View, PBS, and NPR. He’s using license renewals and merger approvals as leverage to steer networks toward conservative-friendly programming.

Why It Matters: Carr is weaponizing the FCC, chilling speech, and undermining press freedom under the guise of “public interest.” Trump is turning independent media oversight into a tool of censorship and an attack on the First Amendment.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s housing department rolls back work to combat residential segregation, whistleblowers allege

What Happened: Whistleblowers say Trump’s housing department has gutted offices that enforce the Fair Housing Act, reassigning or purging staff and imposing gag orders that stalled or killed discrimination cases. Attorneys allege political appointees have dropped lawsuits against racist landlords, predatory lenders, and abusive housing associations.

Why It Matters: HUD’s dismantling of fair housing protections reverses decades of progress against segregation and discrimination. By hollowing out enforcement, Trump is giving banks, landlords, and developers a green light to deny housing rights with impunity.

Journalist Held by ICE Faces ‘Imminent’ Deportation, His Lawyers Say

What Happened: Mario Guevara, a Salvadoran journalist who has reported extensively on immigration arrests in Georgia, has been in ICE custody since June after being arrested while covering a protest. Despite charges being dropped, immigration authorities have ordered his removal, which his lawyers say is imminent and based on faulty records.

Why It Matters: Guevara’s detention and possible deportation show how Trump officials are weaponizing immigration to chill press freedom. Targeting a journalist for covering protests sends a warning to reporters and immigrant communities, accelerating the erosion of First Amendment protections.

Veterans who lack citizenship fear being swept up in Trump’s deportations

What Happened: Non-citizen U.S. military veterans, including those who served in combat, fear deportation. Despite promises that service could fast-track citizenship, more than 100,000 veterans remain at risk, with some already detained or deported by ICE.

Why It Matters: Deporting veterans betrays those who fought for the U.S., breaking faith with service members and their families. Trump’s policies recast decorated veterans as disposable immigrants, deepening fear in communities and eroding America’s moral obligation to those who served.

Portland threatens to evict ICE from Oregon facility over permit violations

What Happened: Portland’s mayor accused ICE of violating its land-use permit by holding detainees overnight at a facility limited to short-term custody. Records show multiple cases of migrants detained for more than 12 hours, while residents protest daily outside the site.

Why It Matters: The standoff shows how Trump’s mass detention agenda tramples local laws and communities. With ICE flouting permits beside schools and housing, Portland is becoming a test case on whether cities can resist federal overreach.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

As Texas flooded, key staff say FEMA’s leader could not be reached

What Happened: During the deadly July floods in Texas, FEMA staff say they couldn’t reach acting administrator David Richardson for nearly 24 hours, delaying critical rescue deployments. Officials blamed Richardson’s absence and new DHS rules from Kristi Noem requiring her personal sign-off on expenditures over $100,000, which slowed FEMA’s rapid response.

Why It Matters: FEMA is supposed to act immediately when a disaster hits, but under Trump loyalists, it’s been gutted and politicized. With leadership absent and decisions bottlenecked, lives were lost in the critical first hours.

Why Obamacare Bills May Double Next Year

What Happened: Expanded subsidies that lowered premiums for millions under the Affordable Care Act are set to expire at year’s end unless Congress acts. Without an extension, more than 20 million Americans could see premiums spike by over 75%, and about two million are projected to lose coverage altogether.

Why It Matters: The lapse would hit hardest in GOP-led states like Florida and Texas, leaving families forced to choose between health care and necessities. It also risks destabilizing insurance markets as healthier enrollees drop out, driving up costs for those who remain.

VA doctors warn cuts, privatization threaten veterans’ healthcare

What Happened: Nearly 170 VA physicians and medical workers signed a whistleblower letter warning that Trump’s staffing purges and privatization push are gutting the veterans’ healthcare system. They say facilities may close, pushing veterans into overburdened private care that cannot meet their needs.

