📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: September 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US senator says he is concerned energy secretary acting in nuclear firm’s interest

What Happened: Sen. Ed Markey warned that Energy Secretary Chris Wright may be advancing the interests of Oklo, a nuclear firm where he previously served on the board. Trump is backing Oklo’s $1.6 billion plan to reprocess nuclear waste and possibly use plutonium from U.S. weapons stockpiles as reactor fuel.

Why It Matters: Wright’s ties to Oklo expose a glaring conflict of interest in U.S. nuclear policy. Handing weapons-grade plutonium to a private firm not only fuels proliferation risks but also shatters America’s moral authority to stop other countries from doing the same.

Meta Ramps Up Spending on A.I. Politics With New Super PAC

What Happened: Meta unveiled its second new super PAC in a month, pledging tens of millions to back politicians who support the artificial intelligence industry. The “American Technology Excellence Project” joins “Meta California” as part of the company’s aggressive entry into electoral politics, with spending expected to shape the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: Meta is shifting from lobbying to political power, using money to sway elections and capture lawmakers. By flooding campaigns with cash, Zuckerberg is gaining massive influence over how America writes the rules for A.I., leaving the U.S. in danger of uncontrolled AI shaped by corporate interests instead of public safeguards.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump wants piece of company in charge of America’s biggest lithium mine

What Happened: Trump is pushing for up to a 10% equity stake in Lithium Americas as it renegotiates a $2.26 billion federal loan for the Thacker Pass project, the largest planned lithium mine in the U.S. GM, which already owns 38%, has exclusive rights to much of the mine’s output.

Why It Matters: Trump is hijacking federal financing to enrich his regime, converting public loans into personal equity. Grabbing a stake in the lithium supply chain reeks of corruption and deepens fears that U.S. resource policy is being run for private profit.

Trump administration fires more immigration judges

What Happened: Nearly 20 immigration judges were purged this month, adding to more than 80 cuts already this year and 125 since Trump took office. Courts in Florida, New York, Maryland, California, and Washington are left gutted, with cases now delayed until 2029.

Why It Matters: The purge guts due process, leaving vacancies or filling benches with loyalists. It’s a deliberate hollowing of the courts, weaponizing the bench to fast-track mass deportations and instill fear in anyone who dares resist.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Letitia James Mortgage Fraud Probe Is Moving Ahead at DOJ

What Happened: The Justice Department is pressing forward with a mortgage fraud probe into New York Attorney General Letitia James after Trump publicly demanded action. The case, revived under senior DOJ extremist Ed Martin and overseen by Trump ally Lindsey Halligan, was previously shelved when a U.S. attorney refused to bring charges and was purged.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weaponize the DOJ to punish his perceived enemies, turning law enforcement into a tool for personal revenge. It’s a purge of accountability, where prosecutors are instructed to invent charges that career officials already found lacking.

We’re Suing ICE for Its $2 Million Spyware Contract

What Happened: 404 Media filed a lawsuit against ICE to force disclosure of its $2 million contract with Paragon, a spyware firm whose tech can hack encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. The deal, frozen under Biden, was reactivated by Trump as ICE expanded its deportation machinery.

Why It Matters: The spyware gives ICE unprecedented power to break into private communications, raising grave civil liberties concerns. With Trump’s deportation drive in full swing, the secretive contract fuels fears of surveillance abuse against immigrants, journalists, activists, and all Americans.

Pritzker: Trump deploying troops to control midterm elections

What Happened: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accused Trump of deploying National Guard troops to cities like Memphis and DC to secure Republican control of the 2026 midterms. He said the moves have nothing to do with crime and everything to do with cementing Trump’s grip on power.

Why It Matters: Using troops to sway elections or occupy cities is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. By militarizing urban areas under false pretenses, Trump continues weaponizing federal power to deploy the military against Americans and turn U.S. cities into war zones.

US Justice Department official questions retired FBI agent’s role in $1.4B Sandy Hook lawsuit

What Happened: Ed Martin Jr., head of Trump’s DOJ “weaponization working group,” sent a letter probing a retired FBI agent’s role in the $1.4 billion defamation judgment against Alex Jones. Martin asked if the agent, who was also a plaintiff, improperly benefited from the case—echoing Jones’s propaganda.

