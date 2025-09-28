Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

LaurieOregon
1h

There's a peaceful rally and protest in Portland today, Sunday, 9/28 from 3-6 at the Battleship Oregon Memorial, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204. Co-hosted by Consolidated Oregon Indivisible Network, SIEU Local 503, ACLU, Sierra Club, Basic Rights Oregon, and others.

Stand with Oregon on Sunday. Then stand w/ the country at the NO KINGS national mobilization, October 18. Find a protest near you at www.nokings.org.