Why It Matters: The VA serves 9 million veterans, many with complex injuries, PTSD, and toxic exposure. Gutting its staff and diverting funds to private providers risks collapsing a system built for veterans, leaving them without the care they earned and deserve.

How Trump’s assault on US wind industry threatens jobs and power for nearly 5m homes

What Happened: Trump has halted or moved to cancel nine offshore wind projects that were already permitted, five of them under construction, threatening nearly 9,000 jobs and power for almost 5 million homes. Trump has also banned new solar and wind projects on federal land and waters, calling clean energy a “scam.”

Why It Matters: The crackdown guts America’s renewable transition, driving up energy costs while destroying union jobs in construction and manufacturing. By tearing down projects mid-build, Trump is sabotaging climate policy, destabilizing markets, and locking the U.S. into dependence on his fossil fuel donors.

California counties, organizations concerned about expected cuts in funding for homeless services

What Happened: California counties made progress in cutting homelessness, and now Trump is moving to block federal housing funds from groups that don’t align with his social agenda, while state and local cuts loom.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing housing aid, threatening to erase gains and drive homelessness back up. By tying funding to his extremist ideology, he will take away shelters from vulnerable people and undermine local progress.

Trump’s H-1B visa fee increase raises US doctor shortage concerns

What Happened: Trump is weighing a plan to raise H-1B visa fees up to $100,000, from the current $4,500 cap. Healthcare groups warn that this would slash the pipeline of foreign-trained doctors, who fill more than 20% of family medicine posts and often serve rural areas. The U.S. already faces a projected shortfall of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

Why It Matters: By pricing out international doctors, Trump will deepen America’s healthcare crisis. Hospitals warn patients could face longer waits, fewer specialists, and reduced access to care, especially in underserved communities.

Resident tests positive for plague in New Mexico, health officials say

What Happened: A 77-year-old man in Bernalillo County tested positive for plague, the state’s second case this year. He was hospitalized and discharged, and health officials stress the bacterium remains present in local rodents and fleas.

Why It Matters: Plague exists in the U.S. Southwest, carried by rodents and fleas, posing a rare but real danger to residents and pets. With RFK Jr. gutting public health agencies, the country is left dangerously exposed if cases spread beyond isolated outbreaks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Maduro Weighs State of Emergency as US Ramps up Military Pressure in Caribbean

What Happened: Maduro threatened a state of emergency after Trump sent warships, F-35s, and thousands of troops to the Caribbean. The U.S. killed 17 in strikes on Venezuelan “drug boats,” condemned as extrajudicial by rights groups.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging toward war, branding Maduro a cartel boss and vowing to wipe out “narco-terrorists.” It normalizes U.S. regime-change tactics, destabilizes the region, and entrenches unchecked military force without Congressional approval.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’ as simmering feud intensifies

What Happened: London Mayor Sadiq Khan called Trump “racist, sexist, and Islamophobic” afterTrump used his UN address to brand Khan a “terrible mayor” and lie that London wanted Sharia law. The clash is the latest in their long-running feud dating back to Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks amplify far-right conspiracy theories about “no-go zones” and Sharia rule in Europe, stoking Islamophobia on the global stage. Khan’s sharp rebuttal shows how U.S. allies are forced to counter Trump’s bigotry even while maintaining government ties—a complete humiliation for the United States.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Denmark shuts down airport over suspicious drone sightings for 2nd time this week

What Happened: Denmark closed Aalborg Airport on Sept. 24 after multiple unidentified drones were spotted, just two days after drones forced Copenhagen Airport to suspend operations. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen linked the incidents to broader Russian incursions and cyberattacks on European airports, warning that Moscow could be behind the activity.

Why It Matters: Russia’s drone incursions expose NATO’s northern flank to rising security risks, testing defenses, and disrupting air traffic. Denmark now joins Poland and Estonia in facing escalating Russian provocations, increasing pressure on allies to respond decisively.