Why It Matters: This is beyond the pale. Trump’s DOJ is siding with a conspiracy theorist who terrorized grieving Sandy Hook families, casting doubt on their hard-won judgment. It weaponizes the Justice Department to intimidate victims and shield extremists spreading lies.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

West Point professor alleges free speech violation

What Happened: Tim Bakken, West Point’s longest-serving law professor, sued the academy over a Trump-era “Academic Engagement Policy” requiring faculty to get approval before publishing or attending events. He says the rule has led to books being pulled, materials censored, and scholarship chilled under political oversight.

Why It Matters: Forcing military academics to clear work with Trump appointees guts free speech and academic independence. It turns service academies into loyalty factories instead of places for critical thought, eroding the integrity of military education.

Wall Street Journal calls Trump lawsuit free speech threat, asks for dismissal

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal urged a judge to toss Trump’s lawsuit over its Jeffrey Epstein reporting, calling the case a direct threat to free speech. The paper argued that Trump is trying to punish journalism after Congress later confirmed the story with documents from the Epstein estate.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing billion-dollar lawsuits to silence reporting and attack the First Amendment, turning courts into tools of intimidation. If allowed to stand, this case would further chill investigative reporting and erode press freedom.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Video shows ICE with 5-year-old girl while agents attempt to arrest her father

What Happened: A video shows ICE agents with a 5-year-old autistic girl in Massachusetts after her father fled into their home during an arrest attempt. The girl’s mother accused agents of taking her child, while DHS claimed the father “abandoned” her before local police returned her safely.

Why It Matters: The horrific footage underscores the brutality of Trump’s immigration crackdown, with children terrorized in the crossfire of aggresive and lawless ICE raids. Family separations remain the centerpiece of enforcement, spreading fear and trauma across immigrant communities.

Hegseth dissolves women’s military committee over ‘divisive feminist agenda’

What Happened: Pete Hegseth dissolved the Pentagon’s advisory committee on women in the services, calling its work a “divisive feminist agenda.” The committee, created in 1951, had shaped decades of policy on women’s roles and rights in the armed forces.

Why It Matters: Scrapping the panel erases a key channel for addressing gender equity and service conditions in the military. The Pentagon continues dismantling hard-won reforms, in this case for women in uniform, prioritizing extremist ideology over readiness and representation.

Louisville factory lays off workers after their legal immigration status was revoked

What Happened: Nearly 150 Cuban workers at a GE Appliances plant in Louisville were laid off after Trump officials revoked their legal status under the Biden-era CHNV parole program. The Supreme Court cleared the policy shift, leaving hundreds of thousands from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela at risk of removal.

Why It Matters: By targeting legal immigrants, the regime is destabilizing industries that depend on them while spreading fear among workers who keep American factories running.

Georgia senators demand answers on more than a dozen deaths in immigration detention

What Happened: Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock pressed DHS for details after at least 15 migrants died in immigration detention since Trump returned to office, including 10 in just six months. They cited overcrowding, poor healthcare, and delays in reporting deaths as systemic failures inside ICE facilities.

Why It Matters: The surge in deaths shows the deadly cost of Trump’s lawless mass-detention crackdown, where arrests matter more than human life. With oversight gutted and families left in the dark, U.S. detention sites are becoming graveyards of abuse and human rights violations.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science

What Happened: Trump told pregnant women not to take Tylenol and warned parents against routine childhood vaccines, falsely linking both to autism. Standing alongside vaccine conspiracist RFK Jr., he promoted leucovorin as a treatment despite inconclusive evidence and broad rejection from medical experts.

Why It Matters: Trump is injecting debunked conspiracy theories into official health policy, risking public trust in proven medicines and vaccines. By spreading conspiracies, he fuels fear among parents and pregnant women, undermines decades of science, and endangers children’s health.

EU, WHO counter Trump’s warnings on autism and pregnancy

What Happened: The EU, UK health agencies, and WHO pushed back after Trump warned that Tylenol use in pregnancy and vaccines cause autism. Regulators reaffirmed paracetamol’s (acetaminophen) safety, while the WHO said evidence of any link is inconsistent and Trump’s conclusions are unfounded.

Why It Matters: Trump’s junk science is getting pushback by global health authorities, leaving the U.S. isolated. By rejecting established evidence, he spreads fear and disinformation that erodes trust in medicine and endangers public health.

Trump’s Tylenol and vaccine warnings leave some pregnant women concerned, others angry

What Happened: Trump’s warnings that Tylenol and vaccines cause autism left many pregnant women angry or anxious, with doctors reporting a surge of patient questions. Medical experts reaffirmed that acetaminophen is safe in pregnancy and that vaccines save lives, while stressing that autism is primarily genetic.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lies are already sowing fear in expectant mothers, undermining trust in safe treatments, and fueling vaccine hesitancy. By spreading disinformation from the White House, he is endangering women and children on a national scale.

Trump administration puts hunger researchers on leave after canceling food insecurity report

What Happened: The USDA put about a dozen top hunger researchers on leave days after announcing it would end the annual food insecurity report. Officials seized their laptops and cited “unauthorized disclosure,” while critics said the move was retaliation for resisting the regime’s efforts to bury data.

Why It Matters: Killing the hunger report and sidelining researchers buries the evidence of rising food insecurity. Trump is leaving millions of struggling families helpless while gutting SNAP, ensuring hunger grows unchecked and uncounted.

F.D.A.’s Approval of a Drug for Autism Upends Review Process

What Happened: The FDA broke precedent by approving leucovorin—an old chemotherapy support drug—as an autism treatment, bypassing the normal application and trial process. Trump, RFK Jr., and Mehmet Oz promoted the move at the White House, with Trump also reviving conspiracies linking Tylenol to autism.

Why It Matters: This is a politicized rewrite of drug regulation, eroding safeguards meant to protect patients. By pushing fringe theories and fast-tracking untested treatments, Trump is fueling disinformation, distorting autism research, and leaving families in danger.

Trump Cancels Meeting With Democrats as Shutdown Nears

What Happened: Trump canceled a White House meeting with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, saying Democrats’ demands to extend Obamacare subsidies were “unserious.” With the Sept. 30 deadline days away, both parties remain deadlocked, raising the risk of a government shutdown.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately pushing a shutdown to carry out a mass purge of federal workers, endangering millions who depend on paychecks and services. By rejecting compromise, Republicans are holding the country hostage and governing as if America were a one-party state.

‘Fear and hopelessness’: study finds one in four professors consider leaving US south

What Happened: A new survey found that one in four professors in the U.S. South are considering leaving their states, with many already applying elsewhere. Faculty cite politics, not pay, as the top reason—pointing to bans on DEI programs, restrictions on race and gender studies, and mounting political interference.

Why It Matters: The exodus is hollowing out universities in GOP-led states, gutting academic freedom and weakening higher education. With Trump-aligned governors driving culture war laws, students face fewer courses and mentors—and more state-imposed indoctrination.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’: Trump Airs His Grievances at the U.N.

What Happened: In a rambling 56-minute speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump mocked global institutions, insulted foreign leaders, and declared, “Your countries are going to hell.” He dismissed climate change as a “con job,” accused environmentalists of wanting to “kill all the cows,” and questioned whether the U.N. should even exist.

Why It Matters: Trump turned what was billed as a foreign policy address into a grievance-filled tirade that undermined U.S. credibility on the world stage. By ridiculing allies, science, and global institutions, he humiliated and isolated America further and reinforced his vision of an inward-looking, unilateral U.S. role in the world.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Estonia Premier Says NATO Will Respond to More Russia Incursions

What Happened: Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said NATO will respond if Russian forces again violate its airspace, stressing that options include shooting down intruding jets depending on intent and armament. The warning follows last week’s 12-minute incursion by three Russian fighters in Estonia, after earlier breaches in Poland and Romania.

Why It Matters: NATO’s red lines are hardening as Russia escalates against member states. Each violation risks triggering direct confrontation, pushing the Baltics—and the alliance—closer to open conflict with Moscow.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Business Activity Cools With Fewer Firms Able to Hike Prices

What Happened: Business activity in September grew at its weakest pace in three months, with the S&P Global composite index dipping to 53.6. Firms reported rising input costs from tariffs, but fewer were able to raise prices, leading to squeezed profit margins.

Why It Matters: Slowing demand means companies can’t pass on costs, squeezing profits even as tariffs drive prices up. Factories are stuck with growing inventories, betting on rate cuts and trade barriers to save them.