Shooting down Russian jets ‘on the table,’ von der Leyen says

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said shooting down Russian jets violating NATO airspace is “on the table.” Her remarks follow repeated Russian incursions into Poland, Romania, and Estonia this month, which have put NATO’s eastern flank on high alert.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating, and Von der Leyen’s statement signals NATO is finally taking the threat Moscow poses seriously. With airspace violations mounting, the risk of miscalculation and open conflict between NATO and Russia is growing.

Moldova braces for Kremlin meddling as US support wanes

What Happened: Days before Moldova’s parliamentary election, officials warned of intensified Kremlin attacks through hacks, leaks, and disinformation campaigns. Unlike in 2024, U.S. support has withered under Trump, with USAID dismantled, CISA gutted, and State Department cyber programs splintered — leaving the EU scrambling to fill the gap.

Why It Matters: Moldova is now the frontline state in Russia’s hybrid war, and America’s retreat makes it more vulnerable to Kremlin sabotage. By abandoning election security abroad, Trump not only emboldens Moscow in Europe but sets the stage for similar interference tactics at home.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s workforce purge batters DC’s job market and leads to rise in homes for sale, report finds

What Happened: A Brookings report found Trump’s purge has wrecked Washington’s job market, driving unemployment to the highest in the nation and fueling a 64% surge in homes for sale. Tens of thousands of federal jobs and $59 billion in contracts were cut, with private-sector growth unable to absorb the losses.

Why It Matters: By gutting the federal workforce, Trump has destabilized D.C.’s economy and pushed families into financial crisis. The purge is hollowing out government services, hurting workers, and turning the nation’s capital into collateral damage.

Seasonal retail hiring to fall to lowest level since 2009, signaling trouble for holidays, report says

What Happened: U.S. retailers are on track to add fewer than 500,000 holiday jobs this year, the smallest gain since the 2009 recession. Major chains like Target, Macy’s, and Burlington have yet to announce plans, signaling weaker expectations for holiday sales.

Why It Matters: Retailers are bracing for a softer season as tariffs, inflation, and record consumer debt squeeze demand. With Trump’s trade war raising prices and households cutting back, the slowdown points to wider economic trouble heading into the holidays.

Grocery prices are rising as beef, coffee hit record highs

What Happened: Grocery prices are surging again, with beef, coffee, and produce hitting record highs. Coffee is up 21% year-over-year after Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, the top supplier. Beef costs have climbed to a 75-year high as cattle supplies shrink, and tariffs on Brazilian beef threaten more hikes. Eggs have eased after last year’s bird flu but remain 11% above 2024.

Why It Matters: Families already squeezed by inflation now face higher food costs fueled by Trump’s trade wars and immigration crackdowns. Tariffs and labor shortages, colliding with climate shocks, mean millions are paying more for everyday items.

US intends to cancel $13 billion in funds for green energy

What Happened: The Department of Energy announced plans to cancel over $13 billion in subsidies for wind, solar, batteries, and EVs pledged under Biden. Critics like California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that it hands clean energy leadership to China.

Why It Matters: Slashing renewables funding kneecaps one of America’s fastest-growing job sectors while rewarding Trump’s fossil fuel donors. It’s a political move that sabotages climate goals, weakens U.S. competitiveness, and hands Beijing the edge in the global energy race.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

10/18- Next National Day of Action

Black church leaders reject Charlie Kirk martyrdom and point to his race rhetoric

What Happened: As conservatives and white evangelicals hailed Charlie Kirk as a martyr after his killing, Black pastors criticized the effort to sanctify him, pointing to his record of racist and exclusionary rhetoric. From pulpits nationwide, clergy warned that honoring Kirk’s life while ignoring his attacks on Black people, immigrants, Muslims, women, and LGBTQ+ communities distorts the Gospel.

Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, late-night show reaches ratings high

What Happened: Disney reinstated Jimmy Kimmel after a six-day suspension, defying Trump’s pressure campaign and delivering the show’s biggest ratings in a decade. Nearly 6.3 million watched on ABC and over 25 million online, even as affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair refused to air it under FCC threats.

Judge rules feds can’t require states to cooperate on immigration to get disaster money

What Happened: A federal judge in Rhode Island struck down Trump’s policy tying disaster relief funds to state cooperation on immigration enforcement. The court ruled the conditions unconstitutional, calling them coercive, unrelated to disaster aid, and harmful to public safety.

📊 By the Numbers

10/18 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2 million — Cost of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago–style patio paving over the White House Rose Garden

$2 billion — UAE-linked crypto investment tied to Trump aide Steve Witkoff, showing foreign cash flowing directly into Trumpworld

39% — Tariffs Trump imposed on Swiss imports, which Rolex may be seeking to avoid through favors

$1,450/hour — Rate SEC Chairman Paul Atkins once earned testifying for Trump ally Devon Archer before dropping Archer’s fraud case

$1.8 billion — Foreign aid Trump plans to redirect into his lawless agenda in Greenland, Ukraine, and Latin America

8 — Inspectors general purged by Trump and denied reinstatement by a federal judge despite likely illegal firings

218 — House signatures reportedly secured to force a vote on releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s government case files

$24 million — Federal education grants Trump cut from schools in New York City, Chicago, and Fairfax County, VA

20 million+ — Americans who could see Obamacare premiums spike by over 75% if subsidies expire

2 million — Americans projected to lose healthcare coverage without ACA subsidy extension

170 — VA doctors and medical staff who signed a whistleblower letter warning that Trump’s privatization push is gutting veterans’ healthcare

9 — Offshore wind projects Trump has halted or canceled, including five already under construction

9,000 — Jobs and 5 million homes’ worth of power threatened by Trump’s wind energy cancellations

$100,000 — H-1B visa fee Trump is weighing, up from today’s $4,500 cap

500,000 — Projected seasonal retail jobs this year, the lowest holiday hiring since the 2009 recession

21% — Year-over-year jump in coffee prices after Trump slapped a 50% tariff on Brazil

75-year high — Current cost of beef in the U.S., worsened by tariffs on Brazilian imports

11% — Increase in egg prices compared to 2024

100,000+ — Military veterans living in the U.S. without citizenship, now at risk of deportation

64% — Increase in D.C. homes for sale after Trump’s workforce purge hollowed out the capital’s economy

17 — Inspectors general purged by Trump in January, gutting independent oversight

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Foreign governments are buying direct influence in Trump’s White House — Will Congress act before national security is fully compromised?

Trump is steering toward government shutdowns to enable mass purges — Will civil service protections hold up against his Project 2025 agenda?

Russian provocations in Europe are escalating — How long before Russia’s escalations lead to conflict?

Trump’s billionaire allies now control media, tech, and policy — How much longer until U.S. information space is fully captured?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Institutions — Trump has bent the DOJ, FBI, SEC, and Education Department to his will, shielding loyalists and punishing critics. Courts and watchdogs have been hollowed out, showing the fragility of American checks and balances under authoritarian capture.

Cronyism on Steroids — From Larry Ellison acting as a “shadow president” to Rolex currying favor, billionaires and corporations are exploiting Trump’s pay-to-play system. National security, trade policy, and even the White House Rose Garden have been monetized for cronies.

Civil Rights Rolled Back — From housing rights to education protections, Trump’s regime is dismantling decades of progress. Marginalized communities, immigrants, and veterans are being targeted as part of a broader authoritarian project.

Global Authoritarian Alignment — Trump is normalizing extrajudicial killings abroad, abandoning allies, and empowering adversaries like Russia. America’s retreat from global leadership leaves democracies vulnerable to Kremlin-style interference and manipulation.