Tariff Uncertainty Expected to Slow Global Economic Growth This Year

What Happened: The OECD warned that Trump’s sweeping tariffs, now at their highest since 1933, are slowing investment, trade, and consumer spending worldwide. Global growth is projected to fall to 3.2% this year and 2.9% in 2026, with the U.S., Europe, and China all set to weaken further.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is ricocheting through supply chains, squeezing consumers, and chilling labor markets across continents. By weaponizing tariffs, he is destabilizing the global economy, raising debt risks, and dragging down growth at home and abroad.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge orders Trump administration to restore more than $500 million in research funds to UCLA

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to reinstate over $500 million in frozen research funds to UCLA, calling the cuts “likely arbitrary and capricious.” Trump officials had withheld the money as part of a broader campaign to punish universities accused of antisemitism and student support for Gaza.

Dems launch probes into Trump’s border czar amid bribe allegations

What Happened: House Democrats opened investigations into Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, after reports he accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents in an influence-peddling sting. Lawmakers are pressing DOJ for a tape allegedly showing the payoff, but without subpoena power, their inquiries remain limited.

Democratic lawmakers demand answers from TV station owners that pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s show

What Happened: Nexstar and Sinclair, which control about 70 ABC affiliates, are refusing to air Jimmy Kimmel. Four Senate Democrats warned the move may be tied to the companies’ pending FCC deals with Trump’s regime, raising potential quid-pro-quo concerns.

New statue on National Mall celebrates ‘long-lasting bond’ between Trump and Epstein

What Happened: An anonymous artist installed a bronze-sprayed statue of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands and frolicking on the National Mall, complete with plaques highlighting their past friendship and alleged writings. The piece, permitted to stay through Sunday, echoes past satirical anti-Trump installations.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.6 billion — Value of Oklo’s nuclear waste and plutonium reprocessing plan backed by Trump.

150 — Cuban workers laid off at a GE Appliances plant in Louisville after Trump revoked their legal immigration status.

53.6 — S&P Global composite index reading for September, the weakest U.S. business activity growth in three months.

3.2% — Projected global economic growth in 2025, falling further to 2.9% in 2026 due to Trump’s tariff wars.

$500 million — Research funds a federal judge ordered Trump to restore to UCLA after illegal cuts.

$50,000 — Cash bribe Trump’s border czar Tom Homan allegedly accepted in an FBI sting.

10% — Equity stake Trump is pushing to take in Lithium Americas as it renegotiates a $2.26 billion federal loan.

20 — Immigration judges purged this month alone, leaving cases delayed until 2029.

$2 million — Secret ICE spyware contract with Paragon reactivated under Trump.

15 — Migrants who have died in ICE detention since Trump’s return, including 10 in just six months.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s ICE is disappearing American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Meta’s super PACs are pouring tens of millions into the 2026 midterms — Will tech billionaires fully capture U.S. elections and policy?

NATO’s red lines are hardening in the Baltics — At what point does Russia’s escalating incursions trigger direct confrontation?

Trump’s DOJ is targeting Letitia James and siding with Alex Jones — Who will be the next person they go after?

UCLA just won back $500 million in frozen research funds — Will more universities and scientists challenge Trump’s retaliatory cuts?

Reports say Trump’s border czar took a $50,000 cash bribe — Will Congress force DOJ to act, or will corruption be swept under the rug?

Global growth is sliding to 3.2% this year and 2.9% next — How deep will Trump’s tariff-driven slowdown cut into U.S. jobs and wages?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponized Justice — Trump continues using the DOJ as a personal revenge machine, reviving dead cases against critics and siding with extremists like Alex Jones.

Civil Liberties Under Siege — ICE’s spyware contract and aggressive raids show surveillance and intimidation are expanding beyond immigrants, threatening all Americans’ privacy and rights.

Academic & Judicial Purges — From purging immigration judges to silencing professors and defunding universities, Trump is dismantling independent institutions and replacing them with loyalists.

Targeting Legal Immigrants — Revoking status for workers under the CHNV program destabilizes industries and spreads fear among lawful immigrants, underscoring that enforcement is about ideology, not crime.

Corruption at the Core — The FBI exposed Tom Homan pocketing a $50,000 bribe, yet the DOJ dropped the case. The system now protects cronies while targeting critics.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.